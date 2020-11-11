Why Simon Property Group & Brookfield Property, #1 & #2 Mall Landlords, Bought J.C. Penney and Other Collapsed Retailers out of Bankruptcy

After years of brick-and-mortar meltdown, the Pandemic. Desperate measures are now required.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners obtained approval from bankruptcy court this week to buy the retail and operating assets of J.C. Penney, which had filed for bankruptcy in May. Simon is the largest mall REIT [SPG] in the US. Brookfield Property Partners is an entity of Brookfield Asset Management, a huge complex Canadian asset manager and PE firm with numerous entities. Brookfield Properties became a huge mall landlord after it acquired in 2018 the mall REIT GCP, the second-largest mall landlord in the US. In 2010, after General Growth Properties, as it was known, had filed for bankruptcy, Brookfield provided funding in return for an equity stake. In 2018, when GCP was wobbling back toward bankruptcy, Brookfield bought the remainder of the REIT for $15 billion.
But shopping for the type of merchandise sold at malls has massively shifted to online platforms, including the online platforms of the mall retailers, such as Macy’s, one of the top 10 ecommerce sites in the US. No group has been hit harder than brick-and-mortar department stores, which form the essential anchors at malls. This started 20 years ago, when department store sales peaked. From December 2000, sales dropped 45% by February 2020, after a series of department store bankruptcies that included #1 department store chain Sears Holding. By September 2020, sales were down 48% from that peak:
So now, Simon and Brookfield, as well as other mall REITs, are buying retailers out of bankruptcy court to keep the stores open so that they can pay rent and fill the otherwise vacant space, and create some foot traffic and attract a few shoppers for the other stores, so that they too can keep paying rent, and keep the mall from turning into another zombie mall.
If Simon and Brookfield hadn’t stepped in, J.C. Penney might have been liquidated. This would have caused the loss of the 60,000 or so remaining jobs and the closure of about 650 remaining stores – down from about 90,000 jobs and 800 stores before it filed for bankruptcy.
Simon’s malls have about 60 of those J.C. Penney stores, and Brookfield also has a slew of J.C. Penney stores in its malls. These are anchor stores. If those stores close, new tenants willing to pay what department stores are paying will be hard to find. Anchor stores are the magnets that attract foot traffic.
Without anchor stores, there won’t be enough foot traffic to keep the other stores open, and one after they other they’ll close. This has happened many times before the Pandemic, and the Pandemic is speeding up the process. Each one of these J.C. Penney stores needs to stay open and attract shoppers to keep the mall alive.
Sparc, a joint venture between Simon and Authentic Brands – in which PE firm BlackRock became the largest investor last year – has already acquired other collapsed retailers, including Brooks Brothers, Forever 21, and Lucky Brand. Authentic Brands has a portfolio of over 50 brands. November last year, it bought some pieces of Barneys New York out of bankruptcy.
The idea now is to get some of those brands into some of the stores, including J.C. Penney – and people will come, or whatever.
Simon is focused on A malls in the best locations, and has weathered the multi-year pre-Pandemic brick-and-mortar meltdown better than other mall landlords. Some mall landlords have already filed for bankruptcy, including two mall REITs last Sunday: CBL & Associates Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. And things are getting tough even for Simon.
On Vaccine Monday, SPG’s beaten-down shares surged 27.9%. But then Simon reported quarterly results, which were rough. Revenues had plunged 25% in the third quarter, and occupancy had dropped to 91.4% on September 30, down from 94.7% a year earlier, and the lowest in many years. By Wednesday, SPG had given up nearly half of the Vaccine Monday gains.
Buying your own collapsed tenants out of bankruptcy, when their entire business model has been under withering attack for two decades – even ignoring the Pandemic for a moment – has the aura of desperation to keep the stores open that would otherwise close and empty out the mall.
In a way, short term, that’s a good thing: Retain some of the jobs, keep occupancy rates from spiraling down, and keep the malls from turning into zombies.
But even Simon cannot get Americans to abandon ecommerce. This is a structural shift of how Americans shop. Mall retailers are the bull’s eye of what ecommerce is targeting. The damage started years ago. I have been documenting the brick-and-mortar meltdown at least since 2016. This structural shift isn’t a new development, though mall landlords have publicly pooh-poohed that phenomenon every step along the way.
Simon has already shed some malls, including sending jingle mail to creditors. For example, Simon walked away from the mortgage of a 1-million-square-foot super-regional mall in a suburb of Kansas City, MO, the Independence Center. When the mall was sold in a foreclosure sale in April 2019, it generated a loss of $150 million for commercial mortgage-backed securities investors. Trepp, which tracks CMBS, called it “the largest loss ever incurred by a retail CMBS loan.” This was just part of the regular brick-and-mortar meltdown and preceded the Pandemic by a year. And now the process – including jingle mail – has accelerated.
At the time of securitization into CMBS a few years ago, inflated collateral values led to soothingly low loan-to-value ratios. Then trouble hit. Read… Jingle Mail Haunts Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities as Property Values Get Slashed Below Loan Amounts
TJX Cos., which also owns Marshalls, HomeGoods and TJ Maxx is an exception bucking the trend.
Minimal online sales and their stores are doing well in Covid times.
Even opening new stores.
“But shopping for this type of merchandise has massively shifted to online platforms…”
The TJX companies are one step up from the dollar stores, which are also doing well. The mall anchoring department stores were at another level.
One problem in the department store business has been consolidation. In the not so distant past, department stores were based in a particular city or region, so they had a lot of local knowledge and could tailor their products, hours and service locally. As the department store chains grew, they became increasingly homogeneous and less and less likely to have what locals wanted.
I used to shop in department stores fairly often. Malls were useful because if I couldn’t find what I wanted at one store, I could just go to another. At some point, the department stores started merging their identities. It was as if they all read the same Modern Mall magazine and adjusted their stock accordingly. It was harder and harder to find what I wanted. Specialty sections, and their knowledgeable staff, vanished.
Now I mainly shop online or when I am in one of those transitional neighborhoods where new stores are opening, but before the big rent squeeze forces out the more imaginative.
So… where is the money in this? Scamming investors? Making money out of defaulting loans and letting creditors keep useless malls?
I wonder where they are getting the capital. Without violating any NDAs, I can say that gigantic fortunes exist, but I had not heard of these two companies among the ones owned by the ultra rich.
Keep in mind that after the pandemic our remaining economic activity and national wealth will be concentrated even more in companies with access to such fortunes or to bailouts from the “Federal” Reserve or if the US Congress ever agrees, from the government. That will play well with the angriest members of both parties. Taxes will have to be raised on them, since the ultra rich will have a huge majority of US income. :-)
“I wonder where they are getting the capital”
Good question.
I wonder if the malls (probably owed quite a bit of rent in arrears from JcP) basically used a “credit bid”…using that already owed money as a substantial part of what they were “paying” for JcP.
Not a bad strategy, but credit bids don’t do much for non-bidding creditors, since little to no new cash flows in.
Ironically, somewhat of the same result can be obtained by the LL agreeing to a percentage-of-sales lease (sort of making the LL a de facto partner of the lessee.
But waiting for the BK gives the LL a lot more leverage, control, and ownership.
As far as I know it’s all on borrowed money with low interest rates. If you can get money cheap enough you can try to make a go at it. The top guys are getting paid several million a year to try to make a viable business. If they fail, they have still pocketed the salary and maybe missed a bonus.
I really don’t get it either. Why buy a sinking ship and keep it afloat? Do they really expect customers to come back to JCP? That store was killed a few years ago when the new CEO scrounged up from Apple tried to make it into something it wasn’t. Boom! Dead!
Maybe these new owners expect a big Xmas season…..then what? Keeping part time workers employed doesn’t seem like a valid reason to engage this strategy.
I really do not like returning things.
Let the pandemic be over so I can shop
at a store care free again.
When you return you pay shipping both ways.
Not true for Amazon or maybe just Prime members.
Prime is addiction.
That is the biz model at Amazon.
People who cough up the annual fee (mostly for magic beans benefits…) feel “obligated” to “use” the fee by shopping more at Amazon.
Not noticing that Amazon’s price advantages are very, very quickly disappearing.
Studies have shown that Prime members spend a lot more at Amaz than civilians.
Throwing good money after bad. It’s the law.
“Forget, it Jake. It’s Fedtown”
Who can’t see how noncongruent this is? Might we utilize the psychological term of ‘Double Denial?’ [ If you pretend you don’t know, and I pretend I don’t know ] then we’ll both get along just fine! Just to be completely clear: You pretend you’re not losing money even though you’re in bankruptcy, and I’ll pretend I’m not losing money by continuing to support your 20-year monetary losing streak, then Everything will be hunky-dory! WOW!
You have just described a perfect marriage.
Pretend and extend.
This is all about harm mitigation.
Behind Door #1: Chaos. JCP decides which stores to close, and when. Foot traffic drops at those malls, like, whenever. SPG reacts to each event, one-by-one, in the order they occur, never being able to tell new prospective tenants what other JCP locations will come available, and when. The period of time that there is no rent and no foot traffic varies at each location.
Behind Door #2: Managed decline. Keeping the JCP stores open, for now, keeps foot traffic coming to the malls, for now. New tenants can be lined-up before the stores close, so the period of time that the JCP stores are closed (and the period of time that foot traffic to that mall is depressed) can be kept to an absolute minimum.
Making the best of a very bad situation.
#2 extended: continued capital/debt to manage the decline is allocated to these failing companies (and prop up the investors that one these) that could otherwise be allocated other entrepreneurs industries with better future outlook: cheaper money for zombies more expensive money for upstarts.
Failure Management is the new growth opportunity in America. The Fed will be quick to assist. Extend and Pretend will be the incubator for this enterprise. Perfect fit for the PE vultures connected to easy money.
They should have waited at least 2 more years to buy.
Blood is not yet in the streets, now is not the time to buy. They are buying with the expectation that economic recovery is right around
the corner. The dollar store decade is here.Marshalls, HomeGoods, TJ Maxx are the new mall anchors and they sell trash.
After the worst Xmas season ever experienced, then what?
When Government lackeys start asking “who moved my cheese”? Then it will be time to buy but we are not even close to that sort of capitulation.
This Christmas season is not going to be anything near what MSM talks about as they continue beating the drum about getting back to normal. We have entered a new turning and “normal” has been changed forever. Wolf refers to the “good times”. They are gone for awhile!!
Good old days are gone forever. Climate change will settle in before the economy can turn the corner.
Eventually the Tooth Fairy must die. For only so long can collective insanity prevail.
Over here the mighty John Lewis chain has received planning permission to convert half of its immense flagship store on London’s Oxford Street into offices.
The City of London has been presented a planning application to demolish an eighteen year old, ten storey office/retail complex with a thirty two storey office tower.
The end must come. Delay will make it worse.
These latter day buggy whip manufacturers are in a state of total denial.
I don’t really know the sector that well. I own the big outlet REIT which is a little bit of an odd category. It gushed cash in 2019 with roughly 200 mil cash flow on 500 mil revenue paying 140 mil in dividends. It’s a slightly declining business and you have to estimate the decline to see what a proper price to pay for the stock is. Its the same discount model as any stock but you have to build in a negative growth rate. Every stock has in common that you are estimating the future and if you are too optimistic you will lose money.
I learned a couple of things about at least this REIT that is probably true of most. They just roll the debt over and for this REIT the current interest is 3.6%. Depreciation is the gift that keeps on giving as it more than covers the interest.
The goal is to keep a vibrant place that people want to come to. It is imperative that occupancy is very high with the brands people want. Who wants to go to a place with a lot of empty stores as it kind of has a feeling of failure and decline? Also no one wants to go to a place they don’t feel safe.
Also the wildcard is covid. What are the long term affects on people’s behaviour?
Wolf,
Wolf,
