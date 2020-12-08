How Many Renters Face Eviction when the Eviction Bans End? How Much Worse is it, Compared to the Good Times?

Rent collection data from 11.5 million rental apartments.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
About 44 million households (107 million people) rent their home: 33% a single-family house; 62% an apartment; and 4% a mobile home. Even before the Pandemic, a large number of renters paid their rent late, or made partial payments, or were a month or more behind and faced evictions. That’s the business of being a landlord, even during the Good Times. But how much worse is it now, on the eve of the expiration of the CDC eviction ban?
December started out on the worst note of the Pandemic yet: Through December 6, only 75.4% of households have made full or partial rent payments (some landlords allow partial rent payments) for December, based on a survey of 11.5 million professionally managed apartments, reported by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) today. This is a steep deterioration from November, when 80.4% of household had made a full or partial rent payment by November 6. Last year, 83.2% of households had made a full or partial rental payment by December 6:
These near-real-time data that have been born out of the Pandemic and that compare current days to the same days last year can be a little raw, including calendar shifts. This year, December 5th and 6th fell on a weekend, but last year fell on a Thursday and Friday; and this may have contributed to slowing rent collections, the NMHC points out. The final percentage of how many renters made their December rent payment by the end of December will become available in early January.
The results look a lot better for rent payments by the end of each month. Through the end of November, 93.6% of renters made a full or partial November rent payment, up from 80.4% on November 6th. In other words, over the month of November 2020, many renters were able to catch up on their rents, but on-time rent collections remained 1.6 percentage points below last year (95.2%):
The NMHC obtains this rent collection data from five property management software providers (Entrata, MRI Software, RealPage, ResMan, and Yardi) that property managers use for functions like rent payment processing. The data is based on about 11.5 million leases and thousands of apartment firms that use one of these software programs. These are “professionally managed” apartments, rather than apartments managed by mom-and-pop operations, though these small operations manage a significant part of the rentals.
The 11.5 million apartments in this sample are market-rate apartments in multifamily buildings. They do not include subsidized affordable units, single-family houses for rent or condos for rent, privatized military housing units, or student housing.
How many millions of households are threatened by eviction?
By December 6, of this sample of 11.5 million renters in apartment buildings, 24.6% had not made the December rent payment. That’s 2.76 million households. But many of them will make the rent payment by the end of the month – as they have in past months.
At the end of November, 6.4% of the renters had not made their November rent payment. That would be 736,000 renters out of 11.5 million that had fallen behind by one month on their rents.
But in November 2019, during the Good Times, 4.8% of the renters were one month behind on their rent, or about 552,000 renters.
In other words, this year at the end of November, about 184,000 more renters had fallen behind than last year, out of this sample of 11.5 million renters.
The sample here of 11.5 million renters represents 26% of the 44 million total renters. If the average rent collection ratios here apply roughly across the rest of the industry, it would suggest that by the end of November, across all 44 million renter households, about 710,000 more rental households than last year were one month behind on their rent.
By December 31, when the CDC eviction ban expires, this might increase some, given the deterioration (beyond the calendar shift) in today’s rent collection data through December 6.
Assume for a moment that by the end of December, 5.4% of renters will not have made the December rent payment, same as in April, the worst month of the Pandemic, then 2.37 million households would be at least one months behind on rent, compared to 1.01 million households at the end of December 2019 — still the Good Times.
If these assumptions for December 2020 play out, 1.36 million more households than a year ago would be behind at least one month on rent when the CDC eviction ban expires, of a total of 44 million renter households.
(Note that some state and local eviction bans have been extended into 2021. So the number of households facing eviction in January would be smaller.)
It’s still a large number, the 1.36 million more renters than last year facing eviction, and it’s a tragedy for these renters, and it’s a tough business for landlords that have tenants who stopped paying rent. But it’s a far cry from the breath-taking mind-boggling numbers bandied about in some of the media of 30 million to 40 million people being threatened by eviction in 2020.
The cut-off date (Nov. 14) kept much of the hit from the Covid spike out of the jobs report. Then there are the long-term hits to the American job market, such as rampant globalization. Read… The Jobs Report is a Mess, December Will Be Messier
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Here is another dynamic that will play out in some cities as the rental eviction bans and mortgage forbearance ends. A block from the coffee shop where I have gone for the last 10 years is a house that has been in foreclosure for quite some time. A large of protestors has been camped on the yard for the last few months to prevent the elderly couple who owned the house from being evicted. Today dozens of sheriffs and city cops came to finish the foreclosure eviction and get rid of the protestors just as I was getting my coffee. Dozens more people from the neighborhood joined the protesters and a struggle ensued. After a few hours of back and forth law enforcement was driven away ( I assume to return at another time with different tactics) . I can see this scenario being played many places in the future.
Senecas story reminded me of the dust bowl evictions of the G Depression and the mass migrations from OK to CA.
Where do people go these days?
“Where do people go these days?”
Well, one elderly lady has started coming into the Burger King myself and my friends meet each morning about 7:00 am (ROMEO group).
She is apparently homeless and has a travel bag with her each morning and a sleeping bag. She is probably in her 60’s and wears an old, heavy coat. She has a $2 breakfast and coffee, sits away from everybody, and leaves. Never says a word to anyone of the customers. This is a pretty upscale neighborhood north of Houston, Texas.
I hope state and city services for the elderly have been contacted on their behalf, and church community, if they have one.
Protesting is good; obtaining resources even better!
Protesters should petition the gov’t about the dearth of low-income subsidized public housing for Seniors.
When you start seeing elderly couples suiciding together, maybe you’all see the Secretary of HUD DO something about it…..but not until confronts with heartlessly statistics!
A. King (and others)
I really believe that if the Covid restrictions don’t abate soon we will see an increasing elderly suicide rate. Too many have been “exiled” since March 2020 and observing some great increases in stresses of not being able to see their families when they live in more or less, “retirement communities” and are confined……..many not even being yet able to drive just to get groceries.
Going to get increasingly ugly for the elderly.
May we see better days.
Being someone who has never missed a rent payment, this article made me think what would’ve happened if I had saved up all the rent payments since April and with a little extra cash bought an RV and hit the road.
Might have been fun. Might have been a real pain in posterier.
Soon maybe it Will be rented free. Either government pay your rent or The flat Will be over taken by The renter. Can be risky to rent out and owing many properties.
yes we call people that use covid not to pay
DEADBEATS
if the shoe fits
I have a few – one moved out thankfully
2 others – 1 trying other not
guess what I’m gonna do
Ok, I’ll guess: continue to be be a parasitic rentier and seek fresh victims?
For Joe in LA – what should the parasitic rentiers do with their money? We have a rental house, paid for by not going to bars, restaurants, vacations, doing everything ourselves, etc. Would it be more virtuous to have purchased some Corvettes, expensive guns, gone out to eat? In that case the renters would live where exactly? Also, note that our renters DO go out to eat, drink, movies, etc. Lots of free choices lead to these circumstances.
Thank you for pointing that out Wolf, great insights.
I bet those 5 and 6th of December being on a weekend will make a big difference and by the end of December rent collection will be similar to last year. I know that by experience.
All our tenants have paid in full and they seem flush with money given the TV and other packages we have to haul away from the garbage area continuously, we almost have one person full time cutting boxes and filling garbage cans this year.
It makes one wonder, why is the media blowing this to apocalyptic proportions , as if there was an agenda behind, we need MOAR STIMULUS, pathetic.
1. They lied about who they were going to pick as President.
2. Supposedly they can’t come up with 500 dollars for emergencies either.
I agree with you, the media is overstating the problems. Are there people who need help? Absolutely. Are there a lot of them? Don’t think so.
Never let a crisis go to waste…
“But it’s a far cry from the breath-taking mind-boggling numbers bandied about in some of the media of 30 million to 40 million people being threatened by eviction in 2020.”
Yeah,
That is the thing about the modern day G…there is always this (faint or permeating) odor of manipulation/deceit around almost everything they do.
It comes from decades of “never letting a crisis go to waste” only to find ourselves in an accelerating cycle of crises (from which the 4 or 5 million strong political class seems to always hold itself harmless).
Even C19 response gives off this smell to a certain degree, economically looking at least a little like a way to pump out stealth “stimulus” since we end up in bizarro world where at least 10-20 million jobs (out of 150 million) are lost or seriously disrupted…yet macro stats mainly reflect…ZIRP boom.
And so the downward cycle tightens and accelerates.
It is not stated how many renters are entire months in arrears on paying their rent by taking advantage of a lengthy eviction moratorium, and not just late in making current monthly rent.
To hear landlords tell it, once a renter falls behind a month or more in rent, the likelihood they will ever catch up is dicey at best.
Will the small mom and pop landlords be devastated because of all this?
I think so, unless .gov steps in and provides financial bailouts to both landlords and renters with no strings attached– so no one suffers.
After all, everyone from top corporations down to Joe and Jane Sixpack should be made whole and never be hurt by economic disruptions, right? That appears to be case in these MMT times.
“It is not stated how many renters are entire months in arrears”
Yeah, I agree.
Although Wolf did yeoman work in assembling the delinquency stats, I’m pretty sure that I’ve seen (from at least facially reliable sources) that arrearages are running in to the 10’s of billions.
I’ll see if I can get links.
It is at least possible that Apt owner associations are putting a surface sheen on the arrearages stats in order to preserve their members’ valuations.
Rent roll “creativity” has been pointed out in the commercial sector for the same reason…no potential buyer or cash out refi lender is going to take it well if huge rent roll arrearages are clearly on the books.
You’ve got to remember that a lot of renters are late paying rent, or don’t pay rent even during the Good Times. That’s why being a landlord is not a freebee. But what matters is this: how much worse is it now than last year?
Extend and pretend.
Guaranteed.
sure ok
I followed up after election by foreclosing on WOKE couple
now they can live in real world
already SOLD property in question – this time cash
Extended to June ’21 in OR.
1) If u add a downtrend bar, a 6% decline, between Dec 2019 @83.2% and Apr 2020, for two years the trend is down. It started in Apr 2019 @83% and ended @75.4%.
2) The same results for the next chart (by the end of the month) in a narrow low slog down.
3) It started in Apr 2019 @97.5% and ended in Nov 2020 @93.6%.
4) Most of the delinquencies are happening in the salt water cities,
where rent is too high, where rent seeker landlords are not fair.
5) Dec 31 eviction cutoff is a real threat.
6) The average hourly earning reached a new all time high in Apr 2020 @$30.
7) Since June the trend is up. Dec 2020 earning will be a lower high.
8 ) Dec & Jan 2021 rent will be paid at a higher rate.
9) Without stimulus, rent might plunge in Apr 2021.
10) If the new administration will kick the evictions cutoff down, by mid
2021 rent will plunge.
Yep, and ultimately the taxpayer will probably be on the hook to bail them out, including the normal percentage of renters that wouldn’t pay regardless of the pandemic. That’s not to say these people don’t have problems– I just don’t like covid being used to justify so much spending talk these days (e.g. student loans).
As a related aside, a majority of Americans are clamoring for more stimulus checks– I’d wager almost the same number would have wanted them pre-pandemic. I’m also fairly confident that many Americans would jump at the idea of $1M be printed and given to everyone individually.
$1M to everyone individually is fair, as long as everyone is Jeff Bezzos.
To entice voters, the eviction ban will be kicked down the road again. After all, voters don’t see the bill and won’t care anyway. So happy for everyone.
Economy will slowly goes back to normal or make it feel normal. Don’t fight the fed and interest won’t rise and the country can’t afford it rising.
Evictions in frigid January are sad. They hired people to carry the contents of the property to the curb. A police officer watched. They did not want to put harmful objects by the curb. Someone changed the locks. Neighbors were not supposed to steal the stuff, but they thought it was trash and started to take what they wanted. Informed tenants were gone the day before eviction day.
Surprisingly small change in delinquencies YOY.
I agree politics will play out and large and small landlords will be asked to shoulder losses while legit and deadbeat non-payors play the system.
My advice to landlords….rehab and sell what you can now while market is strong. Make rentals someone else’s problem.
I say this also because the Great Recession brought moral hazard to an all time high. Covid-cession, with Govt intervention against landlords (no evictions) AND against lenders (forbearance) makes it clear RE Owners and lenders are a targeted Class.
Not to mention the local property tax bill the landlord has pay to support the essential government workers, including those conjuring up these ridiculous rules, who haven’t missed a dollar of pay all year.
Did anyone miss the item about Ann Sather restaurant owned by a Chicago Alderman in Chicago yesterday?
Something tells me that although its probably not as bad as 30 million, the sampling bias from this ~25% subset is still substantially underselling the weakness, but its good to see that at least some segment of the market isn’t as affected.
Though doesn’t say if their software counts leases that are in forbearance (like labor force participation rate and unemployment numbers lol)
GotCollateral,
Couple of things:
1. The sampling bias is that these are all apartments, not single-family houses, and they’re all managed by larger companies that use property management software, not mom-and-pop operations.
Other segments have different stories:
The big single-family-house rental REITs, such as American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Homes, have reported on-time rent collections at about the same level as last year without measurable deterioration. Seems people who rent their houses (not low end) are paying just fine.
A couple of months ago I did a survey here of readers who are landlords – mostly small-ish landlords – some of them with lower end rentals, and they reported some deterioration — some landlords had no problems, others had some problems — compared to a year ago. Overall maybe in the range of a 2 percentage point deterioration. You can look at their stories — a couple of hundred landlords reporting (interesting reading):
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/09/02/landlords-please-chime-in-after-cdc-eviction-moratorium-state-eviction-bans-how-big-is-nonpayment-of-rent/#comment-283829
Here in San Francisco (about 60% of the housing stock is rental) what I hear is that people are moving out when the lease is up, but rent collections are not far off from last year.
2. The software counts full and partial rent receipts – meaning money arrived by certain dates. That is all it reports here. Forbearance doesn’t play a role in the data here.
So could the majority of forbearance beneficial be strategic or in trouble before the pandemic?
Thanks for the clarification Wolf.
re#2 If it tracks money received by date x, for a lease in the system regardless of whether in forbearance or not, then I guess that makes sense. And in the context of “what I hear is that people are moving out when the lease is up,” it would probably be helpful to see if we can get # leases outstanding over time in these systems (occupacy??).
What I also should have said is that in San Francisco, normally you have a 1-year lease that then switches to month-to-month for years to come. So for tenants that have lived there for over 1 year, the move-out date can be any time with 30 days notice.
Do they have stats on how many businesses did not pay their rent? I’ve read 30% of small businesses in NY and NJ have closed.
Although if the business closes it might not be classified as ‘not paying’.
Restaurants and small shops are in real trouble.
I agree the liberal MSM numbers are hyperbolic, but 1.5 million households evicted is not nothing either.
If these households average 1.5 people each, that’s still in the range of 0.7% of the entire population of the US being evicted.
Love the holiday color scheme of the charts.
For Christmas, may Santa bring back common sense and good times.
Why are most of these people not paying their rent? Because of unemployment resulting from government actions.Should such people be helped out ?As a fiscal conservative( not a Republican or Democrat) I say YES). But is/ was there any reason why these people should have received unemployment monies far in excess of what they were making before becoming unemployed. NO
And it is immoral and criminal for companies controlled by the rich to receive loans under the cares act.
The underlying cause of these excesses is that government spending is considered to have no cost, so why not spend. And what is behind this excess government spending . The FED.
Ground report from San Diego.. touristy spot and service based economy along with hi-tech
A lot of my friends in service industry are suffering and they stopped paying full rent..
Their unemployment benefits running out i guess end of this month
Sadly a lot of their jobs are not coming back as well
I sold my rental in San Diego 2 months back .. relieved
Lets see…
Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi recently said $70 billion in unpaid back rent and utilities are due soon.
So if the stroke of a pen can vanquish $400 billion of student loans on the first day of Christmas, can our true love give us $70 billion rent forgiveness and two turtle doves on the second day of Christmas???
Best Christmas Recession Ever!