What Took so Long? After Years of Brick & Mortar Meltdown Punctuated by the Pandemic, Two Mall REITs File for Bankruptcy

CBL and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were both toast long before the Pandemic. The banks are stuck.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Two publicly traded mall landlords filed for bankruptcy on Sunday: CBL & Associates Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Long before the filing, the shares of these REITs were reduced to near-nothing, and CBL’s unsecured bonds were totally trashed in 2019.
CBL Properties, which owns 107 properties with a total of 66.7 million square feet of space, in 26 states, announced this morning that “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., CBL & Associates Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), and certain other related entities” had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. On its balance sheet as of June 30, it lists total debt of $3.8 billion.
The REIT specializes in B and C malls, many of them serving less affluent areas. Its tenants have been closing stores for years, and CBL was a basket case before the Pandemic. During the Pandemic, the process of years was compressed into a few months, and some of its tenants that hadn’t already filed for bankruptcy then filed for bankruptcy, with massive store closures, including Ascena Group (Dressbarn, shut down in December, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant, Cacique, Catherines, and Justice) and J.C. Penney.
CBL’s bankruptcy filing was well telegraphed. On June 5, CBL issued a “going concern” warning after it failed to make an interest payment on one of its unsecured notes. It then entered into a forbearance agreement with the “noteholders,” which kicked off discussions on restructuring this debt. On July 17, there were reports that CBL was preparing to file for bankruptcy. On July 22, CBL disclosed that it was able to extend the forbearance period as negotiations continued with the noteholders. On August 18, it entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) with some of the noteholders.
Today, CBL said that noteholders representing over 62% of the principal amount of $1.37 billion of the three unsecured notes, due in 2023, 2024, and 2026, entered into the restructuring agreement. And now the company will seek to implement this restructuring agreement in bankruptcy court. These unsecured notes are all trading today in the range of 36 cents on the dollar.
The price of these notes had been dropping since 2017 when it became obvious that the brick-and-mortar meltdown was hitting CBL. In early 2019, they started collapsing. By the end of 2019, before the Pandemic hit, they were trading at 20 cents on the dollar as CBL’s fate – a default and bankruptcy filing – appeared sealed. Here are the 4.6% notes, due October 2024:
CBL expects that it will emerge from bankruptcy with $1.5 billion less in unsecured debt and preferred obligations, with noteholders getting equity in the restructured company, and with some debt maturities getting extended.
Negotiations with lenders over CBL’s secured credit facility are continuing, CBL said today, “in an effort to reach a tri-party consensual agreement between the Company, noteholders and credit facility lenders during the bankruptcy process.”
Shedding $1.5 billion of its debts will relieve the company of some of its debt burden – though it doesn’t reopen the shuttered stores on its properties. Current shareholders are left out in the cold and will likely end up with nothing or nearly nothing.
Trading in its shares [CBL] was halted this morning, but after trading resumed, shares plunged and are now down 40%, trading at 9 cents, giving the company a market capitalization of $18 million, having plunged from nearly-nothing all the way to next-to-nothing.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the largest mall landlord in Philadelphia with 22.5 million square feet of retail space, including 19 malls, and $1.8 billion in debt at the end of Q2, announced on Sunday that it filed for a “prepackaged” Chapter 11 bankruptcy, under which it “will be recapitalized and its debt maturities extended.” Negotiations with its bank lenders had been going on for a while, and in October, the company announced that it had entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with them.
As part of the agreement, the banks have committed to an additional $150 million in new loans, extend the debt maturities of existing loans, and modify other aspects of the loans. The company said that 95% of the creditors agreed to the restructuring agreement. Vendors, suppliers, and employees will be paid during the bankruptcy proceedings, and the pre-bankruptcy petition claims of its “suppliers and other trade creditors and business partners will be unimpaired,” the company said. So, if the court approves, everyone will get paid.
For shareholders, nothing will change, PREIT said, and it expects its common and preferred shares “to continue to trade in the normal course.” But they have already gotten mostly wiped out by the brick-and-mortar meltdown long before the Pandemic: For PREIT, 2020 will be at least the sixth year in a row of net losses.
Back in 2017, PREIT’s shares [PEI] were still trading in the $17 range. In February, before the Pandemic, they were in the $3.70 range. At the moment, they’re at 48 cents. The only surprising thing is how long companies can drag this out.
The banks are stuck. Clearly, the banks don’t want to clutter their balance sheet with a bunch of mall properties dotted with closed stores, shuttered movie theaters, and bankrupt tenants. Better to lend another $150 million, extend the dates when the loans are due, and pretend everything is just fine, while hoping for a miraculous solution to the brick-and-mortar meltdown.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
We live in an extend and pretend world these days.
Well, from the above, not anymore for some.
Yes, even though it’s a “mell of a hess” out there.
Bulldoze ’em Dano!
That is one thing that would help to restore what’s left of main street family owned businesses, and to employ the larger number of local people than these malls ever did.
Bulldoze em and turn me back in to sheep pastures and potato fields. We will need more food close to population centers as the dollar peters out.
No don’t Bulldoze them… Turn them into gigantic indoor Go Cart race tracks!
(electric go carts)
Sounds good!Also climbingwalls,hydroponic greenhouses,circus style workout area,affordable housing,indoor bike/rollerblade track,microbiz,organic garden,catshelter,minimanagerie,minimuseum-niche/weird stuff,chairmassagers,stimuli deprivation tanks.
Tony22
Before waxing all nostalgic about small-town mom & pop retail and the good ‘ole (pre-WalMart) days, the cold reality is those stores:
o Wages were even less than WalMart (or whatever boogeyman you wish to demonize)
o Few paid any benefits
o Inventory was sketchy
o Customer service was sketchy
o Prices were higher
There is a reason most mom & pop stores were decimated like a hot knife thru butter (not sure this rhetorical flourish actually makes logical sense, but you get the drift).
I’m sorry what? You mean if you actual outsource labor to monkeys via taking down coconuts that main street will suffer. Notice Costco stopped the sale of those products. How dare you act as if main street was ever the problem in this country.
Minutes
The gifts of melodramatic virtue signaling and difficulty understanding an English sentence have led you to divine mysteries about monkeys & coconuts, and accuse me of “…act[ing] as if main street was ever the problem…”.
I simply stated he underlying facts resulting in American consumers quickly & vigorously switching to shopping at WalMart (et al). Your problem is with literally hundreds of millions those consumers, not me.
At the risk of being judgmental, I’d guess monkeys (and coconuts) are no more impressed with self-proclaimed moral superiority and a demonstrated inability to understand simple English sentences than I am.
When I was a kid I lived in a middle class neighborhood in SW Portland in the 60’s. It was walking distance to a small “village” shopping area. On my street alone there was a family that owned the drug store, one that owned the sporting goods store, one that owned the hobby shop and another that had a pancake house. They all had respectable houses, a station wagon and tree forts in the back yard. Now even the manager at the Walmart is lucky to live in a trailer park. With a society like that we put a man on the moon, now not so much. There is more to a strong country and strong middle class than low prices.
Deténte then WTO; Just like my parents they tried hard to not buy Japanese and I have done the same with Vietnamese. I wonder if today’s Gen Z will realize that the CCP just won WW3 and act accordingly.
Chase, the Japanese make good products and they need jobs too. I am happy to buy their stuff when it is better than anything else I can find. It’s why I always buy Japanese cars.
They didn’t so much win as all of their opponents surrendered due to the need to ensure a flow of the mighty dollar, euro, pound, etc into the coffee of private companies that then go on a stock buyback binge
“What took so long” (time), you asked? Well let me give you my nerd thesis, all dorked up for your audiences amusement.
If the Fed prints infinite free money, is not the natural order of future capitalism somewhat impossible to predict, as the future relies on our perception of time. I simply cannot logically compute how printing infinite free money works on a long-term time scale, as it removes the time value of money from our system of order and thus stability. From what I have read, everything we define as our “existence” is simply energy, vibrational energy to be exact, down to the smallest particles we can currently can define. Even time itself is thought to be a vibration concept that does not exist on a universal scale according to Carlo Rovelli, who wrote “The order of Time”. “Time” is sort of a perception that humans are forced to exist within due to our inability to absorb the entire universe at once in its entirety (we are simply data limited to the extreme). My question is what happens to human order, on a macro “time” scale, when we attempt to remove the temporal reality of our perceptive existence?
Perhaps it is only a matter of “Time”…
Time is there to make sure not everything happens at once.
Time clearly exists outside of human mind. And therefore isn’t just a perception.
And as far as manifestation of vibrational energy we clearly did not get much past philosophers from a millennia ago.
If a person perceived Time on the universal level, his mind would in a way explode, and cease to function in all the normal ways. At very least one who actually experienced this sort of enlightenment, instead of just thinking about it, would stop caring about working but would go out preaching the word.
Hence why others on this site predict a collapse in production and functioning of society if there is no time value of money for an extended period of . . .
Your thesis on Time is not “alternative” or quirky. My Great Courses professor from Caltech says much the same as you do, Yort.
Extend, pretend, then run to the FED money printer when the problem becomes “too big to fail”
There’s no Innovation in America, no capitalism in America, just the socialism of the FED and the billionaires. The rest of us are just roadkill.
I’m so sick of people calling this insanity socialism. It’s CRONYISM. It’s quid pro quo. It’s legal bribery. It is only socialism by technicality.
It’s Corporate Socialism.
A bit much saying there’s no innovation. Our tech giants invented plenty. They are not the kinds I want though. I’d rather have things like the Japanese automatic bidet.
We supposedly lead the world in high tech, but you just don’t feel it around the house, the city, anywhere.
“Our tech giants invented plenty.” Our tech giants imported the best and brightest brains from places like India and China to do the inventing. The typical American would rather scrub toilets then do anything sciency.
We may think that we are some kind of tech super power, but without the constant importation of foreign brains our tech industry would collapse. If Chinese scientist and engineers decide to stay in China, and not come to the U.S. then U.S. tech will suffer greatly.
I disagree it’s just the Indians and the Chinese. I work in tech and there’s plenty of Americans able to do hardware/software work at a high level. The real problem is management/VC. Their specialty seems to be inventing the next “Great” Peeping Tom app/platform.
Honestly, there’s not a single day that I don’t feel like quitting.
Don you apparently know *NOTHING* about high tech development. The Indian and Chinese engineers and developers brought over on H1B do not “do the inventing”. They do the dirty and unpleasant and mundane work. I’m talking about industry here.
In academia there is a lot of foreign participation because of the sheer number of people from the Asian continent who flood into American institutions of higher learning. You’d expect that given that they outnumber Americans 4:1 though wouldn’t you?
But you clearly weren’t talking about academia since you said “our tech giants”.
Of course there are *some* people of every race and nationality that have contributed to corporate innovation, don’t get me wrong. But you certainly spin it completely opposite of reality when you make the blanket statement that “our tech giants imported the best and brightest brains from places like India and China to do the inventing”.
Don you don’t happen to be from the midwest or Florida or something do you? Because that’s the kind of stuff I hear from the ill informed and willingly ignorant like my dad (who lives in Florida).
Shopper’s alert. Last week I saw Toto brand bidets at Costco in Novato (Northern California.) I nearly bought one but need to watch a Youtube first to see if I can hook it up with my outdated apartment house plumbing. Perhaps you can find them at other locations or online.
People have been buying them from Amazon as well. But honestly, the ones in Japanese homes are the best. There’s all sorts of integration with the water system that makes them eco friendly.
Then there’s the whole intercom + water system + alarm system integration. The intercom allows you to see visitors through a screen, but wait, it also tells you if there’s a water leak!! and if there’s a fire, you can use the intercom to alert your neighbors.
Add to that, a console in the bathroom that would allow you to use a specialized A/C unit to dry your clothes indoor as well as control the temperature in your bathtub.
These are only some of the tech available in a regular Japanese house.
Meanwhile, in America we get Alexa and all sorts of stupid “tech”, and people buy them in droves just to get a giggle or two. WTF.
So what if they are not as cool as self driving cars, or VRs, they make daily life more comfortable.
Hey MoneyBusiness, your examples are stupid. Alexa is very useful. I suppose you don’t have one, and are just commenting based on your personal bias against certain types of technology.
Alexa is a fun toy if you want to devote time to it. At this point I have all three of the major VAs at home, and Alexa is the most useful by virtue of the fact it got there first, and Siri kind of was cool until you realize Apple hadn’t devoted any real effort to it.
Necessity is the mother of invention!There is invention,but it may not reach scale due to lack of mentoring.Apps are inventions,but we need tangible,everyday inventions at scale.Bring on the tinkershops!!
A
Plainly, you’re looking for love in all the wrong places:
o You REALLY want to go back to watching 1980s style TV?
o Are you typing on your smart phone or laptop?
o Are you using a 4G or 5G network?
o Did you know in about 25 years telecomm bandwidth has gone from 52kbs to gigabytes?
o Do you realize there have already been 3-4 (capitalist) roll-outs & obsolescence of major telecomm technologies?
o Are you aware there a 3 organizations (NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin) competing to go to the moon & Mars, and NASA might not be first to get there?
o Are you aware some darn nice EVs (eg: Tesla) cost less than the average new car?
o Are you aware wave after wave of new commercial jet engines massively reduce fuel/seat-mile consumption?
o Are you unaware automation will very soon massively replace $15/hr burger-flippers (talk about capitalism in action)?
You need to get out of the basement more often. That thing following you around is your shadow – it won’t hurt you.
“$15 burger flippers” ? I defy you to name one place that pays that.
$15.59 is the minimum wage — “living wage”– in San Francisco and some other cities in California and maybe elsewhere.
In and Out.
“Socialism of the Fed” ? I think you meant socialism for the rich and capitalism for the poor.
Until the Robinhood zombies kick in.
Then it’s back above $10 for a few hours.
“Back in 2017, PREIT’s shares [PEI] were still trading in the $17 range. In February, before the Pandemic, they were in the $3.70 range. At the moment, they’re at 48 cents. The only surprising thing is how long companies can drag this out.”
Well, at least the CBL unsecureds had that mighty 4.6 coupon to compensate them for a risk that started to capsize, what…maybe 3 years after issuance?
In the late 90’s, 1 yr T Bills (zero default risk), yielded 5%.
That is a measure of how manipulated/crippled the US economy has become from 2000 on.
Junk bonds able to get T Bill rates…and still going BK.
The last 90 year cycle was marked by the 1929 stock market crash that ushered in the great depression.
Today’s 90 year cycle has not seen a stock market crash as many had expected but rather the work from home malaise.
Entire industries are being wiped out as the WFH crowd cheers on their own destruction.
WFH really means WFA…work from anywhere.
It is hard to see where greater flexibility is a bad thing…except for a handful of elephantine metros that, largely through historical accident, ended up with a superabundance of corporate HQs and the highest paying jobs.
The WFA tent cities, supporting extinct industries continue to grow.
They say it’s not the 1929 crash that ushered in the depression (majority of people were never in stocks). But the banks going under in the next 2-3 years wiped out all of the savings regular people had.
The mention of Pennsylvania REIT rang a bell.
These are the geniuses who sold a mall in NJ for $13 million – ten years after they had purchased it for $263 million . Wouldn’t you want your retirement savings tied up with this bunch?
https://www.nj.com/camden/2015/10/voorhees_town_center_sold_to_undisclosed_buyer.html
Yes, they got rid of some of their zombie malls — and that costs a lot. But likely the mortgage lender (CMBS) ate the difference.
Bailing out 80-year-old billionaires doesn’t help;
it’s a moral hazard.
Tragedy of the Commons.
Questions that come to mind include:
1. What will happen to the space? If not retail then what? ?Residential, ?Self Storage, ?Office.
2. Will the property be maintained, to prevent mold, mildew, vandalism, homeless occupancy, security issues, insurance, utilities, insurance, real estate taxes etc. Will a bankruptcy attorney make sure those are paid for if there are insufficient funds going forward. Obviously court costs and attorney fees are probably the first claim.
3. If no one buys the property to repurpose them, then government taking possession for back taxes can take years. And then government puts the property up for sale,??????
4. Movie theatres and restaurants will some day return, so some of the property could be used for that; since pretty soon there will be enough self-storage space for every American, maybe they can build more in these properties and rent them out to aliens from other galaxies.
You can search the world wide web for Abandoned Malls.
Dan
Call me crazy, but I long for the old Dave Letterman show, when he threw stuff (ie: watermelons, TVs) off of buildings (and other sophisticated physics experiments).
Anyhow, I’d easily pay $100 to toss a watermelon off the Empire State Building; I think tens of thousands of others would too.
Hell, I’d also pay to stand around the bottom just to hear melons smack into the street.
Javert, you probably wouldn’t though. If they let people pay to do that, enough people would have done it already and there’d be so many videos of the results that doing it wouldn’t even be novel. So by the time you got a chance to do it, you’d already be bored with the concept and wouldn’t bother.
Years ago I knew a senior mgmt person at Nordstrom’s. We were walking thru a mall snd I look at him snd said “How do all these small shops stay alive?” His answer was “beats me…”
Now I wonder how even Nordstrom’s stays alive.
People! this is capitalism! This is what capitalism does! This has been going on since the early 1800’s when capitalism and the first industrial revolution kicked off?! But, it is much more real when it happens to you personally, and not read in a book in economics class at school. And with computers and coming of AI and the alogo’s! lol get ready this is getting ready to go into overdrive! Creative destruction! Zuckerberg’s I want to “disrupt”
The paid for economists tell us this just makes us stronger and better. Cleans out the weak!
Big mortgage gone bad, might be time for a good old breakup and let the little guys/gals have a go.Manage local rather than from NY or wherever the big corporate is based.
What’s worse – abandoned mall or a mall?
Waiting anxiously to see what’s happening in Paulo’s neck-of-the-woods
I mean hasn’t he already told us 100 times already?
Here, I’ll write it for you:
“Out here on Vancouver Island we have a local mall that went under. My brother in law had a shop there but he made out anyway because he managed to sell at the right time and retire to a comfortable lot near the shore. He invested in Canadian timber production which has been great for him since it’s so superior to American timber production.
That’s all fine with me because I’m just canning the pumpkin that I grew in my greenhouse, I never bothered with malls anyway, I prefer to get my hands dirty and build my own shopping center every time I need to shop. Just can’t understand why other people live the way they do when it’s so much more fulfilling to own a house bought on Vancover Island 20 years ago when prices were cheap and retire early on the backs of millennials.”
You gonna reject me Wolf? It’s just (mostly) good-natured ribbing, honest.
You changed your login by forgetting to add the second part of your alias — it’s like a new account. Typo or artistic variation?
With all due respect, Paulo, fellow Northwesterner, Zant nails it.
The over spray from Jeromes fab money printer would have cleaned this little problem up. It pays to be in the Empire Club. These cats were not and they goin’ down.
SPACs will be the new REITs one of these days meaning they will lose their investors a ton of money ;)