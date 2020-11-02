The State of American Restaurants, by City, November Update

“Seated diners” get scarcer again as new Covid cases surge.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Eight months into the Pandemic, about 78% of the US restaurants that had taken reservations before the Pandemic took reservations again during the last week in October, the highest since the start of the Pandemic, according to data from OpenTable. This does not include fast-food restaurants, delis, drive-throughs, cafés, and other types of eateries that never took reservations.
But “seated diners,” another metric provided by OpenTable, has dropped to the worst reading since September 19, perhaps due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, with some cities – we’ll get to them in a moment – showing a pronounced decline. This metric represents the percentage drop of the number of people (walk-ins and those with reservations) who ate in restaurants compared to the same weekday in the same week last year. As of October 31, the seven-day moving average of “seated diners” was down 44.6% from the same period last year:
The reading of -100% in the chart above during the lockdowns in April means that the guest count had plunged to essentially zero because restaurants were closed.
OpenTable’s data on seated diners is based on a broad sample of 20,000 restaurants that shared that information with OpenTable.
Restaurants in most places have offered outside-dining for months. Inside dining is more restricted. In many places where inside dining is offered, it comes with limits, such as diners cannot exceed 25% or 50% of capacity, and the bar areas might be closed, which makes it tough to run a restaurant, even in survival mode.
With a large enough outside dining area – repurposed parking, adjacent public area, big sidewalks wrapping around the corner, or an entire street closed to traffic – the restaurant can do good business during nice weather.
I know some restaurants that now have more outside space than they’d ever had inside, and September and October being summer in San Francisco, did solid business. Other restaurants, such as those with narrow fronts and narrow sidewalks, cannot seat enough or any people outside to make up for capacity constraints for inside dining, and they remain closed for seated dining, though some do takeout. Many gave up altogether. Winners and losers – determined by sidewalk space.
On the demand side in San Francisco – and this is also the case in Manhattan, Honolulu, and some other cities – tourism has taken a huge hit, with international mass-tourism essentially shut down. In addition, an unknown number of workers have left San Francisco to work from anywhere, or they have left because they lost their jobs and cannot afford to live in the City on unemployment compensation. And thereby demand for restaurant dining has also been crushed.
Cities in the West and Hawaii:
Among the cities in the West and Hawaii for which OpenTable provides data, the seven-day moving average of “seated diners” is down the most in Seattle (-78%), San Francisco (-77%), and Honolulu (-77%), followed by Los Angeles (-63%) and Portland (-65%). Phoenix (-58%) has recently dropped to where it had been before Labor Day. Las Vegas (-30%), San Diego (-31%), and Denver (-38%) are the least bad-off, but seated diners at all three have declined recently to pre-Labor Day levels. Except for Hawaii, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, there hasn’t been any improvement over the past two months:
Cities in the Midwest:
In the five major cities in the Midwest for which OpenTable provides data, the seven-day moving average of seated diners is still down between 52% in Cincinnati and 75% in Chicago. Note the strong improvement in Cincinnati over the past few months. But there has hardly been any improvement since the 4th of July in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Indianapolis:
Cities on the East Coast:
There has been a downturn in seated diners in all six cities on the East Coast for which OpenTable provides data, with the biggest downturn in Philadelphia, from the high in early October of -50%, to the low on October 31 of -71% (seven-day moving average). In New York City, the number of seated diners was down 79% from a year ago. At the top was Pittsburg (-57%).
Cities in the South:
Among the 10 cities in the South for which OpenTable provides data, the seven-day moving average of seated diners topped in Tampa at -17%, the best reading of any of the cities covered here. At the other end is New Orleans, where seated diners are down 68% from a year ago. But all cities experienced deteriorating metrics recently, and there hasn’t been much or any improvement since before Labor Day:
Eight months into the Pandemic, the restaurant recovery has gotten stuck. Outdoor dining is great, if the conditions are halfway right. Now the winter months are coming. This may make outdoor dining finally comfortable in Phoenix and some other cities in the southern part of the US, and they might see improvements in their out-door dining business to compensate for the capacity constraints on their indoor dining offerings.
But it can get decidedly uncomfortable in the northern cities, and outdoor dining will become a challenge on many days. Even in San Francisco, where temperatures might be still bearable over the winter on many days, there are challenges: Rainy season is coming (hopefully), and no one is going to eat outside in the rain. And that goes for outdoor dining anywhere: Reservations turn into no-shows once it starts raining.
Restaurants are experimenting with tent structures and big awnings and what not, and they’ve been buying patio heaters, which, like so many Pandemic items, are now in short supply. Ultimately, the conditions associated with winter weather may cause more restaurant owners in cities with cold or wet winters to throw in the towel.
Work-from-anywhere, unemployment crisis, oil bust, people chasing a cheaper less crowded place to live, the land rush to buy homes. Read… I’m in Awe of How Fast Rents Plunge in San Francisco, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Other Expensive Cities. Rents Decline Even in Houston & Dallas. National Average Turns Negative
I don’t know if I’d call Hawaii an improvement. but least it’s not at -100%. I feel particularly worried for the people of Hawaii. It’s literally in the middle of nowhere and at some point it’s going to be extremely difficult to ship petrol there in quantities that keep the cities and the entire system operating. I wonder if it’s not already too late for folks to get the heck out of there.
They have all the wind, sun and bio mass they need to walk away from oil products anytime. They can show the way for the rest of north america.
If it is too expensive to ship oil distillates then how will they pay for (currently) expensive renewables? There is a very limited number of US shipping companies that engage in Jones Act trade to Hawaii, and these contracts are long term. Neither the state nor the companies which service the state can afford to lose their contracts.
They sure can, just take a look at HART, one of the many results of one party rule for the last almost fifty years (with exception of one minor stretch of madness), they can definitely lead the way.
Although where to is a completely different question. Hawaii can be considered the US writ large given how it is the service oriented economy.l with nearly zero manufacturing to speak of.
This is a ridiculous comment. Hawaii is a good candidate to become “green” BECAUSE it’s Hawaii.
Where I live (MA) the winter months would make completely green energy untenable. The short daylight hours and cold temps kick solar to the curb. Even California cannot sustain solar once the sun goes down. Hence the rolling black and brown outs.
We don’t have enough wide open, windy areas on land for wind farms in this area like they do out west.
There are a few giant wind generators here and there, but many of them are not run all the time due to proximity to houses and the noise and flicker the blades make. A lot of people don’t realize you can experience massive migraines and nausea when sunlight streams across the giant blades as the move, causing flicker inside your home, which is a strobe effect. I have experienced it myself in a friends house it’s terrible.
Really? Why are they hanging on to fossil fuel then?
What a load of nonsense.
Hawaii is 90%+ dependent on literal oil fueled electricity generation.
That’s because their jackass led government isn’t nearly progressive enough. They are pretty much like a bunch of MA Republicans. Otherwise, they’d have weaned themselves off of petroleum a long time ago. Paradise deserves a chance to become a true “green” paradise, where are the AOCs of Hawaii to help push for change. Bring them on. We need change we can believe in. 2008 and audacity of hope was so last decade, we need something fit for the 2020s.
When I visited Kauai in 2001 I was horrified to see the smoke coming from the generators with all that sun and trade wind everywhere
The Hawaiian Island of Molokai is the furthest along in solar and wind energy because their only other electricity comes from diesel generators. But they are having difficulty moving above a modest percentage of renewables, and are still running those diesels more than they want. Managing even a small grid with the variability of renewables is very difficult .
Why is it any different now for shipping petrol than before?
Just curious.
Its not.
Hawaii has never imported oil or distillates from the lower 48. From Russia, yes.
1/2 of Hawaii’s oil consumption is jet fuel, or at least was prior to covid.
Yup, if they cut themselves off from air travel, they can reduce their carbon footprint by half (from pre-Covid levels at least). It’s an innovative and bold solution.
Ok, I can’t say that without laughing my ass off.
I guess we will see what happens. I just don’t have a good feeling about Hawaii and for good reason. You cannot just seamlessly transition to green in such a short amount of time, it’s all about the timing, without some serious issues to contend with re transportation, food production and distribution. We aren’t there yet I don’t care what the greens say.
In my area, alot of the fast food and fast casual restaurants have been shutting their dine-in areas back down (they usually say at least until the end of the year), because, presumably they were losing money from that. They are back to take out/drive thru/delivery only. More formal restaurants are still, also way down.
In Arizona I’d say 60-80% inside dining has returned
My wife and I had 2 nights in October for her birthday were we dined in
at 4pm we opened restaurant, 2nd night was Mr. An’s – it was packed
now we’re back to grilling on friday nights instead
cheaper and better food
“now we’re back to grilling on friday nights instead
cheaper and better food”
Exactly. It was never about the better food or privilege of paying more for drinks. It was about the sense of companionship and being part of a human community. Similar to belonging to a churches.
Something the government wants to breakdown. You should only be part of the government, beholden to the government, and loyal to the CCP oops I mean US government.
People are making the choice to stay home rationally, to avoid a serious illness with potential long term effects or even death. The main reason the government deserves blame is for failing to coordinate a national response. Keeping the virus under control is the best way to help the economy, because most people are not willing to risk of serious illness to go eat out.
R.I.P.
With the plexiglass, heaters, and now probably umbrellas, they’re trying as hard as they can to make outdoor as “indoor” as possible. Instead, perhaps we should be making indoor as “outdoor” as possible – for instance, by doing HVAC overhauls of all buildings.
At the beginning of the pandemic I thought HVAC work would become wildly popular, but that doesn’t seem to have happened.
That is exactly what we need. There is a system the Germans are working on.
Maybe it is because it is hard to invest the $$ in overhaul/upgrades when business/profits have taken a nosebleed dive?
This is not to say that is not a good idea, just implementing it may be cost prohibitive
I agree with you that hvac overhaul makes sense for safety, but there was no way that these scrambling administrators and politicians were going to be able to come up with accurate ways to test for effect on transmission reduction and on that basis grant waivers to indoor dining bans. It took them forever to acknowledge aerosol spread and most of what you still see in PSAs and signage is about washing surfaces. Still don’t see any hope for that but if this situation looks like it’s dragging on into next winter than maybe they can get it together.
HVAC spreads the virus, duh …
But how fast must air be changed around diners to make that potential solutution possible? Would this solution create a windy environment?
Nailed it, the tech is already there. Casinos have smoking indoors and you don’t even know it. Custom Air exchangers and super hepas and ventilation and we could have let people be free. Put a damn air puller over every table like a vent hood over a stove.
Instead I’ve witnessed what amounts to a new tent building at Mastros steak house in the parking lot on PCH near Malibu.
What a joke. Forced to build a new building when you already have one.
Most of Illinois just shut down indoor dining again 10-31-20 so look for those poor numbers to tank further.
Florida, way past the shutdowns in most of the state, is going the other direction. Wedding business is booming, with spring weddings being moved to fall and fall weddings now occurring – some venues are having 3 to 5 weddings each weekend.
My neighbor is in upper management at one of the 5 star hotels on the west coast of FL and he reports they are at and have been at 100% occupancy for several weeks. Good luck trying to find a rental car – Enterprise/Dollar, Hertz – all booked up.
I guess there will be lots of vacant apts and RE for sale around the USA as the Florida and South Dakota methods of fighting a pandemic continues to unfold.
Unbelievable.
Crowded weddings? Full dining service? It kind of reminds me of all of Jurassic Park movies when the security systems break down and the dinos gobble up humans. The death rate of Covid is 2.5%. The complications and long lasting effects rates are much much higher. This mortality rate is slightly higher than the 1918 Spanish Flu and that killed 650K Americans. I would expect the final Covid number to be in the same ballpark despite better healthcare and communications.
Whatever. Daddy’s little girl wants a big fall wedding. Let’s talk about it over supper…….
Oh the horror and inconvenience. The sacrifice of not going out to eat for 1 year. It defies imagination. If you go on Youtube and search for squirrel suits you can view clips of fit young men jumping off cliffs and flying in webbed suits. People jump out of airplanes for sport, or climb cliffs without safety lines. That people pretend a pandemic isn’t real isn’t surprising. It’s just another version of ‘it can’t happen to me’.
I’m seeing with my own two eyes. When the pandemic started, I emailed my friend who work in medicine for University of FL.
I asked: “What’s the most important thing I can do?”
He said: “Wear the mask.”
I 100% believe the degradation of the US public education system (starting in the early 1980s) and a certain political propaganda channel (rhymes with “rocks”) bear much of the blame.
It makes me incredibly sad to see the country that put a man on the moon can’t do basic science.
I wanted to be wrong, so wrong about our “Leader”. But I always worried about what would happen when his “9/11” or his “Katrina” moment came.
His hands and those of his accomplices are literally dripping in blood. I’m watching half my state (FL) play Russian Roulette in public. Worse, they point the gun at everybody.
Meh.
What real world people are doing is understanding that life has to go on.
COVID mortality rates – even among those hospitalized, has dropped to 7.6% (vs. 50% in March and 25.6% up until end of August).
There have been 50,000 more suicides in 2020 vs. prior years. There are more overdoses and homicides as well.
The sad reality is that lockdowns are not working – if China can’t “stop COVID in its tracks” with all of its surveillance power and societal control, it is delusional to think anyone, anywhere else can.
Repeating failed policies is precisely repeating mistakes thinking outcomes will be different.
I don’t have an issue with masks – they are cheap and have very low opportunity cost penalties – but lockdowns are completely different.
A thousand people a day are dying of covid in the US.
Makes asll those seat belt laws look kinda stupid in hindsight.
Are they thinking ) “it can’t happen to me”, or 2) “please, please, someone look at me” or 3) “what is my physical limit”?
The first is stupid, the second is vain. The third is somewhat interesting for a person trying to discover and expand his/her capability set, but these people will have to die to know their true limits.
Death rate of Covid in USA, of population: .07% or 1/14th of one %.
230,000/330,000,000.
Or if you take the official CDC number of 6% of deaths attributable to Covid, with no co-morbidity, it’s 6% of 230,000 = 13,800/330,000,000 = .004% or 1/250th of one %.
Nobody’s saying it isn’t real except the usual loonies; it’s just that the response is unreal.
The fatality rate for the Spanish Flu in the USA, accepting your 650K deaths would be 650K/106,000,000 = 0.61%, or almost 10X the Covid rate. The other big difference is that the Spanish Flu killed younger people. Covid-infected people under 40, or even up to 50 are at negligible-to-low risk of death.
Of course they are full.
Illinois is my neighbor. Our bars are
packed with over the border escapees.
Florida is packed with Cumo escapees.
tom20,
“Illinois is my neighbor. Our bars are packed with over the border escapees.”
Yes, seems like it. Crowded bars are perfect mass-spreader events. If one person with Covid walks in, 20+ might walk out with Covid and take it home and take it to work and take it to school and infect others. And it goes from there. Going to a crowded bar is a stupid and reckless thing to do. People are dying. And so yes, inevitably, your state Wisconsin has now one of the worst outbreaks in the US.
Travel an hour south and on the west side of the sound from Seattle and things are looking mostly normal. People seem to have adopted a different perspective! When this all started I thought the goal was to flatten the curve. Are we shifting to complete avoidance? I’m not trying to be belligerent….asking a sincere question. If so than at what expense? Where do we draw the final line?
C,
“Where do we draw the final line?”
Wear a mask in public when within a certain distance of others, wear a mask 100% of the time when inside a public building, such as a store, an office, a medical facility, etc. Social distance where possible. Follow hand hygiene. And don’t go to mass-spreader events, such as crowded bars.
That’s all everyone needs to do. It’s really not that hard. The key is that EVERYONE needs to do this to protect others as a service to the community.
C – the infection curve in Pierce County is on it’s third peak, higher than the first – it never got flat.
Personal observations:
New Orleans with severe restrictions is sparsely occupied, but in neighboring Metairie, with fewer restrictions, empty seats are hard to come by. Bars outside of Orleans parish are at capacity.
Many restaurants will try to make it through the winter with outside dining. I imagine those propane heaters on poles would be hard to get now. UGI, who owns AmeriGas propane exchange should do well too. As for me, I very rarely ate out before Covid, so didn’t really contribute to that part of the economy.
Starbucks recently announced the closure of another 100 coffee shops after announcing the closure of 400 shops in June.
There are over 14,000 Starbucks in the US.
My mother runs a restaurant which was very popular prior to the shutdown, and has been barely surviving thanks to its takeout and outdoor dining options. However ever since the weather here in Ohio turned crappy the last couple weeks her sales have plummeted. If the forecast for this week doesn’t bring sales back up she says she’ll close for good. And there are many small diners around here, surviving solely off of takeout, which I know are even worse off.
Imo,the seated restaurant is a dead business model.if you can’t afford to pay a decent wage and your employees must survive on tips,that is a subsidy.like bankers making ninja loans and getting bailed out.
Most of the people are used to dining at home with delivery or carryout. Calm and relaxed at home, looking at TV or some movies. No need to hurry out. Lot of them are carryout – delivery only now.
I went to Ihop for dining. Usually for the past 8 months, I carry out from restaurants. Things were changed more than I expected. I normally order french toast or pancakes and eat them with three different syrups (normal, blueberry and strawberry). Nope, they served me a syrup in a packet. Also, the coffee is unlimited and they leave the whole big jar in the table. Now, just a cup. I could have asked for more but didn’t.
Risk levels are high, and obviously will go far higher as global virus cases explode in the next 2 months. As for stocks and growth, risk is decreasing volume and fewer speculators will be playing in the loser casino. Eating out is the least of our worries!
I think I’d rather eat outside a restaurant by a heater this Thanksgiving than follow Newsom’s iron-fisted rules for holiday gatherings at home.
Am I the only one that thought this was a joke at first? It’s creepy (2 hours max, outside, paper plates only, record everybody’s addresses!).
“California releases crazy mandatory guidance for private gatherings this Holiday season”
There are well-founded fears that Thanksgiving will turn into another mass-spreader holiday, and we’ve already seen how this works, only this time, it will be in the winter and the consequences will be worse. So it’s good to get some clear guidelines — instead of the ceaseless braindead BS coming out of the White House.
Wolf,
Curious to see on this particular restaurant trend you have been reporting on when the focus will change from “it’s the virus” to “it’s the economy.”
I’m in a snowbird location. The bars and restaurants are packed. It seems those
who voted for the politicians to shut everything down back home have no problem migrating south for the winter.
Cases are ticking up, but hospitalization
and deaths are way down . Perhaps the
virus is more contagious but less deadly ?
Re: “Perhaps the
virus is more contagious but less deadly ?”
That was known several months ago and as the virus continues to mutate, it’s becoming more virulent. Deaths are being somewhat mitigated by faster medical response, but death is still very much a side-effect, as is long-term cellular impacts. Ignoring the virus and pretending its a hoax is like thinking a person can drink raw sewage and ignore the realities of health regulations designed to protect everyone, including the legally insane.
Maybe it’s more like dumping your sewage on your neighbor’s lawn?
There is a 3-4-week lag between “cases” and “deaths.” Hospitalizations also lag. The virus takes its time. So those numbers will come up – they always go.
That said, treatments and medical understanding have gotten a lot better, and patients are now more likely to survive the ICU than they did before. The long-term consequences of a Covid infection (heart issues, brain issues, etc. even for young people) however are still not well understood.
Bloomberg reports that Iconic Restaurant Chain Friendly’s has filed for bankruptcy. Never heard of the chain before, but supposed;y they are big on the East Coast.
Friendly’s was big. They started out with ice cream (stupendous banana splits), then branched out into burgers, quesadillas, etc. Used to be everywhere around Baltimore.
Instant artery clogging, but good.
Ice cream sundaes would be so-so for takeout – you’d have to live close or you’d have just a big slushie by the time you got home.
Another victim of Private Equity.
Eating out is overrated. I was doing the pick up at the window thing, but now where I’m at (currently W. Wyoming/E. Idaho) is having a big surge in cases. I was told Idaho was flying people to Seattle because of the hospitals being full. I’m to the point I wish I was anaerobic, even getting grocery curbside is worrisome. I’m a fairly laid back person and seldom worry about anything, but eating out is getting too risky in my book.
I’m doing my best to support my local restaurants with takeout orders and will do the same through the winter. I feel bad for the servers. I hope many of the restaurants can make it through but its a tough business to begin with.
Wouldn’t servers who work with the public, practice food service health and safety, and have to get all their orders right be good candidates to hire and train for contact tracing during a pandemic? Or would that be just dumb.
Years ago I used to be in the food business, thus in my experience, many of the low-wage, less educated, younger people who are in the capacity of serving food, aren’t exactly the people you can depend on. Nonetheless, with more modern practices and a hyper awareness of pandemic conditions, many of these people are doing a great job providing takeout food. However, there are a lot of people within that sector who are desperate for income and potentially acting as viral hosts, not unlike barbers or bartenders, who all depend on large volumes of customers. Many of these people may unwittingly or knowingly be Typhoid Mary’s, because they are vectors for a highly contagious virus. Although covid apparently doesn’t grow on food, doesn’t mean the restaurants are safe by any means.
The best Investment anyone can make is to shell out the fee for taking whatever “food handlers” test for certification is available from your local county’s health authority in this industry. After you ace the exam, go watch what is actually happening in those eating establishments, especially during crush hour. Which brings up another thing…remember how the old Golden Arches boxes had a side observation window to peer into the kitchen area? Recall any of them putting up venetian blinds later on? And they (at the corporate level) were the masters of laying out proper procedures on paper for all workers to follow…got to wonder about the entire array of the rest of the heap in chow slopping.
Gourmet burger joint (Dwtn PDX) is ramping up staff as the 4-8pm takeout #’s continue to build velocity.
When asking ‘who’ is the heavy duty purchases going to, owners said “housecats”.
ie the hundreds of electron wranglers (software/techies) who use to occupy the multiples of floors above their restaurant and now WFH.
Addendum – more dwtn buildings ground level egresses being boarded up recently (on empty storefronts) than occurred previous months collectively.
Tourists still wandering about (noted by the pink boxes of Voodoo doughnuts they clutch).
In my town the well off are eating well with catered food and private chefs. This has been a trend for some years in large cities and now it has gone mass market. If you can afford it, they will come and cook for you and guests, or bring and serve, take your pick.
I almost went to a dining popup event done on private land in a rural area. It was already sold out by the time I found out about it. It was for about 50 couples, outdoor fine dining, in candlelight, and done by a well regarded chef. A real fine dining experience.
This is the future, underground dining.
Lol the new Mole People with means. What a clown world we live in.
It would be circus tent laughable if not for the fact that our’s really are a version of Killer Clowns From Outer Space. We may all end up wrapped in currency-green colored cotton candy. Twinky-the-kid couldn’t shoot his way out of this snowball.
Beats getting in line at the drive thru for coffee, burgers, and pizza.
Looks like the French Laundry here in San Francisco has finally the solution, charging $850 per person for their indoor dinning experience. If they cant stay in business with that pricing then we have truly run out of idiots in this country.
My beloved wife and I have been FIRE proponents since the big crash … and we’re eating better right now than anyone I know, simply by buying in bulk and cooking at home. It’s getting a little cold to use the grill, but not cold enough to not use the grill.