For Stocks, Any Election Outcome is Now the Best Outcome, Disputed Election, Long Legal Mess, Split Government Without Stimulus, Whatever…

This is funny in terms of stock-market “narratives” during these crazy times.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
At first, long ago, the narrative was that a Trump victory would boost stocks. And then when this became more uncertain, the narrative was that a Biden victory would also boost stocks, and that a “Blue Wave” would boost stocks hugely because it would trigger the mother of all stimulus packages, which would spread trillions of dollars directly and indirectly to these companies, which would be good for stocks.
And so it was that a victory by either presidential candidate would boost stocks, and that only a disputed election outcome with a long drawn-out legal battle or a split government would derail stocks.
And now, that Trump is already disputing the still unknown election outcome and is threatening a long-drawn-out legal battle if he loses – with Biden leading in electoral votes but millions of mail-in ballots left to be counted – even the threat of a disputed election and a long-drawn-out mess is now boosting stocks.
And even funnier: The only remaining outcome that would not boost stocks, and by some measures would be the worst possible outcome during these times – namely a split government, with the Senate remaining under Republican control and Biden in the White House, and therefore no stimulus package – is suddenly a distinct possibility. But it now too is seen as boosting stocks because it would mean, according to the newly fashioned narrative, that the absence of a Blue Wave would be good for Big Tech because it would be less threatened by antitrust pressures.
These narratives are funny. They change and adapt constantly, like a weather vane. Major investment banks come out with reports to create and support these narratives, and adjust them as probabilities of outcomes change, with the purpose being that whatever happens, and no matter how it happens, and regardless of why or when it happens, it has to boost stocks, according to the narratives.
At the moment, all stock market indexes are shooting higher, with the Nasdaq up 4% and the S&P 500 index up 3%, after stock futures went through a roller-coaster session overnight.
The Russell 2000 had been in the red this morning, despite the other indices spiking, on fears that the mother of all stimulus packages would not be happening. The narrative was that these smaller stocks would benefit most from a stimulus package. And now, that narrative changed too, and the Russell 2000 is now spiking higher.
But in a huge contrary move, the 10-year Treasury yield is now down 16 basis points, from the spike to 0.93% last night to 0.77% now, with prices of these Treasury securities jumping, which would normally indicate a flight to safety, in direct disagreement with stocks, or whatever.
The dollar jumped overnight against a basket of other currencies, in a flight-to-safety trade, with the DXY Dollar Index going over 94 overnight, but then this trade started unwinding, with the DXY currently back at 93.48, whatever the narrative of the moment may be.
There are always narratives around the markets – the stories of why asset prices go one way or the other if certain things happen. But I cannot remember these narratives having been this silly and contradictory and all over the place simultaneously, a smorgasbord of narratives practically that change constantly but in effect take any and all outcomes, even messy outcomes, and fashion them into a positive for stocks.
Who can trust any numbers? Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion seems to have finally been sold for about $18 million, $2 million under the original asking price. The developer who bought it plans on demolishing the house and building a new waterfront mansion in its place. Epstein bought the place in 1990 for $2 million. So, a nine-fold increase in this property’s value over 30 years. That increase doesn’t jibe with the doctored rate of inflation we are given by the government, a rate used to determine Social Security pension increases, among other things. Sure, there are places like Baltimore and Detroit where housing costs are down, but those cities are loaded with war zones where no one wants to live. Depend on government numbers prepared by government workers. Have you ever tried to contact a government agency and talk to an employee there about a problem you are having with that agency? Almost all the time-servers are do-nothings who seem to be suffering from low-grade autistic spectrum disorder. Remember the UI debacle starting in March when it took months for some claimants to get UI benefits? Have a nice day.
Location; kocation; kocation. Thirty years ago there was a lot more land were to build a mansion in tbe Area, thirty years later? Not so much.
Plus the dollar loses it’s value over time.
$2,000,000 in 1990 is worth $3,982,861.51 today or at 100 dollars in 1990 being requivalent to 203.82 dollars in 2020… 4,076,400 dollars that’s even more. So the mansion actually sold for 4.41 times more than the money he originally paid for it.
How long has this market been suffering the worst case of cognitive dissonance? Let another round of Hopium to save the day and up and up we go. If this market is a person, it would be your typical Facebook user that lives strictly in their own echo chamber. Any news or narrative is to support their own POV.
That’s actually a really good analogy, Phoenix.
The issue is where you can get a decent yield? Seems nowhere. Even BTC is at ATH.
All assets are high unless you find some special situation. In my opinion it’s not a time to buy assets. Pay down debt if you have any. If not it’s a good time to make a plan for what to buy during the next panic.
Some of us have to shoot for the stars to get what you got, Old School. Gambling sucks but in the worst case I live a marginal life in retirement, in the best case I get to live the retirement I really want (which is not opulent but starts early around age 55). So I gamble on the stock market.
A company out of Minnesota that is in the agriculture and energy business and is a farmer-owned coop, CHS Inc., closed just now @ $29.44. They pay a $2 annual yield in 50 cents per quarter which is almost 7%.
The last five years: high of $32.24 on 1 August 2016 & low of $25.29 on 25 March 2020.
As WOLF STREET readers know, I am a Minnesotan who made his money in Ag. Two companies also in Minnesota that do well in the Ag business, but don’t trade publicly are Cargill and Land O’Lakes. The latter is a member-owned coop.
Yeah, I’m surprised there isn’t a narrative yet describing how all the narratives are bullish… besides yours just now of course… it must come from a banks desk lol
“To da’ moon Alice! To ‘da moooon’”
Change is coming. Micro and macro. A recent issue of a weekly periodical is awaiting my morning reading and contemplation. It focuses on the ‘Great Reset.’ Not just in the U.S. but world wide. I hope it will be as interesting as the topic suggests.
To the moon, for sure.
Got hold?
Stocks went down quite a bit when Trump was elected to his first term. Then, the narratives shifted, sending stock prices to the sky.
The investment banks have to keep the narratives going, because they know they don’t produce anything of value. If they couldn’t sell narratives effectively, they would all be starving in the streets, rather than living high in the Hamptons.
Investment banks also have to convince the public that people can actually beat average market returns consistently, or else trading volume, volatility, and investment banking products would dry up.
They’ve been enormously successful selling a flawed proposition. If 100% of people think they can beat the market, we know that 50% of them will fail. Law of averages. Thus, investment banks have more in common with MGM and Wynn entertainment complexes than productive businesses that produce goods or services of value.
McConnell and Biden have a long history of working together during times of gridlock. If past is prologue, then we can expect the same thing to happen now.
I “really” like the Wolf Report however the excessive use of the word “narrative” as a catch basin reminds me the the baby boomers use of “you know” that made statements look like swiss cheese, as well as our current millennials use of “like”. Otherwise great reporting.
“Narrative” is the TOPIC of this article.
Herb,
You know, ah, that’s a good point, but look….. your search for perfection is going to drive you crazy. Focus on the substance.
The market action today is nonsensical.
Tail risks abound – contested election, divided government, small or no stimulus, expanded shut downs due to Covid, stall in labor market…and so on.
Fed has buggered up all price discovery.
But it will come…It has too!
[In a Dana Carvey voice] “Read my lips, Ain’t gonna happen, ain’t gonna happen”. The Ministry of Extend and Pretend invites you to a recital of the beloved tune Brazil where we will display a thousand points of light on the ceiling. The Zentropa Sleeping Car Company wishes you a good night of sleep in our cars on your way.
The entire “elected” govt on both sides of the political party system is corrupted af and does not care about the people it claims to represent. The American political system has mutated into a subservient organ to the billionaire class on all sides, for a cut of the proceeds of course. Strict neutrality is the only viable option going forward to those who are genuinely sick and tired of the seemingly out-in-the-open corruption on both sides.
Asteroid 2020
Exactly.
The U.S. democracy has been hijacked long ago, but now it’s apparent to everyone.
At least in China they’re honest about it. And it seems to be working out better for them. In the end, it’s only the economic success that matters.
American democracy is just oligarchy buying the illusion. We’re sliding into a version of Mexico.
Sweet Meteor of Death 2020.
Neither party remotely cares about the future of the country, only dragging their own worthless, rotting husks through the next election cycle.
Point well made sir!
Floridians voting by almost 2-1 for an increase in their minimum wage is bullish for stocks. Right?
Considering they vote for small gov advocated by Republicans. It reminds me of the red state support on ACA vote for GOP. Isn’t that what shooting your own feet looks like?
My short stint as a stock “analyst” back in 1999 taught me one good lesson. It doesn’t matter what story you are telling, but you absolutely must tell a story. Any story will do. People want to be told stories.
(How the word narrative became the word of choice for stories is a way too complicated history to get into here.)
This is in no way a criticism of Wolf or this site. Indeed, I’ve loved this site ever since I first stumbled upon it, any day now will be pulling the trigger on a beer mug donation. Thanks Wolf for all you do.
Actually, Wolf, what you need to do is resell gold/silver/bitcoin/diamonds/cigarettes/cans of mackerel/etc (basically any USD substitute) here.
You can’t trade beer mugs for food in a post-dollar apocalyptic wasteland.
I can easily imagine a situation where Wolf’s beer mugs are worth more than gold. Stock up now!
They stopped mining those beer mugs. What’s above ground right now is all there is 🤣
Collector’s item… woohooo
Something just seems off, I guess it will take riots on the streets to get the market to pay any attention.
Ha, or may be the crash will come when the results are in… you know. Buy the rumor, sell the news type of deal.
Riots bullish for SWBI 😀
Five more states legalize cannabis. Tesla still trading around 420.
I couldn’t resist picking up a Dec QQQ 282 put this morning. QQQ up 5% on nothing but uncertainty.
How can states with much more population have their counts in but Michigan and Wisconsin not? As the Empire crumbles the rotting core becomes apparent. Illinois is the locus.
Because the GOP state legislatures in those states prevented counting them until today. Other states allow pre-canvassing – when the ballots arrive they are validated and counted but not reported until poll closing.
Nah, it’s nothing nefarious, the whole point here is all about creating drama and getting eyeballs on the screen.
It’s riveting television, there is probably a secret agreement somewhere with the battleground states where the networks receive kickbacks the longer the state drags out the count. Of course, this only applies to battleground states, otherwise it defeats the purpose.
The longer this drags out with “breaking news on the election” the better. As for who is elected, nobody cares, jackasses and dumbos, what’s the difference.
MCH, almost everybody cares about who wins this presidency.
Or if by “nobody cares” you mean it doesn’t matter, then I agree in the long term, the trajectory we are on is not particularly affected by who is president. But short term, one half of the population gets to be frustrated on a daily basis and no one wants to be in that half.
brilliant. thank you
What really depresses me is the complete lack of credibility of nearly every institution in this country from the media, to the government, and the so called free markets. It is all just a lie and a scam. It is not possible to believe in anything anymore.
The media conjecture and polling for this election have been massively incorrect yet again. Trump was polling down 10% but will likely lose the popular vote by 1%. Trump will lose, but it is very close, much closer than predicted.
Where are the media people who made such incorrect projections just days ago? And the Senate will stay Republican, and the House appears to have become more Republican. Remember the supposed blue wave?
This is a massive failure on the part of the media and polling elites.
Haha predicting what a hundred million people will do ahead of time and only getting it right to within +/- 4% is “a massive failure”. That’s funny.
The national polls suggested a 10% margin and a landslide. It’s about 2%. That’s not 4% +/- it’s 8%, and the degree of confidence from all sources (except 538) was very high. This is two Presidential elections in a row that the pollsters and media have completely botched. In any other business there would be some introspection, but I am not seeing much of that.
It really does not matter what the people do. Votes, money, stock markets, housing markets are all manufactured. It is all fake.
I feel like I’m living in an alternate reality. Thank god for legalization.
Shouldn’t this have been the worse case scenario? I know people were talking about it but I just figured this is the USA. Cooler heads will prevail. There is still a modicum of intelligence out there. But no we will have a disputed election and the stock market is on the rise…
A while ago I quoted the dialog at the end of Three Days of the Condor, and it seems appropriate to quote it once more.
Joubert: Well, the fact is, what I do is not a bad occupation. Someone is always willing to pay.
Joe Turner or ‘Condor’: I would find it … tiring.
Joubert: Oh,no – it’s quite restful. It’s almost peaceful. No need to believe in either side, or any side. There is no cause. There’s only yourself. The belief is in your own precision.
Jdog, believe in yourself and those around you.
P.S. Lisa_Hooker was right, they did not publish it.
I’m thinking all asset prices are much more influenced by global persons and interests than US persons- even the US stocks etc. Americans may or may not be stupid, but the majority of us are definitely jaded, cynical and suspicious.
I doubt MCConnell and the Senate put up much of a fight. Senators will get pork for their states and enrich themselves and “grudeingly” vote along with Democrats on give-aways. The USD has yet to reflect the reality of the election results.
This is NOT what happened after the legislature changed hands in 2010, the Senate will not agree to a massive stimulus that funds state and local governments to an excessive degree.
I think this electoral outcome is actually the best possible, D win for Pres, R win for Senate. Perfect!
A split government is a GOOD thing for stocks. Neither side can pass their more obnoxious, less well-advised, more ideological nonsense.
Also, the election went far more smoothly than expected, even if the results are not immediately apparent. The National Guard deployed to major cities to quell possible unrest have not had a lot to do. Many holders who were shorting on the idea that the country would fall into turmoil after the election – hardly an uncommon thesis – are now covering their shorts.
The market likes peace. Calm. Consistency. Predictability. And there’s no better recipe for calm, consistency, and predictability than a government where both sides have to negotiate and compromise to get anything done.
Both sides might want to take credit for the market rising because of the positive outcomes for their side, but they’re both wrong. It is precisely because both sides will have significant representation that is the cause for this optimism.
Agree on split government, ideal market outcome.
I kind of like the concept of government paralysis. Every time they change the rules businesses have to waste time and money adjusting to the new scenario. And the new scenario is rarely good for the middle class, which might freeze to death in cold weather due to being so regularly sheared.
In my own business sphere Obamacare has probably been the biggest government disaster. They talk about how many people now have health insurance but fail to mention most doctors won’t see patients who bought their policy on the exchange. I won’t. The reimbursement for an Obamacare policy is about what Medicaid pays, which is a pittance. My daughter bought a gold plan on the exchange. When she needed medical care there exactly ONE clinic that accepted her insurance.
Before I went on Medicare I had a bronze HMO with BCBS, bought privately, not on the exchange. The deductible was $6,000 and my premium was about $950/month. Just for giggles I did a search for pain specialists in Houston who accepted my insurance. Only one hit, and it wasn’t my practice, plus I had never heard of the guy despite being here over 20 years.
They also urged health care entities to switch to electronic records, promising that the initial outlay would be reimbursed. Later on, they introduced “meaningful use” which required documentation that they really were using EHR. The documentation required was so insane that some practices hired consultants to walk them through it. I think maybe 20% of practices qualified for reimbursement.
I’m still using paper records. I didn’t blow money on EHR which not only turned into a screw job for the doctors but also decreases productivity by about 20%.
“I’m from the government and I’m here to help”.
Since we are talking politics, I will be very brief and mention just two differences between the US and the rest of the English- speaking world. In 1790 the UK still had a very powerful, entrenched Upper House, the Lords. It no longer does, having evolved past the point of fearing a French 1789 revolutionary mob. The Lords are advisory only.
But let’s say the desirability of an Upper House with 6 year terms instead of the mere two years for the lowly Representatives is debatable.
Second point: all countries are concerned that there be ‘continuity of government’, but Americans more so.
No where else do those words crop up as often.
So WHY is there this bizarre 77 day transition period between the election and the inauguration of the next president? The president commands the Armed Forces but any such transition period in the Armed Forces itself is unthinkable, as of course it is also also in business. If a commander is in charge, but is due to be replaced in 2.5 months, you obviously don’t have continuity of command, because it would be inappropriate for him to take a decision that binds his successor. (In actual emergency war situations the former commander may be called upon to advise the incumbent but this is unusual, and they are on the same side)
This transition limbo looks like a good time for an adversary to try a quick grab, while hoping for decision paralysis in their adversary.
What a strange thing to focus on.
What would you do if you were elected president and had 77 days before being inaugurated?
Would you maybe spend your time planning and coordinating with existing agencies so that the transition could be smooth and that you wouldn’t have to waste time figuring out what you’re going to do once you were sworn in because you already had 77 days to plan/act on that?
Yeah you would. And in fact, that’s what incoming presidents do.
Also, I suspect there is some time built into the process to ensure that any shenanigans like that in ’00 can be worked out.
Think it has to do with how far you can travel in a day on horseback while while consuming nothing but hardtack and coffee.
Ha ha!
No doubt. Nothing happened fast in 1800. The Battle of New Orleans happened a month after the war was over, the peace treaty being signed in Paris. There were also no time zones, there being no ability to communicate in the ‘now’ between 2 points far apart enough to make different solar time.
As for the incoming Pres ‘planning’ the transition the last one was the most disorganized in modern history, with the new Pres not knowing that in addition to cabinet there were 4000 political appointments to be filled.
What happened was this. Powell told the PPT to start buying today because he thought there would be riots. In such a scenario, the indexes would probably be down only a bit, but instead riots failed to materialize and the indexes overshoot.
Yeah, but no stimulus.
Opinion on what a Biden win means for housing prices? JPOW gets replaced. Interest rates up or held low?
A Biden win will be good for war stocks. He helped bomb Syria and Libya, so maybe somewhere like Iran next……
You go from abject speculation to definite conclusion (although stated in reverse order). Not compelling.
I think the war stocks will do fine either way. There are two things that both Republicans and Democrats agree upon:
1) Our political system is broken.
2) Our political system must be imposed on other countries by force.
Normally this would apply, but the current admin has been winding down wars and has not added to the war portfolio. Ironically, probably did more in that regard this his predecessor, the Nobel Peace Prize winner…
Nothing means anything any more. Only thing to do is relax and lean into it.
MarMar: I’m in my late 70’s. Myself and three other old gents played golf today during an absolutely gorgeous sunny and low humidity day here in Texas. Someone will be President soon and it won’t matter to us, or most commoners for that matter.
“They” at the top don’t care on lick about us. It’s all about their power and money grab.
1) SPX daily since Sept 2 high.
2) Draw x2 horizontal lines on Sept 3 high end big red : on it’s
open and it’s close.
3) The red bars and the red volume on the left are larger and higher than the ones on the right. Volume accumulation on the left is above the right.
4) Oct 12(H) was stopped by Sept 3 open. // Today close was stopped by Sept 3 close.
5) Between Oct 19 & 23 there was an attempt to move higher, above
Sept 3 (O), but it was a thud.
6) A Bullish Divergence (Oct 28/30) sent SPX higher.
7) Today bar left behind a large selling tail, an upthrust, and closed under
Sept 3(C). It’s not a good sign.
7) Election results are a 1: 1 tie decided by a coin toss, by x9 refs.
8) It looks likely that Oct 12(H) and today high are the first and the second opportunities to adjust, before supply bars will be in charge.
Hopium is the cheapest stimulus available in the market. 0 cents a pack.
Forget the state mandated tax on that pack?