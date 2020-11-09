Vaccine-Monday Again: Sure Could Use Some Hope Amid Spiking Covid-19 Infections

Politicians raved about it. Experts were cautious: “an interesting first signal,” many questions remain. Even Pfizer said, “as the study continues, the final vaccine efficacy percentage may vary.”
“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. “We’re very encouraged.”
We sure could use some hope amid spiking Covid-19 infections. Monday morning, as is usually the case with these vaccine announcements, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced in a press release – and not in a peer-reviewed medical journal – some early tidbits about their two-dose vaccine. An announcements of early tidbits of a drug trial via a press release without further data is very unusual in itself. But hey, these are unusual times.
Pfizer said that according to the “first interim analysis” from a Phase 3 study, 94 of their 43,538 participants – some of whom got two shots of a placebo, and some of whom got two shots of the vaccine – tested positive so far for Covid-19.
Only those participants with symptoms were tested. Potentially infected participants without symptoms were not tested, and their infections remain unknown for now.
Because the study is still ongoing, Dr. Gruber couldn’t say how many participants that got the placebo and how many participants that got the vaccine had infections, according to the Associated Press. But the math indicates that almost all the infections tallied so far had to have occurred in people who got the placebo, he said.
Given the early state of the study, Gruber could also not say how many of the older participants, who are the most at risk, had been infected.
In this first interim analysis of the data, an outside panel of experts saw indications that the vaccine could be “more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19,” according to the press release.
The clinical trials will continue until there are 194 confirmed Covid-19 cases among the participants, which is the number the FDA has said is enough to determine how effective the vaccine is.
Pfizer did not offer any details about those infections and cautioned that “as the study continues, the final vaccine efficacy percentage may vary.”
“We look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks,” Pfizer said in the press release.
“We need to see the data, but this is extremely promising,” Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, former chief of the FDA’s vaccine division, told the Associated Press. There were many questions still to be answered, he said, including how long the vaccine’s effects last and whether it protects older people as well as younger ones.
And if the vaccine ultimately works out, “it’s going to be a while before this has a major impact at the population level,” he said.
Pfizer has already begun manufacturing the vaccine. During the earnings call on October 23, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that the company could have 30-40 million doses ready by the end of the year. Given that two doses are required – the initial shot and a booster shot – this would be enough to vaccinate 15-20 million people
As part of Operation Warp Speed, the government promised Pfizer $1.95 billion for an initial order of 100 million doses, which would be enough for 50 million people. The government also has the option to purchase another 500 million doses to vaccinate an additional 250 million people. Americans would get these shots for free.
The EU ordered 200 million doses with an option for another 100 million; Japan ordered 120 million, Britain 30 million.
Marylyn Addo, head of the tropical medicine unit at UKE hospital in Hamburg, Germany, told the Associated Press that the interim results were “an interesting first signal,” but questions remain.
Politicians across the spectrum raved about the news.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Associated Press that a 90% effectiveness is “just extraordinary,” that “not very many people expected it would be as high as that,” and that “it’s going to have a major impact on everything we do with respect to COVID.”
The timing of the announcement itself – after countless Vaccine-Mondays – created its own furor, because everything about the Pandemic has gotten politicized, even the Pandemic itself, and such mundane things as face masks. So here we’re staying on trend. Pfizer had at first announced that it might have initial vaccine data before the election; and later it announced that it would not have any initial data before the election. So now six days after the election, it made its initial data public.
Pfizer CEO Bourla told CNBC that the election had been an artificial deadline.
The independent panel of experts met on Sunday to analyze the test results so far and then notified Pfizer. Kathrin Jansen, a senior VP and the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, told the New York Times that she learned of the results from the panel shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, and that the timing was not influenced by the election. “We have always said that science is driving how we conduct ourselves – no politics,” she said.
One thing for sure we know: it involves a huge amount of money, and financial markets went all over the place. More in the next installment.
“Only those participants with symptoms were tested.”
Fail. Who doesn’t know about asymptomatic carriers?
Since this virus is part of the SARS/Cold virus, we have heard forever that THERE IS NO CURE FOR THE COLD. Ok, if that is true, then the best that I believe we can do is have annual boosters similar to a flu shot. Also, since there is such a rush to get something out, I guess the potential side effects are not a concern. So here is my proposal for any vaccine of any form rushed to market:
1. The senior management and all employees of the the company that made said vaccine will need to take it first along with Anthony Fauci and the lady with the scarf who was his side kick.
2. Followed by all politicians and political party operatives, staffers, etc.
3. Followed by all associated with the FED.
4. Followed by all bankers, securities traders, hedge fund folks , people who have Robin Hood accounts and people who drive Teslas.
5. Followed by all associated with the lame stream news media.
6. Followed by all professional athletes.
7. Followed by people who drive alone in a car while wearing a mask.
There are probably a few more, but don’t come to mind at this moment. You get the picture.
Part of the reason there is “no cure for the cold” is that “the cold” is actually many different viruses with similar symptoms. And also that until now there has not been much incentive to find a vaccine for such mild diseases.
Creating a vaccine targeted to a very specific coronavirus – that’s a different story.
This is great news if true. God bless those brilliant minds.
Now, if it turns out that it was all overblown and the vaccine doesn’t work, will the stock market come down by the same amount it went up?
No stawk market only goes up ;-)
So they’re already producing millions of doses to sell. I wonder who will get it first.
Meanwhile, the virus is already mutating, as seen in Denmark in the mink farms (200 infected).
An Army general who is in charge of distributing the vaccine–300 million doses in the US alone–said on ’60 Minutes’ last night that the early recipients will be the medical professionals treating COVID sufferers. Yes, some ‘well-connected’ types will probably get it as well.
Its worth noting that Pfizer did not participate in the government’s Operation Warp Speed.
Actually, they did but they claim not to have taken government $.
You should probably contact the Department of Health and Human Services and have them update their website as it only lists Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstaZencia, and GlaxoSmithKline as being funded for development of a vaccine.
Actually they claimed to have negotiated a purchase agreement for any eventual vaccine but they have not taken the BARDA research funding so all their testing remains proprietary – have to take them at their word on the 90%.
They haven’t found a vaccine for the common cold which is also a coronavirus in the last 100 years yet they find one for this in less than a year.
6 days after the election.
And is 90% effective against a virus that has a survivability rate higher than 99%. You can’t make this **** up. Lmao
But…But…They said it wasn’t politically driven!
See above. The “common cold” is a different beast – many different beasts, actually.
Really really good news.
Aug, 5th this year:
The Canadian government has signed new deals with pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna to secure millions of doses in 2021 of the coronavirus vaccine candidates each company is currently developing.
My wife is 61 years old and has been a type one diabetic for just under 50 years. While her health and fitness is exceptional, and while she is an outlier for NO long term complications, we have been very concerned about her contracting the virus.
For readers who do not understand the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes, type one is an auto immune disease brought on by her own body’s immune system becoming super charged during a routine illness, and going on to destroy the pancreatic islet cells that produce insulin. Type 2 folks produce insulin, but for a variety of reasons, (not always obesity and diet) a person’s body cannot absorb and/or use the insulin their body has produced and continues to produce. Regardless, it has always been distressing to read and suffer ignorant comments about diabetes.
I have one old colleague who was an avid bicycle rider, thin as a whisper and beyond fit who one day contracted a virus that attacked his heart. He almost died. From biking up to 100 miles per day he went to not being able to climb stairs. He would also be a first candidate for vaccine.
Anyway, good news for all, and stay safe while the numbers continue to explode. BC lower mainland has various restrictions in effect today, including no gatherings at all in households, closing of gyms etc. Vancouver Island had three cases reported today, population 1 million. The hold the virus is taking upon society seems to be in direct correlation to community buy in and personal choices. There have been mask protestors who now have a life time ban on BC Ferries. Choices…..
Good. News. Today. For a freaking change. regards
No reasonable CEO would have released such news before the election. It is highly probable Pfizer knew about the results in advance, but any simple analysis of risk/rewards scenarios would conclude that the best time to release the vaccine results was after the election.
Whew…now the Fed can withdraw all it’s extra QE and ZIRP since it’s no longer needed. Bet they’re drawing up plans to that right now.
The CDC says they still have not isolated “covid-19” so how, exactly, can they create a vaccine? I don’t know and I don’t care. I don’t really want to think about it or question the narrative, as long as the market is up. They say there is no money in health, but I guess “they” never heard about the mandatory vaccination scheme. I think I see light at the end of this tunnel…
And of course, Biden’s team was informed BEFORE the public, possibly allowing the winning team to profit before everyone else.
But no worries, Bloomberg’s reporting “Vital World Trade Route Roiled by ‘Black Swan’ Container Crunch”. Americans lied about who they would vote for, and also whether they could come up with 400 bucks for emergencies, but we know now that Americans at least agree on two things: shopping is good and marijuana is good. There’s hope yet for this country.
Best country ever!!!
Obie-Wan is my only hope. It’s a long shot, too.
US Treasury Bond Ishares 20+ year ETF is -8.68% in a 3 month period. People have to be very careful when and how much they buy bond mutual funds, bond ETF’s.
Just because it says or is government bond funds, government bond ETF’s, it does not mean that is very safe like a bank CD, deposit.
A change in rates from such lower levels as from this year can be a big miss, a big disaster.
I told my friend don’t borrow to buy these things and now he is out alot of money. This is why I never buy bond funds, bond ETF’s and I only buy individual bonds with date certain maturities.
I’m not ready to pop the champagne until a year or two when the REALITY materializes. I’ve had many years to see this before.
Such fantastic results are generally based on three causes- starting in highest probability from the first:
1. The stock price will do an amazing pop.
2.Humans (especially politicians) much prefer a positive and optimistic story rather than a pessimistic one.
3. This Covid vaccine really does have 90% effectiveness that lasts much more than two weeks. (Did they say how long?)
I’ll say “BRAVO” if it really turns out to be item three.
I heard on the radio that this vaccine needs to be stored at around -80 C which will probably require specialty freezers, complicating the logistics of getting it out to the public.
It’s amazing what the human race can get done when we actually have the combined will to do it.
-70C. I will let brave people try it first, especially since the study has NOT been peer reviewed. It’s more like a press release than anything else, but no one can tell the difference nowadays.
Yes it is amazing. It’s the dollars. Vaccine coming, but can not produce enough N-95 masks even for health care workers. So we stuff rags in our mouths.
Releasing results now and not a week ago (when they were surely known) is yet another nail in the coffin that the U.S. has become.
I didn’t vote for Trump because he is unstable and just a walking insult. But I didn’t vote for Biden either because he is a non-entity.
Either way, withholding the results so they would hurt one candidate and help the other is the kind of behavior that will change things forever in this country.
In fact, they could change if this country continues to exist.
At the very least I can see nullifications, where certain (probably red) states simply choose not to enforce the federal orders.
Next, there will be sessesions.
Businesses should stay out of politics, especially when they are as important as vaccine making.
Are there any Democratic candidates who you would have voted for, if they’d won the primary?
I don’t understand why they are only testing those that show symptoms, isn’t asymptomatic spread a problem in the real world? And many vaccines aren’t as effective with obese people, a huge problem in this country. Are they paying any attention to this during their trial?
Yes, testing only those with symptoms is very problematic. But it’s easier. Otherwise they’re have to frequently test all participants to count those that are asymptomatic.
The United States is testing over 1 million people per day – 8 million per week.
Some universities are testing entire student populations – or at least a solid sampling thereof – every week.
And yet we can’t routinely test a decent subset of 40,000 participants in the most important vaccine study of the past 40 years?
It’s also very, very interesting that the magic number of positive tests needed is 194. Why not 200?
Who knows what they’re doing – they didn’t take the public money so they don’t have to tell anyone.
When you dance with the devil, you can’t complain about the music being played. So tiresome. Wake up!
NYT article details how BioNTech committed a 40 person team working on the virus Jan2019 after the CEO read about the virus in Lancet and recognized the potential impact. Sounds as if the German firm is doing all the heavy lifting and Pfizer runs the trial and manufacturers doses (in Austria). Transporting and storage of vaccine doses at -80C will be a worldwide challenge.
According to the Army general in charge of distributing the vaccine dry ice is sufficient to cool the serum (but it’s not available to all, either).
Gee, I hate to be one of the people to say this but:
GIGO.
Maybe, could be, might be, and the data just isn’t there to come to any logical, scientific, or medical conclusion about the vaccine.
Back in the real world before all this bs started anybody who used similar data to flog any other medicine or vaccine would more than likely see an FDA investigation or be pilloried in medical journals or by their peers.
But these aren’t ordinary times, are they with bs o’ meter running at 200% in almost every aspect of political, social, and economic life in many countries around the world.
And by the way, lets all see the CEO of Pfizer getting the vaccine on TV……………
He has to take the vaccine and a corona stew chaser just to be sure.
Even if the vaccine works , the big issue is how long immunity will last . There have been well documented cases of people getting COVID-19 a second time in less than 6 months. My son knew a guy in New York that got it 3 times.
Interesting how Covid numbers no longer impact the market much while good news on solving Covid offers positive signal in the financial market… is this the man made excuse FED looks for to withdrawn, or something to stabilize the show, or it’s just another excuse the ultra rich wanted to inflate and create a wider wealth gap? Too many secrets us ordinary folks will never find out.
Of course it doesn’t matter anymore. A market that purely lives in fantasy, hopium and eternal optimism when does a pesky little thing like facts or data matter anymore?
I do wish real life can also be based on never ending hope too but last I checked, my mortgage or my job security doesn’t quite run on pure optimism yet.
“In this first interim analysis of the data, an outside panel of experts saw indications that the vaccine could be “more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19,” according to the press release.”
How independent are these “experts”, whose payroll are they one, what are their areas of “expertise”, how many experts in total, and what were the areas of disagreement among them. Too much money involved here for normal objectivity of a panel of experts.
Nice, but peer review of the test results, by epidemiologists in particular, is still wanting by international panels, not just U.S… Rushing a virus without adequate field testing is like the anthrax vaccine given our servicemen and servicewomen during the Gulf War that severely sickened many of them, some permanently. The military feels it will be the guinea pig regimen on this one also.
Personally, I want in- field, real life results for some 6 to 9 months before I get in line for any Bat Flu vaccine. Too old for mistakes.
Stock market lost most of its gains today, NASDAQ lost 1.5%, bonds took big hit, risk-off /Gold sunk: investors pulled back the curtain as the day wore on.
Where is Pfizer manufacturing the vaccine? Don’t tell me it’s China. Because that’s just more winning.
If there’s a serious mutation in the virus that promotes additional biotoxicity AND the current vaccine does not induce a response in individuals infected with the mutated strain, then all the virologist efforts have been compromised.
What should be done is
1. Send every American a packet of certified n95 masks. The see-through Amazon non-certified garbage masks I see people wearing are much less effective. Most people are unaware they can’t wear the same mask day after day. You must rotate to a clean mask every day (the virus is captured on the mask surface! Don’t touch it. ). You can re-wear a mask in 3-7 days, depending on the temperature. I keep my used masks in the windowsill to get hit by UV.
2. Require all Americans to wear certified masks.
3. Lock down the country for 45-60 days in January.
Masks, with lockdowns can work wonders, except that most people don’t have the proper masks and or
won’t wear masks.
Yes, the vaccine should be developed, but its effectiveness can vanish in the blink of an eye, while masks will ALWAYS work. Now it’s also possible a viral mutation will occur that makes the virus less biotoxic. Let’s all hope for that outcome.
I am a supporter for wearing masks, but what you are proposing, a lockdown will be a precursor to civil w**, given the current climate. Heck requiring people to wear one alone might be enough to trigger certain groups.
Also, some people will not take that vaccine no matter what. What then? A national mandate to take the vaccine? An executive order?
Have you tried wearing a N95 mask properly for more than 20minutes?
Most people will suffocate in it. Even those see through rags are worn under the nose by most people covering just the mouth, forget about N95 masks. But yes, they are absolutely efficient and work.