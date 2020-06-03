The “Post-Plague” Office: There Could be Quite a Run on the Suburbs

I asked top executives from three tech companies—with a hundred employees, with a thousand, and with many thousands—where they would put their next offices.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for The Registry:
Last week, Mark Zuckerberg said he believes that half of Facebook’s employees will be working from home over the next 10 years. To that point, Facebook released the results of an internal employee poll: 50% plus want to get back to the office, while 40% would like to work from home permanently, 75% of those at some great distance from headquarters.
Put another way, about a third of Facebookers want to commute downstairs to their basement in Ely, Minnesota. A wily man, Zuckerberg both recognizes the tidal surge in favor of working at home (and its apparent productivity) and how to profit from it: If an employee wishes to work from Ely, his salary will be reduced to reflect Ely’s cost of living.
Should office building landlords be overly concerned about the herd’s out-migration? Maybe not. First, if this pandemic has proven anything, it’s that solitary confinement sucks; the work-at-home craze will likely abate. Second, many positions within companies require daily office presence, many departments only function collaboratively; they need to work side by side. More importantly—and easier to quantify—is the crosscurrent that’s offsetting the outgoing tide.
Every thinking company in America is drawing up war plans to double the office square footage allocated to its employees. They know they must not only make their employees safe but also feel safe. Plans include more private offices, less density in open areas and making hallways, exits and other pinch points unidirectional. The long dining table approach with headphoned workers cheek by jowl is now a relic.
Bottom line, if half the employees stay home, but the footage is doubled for everyone else, you’ve achieved an equilibrium. Your tenants’ space needs stay roughly constant.
Rather than considering if office demand will go away, the issue will likely be where that demand will center. My last essay—Death of the Elevator (behind paywall)—described the elevator as ground zero for COVID-19, and the biggest loser among the coronavirus-stricken vanquished. Why? Simply because of its fear factor: The elevator is the smallest contained space one must share with strangers. This may be unfair; elevators may not be COVID-19’s killing ground. In fact, the very low death rates in elevator-packed Hong Kong and Singapore suggest that universal masks are effective in elevators.
But fear trumps facts (No matter how sanguine they were about the real estate market, everyone I interviewed for this essay said he was personally staying away from elevators). Voodoo works if you believe in it.
Following the contained-space logic, the plague’s second-biggest loser may be—sadly—mass transit. Riding BART or Manhattan’s F train has long challenged not only one’s lumbar region but also dignity. Now, the vision of sharing a car with 60 scratchy-throated strangers is a horror movie’s opening scene. Those fearing public transportation will point to the fact that Los Angeles has had 1/8th the death rate of mass transit’s mecca, New York City.
If, as many hope and believe, this fear of tightly enclosed spaces vanishes within the next year or so, central business districts will breathe easier. If, on the other hand, even a minority of employees are unwilling to transit en masse or develop a lasting elevator phobia, or if their employers fear another costly shutdown when the next once-in-a-lifetime pandemic arrives five years from now, city centers will suffer. Downtowns won’t hollow out, but ask yourself what happens to rents when your potential tenant pool shrinks by 15% to 20%.
It will.
I asked top executives from three tech companies—one with a hundred employees, another with a thousand, and the third with many thousands—where they would put their next offices. Would they take a floor in a downtown high-rise or opt for a suburban walk-up? All three insisted upon the latter. Rather than in multi-tenant buildings where their neighbors’ health and safety protocols may be lax, they want to be in their own buildings, controlling everything for their employees.
“It’s a tough time to be an urbanist,” said one senior manager. “For us, finding a location and a building where our employees feel psychological safety is paramount. That probably means avoiding high-rises, at least for the next several years.”
A second opined, “The draw for us is to have the whole building, somewhere we have control over in terms of security and being able to truly call it our home… Walk-ups also have their added value in terms of environmental sustainability, health and wellness.”
The third added, “The question is: Where are our employees going to feel the most productive? If they’re feeling angst over public transit or elevators, they’re not going to be happy. We’re going to lose them. Also, you have to think about recruiting new employees. Will they come to work for us on the 30th floor of a multi-tenant high-rise?”
These three guys could be the only ones in America unwilling to go long on a downtown high-rise, but I doubt it. There could be quite a run on the suburbs. By John E. McNellis, for The Registry.
Last year McDonalds sold their leafy long-time corporate campus in Oak Brook, moving to a Chicago hipster location.
Motorola too went to Chicago and sold off their corporate campus in Schaumburg.
But that was then and this is now … and the future.
working as usual from HOME OFFICE
have a great day
it’s only 105 today
Our offices are still empty except engineers and the dock man. They only clean the first floor bathrooms…. all other floors are empty. The HR group installed apps to monitor activity with the stay at homes (basically everyone) and everyone took home their docking stations and monitors. the amount of money the corporation is saving has to be giant. No more sexual harassment/affairs, weird bathroom incidents, constant complaining about smelly people, the fountain that runs all day and night, no more expensive landscaping, no more toilet paper use, and everything that involves corporate spending. At this point I hear it is working out and sublet the other floors is a real possibility. I am working from home for good since last year so happy to see others are able to do the same. Technology is changing everything to the better at the office/warehouse.
I am waiting for at-home workers to charge office rent to their employers…
I love your description of the no mores…lol
people complaining about the smell of my healthy lunch…
That and the tax deductions for home offices.
This virus has been a real gift to the wealthiest 5% of society, especially in countries like the USA.. It has been astonishing to witness.
Debt forgiveness will be granted for the bottom 50% who need it. It’s the only way. Don’t write too many checks for your kids college.
BTW, i see that Greece’s 10 year yield is 1.5%. A smile appears on my
face.
Well, we had our opportunity. The big bazookas were blasted in mid march 2020. The Fed, Congress and Mnuchin stopped short at that point of guaranteeing enormous short run gains on all manner of assets from JNK to the s&P 500.
Small and micro cap stocks of all stripes and distinctions are exploding in value these last few sessions. Time to chill a little. The harvest is almost in for now.
Not really. The destruction of demand that ends up decimating many businesses (the source of wealth of the top 5%) is coming in a couple of months.
Just like during the last crash, those who think it’s contained to job losses on the servant sector don’t get this part of the cycle at all.
What about better air filtration and frequent air replacement? I recall the buildings I worked in as having very poor air quality. This IMHO is more important than more space per capita, and is frequently aready baked into the architecture of the structure. How will cleaner air be achieved?
Balloons?
My question is are these companies going to be traveling and holding conferences. Will the hotels lose the event business?
I am in the live event industry and travel all over the US and occasionally overseas producing business meetings.
They are already submitting RFPs for the fall. It’s coming back – one piece at a time.
As far as these new tech headquarters go… how about all those zombie malls scattered across America. Seems like cheap real estate for these guys to pick up once brick and mortar truly does dissolve.
Remember Legionaires disease?
yes, and I think it became a sort of umbrella designation for all sorts of dirty air system ailments.
Yes, and it’s alive and well at Frisco Lakes, TX. Our indoor community pool has been closed for 7 months.
The more “enlightened” would suggest those with poor air quality in their work place work from home. It’ll negate the need for worrying about the dirty air in your current working environment. Of course, that likely ignores the provide that it may not be an option.
The alternatives… well, I can think of a few, but I’m sure you can figure those out.
When your doing 3 productive hours in 8, it is quite easy to make it work at home.
Are we at 10 supervisors yet for every government construction worker?
Now with social unrest in urban areas, it’s preferable to live further out.
Wolf . The current owner of Boston market just purchased a empty middle School in bucks county pa. He plans to move corporate hq to the town where he grew up. I will send you the article. Coincides with this
That’s interesting. I’m in bucks county. Might you be able to advise exactly which school?
I’m in Bucks County, too. The answer is Bensalem.
Thanks, Matt. This will be a really interesting shift.
Charles Schwab is moving their headquarters out of the high rise in SF where they occupied a bunch of floors, to its new suburban campus in Westlake, north of Dallas. This was announced last year, pre-pandemic. I know much of it had to do with the costs in San Francisco, but now they look really smart.
Fisher Investments moved to SW Washington State a few years ago. No income tax in Washington, and no sales tax across the nearby border to Oregon.
I remember the delightful article from Wolf, they moved to Cama, WA… next to the slightly more well known, Vancouver, WA.
Matt,
I’d like to see that article too. I grew up in Feasterville.
iqAir (Swiss) consults on non-residential air purification needs with it HyperHEPA technology. Use iqAir units at home.
This is an easy one.
Get the newly-health-conscious companies to abandon their iron clad commercial leases is L.A. or SF or NYC CBDs (delete as necessarily) (no penalty applies and G will pay for running costs), and take on new iron clad commercial leases on abandoned and derelict shopping malls (suburbs: tick), (G will pay for running costs). (G will also provide adequate securitisation for refurb costs, curtesy GS or JPM or S-Munchkin—Loans-are-us).
My consultancy rates are the very humble 2% of the value of the deal. Where do I send an Invoice?.
Despite the goof ball tone, this is not a terrible idea.
Some repurposing of dead/dying malls into office space (admittedly not great office space) because they are less confined…makes some sense.
At least relative to letting the malls rot or leveling them
Remember they sold off the Pontiac Silverdome for half a million bucks? Could fit a lot of cubicles in there.
or Amazon fulfillment
As I mentioned before, the physiological effects of this virus may well outweigh the physical illness itself. Despite the fact most Americans have the attention span of a 6yr old, once they become accustom to thinking a certain way, it takes years to change that trend.
Psychological, not physiological?
Damn! Spell ck gets me again…….
LOL, jdog
Accustomed to thinking in terms of not social distancing or wearing masks? Accustomed to not believing anything that doesn’t fit their preferred bias? The trend was successfully not changed much due to the virus, so you’re right, they’re not easy to change.
Seriously doubt it for most.
Shift work for offices (they are empty 2/3 of the day anyways). Mandatory telecommute one day a week (20% reduction). Lay-offs. High walled cubicals. Outsourcing. Etc.
Businesses are looking at the virus as temporary. You don’t build or lease long term for a temporary issue. Plus, with the recent events of the last week, extreme virus protocols are not seen as vital anymore. We will know for sure in about two weeks.
“Every thinking company in America is drawing up war plans to double the office square footage allocated to its employees. “
Wolf – Did you write this pre-riots? I am happy to be in my burb right now.
John McNellis wrote it, and he wrote it a few days ago.
It is a marvelous time to be working in a wafer fab cleanroom.
Those do not have the bet reputation heath wise. They are clean for chips, not humans
Working from home currently since the pandemic. I hate it. Just letting everyone know. I’d rather be at the office. They have free coffee and snacks. Also being at the office is nice because I actually wake up and take a shower and get ready to start the day. I’m tired of wearing sweatpants everyday working from home. I miss the office.
Me too
I like being in office
Ditto (before I retired anyway). When your home becomes your office, you feel like you should be working while ‘in the office.’ I needed a clear demarcation between ‘work’ and ‘NOT work.’
Exactly what I think as well!!!
However, my commute is 9 miles. One of my co-workers has a 1.5 hour commute…. he loves working from home.
Well…sweatpants aren’t mandatory for working at home. I shower and put on work clothes. It sets the mood, and makes a better impression on my video calls (I can see how people react differently). And yes, I change out in the evening.
I’m wondering, how many people have ditched not only the office but the corporate world entirely and started their own companies? I reckon the next ten years will be a gig economy on steroids.
I joined LeanFIRE myself!
I used to be a renter who worked even on weekends surrounded by NIMBYs who loved to inflate my housing costs.
Finally, with the help of a CPA I’ve put the NIMBYs to work for me instead (thank you home equity obsessed guys for paying for my healthcare :-). I’ll never buy a house. I’ll convert a van and tarvel instead, working maybe 5-10 hours per week, if so. J dont really need to work.
The system wasn’t working for renters. Shifting healthcare costs, taxes, and the level of consumption necessary to keep the system from collapsing on the NIMBYs shoulders seems optimal.
I thought abut that, and the tiny house thing, but I am too timid to park somewhere and feel safe. So I live in the woods. After I drove the neighborhood drug dealers out (they were a surprise) it’s great.
leanFIRE_Queen
I’m answering your question from the previous article here.
I have been riding four about forty five years now. My current bike is a Honda VTX 1800 C that I bought new in 2003. I rode out to California from Pennsylvania last April to attend Wolf’s meet and greet.
I rented a ten foot by ten foot storage unit after my divorce in 2009 mainly to store the bike. Last year I got rid of my last remaining stuff and now I just rent a parking space that fits both the truck and the bike. Feel free to ask me anything else. I will have plenty of time during the long layovers of my upcoming flights.
I LOVE everything that Honda makes! Including my Honda Civic.
Thank you so much for your info!
It will be a learning curve for me because I ride bikes but not motorcycles. After listening to Sam Zell talk about his 2 annual motorcycle rides and watching many lean fire role models of mine carry a motorcycle behind their RVs… I’m sold!
It seems so practical to get around, for me, it’s not only the feeling of freedom everybody talks about. Living right next to R66 also tempts me.
Who needs to rent office space when you can pull an Uber and utilize your employee’s property for free.
All the new software to monitor worker location and surveil activities with video and on the computer will further blue the lines of privacy inside homes.
Maybe we can begin to call it the surveillance and censorship economy. The biggest US companies (FAAMG) all have spying and surveillance as part of their core business model.
I am a total bore. They will totes fall asleep
The biggest losers will be those high rise buildings in non-downtown locations, such as the ones in Irvine Ca, Bellvue Wa, Stamford Ct, etc. They don’t have the hipster-cultural drawing power of the downtown high rises but they are still Covid Scary. I laugh at Nike who was is in the process of replacing acre upon acre of single level suburban offices with high rises on their Main Campus when the Virus hit.
I know I’m one of the usual suspects who keeps saying that my area isn’t dropping in price and I think this is why. I live in an area that 70+ years ago would’ve been considered a suburb to downtown San Diego (my house was built in 1942, others older, others not much newer). At least to me, it sure looks like folks are first running to the closer suburbs so there’s still a city feel, but one that comes with a white picket fence and a tire swing in the tree. I could be wrong, though.
The area I keep harping on is the neighborhoods surrounding SDSU.
With my sci fi glasses on (I just LOVE wearing them) I have seen a movement to a large manufacturing function of being diffused small buildings with a variety of 3D printers and downloaded files (fees paid for licenses) where various things a printed on demand. There are 3D printers that can print in metal alloys, resins and perhaps even cellulose. This will be part of what moves us away from larger campus operations where I will walk my robotic dog on Sundays.
With the economy reopening, Covid as hoax is reappearing. Home workers see a plot by big tech to cut pay, and disenfranchise workers. A lot of them are never coming back to work. This will the biggest downsize ever, and Wall St loves it, they will make money trading in debt. It couldn’t have come at a better time, labor was ultra tight. Suburbanites are still fearful, and walkups may run into NIMBY protests, HOA rules, and city zoning regulations. Never mind you can’t work at home, you can’t work at the office, you aren’t supposed to work at all! Every step in the post industrial reduction in jobs has gone against the former workers, and this will be no different. Potus was the most public voice of Corona as hoax, has been quiet about that. The story of the virus as a hoax is performing yeoman duty for the 1%. Just need the media, those corporate darlings, to take a pass on wave II in infections. Or spin it positively, right after they read the new highs in the Dow Jones.
Solitary confinement is bad, but heavy-handed rules are worse.
Companies are planning to regulate sitting, standing, walking, eating, drinking, talking, and, of course, breathing. Violations of the rules will eventually result in dismissal.
Let’s see how long limits on elevator occupancy (and 20+ minute lobby-to-office commutes each way) last.
Does this mean they can haul away the highway billboard that says “If you lived downtown, you’d be home already”?
The county-wide wastewater agency my wife works for built a headquarters and admin building on an island in the middle of the wetlands they manage 20 years ago. It is a rambling low rise with multiple entrances and high ceilings like a barn. My wife just moved to an office with an outside deck overlooking the wetlands that she will now repurpose as an outdoor meeting room. Many employees didn’t used to like this location as it is a mile or so from town, but now it is looking pretty smart.
You guys are discounting the most important part of the corporate world is not the work, it is the politics. It is pretty hard to stay informed and participate in the political “goings on” from home…..
For that reason, I do not see the work from home thing lasting…
In 1982 I was first licensed as a stockbroker (Registered Representative).
By 1991, three of the four broker dealers (BDs) I had been associated with had been merged/taken over by a firm I didn’t want to be associated with. In 1991 I looked into goin “independent”. There were and are BDs that support the broker who wants to work from home. For the next twenty three years I was associated with just two BDs and enjoyed it immensely. You were free to do what was best for your clients without pressure to sell the firms products.
Went with a friend to downtown San Rafael pre-Covid. Only Half an hour from Chinatown with no traffic. Never had been there. Lovely, lots of low older well built structures, plenty of restaurants, bars, cafes, nice weather, surrounded by green neighborhoods. Demographically, it looks more like the Midwest than Bay Area. That’s the kind of place that I could see city people and businesses moving to.
Some revival of rural America would be great. The high gasoline prices of the early 2000s finished killing off so many little towns and rural communities. It would be nice to drive along a 2 lane highway dotted with small cafes, restaurants, and businesses with their own character, large enough for mom and pop owners, but too small for corporate chains. Bring back route 66!
Come to Vermont, if that’s how you really feel.
There are less than 20 McDonalds in the entire state
And best of all, the B&J factory is right there if you ever feel the need to visit and taste the flavor of the day. Even their flavor graveyard is a nice touch.
It’s a nice place, and lastly, not much in the way of riots.
Nothing new. Until 1900s, we lived near our work. Farmers most of us were, slept near the farms. Fisherman used to commute. Smiths or carpenters lived near their own shops. Without cars we have to live nearby. No need to worry about about golf clubs and new restaurants.
What do we miss now?
1. gossips
2. petty politics
3. what he is doing now?
4. get more important projects than the other guy
5. show off cars/new shirts/new style/make up everyday
6. A very good place to relax from the stress filled home/family life
7. If I don’t want to do anything, where to go?
8. Where I can freely complain about my family members?
9. meet some new person everyday!
10. Looking at the new kids makes me feel old everyday.
My supervisor once told me “if you can work at home, what prevents the job from outsourced?” If this becomes mainstream, no need of workclothes, I will be comfortable with my old dresses. I hate shaving my beard everyday. Likes to look at cats pictures on the side.
Cobalt wrote: My supervisor once told me “if you can work at home, what prevents the job from outsourced?”
Your supervisor was right.
That ship sailed YEARS ago
Apple recently finished the multi-billion dollar pride and joy SPACE SHIP Campus. I doubt they’d let people just work from home and let it rot or sublease…
same goes for Facebook and Google and oracle.. etc etc.
All these big companies –particularly the three you listed — occupy a lot of space in a lot of standard office buildings away from their headquarters. For example, about a year ago, Facebook leased a whole tower in San Francisco. Not sure if anyone is already in it.
If the new law passes about breaking commercial leases, Facebook may be able to take advantage of it. Oh my, talk about unintended consequences.
Or, companies and employees prefer working from home and a lot of properties are coming to market. https://www.news-press.com/story/news/local/2020/06/02/tervis-selling-sarasota-county-headquarters/3124243001/
Elevators will have automatic UV lighting systems. Many public spaces are starting to test them out.
The only problem is that whichever suburb gets high demand will run out of space so they will have to build upward at some point. There are solutions to “risky” elevators with the plexiglass structures.
On one hand, AVs will help drive suburban growth.
On the other hand, workers may prioritize a social urban feel over the safety of suburbia.