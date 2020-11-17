Stimulus Fatigue? Retail Sales Wane at Many Brick & Mortar Stores. Department Stores Progress to Zombiehood. But Online Sales Surge to Record

My 13 whiplash-charts by retailer category.
First signs of exhaustion after a blistering Pandemic-inspired weirdest-economy-ever spike to new records? In October, total retail sales – sales of merchandise in stores and online, but not including services such as doctor’s visits, insurance, airline tickets, hotel bookings, etc. – ticked up by just 0.3% from September, the smallest month-to-month increase since the trough in April, eking out a new record of $553 billion (seasonally adjusted), according to the Census Bureau.
Without the boom in online sales, retail sales at brick-and-mortar stores would have been down from September. Compared to October 2019, total retail sales were up 5.7%. The signs of exhaustion show in the details, as we’ll see in a moment. But there are also signs of power-spending particularly by those with money. Ecommerce sales surged to a new record, while department store sales made progress toward ultimate zombiehood:
Sales at new & used auto dealers and parts stores ticked up 0.4% in October from September, to $115 billion (seasonally adjusted) and are up 9.5% from October last year.
In July, August, and September, used-vehicle prices spiked by 15%, even as unit sales remained below last year’s numbers. In other words, Americans bought fewer used vehicles but paid more for them. The higher end was white-hot, with pickup truck prices surging 25% in that three-month time frame. It was truly nuts. But in October, price fatigue seems to have set in, and retail prices ticked down a bit.
New vehicle sales, in terms of number of vehicles sold, have now returned to about where they’d been a year ago. But average transaction prices in October jumped 7.3% year-over-year to a new record of $36,755, according to JD Power estimates, as consumers with money or credit are buying more higher-end vehicles such as trucks and SUVs, and fewer cars.
Retail sales, as measured in dollars, at new and used-vehicle dealers and at part dealers, reflect higher prices and a shift to more expensive vehicles. This is the largest category of retail sales, accounting for about 21% of total retail sales, including bars and restaurants:
Sales at ecommerce sites and other “non-store retailers” (mail-order operations, stalls, vending machines, etc.) in October jumped 3.1% from September, to $88.2 billion, having spiked 29.1% year-over-year. Ecommerce has become the second-largest category in retail sales, behind auto and parts sales, accounting for 16% of total retail sales. October’s results blow away speculation that ecommerce sales would fall off after brick-and-mortar stores reopened:
Sales at Food and Beverage Stores edged down 0.2% in October from September, to $70.7 billion, but were still up 10.3% from a year ago. There has been a massive shift in where Americans consume food and household supplies. Work from home has shifted lunches, breakfasts, coffee-before-work, and that liquidity injection after work to households, and thereby to the retail store, and away from restaurants, bars, and cafes and from companies that supply cafeterias and offices. But the panic-buyers’ portion of the spike in March has been unwound:
Sales at Restaurants & Bars edged down 0.1% in October from September, to $55.6 billion, down 14% from a year ago. This includes sales at eateries and watering holes of all kinds. Many of them never closed during the Pandemic, such as drive-throughs, but others remain shut down, and many of them permanently, unable to deal with capacity constraints, outdoor-only requirements, and the like. At restaurants that take reservations, foot traffic was still down 44%. Through 2018, this was the second largest category. It is now in seventh place.
Sales at general merchandise stores (minus department stores) fell 1.1% in October from September, to $51.4 billion, and are up only 2.6% from a year ago, having just about completely unwound the 15% panic-buying spike in March. Walmart, Costco, and Target are in this category, as are many smaller stores. But Walmart’s, Costco’s, and Target’s booming ecommerce sales are not included here but are included in ecommerce sales:
Sales at department stores fell 4.6% in October from September, to just $9.8 billion, and are down 11.9% year-over-year. This does not include ecommerce sales of department store brands, such as Macy’s – the tenth largest ecommerce site in the US, according to eMarketer – which are included in the ecommerce category.
Sales at department stores had been boosted briefly by liquidation sales from store closings and bankruptcies. But they appear to be winding down. Sales are now down 50% from their peak in 2001, having gotten crushed by ecommerce. Department stores have outlived their usefulness. Americans have moved on, abandoning department stores to zombiehood, and mall landlords that still haven’t figured this out will do so over the next few years:
Sales at clothing and accessory stores fell 4.2% in October from September, to $19.4 billion, down 12.6% year-over-year. Even before the Pandemic, sales wandered off to the internet, with Americans figuring out how easy it is to buy clothes online – ah, yes, free returns, just like at the store, but unlike at the store, there is an unlimited selection of brands, styles, sizes, and colors online. Clothing store sales were stagnant for two years before the Pandemic, even as online clothing sales surged. The Pandemic sped up that process. Sales are now back where they’d first been in 2011 and just barely above where they’d been in 2007:
Sales at building materials, garden supply and equipment stores rose 0.9% in October from September, to a new record of $38.1 billion, up 19.5% year-over-year. Home Depot and other big-box stores are included, as are neighborhood hardware stores, garden supply stores, etc. The Pandemic performed miracles for them, with people improving and expanding their homes, decks, and back yards, and planting things, and growing herbs and vegetables and what not, now that they’d be spending a lot more time there, working and vacationing:
Sales at gas stations edged up 0.4% in October from September, but were still down 14% from a year ago. This includes snacks, drinks, motor oil, and other stuff people buy at gas stations, and where gas stations make much of their money. Sales are impacted by the highly volatile prices of gasoline. The average price of gasoline in October was down 21% year-over-year, according to EIA data:
Sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores fell 4.2% in October from September, to $7.6 billion, but are up 12.4% year-over-year. Gyms have been anointed – along with bars and restaurants – as mass-spreader venues. And folks work out at home. The business of Zoom exercise classes, Zoom coaching, and YouTube exercise videos is booming, bicycles are hot, and someone has got to sell the requisite equipment and doodads. This does not include what is sold online, only what is sold at brick-and-mortar stores:
Sales at furniture and home furnishing stores edged down 0.4% in October from the record in September, to $10.4 billion, up 5.2% from a year ago. This merchandise has long been sold in large quantities online, by the online sites of brick-and-mortar operations, by manufacturers directly, by everyone and their dog, including by relative online-only newcomers such as Wayfair, whose sales in the third quarter skyrocketed 66% year-over-year to $3.8 billion. But brick-and-mortar sales in October were up only 8% from the range in 2007. Americans are buying a lot of this stuff, but not at brick-and-mortar stores:
I am keeping my chiropractor busy with my whiplash from all the charts over the past few months !
On line or not, this is a train heading for and picking up speed toward a major canyon and the engineer doesn’t realize the bridge it out !!! Most people have no idea of this, except of course many of the fine folks from this site !!!
I find it curious that both the corporate insiders AND the Smart Money has been not buying the “cash rich consumer” hype from mid September to today, it has been mostly retail and small speculators throwing money into the market casino. Also find it curious that PFE stock went up 15% on vaccine news and is now back down 15% to the pre-vaccine pricing. And as far as online sales, AMZN just started an online pharmacy today, thus CVS get crushed 9% instantly, yet I do not believe AMZN will take over everything immediately, and if they do, I’m not sure the govts of the world will be fine with a $5 trillion dollar corporate empire taking over the world (and media). At this pace, Bezos will be a trillionaire in less than 10 years. At that point, he can then buy his own country, perhaps a planet or a couple of moons? The universe is his playground, and the rest of us are just visiting…HA
Just today the news announced Amazon is starting its own pharmaceutical company thereby bypassing the need for brick and mortar drug stores.
This dovetails neatly with what you’re saying here. Bezos the trillionaire indeed.
Amazon is the new Walmart (they had pharmacy too, and still sell more than Amazon).
But Bezos is anointed one (by the Federal Reserve unelected oligarchs). Elections don’t matter.
There are no freezers to distribute Pfizer vaccine on large scale. Maybe for the 1%.
Mr Yort…like many people in the world today. Everyone seems to be overlooking the Future Fact that MULTI-National Corporations will become the Governments of the World or others will simply follow in the footsteps of China…becoming State Corporations..! Adam Smith~Karl Marx~Et al must be Apoplectic in the ‘Great beyond’ lolol aloha amigos
I suspect if Congress cannot agree on a stimulus, consumption will fall off a cliff asap and the market with it.
Wolf – can you opine on what would happen if Congress does not grant Powell’s wish to extend much of the Fed alphabet soup of programs after Dec 31? I assume more cliff-falling would ensure?
Given the impasse we will likely face regarding agreement to fund the government by Dec 11 and wide gap between the parties on stimulus, I think the risks here are not being appreciated by the market at all.
Not if Joe has anything to do with it.
Besides, he can always take executive action, start by cancelling student loans as some have suggested.
I wonder if it is too late for me to take a huge student loan to financing a decadent life style for four years, and then have it forgiven.
That bandied step is likely to be much, much, much more divisive than some of the Dems appear to realize (AOC)…given that those who have paid down dramatic loan balances already (at great sacrifice) will be terminally alienated from the G and the USD if that discriminatory treatment ever goes into effect.
And the Right already knows the details of the bullsh*t game that has been played in this area…with immediate R responses countering that any loan forgiveness should be funded by claw backs from the tax exempt, endowment enriched, placement cooking colleges and universities (a key Dem constituency for G funding and related political donation kickbacks).
Would too much Dem/College dirty laundry be hauled out and microscoped for Dem leadership really want to start down this road?
Don’t know why everyone thinks non-recipients of loan forgiveness will necessarily stew in resentment (unless of course this is fomented). After all, farmers got some massive subsidies recently, ostensibly as recompense for increased tariffs, and I don’t see non-farmers yelling about it.
Don’t be a greedy geezer.
If you don’t care that Bezos is fantastically overpaid….then why would you care if the students are off the hook ?
MarMar,
There are a *lot* more people with personal experience of having struggled to pay off loans over many years (and whose tax dollars/gutted interest rates would pay for favored generation) than there are farmers…who are admittedly recipients of long-standing, obscenely high subsidies.
Also, people have caught on to the scam…it is really the colleges (not the vastly underemployed students) who are the primary beneficiaries of the massively dysfunctional college loan system.
Loan forgiveness would not fix this dysfunction, it would perpetuate it.
That is why conservatives immediately invoked huge financial clawbacks from the colleges, in the context of any loan forgiveness.
But my guess is that the colleges really, really don’t want high profile investigations into their tax subsidized financial operations and frequently challenged placement stats.
So Dem leadership (who knows exactly where the biggest bundles of Dem money comes from) will let loan forgiveness wither on the vine.
(They have bigger fish to fry…like trying to quietly get high dollar property tax deductions back for CA and NY, which were already on the razor’s edge financially and also have to deal with public pension nightmares).
Look at a 10 year bond chart, look at a WTI crude chart.
The economy has been in the ICU with a morphine drip since 2018. If not for an intermittent bolus whenever the Fed panics the patient would be begging to die.
The economy is a dissipative structure, it isn’t burning enough energy (eating food) to stay alive….but that morphine! ….aaaaaaahhhhh………
Wolf,
The immediate pandemic impact is wild and all, but…
Interesting how non-store retailers (one of the fastest percentage growers) had really plateaued in the 6 or 7 months immediately before Pandemic March.
After yrs of relentless growth.
NSR sales is probably one of the fastest, easiest, and most reliable metrics for the G to be aware of.
As I’ve mentioned before I think there may be a lot of latent info in the year to year historical percentage changes in each sector (which tend to get obscured due to small chart size and variant y-axis scaling).
Not pandemic related, but much more telling about what has been going on in the US since 2000 or 2003.
The Fed’s FRED tool allows for quick and easy changes in chart format, including immediate shifts to yr over yr percentage changes vs annual dollar size.
For these purposes, I would suggest really only focusing on the 4 or 5 sectors making up the significant bulk of all retail sales (auto alone looks to be 20%+).
Also interesting to compare annual retail sales percentage growth to annual GDP percent growth to annual S&P percent growth.
The last one is the real outlier, frequently being 2x to 4x higher than the first two…hard to do at the macro level of aggregation, yr after yr.
Intl sales growth and hopped up corporate leveraging might explain it…or it might not.
Cas127,
Because these non-store retailers shot up so much, the chart doesn’t really show the detail. But the actual data shows it: the initial spike went through May, and then in June, there was a dip, and from the dip, it zigzagged higher. So in total, over the five months since that top of the spike in May, non-store sales have risen 3.2%.
Wolf,
Yeah…but I’m focused on the interesting apparent plateauing of NSR sales in the 6 or 7 months *prior to* Covid March.
(Dots tiny but look pretty flat to me).
What I am intimating (unsuccessfully) is that the G may have had pretty good indications (due to the accuracy and quick reporting inherent in the nature of NSR sales) that retail spending/US economy was stalling out (even at ZIRP) pre Covid.
Info they would have had in hand when formulating nature of Covid financial response.
I wonder if Sporting Goods includes gun sales, not something that you can (legally) buy online.
You can legally make the purchase online, but you have to have the armaments shipped to a Federally licensed dealer in your home town for pick-up. About a $35 to $50 fee to do so (shipping extra), and you complete the required State registration process at the local dealer.
I do think gun sales are included in the Sporting Goods category, but for brick and mortar stores only. Local stores are so competitive with the internet now in this subcategory, that outright purchase near home can beat or match some online prices.
Gun sales are off the charts. I was somewhat surprised to see last week that the largest internet gun dealer is completely sold out of rifles in popular hunting and warfare calibers. I’ve never seen that before.
MiTurn,
OK, there is a bit of misconception here. These sales are not by product, but by type of retailer. So when Walmart sells guns, it goes into “sales at general merchandise stores.” If an online seller sells guns, it goes into ecommerce. If a brick-and-mortar sporting goods store sells guns, it goes into “sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores.”
I can’t believe Powell wants another Congressionally served up alphabet soup of printed money bail-out facilities, but he sees the Sugar High #2 gridlock coming to Washington with a still contested Election that will delay any moola juice from The Swamp. Many of the Sugar High #1 facilities were more jawboning of POTENTIAL FED intervention in specific markets, But received drop in the bucket funding in the end. The Fed’s Bully Pulpit may be missed a leg or two to stand on on this round!!!
Today’s retail sales report was overall disappointing, and it shows that once the free money well runs dry, so does the sharp recovery in sales going into 2021. Many analysts are now forecasting a flat to down 2020 Holiday season, and for traditional retail, if it still exists, this upcoming time period usually represented almost 50% of annual sales.
Not a time to spend, but a time to prepare. Second round of job cuts already being implemented, and Lockdown Two, being proposed by many in power will be the final nail in the U.S. Economy Coffin.
Just arrived home from BJs (cosco/Sam’s club) in NYC.
I needed an item that didnt require a trip to big box store but I like to get a pulse on the patient.
1 week before turkey day and it’s dead!
Now when I say dead understand dead for NYC meaning still has customers just no lines and minimal foot traffic. Which this time of year and this hour (afterwork) would be lines to the back of the building. Now I know they have online shopping and pick up delivery etc. Forget that for one moment.
Key observations:
1. Clothing is super cheap. If I was in resale bus I would scoop it all up, and it’s been cheap since June so I originally thought pricing had to do with clearing out old inventory that didnt move. But now winter gear is here? And no one looking at clothes and it’s cheap.
2. Xmas decor. Usually has multiple aisles dedicated. Nope less than one aisle.
3. Toys same thing very little merch for sale. Of course they have toys. But not what you expect to see.
4. President Obama’s book an entire skit dedicated to his book.
5. Toilet paper. Here we go again – it’s all out.
6. Paper towels yup you guessed – all sold out.
7. Not as many turkeys plus its free with a coupon.
8. When it came time to leave no line for self check out no line for cashiers which have been replaced with 20 self serve machines. In addition I put some items back, the doomy gloom vibes made me say I dont need this I dont need that.
9. Music. The music was replaced with social distancing and mask requirements which is such a nuisance.
10. Sanitizor Pump stations – I seen two people refilling small bottles with store bottle for consumers to use. Not a bad idea first I seen that one.
11. UPS worker behind me, I said hey what you doing here no packages to deliver. He said they are cutting hours too much help… Hmmm
11. 5000sf Discount store next to bjs – dead. A store that needs to move massive volume.
12. I’ll leave off with the best for last.
The toys r us and K Mart have both been joined together and replaced with a Amazon fulfillment center.
It looks like year to date total sales are still significantly lower than last year comparable period. Maybe a lot of the recent spending is just making up for deferred purchases. Stimulus and shifts in spending drive some increase, but another short term push is from
adaptation to changed circumstances (outfitting for home and isolation activities). Several reasons why this could easily roll over …
nevnej,
Yes, still down, but just a smidge:
first 10 months 2019 total sales: $5,163 billion
first 10 months 2020 total sales: $5,156 billion
Down by less than 1%.
Don’t worry.
1. Biden is considering Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.
2. A Gold standard advocate has just been rejected as a new Fed board member.
Put 1 and 2 together: money will be printed like crazy and people will be fatigued from buying things.
Dow 100k, S&P10K, Nasdaq 30K, Nikkei 50K, all coming down the pipeline.
The economy is obviously slowing due to the end of stimulus. The economy will soon go into decline without further action by Congress which is unlikely. So what is an investor to do? It does not seem Congress will act to increase stimulus with the Republicans supporting 45s legal actions to subvert the election results. But according to Powell the Fed Put will come to the rescue in the absence of Congressional action. So as Dalio says avoid cash and bonds. Stocks rule. The S&P index funds are the lowest risk bet.
“The S&P index funds are the lowest risk bet.”
At 36 PE ratio (long term avg 15).
And Fed Debt to GDP above 100%.
During a pandemic.
Yep.
This will end well.