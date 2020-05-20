Used-Vehicle Market Starts to Unfreeze, “Pent-up Supply” Looms

Now at least, price discovery can take place amid a more ample flow of vehicles. But the entire industry dreads a Hertz bankruptcy could cause lenders to liquidate its fleet.
The images are cropping up all over the Internet: Parking lots of temporarily shut-down stadiums and shopping malls densely packed with cars, SUVs, vans, and pickups. These are rental vehicles that rental car companies don’t know what to do with because they cannot rent them out because their travel market has collapsed. And some of them are off-lease vehicles that had been leased and whose lease expired. This is just part of the pent-up supply. The longer these vehicles sit, the more value they lose.
They need to be sold at wholesale auctions, but auction volume had collapsed in the second half of March and April because auctions were closed and then switched to digital channels, and dealers had shown little interest in stocking up as their own used-vehicle sales had collapsed. And the whole used-vehicle market sort of froze up. This glut of rental and off-lease vehicles is now waiting for the used-vehicle market to unfreeze. And this is beginning to happen.
By contrast, during the Great Recession, it was new vehicles that jammed up the pipeline, with automakers continuing to build and import vehicles while US consumers had gotten spooked and stopped buying them. Annual sales of new vehicles plunged nearly 40% from 2006 to 2009, before gradually recovering to surpass the total of 2006 eight years later, in 2014.
But this time, automakers have shut down their plants, and the supply of new vehicles has been cut off. What’s piling up is used vehicles from rental car companies and lease returns.
The numbers are huge. US rental car companies have been buying around 2 million new vehicles per year (1.9 million in 2019, according to J.D. Power). They keep them for longer than a year on average, so there are about 2.5 million to 3 million rental cars available to drive on average, with more vehicles in various stages of entering the fleets or being removed from the fleets, this being a constant massive flow of cars, normally. But the drain has gotten plugged up.
The drain being plugged up is a big issue because rental-car use has collapsed. Rental car companies need to shrink their fleets to be inline with demand. Cancelling new orders was the first step, and they already did that. J.D. Power estimates that rental car companies will purchase 1.05 million vehicles in 2020, down from 1.9 million in 2019. Now comes the hard part: selling a big portion of the fleet they have but don’t need.
Hertz is on the verge of bankruptcy. At the end of April, it disclosed it had missed a large amount of lease payments on its rental cars. Since then, it has entered into forbearance and waiver agreements with these lenders that give it until May 22 to come up with the money and a plan. Its cars, now parked at various parking lots around the country, are collateral for this debt.
At the end of 2019, Hertz’s US rental fleet was about 567,000 vehicles. Lenders don’t want to end up with these cars either, especially not in this environment where getting out from under them would be tough and painful, and they’re motivated to work out a deal that would keep those cars off their parking lots.
The entire industry hopes that a Hertz bankruptcy can be averted and that those cars don’t suddenly get liquidated by its lenders.
In the second half of March and in April, the used wholesale market essentially froze. The volume of vehicles going through the auction plunged, as many auctions were shut down and dealers weren’t buying. Prices took an all-time record hit. According to J.D. Power, weekly auction volume collapsed from the 110,000-vehicle range before the crisis to a low 18,000 in the first week of April. But auction volume has started to recover and in the second week of May reached 64,300 vehicles (chart by J.D. Power):
Manheim, the largest auto auction house in the US and a unit of Cox Automotive, reported in early May that used-vehicle wholesale prices, based on its Used Vehicle Value Index, had plunged 12.3% in April from pre-Covid February.
Amid signs that the used-vehicle market is beginning to unfreeze, Manheim reported today that in the first half of May, its Used Vehicle Value Index recovered a portion of the March/April collapse, but remained down 4.8% from May last year:
The year-over-year price declines in early May varied by segment, according to Manheim, with the top two on the list, the bread-and-butter units for rental car companies, getting hit the hardest:
- Midsize cars: -10.8%
- Compact cars: -10.7%
- Pickups: -6.5%
- SUVs and compact SUVs: -4.8%
- Luxury cars: -3.7%
Amid further signs that the market is unfreezing: Used-vehicle retail sales were down only 6% year-over-year in the week ended May 14, after having collapsed by 67% year-over-year during the worst days at the end of March, according to a Cox Automotive analysis of DealerTrack transaction volumes on a same-store basis.
New-vehicle retail sales were still down 31% in the week ended May 14, after having plunged as much as 71% during the last week in March.
From a different perspective, J.D. Power reported two days ago that its Used Vehicle Price Index for vehicles up to eight years in age plunged 14.3% in April from March and was down 13.5% from April last year. This index generally experiences a seasonal dip in April from March, but this drop was by far the largest on record:
Now the pent-up supply of rental and off-lease vehicles is piling up, as evidenced in myriad photos of rental cars stuffed into parking lots of closed stadiums and shopping malls. These vehicle are waiting to go through the auction.
Total supply of used vehicles (from rental, off-lease, and trade-ins) was 1.17 million units in pre-Covid February, according to estimates by J.D. Power. Then as auction activity froze, supply plunged to just 645,000 in April. In May, supply is expected to jump to 1.21 million vehicles, in June to 1.43 million vehicles, and in July to 1.24 million vehicles.
And this assume that Hertz’s lenders aren’t trying liquidate its fleet during that time.
The surge in supply is composed of a big surge in rental and off-lease vehicles, offset by a decline in trade-ins due to lower retail sales. This scenario would increase supply by about 20% compared to pre-Covid estimates for this time of the year, and it would hit as consumer demand for used vehicles is expected to be soft. J.D. Power expects that this surge in supply, in face of soft consumer demand, will push prices down by 8% to 11% in June compared to its “pre-virus baseline.”
But then, going into the latter part of 2020 and into 2021, the glut of rental and off-lease vehicles will have been absorbed. And going forward, the supply from the rental fleets is going to thin out, as they have shed their excess units and have slashed their new orders. J.D. Power expects that this dynamic will eventually put upward pressure on wholesale prices into 2021, assuming that demand recovers.
This crisis is different from a typical crisis in the vehicle market in that it scrambled the supply of vehicles in addition to creating a classic demand shock. How all this will shake out remains highly uncertain in my opinion. But however this will shake out, now at least the market is unfreezing, and price discovery can take place amid a more ample flow of vehicles.
Bad for sellers, I suppose, great for buyers. My son needs a good used van for his business and the other son needs a good used family SUV. And both got jobs with no lost time due to quarantine.
If the prices for used cars really drop big, I could really go for a good used great condition sporty sedan; to replace my aging, currently 12 year old one. Fingers crossed for that Hertz bankruptcy. Otherwise, I’ll just hold on to my current one for a few more years.
I’m not sure if I would buy a used car that used to belong to a rental company. Too many drivers in the seat, maybe with reckless driving with cold motor, bumping down some bad roads etc. I would rather pay a premium for the car of that lil’ old lady down the road. Obviously it’ll be no sporty sedan, but you get my meaning.
What’s your opionion about prices, in general? A former rental vs. a trade-in from somebody from the ‘hood? I’m not sure if you can buy at these auctions if you’re not a used-car salesman, so you have to go to the dealer and pay their price.
Yes, the public can buy at these auctions, but just on certain days of the week. I suppose different auctions have different rules. The good days are reserved for dealers-the public days are the dealer surplus. I have bought a couple of cars in Columbus, Ohio area at these auctions. One was a great car after I worked some bugs out of it. The 2nd was not. It has been a few years since I di this. Then you had to pay an annual fee to get in, but sometimes they have free days. I recommend anyone just to go to the auction just for the experience. They drive a car through, it does not ever really stop, before the next one enters the auction lane. And the auction I was at had 7 or 8 lanes. So maybe 30 seconds on a car. They did not have all the lanes running when I was there, but it is definitely a sensor overload-your head will be buzzing.
Two kinds of cars go anywhere:
4-wheel drive Jeeps
and
rental cars
Hertz is selling its supply of 2019 Z06 Corvettes cheap.
I have a friend that was a mechanic for Hertz at O’Hare Airport. They never troubleshoot it any cars if there was a problem they replaced everything to get the car back online. I would have no trouble buying a used Rent-A-Car.
Shouldn’t prices come down in dealer lots as well as at auctions? I think I’ll look around at something I really want and make some stupid offers. It’s hard to say what this Fall will look like in the economy also.
Thing is, if it’s a dog just sell it back at auction through the same channel that you used for the purchase. Just a few hundred with the right connections, like the owner of a small lot.
Hertz is selling its 60 Vettes. Maybe you can grab one of those, though your wife might throw you out 🤣
Or at least she should.
Yes, they’re for sale.; at the same price as a new 2020 mid-engine ‘Vette. But you could buy one, and hope they appreciate like the Hurst Olds; and wait 50 years, paying for hermetic storage, and if they still allow gasoline automobiles to be used as transportation.
Frankly I’ll be long dead and gone before that’s a good decision…
Finally, back to normal. Markets recovered nicely, mega caps are green for the year, and Nasdaq non-profits are setting new records daily.
It’s like these 30 million unemployed never existed.
Well, I can say this is can be the very famous ” Dead Cat Bounce”, lets see where this goes.
Nasdaq nonprofits…..lol please. Gonna be fun with the drop coming. The puts being bought are the real clue.
Which car manufacturers will survive, or not, this time?
“And going forward, the supply from the rental fleets is going to thin out, as they have shed their excess units and have slashed their new orders. J.D. Power expects that this dynamic will eventually put upward pressure on wholesale prices into 2021, assuming that demand recovers.”
I’ve been watching to see some deals pop up in the used market. Prices haven’t dropped to my price point yet. I don’t need a second vehicle, so my price points are very low.
One thing the article doesn’t mention is repo’s. Going into March, the number of people late on payments was high. It’s very high compared to historical levels, today. When that wave hits the used market, prices may come down further still. This is going to get worse before it gets better.
Wolf, if you could, one day write a post about the non-GAAP numbers that some tech companies are posting, like Tenable recently. Can these numbers be trusted?
Yes, they are lying.
Can GAAP be trusted? 🤣
But you’re right. Non-GAAP is a lot fishier than GAAP.
The thing is the market wants fantasy non-GAAP numbers. Every publicly traded company has to release financials under GAAP. And then they also release non-GAAP fiction. And what does the market look at? Non-GAAP fiction. Because it’s prettier.
Thanks Wolf, fell much better now :)
I guess is better/easier to live on La-la-land than face the reality.
Wondering if I provide some fantasy numbers to my bank they would lend me some fantasy money to buy the fantasy island :)
I use Tenable products for work and here’s what I will say about them. They are ubiquitous. By far the most common of paid information security tools. They do not charge a lot for licenses. Their products are mediocre to not very good. One well-paid pen tester with open source tools is a lot more valuable and useful, but their customers (and their management particularly) are so clueless that anything is better than nothing. Nessus sells the anything that is better than nothing. Their deferred revenues seem high and their SG&A seems inordinately high. Milquetoast company that will perform middle of the road for its segment.
Tenable sells the anything that is better than nothing. Nessus being one of their products.
I have been looking but don’t see any real bargains, especially on desirable models such as a Toyota Tacoma one of which I have rented from Hertz in the past.
Rather disappointing, but then again, I was hoping for a lot more virus-related estate sales at which I could pick up some good vintage HiFi gear, and those also have not materialized.
Patience, auqualech. I think that time will reward you with some good deals in all the things you listed.
Unless it is *his* stuff that ends up in a C19 estate sale…
Taking my chances living free and shopping. My Xterra and my tube audio gear would prob both make someone happy. Not my concern in that event.
Thomas, mike, aqualech- anything ghoulish to your views of opportunity? A few bankruptcies, a few deaths and bam! You win!
Hertz will not liquidate.
Goodwill alone (yes, a GAAP entry) is probably equal to half the value of the fleet.
Chapter 11 will free them from LBO-related debt and they will continue with a smaller fleet.
Jeremy Powell will show up with a blank checkbook. Call it the new clunkers for cash program.
I contacted a local dealer regarding a 2019 Ford F-150. Had to make the inquiry through there website. Got three responses from their sales force. #1 invited me to the dealership for a preview, #2 said the truck was sold, #3 said it was a different color than the advertisement. Three days later a sales manager called to see if I was still interested in the truck. He said it was in transit from Las Vegas and still needed a cleanup and detailing.
If this is the normal routine at a major auto dealership then I think dealers are going to find it difficult selling cars in a buyers market.
Wait until Xmas, late in the month. The dealers are staring at another loan payment and the sales people are looking for Xmas money. I got a great deal during the GFC on a used Suburban that we used for family vacations.
I’ve had great luck with used cars, especially used loaners. The warranty kicks in when it’s sold and 20% depreciated.
The old “ridden hard and put up wet” is BS, especially wrt cold starts. That was a problem with carburetors, not modern fuel injected engines. Today’s cars last far longer than the old technology. Take it from someone who tried to maintain a Cobra AC.
Lease arbitrage. Negotiate a high residual value (dealers love to brag about resale value so hold them to it), which will decrease your lease payment. I leased a J30 years ago with a R.V. of $24000. Toward the end of the lease I saw ads for factory refurbished J30s for $20,000. I knew I wouldn’t get $24000 for my non-refurb’d turn-in. I called a local dealer and said I was near the end of the lease and I would turn it in to him if he’d refurbish it and sell it back to me for the advertised $20,000. He was happy to do it. I drove
that car for 11 years.
I’m sure Wolf knows way more tricks than I do.
Time and patience are your friend.
Wouldn’t this eventually impact new car prices? After all, the auto manufacturers can’t keep their factory idle forever, eventually Something have to give, right?
There’s also makes me wonder, even if the prices come down, will there be any demand, given the state of the consumer and the economy.
Any real cheap ’54 Merc Sun Valleys in the backroom at Hertz. Otherwise, forget it. I’ve got enough modern junk parked. In the future, car classes might be irrelevant as economy moves to being the new luxury in a buyerless buyer’s market of far-less-than-full employment with factory lines grinding to a halt. Watch out for bouncing cats in the rear view. Don’t forget to stop for hitching bums, he might be that ex-banker you’ve been waiting to throttle.
There was a nice one (’54 Merc Sun Valley) on Bring A Trailer a while back. Pretty rare Merc.
My tenant has 2 cars, needs only one. He recently completed a divorce, and his wife couldn’t afford their 2nd car.
I think he could get out of the lease if he tried. He mentioned it would hurt his credit score.
On the other hand, he works two jobs and the courts are closed. Why, he’d have to take a third job just to work the system and fight the lease or declare bankruptcy. He could contact the company he leased from and play hardball. I sure would if I were him.
Meanwhile, Jerome and Washington are handing out Pre-emptive debt jubilees to rich gigantic corporations and Wall Street.
They don’t even have to ask for debt forgiveness because Jerome and Nancy and Mitch and The Donald give to them before the can even ask for it.
Jerome should grant pre-emptive debt jubilees to The People jus the he has for Wall Street and The Rich.
It’s only fair.
And no one….NO ONE…can argue with that.
This is just temporary. Used car prices will jump. New car factories have not run in a long time, and it will be very difficult getting them restarted because of part supply issues. Furthermore, COVID will result in the factories running much slower once they get them restarted. There will be less new cars which will push up the used car prices. Inflation is in the near future.
The rental car companies were supposed to keep cars 18-24 months.
Auto mfg. plants have reopened. Some closed due to localized outbreaks of COVID-19.
Warren Buffett used to keep a new car ten years to avoid frequent auto trading. This way he avoided excess depreciation, sales tax, etc.