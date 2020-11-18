No Payment, No Problem: In Rosy World of Forbearance, Official Delinquencies Plunge, Credit Scores of Delinquent Borrowers Jump

Credit-score algos got fooled by forbearance. Weirdest economy ever where no one knows what’s going on anymore.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So what happens to debt when borrowers stop making payments on their mortgage, credit card debt, auto loan, or student loan, and the lender puts the delinquent loan into forbearance or into a deferral program, and notes the loan as “current,” despite past-due payments, because there is no payment due this month since the loan is now in forbearance? Well, the algo of credit bureaus, such as Equifax, sees that the borrower who was delinquent has “cured” the delinquency and has become “current,” and it then raises the borrower’s credit score. A brave new world, but here we are.
Delinquent loan balances have plunged across all loan types, as these delinquent loans have been moved into forbearance or deferral programs, according to data from the New York Fed’s household credit report for the third quarter.
No Payment, no Problem for Student Loans.
The percentage of student loans that are 90 days past due plunged from 11% of total loan balances before the Pandemic to 6.5% in Q3 2020. And the percentage of newly delinquent student loans plunged from 9.4% of total loan balances before the Pandemic to 4.5%, by far the lowest in the data going back to 2004:
Student loan forbearance – the program also included 0% interest on outstanding balances and cessation of collection efforts – was originally scheduled to end on September 30 but has been extended through December 31. Now among student loan borrowers, the hope of student-loan forgiveness has turned into a feeling of near-certainty, and to heck with the idea of making payments even after the forbearance programs ends.
Best of Times for auto loans delinquencies.
Auto loans are not backed by the government, and the deferral and forbearance programs have been implemented by private-sector lenders and loan servicers. Newly delinquent auto loan balances dropped to 5.8% of total auto loan balances, the lowest in the data going back to 2003. Note the delinquencies of auto loans during the prior crisis, when they exploded into the double digits. But this crisis now is the Best of Times:
With auto loans there are two factors: Voluntary loan deferral programs by private-sector lenders and government cash sent to households.
In terms of lenders, for example, Ally Financial reported last summer that in its second quarter about 21% of its auto-loan customers were enrolled in its deferral programs where they would not have to make payments for 120 days. The programs ended on September 30. For its third quarter, Ally reported that 8% of the borrowers exiting its deferral programs were 30 days or more delinquent.
In terms of the government cash sent to households, this included the $1,200 per adult and $500 per child in stimulus checks, plus the extra unemployment benefits sent under federal programs, including the extra $600 a week through July, then the extra $300 a week starting in late August, plus the other special federal programs established under the CARES Act, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that has been surrounded by fraud allegations. This government money helped many households keep their auto loans current.
Credit card delinquencies also plunge.
In this era of deferral programs and government cash sent to households, newly delinquent credit card balances also dropped during the crisis, instead of surging, as they did during the last crisis. Credit card delinquencies had been on the rise since 2016, during the Good Times. Then the Pandemic and the unemployment crisis hit, and surprise, instead of spiking, newly delinquent credit card balances fell to 5.7% of total credit card balances, the lowest since 2016:
Forbearance pushes mortgage delinquencies to record low.
The government guarantees or insures the vast majority of residential mortgages issued in the US, and these mortgages became eligible for forbearance programs under government rules, which provide forbearance for six months, extendable for another six months, so in total for a year. These borrowers can live in their homes without making a payment for one year. When borrowers who have fallen behind on their mortgage enter forbearance, the lender can choose to mark the loan as “current.” This “cures” the delinquency though no catch-up mortgage payments have been made. Newly delinquent mortgages therefore dropped to a record low of 2.5%, despite the crisis:
Who are the borrowers seeking forbearance?
The New York Fed looked into which borrowers relied on forbearance to deal with their mortgages and auto loans and found that borrowers that are now in forbearance had lower credit scores and higher outstanding balances in March before forbearance, than had non-forbearance borrowers:
- Auto-loan borrowers now in forbearance had an average credit score of 652 in March, compared to 693 of the non-forbearance borrowers.
- Mortgage borrowers now in forbearance had an average score of 708 in March, compared to 754 of non-forbearance borrowers.
- Forbearance participants had outstanding balances that were about 30% higher for both types of loans in March than those not participating in forbearance.
Confused algos raise credit score of borrowers with delinquent loans in forbearance.
The New York Fed found that for both types of loans, “troubled borrowers were far more likely to opt in to forbearances as evidenced by the higher delinquency rates of participants three months prior to the first forbearance month.”
But then, once the delinquent loans are in forbearance, lenders mark them as “current,” and the delinquency is “cured,” as seen in the charts above, which the New York Fed also noted.
And this curing of the delinquent balances by moving the loans into forbearance has a salubrious effect on the delinquent-but-not-delinquent borrowers’ credit scores.
The New York Fed found that, “On average, delinquent borrowers whose loans were converted to ‘current’ upon entry into forbearance saw an average 48-point increase in their credit scores (here, Equifax Risk Score 3.0).”
But for borrowers who were not delinquent when they entered forbearance, their credit score was unchanged.
Yup, the algos that Equifax and others use to arrive at their credit scores, and that lenders rely on when they extend new loans, got fooled, and these algos improved the credit scores of borrowers whose delinquent loans moved into forbearance while they did not change the credit scores of borrowers who were not delinquent. Just another distortion in the Weirdest Economy Ever, powered by government-sponsored loan deferments and government stimulus payments, where in the end no one really knows what’s going on anymore.
The banks will not get fooled though. Presumably they have a better picture of what’s going on. The question is more whether they will relax their lending standards and use the “improved” score as a convenient excuse.
don’t forget all those FHA loans in forbearance
around 17% of all mortgages currently in forbearance
and
FHA PROHIBITS THEM FROM SELLING – don’t want to flood market with NO EQUITY SELLERS
“Creative truth telling” [intelligence community trademark] in play amidst the smoke & mirrors of accounting transparency.
Also under MMT, everyone is always credit worthy. We are rapidly approaching the MMT Inflection Point!!!
Like the true inflation or unemployment rates?
Wolf,
You have to get use to the new economy where we build back better. The old system of debts and credits are obsolete and an affront to human dignity, everyone should have good credit scores, everyone should be able to afford food, housing, and other stuff at reasonable pricing. We should no longer be beholden to banks and their corporate interests. They have robbed society for far too long. It’s time for a societal change, a permanent shift in our economics. We will start by building back better.
With that, I believe we must introduce perpetual moratorium and put in permanent injunction against evictions. After all, human dignity is more important than dollars. Out with the old, in with the new.
Hehe, I think this could be a start of a manifesto or something, can someone who isn’t as lazy as I am write it up?
LOL, nice. You had me going for the first paragraph.
The manifesto on perpetual moratorium and a permanent injunction against evictions was written in 1987. It’s called “The Art of the Deal”.
Minimum wage needs to be raised to $50/hr.
We were first told that government debt didn’t matter, then corporate debt, and now private debt is being deferred or in forbearance.
As a prudent person, I have been made to feel quite the fool. I never believed extend and pretend could become permanent policy. Debt is the new wealth! I should have been indulging myself for the past 30 years.
You coulda been President!
Wolf:
I want to know is what happens when the music stops. If all of that debt is just being deferred, and we stop deferring it on January 1, what happens with the debt overhang? Will all these borrowers suddenly fall into default on massive number of mortgages and car loans and credit cards and how will that impact the debt holders. Is it possible to extend the delay and pretend strategy for another year until conditions improve?
Anton,
“I want to know is what happens when the music stops.”
Yes, everyone wants to know :-]
Wolf,
Excellent, excellent distillation of the “forbearance fraud” problem.
Some thoughts on where/how to get out front (if only slightly) of the revelation of the true delinquency/ultimate default numbers.
1) Declines in creditor cash flows.
Banks and other creditors can play classification games (abetted by “regulators”) but they can’t hide (I think) the fall in inflowing cash due to delinquent/forborne/whatever “walking dead” loans.
The FDIC has fairly granular aggregate level metrics (and at the individual bank level too).
So aggregate cash-flow-from-loans drops yr over yr may reveal something closer to the truth.
And since the Big 4 banks dominate the industry so much at this benighted point, taking a look at Wells and BoA’s specific financials and FDIC filings may turn up the truth (Citi is more of a bank for intl loan f*ckups and JPM is more of a front operation for the G to fix/hide f*ckups).
2) Certain classes of creditors might be more incentivized/obligated to report more accurate numbers in real time, rather than gaming the classification system. For tax write off purposes for example, taking the loss today vs. tomorrow is usually more valuable. So I wonder if “family offices” might be first to honestly recognize losses…but their info isn’t public generally.
Maybe ETFs/closed end funds holding loan portfolios, might have to be more truthfully mark to market because of fiduciary liability (and no FDIC wink-and-nod) and tax write off benefits.
Maybe others can think of institutional investors with publicly disclosed data that have less reason to hide their true current state.
I think we all know deep down that the music can not stop, and so it will play on.
Just another movement in the symphony that began with perpetually low interest rates and infinite C.B. bond purchases.
Don’t worry, it’s only money.
The one thing I don’t expect is that most of the “forborne” debt will ever be collected. Including back rent.
You didn’t discuss, but also in forbearance are 6 months worth of Social Security contributions that are supposed to come due in January. IMHO that money is unlikely to ever be collected either.
It only depends on if you have a chair or not when the music stops. But not to worry, we just need to hold out until January 20th, build back better will save us.
And also, I have a bridge to sell too.
Does that bridge happen to cross the East River in New York? I’ve been looking for a bridge like that for a while.
I would prefer an escape boat than a chair. Remember Jack and Rose?
Klaus Schwab, Great Reset
We are witnessing a World Bank coup of all classes except Big Tech Big $$
There is no risks, the tulip prices will go up much higher, because there are more rubes willing to pay
Four words to strike fear in heartbeat of Democracy:
Klaus Schwab: Great Reset
On the surface buying a house now is a good way to catch a knife that’s just about to get dropped. Then again, if they print money like it’s literally going out of style to fill in the default black hole, inflation could make the true carry cost of a note evaporate.
I am a renter with little debt, a stable career, and a sizeable down payment ready to go, and this quandary keeps me up at night. :|
Spend it before your sizable down payment becomes worthless.
The Covid shutdowns have and are eviscerating the entrepreneurial middle class. The Forbearance Programs documented above mollify the non-entrepreneurial under and unemployed, keeping them, I assume, from acting out (i.e. Obama’s pitchfork fears) There’s no happy ending here.
The Fed is ready to hit the ‘QE’ button at the first sign of trouble caused by any covid ‘wave 2’ correction in the markets . Their ‘lower interest rate’ dial is already turned down all the way. The question is, do you pile in when it happens?
When people start realizing this is too good to be true.
When confidence fades, then what?
So there we have it. Wanna raise your credit score? Come ‘ere kid. I’ll show you what you need to do!
The prudent get penalized and scoflaws benefit. Think of the long-term implications.
Based on what happened in 2008, its means the stock market will soar and the wealthy will get wealthier.
We are witnessing moral hazard on a biblical scale.
Moral Hazard, definition-
The risk that an individual or organization will behave recklessly or immorally when protected from the consequences.
“Weirdest economy ever” ©
There, Wolf, fixed it.
:)
MiTurn,
Thanks 😂
Since I’ve been using that term for a few month, it’s time to set up a category for it — thanks for prodding me: https://wolfstreet.com/category/weirdest-economy-ever/
Fed can handle it. Need capital because of bad loans? We will make a data entry and the Magic Money Tree will blossom, same way it does in every other nation.
Many of these bills will eventually be transferred to taxpayers. We’ve learned that ~25T of debt has no consequences, so why not a few trillion more?
It’s sort of like smoking. Have a pack a day, year after year, and where’s the problem on any particular day? Certainly nothing will go wrong at some point…
And yet consumers have never had so much cash
stashed away. The water is still high.
My friend who works for a regional bank that has a huge hotel portfolio says that most of these hotels are about to go on their third 90 day deferral.
Claus Schwab 2030 ” you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it”. You have any outstanding open credit? Run it up!
I suspect that a new below-the-radar system of determining credit worthiness, outside of our current credit scores, will ultimately emerge from all this ,based on the simple premise of whether or not one pays one’s debts. It might be a rather small select group for a while, but it will come to pass. In the interim, watch out below!