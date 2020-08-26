Small Landlords, Tenants, Lenders, Governments Grapple with “Extend-and-Pretend Forevermore”

Most of the fallout from the Pandemic has been postponed in the UK. But then what?
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
The British public was recently treated to an exemplary example of what Wolf Street likes to call “extend and pretend forevermore.” At the end of last week, the UK government extended its ban on tenant evictions by four extra weeks. First launched in late March, the ban was supposed to last three months, but it was extended by an additional two months in June. Now, it’s been extended til late September.
In other words, tenants will have been safe from legal eviction for six months so far this year. The government also lengthened the minimum period of notice a landlord has to give before evicting a tenant from two months to six months.
Extending the eviction ban and the notice period offers a lifeline of sorts for tenants who are unable to pay their rent in the wake of the lockdown. Their landlords cannot evict them but the rent is still owed. And while extending the ban and the notice period may remove the immediate threat of eviction, in many cases all it really does is postpone the inevitable while shifting the locus of immediate financial stress from the tenants to the property owners. And the property owners are not happy.
“While the announcement could be seen as good news for tenants as it gives them the security of having a home, especially during a time when so many have been affected by the financial impact of the pandemic, it begs the question – what about the landlord?” asks Paul Offley, Compliance Officer at The Guild of Property Professionals.
In some cases, Offley warns, it could take far longer than six months for landlords to complete the eviction process, particularly if the tenant decides to stay on even after the eviction period has lapsed. During the notice period, landlords may no longer qualify for forbearance — or as Brits breezily call it, a mortgage holiday — which is scheduled to come to an end in late October, though it too could be extended. During the six-month period landlords will still be legally bound by Health and Safety regulations pertaining to their property, even if they have no rental income coming in to pay for repairs.
How many landlords are in this situation?
Two million people in the UK — roughly one in 33 people — currently own homes they rent out. The vast majority of them are small buy-to-let landlords with one or two properties. Many have mortgages to service on the properties they own.
For over three decades the UK witnessed a huge buy-to-let boom, as investors and pensioners took advantage of favorable tax conditions to play the property market. After the GFC, as interest rates fell and yields on conservative investment products such as UK gilts gradually disappeared, more and more money flowed into property. Then, three years ago, the government reversed policy amid concerns that buy-to-let landlords were crowding out first time buyers: little by little, the tax conditions became less favorable, prompting many landlords to sell up. The boom ended.
Now, some of those who didn’t sell up face the risk of not being paid by their tenants. According to a poll of 1,058 private renters in England conducted by YouGov for the homeless charity Shelter, the number of renters in arrears has almost doubled since lockdown, from around 226,000 to around 442,000 — over 5% of the country’s 8.7 million renters.
A recent poll by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) suggests the number could be higher: 87% of the landlords surveyed said their private tenants had paid their rent as normal throughout the pandemic so far. An additional 8% said they had agreed a reduced rent, a rent-free period, or made some other agreement with their tenant. The remaining 5% of tenants are behind on their rent without the consent of their landlords. In other words, according to the NLRA, 13% of tenants in the UK are not paying their full rent.
In the UK, like much of Europe, most of the fallout from the Pandemic has been postponed, thanks primarily to the government’s furlough scheme, which has kept 9.6 million jobs on life support. Businesses have been able to claim 80% of a staff member’s regular monthly salary, up to a maximum of £2,500. The money is passed on to the employee and can also be topped up by the employer.
Many furloughed workers have continued to earn the lion’s share of their salary despite the fact they’re not working. This has allowed many of them to continue making their rent payments. But that may not last much longer. The government has already begun scaling back the furlough program’s provisions and is scheduled to scrap it altogether at the end of October. Unlike most of its European counterparts, it says it sees little sense in keeping workers in so-called “unproductive jobs” any longer than strictly necessary.
The government could execute another last minute U-turn, but if it doesn’t — and my guess is that this time it won’t — unemployment will quickly soar, much like it did in the U.S. in the early days of the Pandemic. Businesses that can no longer afford to pay their staff or lay them off will hit the wall. And the real upheaval in the rental market will start, as more tenants stop paying their rent, quite possibly at the same time that their landlords’ mortgage holidays end.
Landlords are edgy. Some are calling for the government to directly bail out renters so that the renters can then bail them out. In Wales, an even more ingenious scheme has been hatched: the government essentially gives struggling private sector tenants that have arrears dating back to the Pandemic a loan so that they can pay their landlords the arrears they owe. The taxpayer funds go directly to the landlords, who are made whole, while the struggling tenants get to take on thousands of pounds of fresh debt.
The plan, scheduled to kick off next week, has already drawn plaudits from landlords and real estate agencies in England, who are clamoring for much of the some across the border.
“A loan system of the type operating in Wales will help to protect tenants by ensuring they can continue to pay rent and reduce the risk of evictions,” said Dorian Gonsalves, chief executive of the residential property lettings agency Belvoir. “In the long term a loan system to subsidize the rental market and protect tenants may ultimately be less costly for the government than a potential increase in homelessness, especially as councils will struggle to rehome people due to a shortage in social housing.”
But before landlords in Wales and England get ahead of themselves, they might want to consider that a very similar scheme was launched four months ago in Spain, where rental delinquencies are a much bigger problem, and it’s been a complete flop. Just 1.3% of tenants have shown an interest in applying for the government-backed loans — a fraction of the estimated 15% of tenants who are no longer paying rent.
In most cases, the reason is simple: having lost their job or business and facing the bleakest economic panorama of their lifetime, tenants are struggling to see the point of taking on piles of fresh debt to pay months of rental arrears when they can’t even rustle up today’s rent. Not everyone, it seems, wants to play the extend and pretend forevermore game. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Over-65s, a large and growing demographic in Europe, are cutting their spending at worst possible time as NIRP eats into savings, pensions, investments, and annuities. Read... How Negative Interest Rates Sap Consumer Spending by an Ever Larger Part of Consumers
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Then they either get a government.loan at low interest or go bankrupt, maybe even one after the other.
How does Bankruptcy work in the U.K anyway?
When the Rule of Law Breaks Down.. all of Society Suffers..
Eventually, no one will invest in Upkeep, Repairs, and New Builds..
Why are all true Communist/Socialist systems slowly going bankrupt and declining? – It begins with a Just System, and Honest Courts and Enforcement..
I guarantee.. you will not like the alternatives…
The problem is that when the free market is interfered with, it causes inequity. The more intervention, the more inequity. This goes on until it causes such a high level of discontent, it erupts in violence and the system collapses. We are growing ever closer to that point.
IIRC the government here extended the time period for evictions till the end of the year.
THere is some scheme for reduced rent and a discount on land taxes, but in many cases the reduced rent is more than the reduction in land tax.
There are also some kind of provisions that you can’t have more than xx dollars in the bank and have to have lost your job.
Some universities are forking out thousands in grants for to foreign students for rent and other costs, but on teh other hand are cutting hundreds of jobs………………….go figure.
Of course, when all this bs started here they had so many perverse rules that people were actually FORCED to stay in the rental because a strange part of the law wouldn’t let renters end the lease early!!!
I think they changed that,but with the currect lock down there wer questions about how people can get new leases as almost all activity related to getting one has been suspended…………………
It’s what I have always said about risk – you don’t know you are at risk until you do know. The example I used was a mom and pop corner store where they worry about paying rent, deliveries, theft, cash flow and then are closed down by a zoning change.
Looking over the 6 recent tax bills received just from the county – the next “no one could have seen it coming” is tax bankruptcies.
And the property taxes. And insurance. And utilities. And mortgage.
Just how do you think this will end?
“During the six-month period landlords will still be legally bound by Health and Safety regulations pertaining to their property, even if they have no rental income coming in to pay for repairs.”
I don’t know how anyone pays rent to private landlords in Bristol. I’m lucky I’m in my 50’s and bought a property in my early 20’s just to live in, not invest. If you look at the average wage in Bristol it doesn’t stack up? Rent, Council Tax, utilities add it all up and the sums don’t make sense. Point I’m making is this Ponzi scheme was set to crack way before COVID, COVID was just the pin that pricked the bubble…will be a lot of pain but maybe all these investors will get washed out and a sense of reality might return to the housing market. Given the shift to home working maybe the insane demand in key neighbourhoods will diminish?
Now everyone is a victim!
20+ years ago I was renting a home when the landlord declared bankruptcy. The lender allowed us to stay in the house for six months, rent free, as the transfer in ownership of the house went through the courts. They didn’t want the house left vacant, nor could they receive our rent, for whatever reason. Worked out great for us.
After this, no one will ever want to become a small landlord again.
Damn straight. I sold all properties in 2006. County zoning, handicap, building, zoning, regulations and then taxed like I was supporting all the “sanctuary immigrants” single-handedly.
Not to mention the tenant damages.
If you don’t make Section 8 – you will live under a bridge.
The government will own most rental buildings soon.
“The government will own most rental buildings soon.”
Maybe that’s the plan.
That’s great! Less parasitic old people rent seeking, maybe real estate can be affordable for you people again!
A lot of these renters are downwardly mobile? Is there much stiffing the old landlord to pay the new one? The IRS wants to know right up front if you use Bitcoin. The central banks have been laundering money for years, now it’s the little guy’s turn. These landlords assume the government aid will get down to them, just like we all thought QE would trickle down to us. I expect mass evictions, and landlords dropping rents to get some cash flow. Everybody lies and government prints more money to fill in the gaps. Dow100K…
Yet there is no let up in the UK residential property market – prices continue to climb.
Noting there might be some time lag.
Despite the lock down – auctioneers are running on-line auction supported by virtual property tours.
And buyers continue to buy at the current price levels in search for yield or to get on the property ladder.
Whilst the economy daily shows job losses – today Gatwick London second largest airport is letting go of quarter of the workforce.
There was a bright spot yesterday Tesco UK is biggest grocery retailer is creating several thousand jobs due to boom in on-line shopping. Shoppers to scared to go to the shops!
Many small landlords are young.They don,t have much money
so they put in a ton of sweat equity.As you get older not much
energy for sweat equity so you need to pay up.You are forced to
sell but what to invest in.Hard choices all around.
Those poor landlords! Cry me a river!
I’m a renter and the rent I’m paying comes out of my savings. Hence, my income has been suspended YEARS ago with NIRP! And unlike rent arrears, that interest income is lost forever! Where is my rescue package?
Seriously, if landlords cannot survive even a few months rent arrears, let them sell some of their property or get a job!
To be clear: I’m paying my rent (and easily can) but we have to have a serious look into this unbalance of savers/ renters/ taxpayers always having to bail out property owners, speculators and corporations via negative real interest rates, inflation and government debt.
Most of the landlords you’re referring to are NOT the beneficiaries of the “bailouts” or “speculation.”
All landlords are beneficiaries of NIRP through lower mortgage rates and inflating property bubbles. And knowing our government, they will soon be beneficiaries of bailouts.
Trust me, if you spent some time as a LL, you’d have your eyes opened wide to the reality of it for the small ones. I’ll give you a real life example.
I bought a small home in SW Florida 4 years ago for $45K. It had commercial zoning and was in a good location. I had one tenant put over 100 holes in the wall when I was forced to evict him.
Why did I evict? Because he was running an illegal food truck. I spent months trying to convince him to get permits/insurance and go legitimate. I found out later he wouldn’t go legit because he was $60K in arrears on child-support.
My neighbors told me when he gone that he had planned to “rip the pipes out of the walls”. I could go on with lots of other similar stories I’ve heard from friends who one a home or two to rent.
For regular folks who aren’t involved in the stock market or hoarding gold bars, there are a few popular ways to try to get ahead: flipping cars, flipping homes or being a small time LL. My blue collar Uncle did 2 of those 3.
I understand your anger towards LLs. I have little sympathy for the big corps and people who abuse their tenants. But lots of small time folks became LLs out of necessity, not blind greed.
At the same time, some people have to be benefitting from NIRP and that includes small landlords. They get to refinance at lower rates. Can’t have it both ways.
What the hell are you talking about? When have property owners ever gotten bailouts?
Live in a tent – it is cheaper and you won’t be ‘ripped off’ by someone providing a service for you.
Pathetic!
Not sure what they have in England but here we have the 5th amendment. What the government has done here is as clear of a violation of the 5th that there ever was. They, with the stroke of a pen, said we landlords can’t collect, can’t evict, can’t do jack.
They need to provide just compensation for private property taken for the public good, the property being our rentals, the public good being subsided housing with me being the subsidizer.
And any of you out there with the knee jerk response: but they said the tenants will still owe it to you, you’ll get paid. I’ll put this question out to all the landlords on Wolfstreet, have you ever been able to collect from a tenant after they’re a month out? It’s rare, it does happen, but the overwhelming majority of the time they never pay you back.
Bottom line is that there will be numerous lawsuits against the government for taking our property without compensation.
You can look at this situation as the lesser of two evils. If you let the jobless tenants be kicked out they camp on the streets and riot against the government and capitalism in general. But if you let them stiff the landlords they (small landlords),might be wiped out but the buildings will still remain and you can get new landlords later. The masters of the universe have decided that the small landlords are the cannon fodder who have to, “take one for the team”
The Bob Who Cried Wolf
I am glad you framed the argument constitutionally. Giving tenants an indefinite rent holiday is indeed a form of inverse condemnation. I am aware how much vitriol there is for Landlords and lenders (I am the latter) but I must echo the comments of RightNYer and others who either are/were real estate investors…or…know those who have chosen real estate as an investment vehicle vs equities, bonds or other investments. It takes decades to achieve your investment goals in real estate and though tenants do not want to hear it, investing in any form involves risk. I have lost a LOT of $$$ as a rental real estate investor over the years due to market fluctuations – I took risks. However, if the gubment nationalizes real estate ownership – it is unconstitutional. The mob mentality of the non-investors (read “tenants”) should not create a constitutional malfunction – whether in the UK or the USA. If it does – God help us.
According to the MSM all landlords are millionaires and billionaires so they can afford a year or two or 10 without any revenue.
“there will be numerous lawsuits against the government for taking our property without compensation.”
And judges will laugh at you. Remember in 2009 when GM was bailed out and bond holders were given nothing? Same principle. The federal govt just undid centuries of financial law and precedent on a whim. And nobody said boo. Landlords are 2020’s version of GM’s bond holders.
Yes, but bonds are not real property – ownership of property in the USA is (or should be) sacrosanct.
It seems to depend a lot on the state. I owned several NY properties and we often don’t receive January rent payments due to bills related to Christmas but the tenants tend to catch up later in the year. Oddly even 3 months delinquent tenants about half seemed to pay back the amounts over 6 month payment plans.
Texas tenants tend to just up and leave at random. So you get the property back in the middle of the lease and the tenant gives up the security deposit. I hear Florida is similar I have a friend who owns a lot of properties in Miami and had several tenants leave.
This cycle I had almost all DC area properties but had no tenants skip at all in the pandemic on 40+ properties. We have had some not renew their leases but property condition has been generally pretty good when they left.
The 5th amendment provides that no-one should be deprived of life, liberty or property *without due process of law*. As long as there has been due process when the law was passed, surely this would mean that it is constitutional?
DAN
Technically, I guess you are correct. That said, despite the corruption of our mostly useless Fed and State legislators – I think you will find it very hard to get majority votes to take real property away from Americans via inverse condemnation by forcing land owners to provide other citizens their liberty (shelter) with no compensation.
What a brilliant idea just delay the inevitable and make all these people become homeless in the cold of winter instead. What could possibly go wrong with that?
On a side note I live in NW London and had to go through Hampstead a very up market area of London. I have never seen so may empty and for rent shops in this high street before that used to be hard to get and demanded premiums to get one. Many of the shops that are still closed can be seen emptying the shop of stock and fittings indicating they are not coming back to me. 2021 is going to prove to be very interesting for all IMHO.
You have to have rocks in your head to be a landlord right now.
Just Some Random Guy — and other landlords here:
Question: In some of your prior posts, if I remember correctly, you said you had a rental property or rental properties. Are your tenants falling behind with their rent?
A friend of mine who has several apartment buildings told me that they now have a lot of vacancies but no problem with missed rents. I look at industry data from large landlords across the US (apartment buildings), and missed rents are just 2 percentage points higher than they were last year.
Some of the internet surveys say that 30% or whatever of the tenants haven’t paid their rents. But I’m not seeing this in the actual data.
I’m trying to see how much these missed-rent-payments are really a problem. I would love for our landlords to chime in here.
Lots of uhauls at the end of july and lots of mattresses left for the garbage. I suspect that the city witnessed an exodus of unessential service industry workers who just moved back in with ma and pa.
WOLF
I am now a lender (seller-carry back loans on rental homes owed by investors), so I can speak to mortgage payments made by my investor / borrowers – none have missed any payments. I do have 3 direct tenants and none have missed rent payments.
Well.
Politically the UK media will have little support for ‘faceless’ landlords.
Simple political reality. The victim narrative will win.
Now, that is step one.
Step two is a slow financial train crash for both landlords and tenants.
Step three is some landlords will hand the keys to the bank. Some will stick it out.
Step four is a significant number of tenants will not find enough to make good accrued debt and so just leave, declare bankruptcy, whatever.
And if you are still with me, Step Five:
When there are enough homeless, the media will clammer for unoccupied homes to be requisitioned by the state as ‘temporary’ accomodation.
Step six, requisitioning occurs at government mandated rates for a government mandated period of time.
If people have any rental properties by step five, hmm, what will they be payed? If you decide to sell, who will want to risk buying?
Pie in the sky from the perspective of today, but there was a lot of property requisitioned in WW2 by the UK government that was never given back after the war. Precedent is there.
\\\
There is no good answer here, someone has to lose. I think the banks had a nice ride. How about they pay the bill this time and not the tax payer?
\\\
Roads are made, streets are made, services are improved, electric light turns night into day, water is brought from reservoirs a hundred miles off in the mountains — all the while the landlord sits still. Every one of those improvements is affected by the labour and cost of other people and the taxpayers. To not one of these improvements does the land monopolist contribute, and yet, by every one of them the value of his land is enhanced. He renders no service to the community, he contributes nothing to the general welfare, he contributes nothing to the process from which his own enrichment is derived…The unearned increment on the land is reaped by the land monopolist in exact proportion, not to the service, but to the disservice done.
— Winston Churchill, 1909