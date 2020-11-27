My Thoughts on San Francisco’s “Exodus,” the Social-Life & Cost-Cutting Aspects of Work-from-Home, and the Truly Bizarre Split in the Real Estate Market

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on HoweStreet.com Radio
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Although I’m in dangerous territory with my use of the FRED Mishmash/Hodgepodge, I was just pondering relationships related to income and housing costs, thinking the obvious, i.e., with stagnate wage growth, how many people will be able to help sustain the current valuations of homes?
Looking at:
(a) Real Disposable Personal Income, Billions of Chained 2012 Dollars, Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (DSPIC96)
(b) Average Sales Price of Houses Sold for the United States, Dollars, Not Seasonally Adjusted (ASPUS)
Compared to:
(a) Median Sales Price of Houses Sold for the United States, Dollars, Not Seasonally Adjusted (MSPUS)
Super hot areas like San Francisco impacted by the pandemic with an exodus of cash, will link up with Babyboom cash that’s also on the move. I think the decline of some cities will be offset by growth elsewhere.
The entire west coast is quickly rotting. Will slide into the Pacific Ocean soon.