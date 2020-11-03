US Apartment Market Splits in Two, 100 Cities: Where Rents Jumped or Dropped the Most, Are Highest or Lowest

Unemployment and work-from-home or work-from-anywhere are massively shifting where people want to live.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Apartment rents in 15 of the 100 largest rental markets in the US have shot up between 10% and 16% in October compared to a year ago – all second-tier markets with far lower rents than the most expensive markets. But in the most expensive rental markets, such as San Francisco, New York City, Boston, San Jose, Los Angeles, Washington DC, etc., rents have plunged between 13% and 21% in October year-over-year, which I covered a few days ago.
Of the 100 largest rental markets, 58 experienced increases in the median asking rent for 1-bedroom apartments in October compared to a year ago, ranging from 1.1% in San Antonio, Texas, to 15.6% in Newark, NJ, which is catching some of the crowd getting out of New York City.
Newark’s 15.6% jump took the median asking rent for 1-bedroom apartments to $1,480. This compares to New York City’s median asking rent of $2,550, down 15.0% year-over-year.
This dynamic is playing out in many cities where people can work from home and have to commute to the office only occasionally. And when people no longer need to go to the office at all and can work from anywhere, or have lost their jobs, they can branch further out, to places like St Louis, Missouri, where the median 1-BR rent soared by 15.5% to $970, or Cleveland, Ohio, where it soared by 15.1% to $1,070. If you can save $20,000 a year on rent, why not? OK, you give up the glories that Manhattan, Boston, and San Francisco offer, but that logic appears to be sinking in – forced by circumstances or voluntarily.
The 33 Cities where 1-BR rents jumped 5% or more.
In 33 of the 100 largest rental markets, rents soared by 5% or more in October, compared to a year ago, topping out with Newark (+15.6%). In 15 of these cities, rents jumped by over 10%, huge moves in an expense item that tends to eat up between one-third and well over one-half of the household budget.
In 29 of those cities, the median asking rent for a 1-BR apartment is still less than half of the 1-BR rent in San Francisco ($2,800), despite the increases in those cities and despite the plunge in San Francisco. But the gap is narrowing:
|33 Cities where 1-BR rents jumped 5%+
|$
|Y/Y %
|1
|Newark, NJ
|1,480
|15.6%
|2
|St Petersburg, FL
|1,270
|15.5%
|3
|St Louis, MO
|970
|15.5%
|4
|Baltimore, MD
|1,280
|15.3%
|5
|Detroit, MI
|760
|15.2%
|6
|Cleveland, OH
|1,070
|15.1%
|7
|Indianapolis, IN
|920
|15.0%
|8
|Fresno, CA
|1,090
|14.7%
|9
|Des Moines, IA
|890
|14.1%
|10
|Chattanooga, TN
|1,020
|13.3%
|11
|Las Vegas, NV
|1,040
|11.8%
|12
|Sacramento, CA
|1,450
|11.5%
|13
|Spokane, WA
|890
|11.3%
|14
|Richmond, VA
|1,190
|11.2%
|15
|Boise, ID
|1,080
|10.2%
|16
|Providence, RI
|1,620
|9.5%
|17
|Chesapeake, VA
|1,240
|8.8%
|18
|Norfolk, VA
|970
|7.8%
|19
|Bakersfield, CA
|830
|7.8%
|20
|Tucson, AZ
|720
|7.5%
|21
|Henderson, NV
|1,210
|7.1%
|22
|Albuquerque, NM
|750
|7.1%
|23
|Jacksonville, FL
|960
|6.7%
|24
|Lincoln, NE
|830
|6.4%
|25
|El Paso, TX
|690
|6.2%
|26
|Glendale, AZ
|920
|5.7%
|27
|Anchorage, AK
|950
|5.6%
|28
|Cincinnati, OH
|950
|5.6%
|29
|Mesa, AZ
|960
|5.5%
|30
|Augusta, GA
|810
|5.2%
|31
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|1,680
|5.0%
|32
|Scottsdale, AZ
|1,480
|5.0%
|33
|Reno, NV
|1,050
|5.0%
The data set was provided by Zumper, which collects them from the Multiple Listings Service (MLS) and other listings, including its own listings, in the 100 largest rental markets. The data set covers apartments in apartment buildings, including new construction, but doesn’t cover single-family houses-for-rent and condos-for-rent.
The rents here are “median asking rents.” “Median” means half of the asking rents are higher in this market, and half are lower. “Asking rent” is the advertised rent, the amount that the landlord wishes to obtain, similar to a price tag on an item in a store. It’s a measure of the current market. But it does not measure what long-term tenants are actually paying in rent, such as under rent control. Asking rents do not include concessions, such as one-month free or two months free, which reduce the effective rent.
In cities such as San Francisco, where asking rents have been in free-fall since April, tenants on existing leases or long-term tenants whose leases have switched to month-to-month will see no rent declines unless they move to a cheaper place, or threaten to and get the landlord to cut the rent, instead of losing a tenant.
The 25 Cities where 1-BR rents fell 5% or more.
This list, the other side of the ledger, includes the most expensive rental markets in the US, but it also includes cities with a relatively high student population that has now thinned out (for example Syracuse), big cities that aren’t expensive but are fairly crowded, some cities involved in the Oil Bust, cities involved in the airplane manufacturing bust (Wichita, KS), and other cities for a variety of reasons:
|25 cities where rents dropped 5%+
|$
|Y/Y %
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|2,800
|-20.7%
|2
|Oakland, CA
|2,020
|-19.2%
|3
|New York, NY
|2,550
|-15.0%
|4
|Seattle, WA
|1,600
|-14.9%
|5
|Washington, DC
|1,960
|-14.8%
|6
|San Jose, CA
|2,120
|-13.5%
|7
|Los Angeles, CA
|2,000
|-13.0%
|8
|Boston, MA
|2,210
|-12.6%
|9
|Denver, CO
|1,400
|-12.5%
|10
|Irving, TX
|1,000
|-10.7%
|11
|Wichita, KS
|600
|-10.4%
|12
|Syracuse, NY
|800
|-10.1%
|13
|Buffalo, NY
|1,030
|-9.6%
|14
|Corpus Christi, TX
|820
|-8.9%
|15
|Plano, TX
|1,090
|-8.4%
|16
|Winston Salem, NC
|760
|-8.4%
|17
|Pittsburgh, PA
|1,110
|-8.3%
|18
|Akron, OH
|570
|-8.1%
|19
|Milwaukee, WI
|1,040
|-7.1%
|20
|Fort Worth, TX
|1,030
|-6.4%
|21
|Salt Lake City, UT
|1,020
|-6.4%
|22
|Madison, WI
|1,180
|-6.3%
|23
|Nashville, TN
|1,270
|-5.9%
|24
|Honolulu, HI
|1,520
|-5.6%
|25
|Colorado Springs, CO
|940
|-5.1%
The 25 cities with the lowest 1-BR rents:
The unsung heroes in rental land, so to speak. This is where $1,000 a month gets you a nice 1-BR unit, and where $1,500 may mean a luxury unit where you can live in style. And they include some very nice cities with lots of things to do. And some of them are perfect for working-from-anywhere.
The cheapest city to rent in among the largest 100 rental markets is Akron, OH, where the median asking rent for 1-BR apartments is just $580, roughly one-fifth of what it is in San Francisco. And it fell 8.1% year-over-year. Wichita is right behind at $600 a month, down 10.4% year-over-year:
|Cities with lowest 1-BR rents
|$
|Y/Y %
|1
|Akron, OH
|570
|-8.1%
|2
|Wichita, KS
|600
|-10.4%
|3
|Lubbock, TX
|650
|3.2%
|4
|Shreveport, LA
|650
|1.6%
|5
|Tulsa, OK
|680
|0.0%
|6
|El Paso, TX
|690
|6.2%
|7
|Tucson, AZ
|720
|7.5%
|8
|Lexington, KY
|730
|2.8%
|9
|Albuquerque, NM
|750
|7.1%
|10
|Greensboro, NC
|750
|2.7%
|11
|Detroit, MI
|760
|15.2%
|12
|Laredo, TX
|760
|-3.8%
|13
|Oklahoma City, OK
|760
|1.3%
|14
|Winston Salem, NC
|760
|-8.4%
|15
|Tallahassee, FL
|790
|-3.7%
|16
|Baton Rouge, LA
|800
|0.0%
|17
|Knoxville, TN
|800
|-3.6%
|18
|Syracuse, NY
|800
|-10.1%
|19
|Augusta, GA
|810
|5.2%
|20
|Corpus Christi, TX
|820
|-8.9%
|21
|Bakersfield, CA
|830
|7.8%
|22
|Lincoln, NE
|830
|6.4%
|23
|Omaha, NE
|830
|3.8%
|24
|Memphis, TN
|840
|-1.2%
|25
|Columbus, OH
|850
|3.7%
The 25 cities with the highest 1-BR rents:
The top seven on this high-dollar list, plus Seattle (#14) and Denver (#24), are the cities where rents have dropped by large amounts in dollar terms, given the high amounts to start with; for example, in San Francisco, the median asking rent has dropped by about $1,000 compared to 16 months ago.
Newark has moved into this list, thanks to its majestic – and for tenants horrifying – rent increases recently. Sacramento, where rents jumped by 11.5% year-over-year, has also moved into this list. It’s on the edge of the San Francisco Bay Area and catches some of the outflux from Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and the East Bay, such as Oakland.
|Cities with highest 1-BR rents
|$
|Y/Y %
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|2,800
|-20.7%
|2
|New York, NY
|2,550
|-15.0%
|3
|Boston, MA
|2,210
|-12.6%
|4
|San Jose, CA
|2,120
|-13.5%
|5
|Oakland, CA
|2,020
|-19.2%
|6
|Los Angeles, CA
|2,000
|-13.0%
|7
|Washington, DC
|1,960
|-14.8%
|8
|San Diego, CA
|1,790
|-2.2%
|9
|Miami, FL
|1,750
|2.3%
|10
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|1,680
|5.0%
|11
|Santa Ana, CA
|1,640
|1.2%
|12
|Anaheim, CA
|1,620
|-2.4%
|13
|Providence, RI
|1,620
|9.5%
|14
|Seattle, WA
|1,600
|-14.9%
|15
|Long Beach, CA
|1,570
|1.3%
|16
|Honolulu, HI
|1,520
|-5.6%
|17
|Chicago, IL
|1,500
|3.4%
|18
|Philadelphia, PA
|1,490
|-0.7%
|19
|Newark, NJ
|1,480
|15.6%
|20
|Scottsdale, AZ
|1,480
|5.0%
|21
|Atlanta, GA
|1,470
|2.8%
|22
|Sacramento, CA
|1,450
|11.5%
|23
|New Orleans, LA
|1,430
|2.1%
|24
|Denver, CO
|1,400
|-12.5%
|25
|Portland, OR
|1,400
|-4.8%
The rental market is liquid and fast-moving, and when rents change a lot, it creates churn. When rents drop sharply, tenants whose leases have expired can go for a cheaper place, or a nicer place for the same rent – the “free upgrade” that is now becoming popular. Landlords react to fill their units, and they underbid each other on rent, or offer better incentives, or nicer units, and it introduces a dynamic of competition.
But when rents are rising, tenants try to hunker down, and when the rent increase hits and they can’t stand it, they’ll have to move to a dumpier place for the same amount (“free downgrade?”).
And when these dynamics are as pronounced as they currently are, with these huge differences in movements, from sharp increases to sharp decreases, it’s also a reflection of people on the move, from the most expensive cities to cheaper locations, either because they can work from anywhere or because they’ve lost their job and cannot afford to live there anymore.
The unemployment factor is big in San Francisco: 76,800 people certified for unemployment benefits in August, according to the latest data from the California Employment Development Department – a huge number for a city the size of San Francisco.
Some of those people made lots of money and have enough wealth and are comfortable not working for a while. But for others, living in the expensive city was nip-and-tuck when they still had a job. When they found themselves on unemployment compensation, there was no reason to blow it all on rent.
In a city like San Francisco, the outflux is the combination of the move to work-from-anywhere and unemployment. Some of the younger recent arrivals may have gone home and moved back in with their parents – and may have exited the rental market altogether.
The Largest 100 rental markets.
The table below shows the top 100 cities, with 1-BR and 2-BR median asking rents in October, and year-over-year changes, in order of the cost of 1-BR rents, from most expensive to least expensive. You can search the list via the search function in your browser (if your smartphone clips this 6-column table on the right, hold your device in landscape position):
|Rents, Top 100 Cities
|1-BR $
|Y/Y %
|2-BR $
|Y/Y %
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|2,800
|-20.7%
|3,690
|-21.0%
|2
|New York, NY
|2,550
|-15.0%
|2,900
|-17.1%
|3
|Boston, MA
|2,210
|-12.6%
|2,680
|-8.5%
|4
|San Jose, CA
|2,120
|-13.5%
|2,680
|-9.2%
|5
|Oakland, CA
|2,020
|-19.2%
|2,630
|-12.3%
|6
|Los Angeles, CA
|2,000
|-13.0%
|2,780
|-14.7%
|7
|Washington, DC
|1,960
|-14.8%
|2,680
|-8.5%
|8
|San Diego, CA
|1,790
|-2.2%
|2,370
|-0.4%
|9
|Miami, FL
|1,750
|2.3%
|2,310
|4.1%
|10
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|1,680
|5.0%
|2,170
|-1.4%
|11
|Santa Ana, CA
|1,640
|1.2%
|2,230
|9.3%
|12
|Anaheim, CA
|1,620
|-2.4%
|2,000
|-2.9%
|13
|Providence, RI
|1,620
|9.5%
|1,770
|4.1%
|14
|Seattle, WA
|1,600
|-14.9%
|2,100
|-8.7%
|15
|Long Beach, CA
|1,570
|1.3%
|2,040
|2.0%
|16
|Honolulu, HI
|1,520
|-5.6%
|2,160
|-0.5%
|17
|Chicago, IL
|1,500
|3.4%
|1,800
|1.1%
|18
|Philadelphia, PA
|1,490
|-0.7%
|1,750
|4.2%
|19
|Scottsdale, AZ
|1,480
|5.0%
|2,000
|1.0%
|20
|Newark, NJ
|1,480
|15.6%
|1,820
|15.2%
|21
|Atlanta, GA
|1,470
|2.8%
|1,900
|5.0%
|22
|Sacramento, CA
|1,450
|11.5%
|1,730
|15.3%
|23
|New Orleans, LA
|1,430
|2.1%
|1,700
|9.7%
|24
|Denver, CO
|1,400
|-12.5%
|1,920
|-3.5%
|25
|Portland, OR
|1,400
|-4.8%
|1,800
|2.9%
|26
|Gilbert, AZ
|1,300
|4.0%
|1,570
|6.1%
|27
|Minneapolis, MN
|1,290
|-1.5%
|1,820
|1.7%
|28
|Chandler, AZ
|1,290
|4.9%
|1,510
|8.6%
|29
|Austin, TX
|1,280
|1.6%
|1,590
|1.3%
|30
|Baltimore, MD
|1,280
|15.3%
|1,610
|15.0%
|31
|Nashville, TN
|1,270
|-5.9%
|1,420
|1.4%
|32
|St Petersburg, FL
|1,270
|15.5%
|1,670
|15.2%
|33
|Chesapeake, VA
|1,240
|8.8%
|1,290
|4.0%
|34
|Dallas, TX
|1,230
|2.5%
|1,650
|1.9%
|35
|Charlotte, NC
|1,220
|0.0%
|1,430
|10.0%
|36
|Henderson, NV
|1,210
|7.1%
|1,360
|2.3%
|37
|Orlando, FL
|1,200
|-3.2%
|1,390
|0.0%
|38
|Tampa, FL
|1,190
|4.4%
|1,400
|4.5%
|39
|Richmond, VA
|1,190
|11.2%
|1,410
|7.6%
|40
|Madison, WI
|1,180
|-6.3%
|1,410
|6.0%
|41
|Durham, NC
|1,140
|3.6%
|1,240
|0.8%
|42
|Houston, TX
|1,120
|3.7%
|1,370
|5.4%
|43
|Pittsburgh, PA
|1,110
|-8.3%
|1,300
|-2.3%
|44
|Aurora, CO
|1,100
|0.0%
|1,440
|2.9%
|45
|Plano, TX
|1,090
|-8.4%
|1,470
|-8.1%
|46
|Fresno, CA
|1,090
|14.7%
|1,320
|14.8%
|47
|Virginia Beach, VA
|1,080
|-2.7%
|1,280
|4.1%
|48
|Boise, ID
|1,080
|10.2%
|1,180
|-1.7%
|49
|Cleveland, OH
|1,070
|15.1%
|1,160
|16.0%
|50
|Raleigh, NC
|1,060
|3.9%
|1,230
|3.4%
|51
|Reno, NV
|1,050
|5.0%
|1,400
|7.7%
|52
|Milwaukee, WI
|1,040
|-7.1%
|1,200
|2.6%
|53
|Phoenix, AZ
|1,040
|3.0%
|1,280
|2.4%
|54
|Las Vegas, NV
|1,040
|11.8%
|1,250
|5.0%
|55
|Buffalo, NY
|1,030
|-9.6%
|1,210
|-11.7%
|56
|Fort Worth, TX
|1,030
|-6.4%
|1,310
|1.6%
|57
|Salt Lake City, UT
|1,020
|-6.4%
|1,300
|-3.0%
|58
|Chattanooga, TN
|1,020
|13.3%
|1,180
|14.6%
|59
|Irving, TX
|1,000
|-10.7%
|1,360
|-4.9%
|60
|Kansas City, MO
|990
|4.2%
|1,170
|9.3%
|61
|Rochester, NY
|980
|4.3%
|1,190
|9.2%
|62
|Norfolk, VA
|970
|7.8%
|1,020
|8.5%
|63
|St Louis, MO
|970
|15.5%
|1,270
|14.4%
|64
|Mesa, AZ
|960
|5.5%
|1,200
|1.7%
|65
|Jacksonville, FL
|960
|6.7%
|1,160
|9.4%
|66
|Anchorage, AK
|950
|5.6%
|1,200
|4.3%
|67
|Cincinnati, OH
|950
|5.6%
|1,120
|-13.2%
|68
|Colorado Springs, CO
|940
|-5.1%
|1,230
|1.7%
|69
|Glendale, AZ
|920
|5.7%
|1,170
|10.4%
|70
|Indianapolis, IN
|920
|15.0%
|1,000
|9.9%
|71
|San Antonio, TX
|900
|1.1%
|1,130
|1.8%
|72
|Arlington, TX
|890
|-1.1%
|1,180
|6.3%
|73
|Spokane, WA
|890
|11.3%
|1,120
|12.0%
|74
|Des Moines, IA
|890
|14.1%
|950
|5.6%
|75
|Louisville, KY
|860
|-4.4%
|960
|-1.0%
|76
|Columbus, OH
|850
|3.7%
|1,130
|4.6%
|77
|Memphis, TN
|840
|-1.2%
|890
|0.0%
|78
|Omaha, NE
|830
|3.8%
|1,050
|5.0%
|79
|Lincoln, NE
|830
|6.4%
|940
|-1.1%
|80
|Bakersfield, CA
|830
|7.8%
|1,040
|15.6%
|81
|Corpus Christi, TX
|820
|-8.9%
|1,060
|-3.6%
|82
|Augusta, GA
|810
|5.2%
|880
|3.5%
|83
|Syracuse, NY
|800
|-10.1%
|1,000
|0.0%
|84
|Knoxville, TN
|800
|-3.6%
|950
|0.0%
|85
|Baton Rouge, LA
|800
|0.0%
|910
|2.2%
|86
|Tallahassee, FL
|790
|-3.7%
|950
|5.6%
|87
|Winston Salem, NC
|760
|-8.4%
|850
|-2.3%
|88
|Laredo, TX
|760
|-3.8%
|910
|-4.2%
|89
|Oklahoma City, OK
|760
|1.3%
|910
|0.0%
|90
|Detroit, MI
|760
|15.2%
|900
|15.4%
|91
|Greensboro, NC
|750
|2.7%
|860
|1.2%
|92
|Albuquerque, NM
|750
|7.1%
|940
|13.3%
|93
|Lexington, KY
|730
|2.8%
|890
|-6.3%
|94
|Tucson, AZ
|720
|7.5%
|940
|6.8%
|95
|El Paso, TX
|690
|6.2%
|840
|7.7%
|96
|Tulsa, OK
|680
|0.0%
|830
|0.0%
|97
|Shreveport, LA
|650
|1.6%
|750
|7.1%
|98
|Lubbock, TX
|650
|3.2%
|780
|4.0%
|99
|Wichita, KS
|600
|-10.4%
|730
|-3.9%
|100
|Akron, OH
|570
|-8.1%
|720
|2.9%
My son is moving out of Manhattan when his lease runs out end of year. He was in a new place that the landowner modified from 2 to 3 bedroom so 3 guys could afford the $6500 rent. He is going to stay with me in my $450 per month shack that really isn’t that much different than his apartment on the inside. It’s a freshly painted box with better views than he had.
He is working virtually and is going to try to bank the $2200/ month to try to get ahead on life. He is teaching for a college virtually and has already gotten orders that it’s all going to be virtual the next semester.
This room cost 6,500 dollars a month.
You can believe it man it’s true.
Somewhere a landlord’s laughing till he wets his pants
Words courtesy of Lou Reed.
Was laughing.
That place is going to empty for quite awhile.
But the alligator has to be paid monthly.
so – if our avg rent for 1 bedroom in Tucson is $720 and my HIGHEST 1 bedroom rate is $525 I have lots of room to raise prices
love it my 15% ROI now going to 50% roi
of course I’m going to price out most of my retirees who live on LESS THAN $1,000 per month
There is a second dynamic going on here also. When the construction boom started here in Portland ( most other West Coast Cities too) around 2014 many people moved in to staff the construction industry and associated business’s. There was a steady influx of cars with license plates from Texas, Oklahoma etc. Now that most of the building is winding down and there is almost no new construction starting these same people are heading back to where they came from.
Old School – excellent!
I have a buddy – his daughter and SIL are moving back home. They bought a home here in Socal but are renting it out and live with parents and save money. The daughter makes $150k and SIL not sure. The parents bought a retirement home on an island in WA and will be back and forth next year, so they benefit from having someone in the home.
One could draw an entropy function from brick and mortar selling continuum to an online one, facilitated by internet and fast data exchanges, and then another one, from office working to wfh, facilitated again by fast data flow. Both these entropic processes result in equalisation of asset values across the board. Property values of course.
I always think, what happens in USA, comes to U.K. in 6-12 months, and spills over to continental Europe, a further 6 to 12 months hence. It would be a great time stamp position if one could establish the above parameters, but at European level, say top 10 cities in U.K., Germany France Spain Italy and others.
Maybe even China or India if such numbers could be cleansed so to be believed.
As specific microcosms, I would also add Luxembourg, Monaco and Lichtenstein (in no particular order) to the list, so to see how entropy affects the very top of the tree.
I don’t think rents in smaller isolated cities like Spokane, WA are rising because of work-from-home. As the article states, people that work-from-home have to visit the office occasionally, so they usually can’t live too far from the city. Spokane is a a 5-6 hour drive from Seattle, so I wouldn’t expect many people employed by a Seattle company to move to Spokane. Also, I don’t think a lot of jobs suddenly popped up in these small isolated cities that would be cause for migration.
I think the small city rent increases are more likely attributable to the rise in housing prices. A lot of people can’t afford housing at today’s artificial prices, so landlords have them bent over a barrel.
I can’t wait for interest rates to normalize, so RE and rents can stabilize at a sustainable price.
BOBBER
Your comment that “…landlords have them bent over a barrell…”
If the landlord had to buy that expensive home, does it not make sense that landlord will need to charge more in rent to cover expenses?
I was a landlord for 15 years (single family stuff) and it was a grind. I am more concerned with the mob mentality that ALL landlords are made of $$$ and it will be OK to leave them hanging out to dry indefinitely (eviction moratoriums). I don’t have the stats, but there is a large continuum of landlords who make a meager living and the mob mentality is likely to make them a Covid Casualty.
The landlords that purchased property five years ago or earlier are making a killing. The landlords that buy property today will be lucky not to lose their shirt. Thus, I would never put landlords in one bucket.
Also, I don’t see too much anger against landlords in particular. People are starting to realize that overall economic policies are rigged against young people and others with no assets. It’s not the landlord that is the problem.
Ha, in my last place I experienced two landlords because the building was sold. Seller was a nice old man who probably bought it for 100k in 1990, sold for $650k a year or so ago. New guys were nice enough people too but awful landlords because they were cheap about everything (and inexperienced).
I think a lack of sympathy for landlords can come from a few different ideological positions. For even the soi dissant socialists you see nowadays this kind of private property is particularly offensive, and a lot of liberals won’t stand for rentiers either. For the numbers-minded, there’s the fact that landlords own the property and can sell the place, making them a lot better off than most! And if not, on account of outrageous debt, they are lousy businessmen and their failure should happen if the system works, in the eyes of conservatives.
Moving from New York to Newark:
From one big cesspool to a little cesspool!
I thought the same thing. Newark is probably more dangerous on a personal level too.
Shakeout has yet to factor in.
Dwntwn PDX, w/multiples of new apts/condos coming on line every month (and more in the pipeline), ‘value pricing’ reminiscent of last recession enticements. No major SFR developments w/in a 20 mile of downtown.
Two months free (w/year lease at full sticker) + free cable/parking/garbage is the norm. And nary a taker for those ground level mixed use units.
When construction stops (stationary construction cranes & no crew activity) on those in-process developments, the tsunami is (well) on its way.
As always, ymmv.
Wolf,
One dynamic I don’t think you mentioned in the post, is that the vast majority of inflow metros are much less land starved (by oceans, mountains, protected areas, gvt regulation) than the coastal outflow mkts.
So, while there is currently some movement towards the center by both high cost and lost cost metros, most of the low cost metros can much, much more easily add to their housing stock, hopefully keeping price increases in check.
So while the inflow metros may be seeing some price hikes now, I am hopeful that new supply will be built in 12 to 18 months, returning those metros to much greater affordability.
A lot of those inflow metros are surrounded by hundreds of miles of open space…the area of a circle being pi*radius^2, that is a ton of cheap land within short commuting distances.
The madness of this, is that it has always been true…and the huge coastal premia, long folly.
Cas127,
I can’t speak for the other cities, but there is a huge amount of land in San Francisco that used to be industrial and shipyards and a big power plant and whatnot, and part of it is now contaminated (nuclear from the Cold War). Most of it is now unused. The power plant has been shut down years ago.
This includes the entire Treasure Island, the old Naval Shipyards, and the Candlestick Park area. Plus a bunch of other areas in Mission Bay, South of Market, etc. They’re now under development, with something like 60,000 housing units planned for them. But due to the contamination and remediation problems, and a whole bunch of other issues, the whole thing is dragging out forever. But in effect, there is a lot of room to build, even in San Francisco, which is surrounded on three sides by water.
Tearing down old industrial buildings and warehouses and putting up high-rises has been done in the entire South of Market area for the past three or so decades. And there is lots of room left to do this, and they’re still doing it. There is a big construction boom going on in that area. That’s where the brand-new Salesforce tower is.
Same in South Florida; the problem is that the infrastructure (power, water, roads, etc.) is never improved at the same time to the extent that the upgrades are needed.
Rents have been dropping in San Francisco but apartment buildings are selling at highest prices ever and there isn’t much product. I don’t get it.
Intelligent yet idiot,
The reason you don’t get it is because it’s not true.
In terms of buildings with 5+ units, in Q3, sales have collapsed by more than 50% (Compass). “The inventory of active listings is up, and the number of sales and the percentage of listings selling are well down since the pandemic struck.”
Wolf:
Any difference in the rentals prices among the multi-storied vs the single floor variety, with the covid 2nd spike on the way?
1) SPX jumped like a dog in the morning, but got tired in the afternoon.
2) After resting for x4 days, between Oct 20 to Oct 23, SPX couldn’t
get it up > Oct 19 big red open, turned it’s back and it gave up.
3) Oct 26 low knockout 15 TD lows to the left.
4) Oct 27 was crap.
5) Between Oct 28 big red and Oct 30 SPX was slowing down, shortening it’s thrust.
6) A RSI line on price between Mar 23 low to Oct 28 big red close is
parallel to SPX backbone support line between May 14(L) to June 29(L).
7) A RSI line on the RSI is flat, horizontal. In the next big red, RSI line tilt will be a low slog down..
8) Today SPX jumped above the RSI line to close the gap. Wow !
9) A similar RSI line stopped NDX at today close. !!
10) NDX backbone is parallel to the RSI line.
11) The next RSI line will have a lower angle of attack. Lower and lower.
The fact that Newark, NJ rents jumped is puzzling. It is NOT a nice place to live, and if I lived in Manhattan, I’d hardly escape Covid by moving there. Newark is crowded, amongst other things. In fact I’d rank it as one of the worst places to live in America.
Westchester makes sense as a Covid sanctuary, and even parts of Long Island.