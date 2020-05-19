What Unicorn Money-Sinkholes Actually Disrupt

They have accomplished an amazing feat: losing tons of money year after year during the Good Times in what were profitable industries.
By Wolf Richter. This is the transcript from my podcast last Sunday, THE WOLF STREET REPORT:
What do the companies Wayfair, Zillow, Uber, Lyft, WeWork, Carvana, Tesla, Airbnb, Casper Sleep, Zume, and many others have in common in addition to their current or former status as unicorns with huge valuations?
There is one fundamental thing they all have in common: Supported by what seemed to be an endless flow of investor money, they barged into profitable industries, such as retailing furniture, house flipping, real estate brokerage, taxi operations, serviced temporary offices, selling used cars, manufacturing new cars, retailing mattresses, pizza delivery, and the like, and they disrupted them by throwing around often billions of dollars that they obtained in wave after wave from investors.
And in these profitable industries, they accomplished an amazing feat: they managed very successfully to lose a running ton of money, not just the first year or two while getting their feet on the ground, but year after year, in many cases for over a decade, without hopes of ever making a profit as defined, not by their own home-made metrics, but by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP.
And in the process, they turned themselves into money-sinkholes, supported and subsidized by investors’ willingness to throw good money after bad, right into that sinkhole. That’s how these companies disrupted: They turned classic profitable business models – from house flipping to used car sales – into endless cash-burn machines. And it took a lot of genius to accomplish that.
These are not teeny-weeny startups. Many of these companies have been around for over a decade, have thousands or tens-of-thousands of employees, and they’re still losing a running ton of money each year even during the Good Times, that are now over.
Whereas the companies that have been in these industries before them – often small operations, such as house flippers or taxi companies, furniture stores, or used-car dealers … they have to make money to stay alive – and if they start losing money, they’re gone.
Even before the crisis, publicly traded US companies were a money-losing bunch. As stocks reached an all-time high in January and February during the end of the Good Times, nearly 40% of the listed US companies had lost money in the prior 12 months, according to the Wall Street Journal back then. Outside of post-recession periods where companies always book big losses or go bankrupt, that is the highest percentage since the 1990s.
OK, IPOs are essentially dead so far this year. And those that flew out the IPO window last year already ran into trouble. The entire IPO market came unglued in the second half. This was well before the Covid-19 crisis.
But three-quarters of the IPOs last year were money losing companies – including Uber and Lyft. In 2018, 81% were money losing companies. It matched the 81% money-losing-companies record set in the year 2000, the peak of the dot-come bubble that then collapsed. Both those years, 2018 and 2000 share the all-time record for money-losing IPOs.
So what are we really looking at here with Wayfair, Zillow, Redfin, Compass, Uber, Lyft, WeWork, Carvana, Tesla, Airbnb, Casper Sleep, Zume, just to cite a few?
These are companies that have an app – OK, anyone can have an app these days – and they’re doing what other companies have been doing for a long time profitably, except these new entries are losing a ton of money doing it.
Let’s start with Wayfair. Wayfair is an online furniture retailer. I’ve used it, and it was OK. I’ve used other furniture retailers, and they were OK too. The thing that makes Wayfair unique is that its losses have nearly doubled every year. They’re rising on an exponential curve: from $77 million in losses in 2015 to $194 million in losses in 2016, to $245 million in 2017, to $504 million in 2018, to nearly $1 billion in losses in 2019.
I dread to see what 2020 will look like. It’s going to be a doozie. During the stay-at-home phase of our economy, consumption has shifted to the internet, and Wayfair sales will likely rise sharply in the current quarter, but the losses will make our ears ring – because Wayfair operates on the principle: the more it sells, the more it loses.
A regular furniture retailer has to make money long term. They cannot lose money year after year. But Wayfair can. By the time 2020 is accounted for, it will have lost over $3 billion since 2015. A furniture retailer like this should be worthless, and when it runs out of money, it would need to file for bankruptcy, like JCPenney did on Friday.
But these companies are different from JCPenney in that investors keep throwing good money after bad at them. They keep funding the losses of these companies when they raise more capital by selling more shares or issuing bonds. And by being able to raise more money, and by having a super-inflated share price, these companies see that they have the investors’ approval to just keep burning their cash.
Then there are the house flippers and real estate brokerages. Both, house flipping and real estate brokerage, are profitable businesses, if done right.
A friend of mine is a house flipper. He’s got some employees, and he’s using some contractors, and he is buying run-down homes, rehabs them thoroughly, and then sells them at a profit. The real value he adds – not just to the house but to the neighborhood, is the rehab. His business survived the housing bust. It was tough, and he had to find renters for some of the homes, but he got through it. And he’s likely to get through the next crisis – because in the good times, he makes lots of money. That’s how that works.
Zillow and Redfin are now also into house flipping. And even during the best of times, they lost a ton of money doing it. But investors loved them for it. Losing money for these investors is a badge of honor. Both of these companies have been around for many years.
Redfin, which is also a real estate brokerage, lost money every single year over the past five years. Over the past three years, during the Good Times, its losses have doubled each year.
Zillow became a house flipper in early 2019. And since then, its quarterly loss has more than doubled. This was during the Good Times, before the Crisis.
Uber, the global taxi operation, with some side hustles in e-scooter rentals, food delivery, and freight, has lost $18 billion over the past five years. That was during the Good Times.
Carvana is an internet-only used car dealer. Selling used cars is very profitable. It’s profitable even during tough times. But not at Carvana. Over the past five years, during the Good Times, its losses surged year after year. It lost $37 million in 2015; and by 2019, its annual loss had ballooned to $364 million. The more it sells, the more it loses.
And on and on and on.
All these companies disrupted existing industries with reckless losses. And investors rewarded them by given them more money, rather than cutting them off until they come to their senses or file for bankruptcy.
If a company that has been in business for years and has thousands of employees and hundreds of millions or billions of dollars in sales, and it cannot make a decent profit during the Good Times, it doesn’t have a functional business model.
Having a functional business model means conducting business in a profitable way over the long term. This means that during the Good Times, the company must make a solid profit, and during the bad times it might have to scramble.
But these companies lose money hand over fist even during the best of times. They’re designed that way, and executives are rewarded that way, and investors want it that way. They disrupt existing industries by not having to stick to the principle that a business has to be a self-sustaining enterprise.
The easiest thing in the world is to run a money-losing business, where bigger losses are better. As long as investors are willing to pay for it. The hard part is bamboozling investors into paying for it.
The only way they disrupt is by having temporarily changed the logic of business – that a successful business is now a cash-burn machine, and the more cash it burns the better. And it took a lot of genius to accomplish that.
The genius lies in bamboozling public and corporate investors into enthusiastically and unquestioningly going along with this, and making them believe in this new religion. And that works for a while. But in the end, there is the harsh reality of business, as the dot-com crash has shown when most of these companies disappeared, and as the current generation of unicorn busts is beginning to show, and as this crisis is beginning to show.
You can listen to and subscribe to my podcast on YouTube.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Malinvestment, brought to you by
the Federal Reserve
Last year, we ordered a leather, powered recliner from Wayfair…..three times they sent us the wrong one (all this took 6 months). We finally asked for a refund and their customer service was happy to oblige. We are done with Wayfair.
You might not believe it but an episode of Ozzie and Harriet covered this kind of thing back in the ’50’s. And people make jokes about Ozzie’s show…looks like he knew his stuff. Maybe they ought to show it for staff training at Wayfair.
What they actually disrupt is people and families who have been forced from their homes and communities where they’ve built their lives but can no longer afford to live. I will forever hate the Fed for pouring gasoline on the fire inflating the Bay Area tech bubble. Great way to create a stable, cohesive society when people trying to save and make an honest living get upended by idiots chasing bubble after bubble.
Wolf – where does the money that flows to the Unicorns from — wealthy individuals or the 10% of pension plans that do not have to disclose their portfolios?
It comes from everywhere — not being facetious here — including finally, when they IPO, from the public.
Wow. If you think about extensions through the economic plumbing, it ultimately takes from capital accumulation at the household end and gives away to capital depletion at the plant end with building less potential bathrooms in between. Truly a fine example of accelerating “throwing money down the shitter” at both sides. Toilet bowl finance? Makes the Fed into a real “plummers helper”.
Maybe a fair amount comes from low wages and underfunded pensions, healthcare and schools.
Amazon app was losing money since the Internet was invented, but look at it now. Same for Netflix, new record price today.
Amazon lost money for the first three/four years of existence, then alternated between profits, losses and breaking even each quarter for a couple of years and has been turning a steady quarterly profit since Q1 2002. That’s 18 years of steady profits and running.
Amazon’s profits are kept under tight control for purely fiscal reasons, meaning to pay as little taxes as possible while remaining profitable: remember, nobody, not even the guys who wrote them, knows tax codes around the world as well as Amazon does.
I understand it’s fashionable to hate Amazon these days (because… ?) but I honestly don’t understand where the idea they lose money comes from.
How much of Amazon’s profits come from cloud services, as opposed to the selling of physical products? My understanding is the cloud side subsidizes the rest. Which gives Amazon an unfair advantage against other retailers, much as did years-long evasion of state sales taxes.
“Disruption” should be translated as “breaking the law.”
Like the bar and restaurant that lost money on every sandwich they sold, but they sold so many they made it up in volume….
“Whereas the companies that have been in these industries before them – often small operations, such as house flippers or taxi companies, furniture stores, or used-car dealers … they have to make money to stay alive – and if they start losing money, they’re gone”.
So is the (rather sinister) end game, to force more consolidation by further killing off smaller, locally owned, profitable businesses?
Is that what’s really behind this stock market rally? “Wall Street” is on a mission, thanks to monetary policy set by the Fed, to weaken “Main Street” even more than it has?
Jerome says they have unlimited money to finance the bubble that contains these Unicorns. This party ain’t over as long as the rest of the world keeps financing our consumption.
And what with bungling meanie Trump combined with pandemic driven oil glut that might not be long.
So true for all these unicorns… same situation for most of the fracking industry. And federal deficit spending is at all time insane highs. While the FED prints trillions.
It makes you wonder how much of the economy around us is just make believe. And doesn’t give me a warm and fuzzy feeling about were this will all go!
US GNP is a simulation, a dreamlike image summoned up by a magical constellation of tiny charge blips in a silicon substrate.
How on earth can Carvana lose money selling used cars? They finance at up to 30%!
Bloated costs. A typical used car reseller doesn’t have an enormous head office in an eye-wateringly overpriced city like SF, packed with employees making a minimum of $100K per year.
Carvana has its headquarters in Maricopa County (Metro Phoenix). Phoenix has become expensive, it’s true, but it’s still a far cry from the Bay Area and Silicon Valley.
If you look at online reviews of Carvana they seem to be extremely generous with trade-ins, offering 10 or even 15% more than ordinary used car sellers. They also give away $500 coupons like candy.
Nothing wrong with these practices as long as they are employed short-term to generate buzz and/or the company makes up for them in other sectors, but Carvana seems to be all about using extraordinary means to achieve ordinary objectives.
I know a number of people who were working for some of the companies on that list.
Some asked me what I thought of them joining. I am old enough to have worked through Dot Com 1.0, and suggested they avoid cash burning companies and work for profitable ones instead. I recounted the stories of deluded Dot Commies who would scream cliches when you pointed out that their companies were money losers.
“That’s old economy thinking! We have eyeballs and stickiness! We are measuring value in ways that nobody could have anticipated!”
By 2002, they were all gone. I remember encountering one “digital startup CMO” guy who told me how stupid I was selling mobile phones in a carrier store.
I was roundly mocked by all of the people who asked me for advice this time around. One even suggested I was trying to “hold her back.” Every one of them believed that magical money from investors would flow forever to staunch ever skyrocketing losses while share prices rocket to the moon.
This was the thesis of the original Dot Com cash torchers too.
Now many of them have been laid off and are shocked. How could this happen? It was coronavirus! They still don’t understand that their employer’s failure is preordained. COVID just accelerated the process by a few quarters.
Nothing is ever truly “new.” This current bubble has lasted much longer since interest rates are at zero, but burst it has… And many people are about to learn the virtues of working for a Real Company with Real Revenues and Real Profits. And those who believe It Is Different This Time are lined up to be shorn.
I saw this great article about pizza arbitrage. It turns out that Doordash will charge $16 for a $24 pizza. So the pizza vendor can places orders for his own pizza from Doordash, and make $8 additional profit off each.
Just google pizza arbitrage doordash…
Everything here is true . . . yet everything here is nearly irrelevant. The disconnect there is in the single term ‘investors.’ Those buying stocks of these enterprises are not ‘investors’: they are speculators. If they buy a share at x = 100 and in the next quarter it is x – 105, they are in the black. Moreover, they turned 5% net, in economic conditions where that is damned hard to do. Because the Fed killed actual ‘investing’ with twelve years of neg real rates. The point here is that those putting money into stock offerings of these plague beast unicorns are not investors, and don’g care even a spiracle of amoeba dung if those concerns earn—or lose—money at all. They are not there for a dividend: they are there for the run-up.
‘Investors’ in the corporate debt of these plague beasts also don’t care if the firms are pyrodineros of historical magnitude. In fact, the reverse. BECAUSE those firms are losing beaucoup bucks, each bond issue pays a fat rate. In fact, I’ll bet (without looking) that each successive issue pays a better rate than the one before, which is, like, cocaine for said bond speculators. The only thing that matters is that the bond a particular speculator is holding doesn’t tank while they are still holding it. And there are derivative plays to be bought on the cheap (from suckers) to lay off even the risk of that. So no, it’s actually a grand good thing for the bond holders that the firms lose more money quarter over quarter and year over year.
One could say, “The day will come when . . . ” Except it did—-and Uncle Feddy stepped in to ‘manage’ rates. Then manage corporate bond markets. Now, it would seem, even to manage equity markets. So there is never a loss to be taken. Only guaranteed speculative profit, insured by the Federal Reserve, come what may.
Where this all ends, i don’t know. But I know where it starts: in the boardroom of the Federal Reserve. It is hard to conceive if there has ever been a greater distortion of financial markets in modern history than what we have witnessed for the last 12 years. All of these distortions can be tracked back to the unwillingness of the Fed to led markets correct, and grotesque speculators take a loss. And the Fed has never been more committed to that policy than it is in the hour you read this. “No speculator left behind” is the maxim of the day.
Given the massive distortions in valuation which Uncle Feddy continues to support, the existence of these plague unicorns isn’t just an incidental distortion: it is a required outcome. it is essential that there be new firms to run up the market. Their actual profitability is quite entirely irrelevant so long as Uncle Feddy keeps flooding the market with ultra cheap money to the top echelon to roll over gains in those run ups, and drag along past unicorns and zombie firms to at least stable bond and equity valuations. One by one, those can be pushed off the back of the bus, well after those in the know have distributed their allocations to rubes and suckers to take the fall.
The problem isn’t the unicorns, it’s the Fed.
They will all blow to bits, but it will be around Nasdaq 30K or something.
The national security state is intent on tracking everyone so they’ll pay whatever is required. Just think of our armed forces. I mean these companies look like geniuses compared to that.
Wolf,
Did you read the story about how Doordash acquired customers and a pizzeria had a bit of fun with arbitrage and made a few bucks? It is a bit of nutty fun.
But in this context, it really is nothing.
Actually, Uber has quite a good product with Uber Eats…whether they can make a profit is…….well who knows……??????