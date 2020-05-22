The Unemployment Rate for Each State, from 7.9% in Connecticut to 28.2% in Nevada

How rates soared by state from February to March to April.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The unemployment rates by state for April were released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They range from 7.9% in Connecticut to a catastrophic 28.2% in Nevada, up from 3.6% in February. Every state has its own challenges. In Nevada, the casinos and shows and hotels and everything that comes along with them have been put on ice, and people in the US and from around the world aren’t traveling to Nevada anymore to gamble.
Hawaii, another economy where tourism is hugely important, has seen its unemployment rate jump nearly nine-fold from 2.6% March to 22.3% in April.
The unemployment rates of the big four states – they account for one-third of the total US population – are in the same double-digit middle-of-road-ish horrible range, middle-of-road within the spectrum from 7.9% to 28.2%, with unemployment rates of 12.8% in Texas, 12.9% in Florida, 14.5% in New York, and 15.5% in California.
These unemployment rates are not from the weekly unemployment claims report released yesterday. But they are from the monthly jobs data that is based on household surveys that were collected in mid-April. The national unemployment rate and related data were released on May 8 as part of the monthly jobs report, which I covered back then… Collapse of the Labor Market in 5 Charts: Employment Plunged to 1999 Level. Everything’s a Gut-Wrenching Record. Today’s release provides the regional details.
Since this data was collected in mid-April, it shows unemployment rates well before their peaks. The next jobs report, to be released in early June, will show the results from household surveys collected in mid-May. And those unemployment rates may be closer to the peak.
The table below shows the unemployment rates for each state in April (second column), followed to the right by the rates of partial-Covid March (third column) and pre-Covid February (fourth column). The states are in order from the lowest unemployment rate to the highest unemployment rate.
The state’s population (Census 2019 estimates), expressed in millions, is in the fifth column on the right. If the right columns get clipped on your smartphone, hold your device in landscape position.
|
State
|
Apr
|
Mar
|
Feb
|
Pop.
|Connecticut
|7.9
|3.7
|3.8
|3.6
|Minnesota
|8.1
|3.1
|3.1
|5.6
|Nebraska
|8.3
|4.2
|2.9
|1.9
|North Dakota
|8.5
|2.2
|3.6
|0.8
|Wyoming
|9.2
|3.7
|3.5
|0.6
|Utah
|9.7
|3.6
|3.5
|3.2
|Missouri
|9.7
|4.5
|3.5
|6.1
|Maryland
|9.9
|3.3
|3.3
|6.0
|South Dakota
|10.2
|3.3
|2.5
|0.9
|Arkansas
|10.2
|4.8
|3.5
|3.0
|Iowa
|10.2
|3.7
|2.8
|3.2
|Maine
|10.6
|3.2
|3.2
|1.3
|Virginia
|10.6
|3.3
|2.4
|8.5
|Kansas
|11.2
|3.1
|3.1
|2.9
|Montana
|11.3
|3.5
|3.5
|1.1
|New Mexico
|11.3
|5.9
|4.8
|2.1
|Colorado
|11.3
|4.5
|2.5
|5.8
|Idaho
|11.5
|2.6
|2.7
|1.8
|Georgia
|11.9
|4.2
|3.1
|10.6
|South Carolina
|12.1
|2.6
|3.4
|5.1
|North Carolina
|12.2
|4.4
|3.4
|10.5
|Arizona
|12.6
|5.5
|4.5
|7.3
|Texas
|12.8
|4.7
|3.4
|29.0
|Alaska
|12.9
|5.6
|5.8
|0.7
|Alabama
|12.9
|3.5
|2.7
|4.9
|Florida
|12.9
|4.3
|2.8
|21.5
|Oklahoma
|13.7
|3.1
|4.1
|4.0
|Wisconsin
|14.1
|3.4
|4.9
|5.8
|Oregon
|14.2
|3.3
|3.2
|4.2
|Delaware
|14.3
|5.1
|3.9
|1.0
|Louisiana
|14.5
|6.9
|5.2
|4.6
|New York
|14.5
|4.5
|3.7
|19.5
|Tennessee
|14.7
|3.5
|3.3
|6.8
|Massachusetts
|15.1
|2.9
|2.8
|6.9
|Pennsylvania
|15.1
|6.0
|3.3
|12.8
|West Virginia
|15.2
|6.1
|2.6
|1.8
|New Jersey
|15.3
|3.8
|3.8
|8.9
|Mississippi
|15.4
|5.3
|5.4
|3.0
|Kentucky
|15.4
|5.8
|4.2
|4.5
|Washington
|15.4
|5.1
|2.6
|7.6
|California
|15.5
|5.3
|3.9
|39.5
|Vermont
|15.6
|3.2
|2.5
|0.6
|New Hampshire
|16.3
|2.6
|2.6
|1.4
|Illinois
|16.4
|4.6
|3.4
|12.7
|Ohio
|16.8
|5.5
|2.2
|11.7
|Indiana
|16.9
|3.2
|3.1
|6.7
|Rhode Island
|17.0
|4.6
|4.7
|1.1
|Hawaii
|22.3
|2.6
|2.7
|1.4
|Michigan
|22.7
|4.1
|3.6
|10.0
|Nevada
|28.2
|6.3
|3.6
|3.1
Tens of millions of people, many at the lower end of the income scale, lost their jobs. But stocks surge thanks to the Fed’s helicopter money for Wall Street & asset holders. Read… Collapse of the Labor Market in 5 Charts: Employment Plunged to 1999 Level. Everything’s a Gut-Wrenching Record
Yesterday after the discussion on a prior thread, I worked up a comparison of the state-level unemployment rates and correlated it against the current COVID danger in each state, measured by the average daily known COVID deaths per million population over the past week.
There’s no state with a high COVID danger and a low unemployment rate – the states with high danger levels are all partly shut down.
The states with low unemployment rates all have low COVID danger levels, some less than the typical US danger level from ordinary pneumonia & flu.
Interestingly, though, there are a range of states with high unemployment relative to the current COVID danger. Some of these are tourist-economy states like Hawaii, whose low COVID levels are the result of the travel restrictions which impact tourism. But other states look like they have some headroom to regain employment without adding too much health risk.
Overall there are many states where COVID is no longer (or never was) the leading cause of death, and they have room to expand the economy.
Going back to the states with high COVID danger levels, most of those are improving gradually.
If people are interested, I could put in the work. to make the graphs professional and write up an article for Wolf over the weekend?
P.S. The unemployment rate being used is the continuing-claims covered unemployment rate that Wolf published from the weekly claims data. The April data above is too stale to show what I’m talking about. (Connecticut is one of the worst-hit states for COVID right now but had low unemployment in April — maybe they were late to take precautions?)
many gig and self employed still not counted
throw in ILLEGALS in our state (arizona) and you’ll find real unemployment is way over 20%
I have friends who work at the company I retired from. It’s a large, well known entity. The entire company (with the exception of a few – and I do mean *few* – essential workers) have been furloughed without pay on a rotating basis. IMHO, they’re testing to see who can be done without in the near future as all the signs are there of a contraction in employment.
A voluntary separation plan has been offered, along with early retirement and the not well veiled threat of a non-voluntary separation if they don’t get enough of option 1 and 2 above.
An unnamed airline has started calling back flight attendants who took furloughs because the slight additional PAX require more than one FA – so that could be a positive.
Memorial Day in the U.S. will be interesting. Should be enlightening what the public chooses to do re: travel and spending.
Add to that the number of illegals in CA…..
Just a small point:
The industrial revolution, as led for time by Great Britain, owed a lot to Huguenot refugees both in Great Britain and elsewhere. Progress in textiles and metallurgy amongst other things.
The industrial advances of that played an important part in the development of, later, civilisations.
I don’t advocate open borders.
I do, however, advocate care with the term ‘ILLEGALS’.
Tim,
The US grants over 1 million foreign citizens lawful permanent resident status in the US every single year (the habitually biased and politically corrupt coverage of the issue in the MSM behaves as though the US has *no* legal immigration process that can be used).
People who choose to ignore that legal process because it does not suit their immediate interests are by definition breaking the law.
Would you prefer the term criminal to illegal?
to paraphrase Woody Allen, the only cultural advantage of living in arizona is they have no daylight savings time.
I do so see your point and I do respect it.
I suppose I can only talk from the standpoint of a grumbly born of a mongrel nation, flawed and remarkable as it is.
Your point I would think is about volume, not principle.
Howsoever, please read ‘The Suitcase’, by Sergei Dovlatov.
Dan Romig.
You warm my heart man!
The Reno/Carson City area has a HIGH pop of retired folks that love to live in RV parks and gamble. I said from the beginning–Nevada will be the first go bankrupt. I drove thru Vegas last Thursday at 5PM. I was SHOCKED at dead the freeways were. This recession started in January, not March.
The police in the UK have had a field day in fining people taking their cars on to long empty roads…..
No joke. Bast*rds.
Tim:
Same here in Ontario!
Police must still need to meet their money quota to justify their positions!
By your description, it sounds as though the Walkin Dude himself could’ve had the run of the place ..
Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, issued this ‘Emergency Executive Order’ on Friday, March 27. It had a nice ‘Activities Exemptions’ waiver:
“Individuals may engage in outdoor activities; i.e. walking, hiking, running, biking, driving for pleasure, hunting, or fishing.”
Wolf Street readers know I’m a Minnesotan, and proud of it (maybe full of it too ,eh?), but that’s another reason why.
This spring, I upgraded from an 18 year old sports bike to a crazy-fast Italian rocketship, and the SC400 sports cars I’d driven for 17 years have made way for a BMW M4.
I would like to thank my governor for thinking about my need to engage in “driving for pleasure” when he issued his Executive Order! Rest assured, I have done so.
I suspect the scared, who are not employed and not looking due to fear, are also grossly undercounted. The recent MIT study of interstate links shows what many feared: due to the freedom to travel between states, the worst states can infect those which handled things best. Exponential virus growth and insufficient testing and tracing resources indicate once a cluster starts it can explode without sending any notices to health authorities.
This has gotten too politicized, so we must question all information: e.g., the recent CDC report that this virus cannot be EASILY transmitted via surfaces despite prior studies seems unsupported scientifically and too conveniently timed to support reopening. Lack of trust would slow any reopening.
Very nice of you to offer your service with graphs.
I would say that we need to monitor closely the differents industries and service sectors – more than Stated exposed to covid19 risk.
In our global real economy markets and supply chain, your local covid19 risks has little to do with your economic outlook.
Wisdom-Seeker
Interesting analysis.
Might be instructive to take the states you’ve identified as “high unemployment relative to the current COVID danger” and analyze them by Democrat or Republican governor.
There must come point where reporting these numbers starts to cost you on some level.
It being no matter whether there was an element of predictability worked into current events by chains of parallel contributory past events over many years that are coming together like a newly woven rope.
Thank you for doing so, but look after yourself in the process.
T
Holy Heck!!!
So, the lockdowns were generally, a waste of time?
No, we needed time to gather accurate data, prepare the hospitals and build test kits. Now, we can isolate the vulnerable to dying from the virus and let everyone go back to work.
So when does ‘Isolate’ become ‘Carousel’ ??
No.
It is easy to look back through coloured shades at what may seem to be the right thing that should have ben done.
There are two limitations that in terms of COVID-19.
The first is that it was a new infection. It’s effects and ability to mutate were unknown. I many respects they still are. The risks of lung fibrosis and significant post-viral fatigue, amongst other potential consequences, will not be fully understood for at least 5 years. It will may well be 10 years or so before that is achieved.
The second is that your general politician gets elected with a handful of things they advertise that they believe in. Not necessarily exactly what they believe in, but near enough for there to be some sense of a common understanding with those that voted for them.
(I can hear the howls of protest, but I’ll go on).
What I can with little doubt surmise is that only a small minority of politicians had in their election prospectus ‘Here’s how I would manage a global health crisis’. I would also suggest that very few had experience to qualify them as respectable voices in the current circumstances.
And that’s just the new crop in the UK. Both sides of the Chamber. I doubt that it is different in principle in the US.
So what happens is that the pre-existing relationships, the groupings of individuals of like mind, pause for a while in shock. They then look to how they can either profit or work to the better good (depending on their interpretations of what either of those two things means).
And then they act.
Whilst I would be surprised if self-interest doesn’t colour the actions of your, our, representatives, I’d be more surprised if right now they aren’t working to your ends, as far as they see what those ends may be.
Dawn:
Up here in Ontario, the graphs for coronavirus cases and deaths continued to climb through out the 2 month plus lockdown. In other words the curves did not flatten! They went up!
Now all the politicians are in a hurry to reopen the economy. They want to get ahead of the curve.
If they continue the lockdown and the curve continues to steepen, then the voters will finally figure out the lockdown didn’t work and blame the politicians.
By opening up the economy now, the politicians can say the continuing increase is due to opening up the economy and this was to be expected.
The politicians desperately want to get out in front of the curve to avoid blame for the failed lockdown.
The lockdown failed simply because few are wearing masks. In the beginning, all of our top health people told the people masks didn’t work!
The lockdown was doomed to fail before it started!
Here in Ontario, not enough testing has gone on to really determine the real number of coronavirus cases. They have only to my knowledge been testing those with symptoms and not testing those who may have had contact with an infected person. Many people can be infected but are without are symptoms so Ontario IMHO is grossly underestimating the real rate of infection so that the province can say it is once again open for business.
In BC the lockdown actually went quite well. Our new case loads have been in the single digits several times this past week. The wearing of face masks has been encouraged as doing something worthwhile for others, for your community. Now, on June 1st we are in phase two of reopening but consumers seem to be pretty hesitant of risking what we have achieved the past few months.
The curve has been flattened, but politicians and citizens are being very very careful about reopening the economy. And much of the economy stayed open, actually. If you took tourism, restaurants, and bars out of the equation our unemployment rate wouldn’t be too bad, actually.
A few comments above some mentioned police harassment for fine collections, etc. What we have noticed is the absolute lack of policing. I don’t think the RCMP want to get out of their cars, if the truth be known. Empty roads and no policing = speeding and aggressive driving from what I can see.
Speeding has definitely picked up in the Twin Cities. One might get the idea that I drive like an idiot and speed from my above comment – I don’t. There are only a few places and moments where one can take advantage of driving a fast motorbike or car without being at risk of a ticket, a crash or being too aggressive around others.
I would say that on a 60 mph speed limit highway, most people were going around 70 mph, but now that’s more like 80 mph. The Minnesota State Patrol has also had a huge increase in ticketing drivers going over 100 mph since the roads got less congested from the Stay At Home Order.
I wonder what will become the new normal driving mode as time goes on. Will we go back to a few over the posted limit, or will it stay at 15 to 20 mph being in the ‘flow of traffic?’
The states where marijuana is legal seem to have done the best at stay at home, wearing masks, and not worrying.
“So, the lockdowns were generally, a waste of time?”
Eye-catching question… of poor design.
The real question you may ask:
“Was the lockdown a relevant response in the context of our imperfect knowing and understanding of the risk?”
You have your own question, I had mine, ‘designed’ to capture a wider response. Your question, from the start, has ‘design limitations’.
Here’s the eternal rule: closer contact = more cases. That’s forever. Now calculate.
Subtract out government employees and government contractors and there isn’t much
left. What about the healthcare industry which
gets a good potion of its revenue from government ?
A lot (majority?) of medical care is non-essential, preventive, or cosmetic. A private hospital in Green Valley Az laid off medical workers during the height of the pandemic because of a lack of patients.
I do not want to downplay the economic tragedy and individual pain, it is horrible. BUT, can I play optimist and note that from your numbers, the US employment rate is around 86%. From everything I read, I always start to feel like half of all Americans must not be working, but that apparently is not true. And tragically I have read that 40% of those making less than $40,000 have lost their jobs. It’s a social AND economic disaster. In the Great Depression I think that 30% of people were unemployed. Apparently we have 14%. And as governments come to their senses over the coming months, we will all figure out ways to work. That will not help restaurants and airlines enough. But let’s say 1/3 of those people go back to work over the next year. That will mean unemployment of about 10%. That is also terrible, but it is not completely economically disastrous. Yes, we have a terrible and increasing debt burden, QE, etc. But those are problems for another day or year.
Beyond the indicators which are what they are, and measure what they measure in their particular way, there is a practical question of the point of no return.
Legend75
Highest unemployment rate in US Great Depression was 24.9% (not 30%).
Unclear about methodological consistency or appropriateness for accurately measuring a large-scale event
And let’s not forget the hundreds of billions in PPP “loans” that are temporarily keeping hundreds of thousands of companies from laying off further tens of millions.
What happens when that money runs out?
“These unemployment rates… are from the monthly jobs data that is based on household surveys that were collected in mid-April.”
Household surveys? Meaning questioning a sample of population crossing the fingers that the respondents are representative for whole population?
Quite amazing in 2020 when some people fear that every citizen is tracked by mysterious organizations.
Also (just curious): does the Bureau of Labor Statistics comment the statistics and trends in any analytic way?
That has been true like forever though. Its a rough read effected by demographics.
Engin-ear,
“Household surveys? Meaning questioning a sample of population crossing the fingers that the respondents are representative for whole population?”
No. That’s not how it works. The Census Bureau conducts the surveys for the BLS, by randomly selected addresses. Once you’re selected, you get a postcard, with an online login and phone number, and you must respond. This is compulsory, which keeps the randomness intact. These surveys are HUGE. They’re sent to about 60,000 households. We have been selected — so I know what this is like.
The link explains is the methodology of the surveys and the employment report. Read it so you don’t have to make up your own theories:
https://stats.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.tn.htm
Wolf,
I thank you heartly for the link – I read it with a great pleasure because it is a beautifully written piece of stats methology.
Allowed me to understand the meaning of the estimates of the unemployment.
Wolf, while I agree with you, the demographic effect has a huge effect on household employment. Look at the growth in the late 20th century on the household survey and since 2000. That is the difference in cohort size, but also cohort size ability to produce growth. I would use everything since 1984 because structurally, how the US grows was fixed by then. It hasn’t changed much since.
Job growth is generally slow, which has slowed down job hopping as well. But you generally keep it(if unhappily).
The post-war era had very strong household employment as well, but that wasn’t driven by demographics as huge investment into DoD and related technologies helped spurred liquidity into the fully developing consumer debt markets. That is why it “felt” so good and created the myth of the “American dream” nonsense which was PR by the Democratic Party which had come into its dynasty for the first time since the Civil War by 1933(and didn’t end until 1980).
Unemployment is not a perfect piece of data by far.
Rage,
Agreed, the unemployment rate is a flawed, somewhat politically engineered metric (ie, using the synthetic “labor force” as the denominator rather than simple working age population).
Overall payroll counts are probably a much more accurate and honest measure, also generating monthly change numbers that can be used to measure C19 impact.
Wolf,
You might also want to opine on the distinction between the BLS’ establishment survey (perceived to be more accurate because companies keep better records) and the population survey (perceived to be more sweeping/volatile because it includes the self reporting, self employed).
Those two surveys always yield somewhat different unemployment rates and the disparity is widening now.
I think Wolfe is saying we won’t see a peak in recorded unemployment numbers for a month or two.
Obviously the cat is still in flight!
That means no dead cat bounce until the cat hits either the ceiling or floor!
Thanks to the multitude of retirements , household employment employment survey gets a +200000 a month while the LFPR drops, reducing structural unemployment. This is why the Useries dropped so low despite the modest growth above the trend rate of 1.7%. The mid-60’s to mid-90’s was the opposite creating distorted high unemployment.
Yesterday the Seattle Times reported that hundreds of $millions have been stolen from Washington State’s Employment Security Dept’s unemployment insurance fund by means of a Nigerian fraud scheme. I wonder how much this distorts the unemployment figures coming out of Washington. One can further assume similar fraud is being perpetrated on other, ahem, western states, as hundreds of millions of dollars would really show up in reporting beyond any margin of error.
Seems like the only answer for these jobless people is go to work for a Wall St company. Then the bailouts trickle down.