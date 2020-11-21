The Mnuchin-Powell Affair over the Fed’s “Special Purpose Vehicles” in Dollars & Effects

Why do bondholders and leveraged speculators have to be enriched, instead of providing fiscal relief to the unemployed and small businesses? That’s the question.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell replied on Friday afternoon with his own “Dear Mr. Secretary” letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s “Dear Chair Powell” letter on Thursday. Both letters were full of compliments for the other and for their cooperation and for their success in inflating asset prices. But with regards to asset prices in the credit markets, Mnuchin’s letter gave specific metrics and said enough is enough. And Powell’s letter said, OK, the Treasury can have the taxpayer money back that it sent us.
You’d think something earth-shattering happened based on the media hullabaloo that ensued.
On Thursday afternoon, Mnuchin informed the Fed of two things: One that he would not extend again the already extended expiration date of December 31 of five of the controversial over-the-line Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) the Fed had set up earlier this year under the direction of the Treasury to bail out and enrich bondholders, particularly junk-bond holders and speculators with huge leveraged bets; and two, that he wants the Fed to return the $455 billion in taxpayer money the Treasury had sent to the Fed to fund these SPVs with equity capital, and that the Fed has not used.
The actual bond purchases the Fed did under these five SPVs were minuscule by Fed standards, whose balance sheet is measured in trillions of dollars. Those SPVs were mostly used as a jawboning tool to inflate asset prices.
Between the Fed’s first announcement of these SPVs in March and the end of October, the Fed bought just $22.6 billion under these five programs, including corporate bonds, corporate bond ETFs, asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and bank loans to main-street businesses, a minuscule amount considering its $7.24 trillion with a T in total assets. Specifically, it bought:
- $13.3 billion under the SPV the Fed calls Corporate Credit Facilities (CCF), which combines the PMCCF and the SMCCF under which the Fed buys corporate bonds, corporate junk bonds, corporate bond ETFs, and junk-bond ETFs.
- $3.8 billion under TALF (Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility) under which the Fed lends to speculators for them to buy asset-backed securities and place those securities as collateral at the Fed, on a nonrecourse basis, meaning there’s zero risk for investors, and they get all the gains.
- $1.6 billion under MLF (Municipal Liquidity Facility) under which the Fed lends to municipalities.
- $3.9 billion under MSLP (Main Street Lending Program), where the Fed supports banks to make loans to small businesses.
The total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet as of Wednesday amounted to $7.24 trillion, a tad higher than on June 10, with a dip in the middle. Of that $7.24 trillion in assets, the $22.6 billion in these to be expiring SPVs is so small that it cannot even be marked into this chart:
In his letter on Thursday, Mnuchin listed 12 key financial metrics to show that those SPVs did accomplish their goal of bailing out and enriching bondholders and leveraged speculators, and in the process, they created wondrous credit markets that are now frothing at the mouth.
And the Fed did it, as Mnuchin acknowledged, almost exclusively through hype and jawboning, instead of actually buying the corporate bonds and other instruments. And most of the money the Treasury had sent remained unused, and could now be used for direct Covid-related fiscal relief by the government instead of enriching bondholders via the Fed.
In an interview on CNBC, Mnuchin, after being accused of playing political games, said all the right things – maybe for the wrong reasons – when discussing why he’d let these five SPVs expire as planned:
“We’re not trying to hinder anything. We’re following the law,” he said. “I am being prudent and returning the money to Congress like I’m supposed to,” he said. “This is not a political decision.” And he said, “The people that really need support right now are not the rich corporations, it is the small businesses.”
Powell himself has been badgering Congress for months to provide more fiscal support to small businesses and other entities because the Fed was not well suited to do so, which was the reason the Main Street Lending Program (MSLP) never really got off the ground.
OK, what Mnuchin didn’t say was that bondholders and bond-speculators have gotten immensely rich by the market’s reaction to the March announcement of these SPVs and the hype and jawboning that came along with it, as bond prices surged across the board.
Powell in his “Dear Mr. Secretary” letter on Friday afternoon told Mnuchin – after going through the same kind of mutual back-slapping Mnuchin had gone through – that the Fed would return those taxpayer funds to the Treasury. He said:
“You have indicated that the limits on your authority do not permit the CARES Act facilities to make new loans or purchase new assets after December 31, 2020, and you have requested that we return Treasury’s excess capital in the CARES Act facilities. We will work out arrangements with you for returning the unused portions of the funds allocated to the CARES Act facilities in connection with their year-end termination.”
And he added:
“As you noted in your letter, non-CARES Act funds remain in the Exchange Stabilization Fund and are, as always, available, to the extent permitted by law, to capitalize any Federal Reserve lending facilities that are needed to maintain financial stability and support the economy.”
But given how small the actual amounts were in these SPVs, and given the magnitude of its QE binge – $3 trillion in three months – it is clear that letting these essentially unused facilities expire as planned isn’t going to matter to the real economy, though it might matter a little to the speculators and investors who got rich off the jawboning, but they had it so good for so long and they shouldn’t complain.
But returning $455 billion to the Treasury and having Congress fashion new fiscal aid programs for Covid relief to small businesses and the unemployed would make a huge difference. Why do bondholders and speculators have to be coddled all the time to further increase the wealth disparity, instead of providing a modicum of fiscal relief to the unemployed and struggling small businesses? Powell didn’t even attempt to explain that.
Those SPVs should have never been concocted in the first place. They’re just another subversion of the credit markets designed to enrich asset holders.
The Fed should have never been allowed to buy corporate bonds and corporate bond ETFs, which trade on the stock market. But it did so anyway for the first time ever. Back during the Financial Crisis, it should have never been allowed to buy mortgage-backed securities, but it did for the first time ever, and now it’s standard policy – and a $2-trillion line-item on the Fed’s balance sheet.
What these asset purchases accomplished was to increase the horrendous wealth disparity – the “wealth effect,” as Bernanke, when he was still Fed chair, rationalized it, and a term Yellen touted when she was president of the San Francisco Fed. But blame for this horrendous wealth disparity via the Fed’s asset purchases lies with Congress which has authority over the Fed.
I really hope there is enough time to RESET SOME OF THIS RUN AWAY fed induced debt
guaranteed to explode in 2021(unless senate can slow it down)
we really need to clean out all these BAD INVESTMENTS that banksters/fed/states/govt are all doing the PRETEND AND EXTEND
while people/voters continue to get screwed blued and tattooed
I advocate raising interest rates to 5% over night
time to end this charade
“time to end this charade”
I strongly suspect that ending the charade will have system-wide consequences that will not be limited to those directly playing the game. The timing and manner of the ending could make a big difference.
Raising taxes on unemployed people and bankrupt businesses won’t get you a thin dime.
Why do bondholders and speculators have to be coddled all the time to further increase the wealth disparity, instead of providing a modicum of fiscal relief to the unemployed and struggling small businesses?
Who owns the government? (I’ll give you a hint, it’s not small business and employees).
Wolf Richter concluded:
> The blame for increasing the horrendous wealth disparity
> via the Fed’s asset purchases lies with Congress
> which has authority over the Fed.
Congress is asleep at the wheel,
Exxon Valdez style.
2006, people were getting rich selling subprime loans,
making used-car salesman look horribly honest.
Today, 13-year-olds are getting rich trading
assets of any-n-every type.
What a nightmare, wake me up when it’s over.
It is what it is:
The Federal Reserve’s Response to COVID-19:
Policy Issues
June 12, 2020
Use of Special Purpose Vehicles
If losses do not materialize, CARES Act funds could be
redeployed, as occurred with Fed facilities after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.32
32 If Treasury wished to redeploy CARES Act funding, the act only allows Treasury to enter into new contracts until
the end of 2020
The money is so concentrated in the boomer generation, especially in retirement plans & 401k’s that the Fed and Gov are deathly afraid a downdraft in stocks snd bonds would lead to a massive spending retrenchment.
They created this monster beginning with the Greenspan Put, snd have consistently doubled down every time the wind came out of that sail.
Meanwhile the monied elite choose their POTUS via donations or lobbyists based upon what will make them richer, and via media ‘signaling’ (as 90+% of media is only 6 companies) propagandize the voters.
Over the time since the rise of the Clintons, the representation of the parties has now flipped. The red party is more supportive of middle American & the blue the coastal elites. Yet both still bow to the whims of the big money donors.
I don’t know how we fix this without crashing the system in a game where big money makes the rules. Eventually I believe the $USD itself will crash the system, though that’s a long way off.
Will the people ever wake up that they’ve been sliced and diced into marginalization and that their wishes, hopes and projections are nothing in a moneyed kakistocracy?
I hope I’m long dead when they do as it won’t be pretty.
” believe the $USD itself will crash the system, though that’s a long way off.”
I believe that the Fed sees all this and that they hope to have a full-scale digital dollar system ready to go as a reboot. And I think the crash may come a lot sooner than expected.
Mr. & Mrs. Parker need to quit fighting over those “major award” distractions and learn when & how to keep a door shut and locked. We’ll all be singing Jingle Bells in a Chinese Restaurant now that the Bumpuses hounds have shredded the turkey. No wonder e-sales are rising on Festivus Poles.
“Why do bondholders and leveraged speculators have to be enriched, instead of providing fiscal relief to the unemployed and small businesses?”
Because if this amount of money were given away to the general public there would be massive consumer price inflation.
1. Dual mandate
2. Jack interest rates to kill inflation.
3. Legal/regulatory changes to promote consolidation, offshoring jobs, financial engineering etc..
4. Eliminate pensions, replace with 401(k)s.
5. Print money whenever there’s a hiccup.
This has worked as the inflation flows more to asset prices than consumer prices with all the labor arb and “scale economies” achieved over time. In fact it’s great for financial assets like equities as the slave labor/robot savings flow straight through to earnings. Also the plebs are now investment managers, so stocks must go up, even if the tail has to wag the dog occasionally.
The internet was a godsend to Capital. You can apply to an existing industry, hollow out a ton of costs, and beat legacy competitors on price. Plus, first mover advantage for the e-commerce platform, the most invasive, granular and persistent advertising platform ever, and it appears governments are cool with oligarchs and monopoly power for now.
I don’t think anyone wants to change such a sweet deal.
Keep your paws off my pension — it’s a legally binding contract that I paid into as a
Special District, at will, worker. Could be fired at anytime.
The Fed still operates under a deception that low interest rates are good for the lower classes. It allows them to purchase assets, like housing, they otherwise could not afford.
Sure, today’s low rates may help some people buy houses today, but what happens a few years down the road when people want to by houses? They’ll see housing prices that are 30-50% higher because of today’s artificially low rates, and they’ll be priced out.
The Federal Reserve is simply kicking the can down the road, creating new problems for tomorrow. It’s currently acting as an irresponsible organization, arbitrarily transferring wealth and opportunities, creating moral hazards, and attacking the long-term health of our economy, simply to avoid a short-term recession and cleansing reset of financial asset prices.
Many good points, Bobber. You win a free Thanksgiving turkey. You will find plenty of these fowl running wild and carefree in Washington, D.C.
At least it sounds patriotic in returning the$455B back to Congress, but it’s jawboning. It has no bearing on what Congress will or will not spend. And what they spend has nothing to do with a budget. Since when was anyone in the government worried about “Taxpayer Money”? In any case, what Mnuchin and Powel are really saying is: “Mission Accomplished, The dirty rich are covered. “
The unemployed and small business owners have not securitized
The revolving door policy of allowing Fed Chairs and Board members to work for Wall Street right after they leave the Fed is an enormous Conflict of Interest. So who do you think their true constituency is? Not the people on the street. Goldman Sachs and Morgan have employed many of these bureaucrats after their slanted tenures at the Fed.
Plus, these eggheads, being primarily inaccurate forecast academics, still believe that the Wealth Effect is the means of Trickling Down economic benefits to Main Street solely by artificially and manipulatively goosing Wall Street asset prices. What percentage of Americans actually own stocks and bonds that they can sell today to generate cash to counter loss of income elsewhere??? The top 10% by far.
The cow has already left the barn for the U.S. economy in 2020 and 2021. Will Covid-19 Lockdown #2 well underway, Congress would have to give every two-legged American $25,000 to keep this Ponzi scheme afloat throughout the coming 13 months.
OR WE JUST BECOME A COMMUNIST/SOCIALIST COUNTRY AND NATIONALIZE EVERYTHING, PAYING EVERYONE FROM THE STATE PRINTING PRESS. What could be simpler??!!$$
Welcome to the K shape recovery and you are in the lower part of that K..
K for kakistocracy, which enabled this.