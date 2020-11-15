My Humble Site Is the Most Exciting Thing I’ve Ever Done. A Reminder: Please Donate to WOLF STREET

Little guy wriggling more or less adroitly between boots of giants amid the internet advertising crisis for publishers. But WOLF STREET traffic jumped 30% this year. Thank you!!
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This has been a crazy year for the publishing business, where I’m just the little guy with my WOLF STREET media mogul empire, wriggling more or less adroitly between the boots of giants. The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and many other publications have reported record site traffic, and strong increase in subscription revenues, but a sharp decline in ad revenues. Google and Facebook have figured out how to get the lion’s share.
The giant of giants, Google has put itself at the center of the infrastructure of internet advertising with its various services and ad exchanges. And it has become a huge publisher of sorts via search and its various news services, without creating content. In the second quarter, it experienced a year-over-year revenue decline. And it appears, it’s squeezing publishers even more than before to boost its own results, from what I can see in my dealings with it. You get the drift. In the third quarter, Google reported gangbuster results.
Facebook, the other giant of giants in internet advertising, has also placed itself in the center of the ad business, but in a different manner, and it too reported an increase in revenues in the third quarter.
However, the publishers in the classic sense have gotten squeezed. The New York Times reported that in the third quarter, as subscription revenues rose 13%, ad revenues plunged 30%.
News Corp, which owns the Wall Street Journal and many other big publications, TV channels, and other outlets around the world, said that its subscription revenues ticked up 0.7% while ad revenues plunged 45%.
The internet has changed the power structure of advertising, with Google and Facebook getting most of the spoils. This shift has been going on for years and has upended the newspaper publishing industry – long before Covid-19.
In February, McClatchy, the second-largest news publication group by circulation – Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Miami Herald, Kansas City Star, Sacramento Bee, Charlotte Observer, etc. – filed for bankruptcy. Another line item on a long list. Its assets were subsequently acquired by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, which already owns the National Enquirer.
But it’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever done, and I’m having a blast.
For little guys like me, the internet opens doors to readers directly. That’s huge. In theory, advertising allows us to make our publications free, and open to all, and it doesn’t matter whether homeless and reading my site at the library or whether partner at Goldman Sachs and reading my site in a corner office.
I’m in a thrilling business, and I’m thrilled to be in it, and I work ungodly hours, doing what I love doing, and my humble site has been growing every year. But 2020 was special.
Traffic in the 10 months so far jumped by 30% year-over-year to 1.3 million pageviews per month on average (over 13 million pageviews in total). I spend zero money on advertising the site. Growth is all organic. So this 30% increase in traffic is great. Thank you, Dear Readers!
Yet, like other publishers, despite the 30% growth in traffic, ad revenues dropped 17%. At one point, it was down a lot more.
I use four ad services and ad agencies, one of which is Google. But Google also backfills when the other ad services don’t have enough ads to post. If you’re overseas, you’re likely seeing only Google ads. Google ads are everywhere, directly and indirectly. Despite their large presence, Google ads account for less than one-third of total ad revenues.
Donations from readers are crucial; WOLF STREET needs your support.
Donations show me that what I’m doing matters to you, and that you enjoy reading the site, and maybe get a chuckle out of it once every now and then. I love reading the notes that come with some of the donations. And I immensely appreciate each donation. Your donations are crucial in supporting WOLF STREET. The site depends on you.
Many of you have already generously donated throughout the year by clicking the little beer mug at the bottom of each article, and I thank you so much!
Some readers use ad blockers, and I totally get why, and I don’t blame anyone for using them. That’s why, unlike many other publications, my site doesn’t use “ad-blocker blockers.” But ad blockers deprive my site of ad revenues. If you would like to support the site, please donate. I appreciate it immensely.
The donate button takes you to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page where you can use your debit or credit card. You do NOT need a PayPal account. Tip: On that page, enter the amount you wish to donate before you click the “Donate with a Debit or Credit Card” button, or else it doesn’t work:
Or you also can mail a check to (very much appreciated):
Wolf Street Corp
1288 Columbus Ave. #196
San Francisco, CA 94133
Thank-you gesture: a WOLF STREET glass mug if you donate $100 or more.
I still have some of these hilarious “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” 15-oz glass mugs at my media mogul empire headquarters. But the Wolf Street Store, which was managed by a company where commenter “Ripp” worked, has run out of those mugs, and they’re no longer for sale.
On the other side of the wrap-around design is a hilariously howling wolf, which would be me:
If you donate a very generous $100 or more and would like a mug, please specifically write into the PayPal message box that you would like a mug. I also need your shipping address in the US and your phone number (FedEx will not deliver without it). I need confirmation because I already sent mugs to people who didn’t want them 😁
Thank you for coming to my humble site, for your many, many comments, and for your support. Wolf
Ever thought of just starting a Patreon and including it a link? It’s what all the cool kids are doing nowadays. Seriously though, I think I might be on the younger end of the spectrum of your audience, and I’d rather make it a part of the monthly bill of other people producing content on the Internet and making a similar pitch.
MavenACTG,
Thanks for the suggestion. WOLF STREET readers are right here, and there is no reason to send them anywhere else to donate to WOLF STREET. If you’re a creator and don’t have a big website, Patreon is great. By I have my own site with many loyal readers.
Pretty sure I already donated once this year but just flipped another $10 spot your way.
Why $10?
I think pretty much everyone who reads this site could match that amount.
So? Y’all up for it?
I’m in and will raise you $5. I love Wolf’s unbiased content vs. CNBC *and* Bloomberg these days, IMO.
Yours is one of the only sites to tell the financial story like it really is, without all the delusional “blue sky” hype. It is obviously a shirtload of work. Thank you. Sadly however for most people it is all too complicated. I do try to plug your site on social media where appropriate. But to understand what is actually going on takes much more than a nice 20 second “sound bite”. Most stay willfully ignorant until reality comes a knocking (all too late). I personally stay away from the big “g” and crapbook. If/when the big explosion happens, advert revenue will dry up. Making money out of content creation without being under the heel of some capricious gatekeeper is very hard: just ask youtube and spotify content creators. Good luck and I hope you won’t be forced too far into the paywall thing as it is important for all strata of society to have access to non-MSM, non-partisan economic data in the twilight of western civilization.
I am in for half a mug…Thanks for all you do! Kabuki-cho forever!
Thank you, Wolf, for providing serious analysis of the financial markets.(unlike the CNBC propaganda)!
My all time favorites are your site, Wall Street on Parade & Rudy Havenstein on Twitter (who just ruthlessly makes fun of Wall Street & the Fed).
We definitely need you to cut through all the BS & tell us the truth, so I just donated.
Wolff, Wrapping a Warm Blanket of Appreciation & Gratitude for all that you have done, do, and will continue to do! Bring on 2021!
PS: Know that you are beloved by your fans and captured by newbies who just woke up!
PSS: I consistently share your weekly link on my LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Quora platforms
Wolf, I have donated around $100 this year because of the accurate & high level of detail in each daily analysis provided by you, often several articles per day which is unheard of! After spending $600 with David Stockman’s competing site, ContraCorner, half of which was supposed to provide me with a Lifetime Subscription via Agora Financial Publishing, Stockman this year wanted some $300 plus per year going forward regardless of the previous arrangements. I said, “See Ya!”.
I would, personally, have no problem with paying $10 per month which could be set up as an ACH debit to my checking account or via PayPal, quarterly might be more efficient; the ACH would be cheaper for you. With all the comments that pour in, and I know you read most of them, I am surprised if you have time to walk the dog during the day. The canine may be fitted with a NASA space diaper!!
Maybe the first article of the day goes to volunteer payors and the remaining articles go to quarterly or annual subscribers. Jim Sinclair calls the latter his Premium Service, but I think based on the quality of your articles AND THE ABUNDANCE OF SAME, you need to be able to fill the beer mug to the point of intellectual liquidity, whatever that means.
But in this era of informational dishonesty or bias, your material is a breath of fresh air, and, hence, very valuable to investors, consumers, and citizens in its fair and balanced (sorry) presentation of very relevant and timely information for weathering the developing storm we all find ourselves in. Knowledge is indeed power and will be worth every penny spent to obtain it.
Never be afraid to make a modicum of money for efforts that are at the pinnacle of informational content.
Have you considered moving over to a static site? Might reduce some web hosting fees
Wolf – I read your articles (and many of the comments) every day. Your perspective is unique: timely, relevant, insightful, unbiased and fact-based… with a sense of humor. Thank you for what you do. I will make an additional contribution now.
Hi Wolf, is shipping available to Mexico?(for a mug) thanks.
Tony,
I’m set up to ship only in the US. So if you do not have a US shipping address, I cannot ship the mug. Sorry.
You’ve had a number of saying and topics that have stuck here and laughed about (in a good way) elsewhere. Have you considered with going with more merch? People have different tastes and the mug doesnt do it for everyone. I’m waiting for that triple shot glass with your debt off the wazoo chart. Could have Warning: Dont Attempt to Drink the National Debt.
You could do T shirts with your old Testosterone Pit with vintage lettering. Other people who know you better can offer more ideas.
Thanks for the suggestion. I run a website. Retail is an entirely different business. And I really don’t want to be in retail. The Wolf Street Store that sold the beer mugs for $25 and coasters and bumper stickers wasn’t my company — that was by Design a Shirt, and that type of thing is their business. I just did those mugs for fun.
Wolf,
I was under the impression that there are highly specialized drop-shippers who handle merch sales for websites…the site authors/owners have almost no hands on retail/packing/shipping/returns/etc. work once they have plugged the drop shippers’ code into the website (the drop shippers even provide the blank t-shirts, pins, coasters, bumper stickers, etc., ready for the website owners’ trademarked logos/phrases/etc).
Obviously the drop shippers take a big/huge chunk of the gross price, but product sales (think non-Amazon affiliate marketing too) may be the way to go because the very nature of the internet (very, very inexpensive to serve up incremental ad displaying page) is going to tend to drive display CPMs down to very low levels (I see CPC’s as closer to affiliate marketing).
I’m fairly sure that even the Googles/Facebooks of the world (with astronomical ad slot inventories) mostly/frequently get sub $1 CPM rates for general display ads…but they make it up with mind boggling volume, hyper targeting (with high premium CPMs), and CPC keyword auctions (Google Adwords…which is their cash cow by far).
Btw, I find posts like this fascinating and would not mind hearing more about the mechanics of trying to hunt up incremental revenue on the web (I think a lot of blog readers are latent/aspiring webmasters themselves and would like to hear more about how to make a theoretical living at it).
Since you have to engage in the revenue hunt anyway, you might as well get a few blog posts out of it as well.
Oops, just re-read your post and clearly I missed the fact that you are already aware of the merch drop shippers.
Sorry about that.
You have a bitcoin wallet address for donations?
No. The PayPal payment system works fine.
I donated $100 via PayPal, but there was no message box that appeared to indicate that I wanted a mug and my address and phone number (for FedEx purposes). How can I do that privately without posting for the world to see?
Harvey Hahn,
Thank you. You can reach out to me at howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com
I have never and will not ever say how much money, if any, I have or have not donated to WolfStreet. I find it personally distasteful to announce this info (and to read it from others).
At any rate, I appreciate Wolf’s great articles. If I could ask for anything, it would be some improvements to the comment system. Being able to edit would be great to fix typos. I would also like to be able to block certain commenters so I don’t have to read them. I give people a lot of chances but there are some people who I have decided just aren’t worth my time reading. Others may feel the same about me. It would save time to be able to block them.
Disqus has a great comment system with a lot of good features. Not saying you should switch to that because I am sure it costs money, but you could take a lot of cues from their feature set.
Zantetsu,
In terms of the comments: your comment resides on my server, and I control it. If I use Disqus, that’s a third party, and the comment will no longer be on my server, but on their server, and it’s theirs, and they collect all the data on commenters and readers, and I lose control over the comments. Never :-]
Zan, ignore buttons are distasteful imho. I don’t like to read some stuff from some people and vice versa of course, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s an insight into thoughts of the people you are trying to rationally convince about issues that are important to you (not that I always follow my own advice) and an opposing opinion can be quite thought provoking. We all have to come together rather than push each other away.
Sorry, the Beatles were on the radio a minute ago. Where was I? Oh yeah, I agree with the ability to edit most decidedly, although it does force me to at least try to proof read what I post. Most times anyways.
I have deleted entire posts on a proof read. This probably should have been one of them!
Wolf, I’m in for the usual this year and glad you still have more mugs. A third one will relieve me from doing dishes as often, I can pile them up for a couple days.
While I don’t derive much investment ideas from most of your content as I’m out of stocks for a long time, metals instead, your posts and comments are very entertaining for an old curious guy. Your sense of humor is also quite enjoyable along with the wit of some commentators.
Keep in going and growing !
Just shut off my Adblock. Cheers and congratulations!
The world is better with WOLF STREET site.