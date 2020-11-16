All Container Heck Breaks Loose amid Flood of Orders from US Retailers to Supply Stimulus-Stuffed Consumers, Cancelled Sailings by Carriers, and Record Spiking Freight Rates

While US Farmers Struggle to Find Empty Containers for Exports.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The freight rates that container carriers charge for shipping containers from Shanghai to the US West Coast has exploded to a new record of $3,871 per 20-foot-equivalent unit (TEU) in the week ended November 13, and to $4,676 per TEU to the US East Coast, according to the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI), which tracks the spot rates of shipping containers from Shanghai on 13 major shipping routes. The index includes ocean freight rates and seaborne surcharges.
The SCFI for all 13 routes jumped combined over 11% last week compared to the prior week, and by about 125% from a year ago (chart via Shanghai Shipping Exchange):
In dollar terms, US imports from China are not so hot.
China’s exports to the US have recovered from the plunge during the lockdowns in China and in the US, powered by a tsunami of orders over the summer from US retailers that were trying to keep up with record retail sales, as stimulus-fed consumers caused sales of durable goods to spike in a historic manner. Retailers are hoping that even more of it will occur going into the holiday shopping season, and they’re stocking up for it.
In September, US imports from China were up 2.6% from September 2019, though the remained down 17% from September 2018, down 9% from September 2017, down 2.5% from September 2016, etc. In fact, imports in September 2020, with the exception of last year, were the lowest for any September since 2013 in dollar terms:
In container terms, all heck has broken loose.
The Port of Los Angeles reported that in September, imports of “loaded” containers (as opposed to “empty” containers, and we’ll get to those in a moment) jumped 17% year-over-year, to 471,794 TEU, after having jumped 18% year-over-year in August, to 516,285 TEU. September and August represent the peak of shipping season. The combined total of those two months reached nearly 1 million TEU, the highest ever for a two-month period. Note the difference between the Financial Crisis and the stimulus-powered Pandemic:
Consumers in the US have got to spend all this stimulus money somewhere, and they’re going to spend it on stuff made in Asia – that’s the bet here.
At all US ports in September, imports of containers jumped by 12.5% to 2.11 million TEU, the highest for any month in the data going back to 2002, eking past the 2.10 million TEU in August, which had been the record before September, according to the Global Port Tracker by the National Retail Federation.
Then there were the cancelled sailings of container ships.
“2020 may come to be referred to as the year of the cancelled sailing,” said a report by Drewry, which provides maritime research and advisory services. Over the seven months from April to October, 150 sailings on transpacific route were cancelled, up 117% from a year ago.
This large reduction in shipping capacity was the “magic sauce,” as Drewry called it, quoting one of its customers, in pushing container freight rates into the stratosphere, as shown by the SCFI. Carriers benefited massively from the surge in freight rates.
Leading to distortions in the container business.
Shippers are groaning under the surging freight rates. And they’re also facing a shortage of empty containers to ship their goods, including lower-value goods such as agricultural and food exports from the US, as shippers of high-value consumer goods in Asia are grabbing every empty container they can get.
“Demand is driven by U.S. consumers who are ordering goods like sports equipment, entertainment devices and furniture,” Nils Haupt, spokesman for German container line Hapag-Lloyd, told the Wall Street Journal. “Ships from China to the U.S. are full and there is high demand for empty boxes in China.”
The Port of Los Angeles exported over twice as many empty containers (276,546 TEU), under red-hot demand from shippers in Asia, than it exported loaded containers (130,396 TEU) – this would be containers loaded with good made in the USA.
The government of South Korea last Thursday called in executives of container carriers to warn them against violating contracts with Korean exporters after complaints that empty boxes had been sent to China due to the higher freight rates carriers get at Chinese ports, according to the WSJ.
The clamoring in Asia for empty containers causes container carriers to hustle the empties back to Asia, thereby putting the squeeze on US exporters of agricultural goods, foods, and the like, which have lower value per container than consumer electronics, furnishings, and the like, and shippers of those high-value consumer goods are willing to bid up freight rates, and carriers are trying to get the empties to them.
US Farmers Struggle to Find Empty Containers for Exports.
Peter Friedmann, executive director at the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, a trade group representing US farmers, told the Wall Street Journal, “Right now we are grappling with a true emergency – carriers refusing bookings for trans-Pacific agricultural exports and canceling those already booked,” he said. “We are getting locked out of foreign markets.”
But hey, no problem as long as US ecommerce retailers can stock their fulfillment centers with Asian-made goods in hopes that consumers, in the weirdest economy ever, will blow their stimulus money on them.
Bounce back to what? The Pandemic Scrambled Long-Term Trends in both directions. Read... How the Pandemic Scrambled Long-Term Driving Patterns: Americans Already Drove Less, Hidden by Population Growth
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Great, locally sourced goods will be more competitive. Assuming we import more than we export via containers.
Where can I buy an Xbox made in Boston?
Right next to the Microsoft Surface made in Redmond.
buy something that matters and not that techno garbage
Nothing matters because none of this computes in our world of debased currencies. Up is down, black is white.
Have some respect. He is the Son of God. Where can you get God these days? I’d say check out Hong Kong. He is no longer legal there.
I’m confused. This is all still from the stimulus checks early last summer? I thought that money had already been spent.
No,the better-off just stashed it or used some to pay down some c. Cards,or maybe used some to buy a home=new furnishings.Never got my stim. Applying for third time.This mess illustrates Again,the importance of local and diverse sourcing of many things.Maybe some food exporters could/would donate food to foodbanks,churches,schools where it would be appreciated.Globalism doesnt solve all problems and lift allboats? Many smarter farmers have created direct farm to table situations,delivery,pickyourown,co-ops,freezedried items,you name it!
Keep believing in that. I’ve said it again and again, Americans are flush with money.
From where?
From not paying rent and mortgages… walking dead… lol
Bob
Stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits were partially spent, and were partially used to pay down credit card balances (which have plunged), and were added to savings. The latter two mean spending in the future. In addition, many people skipped vacations this summer, particularly those involving flying. And they didn’t eat in restaurants. And some skipped their mortgage payments (forbearance) and rent payments (eviction bans) and so on. and some of this money “not spent” was then spent or will be spent on goods, particularly durable goods.
Click on the two links in third paragraph (under the first chart). Those two articles have a lot of the data you’re looking for.
Amazing that with all the shipping going on in the world, regular mail and parcels between countries are still shut down.
If you look at postcrossing.com’s postal monitor (good source, but some of it is out of date) it shows that lots of countries are still not connected to the world via mail.
Australia doesn’t send mail to 103 countries, Barbados 242, Hungary 147 (lots of countries in Europe are in a similar situation), Japan 114, Sweden 25, UK 13, and the USA only 23.
And when looking at some the destinations it often boggles the mind.
After 8 months of being shut down regular airmail between Japan and Australia started up again on the 10th of November. Parcels, except for ship, are still not on either. Before that you could send airmail to weird places such as Dominica, but not Australia!!!
China isn’t listed so it looks like they can send mail everywhere. Taiwan, according to the site, still has 231 countries blocked.
And even if mail does go through, the times can vary quite a bit. I’ve had mail from here in Melbourne reach the UK in 10 days, but coming the other way take 4 or 5 weeks.
And I’d guess that much of that time inbound is because domestic mail here in Oz is still screwed up with letters and packages taking 10 days to weeks just to get from Sydney to Melbourne or Perth to Melbourne.
So far the longest time a domestic parcel took was just over five weeks from South Australia to Melbourne and a little over 3 weeks from Sydney. One from a suburb near us took about three weeks to get delivered. It went via Sydney.
Now that we can travel without restriction, we have cut back our online purchases in Australia to almost nothing. Internationally, we are buying stuff again from Japan – small stuff that can be sent via airmail small packet and a few other items from countries with mail service to Australia.
And people complain about the USPS in the USA!!
I was in our local Best Buy today and nearly half of the aisles were crammed at least two high with big screen TVs of every shape, brand and size. You could barely walk through the aisles. I wasn’t aware that many people watched TV anymore.
Not to watch TV. But to watch streaming movies. Netflix, Amazon, Disney, etc. Gotta have a big screen to watch a movie — since we don’t go to the movies anymore.
I have the tiniest violin to play for all those red hat wearing farmers. They got exactly what they voted for. Actions have consequences. Enjoy the unemployment line!
A:
In the long run, you won’t if the remaining family farmers go broke or are bought out by corporates.
Nice!Maybe You become more sympathetic when your food is unavailable or costs more due to the Continuing Tsunami of Farm Bankruptcies,many of themmedium/smaller generational farms!China understands the Importance of food redundancy,they are trying to insure against their hunger by buying Smithfield pork,JBSmeat processors,other processors,and record amount of U.S. acreage.Wisconsin farmers are Really hurting!Not everyone is happy to sit In front of a screen all day,its not good for you.Foreigners should Not be allowed to buy farms,food processors,ranches of importance.I know you Cant in many countries,including China.Just buying a small home in China recently got more difficult.
Food producers, or farmers, don’t go to the unemployment line. They keep on keeping on. Or, they get old and sell out, which isn’t always a bad thing, to rural Ag. companies.
The farmers I did business with are not typically Democratic – anymore; they used to be.
The family I was partnered with, Friederichs Seed of Foxhome, Minnesota are fourth-generation owners of 1,500 prime acres on the Ottertail river. They have invested in and run a large seed cleaning and storage facility that employs quite a few people.
So yeah, it is a problem if they can’t sell non-GMO soy products to their buyers across the Pacific damn it!
In 2020, Minnesota had an average soybean yield of 51 bu/acre, and production is up 25% from last year. South Dakota yield averaged 47 bu/acre, and production was up 58% this year!
If you enjoy Giants brand sunflower seeds, there’s a good chance they were sourced and cleaned in Foxhome.
“Food producers, or farmers, don’t go to the unemployment line. They keep on keeping on.”
This year alone, Federal farm subsidies amounted to $46 billion – which is an estimated 40 percent of total farm income this year.
They don’t need to go to the unemployment line when taxpayers keep shoveling money their way.
Yes, the system is messed up indeed.
Sugar is the poster child for what’s screwed up in the USA in terms of subsidy & tariff. Sugar beets are coming in to the drop-off locations by Fargo and Grand Forks as I type.
American Crystal Sugar, Inc. has a bought and paid for Congress taking care of business for them.
When Biden puts a stop to the socialist gravy train from Washington, where all of us get taxed to provide governent hand-outs to unprofitable farms, they’ll all go belly up. These farmers haven’t been profitable since China stopped buying their crops. (Wonder why china wouldn’t want to buy crops from such “nice” people?)
2/3 of a dairy farmers income is from government subsidies. They produce a product for which there is a lot less demand than product. It’s like paying companies to manufacture buggy whips.
Some of the biggest welfare queens in America wear cowboy hats and drive $90,000 pickup trucks.
I’m worried with all these new Covid19 lockdowns I may not be able to all my cheap quality plastic junk from China.
It looks like US tariffs were just a threat. So the new motto is: “Talk loudly and carry a pea shooter”.
My wife and I finally made our first COVID Time purchases using the funds we saved from skipped vacations and reduced auto expenses. We ordered furniture and entertainment devices (stereo equipment). But instead of coming in containers from China, it is all coming from where it was made(different places) in central New York State.
You must be buying very high end equipment. MacIntosh?
Yes McIntosh, I started buying good audio equipment way back in the late 1970’s but had thought of McIntosh as overpriced for the sound quality. The result was a string of “great for the price” value gear that broke, or wore out its welcome. If I had bought a couple of good pieces from Binghamton back then I would still have it, could get it fixed if needed, and it would be worth as much or more than I paid for it. I rectified that problem now, with a couple of their least extravagant items. Still entirely made in the same factory from the sheet metal, to winding the transformers to stuffing the boards. In a market full of posers who charge almost as much for stuff “designed in America” but made in China you have to respect 65 years of single minded dedication.
Nice to hear Seneca’s Cliff,
If you have a SACD player in the stereo, I highly recommend auditioning the equipment with a recent BIS engineered recording of the Minnesota Orchestra. Mahler is the latest composer that’s being featured. Recorded at Orchestra Hall in both 5.0 and two channel format on the discs.
I am not following the logic.
Televisions made in China come to America in a shipping container.
That same shipping container has to go back to China to pick up more televisions.
Why not fill them with agricultural goods for the trip back?
“The clamoring in Asia for empty containers causes container carriers to hustle the empties back to Asia, thereby putting the squeeze on US exporters of agricultural goods, foods, and the like…”
2banana,
There is so much pressure to get empties to the exporters in China that no one wants to wait for the time it takes to ship the container to the location in the US where it’s going to be loaded with food (could be in the Heartland), ship it to China, and wait till it’s unloaded and available again.
So, weird, so you have a bunch of ships sailing with empties across the Pacific. If that isn’t so serious out of whack supply demand problem, I don’t know what is.
What happens if and when the demand for stuff from Asia stops.
But if there is one bright side to something like this, it’s that the US consumers will make out like bandits. Cheap (relatively speaking) stuff from Asia, and food should become even cheaper as well, after all, farmers can’t export the supply, so they’ve got to sell it somewhere. Cheaper groceries. This is a win win… classic
There’s a deft hand behind this I think.
Answers on a postcard…
WTF…??? Stimulus Money…lololol That horse left the Barn months ago and Congress isn’t going to FEED it again til next year. Sure there will be nice sales on-line,though I think too many Brick n Mortar retailers are buying into all that ‘Legerdemain’ in the Stock market..! aloha amigos
Nik,
The wealth effect IMHO from holders of assets is causing this now. People “think” they are “rich” again because the markets are up, up, up.
Exactly my thoughts, combined with the wealth effect of home prices screaming up, in most places…
Yep, and the assets are only “up” because of Fed-induced euphoria that causes there to be no real sellers.
If even a small number of people tried to sell to “lock in” their gains, prices would plummet, and fast.
The large majority of the container business is conducted in FEU (40′ boxes). 20’s are increasingly problematic. Shipping a 20′ container costs 3/4 of what a 40′ costs (or more, depending on where it’s going). This is due to a number of factors; 20’s take twice as much handling for the same amount of cargo, they have to be paired with another to fit the space allocated, etc.
The agricultural issue is that of bulk, unprocessed, product vs. finished goods. Processed food products are being shipped, they have a high enough value to insure their sales. But bulk soybeans, corn, rice, etc. are like sand (which is shipped in large quantities for many reasons). They don’t have a huge value for the amount of space they take up.
One of the issues this is going to raise is famine, or, at least, food shortages. Nations and States that require food to maintain their populations are going to have issues, which is something that has been predicted since the pandemic broke. Take a look around and you’ll see there are very few actual exporting nations for food. And when those supplies are constrained, and costs rise, instability increases.
Weaponizing food availability is not a new idea. This is going to be an interesting next 2-3 years.
Great ‘off the grid’ observation amigo…When it all goes down,Argentina will finally be off its Ageless ‘tango’ of Debt n Default…lolol aloha
Closer to home are places like Hawaii, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam…
I think they use TEUs as a measure, but simply count a 40′ container as 2 TEUs. It’s like FTEs (full time employment equivalents). It’s a useful aggregate measure, but we all know that there is a difference between two half time and one full time job.
The food issue is on target though. That Club of Rome report back in the 1970s predicted a lot of this. Some things build slowly, then suddenly seem to turn into crises.
It’s because nobody wants to halve their production numbers.
KGC,
TEUs are a standard metric in the shipping business. It doesn’t mean “twenty-foot container.” It means “Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit.” One 40-ft container = 2 TEUs.
This destruction of manufacturing capacity and ability is exactly what we should expect given the dominance of finance over our two party system. Our industrial policy is determined by the best funded lobbyists who feed our politicians on both sides of the aisle. Until we get money out of politics with campaign funding reform expect the government of put its had on the scales for finance consistently.
Great for China
they produce and export and then invest in China infrastructure and technology
While in US they consume what they cannot produce and pay for with real earned money
US has found the the magic way of not working and making tons of money and buy everything from abroad.