Average Age of Cars & Trucks on the Road Sets Record, Will Jump During Pandemic as New-Vehicle Sales Plunge to 1970s Level

For automakers, this was a tough market before the Pandemic: decades of stagnation in unit sales, carved up by more competitors, with industry revenue growth by jacking up prices. Then came the Pandemic.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The average age of passenger cars and trucks on the road in the US – light “vehicles in operation” or VIO – rose to another record of 11.9 years in 2020, according to IHS Markit. But this doesn’t yet include the effects of the Pandemic on the auto industry. We’ll get to that in a moment:
The rising average age of VIO is a mix of factors. One factor is that vehicles are lasting longer, and consumers feel less urge to replace them. Finicky, astute, and demanding customers relentlessly pressure automakers to out-do each other in order to survive and thrive in an ultra-competitive market that has been a zero-sum wild-ride, with slow ups and furious downs, and ultimately with no growth in unit sales for over two decades.
The impact of 2020 New vehicle sales.
New vehicle sales represent the inflow into the US fleet of vehicles in operation. Scrappage and exports of used vehicles represent the outflow.
New car and truck sales in 2020 through the first half were down about 24% compared to last year. But 2019 wasn’t a banner year. It was already the third year below the peak in 2016 and was below sales in 2000 – twenty years ago. So how does the whole year 2020 look?
Retail sales were still down in June compared to June last year, but were up from the dismal levels in April and May. I expect them to tick up further off those lows during the remainder of the year but remain significantly below where they’d been last year in the second half.
Fleet sales to rental fleets – huge customers – have collapsed during the pandemic, and rental fleets are in an existential crisis. Two have filed for bankruptcy: Hertz Corporation, which includes Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly) and Advantage. Sales to rental fleets will remain in collapse-mode in 2020.
So I estimate that for the year overall, total new vehicle sales will be down 20%, give or take a couple of percentage points (red column). This is less than the drop during the Financial Crisis — which may turn out to be wishful thinking. By the green line, you see where this is going – namely back to the sales levels of the 1970s. And for automakers, this chart is a nightmare:
A big reason why there has been no growth over two decades is the increasing age of vehicles in operation.
From 1985 to 2020, the average age of VIO has risen by four years, from 7.8 years to 11.9 years. Back in 1985, as I was cutting my teeth in the car business, there was a lot of hand-wringing over the rising age of vehicles, and folks thought that the trend would have to reverse soon because Americans would get tired driving these old clunkers, and they would soon swarm dealerships to trade them in, and everyone would sell more and make more and be happy. And for a few years this happened, though very modestly. But in the 1990s, the trend turned around with a vengeance, with the average age going from record to record.
And sales in 2020 will be back where they’d been in the 1970s, and that this long-term stagnant market is being carved up by more automakers: The major new entrants since 1985 include Hyundai and Kia, both of which have eaten up a lot of share from other automakers, Mitsubishi as a franchised brand (though Chrysler had sold rebadged Mitsubishis for years), and Tesla. It’s hard to imagine a tougher industry.
Average age of vehicles in operation makes a huge difference in terms of how many new vehicles the industry can sell into this market, even if the size of the national fleet grows. And the fleet has grown. Americans operate more vehicles than ever. There are now 253 million cars, SUVs, vans, and pickups in operation in the US, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. This does not include motorcycles, medium-duty and heavy trucks, and buses:
But note how the fleet-size dropped in the two years around the Great Recession, as new vehicle sales collapsed, and people drove what they had, drove less, or lost their cars and stopped driving.
During the Pandemic, at least in 2020, new vehicle sales have also plunged, and this is slowing the inflow of vehicles into the national fleet. And this has an impact next year and in future years on the average age of vehicles in operation: That inflow of new vehicles has drastically slowed, and the vehicles that are in operation are going to get driven longer before they’re scrapped. And that raises the average age.
Total miles driven in the US has a lot to do with commutes. If a lot of people are working, there are more commuting miles being driven. During an unemployment crisis, such as during the Great Recession or currently, fewer miles are driven – and vehicles last longer when they’re driven less, which further puts downward pressure on new-vehicle sales.
The chart below shows total miles driven per year, based on estimates from the Federal Highway Administration. It does not yet include the impact of the Pandemic – we’ll get to that in a moment:
The pandemic, the lockdowns, and the unemployment crisis had a large impact on miles driven: In April they were down 40% compared to April last year. In May, the latest data available from the FHWA, they bounced off these lows, but were still down 25% year-over-year:
In May, there were 30 million people claiming state or federal unemployment insurance – and this was still the case in July. So, in terms of commuting, there won’t be much of a recovery in June and July. But people are driving to go on vacation, instead of flying – another one of those big shifts due to the Pandemic – and this will counterbalance to some extent the lost commuting miles driven over the summer.
For automakers, this was a very tough market before the Pandemic, with structural stagnation in unit sales, carved up by more competitors, where the only revenue increases come from jacking up prices. And they have done this exceedingly well.
I will update my F-150 XLT and Camry price indexes when the 2021 models go on sale later this year. But my Camry LE price index says that from 1990 through the 2020 model year, prices increased by 70%. And my F-150 price index says that from 1990 through the 2020 model year, prices soared by 163%. So yes, automakers have figured out what to do in this market: Constantly improve the product to stay alive and jack up prices by a whole lot.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I was reading an article 2 weeks ago on electric cars in the local paper. Apparently, Tesla has introduced a new battery with a range of 400 miles for the Model S, with plans to introduce a battery with a range of 500 miles in the near future. If true, so much for range anxiety. Moreover, these cars are expected to be in service for a million miles. End game for ICE powered vehicles and their makers?
To my knowledge, Tesla has not introduced any batteries that have that range yet. ICE powered cars, trucks, construction vehicles, aircraft, watercraft, etc will be around in high numbers for the next 20+ years, and I don’t believe they will totally be eliminated in my remaining lifetime.
The problem is that a theoretical 400 mile range on an electric car is highly variably less than that in practice. Especially in cold climates.
Throw in the long charge time – range anxiety isn’t going away anytime soon.
Temperature variation is the greatest threat to EV range.
The problem for EV is always about energy density and portability and finally standardization. Musk can work on portability and energy density, it is actually almost the same problem. His biggest advantage is that the current standards means he has a static target, gasoline formulation will have a known energy density that is fairly immutable due to economics.
If he solves the density/portability problem, he owns whatever slice of the market he picks. Forget the BS around self driving and such. Make it so that you can stop at a Tesla station, pop open the hood, pull out a roller case sized battery, give it to someone and they return another one of the same that you can pop in like a AA. And it’s a swipe of a credit card for $50 and your car is good to go for 300 to 400 miles. Then he is good to go, instant printer cartridge model.
He would have a huge advantage too until the government forces standardization, and all the batteries are interchangeable. Musk knows this, he only has to overcome physics and chemistry to make it work. The business case after that is easy.
This week I got the chance to look at an early 1960s GM car that was nearly identical to the one my grandpa bought new and stayed in the family until 10-15 years ago. It was truly a work of art and an emotional experience. That cannot be said of the plastic blobs of today. Who wants to update when all cars are the same?
Wolf, stories about huge unused inventory in rental car fleets make me wonder what that implies for used car prices. Is there a supply glut in the works? Implications for new car prices?
Look in the Wolf Street archive.
Used car prices were falling in the double digits back in May? June?
Wolf, stories about huge unused inventory in rental car fleets make me wonder what that implies for used car prices. Is there a supply glut in the works? Implications for new car prices? How long would such an impact likely last?
The Hertz units are coming. A deal was struck in bankruptcy court just a few days ago, and those cars are now heading toward the market.
I wonder how much impact the ride sharing “industry” had on new vehicle sales.
In particular, the combination of NINJA car loans and ride share – both of which are imploding.
how about if instead of the average, we look at the median age?
Go ahead and look for it.
Increasing the pricing is still linked to hedonic improvements in the vehicles. You just don’t quite get that feeling driving a 10 year old car. But I have to say, economically, I would feel good about it.
If the 15 year old thing still works, use it. Hedonic quality improvements is functionally no different than consuming large quantity of chocolate. And chocolate is cheaper and can’t be wrecked like a brand new car.
Modern today are made so well, you really don’t need a new one. I mean lots of people (like moi) WANT new cars all the time. But if your cars is just an appliance that gets you from point A to B, you can own a car for 20 years easy with good maintenance.
Even American cars aren’t complete junk anymore, which is really saying something given what Detroit put out in the 80s and 90s.
Wolf,
A Camry in 2020 is light years ahead of a Camry in 1990. It’s a but unfair to compare them and say it increased x% in price. In 1990 I don’t know if a Camry even had ABS or airbags as standard equipment. Today a base Camry has 10 airbags, collision avoidance, backup camera, bluetooth, lane assist and blind spot monitors. And at least an extra 100 HP and 3 seconds faster 0-60. They are both Camrys sure, but they are nowhere near the same car.
Yes, it’s light years ahead. If you read the linked article, you will get all this in detail
I went to look for a newer truck to pull my 5th wheel this week. The local Ford dealer was completely out of new super duties, save one. I thought there might be a good selection of Godzilla big blocks. Nope. Apparently, the market is turning away from diesel and towards gasoline rigs.
OK. So maybe a late model Ram 6.4 gasoline V-8. Nope. They’ve disappeared from used car lots.
The RV business has been booming for a while now. Perhaps it is red-hot now that people don’t want to be on planes. Most RV’s need big trucks with big towing ratings. Gas cratered to almost a dollar below diesel during the lock-down, and all the new diesels are expensive, complicated and need blue fluid.
Or. Maybe people who are in mortgage forbearance and eviction moratorium are buying RV’s to move into?
We are spitting out 3/4 and 1 ton trucks as fast as we can build them. 3 shifts, six days a week. These are mostly in the 60-70k range. A few in the 50s and alot around 80k. And the rumor mill says that demand during covid for this model selection only dropped 0.7%. And every truck we put out is destined for a customer. Not to sit on a dealers lot. Same with large SUVs. People might not be buying cars but trucks seem to be on the move! Weird times.
All this talk of large pickups or RV’s…?!
Time to get back to the real stuff!
2004 Nissan Patrol, tent, square hexane block stove….
’nuff said.
What more could a man need?
(let’s forget the fact that that requires patience, ability to drive a tractor and a very forgiving other half…)
Well, yeah, ok. Sort of.
In the UK there’s been arise in certain areas of individuals doing more home work on their vehicles.
Vehicle taken to garage. Conversation that runs like:
‘So what needs fixing?’
answer ‘X,Y,Z’
‘So if I source the OEM parts myself, how much will the labour be?’
‘(F*ck off you b*stard) about X’
‘uh, ok, thanks’
….trots off to a non-main dealer, but still specialist, alternative…
‘Thank you, when can it be done by?’
Same parts, same process, often by ex-main dealer personnel.
caveat emptor obviously, but if there is anyone out there from the UK with a 4×4, you know what i’m talking about.
Who can be bothered with walking into a modern day equivalent of Glengarry Glen Ross?
I have a 20 year old Japanese car. Everything works… perfectly..
Why should I buy a new one?
Cars in the 70s, 80s never lasted this long…
Though cars in the past 20 years are probably more bland and uglier than in the 70s, they are certainly much much more reliable and technically better..