All Heck Broke Loose in the Markets on Vaccine Monday. Stocks Split in Two: Some Soared, Others Plunged

Indexes backed off sharply into the close. Dow gave up 800 points of its 1,600-point spike. Nasdaq -1.5%. Oil soared. Gold & silver dropped. 10-Year Treasury went rogue.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Upon the announcement this morning of some tidbits on a preliminary study of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine, all heck broke loose in the financial markets, with investors piling into in various things and fleeing other things, and wholesale-abandoning certain things, amid reports of outages at online brokers Charles Schwab, Fidelity, Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, Vanguard, and others, where traders couldn’t log into their apps, and couldn’t make the trade of their lifetime.
And that might have saved them some money, because after the surge in the morning, stocks gave up much of it, and the Nasdaq ended up 1.5% in the red.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 1,600 points in the morning out of the gate, to 29,933. But then it zigzagged lower and in the last 20 minutes swooned 400 points, ending the day up 834 points, or 2.95%, having given up nearly 800 points from the morning spike.
The S&P 500 Index spiked 137 points to 3,646 before giving up over two-thirds of it, and ending the day at 3,550, up a mere 1.2%.
The Nasdaq was not amused.
The Nasdaq, which contains many of the Pandemic winners, never got the hang of the spike in the morning, dropped into the red, and ended the day down 1.5%. Notably, among the Pandemic winners:
- Zoom Video communications [ZM]: -17.4%
- Netflix [NFLX]: -8.6%
- Amazon [AMZN]: -5.1%
- Facebook [FB]: -5.0%
- Nvidia [NVDA]: -6.4%
- Apple [AAPL]: -2.0%
- Microsoft [MSFT]: -2.4%
- Tesla [TSLA]: -2%
- Alphabet [GOOG], to show that not everything on the Nasdaq was dropping, was essentially unchanged.
There was enormous bloodletting in certain corners of the pharma and biotech space among the Covid-19 “vaccine stocks,” Covid-19-treatment stocks, and cancer treatment stocks, including:
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings [ARCT], a vaccine stock: -45.4%
- 180 Life Sciences [ATNF], a SPAC wanting to acquire a company in the healthcare industry: -38.1%
- Ocuphire Pharma [OCUP], a cancer biotech still working its potential drugs: -37.3%
- Altimmune [ALT], a vaccine stock: -37.1%
- Humanigen [HGEN], a Covid-treatment stock: -32.0%
- Vaxart [VXRT], a vaccine stock: -31.6%
- Leap Therapeutics [LPTX], working on cancer treatments: -30.5%
- Biogen [BIIB]: -28.2%
- Quidel, a vaccine stock: -28.2%
Biogen got its shares knocked down 28.2% today, after trading had been halted all day Friday, due to an FDA panel smack-down Friday evening of the Alzheimer’s drug Biogen was trying to revive after writing it off last year. This follows a 44% spike on Wednesday. Today’s plunge put the shares back where they’d first been in November 2013, with Wednesday’s spike and today’s plunge forming an epic double-WTF chart.
Huge winners in many sectors, particularly those beaten half to death:
After Pfizer announced the Covid-vaccine news, its shares [PFE] jumped 15% out the gate and then gave up half of those gains and closed the day up 7.7%, at $39.20.
There were big gains in numerous sectors, including travel, entertainment, restaurants, mall REITs, retailers, energy, and so on. Just some examples:
- Delta Air Lines [DAL]: +17%.
- Sabre [SABR], which provides software-as-a-service to the airline and hospitality industry: +40.1%
- Carnival Corp [CCL], the largest cruise line: +39.3%.
- Norwegian Cruise Line [NCLH]: +26.7%. After the market closed, it reported a quarterly loss of $677 million, as revenue collapsed 99.6% to near-nothing ($6.5 million), from $1.9 billion a year ago.
- Simon Property Group [SPG], the largest mall REIT in the US: +27.9%. But then after-hours, it released its earnings report, which was rougher than expected, with total revenues falling 25%, and its shares re-dropped over 7%.
- Even CBL & Associates, which filed for bankruptcy on November 1, saw its penny stock [CBLAQ] skyrocket by 46%, but it remains near-worthless at around $0.03 a share.
- Macy’s [M] jumped 22% out the gate, then gave up part of it and closed +17%.
- AMC [AMC], largest cinema chain in the US, and flirting with running out of money this year: +51%, from $2.50 yesterday to $3.77 today.
- Sundial Growers, a cannabis penny-stock [SNDL] exploded by 83% to $0.46 a share. OK…
- Chef’s Warehouse [CHEF]: + 43%. The company supplies fine-dining restaurants and others with specialty food products, and the hope is that vaccinated people are going to go out to restaurants again.
- Texas Roadhouse [TXRH]: +10.7%
- Darden Restaurants [DRI]: +18.1%.
The price of crude oil soared, with WTI up over 10% at one point, hitting $41 – because instantly everyone in the business world would start flying across the globe and commuting to the office once again – before backing off.
Energy stocks jumped in lockstep. For example, Exxon Mobil [XOM] +12.7%, Chevron [CVX] +11.6%, and Texas shale-oil driller Concho Resources [CXO]: +14.5%.
Long-term Treasury securities went rogue. Prices dropped and yields spiked. The 10-year Treasury yield spiked by 26 basis points, from 0.70% to 0.96% at the close, the highest close since the turmoil in March. As long-term Treasury prices dropped, long-term Treasury bond funds and ETFs dropped along with them. For example, the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF [SPTL] fell 2.0% today.
Gold and silver got hammered down. Gold fell over 5% at settlement, to $1,864 per troy ounce, the lowest since July. Gold had had a great multi-year run until early August, when it reached $2,089. Silver dropped 7.6% during the day, settling at $23.70 per ounce.
After hours. Index futures of the Dow, the S&P, and the Nasdaq are all slightly in the red at the moment. WTI is down 2%, trading at $39.47. Gold is ticking up. And silver is up 2.3%. Beyond Meat, manufacturer of fake meat, plunged 28% in after-hours trading to $108 at the moment, after having dropped 4.0% during the day, after reporting a loss of $19 million, on just $94 million in revenues. The minuscule company still has an inexplicable market cap of about $6.9 billion at the after-hours share price. What a day!
Everybody’s in. Let’s see if 6-7 Trillion in Biden bucks can save it.
As usual, some people got richer today and other people got poorer.
Powell’s busy hitting the Order button, but in the end you can’t beat algo trading ;)
Bubble stocks sold into strength. Can’t blame them. Small caps set new high.
I mean if Biden gets his way, we might be looking into a shutdown. How would small stocks benefit?
Weird stuff.
My comment on this is awaiting moderation. What will stop Uncle Joe from printing few trillions for the green new deal. All will go to the 1% again. It’s what UniParty wants.
Well wouldn’t he need the Senate? Last time I looked, it’s still under Rep’s control?
Have Republicans ever turned down free money?
Yeah they have. I mean otherwise they would have done a YUGGGEEEE stimulus bill already.
They printed $3 Trillion in as many months. They won’t stop.
Political peace is purchased by splitting the loot taken from the party not in the room.
The public.
I agree that TRILLIONS will be printed, but not in the matter you described. Not unless the Senate changes hands, but if not, the Reps will make a stand. D spent a ton of money in some areas, and they still lost. So yeah Reps know how their bread’s buttered.
There will not be any Green New Deals as long as Reps control the Senate. But there might be a ton of money to rescue the market if it ever crashes again.
Because if we have a shutdown that works, and is accompanied by and followed by the basics like: universal mask wearing, well-run testing and tracing, etc. then the virus should recede enough to allow for some semblance of normality. Instead we’re seeing headlines like El Paso requiring “mobile morgues”.
It’s the afterwards that matter. We shutdown a couple of months ago too, but cases are HIGHER now. There’s no way you’ll put this genie back into the bottle.
Areas that are now most impacted actually voted for T. Yeah go check it out. That tells you everything you need to know. What next? Fines for people who refuse to wear a mask? Who’s going to enforce it?
Supreme court is probably going to punch Penn. supreme court in the mouth for writing legislation on voting for president. My prediction is market is going to get nervous when the legal decisions start getting made and chaos looks likely.
This is reasonable behavior for shares untethered from reality. Up 20, down 20 and neither move is justified. Powell’s bazaar. I’m happy because I let some dogs go free and even got paid.
“These violent delights have violent ends
And in their triumph die, like fire and powder
Which, as they kiss, consume”
William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet
Nice.
90% effective vaccine announced right before the first market open since Biden victory is proclaimed. The elites have perfect timing.
Well, Trump was going to lower drug prices right?
This is some pure comedy gold right there….the all wise market must know something we don’t or they are forward looking into the next century to support this kind of gain. Another two big gainers for today you didn’t mention. Nordstrom and Macys both up double digits, one up 25% and the other 17% cause you know traditional retail business is going to come back stronger than ever.
Even CBL & Associates, which filed for bankruptcy on November 1, saw its penny stock [CBLAQ] skyrocket by 46%, but it remains near-worthless at around $0.03 a share.
I think Monkey Business nailed it with the Algo comment.
Pfizer reported preliminary reports from their trials and everybody acts surprised. They probably should wait for the FDA review and final approval. By the time it’s finally approved Joe Biden and his Dem confederates in various state capitols will have the country on lockdown. We’re not out of the woods yet.
There is no lockdown coming not approved with State Govs. Keep slobbering
Isn’t this just a reversal of covid panic?
All work-from-home, shop-from-home tech stonx – zoom, nflx, amzn got the beatings.
All in-person stonx reversed their fortune – travel companies, ride shares, indoor businesses – Expedia, Uber, AMC…
Just what I’ve been saying. After the pandemic, companies like zoom won’t be minting money any more. Amazon won’t be the only retailer. People will drive and fly again. Go to movies and hotels.
It happened sooner than I expected, but the market always looks 6-9 months ahead. This was the “back to normal” trade with an extra shot of short covering/killing.
It’s going to take alot longer than that to recover, many/most people will have long term/permanently changed their spending behaviors. Alot of jobs will be automated too. Zoom could easily be replaced by some other app/website though, nothing special about Zoom.
Right now, that market has sky high valuations that only go up, until it won’t.
Didnt anyone hear? There is a vaccine?
In exchange that obviously means that people will take the shot and instantly have fed dollars added into their accounts to go to macerich malls simon malls because they wont shop at Amazon anymore you know it’s not like that’s been some sought of trend over the last few years?
Of course millions of small business that have been shattered will all magically reappear and open their door once again so people can all go enjoy the cruise ships once again?
I mean maybe Europe under lockdown is a magical place to visit right now?
And of course because we are told its 90% effective doesnt mean in anyway that narrative might change at any givven moment?
The problem with malls is that alot of the best stores moved out to strip malls and malls have become pretty much only clothing. Lotta people out there spending money on restaurants and cell phones, instead of clothes, combine all this with less money to spend overall after cost of living adjustments and you have the real reasons mall are going bye bye. Also, the average American is getting “alot bigger” and that does typically mean they care less about looks.
Amazon doesn’t sell anywhere near enough clothes to be responsible for the demise of malls.
Also, screw the cruise ships. Never trusted them and they are bad for the environment, economy, basically everything. River cruise ships possibly excluded.
The Fed’s PPT is what nailed it…big time!
Carnival up almost 40%
CVX 11%
XOM 12%
this is pure manipulation…won’t be surprised if the markets drop if not tomorrow then in the next few weeks at most.
New car sales promotion time-“Our wheels will be somewhat guaranteed to stay on the axels 90%* of the time provided the road is perfect (*less fine print)”. The faux flesh guys seem to raise the real question here, “Where’s the Beef?”.
I’m a bit puzzled by the mirror image reverse of Nasdaq vs Dow. I get Zoom getting clipped, but thought euphoria (however overdone) would include everything ex. safe haven gold.
Didn’t you get the memo? The pandemic is over. A miracle cure has been discovered. Who needs Zoom videoconferencing now or Peloton bikes to work out at home or Chegg online education or eBay?
I’m just waiting for Bill Gates to inject himself with this live on national tv and then sit in a glass box in the middle of Times Square David Blaine style so the public could observe him for side effects.
1. There is no green new deal. Biden doesn’t support it nor 75% of dems. Grow up people.
2. There is no vaccine coming soon and this one is farther away than the others.
3. More money is coming whether you like it or not. That doesn’t mean much when money destruction is coming to credit markets with normalizing credit flows.
As a backdrop to all this irrational exuberance in the markets is the pending litigation for the presidential election where the president Trump, claiming the election was stolen, is attempting to basically do just that, steal the election. This is quite likely to throw a wet towel on things. Aside from all the profit taking and short covering, this might help partially explain the 50% sell off in the afternoon. Time to fasten the seat belt, since this could become a rough ride.
Stocks will rally again if/when Biden victory is overturned.
Must have to do with gusher of free dosh than vaccine on hopes of new old prez. After all, it’s obvious that the new virus will be here for a long time, and life will never be as careless.
The party will only end when the dollar loses the reserve currency preference.
“the new virus will be here for a long time, and life will never be as careless”
i remember when AIDS was talked about in such a way. life will always be careless. and some of us will survive.
This market casino is beyond insanity. My advertised XOM position went up 17.87% ($31.33 to 36.93) in 7 trading days. Sold half and bought the triple short TZA at August 2018 previous high (1740ish), and sold at close for 8% gain. It was pure gambling and luck to get 25% in one day. Ironically I have 10% of my funds in CDs paying 2.5% avg, so in one day I made 10 years of CD rates. I am now a full time gambler thanks to the Fed. My original life financial plan many years ago was to simply put a bunch of cash into 4-5% CDs and never have to manage my money ever again. I simply do not want to have to manage my money constantly, yet I see little choice as it is somewhat a zero sum game. Is anyone else getting tired of having the markets play such a huge role in your life? As Mando would say…”This is the way”???
Yes, I long for the 5% cd rated for the same reason. Stock money is nice, but I don’t consider it truly passive income.
My two big CD’s 1.5 yrs @ 2.5% and 2 yrs @ 2.75% expired in my IRA a while back and I have been wondering what to do next. So as a relative newbie to all this, I just purchased a couple of books on investing (A Random Walk Down Wall Street & Investing for Dummies). With ZIRP and lots of inflation in the foreseeable future, my golden years may be spent swing trading gold and silver miners;-)
welcome to the club. and, as always, your mileage may vary!
Just watch the US 10 yr treasury yield and US dollar. A firm move above 1.0% for the 10 yr will have major and obvious repercussions for the market.
What I find amusing is that with the exception of Trump winning the election (25% probability), any real stimulus is months away.
PK was up 40.29% today. lol