Here Are the 12 Financial-Market Metrics Mnuchin Listed as Reasons for Letting the Fed’s Bondholder-Bailout SPVs Expire on Dec 31

Jawboning alone whipped the markets into froth. So maybe enough is enough, and let taxpayers have their money back as planned?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) that the Fed set up earlier this year, and that were authorized by Congress and funded initially with equity contributions from the US Treasury, and that form part of the alphabet soup of bailout programs for investors in corporate bonds, corporate bond ETFs, municipal bonds, commercial paper, money market instruments, etc., have expiration dates written into their term sheets. In July, the initial expiration date of the SPVs – September 30 – was extended to December 31.
On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a letter to the Fed that he would request an additional extension of the expiration dates for only four SPVs but let the others five — the PMCCF, SMCCF, MLF, MSLP, and TALF – expire as planned on December 31.
And he asked the Fed to send the $455 billion in taxpayer money that the Treasury had provided to fund the equity portion of those SPVs back to the Treasury so that it can be re-allocated by Congress for Covid-related fiscal relief.
Mnuchin cited a slew of financial-market metrics as reasons for not extending the expiration dates. These reasons can be summarized this way: The hype and jawboning worked wonderfully in whipping the financial markets into frenzy and bail everyone out that we wanted to bail out, and we didn’t actually have to spend much of this money since jawboning and hype alone did the job.
So here are the financial-market metrics he cited, and they all document that credit markets are frothing at the mouth, as if it were the Best of Times and not in the middle of a Pandemic and crisis:
- “The spread on investment-grade bonds has fallen from a peak of 4.06% above U.S. Treasury bonds to 1.40% today.”
- High-yield [corporate junk-rated] borrowers “have seen their spread reduced from 10.78% to 4.94%.”
- For AAA-rated municipal general obligation bonds, the spread “has fallen from 2.09% above to 0.07% below Treasury bonds.”
- For A-rated municipal bonds, the spread has fallen “from 2.37% to 0.26%.”
- “In the asset-backed securities market, AAA-rated credit-card secured notes now trade at a spread of 0.30% over the swap rate compared to their crisis level of 2.50%, while the spread on the A-rated tranche has fallen from 4.50% to 1.20%.”
- “Market spreads on bonds secured by prime auto loans rated AAA and A that reached peaks of 3.25% and 5.50% respectively are now only 0.05% above their pre-crisis values of 0.2% and 0.7%.”
- “During September and October 2020, states and cities were able to borrow $111 billion (38% more than over the same period last year), while total asset-backed bond issuance of $789 billion exceeded its 2019 same-period level by 63%.”
- Over the last two months, corporate asset-backed securities issuance totaled $1.08 trillion, similar to last year’s $1.13 trillion.
- Over the last two months, non-government-agency asset-backed securities issuance totaled $155 billion, similar to last year’s $157 billion.
- “October 2020 saw the highest monthly volumes of new bonds in both the municipal market ($64 billion) and the asset-backed markets ($421 billion) in more than a year.
- “The corporate bond market continued its monthly new issue pace of $500-$600 billion.”
- “The liquidity and capital position of U.S. banks ensures that they can fulfill the financing requirements of their customers. In the most recent survey by the National Federation of Independent Business, only 2% of small and medium-size firms reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied.”
So “in an abundance of caution,” Mnuchin requested that the Fed Board of Governors approve the extension of the expiration dates by an additional 90 days of only four SPVs – two that required funding from the Treasury (the CPFF and MMLF) and two that did not require funding from the Treasury (PDCF and PPPLF).
He will let the remaining five SPVs – the PMCCF, SMCCF, MLF, MSLP, and TALF – expire as per their term sheets on December 31.
And he requested that the Fed return the unused $455 billion of taxpayer funds to the Treasury so that it can be used for Covid-related fiscal relief.
None of these expiring SPVs were utilized much. For example, the PMCCF and the SMCCF, which the Fed combined into the CCF, purchased only $13 billion of corporate bonds and bond ETFs. The Fed stopped buying ETFs in July and has been buying only a smattering of corporate bonds since then.
But the Fed – and very eagerly, the financial media – had originally hyped and promoted the CCF as “$750 billion” in Fed purchases of corporate bonds, bond ETFs, including junk bonds. This jawboning of the markets led to the most blistering credit-market boom and bubble, including in junk bonds, that the US has ever seen, just on the announcement of the SPVs, and long before the Fed ever bought the first ETF, as everyone and their dog was trying to front-run the Fed.
This is the glorious effect of jawboning. Mnuchin, in his letter, explicitly acknowledged that this jawboning had performed the miracles he listed and had ignited this chase for yield. And so maybe enough is enough, and let taxpayers have their money back as planned?
Not only is the Fed not buying any commercial paper stuff…
They are giving money back to the Treasury.
So, not to “fight the fed” would mean stocks head down?
“And he asked the Fed to send the $455 billion in taxpayer money that the Treasury had provided to fund the equity portion of those SPVs back to the Treasury”
It’s a very odd day indeed when Mnuchin appears like a sensible adult.
But the next Treasury Secretary, Yellen will no doubt create an official Plunge Protection Team with unlimited authority reporting only to her.
Among its mandates:
1. Shorting is disallowed and is punishable by jail.
2. Circuit Breaker at 1%
3. SS Trust Fund will now invest in the stock market.
4. etc, etc.
Yellen nope
You realize what this is, right?
Trump has decided he lost. So, he is going to take it all down with him, and salt the earth. Whether it’s true or not, he decided if the last admin can screw with him in the way they did, he is going to do the same to his successor.
This is just nuts.
“salt the earth”
Literal Dem talking point of the day.
Once again, plug into FRED:
Left axis: (a) Treasury Deposits with Federal Reserve Banks, Billions of Dollars, Not Seasonally Adjusted (TREASURY)
Right axis: (a) Real Disposable Personal Income: Per Capita, Chained 2012 Dollars, Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (A229RX0)
Beautiful story there that shows the collision of the pandemic. Look at that from about 2012 to now
Martha,
Please keep it up, there are hidden treasures among the thousands and thousands of chartable metrics that FRED makes available (in fact, the challenge is finding the gems bc the FRED structural layout leaves a bit to be desired)
All this froth in the markets ought to scare the sh!t out of the Fed and make them tighten their policies, given the fact that such episodes always end up in tears. We live in strange times. It’s truly scary, because there is nowhere to hide from this madness.
ZIRP-created everything bubble means it becomes harder and harder to diversify risk, since everything becomes correlated via their correlation to ZIRP.
ZIRP poisons the Net Present Value calculation because artificially zero’ed interest rates impact the NPV much more so than valued assets’ own individual cash flows.
And it is all Fantasyland, since unbacked money printing is the only real reason for ZIRP’d rates.
The Fed has been murdering the US economy in the name of saving it.
Part of current administration’s plan to turn over a crashing economy to incoming administration?
Thinking one step ahead, a “crashing” economy will allow the incoming administration to print even more. When will people stop thinking that there’s such a thing as Team Dem vs Team Rep? They are all out for their own pockets. Full stop.
^^^^ MB, the older and wiser I get, the more this picture becomes clearer. It’s really not about *us* down here, but more about their greed and power trips.
Basically just two mafias competing for the protection racket/printing press money.
Traditional MSM sphincters brought us to this place and the (uncensored) internet is the only hope of getting out.
Carl Wilson,
No. Those SPVs should NEVER have been established in the first place, and they didn’t do much if anything for the economy, but they inflated asset prices.
Wolf, you mean you’re against socialism for the rich???
You’re a brave guy.
First, this is not taxpayer money. It’s credits and debits at the federal reserve as Greenspan and Bernanke have stated before.
Yes, agree with you. Waste of money but the banksters want to make their money living off the rents! Gotta keep them and wall street happy and afloat. These debits and credits should have been put towards investing! The congress should tell the treasury with Fed assistance to invest in BioTech, HIV Parkinson’s, etc. for medical cures, A.I. and deep learning, space research, 5G, educating our populace, infrastructure, and the many tech industries of the future we need to do. With globalization, and unions dead we aren’t inflating. As long as we have globalization where people will work for 5 dollars per day we wouldn’t inflate (Friedman, and the rest of them were wrong as usual). So, INVEST in these technologies we need badly. The government runs these different venture funds thru the debits and credits system we are doing now. 60-40 split. Government, us the people get 60 to the companies who were supported by us get 40. If we start to inflate we raise taxes and Fed does their interest rate thing to slow the economy down.
Gents, we are not in the gold standard era anymore, that’s been gone for 50 years. Time to open our minds and think this through better than we have been doing. I know the banksters, wall street, and hedge fund/ private equity guys don’t want to see this because it would take their cash cows away and we the people would be making the profits instead. Please don’t dare say this is socialism. If you do look up what socialism is and what the soviets did.
“didn’t do much if anything for the economy, but they inflated asset prices”
So inflation of asset prices was some novelty the Fed just now stumbled upon? Not doing much for the economy? How about keeping the mirage going? It’s gonna crash, but I have a personal preference that “they” get reasonable vaccines underway before the SHTF.
You put too much hope into the vaccines. I suggest you read about Trovan, Bextra, Vioxx, and … more. They were all drugs approved by the FDA and had to be WITHDRAWN after serious side effects later on. First two were developed by Pfizer, so yeah the same Pfizer whose CEO sold a ton of stock the day his company came out with that 90%+ efficacy report.
Look I am not saying Pfizer ALWAYS produces bad stuff, because that’s not true, but it’s very likely we have to live with this thing for years.
Also to clarify myself. I am not an anti vaxxer. Took plenty when I was a child. I also take flu shots every year.
Hi Monkey
Notice that I used the plural. I’m not that well acquainted with Pfizer but there are some candidates that look better.
You realize, this is just taking tools away from the tool box.
Now, Trump is gong to do his level best to make sure the asset prices deflate. Basically, he is paying forward to his successor what he thought was done to him.
Those tools have hardly been used at all. The big equipment — buying Treasury securities and MBS — is still in full use.
And he is not taking anything away. He’s just letting them expire, as planned. He just didn’t ask for an extension. That’s it.
And the expiration date has been known since it was first set.
And every single asset crash from any high (no matter how artificially inflated by government policy) is used to justify the subsequent round of inflationary gvt policy.
It is like tweeking meth heads have been running the Fed.
And at this point, the US economy is starting to look like those “Faces of Meth” photo galleries.
I think there’s an argument that some of the SPVs should have been established, but only to lend to small businesses that truly couldn’t raise other money.
For example, loans that kept small pizzerias or barber shops alive until COVID lockdowns ended may have been sensible.
The way they were implemented in practice was a disaster, as you said.
Whatever recovery there has been during the pandemic, is entirely because of stimulus efforts. While it’s likely that a great deal of corruption and graft was connected to that process, taking it away now, as the virus explodes is not only criminal, but more akin to efforts like premeditated genocide. How can any American accept the actions of the trump gangsters, how can anyone knowingly support the destruction of this country, by a handful of insane maniacs?
We need to get past thinking of it as stimulus, monetarism is the ultimate solution. Don’t stop with a little stimulus, keep it going past that into full solution mode! Take it up a notch!
Imagine govt employees with stacks of Benjamin’s driving around our cities, and anytime they see a homeless person, just handing over a stack of cash! Boom! no more homelessness! And we all know that ink and paper are cheap! Let’s do this!
“Imagine govt employees with stacks of Benjamin’s driving around our cities”
Full stop (the handing out bit is a small afterthought in practice).
Maryland has the highest number of millionaires per capita in the US and it isn’t because of the f*cking crab cake industry.. It is because of the proximity to the DC money spigot.
Lobbyists are the worst, but there is a huge ancillary army of consultants, vendors, and Fed employees that make up that VA/MD Political Class Army, who talk like hippies (“servants of the people”) but act like gangsters (“cut my doubled budget, Congressman, and you are out on your ass”)
FRED
left axis: (a) Real Disposable Personal Income: Per Capita, Chained 2012 Dollars, Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (A229RX0)
Right axis: (a) Consumer Loans: Credit Cards and Other Revolving Plans, All Commercial Banks, Billions of U.S. Dollars, Seasonally Adjusted (CCLACBW027SBOG)
Taking away stimulus will explode credit card debt, crash businesses and stall any economic growth. The load of crap projections about higher GDP growth are foolish. It’s likely more stimulus will be offered by next admin, but as we all can see, Republicans will stall any effort to help America.
The financial issues pre-date the Covid pandemic. Blaming the Trump administration ignores the fact that it is Congress which is the financial branch of the Federal gov’t. Congress is, and has been for over 40 years, run by the Democrats.
Credit card debt would be considerably lower if there was a penalty (ie. interest) to be paid for borrowing. Fiscally responsible individuals, companies, and governments do not use credit except in emergencies. Unfortunately this is a lesson that most of the USA, from Congress down, has failed to learn. For a government to actually encourage the idea that living on credit is good, and without penalty, boarders on the criminally insane. The current belief that Congress (those guys again) will forgive student loan debts, provide “free” stimulus checks, etc. needs to be refuted in very broad terms. That would be political suicide, so it probably won’t happen.
Companies that cannot be run profitably should go bankrupt and be forced out of business. It should not be the job of Governments to prop them up. This policy, as much as anything, is one of the reasons the international economy is in such poor shape. Growth comes with profit, and by supporting non-profitable business growth is inhibited. Doing this on credit makes the situation even worse, because instead of spending money to make money you’re spending money to lose money and paying interest on it at the same time.
Reminds me of the overinflated beach ball being deflected from a mass of people to another mass of people, never being allowed to settle to the ground. For several decades, this has been America’s Game. I guess, ‘for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction’ doesn’t apply to this game?
Martha, just like the Dems have stonewalled Free Juice #2 since the first volley was sent out in the Spring. Premeditated Genocide, really? The doo-doo is coming to a town or city near you and me no matter how much money is printed on this second round. Many people will have been without income, possibly enough food, and possibly adequate shelter for months now by the time Jan. 20th comes around. Welcome to the world thou hast wrought.
Nope, debt will simply rise first. Your making the classic blunder when in analysis. First comes the boom, then the bust. This was not a typical business cycle end. It was forced forward and debt was renegotiated.
Hey Martha, what did we do “before stimulus”? I mean really?
In my 77 years as an American who came from a dirt poor immigrant family, who then served in Vietnam, worked his way through college (no loans), then found a job/career, raised a respectable family, etc…..I never got a STIMULUS along the way.
I think we have too many freeloaders in this country and the politicians views them as paid voters. We need to get back to basics in this country.
Although facts are debatable, around 282,000 US and allied military deaths happened in Vietnam between about 1965–1974, versus the current U.S. death toll attributed to Covid at about 252,000 ( in about 8 months). An ugly 8 year war versus an ugly 8 month pandemic.
With all due respect, the pandemic stimulus was/is intended to help a wide range of Americans that need economic support. I’m not sure there is a valid argument between a war and what’s going on today
I agree. I support common sense “socialist” policies like universal health care, along side common sense “capitalist” policies like expecting people to earn everything beyond basic survival.
Throw in some practical acceptance of the fact that markets need some regulation to prevent cheating, but no more than is necessary to prevent cheating.
Finally, add a dash of realization that we cannot allow companies or individuals to utilize scarce resources like “the environment” or “oil” or “carbon” or whatever without additional regulation and/or mechanisms to build the true costs into the costs of products, otherwise we end up with a “wild west” scenario where the buffalo are all killed to enrich a few people willing to destroy anything if it will gain them some profit.
I feel like if we just start with some obvious common sense and let it dictate policy we can do really well as a race.
Unfortunately, what we get is identity politics and wilful, spiteful ignorance.
Get it through your head.
Socialism is a dirty word. It needs to be replaced with Equality. Didn’t you get the memo? Equality policy.
Just like how the term Illegal immigrants were transformed into undocumented immigrants into immigrants in the media over the last decade.
Geez, pay attention, you need to get the talking point straight. Otherwise, it’s going to be hard to convince Archie Sixpack of the BBB plan.
I don’t get any of this! When we print money, we actually have MORE MONEY than we had before! We are richer! How can that be bad?! Last time I played Monopoly, I went to the kitchen and secretly xeroxed a bunch of bills. Then I went back to the table and bought every property, put up hotels, and crushed the table! I WON! You people are all crazy!
Silly Dingleberry, while you were gone, I tripled the price of the properties, and reduced the amount of the rents, and loaded the dice.
Can’t top these. Wonderful to get a laugh for the day.
And Wolf, your one-liner above, ….”inflated asset prices”, tells me that there’s been no change in biz as usual: the house of cards is still standing. Careful, though: one careless exhale can blow it all down….and leave us all asking again, how has it stayed up this long ???
Thanks for reminder to support the website; must send holiday goodwill soon.
You are way behind the curve. Our VCs don’t even need new money printed. They update their spreadsheet(s), and voila new valuation number(s) that show that they are even richer than before.
Same with our bankers and derivatives.
Wolf – You are spot on, as usual. Speaking of jawboning, the major investment advisors are also pumping the market mightily as if this were the Best of Times with an undervalued market rather than the Worst of Times with an overvalued market. Following is a quote from an email I received today from the private wealth group at one of the premier U.S. banks. It was a mass email sent to all clients. I withhold the name of the bank for fear of angering my account manager there:
“The encouraging vaccine news from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna seems to have investors seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Markets around the world are beginning to make a broad recovery, as many indices are making new highs even though this latest wave of COVID-19 is being met with more restrictions in Europe and the United States.
Just add it to the many reasons not to invest in 2020—the age of the economic cycle, an unprecedented pandemic-induced recession, uncertainty around the U.S. elections, and now, perhaps, the distraction of the holiday season. To us, the best time to get invested (of course, in a way that aligns with your goals) was yesterday. We believe the second best time is today.”
Good grief.
“The encouraging vaccine news from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna seems to have investors seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.,,”
Really!? HOLY grail has been found!
In the Pfizer trial, half of the 44,000 volunteers received the vaccine and the other half got a placebo shot. Then the researchers waited around to see how many of the volunteers randomly came down with Covid. Pfizer reported that out of 170 cases of Covid, 162 were in the placebo group and eight were in the vaccine group.
‘…So a total of 0.386% of the 44,000 volunteers came down with Covid by means unknown, and this tiny sample is the foundation of grandiose claims of 95% effectiveness? Note the incredibly small sample size. If even 3% of the test group had contracted Covid, the sample size would be 1,320 people–still a small number but considerably more persuasive than 1/3rd of 1% (170).
These results tell us very little about what we really need to know….”
Vaccines–Too Little, Too Late?
h/t Charles H Smith(Twominds)
I have more faith in Mnuchin than Powell. At this point all it comes down to. He will not torch the economy. Brainard may be promoted over Powell’s head. Powell is a good bureaucrat, he wants all the tools and blanket immunity. China bond yields rising, the US better not sit on their ZIRP too long.
Mnuchin is part of network of GS ( the ‘Great Squid with tentacles – wrapped around the face of humanity- reaching out for profit any where in the World – Matt Tabbi) just like Paul Hanks, Neil Kishkari ++- looking after themselves!
AB,
“China Yields Rising”
You should chime in more often about the long term capital flight risk from America that ZIRP Forever creates.
Americans have been bred (after 20 yrs of ZIRP) to think money printing is harmless/a positive good.
And the chaos builds..The ugliness between the parties is mind numbing. Burn the town, shoot the livestock and spoil the crops before the enemy arrives. And no one can put lipstick on a pig better that the old Trumpster.
Get our card. For every next buck spent, we’ll kick back another nickel, and it won’t cost you an additional penny. Easy terms. Extended re-payments. Put your bearded Uncle on access as a secondary. He can buy pizza, beer, flowers and jewelry for all his friends meeting down by the big long pond. You’ll be rolling in dough when we send a check. [Maybe we do need Cancel Culture….Cancel Credit Culture that is.]
Central planning of the U.S. financial system and markets. Bid rigging by any definition as a consequence of POTENTIAL FED BAIL-OUT BUYING that puts a floor under some very, very shaky debt instruments issued by entities that are about as solvent as molasses in January.
The highly speculative nature of the U.S. bond market, in all sectors, revealed in the fact that merely words were used, not funds behind a bid or actual trades, to not only support, but skyrocket already ridiculous prices higher …… prices that do not reflect real world DEFAULT RISK, INFLATION RISK, MATURITY RISK, AND CURRENCY RISK one iota!!! You can actually hear the air starting to come out of this Bubble of All Bubbles. Tulip Mania pales in comparison.
Smoke and mirrors are the true tools of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors will need an Open American Economy going into 2021, not a shell game based on alphabet soup intervention string pulling. Debt is only as valuable as the issuer’s ability to pay. No revenue or cratered revenue, and debt service goes from forbearance mode to DEFAULT MODE.
THIS DEBT COLLAPSE WILL NOT BE PRETTY.
Private central planning by the capitalists themselves.
Bailing out bondholders etc should not be up to a central bank anyway. These types of wealth redistribution and picking of winners and losers, if we even want that, should not be left to an unaccountable technocratic institution but has to be challenged in a proper democratic process.
@YuShan
RISK of LOSS vs GAIN was part and parcel of our good ole genuine American Free Mkt Capitalism was ‘executed ‘ in March of 09 by Fed with the complicit of WAll ST and Congress!
All we have now Crony (share holder) capitalism where losses are NOT tolerated and PRICE discovery NOT allowed.
Lets note that debt servicing was weighing on growth in 2019 via corporations, but the pandemic was used to renegotiate debt and kick the can down the road probably to the next cycle peak in 2026-27.
2021-22 will see a surge in private services and business investment and a flattening in consumer spending and durable growth. It won’t be until 2023 that the growth patterns stabilize most likely into a weakening dollar and inflationary boom.
Translation into layman’s terms:
Since you didn’t spend the money we gave you, please return the money so we can spend it!
“And he requested that the Fed return the unused $455 billion of taxpayer funds to the Treasury so that it can be used for Covid-related fiscal relief.”
Wow! That is going to take a lot of armored cars.
There’s your relief program…jobs for all as armored car guards. And here our Canadian friends were wondering why Americans could possibly need all those guns and ammo. It might all be tax deductible if needed for the employment.
Buysome:
Unfortunately, for armored car guards, congress needs to run the $455 billion through the laundry mat first!
How much the $455 billion shrinks towards zero is anybodies guess!
“through the laundry mat first”
Ahem, that is the French Laundry mat…(hat tip, CA governor)
Click of the mouse. That’s the good thing about debits and credits.
Mnuchin omitted “Reason 13” (cauz itz bazz lucz):
13. The current sitting pres asked me to light the fuse on the way out, plus I did not want to be blamed for the current credit bubble that is certain to end in tears.
I am saving my credibility as Treasury Secretary just in case my current boss makes a return 4 years from now.
Naw, it’s not going to do anything big since the funds hadn’t been used anyway. Everyone knows that. Look at the markets… sanguine all the way through.
It might widen spreads a little, but that’s not going to change much.
Mmuchin probably is hoping the freed $500 billion gets used by congress to prop up the stock markets, as he knows that $1 Trillion total stimulus is the low end needed to keep the markets inflated over the “Dark Winter” ($500B Senate “max” plus $500B Mmuchin “freed money” equals $1 Trillion beans)
Read Mmuchin comments below, yet keep a trash can handy in case you need to vomit (Mnuchin for President 2024 – “Money for Du-Peeps”):
“We’re not trying to hinder (Biden) anything. We’re following the law,” Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC.
“I am being prudent and returning the money to Congress like I’m supposed to,” he said. “This is not a political decision.”
“The people that really need support right now are not the rich corporations, it is the small businesses,” Mnuchin said.
So jawboning works, I guess it’s good investors have been buying this debt instead of the taxpayers? Lucky for them states can’t declare bankruptcy…it’s hard to know if congress will bail the states (or, specifically my home state of Illinois) out. Why would states that haven’t had budget problems will bail out the states that do, at least without taking their fair share first?
For the same reason that savers have been bailing out the deadbeats those last two decades, because they are worth it and ain’t a thing you can do about it.
Negative rates convert debt into assets so someday everyone will become “super savers”! Fed economic mind yoga at its best…
Fortunately at that point our Fed “Monetary Titanic” will be sitting at the bottom of a dark, cold, ocean abyss so nobody will need to bail out anybody anymore…yea?
Sure we are all collectively trapped in either a glass half full, a glass half empty, or a glass completely shattered J-Pow global economic quagmire…but at least we can laugh about said quagmire, in common, on Wolf Street…=D
Martha,
I like your dedication to empirical data, but when is *any* “stimulus” *ever* supposed to end?
Is *any* decline from *any* financial metric high supposed to perpetually result in an immediate money printing panic in order to pin interest rates to near zero, forever?
I agree that the real economy is still very weak, but I disagree that allowing interest rates to reflect some small degree of true default risks is ultimately avoidable…all ZIRP does is create a wholly fictional, unsustainable fantasyland where awfully run companies are kept on life support by bleeding the more functional areas of the economy.
I mean, it isn’t like every Fed “special program” is going away…only some of them.
Without, at a minimum, periodic ZIRP tapers, all you end up with is a heroin addict economy that will never again be able to survive on its own.
Yep. I don’t remember if it was Bernanke or Powell, but one of them claimed we need a high stock market to make people feel good about the economy and spend more. The problem is that what constitutes “high” is relative. Since a drop of 20% from an obscenely artificial high seems low, that ruins the confidence. In other words, once you create a bubble, the floor below with which the bubble is not allowed to collapse gets raised perpetually.
It’s a sickness, and I have a hard time wrapping my head around it.