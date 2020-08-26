Airlines, Trying to Dodge Bankruptcy with Air Travel Still Down 70%, Threaten Oct. Jobs Massacre Unless they Get 2nd Bailout

“Unfortunately, we see few catalysts over the next six months to meaningfully change this trajectory”: Delta.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
October 1 and the days that follow are going to be rough in terms of tens of thousands of well-paid service jobs – that’s what airlines are threatening unless they get another $25-billion bailout. Airlines have been trying to shed employees by offering packages that induce employees to depart voluntarily because the $25-billion bailout package under the CARES Act banned “involuntary” furloughs or layoffs through the end of September.
The air passenger business is still down roughly 70% in the US, six months after the initial collapse of traffic began, according to TSA airport screenings of air travelers entering into security zones. And demand has hardly improved any since early July, and airlines continue to slash costs and cash-burn to survive:
“It was assumed that by Sept. 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned. That is obviously not the case,” American Airlines CEO Parker and President Robert Isom told employees in a grim message on Tuesday.
Under its buyout, early retirement, and long-term leave-of-absence programs, 23,500 employees had already voluntarily departed. But that wasn’t enough. So the executives told employees what the next step would be: 19,000 “involuntary” furloughs on October 1.
American, which started the year out with about 140,000 employees, expects to have fewer than 100,000 employees in October.
“The one possibility of avoiding these involuntary reductions on Oct. 1 is a clean extension” of the bailout package, they said. So if given another bailout, American, which received $5.8 billion under the first bailout package, will then not lay off those employees on October 1 – but instead on the date when the second bailout package would expire?
In the fourth quarter, American expects to fly only one-fourth of its usual international schedule and less than half of its usual domestic schedule. Last week, it announced that it would pull out of 15 smaller cities in October, “as a result of low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This is the first step as American continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks.”
Airlines are grappling with this collapse in demand and a recovery that is stuck in the mud. If they don’t succeed in slashing their cash burn, and if they can’t raise new money, either in the market or via bailouts, to fund that cash burn and pay existing creditors, they’re going to contemplate another wave of bankruptcy filings. They’ve already been through this and know how to do it.
On Monday it was Delta Airlines. In a memo to pilots, it said it would furlough 1,941 pilots in October unless it reaches a deal with the pilots’ union over a cut in pilots’ minimum guaranteed pay. Delta proposed a 15% cut. This comes after 1,806 pilots had already agreed to depart voluntarily with early retirements.
“We are six months into this pandemic, and only 25% of our revenues have been recovered,” John Laughter, senior vice president of flight operations, said in the memo. “Unfortunately, we see few catalysts over the next six months to meaningfully change this trajectory.”
Southwest Airlines has cut 36% of its flights from its October schedule, the Dallas Morning News reported on Monday, citing an analysis from Airline Data Inc.
Earlier in August, Alaska Airlines said that up to 4,200 of its employees would be furloughed or laid off starting in October.
On July 23, Southwest said that nearly 17,000, or 27% of its total workforce, had accepted packages to depart voluntarily, including 4,400 who separated completely, and 12,500 who agreed to take a leave-of-absence of a year or longer.
And on July 8, United Airlines announced that 36,000 employees in the US, or 45% of its US staff, could face “involuntary furloughs” on or after October 1, but that it was trying to get employees to accept an array of packages for voluntary separations.
It all comes down to this: With business still down about 70% from pre-Pandemic levels, six months into the Pandemic, with the recovery of air passenger travel stuck in the mud, airlines are fighting for survival. And they’re going to cut costs and reduce cash-burn in order to survive.
October 1 was an artificial point in time cemented into the CARES Act. It was hoped that by then, the crisis would have long blown over, and that the old normal would be back, but those hopes for October 1, according to airline executives, are not panning out.
Whatever their thinking was at the time of the bailout deal, the bailout money, most of it in form of grants, ended up funding, among other things, the buyout and early retirement packages that airlines have offered their employees to induce them to depart.
Barring new bailouts, the risk of bankruptcy hovers over the industry. If airlines get through this period without a bankruptcy filing, they will emerge on the other side with a lot more debt that will make them precarious structures for years to come.
Despite the huge rally in stocks since March 23, airlines stocks have not recovered anywhere near the levels of the Good Times. The WOLF STREET index of the seven largest US airlines – Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United – is still down 45% from the already beaten-down level at the end of the Good Times in mid-January 2020, and down more from prior years (market cap data via YCharts):
I think this is a classic damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
I have no desire for pleasure flying…ever, I think.
“And they’re going to cut costs and reduce cash-burn in order to survive.”
Yet somehow the C-suite people will still receive every cent of the amount they were supposed to be paid (salary, bonus, stock options) for 2020 that was defined prior to the pandemic, IMO.
That’s because they are parasites, plain and simple.
I don’t mind the bailouts that went to funding early retirement and buyouts. We have a whole segment of people who entered a line of business that we all wanted/needed and through no fault of their own, they’ve suddenly become redundant. I say public funding of these buyouts and early retirements is reasonable up to a point.
Funding C-suite jackoffs though, no way. They are parasites and do not deserve any help of any kind.
There’s no good solution to this.
Maybe the Government should just charter the planes for military usage.
Or everyone should be given a Robinhood account.
I have a great solution – an Uber-type airline. With so many pilots and planes now available, all that’s left is an App and an IPO.
There are already several companies that provide this service. And business is booming for them.
How about the airlines jack fares 100% to help with the shortfall? 😁
At least for business and first class, demand’s not as elastic up there.
The FAANG is now bigger than the Fed’s entire balance sheet. Airlines are inside a rounding error.
So it’s a bailout for the employees but administrated by and through the wallstreet corporation. Wouldn’t it be more efficient and cost less to give the money directly to the employees through UI?
Surprised they aren’t pushing the bankruptcy solution. Corporate debt is on a tear, tear up the old debt, and in with the new. Shareholders have taken most of the pain already. Restructure, debt free, and watch those shares fly. Get the market off these lousy one percent up days.
Umm, because management is legally bound to build shareholder value, and BK generally gives shareholders a zero?
Huge swaths of the economy are teetering at the edge, yet the Nasdaq is going parabolic and dragging the S&P along with it.
How much further can the disconnect go?
Wolf – are you still confident in your S&P short?
I am short as well…can’t see what the catalyst for a correction could be in the midst of market euphoria and super-dovish Fed.
I didn’t short when Wolf did, but I did exit the market, briefly. But I got back in shortly after that because I think it’s obvious that insanity is the rule of the day and you can’t profit from investing sanely. I’m up about 14% over my whole portfolio since Wolf’s short. I am on a hair trigger ready to cash it all out when the crash comes, if I can be quick enough.
Where else is there to invest money?
Banks? Real Estate? Gold?
I’m never confident when I’m short. As I said in the post, I hate shorting. This one is starting to get a little draggy :-]
Fed is going to pump this market right up until Nov 3. RH traders are going to ride the money flows. Algos hit the ask for every share offered below the bid. Investment banks front run the muppets, sell shares they buy in AM, to clients whose orders trail the flow. Insiders sell their shares, their corporation buys them back. Buy more on the dip. We don’t know how much asset inflation was provided by the Feds initial stimulus, or the fiscal plan. The Growth/Value debate ends. Buy both. Buffett buys gold, even he is running out of ideas. Dear shareholders: I was tired of holding cash so I bought a bank (BofA his second largest holding).
Ambrose, I actually think the big boys will crash it in advance of the election, but I guess we’ll see.
No. When a corporation is insolvent, as these airlines are, the fiduciary duties of the Board and officers are extended to include creditors, as well as shareholders. And creditors are entitled to be paid first.
Airlines and politicians need to stop thinking of COVID as a one-off situation that will fade (like storm impacts) and think of how flying should be improved for a better new-normal world. A world where people now consider it valuable, maybe even a right, to be protected against being forced into unhealthy situations which are known to spread respiratory diseases.
The airlines have passengers wearing facemasks now. COVID’s not the only respiratory disease that spreads on planes, so why not take that whole idea and make it really work for people?
Repeat flyers have already been trained to use the oxygen masks that deploy in an emergency. Why not make “clean fresh air” a standard amenity for each seat, in the same fashion?
Just modify the normal air-nozzle system to accept quick-connect tubing.
Then issue every passenger a reusable, personal, air mask with an air tube and a quick-connect. Could look kinda like the military pilot masks but doesn’t need to be fancy. Could have P100 HEPA filtration so people can breathe even when not plugged into the air plumbing.
Then everyone gets clean fresh pressurized air fed into their own mask when they’re sitting down (which is nearly all the time), and they can detach and wear their mask when they have to head for the toilet or whatever.
Toss in some infection testing and tracing to demonstrate that people aren’t infecting one another on flights, and passenger confidence should resume.
Wisdom Seeker,
I’ll pass on that idea. Today you’re suggesting a personal breathing system for use on airplanes. Tomorrow, you’ll suggest requiring it’s use in public and many other places, from now on forever. Also, it’s still possible to contaminate clothing, so that isn’t full-proof. This isn’t even counting the rest of the airport or everything else touristy at your destination.
The way forward is to improve the human body, rather than shielding it. Invest in research in many things like single-domain antibodies for the future. But, for now we missed the boat on finding willing volunteers to experiment possible mass deployable treatments to CCP-19. And so, we just have to bear the impact until a vaccine is hopefully developed.
It’s important to remember that by the time everyone knew how bad CCP-19 (the WHO failed) really was, it had already spread too far to stop and that the more major efforts to stop it all have major consequences. For instance, the lockdowns resulted in the “protests”, which more than undid any possible benefit from lockdowns (by CCP-19 transmissions alone).
Once you commit to communism there is no end to the handouts. The entire purpose of our economic system is no longer to produce wealth. Its to retain the ruling class in power. We no longer rule by economic power but by military muscle. If you want to see how it turns out just read about the decline of the British empire. At least they were able to keep things in check for a couple hundred years. After the Romans for 1000. We’ve been running things for roughly 90 and things are already getting dicy. Once a society stops saving and only consumes its pretty much downhill from there. Loaded up at 400 per ounce in the early 00’s. The lack of fiscal discipline makes gold purchases a no brainer no matter what the price.
Communism? LMFAO.
Don’t you know that the British Empire was communist? Lloyd George used to take tea with Lenin regularly.
There is no single investment vehicle that is “always the right choice”. If you think that, you are investing very sub-optimally. The NASDAQ composite is up 13x since 2005 which puts your gold investment to shame.
Nasdaq has done well, but not up 13x since 2005. Lol
If Airlines want free money, gov. should receive an equity stake just like the auto bailouts in 2009.
You’re right. It was around 2600 for most of 2005. Today it’s at 11600. So that’s 4x, my bad, I misread the numbers.
BTW I agree about equity stake 100%.
Took the red eye on jet blue last night from Portland to JFK. Things feel even worse than Wolf’s stats. When I hit the main concourse I could see all the way to the far end with not a person in sight. Seemed like only buttoned down Asian girls and crazy Russians were on the flight. Middle seat empty, row in front of me empty and they Had moved the seats apart for first class style leg room. I had a high end molded n99 mask and goggles. So aside from Covid risk it was a nice flight
Airlines have an obligation to cut costs when necessary. They also have an obligation to their staff if they ever want to function again. They are also obligated to provide a safe and efficient service to the public.
What to do?
How about showing some leadership at the top? Reduce all management salaries to the average employee wage and float some options for job sharing and reduced work schedules. It is amazing what can be accomplished if leaders choose to actually lead for the good of their company. Only after all options are tried then look for help. If the service is important for Society then the public may find helping out acceptable. If it is only to help the rich get/stay wealthy then screw them all and try and help the work force survive and/or move on.
From airports, to nav aids, to access and parking, air travel is already one big taxpayer subsidy. Security is a nightmare. People need to slow down and smell the roses.
So lets figure 5 months with the initial $5.8B they got. Works out to be around $38MM/day. I understand the run rates for companies like this but that seems extreme even to me. Now they need that $38MM/day extended another 5 months? Subsidies have to end.
I can’t speak for everybody, but as far as my husband and I are concerned, COVID is just the final nail in the coffin for air travel for us. As much as hub hates long distance travel by car, he’s decided that he’d rather learn to relax and do future tips by road than by air. We’re both fed up with paying the bloated airline ticket prices to experience the joy of the TSA “security screening” B.S., the crowds, the snot-nosed, screaming babies aboard every stinking flight and those awful little packages of cookies or pretzels or whatever they call the “snacks” they serve.
It’s a shame, because the government, the airline execs and an increasingly unreasonable public have come together to wreck what used to be a wonderful mode of travel. I taught Basic Indoc and Ground for a small commercial airline for about five years so I have some understanding of the difficulty of the situation commercial airlines face. While part of it is of their own making, part of is isn’t. The current situational mess is the unintended consequence of several intersecting factors beyond COVID, including out-of-control legal action that resulted in crazy legislation like the current pilot rest rules, plus airline management constantly trying to game the rules for a few extra bucks, plus the physics of flight, plus the well known legislation passed to put money in the pockets of certain legislators heavily invested in companies that make scanning equipment (while telling the public that the TSA operates “to secure our safety”.) Beyond all that is the current overall social mess that’s discouraging travel in general. Where are people going to go to these days? Chicago? Seattle? San Fran? New Yawk? We’ve turned down opportunities to go to all of them this year. Our “leaders” from the White House on down (spare me the lectures – the buck has to stop somewhere!) are busy making sure the biggest destinations are being burnt to the ground. With no reasons to go to these major cities given COVID and teleconferencing, and every reason to stay the hell out of them, just why does anybody expect these formerly heavy air travel destinations to be returning to normal within the forseeable future?
^^^^^ Well said Smileyface…Amen.
A curious idea occurs again and again, here is one version of it:
“It was assumed that by Sept. 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned”
What on earth would cause someone to believe that? As the CEO of a major airline I assume the guy has been to school and doesn’t believe that ‘herd immunity’ would happen by Sept. So…injections of bleach, what? (Speaking of that magic wand ‘herd immunity’ shouldn’t that have happened with measles by now?)
Moving on, reputable scientists are warning that expectations of a vaccine in 2021 are vastly over- hyped. It would be interesting to know Russia managed to test their version in humans so quickly. The tests being run by a western pharma consist of the vaccine being given to 5000 volunteers with another 5000 getting a placebo. In animal tests, you would then expose the chimps to the virus and see the results. Under the Hague Convention, you can’t do that with humans and this pharma isn’t doing that. It is just waiting to see how many in each group happen to catch the virus. A slow process, which is why pharma testing in humans takes often takes years. (Terminal patients etc, can sign off on experimental drugs but this does not apply to a vaccine)
Dr. Putin tested it on his daughter?
‘interesting to know Russia’ should be ‘know how Russia’
My son’s room mate tested positive today and this is Canada with a fairly low infection rate.
And where did the young man just return from? By Air from Vancouver Island to Edmonton and on to Ft Mac. Hmmmmm.
He has to stay in his room for the next two weeks. Hopefully, he’ll be okay. What a fuc&%ng nightmare this year has become for so many.
Having said this I do not know where he contracted the virus, but he did just get off a plane.
Possibly (probably) catching the Covid-19 bug on an airline trip…is a PR nightmare.
Close to home. Hope he’s OK and yr son is not affected
nick kelly,
What the Russians are doing is simply at the same time as the 3rd and most major testing period of vaccine development, they are also manufacturing their experimental vaccine (smart) and giving it to critical workers and certain other people (risky). If the vaccine is determined to be unreliable or dangerous they simply toss all the already made ones away (possibly sanitizing and reusing needles ((possibly, I’m just saying it’s possible))). They aren’t going to mass deploy it, hopefully, before third testing phase is done. It’s risky giving it medical workers before it’s fully proven safe, but, if their gamble pays off, it might allow them to manufacture and distribute more medicines and medical machinery in the future (to other countries), helping them improve their medical system and image in the process.
Airlines are dead.
What’s hilarious is that Sales force is supposedly ready to chop 1K to 2K jobs. I think today, their stock popped by 25%, talk about greed and tone deaf.
But you know what… it’s good for the stock, less cost = more income = better EPS. At least, it’s rational why the stock is moving up.
If they can get rid of the fat dude in charge, it would be even better for the EPS.
The future for air travel is a one-seater with stick-controlled elevator going round-and-round in circles at an amusement park. Twenty-five cents a ride, six foot spaces while waiting in line. Fly now, pray later!
Why is everyone so scared of bankruptcy? The government could provide direct payments to laid off with a requirement to retrain. The golden years for air travel is over.
Golden years? When was that? The last 50+ times I flew, it was like being stuffed in a sardine can and having a seat back shoved in your face when attempting to drink a hot coffee in a paper cup.
Maybe back in the early 1980’s when I started flying for business every week for the next 35 years it could have been considered “golden” (more seat room, a hot meal, actually treated like a customer…etc).
Let them go BK, it’s the American way!
““It was assumed that by Sept. 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned. That is obviously not the case,” American Airlines CEO Parker and President Robert Isom told employees in a grim message on Tuesday.”
No. If you said you assumed that, you are either stupid or you were lying. One of the airlines (think it was American) announced in June, when flight throughput was about 20% of last year, that they were “expecting” 55% in July. That was obvious BS, and I said so at the time. But of course, their stock skyrocketed that day, which was probably the point.
The virus MAY have been under control had Americans been willing to cooperate for the greater good. But it was clear by May that that was not going to be the case. I’m convinced at this point that the virus will burn itself out before a vaccine is ever invented. Americans are making sure of that.
This is irrelevant to the topic but conceivably timely.
Chase Bank Claims Department said they would refund a charge for a fraudulent check cashed against me if I sent certain documentation. I sent it but have got no refund within the period they said to expect. It has now become impossible to phone Claims Dpt at any hour. I am put on hold forever waiting for someone to answer. It is strange. Is it conceivable that there is an immanent financial crisis? (Or maybe they had virus outbreak at their call center?)
They probably just cut staffing in order to lower their expenses and show better quarterly earnings, no?
I would write them a letter stating your facts and send it certified, return receipt.
I wanted to go to a Mexican border town south of Yuma to have dental work done, but am grounded due to COVID-19. They can not do that type of work with zoom.
Rather than subsidize “dead’ business models, like airlines today; maybe its time we actually looked at the importance of having a functional safety net. you know, when the shit hits the fan, like now. it might keep folks from rioting, looting and starving to death.
The bottom 10 percent have been shit upon for decades at least for being lazy good for nothings. well, it turns out that same “bad luck” can happen to the middle class too.
Welcome to life. a little compassion for your fellow citizens would go a long way toward a more people-friendly less all-about-me society.
NO one needs a hundred billion dollars, but there are millions who need a few thousand. . .