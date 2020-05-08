Collapse of the Labor Market in 5 Charts: Employment Plunged to 1999 Level. Everything’s a Gut-Wrenching Record

Tens of millions of people, many at the lower end of the income scale, lost their jobs. But stocks surge thanks to the Fed’s helicopter money for Wall Street & asset holders.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The total number of employed people collapsed by 22.3 million in April from March, the largest monthly drop in the history of the data series going back to 1948. This left only 133.4 million people still employed, the lowest level since June 1999. This is based on surveys of households by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and includes full-time, part-time, and gig workers:
Of these 22.3 million people who lost their jobs, there were 15.0 million who said they usually work full time and 7.4 million who work part time – in other words, one-third of the people who lost their jobs were those who normally work part time, and this includes part-time gig workers.
The number of part-time workers, including gig workers, who’d rather work full time nearly doubled to 10.9 million. This includes those who were full-time workers and then got their hours cut in April and people who were part-timers before but were looking for a full-time job.
Households also reported that about 18.1 million people who lost their jobs considered it a temporary layoff, while 2 million people considered the job loss permanent, with no prospect of being called back.
The number of unemployed people, based on household surveys, spiked by 15.9 million in April, the biggest monthly increase ever, to 23.1 million people, the largest number of unemployed ever:
The unemployment rate spiked over 10 percentage points in April from March, the largest monthly increase in the history of the data going back to 1948, to 14.7%, the highest unemployment rate ever in the data:
The Employment-Population Ratio collapsed by 8.7 percentage points in April from March, to 51.3%, the lowest ratio in the history of the data going back to 1948. This ratio, based on household surveys, shows the percentage of people who have jobs compared to the overall working-age population (16 years and older). It includes full-time, part-time, and gig workers.
What employers reported.
The above data was what households reported. Employers look at it from their point of view. And employers reported that they eliminated 20.5 million jobs in April, after having cut 870,000 jobs in March. This was the largest monthly job loss ever. Employment losses were spread across the industries, but hit some industries particularly hard, with leisure and hospitality at the top:
The service sector shed 17.16 million jobs, including:
- 7.65 million in leisure and hospitality
- 2.13 million in professional and business services
- 2.11 million in retail
- 2.09 million in health care and social assistance
- 1.27 million in other services
- 584,000 in transportation and warehousing.
The goods-producing sector shed 2.35 million jobs, including:
- 1.33 million in manufacturing
- 914,000 in construction
- 50,000 in mining and logging
Governments shed 980,000 jobs.
And no, people didn’t suddenly make more money.
Interestingly – because it shows that the layoffs hit people on the lower end of the income scale harder than people up higher on the income scale – employers reported that average hourly earnings jumped by 4.6% in April from March, the biggest monthly jump ever, to $30.01 per hour, after shedding lower-income employees, including those in the leisure and hospitality sector, where pay is relatively low, and where employment plunged by the most:
The hope in this gut-wrenching scenario is that most of the people who lost their jobs will get their jobs back. But first, it’s still going to get worse because…
The data from households was collected in April, and the questions in the survey asked people whether they were employed or unemployed in the week between April 12th through April 18th. Since then, there have been many more layoffs, and layoffs are still being announced in May on a daily basis. So the total number of unemployed are going to balloon further in May.
Whatever the final tally will be at the peak, it will be previously unimaginable. Without doubt, a large number of people will be called back. But also, many will not be called back, and that will be the unemployment crisis that households and the overall economy will have to struggle with for years to come.
But stocks surged today, and have been surging for weeks, thanks to the Fed’s Helicopter Money for Wall Street and asset holders, now amounting to $2.4 trillion in seven weeks, a gift for those that hold assets, and those that hold the most assets got the biggest gifts, while tens of millions of Americans, many of them low-paid workers with few or no assets, lost their jobs. Read… Fed Cuts QE Helicopter Money for Wall Street Further. Still Hasn’t Bought Junk Bonds or ETFs. Was Just Jawboning
Bullish, stock should jump 10% on this news.
I wonder if WR is tempted to short again. Good God, this market is nearing its peak valuation BEFORE the collapse of the economy, when it was just merely the most expensive since August 1929. Where do the bulls expect the Dow would be if there was no crisis, 50,000?
nick kelly,
Watch the helicopter money for Wall Street. If it runs dry, I’ll be more than tempted to short. But not before. No way that I’m going to short this current circus.
Get it into your head. The house never loses.
It was all worth it, wasn’t it? The debt. The lock down. Right? All worth it. You have no one to blame but yourselves for buying the lies that you knew were lies all along. This is what you get when you refuse to admit the emperor has no clothes. Cowards. A nation of debt addicted, cowards. Enjoy the boot of poverty with the sole made in China.
A population cannot be hammered like this without consequences.
They are going to demand a new paradigm to meet their hopes and dreams.
After they have defaulted on whatever debt they are not going to be able to pay between now and Christmas.
God, this is turning into a bonfire.
Bonfire of the Vanities – vanities of so called scientists and the politicians who are willing to follow them to hell – and throw in the vanities of central bankers who think that as long as the very top tier is fed and watered, the rest of the beast will work just fine!
That would be nice, but I doubt much will change. There was a class war in America, but that war is over now. This is the moping up phase. JP Morgan, for example, has just committed almost a billion to scoop up more single-family homes. There will be no resistance to this, no Occupy Wall Street.
It’s not written anywhere that America cannot go forward with same class structure as Mexico or Brazil.
Once the current economic system fails, then things will happen, what things are hard to guess.
Right now, even after the lockdown ends, America will emerge in the midst of an economic recession/depression. Right now, it hasn’t caught up to most people, but it will. The big question is whether or not the fed can pull a 2008 a second time. Even if it can, it may only last a few years. The biggest issue is the baby boomers retiring, it will pull alot of people out of the workplace, while simultaneously turning alot of pension funds into net subtractors from stock markets and more.
The general thought seems to be that the fed will basically, just buy up all of the boomers stocks at crazy high valuations, but, the problem is that unlike the previous bailouts, directly giving mass printed money to a large section of the general public will cause massive inflation. The previous money printed, was mostly just stockpiled and so with such a low money velocity, inflation didn’t skyrocket. The Fed may attempt it for some period of time, but, doing it for too long will endanger the US Dollar, and thus the Fed. I think the Fed will have enough self preservation, to not totally destroy the US Dollar.
It’s also important to remember that as soon as people lose confidence in the stock market, people will pull out, as well as stop putting in.
If everyone starts to lose their retirements, that might be big enough to cause large change, but we’ll see. For those pulling their money out of the stock market, the question will be, where to put it.
I think we will trace the same steps as in the beginning of the century, pandemic of 1918, then small depression in 1920, lots of money injected by the Fed, the bubble inflated till 1929 and the WWII.
We are currently at the pandemic level. All this money injected by the Fed will blow this bubble to unimaginable levels by 2030 when it will burst with devastating consequences, just in time for a hot war with China. Same as ever was.
Market drop and high inflation. Wouldn’t that suggest TIPS as a good investment?
Yes. Out of market. But where to put the money?
I think it might be time to put the savings into a basement renovation, then rent the space.
It’ll probably be a bit more brideshead revisited.
Those that lose, well, many won’t emerge from the confusion of how they did.
It will have happened so swiftly, so completely, that the shock will bake itself into the them.
Creating a feedback loop of bewilderment-anger-shame-bewilderment that they will never be able to stop holding to themselves.
Those that are going to do well will have one characteristic in common.
They will be the ones who can still keep moving, thinking, doing, no matter how dreadful their world is around them.
It won’t be anymore complicated than that, for many.
That’s why I’ve been hammering need for aid to states & local govt. They can’t compete against eternally bailed out & Fed subsidized JPMORGAN, Blackstone and similar fraudsters. Without Federal aid, real estate taxes will have to explode, driving middle class out of they homes so JPMorgan can scoop them up at fire sale prices. You’d think the liberations might see this, too, but them seem too closed in their approach, perhaps helping their own demise toward serfdom.
*libertarians
“Without Federal aid, real estate taxes will have to explode, driving middle class out of they homes so JPMorgan can scoop them up at fire sale prices.”
Federal aid = printed money = inflation soon or late.
For all the latent inflation possible *if* the Fed actually prints money to bail out junk corporates (talked about a ton but zero actually done so far), the Fed can’t merely jawbone unlimited state/local tax revenue replacement…it would actually have to print the money.
Both bailouts (if actually carried out on a widespread basis) are inflationary – DC has no real asset creation fairy buried in a basement somewhere…all it has is a printing press and and an endless line of bullsh*t.
In all probability there is going to be (and already has been) some degree of state/local bailouts…but it won’t be as much as the states/localities want.
There ain’t enough sheriffs/popo able to throw millions of steamed & pissed-off mokes outta their homes ..
In fact, some of those same uh, “public service” folk will be out on their ear as well, when things Really go south !
Mexico, Brazil, only. Try the world. The whole world is either in this scenario or is getting there.
Yes, you’ve nailed it. When I travelled around SE Asia in the ’90’s, it occurred to me that it was more likely that the West would move towards the developing economy model than visa versa. Small islands of extreme wealth where the rents and salaries are as high as any major Western city ringed by a vast pool of impoverished labour squatting in the gloom awaiting the crook of the finger from the elite if some service is required that they can perform. It’s been like that for decades and there has been no revolution.
What the people need to do is demand that Washington stop catering to Wall Street by bailing out zombie companies and start providing support to Main Street. The gap between the “haves“ and the “have nots” gets bigger every year and is exacerbated by our elected representatives in Washington. Wall Street has already shown that a significant number of companies are not fiscally responsible. Last year’s tax cut and this year’s $2.7 trillion dollar bailout panders to the “haves”. I say throw the bums in Washington out.
Just like the comment above which referenced occupy wall street, a social media event that amounted to no change when all the children were told to go home nationwide on the same day and did – there will be no resistance.
However, consumption patterns are going to change and this factor is bigger than faux resistance mediated by controlled social media. Asset deflation is bigger than debt creation at the moment.
Jerome powell strategy 101: create a crater sized hole and fill it up with money.
JP Strategy 102: pay yourself and your bros billion$ to fill up the hole. After all, there’s no blame here. Nobody could have predicted the World govt would shut down everything on the advice of doctors.
“What about this scenario labeled ‘Chicxulub’ Plan F, Jerome?? Waddathink? ..”
“Yeah! .. Let’s try that! Might as well go out in a Big Way!
You have not seen anything yet. There is very little real suffering occurring presently. But there will be. Wait until the helicopter money runs out, the market crashes wiping out retirements, property values collapse, and government figures out it cannot fix this.
This is a category 5 hurricane and most people are living in a tent.
Or find a disused mine. Load up on supplies to keep you either warm or cool. Depending on said type of mine.
And then actually live like a mushroom.
Face it, it would only be physical representation of what we’ve all been doing for years…..
“because it shows that the layoffs hit people on the lower end of the income scale harder than people up higher on the income scale”
Gut-wrenching indeed. What are these people to do?
Don’t worry. Coming to an upper middle class neighborhood soon. I am one of those ‘high end’ white collar worker, but I certainly know that if the state governors do not completely release people from lockdown, then we will not have an economy and all will eventually be laid off – federal workers last! Apparently, the idiot governors (like our FL governor) thinks the country can get by without an economy. Covid 19 will be the least of their worries as this thing grinds through the economy!!
Good question HD. I think we can expect the ”food banks” and other similar non guv mint programs to expand tons,,, this would include The Salvation Army and similar that are working hard to fulfill their mandate in accordance with their plans for this kind of event,,, just one of the reasons we are huge supporters of that non guv organization.
Other things people are going to do, again, or for some for the first time, will include ”squatting” in empty homes and apts, likely including many squatting in the home they may have occupied previously, perhaps for a long time… and that only if the forbearance policies now in place are not sufficiently lengthy.
As a side note, but only slightly to the side, I expect to see more folks walking on the streets with lawn mowers, other such tools,,, window washing equipment, etc., as was common where I lived in the late 40s early 50s era,,, offering to mow, wash windows, etc., for any reasonable offer of cash…
Actually been happening where I am in tpa bay area since we came back here in fall of 15, but nothing like the amount of folks in the earlier era, (that included me doing all of the above in summers, after delivering my am paper route) …
And, of course, ‘pan handling’ (formerly known as begging) as has been going on since time began being counted, eh
But the Salvation Army, among others, need donations and financial support to keep doing what they’re doing. Might get tight.
Don’t worry folks..
You’ll get pie in the sky when you die.
That’s a lie!
I think the phonograph is skipping. Decades.
If they want to survive they’ll be signing up for Housing section 8 food stamps, early Social Security if possible, andor Social Security disability-it’s not hard to be crazy when your hungry and desperate.
Also buy a nice set of pics
In 1982 after being laid off and just having bought a house getting married and becoming a father I was in this position myself Never bothered with Unemployment just went door to door looking for work and thank god I found some
Have a look at how the third world ‘survives’. A video of a woman ‘cooking’ a rock to trick her kids there was food coming until they fall asleeep haunts me from yrs ago.
The stock market is going up and up !
Yup, as I predicted last night, market up over 300 pts now and probably will close up 500 pts today. To my dismay and my frustration, I can kind of put the stock market MO playbook as simplified like below:
Bad news = Good news because it’s either slightly less bad (hey 14% unemployment vs 20%, see not so bad cause we expected it anyway) or if it’s really bad enough, daddy Jerome will come swooping in anytime now..double win
Good news = Excuse to rally up higher, companies withdraw guidance? good news cause then they are not setting up expectation for us to be disappointed, more buying please
Neutral news = No news or not exciting news means everything kind of back to normal right? Rally up please
Vaccine news = cure in 6 months right? Of course! You know what that means, rocket fuel up to the moon please
I do love the narrative that market is forward thinking and how it priced in the downside already, well if that’s the case I can understand we hold near around March low and not rocket back up to have Nasdaq higher for the year. Makes no sense because the market price now reflect we will have enough higher earnings by Q3-Q4 IF go back to normal in a switch on manner (highly unlikely). Then again all these assumption might be a moot point anyway when FED gave you all the crack you can smoke in a lifetime in couple of weeks and promise more to come…
How will all this end? Who knows but as much as I hate to admit, maybe the saying of market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent is likely true this time around. Just make a fundamental investor like myself feels like getting kick in the nuts over and over again and for regular joe that actually lost their jobs I am sure it feels like WS just keep punching them in the face with the utmost sense of callousness.
That’s if regular joe even pay attention to the market instead of worrying about paying bills, meanwhile more yacht money give away for the top.
Markets are up because the hysterics from March turned out to be untrue. Remember when CNBC and CNN were screaming about 30% unemployment? That drove markets down. Waaaaaay down. Now that it seems the worst we’ll see is mid double digits, stocks are slowly but surely moving back to pre ‘Rona hysteria levels. Today’s numbers are already ancient history since May brought with it a re-opening of the economy in the majority of the country. Next month UE will probably be under 10%.
Nasdaq is already positive for 2020.
I think your optimism may turn out to be icarean.
I wonder about what people thought during the time frame between Bautista ‘s government and Castro’s. Those people living in Cuba. Maybe those standing on the lowest rungs of Cuba’s economy remarked on their new normal? And those Bautistas standing on the top rungs talking about their new reality as they got forced off their rungs?
The new normal vs. the new reality.
I am not an advocate communism or socialism. Just using this as an example.
And Russell 2000 is still down 25%.
Russell is not the economy. Do they sell ads like the top Trillion dollar companies? Didn’t think so.
NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) ain’t the economy either…in fact, it ain’t even really 100…top 4 or 5 mega techs account for 40% of weighting (because based off market caps).
Once people realize thin margins at Amazon can never justify 100 PEs…
Or that Netflix streaming tech is avl to hundreds of competitors…
Or that Google/Fbook can’t grow ad revenue faster than GDP for many more yrs given their current size…
Or Tesla holders…stop huffing paint…
The indices will fall a lot more.
Markets are up because the CBs of the world have once again pumped massive amount of debt in to the system and drove rates in to the ground. Markets have been up the last decade because the CBs of the world have created massive amounts of debt and drove rates in to the ground.
All the CBs have are debt ridden zombie economies riding on a sea of debt. How this all comes crashing down is anyone’s guess.
The ‘Rona was just the latest pin to prick the crazy.
What will be the next pin?
Reminds me of the joke about the optimist falling off a sky scraper,
he was heard to say as he passed the 20th floor , so far so good….
NASDAQ 100 top 6 companies make up almost 50% of the index. The top 10 make up 60%. Crazy
Do you have a post or a YouTube vid because I don’t ever remember CNN or CNBC screaming about any 30% unemployment. As far as next month’s unemployment being under 10%; wanna bet? What drove the markets waaaaay down was mass layoffs and not CNN.
And why does anyone believe CNN cbc CBS or any major media outlet? Major misreporting.
Or more to the point:
Bad news = Stocks rally because Jerome does more QE.
Good news = Stocks rally because Jerome does more QE/bailouts.
Neutral news = Stocks rally because Jerome does more QE/bailouts.
Vaccine news = Stocks rally because Jerome does more QE/bailouts
Fill-in-the-blank news (MSM says Stock rally because reasons) = Stocks rally because Jerome does more QE/bailouts
I used to think that faith in the Fed had evolved into a religion.
Now I realize it is closer to a cult. Soon to be a suicide cult…..
I’m a regular Jane who tries to follow the market. But I will readily admit that although I try to understand, a lot of the issues discussed on this great site literally make my head spin.
My question is: when do us regular Joes and Janes who are “of a certain age” (I’m turning 59 this year) get out of the market and put everything in cash? Or is that a good idea? I’m told “no one can time the market”. But everything I’m reading points to a bigger crash, potentially in the fall.
I have significant savings in money market and “high yield” accounts earning between 1.4 and 2.0%. The 2.0% rate ends in July and who knows that it will be then. What happens if there are negative interest rates? You pay the banks to hold your money?
Yet I do have mutual funds in both an IRA and one liquid account. I thought about “getting out” in January/February when the DOW was over 29,000 but I did not.
The fear is being able to retire and have enough money to live on as a SWF, no children, renter, partially disabled but still working part time, living in a very expensive northeast city that begins with a “B” – I’m a native – where real estate (reportedly) just goes up, up and UP!
So today the stock market is “up” but on Monday it may likely be “down”. What to do, what to do….?
@SuzeB
There is no simple answer about what to invest in right now, and anyone who has pat answers such as “Buy this” or “Buy that” is a fool. Every kind of asset has pitfalls and nothing is truly safe.
I would recommend you begin deeply studying and learning about what money is, what is leverage, and the principles of investing. I have read at least 20 or 30 books on the subject and still consider myself a beginner. But I finally charted out a course that works for me.
One thing I like to ask people- if an investment such as the high yield savings you mentioned is earning 2% interest, and the money supply is expanding at 20% or more, as it is right now, is the investment making you richer or poorer?
Rule 1 Protect Principle
A thought: consider moving
“Consider moving”
Agreed.
Usually the steps taken to *save* money are significantly more likely to work (less risky) than steps taken to “earn more” money.
Nationwide monthly rent surveys by Zumper, Apartmentlist, etc. will help a lot in targeting (much) lower cost metros that might appeal to you (including better weather).
Housing is a huge chunk of monthly expenses…anything that can reasonably be done to lower housing expenses is probably one of the best “investments” you could find.
It’s funny. I had put this in my original post but removed it: “don’t tell me to move”. This is often the advice one receives on the internet when they mention living here in Beantown and when the topic is about financial security and the future.
Born here, spent my life here, my now socially isolated partner is here, my entire family and my entire social network, my job is here, and I’m told to “move”, start over somewhere else alone at nearly age 60? Possible, sure but unlikely at least in the near future. I mentioned I was a saver, so don’t worry… :-) I’m actually doing quite well….not poor by any stretch. Cash rich and house poor. Rent is way below market. Have lived my life way beneath my means, preparing.
Here’s the thing: I don’t want to work past age 62. Dear old dad retired at age 60 and died at age 69. Other friends have died in their 50’s. Life is obviously short and to loosely quote Hobbes, right now for many life is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short.”
Perhaps I should have said: is anyone else who is close to retirement age, and hopefully early retirement age, getting out of the stock market and going into cash pending the anticipated big ole “leg down”? I do appreciate your comments!
If I were you, I would have a very liquid emergency fund that would take me to early retirement, at minimum.
Just a word about reality. Investments have a perceived value. That means their value is based entirely on perception. Perception is not reality, and is subject to change, sometimes very substantial change.
The only time the real value of an investment is realized is when it is sold, and the cash is in your hand. Until then it is subject to the whims of human emotions…..
Honestly, stop.
If you panic, you’ll reach for the most comforting answer.
Write down on a piece of paper what you’re most afraid of. Fold it over and out it in a drawer.
Then go out and do something you enjoy tomorrow and don’t look at that piece of paper until Sunday.
You might feel differently by then.
It doesn’t sound like you have not been able to make good choices before, so why should now be different?
On a different note,some good results coming out of initial trials into plasma infusion treatment for those admitted with COVID-19, but not yet at the point of admission to intensive care.
Reducing intensive care admission rates.
Oh so I hear from colleagues.
That potentially opens up a ‘third way’ of effective treatment instead of waiting for a vaccine.
Vaccines being a wonderful concept for infections like measles and diptheria, but for influenza and coronavirus’s that easily and rapidly mutate, less so.
Could work more effectively for another reason. If identification of new strains can be matched by plasma sourcing ( and then, big if) manufacture, more adaptive approach to disease management could be developed.
In an ideal situation this would lead to someone presenting to the ER with a dry cough and temperature. PCR or the other more effective tests being developed confirm COVID-19. Unit of virus matched plasma is prescribed and administered before the patient leaves the ED.
Big it’s in all of that. But if it can be done at scale with blood for trauma patients, well, just saying..
Big it’s in all of the above.
But , if again, it is feasible then there’s a potential to reduce the need for wider society based restrictions.
Obviously, will also depend upon the scale and quality of available healthcare services. Hmmm..
Autocorrect intervening again – Big if’s!
plasma infusion won’t matter even should they work.
1 person can contribute enough plasma to infuse maybe 1 or 2 other people.
Hardly scalable.
And Gilead et. al. won’t lift a skeletal finger, cuz they won’t make bank .. unless those plasma donors are hookedup Matrix umbilicus-style, harvested 24/7 .. for Eternity !
Well, yes. Obviously.
Hence my point about blood provision for trauma patients.
If mass donation of whole blood can be arranged, as it is now, why not blood donation for plasma extraction?
Now, honestly, I’m not going to say that such an approach will be easy. We both most likely know plasma production is far less efficient than that of units of O negative . There are massive logistical, screening and delivery hurdles.
But blood delivery still occurs, notwithstanding the issues that arise following HIV and others.
And on a separate note, imagine the sense of dignity for those that participate (and political utility for candidates for office) of donation campaigns….?
It can be done.
For vaccines, remember, there might not be one. Don’t care about what the so called scientists promised, because they still don’t have one for SARS or MERS.
Until they show something that works, all of it is nothing more than empty promises.
Having said that, people cannot continued to be cooped up like prisoners in their own homes. I read this thing on SCMP a week or so ago about the experience of a US citizen (I think) bringing her kids back to China, Shanghai specifically, and what they went through for two weeks to be able to go outside. I think if that’s what it really takes, people might be willing to go for it to be sure of safety and security. But talk about a slippery slope.
One unfortunate trend – despite hundreds of drug candidates for treatment, the trials needed for approval (even where already existing drugs have long since passed adverse effect test phases) seem to be ramping up very, very slowly.
I wonder if it has to do with test subject recruitment problems given the rather binary nature of C19 (80%+ very mild…to the point of being unaware of infection…with maybe 5% needing ICU level care…by which time ARDS may have kicked in, leading to separate intractable issues.).
So the vast majority of C19 infected don’t want to risk a drug trial…while the 5% who would benefit the most…are often very sick with a related but separate condition triggered by the C19 (ARDS) by the time they know the risk/benefit of trialing.
How do drug testers handle this problem with other infectious diseases that have widely binary outcomes?
Good news , I have always thought the answer to this lies in effective treatment. So long as people believe the doctor can fix them, their fear will dissipate.
Treacherous market, Suze. Maybe some annuities with a guaranteed payout?
Ever more stimulus gets spent for less and less growth. It’s a trap. Really bad things are likely; when I can’t say.
I trade so this is my kind of market but those without market skills are in a bad spot. I’m extremely concerned about them. Traditional methods of investing that ignore market cycles and catastrophe will eventually fail IMO.
Same thing happened in 1937, recession eased and economy grew 4% so govt turned off tap thinking economy is improving – market crash, never recovered until 1941 dun dun dun. War is coming, I can smell it.
One of the things any of us with some cash flow can do is
hire someone to do work around the house. It might
have to be outside for now.Don’t forget to overpay them a little.There is
and going to be a big need to pitch in .
And give them a ____ W2 if you have direction & control. Don’t repeat the sharing economy.
This just goes to show that we’re not all in this together. I’m sorry Wolf, but saying it doesn’t make it so.
Hourly, temporary and gig workers are on their own. Wealthy oligarchs have a generous safety net.
Governments everywhere shut everything down and then handed working people’s tax money to a bunch of people who don’t even pay taxes here.
I’m dreading what they’ll dream up next when the tax streams dry up because they killed off the tax donkeys.
The headline “but stocks surge” is wrong. Should be “therefore stocks surge”. The stock market has been a Murder Meter for many years. It rides on an ever-growing pile of carcasses.
I agree with this. The perversity would hit people a little harder if it wasn’t masked out and shuffled. You read your pension ROI, and the pension ROI travels back, through line items on a Fidelity statement, back to Business A making the returns, back to their cost cutting measures or asset stripping that got them the boost (“therefore stocks surge”) and back to the human beings that those measures damaged or killed. You could say hi to your neighbor while your ROI depends on the airtight mercilessness of how Business A forecloses on them, lays them off, unionbusts them. But the audit trail is bundled up in a line item, so the bizarre irony stays under wraps.
There was an article in the WSJ recently which calculated about half of folks on unemployment will earn more on it than they previously did while employed thanks to the no-questions-asked, qualify-if-you-can-fog-a-knife $600/week Federal bonus.
Basically, people are ‘gonna have a very strong incentive to stay on unemployment for as long as they can.
The people “making more” on unemployment are getting a larger take home pay, but they are not making more money. They are not getting any SS credit, retirement match, or health benefits while unemployed. The extra money is the money that would have been deducted from their pay for benefits and retirement.
P.S. I’m referring to full time employees.
However horrible, it is quite regular that shifts in technological fundamentals bring with them a massive displacement of jobs and workers. Many devious instruments and fake positionings build up during this period and then fall apart. Employment is often stimulated with little games…things like the GI Bill (1940’s) and student loans (1958-) can extract excess workers to reduce the pool while bringing about a new class of labor. Shit instruments and policies can be weeded out, but that’s often not enough. It may take a massive program to set this straight, and our biggest gap right now is targeted housing beyond the kind we have been building. I doubt that electronic toys are what we really need to get us out of this. We need something on the order of a DC-3 rather than more Curtiss Jenny barnstormers.
We need to get rid of the mega landlords before they displace the entire working class. Rent control is a start.
If Habitat for Humanity can build homes for close to $100k while the median new home prices (ZIRP engorged due to monthly pmt effects) are $300k…maybe it is smarter to start a discount homebuilder using H4H techniques rather than imposing rent control…which does not add a single housing unit and which guts new home invt over time.
I specifically said mega landlords should be rent controlled. I don’t care if regular investors own a few houses. It’s the guys with 10,000 houses that need to be controlled.
As a start I would recommend small investors be allowed to own up to a dozen homes without rent control. Anything over that or any in a corporate, trust, or business name be rent controlled.
There’s people still living post-war prefab houses.
Not the most efficient to keep heated, but heck, they are still far more appealing than low ceilinged new apartments.
Why are rents always highest in the rent-control places?
In fairness, you probably have chickens and eggs reversed…high rent prices create political pressure for rent control…(which really does little to lower prices, because it undercuts invt in new supply).
In the end, either demand or supply have to change for prices to drop…just slapping price restraints on is only going create different negative distortions elsewhere (rotting housing in inventory, illegal subletting, illegal overcrowding, kickbacks to brokers split with owners illegally, etc).
Rents are high anywhere the local population has been priced out of housing either through non resident owners or through wage suppression.
In Canada, foreigners have priced out locals. The same is true in major coastal cities in America.
andy,
The other way around: in high rent places, people clamor for rent control.
BuySome:
I flew on ex-military cargo DC3s for the first 10 years of my life!
The mining company my Father worked for used a fleet of DC3s to shuttle people and equipment between it’s three towns in northern Quebec/Labrador.
We used to sit on the canvas fold down benches that ran lengthwise with our backs to the fuselage of the airplane’s body like paratroopers did. This sloped sideways seating arrangement felt strange compared to today’s forward facing level seating’s.
Because the DC3 was not pressurized we didn’t fly very high so you could see the ground clearly if it wasn’t cloudy. Large yellow mining trucks looked like moving dinky toys!
The ride on a DC3 was anything but smooth!
Typically after travelling over land and then over water, the DC3 would suddenly fall hundreds of feet in the air as it got caught in in the riff between warm rising land air currents and falling colder air over water.
After crossing a big lake, the opposite would happen as the DC3 jumped back up a few hundred feet in the air! That would leave your stomach stuck in your throat!
This happened due to the DC3’s high lift wing configuration. Needless to say the constant rises and falls of the DC3 induced air sickness in those with weak stomachs! Holders with round ice cream sized containers lined the walls!
I usually did O.K. since I was used to flying in float planes, like the Beaver, Otter, or Northmen. My Father controlled one of the largest private fleets of float planes with it’s own sea plane base and lake, in the 1950s-1960s.
Another unique feature of flying in DC3s, was the strength of headwinds. If you were flying into strong headwinds, your flight time could last more than a hour longer, as your net ground speed could be less than 100 miles per hour! If you had a tail wind, your trip could end up being shorter than usual!
So, yeah, I loved the CD3 and the unquie sound of it engines, my first airplane!
WES, great tales! BTW, while driving a back highway some 30 years ago, spotted one on a small field. Talking to the owner he had bought it from a defunct airline to use for his jump school. What he didn’t know was that it was the first war baby released to Pan Am for the South America-North Africa run. Boy was he thrilled with that news. I’ve still got one of the few seating charts he inherited from that prior owner.
The thing I don’t get is that these meat packers are being ordered back to work, immigrants mostly, they are dying, so everyone can have pork chops for Sunday dinner.
Heaven forbid people eat vegetarian for a month.
and people in California being arrested because they can’t go the beach. I always thought the yellow vest thing in France was street theater.
During a heat wave, no less!
But the ass orted state reps and governors and high city poobas still * get * THEIR’$, right?
Recompense for THEM.
Stone Soup, with a few stale crumbs scattered about, for the lowly mokes.
Yup, nothing wrong with a marmite and chips sandwich
An interesting conundrum….if the processing plants don’t open, farmers are forced to euthanize the pigs (by the tens of thousands).
Lab grown meat can’t get here fast enough.
I’m delighted that one hog confinement near me doesn’t appear to be in operation. May many more follow suit. Horrifically disgusting pollution.
They were going to be euthanized anyway, Smithfield is one which considers workplace safety orders to only recommendations, owned by China, and your arteries are the real winner?
They and their living conditions are being blamed for the spread of Coronavirus. I guess administration members have never actually seen the inside of a processing plant?
One sprained wrist or finger, and they’d make tracks !
How many meat cutter deaths so far?
The food supply is a matter of national security. The same thing has happened in other industries in the past.
If social order begins to break down over toilet paper, what do you think would happen when food shelves go empty?
jdog: Meat can be replaced by soy protein and other vegetable proteins, especially when you consider the amount of soy products, corn, sorghum, and other vegetable products that these livestock consume. The result would be a huge surplus of these agricultural commodities that would be available for human consumption.
Wolf, looking at those charts, it’s time to come up with an updated catch phrase. “Out the wazoo!” is not strong enough. I like “to infinity and beyond!”
I like “Brace for Impact!”
Excellent!
Just needs a velocity component.
Maybe: “I’ll call you back”; “wow!”; “damn!”; “good lord!”; “holy shit!”; “help me!”; “you’re breaking up!”; “IEEEEEEEE!!!”.
Assume Crash Positions – that brings back memories of the GFC.
Maybe I should run the numbers again on a new business in emigration consultancy. Maybe throw in bunkers too.
C
This is very terrible for everyone.
The entertainment end of this is seeing the Toronto Mayor trying to get the Province to put into law of non evictions of businesses and to accept the federal government plan of the landlords must eat 25% of rents and the government will guarantee 50% from the government and the business only pays 25%.
The landlords do not agree with this at all and do not want to comply with this government bailout deal.
Sure enough, let’s pitch tenants against landlords.
Since when should government abrogate private contracts?
Why stop at landlords, mandate a 25% reduction at the price of groceries as well.
How about a maximum 3% interest rate on credit cards?
It’s always easy to order others to foot the bill. I have a better idea, how about government reduces taxes to 10% flat rate and restructure itself to live within the means?
The government should get involved in private contracts when it’s in the public interest to do so. Especially when the government had a hand in creating the environment in which these insane rents emerged in the first place, through zoning codes, parking minimums, height restrictions, environmental review panels, bans on ADUs and sublets and any number of other things. To say that they’ve turned all the land into a giant Monopoly board would be accurate were it not for the fact that in Monopoly you can upgrade a house into a hotel and justify it’s rent that way, rather than the house being locked under glass while assuming the price of a hotel though speculation, government subsidies, Ponzi dynamics and naked price gouging. There’s nothing sacred about the current market to prevent the government from intervening just as they did when they helped to create the market in the first place.
We’re in the middle of a health crisis, and still nothing done to fix America worst-in-the-world healthcare system with 40 million…PLUS tens of millions recently added to that, with no access to healthcare.
N-O-T-H-I-N-G
The only crisis that exists in the eyes of our leaders, is when the stocks fall.
Truly mind blowing. A towering testimony of utter incompetence and financial greed above all else on the part of our ruling elites, government, and corporate ruling class.
Based on the stats over at worldometer, there can no doubt that America is King Of The Hill, A#1 in terms of absolute, bottom of the barrel, worst in the world performer against Covid.
Because to American leaders, Covid is irrelevant. They simple do not care about Covid. At all.
Which means to them healthcare is irrelevant, which is why they have not lifted a finger to fix it, because the only thing they care about is making the stocks go up.
Actually, total numbers are meaningless, except for such propaganda. America’s death rate is lower than most.
America’s death rate to terrorism is non existent, and yet we spent two decades chasing that tiger’s tail.
Hear, hear
Their personal stock portfolios are no doubt, to die for … when it’s Not Nancy, or Mitch taking a licking, right .. you dumb plebs !
/$
Sorry but the facts do not support your position. Deaths per 1 mil population are much lower in the US than any European country touted as having superior free healthcare. We are seeing just how well the healthcare system works in all countries right now and the US is right at the top..
Amen.
The 98% are absolutely on their own ($1200 one time payment –pfft!)
The Federal govt/current Administration has no interest in curbing this pandemic, no interest in testing, no interest in getting supplies to HCW. They just don’t want to hear about it anymore or be bothered by it anymore.
Total incompetence and /or callous disregard bordering on genocide.
All they care about is enriching themselves, their pals, the well-off and a rosy stock market.
Just read that India –India! — in 2 months became world leader in production of PPE. Here in the “greatest nation ever” after 8 weeks still can’t put isopropyl alcohol on the shelves.
Good luck to us all.
I bet you have at least two bottles
Starbucks reopened near me on Monday. People went in and out. Strip shopping center parking lots had parked cars again. There is more traffic on the roads.
My recent new tenant makes deliveries for Starbucks.
He mentioned to me yesterday that his deliveries were at 3, but this just increased back to 9 locations, the pre-Covid level.
We both commented on the recent increase in care traffic.
So based on this, you heard it here, just now, from me:
Oil $100/barrell.
Dow 45k.
Then, the MSM will splain to us that the Dow rallied because Starbuck.
QE and bailouts to the Moon will be erased from MSM memory banks.
“Whatever the final tally will be at the peak, it will be previously unimaginable. Without doubt, a large number of people will be called back. But also, many will not be called back, and that will be the unemployment crisis that households and the overall economy will have to struggle with for years to come.”
Many will be called back if the lockdowns end. If they don’t more small and medium sized businesses will close for good.
Those that won’t be called back will impact the economy more in the future because they won’t buy as much and will require Gov’t assistance to make ends meet.
I still believe that shutting down the Global Economy for this particular virus was the wrong approach. What we see playing out now is what happens when you have a highly complex networked global economy. Knock one domino over and several more will topple over without touching them. It’s the knock on effect that will be brutal for the global economy going forward.
I feel there is a profound and despicable disconnect between economic pursuits and fundamental morality been revealed to everybody right now. The cleft between people buying into ridiculous risk on the stock market because the Fed will backstop the whole system and the people who aren’t part of the passive-wealth equation (78 percent of households live paycheck to paycheck, pre-COVID-19) fuels a situation like never before seen in modern capitalism. This country is about to create a permanent underclass that should make people really evaluate what is the purpose of this republic in the first place.
In the not very long run…the stock mkt “backstops” may turn out to be less than advertised (no actual Fed buys yet…and the Fed let hundreds of energy companies go BK post 2014…) and the mkts may look a lot more like the GDP ends up looking like.
In the short term the mkt is a voting machine…in the long term it is a weighing machine.
Cas127:
That brings up the question of how much do Zombies weigh!
The Federal Reserve backstops the investment markets by giving helicopter money to big banks and finance companies, who proceed to use this money to invest in stocks, real estate, and commodities, keeping their prices elevated. In this way, the “voting machine” of the market place has been rigged to favor investors over workers, causing ever greater economic inequality in the US.
A 14.7% April unemployment rate seems suspect to me. If you divide the 30.31 million initial jobs claims over the six weeks ending April 30th by the 164.6 million people in the U.S. labor force, then you get a quick and dirty 18.4% unemployment rate. That’s before considering the pre-Coronavirus unemployment rate (net of the few job gains over this six week period). And according to Reuters:
https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/05/08/us/08reuters-usa-economy-unemployed-undercount.html
“Millions of U.S. residents were counted as employed in April despite having no job, suggesting April’s true unemployment rate was closer to 20%, much higher than the official 14.7% reported, the Labor Department said Friday.The jobless rate should have included people on temporary unpaid leave, furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said.But responses to the survey by which the data was collected show 11.5 million people were categorized as employed but absent from work because of vacation, parental leave or other reasons, but including 8.1 million absent for “unspecified” reasons, a group that usually numbers about 620,000.”
Iapetus,
You’re using the wrong week (Apr 30 initial claims).
READ THE ARTICLE!!! Here is what it said:
“The data from households was collected in April, and the questions in the survey asked people whether they were employed or unemployed in the week between April 12th through April 18th.”
So this is mid-April data. Mid-April, initial unemployment claims were 22 million. That’s about how many people reported here having lost their jobs. The link below is of the mid-April initial claims:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/04/16/week-4-of-u-s-labor-market-collapse-unemployment-claims/
I see. The April unemployment rate measures unemployment through mid April and not for the end of April. My mistake.
If it measured unemployment through the end of April then I suspect the rate would be closer to 20%.
Yes, I think that’s close. This stuff lags, and these layoffs came so fast. It may be the June report (early July) that will finally capture this whole mess. This just came with lightening speed.
The main health crisis is the one for the ultimate rich. Most would like to stay alive in reasonable comfort. They love their countries too. They might soon come to an awareness of the dire situation and consider gifting most of their assets back to the treasuries if a proper plan is worked out on where to put the debts for payment over a long period in a just manner. There would have to be changes to protect everyone from the stupidity of political manipulations. They have seen what happens time and again to those who push the population to the extremes, and they do not want this again. Redistribution can be volunteered or forced. It is never completely fair, but it can be approached rationally. A bigger question is that of this whole tendency toward excessive spying and invasions of privacy that comes with social changes. It seems to get carried away with piss poor justification. We might need a standard based on “Mind your own godd*m business and my privacy is not part of your business!”
The rich sent those good jobs away and somehow we are supposed to believe that “they love their countries too”. I mean what are they going to say later? “We are just kidding guys??”
As someone said: “the rich is very different from you and I”. For one thing, the rich are less rac**t, after all marriages made in the boardroom are pretty much driven by money.
Those born rich are who Fitzgerald was referencing. (He also gave us an early warning about automobile dangers which no one seemed to listen to. As well as several other things he saw.) Yes, they do actually love their countries…but they don’t understand what they have done anymore than the small potatoes guys who are channeling funds. The people who have made so many bad decisions and given bad advice are another layer altogether. It was our own educational system that prepared them to make these stupid choices. As to the true new rich waking up soon enough, I’m not holding my breath on that so far…a long road ahead.
As a lifelong business owner, my thought is that most small businesses can’t survive two months of no income, nor can most wage earners suffer a loss of three paychecks. If I had a business that was shut down by doctors I would preen my staff of all the problem people and as many desk jobs as possible without worrying about claims of wrongful termination.
If I had an onerous lease I would likely parse my lease agreement and look for a force majeure type out. Point is the old normal was abnormal and we are not going back to that.
The labor force participation rate is abysmal, its at 1970’s lows which was when women were entering, and later doubling, the work force. 3.5 % unemployment (gag, cough, laugh) is not coming back any time soon.
What we have here is a change in mindset. Consumption patterns are going to change dramatically.
This is perhaps the most sane comment here. Things are NOT going back to the way they were. To claim that is delusional. They are probably not even going back to a facsimile of the way they were. This will take time to play out in the economy. It will take 3-6 months for reality to set in. Until then hopium to the moon. When hopium is all you got, you down the whole bottle.
The current relief rally in the stockmarket is predicated on looking forward to end of lockdown and the deluded belief that things will return to ‘normal’ (ie the state of detached debt-driven exuberance) within a very short time frame, despite the fact that consumers have been removed from activity above and beyond basic needs in their tens of millions.
No new cars on lease for the newly-created 30 million+ Americans out of work, many of whom will come to realize their jobs aren’t coming back any time soon.
But I guess it’s a no-lose bet because if – when – that doesn’t happen then the printing presses will be fire up again.
MD:
It will be interesting to find out the true extent between;
those people who believe they have a job to go back to,
and those businesses that believe they have permamently shed people.
It’s ALL mirrors & smokium.
Wait till the mirrors are shattered .. but that noxious fed fume lingers, having sickened multi-millions.
Apesh!t – it’s what’s for dinner .. richies!
Seems like you’ve been staring into the same mirror as long as me.
Who knows when sanity, prudence, and preparation will prevail.
The wise know that the Carnage has not yet arrived.
The only thing I would add, is that all bushiness operates on a fairly thin profit margin. That profit margin is based on a certain volume of business.
It does not take a prophet to see that business volume is likely to be quite a bit lower for most businesses going forward. This is going to require a lot of repricing going forward, and that is going to be a painful process.
It is going to involve a lot of wealth being wiped off the books, and getting used to doing a lot more for a lot less.
Apologies for the typo
you mean I have to find it…
Yup. HR departments are going to use this to get rid of deadwood, definitely.
Unionised labor is going to be quite firmly in the cross hairs. That is if they’ve any sense.
Shouldn’t we count all the jobs the corporations created in India and other places. Higher profit margins, higher stocks to buyback.
We’re back into the “bad news is good news” era where every bad news story will be met with free money from the federal government. Every middle class job lost will result in another dump of money into stocks.
The chorus has begun to bailout state and local governments. The parties that caused this economic strife. they should starve.
In a damp, dank cell ….
Polecat, to me, you are always a refreshing breath of fresh air
Another thing. Federal Tax receipts are going to be way down. As Amazon grabs market share from everyone, Amazon does not pay any tax on $300 billion in sales and $10 billion in Net Income. They put the money into R&D supposedly and can probably then spend it how they like.
I took a look at Macys 10-k and their effective tax rate is 21%. I a guessing that is the case with Kohls, Best Buy…etc. So as Amazon gets bigger, the government gets less tax revenue. Even worse is that Amazon pays their warehouse workers less than they do Walmart. So I am guessing many are on Food Stamps and child care assistance…etc.
Rule by kleptocracy
“Amazon does not pay any tax on $300 billion in sales ”
Untrue for a few years now…sales tax has been applied…and you do know that gross product revenue figure of $300 billion includes about 50% of which goes to thousands of 3rd party merchants that Amazon provides a front office website for…it isn’t revenue to Amazon.
Let alone taxable profit.
You’re saying they pay tax on what they already collect from customers, and honor the fee agreements they have with vendors. It’s really honest of them to actually pass it on, no? they should get a f*ckin medal.
Portia,
Actually what I was doing was correcting the errors and misleading impressions created by RU82, not lobbying to get Amazon a medal.
If your hatred of Amazon is such that it leads you to make easily disproven statements…then you are a much less effective enemy of Amazon.
Ru82:
Well, obviously Amazon is a more efficient tax model business than say B&M retail.
Parts of this dialouge are not minding the influence of population growth on the qouted statistics
Went to Mt.Tabor with an old friend today. Had to park then hike a mile. People were everywhere flouting mask and distance orders, enjoying simple sunshine and a view, with groups of girls drinking beer taking highly animated selfies.
Hike a mile past the covid street closed barricades is what I meant to say.
And in different news…
It seems that the Bank of England are actually referencing the collapse of the South Sea Company in1720 as relevant to current difficulties.
Shuuuiitt.
Actually, Stocks didn’t surge. Most of mean is driven by lack of diversity on the market and into sentiment. A market falling below 20000 again wouldn’t much. A point you miss.