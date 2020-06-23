Sales of New Houses Rose Off Multi-Year Low, as Sales of Existing Houses & Especially Condos Plunged. What Gives?

If the pandemic changed where Americans want to live – dense urban centers or suburbs – it will be one of the most far-reaching developments.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of new single-family houses rose 12.7% in May, compared to May last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 676,000 houses, according to the Commerce Department this morning. There has been reporting by homebuilders on interest in new houses, as some home buyers sought to avoid buying someone else’s home due to the issues of the pandemic, such as social distancing requirements and the fear of spreading or catching the virus. The pandemic-induced “move to the suburbs” is also said to contribute to interest in new houses.
This increase in new house sales occurred even as sales of existing homes plunged 26.6% in May, the steepest plunge since 2008, to 3.91 million homes seasonally adjusted annual rate, the lowest since the depth of the Housing Bust in October 2010, with house sales -24.8% and condo sales -41%.
Then there’s the coming revision. In the new house sales data, revisions the following month tend to be large, and so today, April’s new house sales were chopped from 623,000 reported a month ago to 580,000 today, the worst April since 2016. So, May sales will have to be looked at again in revised form a month from now.
Over the longer horizon, the massive boom in multi-family housing – including the condo and apartment towers that have sprouted like mushrooms in urban centers around the US – has replaced a significant portion of demand for single-family houses.
Single-family house sales in May 2020 were on par where they’d been in the 1970s. The sales peak occurred in July 2005, at 1.39 million houses sold, seasonally adjusted annual rate. Long-term, this hasn’t exactly been a booming business, in terms of numbers of units sold:
Median price below where it was in May 2017.
The median price of new houses has been in the same range since 2016, with the high occurring in late 2017. In May, the median price ticked up 1.6% year-over-year to $317,900, below where it had been in May 2017 ($323,600). The first time the median price exceeded that level was in April 2016:
Plenty of inventory of Spec Homes
The supply of unsold new houses declined to 318,000 seasonally adjusted, for a supply of 5.6 months at the current rate of sales. Four months’ supply of spec homes has historically been more than plenty:
Whether this much-discussed pandemic-induced mass-exodus from condo towers and other high-density multifamily housing in urban centers to single-family houses in suburbs or even distant smaller towns – empowered by working-from-home – becomes a real trend with staying power remains to be seen.
There are certainly some people who made this move recently. Some of it has been happening for years as people start families and want to live in a house. And the reverse has been happening for years as empty-nesters and others move from a house into a condo or apartment tower to enjoy the panoramic views, be in the middle of urban life, and walk to work.
Whether the pandemic changes these dynamics in a visible way and over the longer term – not just for a month or two – will be one of the most far-reaching developments, with big implications far beyond the housing market.
First signs of a very slow-moving mess. Read… Home Sales Plunged Most since 2008, Condos -41%. First-Ever April-May Price Drop in Normally Red-Hot Spring Selling Season
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Before the covid crisis, last year, I heard the mega landlords were buying out entire new construction developments for rentals. This might be happening still. It is cheaper to manage a large number of homes in a single place, than houses all over a city. Who else has this kind of money?
At that point, why wouldn’t they just build them and cut out the middleman?
A neighborhood version of an apartment building… that would be odd, given that neighborhoods usually like some kind of stability in between all the renters.
I don’t know if this situation applies to the States, but Condo sales in Canada are going rapidly down and flushed due to astronomical rises in insurance rates and deductibles. This is in addition to all the Covid complications in a crowded urban setting/lifestyle.
Homes in established city neighbourhoods are already too expensive, plus looming tax increases and unaddressed urban social problems.
Hence, might as well buy new and away.
As working from home becomes more prevalent, and the social scene in cities remains restricted, the suburbs become appealing.
I have colleagues trying to work from home in small apartments- not fun.
Went with coworkers to Tysons mall to grab lunch at one of our favorite spots. The mall was jumping. The parking garage we were in, there was a lot of cars swarming around trying to find spots. Once you got away from the entrance level there was a lot of spots available which shows that there is still weakness. Looking at the shoppers, there was a lot of bags in hand so transactions were happening. Not sure if it’s pent up demand. It’s a Tuesday, a workday although summer. No where near as busy as the old days but it felt super hectic. It shocked us, and was kind of annoying as we are used to having everything empty and to ourselves. There weren’t many tables in the food court but there were outside tables in the roadway that was closed off.
Signs of life in the economy, at least here where many are fed by the government teet.
Tysons is a special place – tons of high earning government contractors – Booze Allen, SAIC, PWC, and many others when I was there. I use to live down Greensboro Dr. from the Mall. Not quite has crazy in those days (90’s).
My wife’s workplace in on the edge of the portland metro area where there is still land for building single family homes. A very large ( largest in Oregons history in a single location) development got going about 5 years ago, and the homebuilders starting building and selling homes in ernest about 2 years ago. Now they are flooded with inventory of new homes at all price points ($375-$975) and are desperate to find buyers. Three quarters of the Zillow listings on this end of town are for new homes ( easy to tell because they are renderings and not photos). My guess is that they are discounting and putting together financing schemes that have resulted in extra sales compared to the existing homes. The existing sellers are not as motivated and not discounting much yet.
It’s obvious shutdowns are good for the economy.
Great review of the data Wolf. As always…
I think that we’re in for interesting times viz. the housing market. The charts will reflect this. But I’m especially interested if the movement from urban to less urban really takes place. Many more factors involved than simply desiring to move — unless people actually being to abandon their homes and hand them over to lenders. Fear will do that.
It will be a couples years before the dust settles.
A key difference is timing: the New House data have much less lag.
Many of the May “existing house” sales were contracts signed in March-April, in the depths of the COVID shutdowns, market swoon, and peak anxiety.
The May “new house” sales were actual transactions in May.
The feed back DATA on the Economy and sectors including housing is distorted with vested interests, hopium about re opening and blind faith in the Fed. Trillions tricking through the economy, holding up hope!
only after the end of 3rd qtrs, the numbers will become more clear. Until then no conclusion can be made re 6 -12 months ahead!
The flight to the suburbs is more likely hype than reality. A knee jerk reaction.
Most people simply don’t have the resources to suddenly up and go. They have roots and are tied down by previous commitments and jobs.
Ironically if you lose your job, and roots, the lack of resources means you may not be able to stay in the city because it is too expensive!
One interesting thing about the last 4 months was seeing how fast the tourist and student units went to the homeless tenters. You know you have a problem when some of the most productive and intelligent people in society are saying: phuck it, and moving into tents. And the unproductive dopes, malcontents and conceited warholes? they live in houses.
Here is a challenge for those who are bullish on the housing market. Show me one single example of a time when a recession with a 20% unemployment rate resulted in higher property values a year, or two, or three later….
When it comes to housing the ONLY thing I’ll ever believe is that I’ll never be able to comfortably afford one within a hundred mikes of an available job. Jobs and housing prices go together. Work from home is an option for a tiny few high tech people.
Look who has interest in keeping home prices HIGH: real estate sales (bigger commissions), Bankers (bigger loans), governments (bigger/more taxes & higher costs of building permits), developers, (more profits), Federal Reserve (numbers look good), present owners (feel rich),.
Look who has an interest in LOWER prices: buyers, notably first time buyers.
A generation or more, screwed out of home ownership; turned into debt slaves. The fix is in.