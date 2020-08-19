How Negative Interest Rates Sap Consumer Spending by an Ever Larger Part of Consumers

Over-65s, a large and growing demographic in Europe, are cutting their spending at worst possible time as NIRP eats into savings, pensions, investments, and annuities.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
With the coronavirus crisis upending the global economy, leaving all manner of mayhem in its wake, many of the economic trends that predate the pandemic’s arrival continue apace. Some are accelerating. They include the erosive impact zero and negative interest rates have on savings, investments, annuities, and pensions of European retirees, of which there are an ever larger number, given the aging populations. This has been decimating their spending power, which in turn saps consumer demand, and thereby the broader economy.
Over-65s are a large demographic, representing around 20% of the entire EU-27 population. And it keeps growing. By 2030, people over the age of 65 could represent as much as 30% of the population of Spain. Even in Ireland, one of the EU Member States with the youngest populations, the share of the population aged 65 and over is forecast to increase from one in eight to one in six by 2030.
As the population ages, the financial pressures grow. Two weeks ago, the privately owned Bank of Ireland — not to be confused with the Central Bank of Ireland — announced that it is going to start charging negative interest, of 0.65%, on cash in accounts held by investment and pension trustee firms. The bank said it had written to 14 investment and pension trustee firms to inform them about the new negative interest rate.
“The average amount held on deposit by investment and pension trustee firms is in excess of €100 million,” the bank said. “Therefore it is no longer sustainable for the bank to continue with the current rate of interest.”
Bank of Ireland is the first Irish bank to take this step. But as has happened in other Eurozone countries, once the precedent is set, it won’t be long before other Irish banks follow suit.
In Germany, annuity-type life insurance policies (Lebensversicherung) that serve as a common part of private retirement planning have also felt the sharp end of the ECB’s negative interest rate policy (NIRP), which was first launched in 2014. The policies pay out a certain amount per month in retirement. Asset managers invest the premiums in government and corporate bonds, which represent around 85% of their portfolios.
This approach worked as long as bond yields remained above the rates of return promised to policyholders. In the 1990s, life insurers offered customers returns of up to 4% per year and still managed to turn a healthy profit. But those days are over.
Thanks largely to ECB policy, bond yields have collapsed. So, too, have the payouts to policyholders. In 2019, median annualized rates fell to 0.9% and are expected to fall to 0.5% by the end of this year. Interestingly, this has not stopped Germans from investing in the life insurance policies: according to Der Spiegel, contributions increased by 11% in 2019, dashing hopes that the ECB’s NIRP policy would push Germany’s nation of savers into stocks.
The median value of life insurance policies in Germany is €13,500. Each policy lost on average €390 in 2019 as a direct result of low or negative interest rates, according to research by Deutsche Bank. Taking cash and deposits plus claims on insurance into account and leaving aside other possible effects, the aggregate loss for a representative household was roughly €540.
Many people don’t have savings or investments when they reach retirement age, and rely on public social security programs, which are not exactly generous in Germany, or in some other countries. And some are getting corporate or government pensions. But they too are feeling the strain from NIRP.
In the UK, where the benchmark interest is 0.10% but could be taken into negative territory sometime soon, recent corporate collapses such as that of Carillion have revealed the gaping deficits that exist in many corporations’ defined pensions plans. According to research by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), the total deficit for such plans in the UK had soared to £340 billion by August 2019, after doubling in just one year, in part due to falling bond yields.
Many public plans are faring little better. In Spain, the national central bank just released a wide-ranging report into the state of the public pensions system. Its ominous conclusion is that retirees receive €1.74 for each euro they put into the social security system. In other words, the system is not remotely sustainable, despite the fact that monthly payouts were already sharply reduced in 2018.
And these reductions in payouts are directly hitting consumer spending. Following the cuts, a pensioner who retired in 2018 will lose on average the equivalent of €350 a month in purchasing power over the duration of their retirement, according to a study by the consultancy group IFA. The pension age in Spain has also risen from 60 to 65 and five months in recent years, and is expected to rise to 67 in the coming years. Many people are already voluntarily opting to work til the age of 67.
Something similar is happening in many other European countries. Public pension systems are offering less in the way of outputs while demanding more in the way of inputs. What’s more, the fiscal pressures driving these changes are likely to get a lot worse after the Pandemic as countries grapple with a beaten-up economy, rising public spending, and lower tax revenues. At the same time, zero or negative interest rates are cutting the payouts from savings and other retirement vehicles, and this saps spending by retirees at the worst possible moment.
As their incomes fall, people have responded in myriad ways. Some have decided to keep working way past regular retirement age, which isn’t such a bad option as long as the work is not too physically demanding. But age discrimination can make this strategy very tough. In many places, workers are pushed out once they hit the 50-mark. Self-employment may fill some of the gap, for people who can pull it off. Around one out of ten people aged 65-74 are economically active. That is likely to go up in the coming years.
Whether voluntary retirees or forced to retire by age discrimination or health, people are responding to the crisis is by cutting back their spending. This in turn is dragging down consumption in the economy as a whole. In economies that are predominantly consumer based, this is not good news, and comes on top of the pressures on spending power by many younger consumers, and those pressures are now exacerbated too by the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
During the last 30 years there has been a lot of growth in “retirement towns”, which are places where the main driver of the economy is the investment earnings and pensions of retirees. I think going forward these places will become economic dead ends for the reasons discussed. I expect they might become low wage colonies where oldsters stich up wallets, or darn socks to get enough money to live on.
got same problem in merica
THE $Dollar debasement is like -10% annual loss of VALUE
It will take some time for the same effects show up in the USA. Many retirees through the ages have relied on laddering bonds for about 50% of their living expenses. With interest rates in the USA essentially ZERO…..it is beginning to hit all of us. Most retirees today have personally stopped spending as only living on Social Security and the other half coming from principal of savings. Many used to travel every year, eat out, do vacations and other activities. These are now gone. The FEDERAL RESERVE…says they have to have zero interest rates to keep from going into a severe recession. The USA can’t survive on interest rates above 8%…but it can not certainly survive with interest rates at Zero…either. It is all for the BANKSTERS…….
You can already see this in Florida. Over 55(age) communities are becoming all ages communities because it increases home values. This makes it easier for retirees to cash out if they need to.
Also with the pandemic, there is now a stigma to being around large groups of older people. Breakouts of covid in over 55 communities are being hushed up in Florida.
I lived in Florida and Pennsylvania both retirement havens with huge older populations. A big portion of retiree spending is travel. Now that most retirees are home bound, to a least one of their homes, reduced spending comes as no surprise.
I don’t claim that all retirees are well off, only that they vote with their dollars/euros. Usually travel, restaurants, and events are a big deal to them. Most already have enough stuff.
Retirees are expected to pony up for the grand children’s college, (bless you student loan program) Many people still lack health care, Johnny can’t read and Johnny can’t breathe. They lose their job, let’s start a business! I was always tight fisted with the kids, now they see Dad is the lender of last resort.
I’ll ask the same question I’ve had for 20 years – what is their end game? We’ve had 40 years of this exercise in Monetarism and asset prices sure have risen, but with highly asymmetric returns to the population. Is this “Mission Accomplished” for them?
The “end game” is to keep the game going as long as possible.
To become rich no longer means producing superior goods and services people that want and desire.
It is now being first in line to the cheap and easy government money.
It’s a small club. And you ain’t in it.
The end game is to keep you in the game until they decide to end it or you lose.
Pottersville.
The logic consequences of zero interest rates and a war on savers
Savers don’t get interest on their savings to spend. So they don’t. And that greatly effects economic activity.
The only folks who benefit are those that borrow and take on more and more cheaper debt.
But this doesn’t build long term economic activity.
I have never understood the reliance of these funds on interest. If they just hold their portfolio (conservatively constructed), they should get a total return due to the bull market appreciation in both stocks and bonds over decades.
massive load of nonsense.
Among other things: there are restrictions on what insurance companies and pension funds are allowed to invest in.
Secondly, there are serious issues with liquidity.
And most importantly: risk. There is a world of difference between risk-free and risky – part of which is why there are rules barring many types of investments.
Earnings yields and dividend yields for the S&P are half what they were 40 years ago.
wkevinw,
Nope, that’s an illusion for most Europeans and Japanese. The Nikkei peaked in 1989 and is now down 45% from that peak. Most European stock markets peaked during the euro bubble (2000) or before 2008. The German DAX is a total return index and cannot be compared to the S&P 500 and other indices. But the German DAXK is a regular index like the S&P 500, and it is today below where it was in March 2000. The Italian MIB Index peaked in March 2000 and is now down 58%. Wipe-out. Buy-and-hold has been a bad idea for most investors in those places.
The problem is the volatility of the economic business cycle. Reason today that traders in the stock market are in and out. Pick up a thousand here, five hundred somewhere else. Constant trading…if one knows how to trade and control risks! No other solution today..with ZERO interest rates.
Poor European babies. Skimming their retirement gravy train.
The arrogant Europeans I’ve met traveling have been surfing on their ridiculous retirements and self-demanded privileges.
The English, on the other hand, are at least human.
Americans are a mixed bag.
We all knew it was coming, just not so fast. What you ask? The knowledge that you are: 1) an obedient asset: 2) a controlled serf: 3) a useless eater. If you doubt, just be honest about your containment.
The banker elite have let the mask slip.
“Here I come to save the day”. My name is Universal Basic Income.
But how is money printed for UBI different from money printed to pay interest in a higher interest rate world?
Good question, Lou. What is their endgame? Let us all know when you figure it out.
The real question is how is UBI or other printed money different from money earned from actual productive work?
The answer is it is not – the bankers made it thus.
Only the imposed caste system determines whether you have to work or not work.
So if UBI is the same as money earned from actual productive work, then either sitting on my ass while collecting UBI is real productive work, or real workers are working for something that has no value.
How about if a banker takes UBI? Oh, makes my head hurt.
The biggest subsidy in existence today is the US Medicare system.
Not that it should be cancelled – the issue is that everyone else is stuck with the horrific, shambolic for profit US health care system.
The frankly laughable German policy sizes are because they don’t have to worry about either retirement income or health care.
It’s about the same as the average Social Security benefit in the US but yeah, then $150 a month for Medicare is deducted which goes to the Advantage plan insurers and you still have copays and deductibles and if you need meds, pay extra for Plan D.
GDP = C + G + I + NX
I support Medicare for all. My MD works to keep me out of the hospital, everyone needs this kind of medical care. Most of the curatives like BP meds and regular checkups are low cost interventions. At least lower the age to 55, where the problems begin. Get people thinking about taking care of their health. It’s a societal issue.
Getting the young people into medicare is what is needed. They hardly use medical services and can fund the care of older members.
Well, Medicare for All would be Socialism as I have been told.
Cry me a river. American retirees figured out a long time ago that you couldn’t retire on investment grade fixed income alone. European retirees still prefer fixed income products but will need to have that same realization…soon! BNP is yielding 6.88%, VW 3.85%, ALV 3.86%, Unilever 3.87%… better yields than their American rival firms!
That figure on money paid out vs money contributed, doesn’t take into account the people who never live to see a pension? The real question, is the rise in nominal value of assets real growth or just monetary inflation. In terms of the dollars lost purchasing power, what is the state of the Euro? What is the future of the Euro pension, if the currency breaks up and everyone goes back to their original fiat. Might be really nice for some, and really bad for others? Suppose they abolish retirement altogether, implement UBI and merge in existing pension fund assets? Ca has a tax on retirement assets taken out of state.
I want to see the mortality rates for SS based on the current plandemic. If it’s as bad as they say then the trust fund should have an increase of some sort. Instead, I think we will see that many were pushed into early retirement because of a job loss.
For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction…in physics and in economics.
And as Hayek noted, central planners intentionally hurt one group at the benefit of another.
To the last point, up until 2008, Fed Funds typically equaled or exceeded inflation. Then the savers were asked to ‘bite the bullet’ and save the system by the Fed priming the pumps with rates pegged below inflation.
And the Dow went from just under 7K to 29K….not to mention Nasdaq and SPs.
The one group continually is “biting the bullet” for the other group and by design.
Inflation is the greatest enemy of the working man. And we are about to get a full dose of it. The Fed will be slow to react, intentionally. First it will be ignored then, it will later be welcomed as “good signs of economic activity”.
It is clear the Fed does not serve the common man, keeping stock evaluations out of reason and promoting inflation rates that rip 22% (2% rate) and 28% (2.5%) off the dollar in just ten years. (as they measure which is questionable)
Wolf, are you going to do an article on your latest view of your short trade?
I still believe you are going to be correct.
I do think that the portion of the economy that is really hurt is smaller private companies (not in the stock market) and that market share has gone to larger cap companies in the stock market. There are some valid reasons for companies to be up, but obviously even in the most optimistic scenario it’s not sustainable. An example would be the drug companies, there is so much male-investment going on there that will never be recovered. It’s for good reason… to solve the health crisis, but the ROI will ultimately be horrendous on a purely financial analysis basis.
It is real head scratcher that people’s first response to shrinking bank accounts isn’t to go out and spend all of it on consumer goods.
Everyone is just guessing here about retiree behavior.
I am a retiree.
My income is from Social Security, State pension, IRA distribution, and Interest income.
Interest income is the smallest portion of my retirement income, but it is still substantial. Prior to 2008, the rate of interest was 5%-7%. After 2008 banks were failing and rates were dropping. In 2013-2014 I locked in 10 year rates @ 3.31%. I am still getting 3.31%. In addition, the other parts of my retirement income have increased slightly.
But my behavior has changed dramatically.
In stock trading I have become extremely risk adverse, and I have not had a loss in a year. I used to be willing to risk some losses in hopes of a larger gain.
In my personal life I have become austere. No large or frivolous purchases (even though I can easily afford them without resort to credit) and no close or dependent relationships outside of my immediate family.
Its not that my prior lifestyle is now affordable, rather, it is that I anticipate the worst. I fear a storm is coming and it is a lot smarter to rig my boat for a threatening storm prior to its arrival.
Excellent article Nick. Thank you.
This has been coming for a long time.
Just when younger generations are having their incomes eroded by job losses (but still have children and mortgages and credit cards and…and…and…) Bank of Mum and Dad are beginning to creak.
Perfect storm. Bit like Wilma was.