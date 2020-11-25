The State of the American Consumer: Free Pandemic-Money Runs Low

Stimulus & extra UI dried up. But 16% of “proprietors’ income” in October was PPP money & Pandemic farm aid.
Consumers are running low on artificial steam – meaning stimulus money, extra unemployment benefits, money from rents-not-paid and from mortgage-payments-not-made, though they still get a lot of money from cash-out mortgage refis at historically low interest rates. And consumers are still spending record amounts on durable goods, a lot of them imported, but cut back on nondurable goods. And spending on services – plane tickets, hotels, healthcare, rent, etc. – are still deep in the hole.
Personal income.
Personal income from all sources in October ticked down 0.7% from September, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $19.7 trillion, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. It was down 6.9% from its fabulous stimulus-and-unemployment-money-induced spike in April. But it’s still up 5.5% from a year ago, which makes this, during the Pandemic when over 20 million people are still claiming state or federal unemployment benefits, the Weirdest Economy Ever:
The personal income and spending numbers released by the BEA are “annual rates,” a hypothetical concoction that extrapolates the amount of the current month out to an entire year, essentially multiplying the current month figure by 12. So no, consumers didn’t make $19.7 trillion in October. That was the “annual rate.” And it was seasonally adjusted too. To illustrate: the actual personal income in all of 2019 was $18.5 trillion, or $1.54 trillion on average per month.
Free Pandemic Money Runs Low.
Income from unemployment insurance (UI) had skyrocketed from an annual rate of $28 billion received by consumers in February to an annual rate of $1.40 trillion in June, fired up by the extra $600-a-week in federal unemployment benefits, which expired at the end of July. While backlogs saw to it that payments were still being processed in the following months, the amounts of UI received began to plunge. And in October, it fell to $306 billion (annual rate), the lowest since March.
Stimulus & welfare payments – the $1,200 per adult and $500 per child – started arriving in bank accounts in April. The BEA adds these stimulus payments to the regular and fairly steady welfare and other government payments (for short, “welfare payments”). Those welfare payments amounted to $506 billion (annual rate) in February, before there was any stimulus. Then in April, stimulus payments of $2.86 trillion (annual rate) flooded consumer bank accounts, and combined with welfare payments amounted to $3.38 trillion (annual rate).
By October, most of the stimulus payments had dried up (deadline had been extended to November 21 for the stragglers the IRS has a hard time finding). And the welfare and stimulus payments dropped to $732 billion (annual rate).
UI, stimulus, and welfare combined, after spiking to an annual rate of $3.88 trillion in April, fell to $1.04 trillion in October:
Money from wages and salaries.
Personal income from wages and salaries, including from self-employment activities, rose 0.7% in October from September to an annual rate of $9.58 trillion. This was still down 0.9% from February, the last month of the Good Times, but it was up 2.1% from a year ago. This is income “in aggregate,” all added together, including those at the top of the income scale with multi-million-dollar increases in annual incomes:
The chart below shows by how much the stimulus and extra unemployment benefits overshot the drop in income from wages and salaries, which is in part what triggered the Weirdest Economy Ever:
Personal income from other sources, October v. the Good-Times February:
Proprietors’ income (farm and nonfarm) rose by 17.5% from February, to $1.92 trillion (annual rate). This includes, you guessed it…
Free Pandemic-money for proprietors: $302 billion (annual rate) of proprietors’ income in October, or nearly 16% of total proprietors’ income, was provided by Pandemic aid programs:
- “Coronavirus Food Assistance Program” for farms added $93 billion (annual rate)
- “Paycheck Protection Program loans” (PPP) for farms added $6.3 billion (annual rate)
- PPP for nonfarms added $203 billion (annual rate).
Supplements to wages and salaries – employer contributions to employee benefits, pensions, and social insurance – at $2.15 trillion (annual rate) are down just 0.6% from February.
Interest and dividend income fell by 3.6% from February – thanks to the Fed’s interest rate repression and corporate dividend cuts – to $2.88 trillion (annual rate).
Rental income rose by 2.0% from February to $818 billion (annual rate).
Government transfer payments via Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Veterans’ benefits rose 5.0% from February to $2.76 trillion (annual rate).
Medicare and Medicaid payments are counted in personal income because individuals are the beneficiaries though healthcare providers received the payments. The sharp increase in those two and in the payments to Veterans are at least in part a function of the costs of treating Covid patients:
- 2.4% increase in Social Security benefits (to $1.09 trillion annual rate)
- 6.1% increase in Medicare payments (to $854 billion annual rate, paid to providers)
- 7.7% jump in Medicaid payments (to $669 billion annual rate paid to providers)
- 6.2% jump in Veterans’ benefits (to $147 billion annual rate).
Where did consumers spend this moolah?
Consumers still went nuts over durable goods, but cut back on nondurable goods and continued to scrimp on the biggie, services.
Total consumer spending in October ticked up 0.5% from September to $14.64 trillion (annual rate), but was still down 1.6% from Good-Times February and down 0.6% from a year ago:
None of the spending data is adjusted for inflation, and in some categories there have been big price increases, including historic 15% price increase for used vehicles over the three-month period July, August, and September.
Spending on durable goods added a tad to the crazy spike – many of these products are imported from China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, etc., and they’re all very grateful for the stimulus – as consumers are splurging on laptops, other electronic devices, expensive vehicles, furniture, appliances, and the like.
But the increase in October, +0.6% from September, was the smallest month-to-month increase since April. At $1.79 trillion (annual rate), spending was up by 15% from Good-Times February and from a year ago:
Spending on nondurable goods ticked down by 0.3% in October from September, to $3.14 trillion (annual rate), the first month-to-month decline since April, but was still up 4.0% from February and 4.2% from a year ago:
And the biggie, spending on services – which include rents (so if more people than normal don’t make their rent payments…), healthcare, insurance, airplane tickets, lodging, haircuts, broadband and cellphone subscriptions, utilities, etc., accounting for about two-thirds of total consumer spending – inched up a mere 0.7% in October from September, to $9.72 trillion (annual rate), the smallest increase since April, and remain 5.8% below February and 4.4% below a year ago:
The shift from business spending to consumer spending.
Work-from-home and remote learning have had a big impact on consumer spending. Households upgraded their homes to accommodate the new work and study regime. They bought laptops like never before, they bought other electronic devices and network equipment. They bought desks and chairs and lamps. These were one-time expenditures to get set up, and they’re starting to fade out.
And they’re drinking coffee at home instead of drinking the free stuff at the office, and they’re eating at home instead of at the free cafeteria at work. They’re buying toilet paper and paper towels and snacks. And they’re using electricity at home all day. And on and on.
These outlays shifted spending from offices to households. In other words, some of the spending that used to show up under consumption by businesses is now showing up under consumption by households. This part of consumer spending doesn’t actually ad to the economy. It just shifts the money flow.
Credit-score algos got fooled by forbearance. Weirdest economy ever where no one knows what’s going on anymore. Read… No Payment, No Problem: In Rosy World of Forbearance, Official Delinquencies Plunge, Credit Scores of Delinquent Borrowers Jump
So.. stimulus goes down, Down Jones goes up… and we have a crash as a Christmas present next?
There will be a 20% correction, followed by a stimulus good for a 40% run up. Do it a couple more times, you are still looking at Dow 100K in the end.
The rich needs to maintain their opulence. Once they’ve figured out a new place to store their wealth then yeah, I suppose it’s time to allow the stock market to collapse. They can then buy the carcasses back at bottom prices.
One of two things are going to happen. 1) The Fed is going to keep inflating assets and stocks go up 2) Fed’s going to let inflation in real economy get away from them and they will have to stop pumping and stocks and bonds will crash. Nobody is smart enough to know, so be prepared for both. Never been a time in history that stocks stay flat lined, it’s either up or down.
Foreclosures will skyrocket in January.
More printed money is coming, I fear only, that they won’t print enough.
Mortgage forbearance runs until Dec 2021 though?
That doesn’t do anything for rental properties, of course.
I like the way you identify products and origins of said item, roughly. i.e, a coffee. Every single non self-produced thing is now part of a monetised Valhalla of debt and fear
“They can then buy the carcasses back at bottom prices.” So can we!
Well unless you are part of the privileged group, there will be officials who will determine who is fit to bid on those “toxic” items, and no you don’t qualify.
Yup.
I saw that happen with SoCal real estate after the crash. People (families) with good/great credit and decent sized down payments 20%+ were losing out to institutional investors on SFR properties that were sold at a lower price to the investors than the private solo buyers were willing to pay.
It seems to me, if it involved people, spending dropped.
If it didn’t involve people, spending went up.
Clearly from the charts, we can see. It’s time, past time really. To print lots more money. I will take my share and spend it like a responsible american. I fear only, that they won’t print enough, that’s the reason some are in poverty.
You can clearly see that once the solution is easy money, then politicians just scramble to give the printed money away to their constituents the fastest. All money gets mixed together.
Social security gets lumped in with medicaid as transfer payment, but there is a difference. At least in social security the money was confiscated from you along with medicare taxes and income taxes. These are taxes on participating in the labor market and supposedly part of the production system of real goods and services. But the money gets lumped in as a government transfer payment. That’s because the government has one big financial payroll they are trying to keep rolling along.
We spent 40 years ignoring or joking about ‘post-Soviet Russia’. I wonder who will laugh and joke about post-Capitalist America. Probably China. Regardless, America ten or twenty years from now will likely be more divided, more poor, more stupid, more belligerent and more pathetic than it already is. Granted, humans are terrible at making predictions for long term, but so far anyone and everyone whose ideas don’t conform to within at least ten degrees of the status quo have been sneered out of the building, and without some vision of the future to pursue, nihilism, cynicism and apathy will prevail, until come 2100, our children will lack the ability to question why the people they trust are leading them through abattoir doors and the meat their masters eat looks so familiar.
first regionalization and ascension to empire, maturity and overextension then follow and the last stage is decline and legacy. The 5 phases of civilization….. where are we?
We have been in the denial phase for a very long time.
first regionalization and ascension to empire, maturity and overextension then follow and the last stage is decline and legacy. The 5 phases of civilization….. where are we?
4.5 Delusion
I would argue we’ve collapsed. Just look at our quarter of million dead. Few people even care. That’s collapse i.e. nothing is binding us together.
Just like the Roman Empire, collapse can last a LONG time. It’s not just one final implosion. This is not a movie.
Total nonsense. 6% of those who have died did not have other issues and died just from Covid. The overall deaths year to date are not out of line with any other year. Stop the propaganda.
Yes, we got it coming. Maybe not you or me, but America has it coming. The people are a different breed from just 20 years ago and have tossed logic out the door. Once we would have trimmed the sails for rough weather but now we add sails and open the hatches. Only Corporate America may reach a safe harbor if past policy is our guide.
“Personal income from wages and salaries, including from self-employment activities, rose 0.7% in October from September to an annual rate of $9.58 trillion. This was still down 0.9% from February, the last month of the Good Times, but it was up 2.1% from a year ago. This is income “in aggregate,” all added together, including those at the top of the income scale with multi-million-dollar increases in annual incomes:”
That is about $5000 per person (approx. 160 million workforce?).
I’m sure there is a majority of people thinking:”hey, i’m average Joe, but this is not my average monthly income by far.”
Honest headlines: China demands more stimulus, Congress in collaboration with incoming administration to act.
The stimulate China with borrowed money act is expected to have bipartisan support. Chinese factory workers are grateful to US lawmakers and the executive branch.
😝
Watch for Chinese sovereign bonds to be the next new thing to be pitched, and cheered on by the swamp.
We are already buying common stock issued by their gov controlled companies. Nothing new to add bonds.
Again I ask: how much of this increase in pure dollar amounts is due to price inflation, and how much is due to people actually buying more stuff?
A lot of it is inflation. I do the household shopping once a week- those items are invariant over a months’ time- they are the same stuff I bought last year in a given month. I was reviewing the amounts spent- I am spending almost 15% more averaged over each month than I spent in 2019, and nearly 20% more averaged over each month in 2018.
Some of this money is from trading down to cheaper locations, homes, tax jurisdictions, from penalty free withdrawals from 401k’s, and from forbearance programs.
Oddly enough it also accounts for the increase in personal savings. The increase savings are masking the massive debt being accumulated through forbearance.
It’s a mix. Various shortages have cropped up in recent months, including a shortage of low-end laptops. Hot tubs for decks are back-ordered, etc…. due to high demand. We know new and used vehicle retail sales in terms of number of vehicles are near/slightly lower than a year ago. But people are buying upscale models (more dollars, lower number of units) and used-vehicle prices have surged, and there were also price increases on new vehicles. On the other hand, in terms of nondurables, gasoline prices are down from a year ago.
Talking about free money and in addition Fed policy. Just punched in numbers from 2009 bottom. GDP 1.46 times trough, SP 500 5.44 times trough. Anybody lucky enough to borrow cheap and buy stocks made a killing. Maybe the fast money crowd with some leverage could have made 10 times their money from bottom. Average person working in labor market was lucky to keep up. Must be past time to sell stocks imho.
The monkey/banana experiment: scientists studied monkeys (facial expressions, vocalisation etc) to determine their “mood”. They then gave 2 monkeys a banana each- result was 2 happy monkeys. Then they gave one of the monkeys a second banana – his happiness level rose a little. They then took the 2nd banana back and his mood changed drastically. End result is 2 monkeys each with a banana – one is happy the other is angry.
I think this experiment tells you everything you need to know about politics in a “democracy”.
Did the angry monkey become the boss of happy one?
they were kept in separate cages
They stopped the experiement too soon.
The sociology and politics start when several monkeys are put in the same cage.
So much for the V shaped recovery, total non-farm payroll:
Oct 2016 – 145,061
Oct 2020 – 142,373
Looking at yesterdays initial and continuing claims it looks like we will start loosing jobs again in Nov. But at least there are those government payments to extend and pretend.
Looking through the Black-Friday ads I see little ‘stuff’ I would want, much less need at any price. The thrill of electronics has faded fast for me this Covid year and I dang sure don’t need them in different package, larger sizes.
Perhaps some American crafted, original, well-made products would be refreshing, but those things are classified as antiques.
“Perhaps some American crafted, original, well-made products would be refreshing, but those things are classified as antiques.”
Plus, one can’t buy them with a One Click from Amazon!
America makes hi-fi audio electronics quite well.
Ever listen(ed) to music on a pair of Minnesota made Magnepan loudspeakers? They do present a challenge for the amp though as they are low impedance and current thirsty.
Schiit Audio makes a great amp in California, the Vidar, designed for this; “It’s perfectly happy driving difficult loads like Magneplaners.”
The best of the best is still made in the USA. Ask ‘Seneca’s Cliff’ how he likes his New York made McIntosh components.
The unemployment rate is 6.9%. Initial unemployment claims rose this past week. People waited for hours in lines at food banks before Thanksgiving.
Greed business sent jobs to Mexico 8$ a day to much went to China 1$ a day no manufacturing jobs in America no country so sad we will never compete with these countries
What happened to all the institutional sized rolls of toilet paper that would have been designated for sale to shut down offices, restaurants etc.?
Too much easy money. If you worked hard for your money would you really be buying bitcoin or Tesla shares. I say these two things are signs of the top and no matter how high they go in the bubble will lose 90% plus of price because they don’t have much backing them up except a squiggle up and to the right on a computer.
Cashing in on people’s misery.
The refinance boom in residential real estate is a direct result of the easy money and low interest rates coming out of the pandemic. Maybe it is only me, but does anyone seen something wrong here, with people on the bottom end of the economic ladder getting wiped out, small businesses being destroyed, lines for food stretching miles, homeless on streets all over the place including the suburbs, and on the other hand people are going into debt, leveraging their homes to the hilt, and bragging about the cash they have gotten, spending it on who knows what, and providing no services or goods to the economy as a whole. Greenspan 2.0 said this was great in 2004. We saw what happened to that. Now we are into Powell/Greenspan 3.0 on steroids.
When interest rates normalize, after this pandemic is over, I can see these leveraged homes going underwater again like they did in 2007 – 2010 with all the negative consequenses.
Welcome to America month 9 months into the pandemic
Just did a refinance appraisal on a half million property in a semi nice commercial/residential property in Washington DC. The owner was refinancing to get a lower rate. At the same his tenants were defaulting on their rent. We went into the property, the tenants were evicted a day earlier and all their possessions including their clothing were left in the residence. The locks were changed and the property was sealed off except for the owner who let us in. We asked what would happen next. The owner said he was having all their possessions thrown out onto the street where it could be looted by anyone in the neighborhood. They had zero value to him.
The owner was a Vetnam Vet
Welcome to America, the land of the free
No, this is what happened when you don’t pay your rents regardless of the situations. Yes, this sucks for the tenants but the owner got bills to pay too.
I pay monthly rent to a friend. No contract. I do maintenance and small expenses. It’s a gray market thing and we would not screw each other.
If it’s a rental contract then it’s the real deal of a business transaction. The landlord is taking the business risk and is subject to many conditions including total economic loss. He can show mercy if he desires, but that doesn’t mean he is going to get mercy from his cost of doing business or a slip and fall lawyer.
A half million dollar property means someone somewhere along the way delayed gratification enough to build something that took real labor and real materials. Consuming is fun, producing usually not so much.
The informative charts are interesting, but what really grabbed my attention today are the clips of miles and miles of people lined up for a food bank handout in their idling modern cars, most likely bought on time. The interviewer sidles over for a word and the driver cries out, “No food in the house.”
This is a horrible vision, but something fades out of the message when the speaker is in a top end car. Financed. Thanksgiving.
My prediction is a massive Infrastructure Plan similar to Roosevelt’s WPA crews. Starting date to coincide with mass vaccinations and a change in Govt. Sure, most of the work will be tilt up prefab using machines and hydraulics, (and selected companies will grow rich), but there will be some grunt work required. Always is. Now, do many Americans have the jam of the past, say, to hop down in the trench with a shovel? Can you do it with a law degree? Have you ever worked in a factory, the mind numbing 8 hour shift that feels like a year? There is a reason why those jobs are overseas and it isn’t just economic. Don’t believe me? Try pulling lumber on a green chain for a year, or put in concrete forms in the mud and snow….for a decade or more.
Folks want the office job and a coffee to go from a drive thru. Clean clothes. Vacations. Guarantees. I’m not sure life is like that anymore. It only became that way when the World was subjugated by military prowess and the reserve currency. Govt policy serving the needs of multi national corporations. Insurgencies have long since neutered the effect of occupying armies and hungry rivals have taken over the factory work. A green new economy might help going forward, but a return to past prosperity for regular folks is long gone.
My advice for a high school kid is to learn a trade. Male or female. Be willing to hop in the trench with a shovel. Abhorrent? Learn tech skills then. Medical skills. Engineering. But for God’s sake, learn something practical and necessary that people are willing to pay for. How many college degrees does a declining society need or can afford? Not as many, that is for sure.
regards
My friend is making a darn good living putting up gutters and owning his own company. Does the gutter guard thing as well. It’s a real need around here as it keeps old people off of ladders. He had to take the risk though. Quit his job at 30 to go in business for himself. So far, so good.
qt
What about boxing up the stuff and putting it in storage for the tenants to retrieve later. Wouldn’t that be a more civilized thing to do? Is money so important that you have to treat people like animals.
If people don’t care enough to shepherd their own stuff, why should he. They knew they weren’t going to pay. Why didn’t they call a friend or family member to help them move their stuff. It’s called personal responsibility.
First gold crashed, second bitcoin crashed, next the stock market. Lack of liquidity. The stock market will resemble the 1970’s. Go nowhere. Need to burn off overvaluations. Housing to get clubbed also. Way overvalued. Wages will not keep up with inflation. I have named this the decade of “Fear and Loathing”, in honor of the late, great Hunter S. Thompson.
On Thanksgiving Day this appropriate comment comes to mind:
“When we replace a sense of service and gratitude with a sense of entitlement and expectation, we quickly see the demise of our relationships, society, and economy.” — Steve Maraboli
Consider also that Nature works in more or less predictable cycles both in the environment and human affairs.
RIP American consumer economy, at least as we knew it these past cozy decades. A dark winter approaches (metaphorically).
Questions for Janet Yellen:
Recessions used to be a considered a normal part of the economic cycle. They had uses: by punishing speculation in ‘get rich quick’ schemes, they sent capital back to slower but surer industry, agriculture etc. Then Allan Greenspan decided that not only should recessions be quickly ended by the Fed, they should be ‘headed off at the pass’, prevented from occurring by preemptive interest rate cuts.
One question: is it now Fed policy that a recession cannot be allowed? Second: if so, is this because the policy of avoiding sharp but short corrections on speculation has allowed speculation to reach such heights that a correction or reversion to the mean would be too painful ?
One dynamic in this pandemic period, is the reaction to isolation and insecurity. People are rewarding themselves and they are motivated towards immediacy, looking for security and comfort. It doesn’t matter if that means eating extra bags of cookies or retiring early and then buying homes that seem risky in valuation.
The Babyboomers are especially being motivated to move ahead with planning, after years, if not decades of pent-up hesitancy. The last eight months have provided a stark fork in the road for many, if not all among us. This new age sets a course for rapid change, not unlike what may unfold for refuges in a crisis — except, instead of a mass flood of homeless, dislocated people that suffer, we have a tsunami wave of people with money, motivated to re-invent their lives in some new way.
This mass social change has many layers for various economic groups, but, the fork in the road will most likely split further apart, with lower incomes highly burdened and trapped, and the smaller stream of people on the other paths will adapt with far greater ease.
Perhaps the greatest wrinkle for those on the higher road, will be higher taxes needed to maintain order in this chaos.
In the ‘wages and salaries’ section, the growth shown from last year is 2.1% for the month of October. If this is not including the stimulus monies and my gut read tells me that while people were getting back to work in this month NOBODY on an hourly paycheck was making more than they were 1 year ago. Which leaves that 2.1% increase only to the top earners that you mentioned and has ‘no fanfare for the common man’?
How nice.