This Spike of New Businesses is a Doozie, on Several Levels

People are massively striking out on their own. But new businesses with planned wages have been getting scarcer since 2007.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Early on in the Pandemic, as 30 million people lost their jobs and gigs, the number of new businesses exploded higher, perhaps fed by stimulus money and the extra $600-a-week in unemployment benefits that allowed people to strike out and go after their dreams, or fed by desperation, or fed by new opportunities that arose and that some people saw and grabbed.
Starting in late May, according to the Census Bureau, weekly business applications began to surge, and in the week ended July 18, at 123,000, were up 91% from the same week last year. They have now tapered off but continue to run at a hot pace. In the week through November 21, which the Census Bureau released on Wednesday, business applications, at 83,740 were still 33% higher than in the same week last year (chart shows the three-month moving average of weekly business applications):
Since the end of May, there have been 2.48 million new business applications, up 52% from the same period last year.
The Census Bureau’s weekly data on “business formations” is not survey-based. It’s based on applications by new business entities for a federal “Employer Identification Number” (EIN), the taxpayer identification number by which the IRS tracks businesses for tax purposes. When I started my Wolf Street media mogul empire, I first set up a corporation, then the corporation applied for an EIN (my bank did that), and a few minutes later, using the new EIN, the bank set up a bank account for the corporation.
The Census excludes from these weekly EIN applications those that are not related to typical business formations, such as EIN applications “for tax liens, estates, trusts, or certain financial filings, applications with no state-county geocodes, applications from certain agricultural, public entities, and applications in certain industries (e.g. private households, civic and social organizations).” What’s left becomes the data for business formations, as depicted in the chart above.
But there are also a large number of exits because it’s tough out there, and the risks are high, and it often doesn’t work out for small businesses. Even in a good year, the net total number of new small businesses minus the exits of existing small businesses is much lower – and falls into the negative during tough times, with exits outnumbering startups, such as during the Financial Crisis.
Applications by businesses with a “high propensity” of having a payroll.
Based on information in EIN applications, the Census Bureau estimates which of those businesses have a high propensity of having a payroll (“High-Propensity Business Applications” or HBA). These businesses are the hoped-for jobs-creating machines.
In the latest week, there were 28,980 HBAs, still up 23% from the same week last year. At the peak in mid-July, there had been 41,380 applications, up 71% from the same week last year. The spike in application started in the week ended June 13, and over the period since that week, applications have surged 42% year-over-year to 803,720.
But that huge spike over the summer only brought these high-propensity business applications back to where they’d been before the Financial Crisis in 2007, with 12 years of drought in the middle, and they’ve now dropped well below that level again:
Applications by businesses with “planned wages.”
This is a step further. Within the HBAs, the Census Bureau splits out which businesses already have a planned date for paying wages (“Business Applications with Planned Wages” or WBA), meaning they have people and funding in place, and they’re ready to hire and grow.
There were 10,120 applications by these businesses with planned wages in the latest week, up 21% from the same week last year. The surge in these types of businesses started in the week ended June 13. Since then, businesses of this type have filed 275,130 applications, up 33% from the same period last year.
Alas, that magnificent surge in applications was just a minor uptick, compared the number of business applications with planned wage dates before the Financial Crisis. These are the businesses that are deemed to have a good chance of turning into significant employers, and the drought that started in 2008 has effectively never ended:
Applications by businesses with a low propensity to create jobs.
Total business applications minus high-propensity business applications would be the businesses with a low propensity to create employment – businesses that have a good chance of remaining small, with just one employee, or maybe just a few employees. This is the most common type of business in America. And many of them don’t make it. Others allow their owners to do something fulfilling, be in control, draw a decent income, and enjoy the tax benefits that come with it, and they do important things, but beyond feeding their owners, they just don’t create a lot of jobs.
In the latest week, there have been 54,760 EIN applications by these types of businesses, up 39% from a year ago. The boom in applications took off in the week ended May 23. Over the months since then, there have been 1.68 million EIN applications of this type, up 58% from the same period last year.
Turns out, this type of business application – businesses with a low propensity to create jobs – has been soaring for years, having doubled from 2007 to 2019, and having spiked further since then:
What has happened during the Pandemic in terms of business applications and their projected propensity to create jobs, and what happened in prior years, and how the environment for new businesses has changed since the Financial Crisis, becomes clearer when viewed together – businesses with a low propensity to create jobs (red line), businesses with a high propensity to create jobs (green line), and businesses with planned wages (blue line):
PPP-loan fraud not involved in this surge of EIN applications.
Businesses that applied for the forgivable Payroll Protection Program loans had to submit documentation of wages paid over specified periods. The PPP program ended on August 8. The dates were structured so that it would be impossible to create a business entity after the announcement, pay wages for long enough to qualify for a PPP loan, and then apply for a PPP loan. Applicants had to submit historical wage documentation to the lenders whose job it was to sort through it.
Fintech companies and online lenders also piled into PPP loans, and apparently anything went with some of them. A Bloomberg analysis in October found that these companies were connected to 75% of the PPP fraud cases alleged by the US Justice Department, though they only arranged 15% of the number of total loans.
But the fraud didn’t require an EIN because these lenders didn’t check anything: “In many cases, a simple Google or state records search would have suggested an applicant’s business didn’t exist or was dormant.” Other companies “weren’t in good standing with the secretary of state.” In other words, these types of cases didn’t impact the EIN data here.
Most of the large banks prioritized their existing customers in order to avoid getting tangled up in fraud allegations. And these existing businesses already had EINs.
In short, there was plenty of shady stuff going on – but it didn’t require applying for an EIN. And with the PPP dates and payroll periods being structured the way they were, applying for an EIN after the announcement of the PPP would not have been helpful in committing PPP fraud. There were easier and more effective ways of doing this. So PPP fraud likely had little impact on the EIN applications.
The good and the not-so-good.
That people strike out on their own and start a business is a great thing and a testimony to the American spirit. That they’re doing it in historic numbers during the Pandemic is even better. That many may be doing it out of desperation is the dark side.
It may be a testimony of how tough the job market has become. Some people may not see any other options. For example, experienced and knowledgeable workers, permanently excluded from jobs by ageism, start their own one-man or one-woman show. And that’s great. If they can make it, they may be the happiest with their worklife they’ve ever been. But for many people, it’s very tough to pull off.
The disconcerting part is the thinning out over the years of business startups with a high propensity to create jobs, or with already planned wages at the time of the EIN application. This flies in the face of all the hoopla about the relatively minuscule number of startups with multi-billion dollar “valuations” that garner all the attention in the media.
Stimulus & extra UI dried up. But 16% of “proprietors’ income” in October was PPP money & Pandemic farm aid. Read… The State of the American Consumer: Free Pandemic-Money Runs Low
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
If you are too old to get a job, how does starting a business or company magically get you paid work?
Wes,
That is a very good question.
One answer is that it is much easier to go through the procedures of biz creation (incorporation, taxpayer ID filing, etc) than it is to create a sustainable business at all (people good at the work itself tend to *loathe* sales and its endless smoozing and rejection).
So a *ton* of those 15 million, no employee businesses may flicker out of existence within a yr…yr after yr.
My guess (somewhat supported by IRS and PPP stats) is that 5 million is much closer to being the number of semi-sustainable, multi yr businesses in the US.
cas127:
Your thinking matches mine.
Put out to pasture at age 47, I was too old. I got married late at 40 and my wife never worked.
Everyone said I should start a business.
I didn’t start a business because I couldn’t figure out how adding another layer of complexity to my life, made any sense.
(I guess in a way, I did start a “family business” of not paying any income taxes!)
Instead I became a stay at home Dad, raising my two young children who’s only memory is that I have always been at home. Now age 24 and 20, joyfully they are still living at home.
We enjoyed long summers at the family’s modest island cottage.
I am almost 68 now.
I don’t regret my choice.
WES,
You may be aged out at 55 or even at 50 not because you are too old to do a job, but because you’re 20 years older than your potential boss, and that’s a no-go. Age discrimination is REAL, particularly in Tech. It’s accepted and part of the program. But you may be perfectly able to excel at a job till age 79 or 85 or whatever. So you should monetize your experience and knowledge and have a blast doing it by going out on your own once you get excluded by age discrimination. It’s not easy, and not everyone can pull it off, and it may take a lot longer to get off the ground than expected, and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.
Age discrimination is a terribly common thing. It’s essentially standard procedure. Yeah, every major company has a token old guy somewhere that’s being held up as sign that they don’t discriminate by age. So people need to be prepared for it.
Wolfe:
You are correct about the ages of the bosses who decided I was too “old” at 47!
Late 20s early 30s. I was the second oldest in my robotic engineering department!
As noted in my reply to cas127 above, I did strike out on my own!
But not in any conventional way!
I wanted to be my own boss!
I chose to stay home and raise my 2 children!
That’s a great choice. Not everyone can afford to do that though.
One thing about the idiocy of age discrimination…it empowers companies to make the same mistakes…over and over…since the people who have been to the rodeo…are canned/not hired…just before the next one rolls into town.
In other words, a *lot* of historical knowledge/perspective is lost.
You have to wonder if this isn’t playing a role in companies bidding up asset values to idiotic heights…because few in management have ever lived in a non ZIRP environment.
cas127:
I saw and suffered from that repeatedly!
I called it change for changes’ sake!
The young bosses make changes hoping to gain something for nothing!
“Nothing for something” is exactly what they got!
What surprised me was none got fired for it!
I’m a 53-year-old tech worker in Seattle and it has often been painful to have these “smart idiot” young people as bosses. (I don’t mean to sound derogatory but I’m not sure what else to call them. They know everything about tech and very little about life. And the only mature ones tend to be from foreign countries.) I got laid off during the pandemic because the old guy is always a target. So I sat in my basement coding/interviewing 10-12 hours a day until I got a new job. Took 2 months. My new boss is 45. A grownup. I am so happy. Not sure what I will do when I get put out to pasture.
Got (effectively) fired from my 3 career white collar jobs at 41, 50 and 51. Did not go back to the trough since it seemed pretty clear I could not follow rules or work for other people.
Started 5 LLCs between ages 37-57. Retired at 51 (7 years ago) and self-employed. Do not make what I used to make but happier than a pig in S***. Will never work for the man again. Have tried to free others, but rat race debt slavery is powerful.
Wolf,
Just when I was ready to harrumph you on business creation size,
(50k to 70k per wk – or about 2.5 million to 3.5 million per yr, when only about 5 million businesses took PPP?!! Harrumph harrumph!!)
you did your usual excellent job and dug very deep into the innards of the Census and came up with the obscure “Planned Wages” metric
(which at 10k per wk – or 520k per yr – is much, much more consistent with the 5 million biz number suggested by the PPP program).
You are making it hard for us professional complainers, Wolf.
One retrospective point.
Back in Covid March or so I remember a fair amount of debate about the number of businesses in the US. About half the posters were in the 20 Million+ camp and about half in the 5-6 million camp.
I think your discovery of the fine gradations of Census business counting techniques helps reconcile the two numbers…businesses with employees (beside self) are about 5-6 million in number (thus PPP results) but there are another 15 million or so businesses that are essentially one man bands (perhaps even flickering in and out of operation in a given yr).
If so, with just 5 million 1+ employee businesses around, the DC/MSM really, really needs to stop vilifying business owners…otherwise the US economy really *is* finished.
I wonder how many of these “new businesses” were just attempts by people to scam the CARES act for money for a non-existent payroll?
Hmmm,
I think I addressed this issue in the bottom third of the article.
Wait… Wolf, is the data inadvertently implying that entrepreneurship is being driven by pandemic? That perhaps the next Apple could come from this. I know the data didn’t say that, but you have to remember companies like AirBnB came out of the last crisis.
You know, I think we have the formula to drive the economy going forward, whenever things are going ok, but more in the doldrums, we should have a crisis. That’ll shake things up, build out the next Apple, the next Google, the next Snowflake.
Along the current melt up that has to eventually end, I think the conclusion is obvious, we need to start planning for the next crisis. Let’s call it 2031, how about that? Can we mark that date down on the calendar?
The EIN’s are needed now — so they can milk the next set of PPP loans and have the paperwork all completed in anticipation of the next big SBA giveaway.
The $600 million Washington State Unemployment funds paid to the Nigerians and the $140 million California gave to their inmate population did not require an EIN number.
I also admire the forward-thinking that see an upcoming opportunity.
Cynical Seattle Guy,
That’s not how it works with the PPP. The next PPP (if it shows up at all) will only cover a portion of payroll and maybe a portion of other expenses. So you cannot make any money on PPP if you start a real business in order to defraud PPP because you actually have to spend this money first, and you have to spend more than what the PPP will lend you.
To defraud the PPP profitably by setting up a fake company, you do NOT want to set up a real business with an EIN and real expenses. You don’t want to create a company at all. You just submit fraudulent documents to a lender that doesn’t care and doesn’t check — and then hope that you don’t get caught later.
Your Nigerian and California examples were unemployment benefits fraud, which is a completely different ballgame. They involved SS# and not EINs. They involved individuals and not companies. The involved unemployment claims by those individuals, and loan applications by companies.
Early in the pandemic, I started making contact with a lot of people I’d known way back in high school. I pretty quickly learned why I had never kept contact with most of them – but – there were a couple of them who were spouting different stories – one of them was espousing that as an accountant, he was aware that all those people who were collecting unemployment would be liable for big unexpected tax bills in 2021 due to stimulus and UI payments – the solution that he was suggesting everyone employ was to start a small business because it would give enough of a write off to cover the cost of the taxes.
Now, I’m not an accountant – but it sounded like pretty good advice. After reading your column Wolf, I can’t help but wonder if many of these new small businesses were created with just this purpose in mind.
I’d love to hear from anyone who knows more about this than I do since all I know is what I heard from a ‘Facebook expert’.
Having your own business is a good way to mask long periods of unemployment or underemployment. You always have a job if you have a company.
Antichrist2020,
The “accountant’s” story is BS. The reason: you must incur actual expenses that then form the loss that you can write off against your personal taxes. For example, you create a small business and spend $10,000 and have no revenues. So your loss is $10,000 cash out the door. Then you can write off that $10,000 loss against your other income, which reduces your taxable income by $10,000. If you’re in the 20% tax bracket, that $10,000 cash loss will save you $2,000 in taxes, and you’ll be $8,000 in the hole.
If accountants actually recommended starting a business purely to generate a cash loss in order to save on taxes on unemployment benefits, they should be sued for malpractice.
2020
I already had several working LLCs before the Rona and the G-cheese. As a musician, work did stop and I receive the UI bennies, but ongoing musician LLC expenses will show a 2020 loss, so your Accountant’s theory works for me.
That said, I question whether a Gig (or other) worker who becomes unemployed and takes UI benefits would spend the $$$ to set up a NEW Biz doing what he/she was already doing just to capture losses to offset UI income taxes.
2020:
I think you may have stumbled upon one of the hidden unintended consequences of governments handing out “free” money!
Even when money is free, the ingrained habit of not wanting to give any of it back to the government, naturally kicks in!
W-
1) Excludes…”certain industries”…private households–>>Suzie Homemaker unloading the family possessions on her new site?
2) What’s to say there isn’t already a business that they expect to take a Corona dive and are just setting up a new isolated front for the planned rollback in their future?