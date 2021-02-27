Treasury Market Had a Cow, Mortgage Rates Jumped, Wall Street Crybabies Clamored for Help, But the Fed Smiled Satisfied Upon its Creation

Junk bonds still in la-la-land as investors chase yield – risks be damned.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The bond market settled down on Friday. And that was a good thing for the crybabies on Wall Street that had started to hyperventilate on Thursday, when the Treasury 10-year yield, after rising for months, and accelerating over the past two weeks, had spiked to 1.52%, having tripled since August.
By Thursday, all kinds of complex leveraged trades had been coming apart, and forced selling had set in. By historical standards, and given the inflation pressures now underway, those yields even on Thursday were still astonishingly low. But Wall Street had a cow, for sure.
On Friday, the Treasury 10-year yield dropped 8 basis points, part of the 14-basis-point spike on Thursday, and closed at 1.44%, still higher than where it had been a year ago on February 21, 2020.
Yields rise because bond prices fall, producing a world of hurt – reflected in bond funds focused on long-dated Treasury bonds, such as the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF [TLT]; its price is down about 16% from early August, after the 3.3% relief-bounce on Friday.
The Fed approves.
The governors of the Federal Reserve have been speaking in one voice on the rise in Treasury yields: It’s a good sign, a sign of rising inflation expectations and a sign of economic growth. That is the mantra they keep repeating.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell called the surge in Treasury yields “a statement of confidence.”
Kansas City Fed president Esther George said on Thursday: “Much of this increase likely reflects growing optimism in the strength of the recovery and could be viewed as an encouraging sign of increasing growth expectations.”
St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, one of the most passionate doves, said on Thursday: “With growth prospects improving and inflation expectations rising, the concordant rise in the 10-year Treasury yield is appropriate.” Investors demanding higher yields to offset higher inflation expectations “would be a welcome development.”
They’re all singing from the same page: They’re dovish on QE and low rates. But they’re going to let long-term rates rise, which is starting to tamp down on some of the ridiculous froth in the financial markets and the housing market.
Those Fed pronouncements on Thursday morning in support of higher long-term yields – when the markets were clamoring for the opposite, more QE but focused on long maturities to bring down long-term yields – probably also helped unnerving Wall Street.
But on Friday, the mini-panic settled back down, and that’s good because a real panic could change the Fed’s attitude.
The 30-year yield on Friday dropped by 16 basis points, to 2.17%, erasing the jump of the prior three days. It’s now where it had been on January 23 last year:
The yield curve as measured by the difference between the 2-year yield and the 10-year yield had been steepening sharply, with the 2-year yield glued in place, and with the 10-year yield taking off. On Friday, the spread between the two narrowed to 1.30 percentage points, from Thursday’s 1.35 percentage points, still making for the steepest yield curve by this measure since December 2016.
In August 2019, the yield curve by this measure briefly “inverted” when the 10-year yield dropped below the 2-year yield, turning the spread negative. The yield curve has steepened ever since in a very rough-and-tumble manner:
And mortgage rates finally started to follow.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 2.97% during the week ended Wednesday, as reported by Freddie Mac on Thursday. This does not yet include the moves on Thursday and Friday.
The 30-year mortgage rate normally tracks the 10-year yield fairly closely. But in 2020, they disconnected. When the 10-year yield started rising in August, the mortgage market just ignored it, and mortgage rates continued dropping from record low to record low until early January, whipping the housing market into super froth.
But then in early January, mortgage rates started climbing and have now risen by 32 basis points in less than two months — though they remain historically low.
Note the disconnect in 2020 between the weekly Treasury 10-year yield (red) and Freddy Mac’s weekly measure of the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (blue):
In this incredibly frothy and overpriced bubble housing market, higher mortgage rates are eventually going to cause some second thoughts.
And that too appears to be smiled upon approvingly by the Fed. They’re not blind. They see what is going on in the housing market – what risks are piling up with this type of house price inflation. They just cannot say it out loud. But they can let long-term yields rise.
Mortgage rates have some catching up to do. The spread between the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate and the 10-year yield has been narrowing steadily since the March craziness, and at 1.37 percentage points, is the narrowest since April 2011.
The spread always reverts from extreme lows, such as this, toward the mean. It can do so in two ways, by mortgage rates rising faster than Treasury yields, or by mortgage rates falling more slowly than Treasury yields.
High-grade corporate bonds starting to feel the pain.
Yields have risen and prices have fallen across the investment grade spectrum of corporate bonds, though yields remain very low by historic measures:
AA-rated bonds yielded on average 1.81%, according to the ICE BofA AA US Corporate Index, up from the record low of 1.33% in early August (my cheat sheet for corporate bond ratings).
BBB-rated Bonds – just above junk bonds – came out of their torpor over the past two months, with the average yield climbing to 2.39%, according to the ICE BofA BBB US Corporate Index, up from the record low of 2.06% at the end of December. They, like mortgage rates had continued to fall through 2020, despite rising Treasury yields.
Junk bonds still in la-la-land, with yields near record lows.
BB-rated bonds – the highest-rated junk bonds – came out their torpor just over the past two weeks, and the average yield rose to 3.45%, according to the ICE BofA AA US Corporate Index, up from the record low in mid-February of 3.20%.
The average yield of CCC-rated bonds – at the riskiest end of the junk spectrum with a considerable chance of default – has barely ticked up from record lows in mid-February (7.17%) and now hovers at 7.27%. In March, the yield had shot up to 20%. During the Financial Crisis, it had spiked north of 40%.
The Fed smiles upon its creation.
The fact that the highest risk bonds still sport yields that are near record lows is a soothing sign for the Fed. It means that financial conditions are still extremely easy. All kinds of high-risk companies with crushed revenues and huge losses – think cruise lines with near zero revenues and losses out the wazoo – can fund their cash-burn by issuing large amounts of new bonds to over-eager yield-chasing investors, no problem.
So far this year, companies issued $84 billion in junk bonds, according to Bloomberg. At this pace, the first quarter will be the biggest in junk bond issuance ever. There is huge demand for junk bonds due to their higher yields – risks be damned. The yield chase is on in full force. And the overall junk bond market has ballooned to over $1.6 trillion.
For the Fed, this is one of many signs that credit markets are still super-frothy, even if Treasury yields have risen from record lows to still historically low levels. While it vowed to continue QE and not raise rates for a “while,” it’s also telling the markets in a unified voice that rising long term Treasury yields are a sign that the Fed’s monetary policies are working as intended. And those higher long-term yields are taking some of the froth off the markets, including eventually the housing market – and I don’t think that this is an unintentional side effect.
From crisis to crisis, and even when there's no crisis. Read… Fed's QE: Assets Hit $7.6 Trillion. Long-Term Treasury Yields Spike Nevertheless, Wall Street Crybabies Squeal for More QE
It may be an intended effect, this reduction of the frantic housing bubble, but it still leaves me with a few questions.
There already is massive inflation, not just in housing, but in all those categories excluded in accepted CPI numbers. Real inflation, yet wages are stagnant. So, if there really is inflation, but rates need to stay crazy low to keep the wheels turning, what does that really say about the economy?
I’m purchasing posts and beams direct from a local sawmill for a project. I’m paying close to 3X what I had to pay last year. 3X. This is a direct result of the US housing surge and pandemic renovations. No big deal as I have cash in the bank, but…..but, my cash is earning zip/nada/nothing as the Fed forces consumerism upon us. I’ll be cutting back somewhere else to avoid trashing my savings.
And, what would happen if interest rates moved up to at least match ‘real inflation’. What will happen if bonds are forced to provide an honest return to the investor? Why are people still buying this crap? Is it simply what else is there to buy? 1-2%? It’s a joke. Robbery.
Finally, can this actually continue much longer? I don’t think it can? What do other commenters think?
Thanks in advance because I am dumbfounded and discouraged from this article.
In another piece Wolf said “this is the most treacherous investment environment I’ve ever seen” and that continues to stick with me.
Invest in stocks, bonds, gold, real estate, whatever, at record high prices? Seems foolish. Leave it in cash while inflation beckons? Also doesn’t seem wise.
For those that don’t have much to invest downsize and pay off debt for safety. Those with investable assets maybe acre or two of buildable lots in near rural land from major cities, some gold, cash, quantities of durable goods needed for the future, and a weapon or two for self defense.
This might not be the time to seek a good bet with stocks but the time to batten down the hatches and take profits off the table. We are living in a Everything Bizarro World unlike anything I’ve seen in my lifetime, 72 years in two weeks.
I’ve generally followed Ray Dalio’s recommendation for small investor asset allocation in the current economic environment. He identified four major asset categories: (1) cash and cash equivalents; (2) hard assets-real estate, commodities, precious metals, collectables, etc.; debt instruments; and common stock. His recommendation was to split investments 2/7 cash and equivalents, 2/7 hard assets, 2/7 debt instruments and 1/7 common stock, due to its volatility. With some tweaks, I have found this as good an investment guide as any.
I wouldn’t go near listening to Davos oligarchs like Ray Dalio- with over $14 billion plundered dollars in his pockets.
He’s desperate to be known as a “big-thinker” , and has an obscene amount of vulture capitalist loot to spend on that endeavor.
Start a true second party ? One not owned by multi-millionaires and the legal system and regulators they have purchased? One not owned by the banks, Wall Street, and the obscene Military Industrial Complex that Eisenhower warned about?
As it stands- pull one of the two levers offered to you in elections-
oligarchs like Yellen and Powell are laughing in your face, as they and their crony vulture friends pile up their loo. They can and will prevent anyone not in their country club from earning any return on hard earned “money”.
PAULO
I always read your posts and your question to the Streeters seems sincere.
I know less than most, but what I took from Wolf’s presentation here is the Fed is seeing a glimpse
of what they intended. Though the Fed should maybe not exist, it’s what we have. The pumped markets might finally start to cool because of what the Fed is allowing to happen.
In short, things could be worse.
As long as inflation (as recognized by the Fed) moves slowly, then markets cool, housing flattens and Joe Bag-o-Donuts can buy a UST bond yielding more than a pittance. Combine that with raised min wages nationwide and things will seem more normal for most people.
If Fed instead blinks as equities stall and moves from ZIRP toward NIRP, then the Streeters (incl me) just continue to bemoan the martyrdom of being a Saver. Boo. :-(
It says the USA economy is based on increasing debt? Without the dollar scam the USA economy would definitely collapse.
Everything seems fine to me….
It’s only a nightmare to people who want to save instead of spend.
I follow the TLT, it goes down the 20 yr yields goes up . I saw weeks ago the TLT was going to drop down to 138. I think now a move up back to the 148 to 150 level. Then? I see more down to 130 or lower. Does this mean the fed has lost control or is fixing to
All I know is the charts are a map. They be saying “buckle up”
I agree Marmar..but what I don’t “Grok,” is why are “investors” buying Junk Bonds and higher rated bonds? Maybe I’n foolish but I’ve been investing
in REITS for 3 quarters now and knocking down 10%+ ROR. IT’S very liquid
and seems almost too easy. But I am nervous and will be putting my savings into a historic adobe home in the SOUTHWEST!
Uncle Warren says that the bond market is not the place to be in the foreseeable future.
If interest rate were to go up to just 5%, a lot of people will be wiped out.
In December of 2018, when Fed Funds went up to meet the inflation at the time of 2%, the Dow shed 5K in 3 weeks.
The threshold of what the stock market can handle in terms of interest rates gets lower on every stock rally.
In 2007 the stock market made an all time high of 14K, and Fed Funds were 4%.
Then, as mentioned, 2% Fed Funds knocked the market apart in December of 2018.
Now, 1.5% Fed Funds would likely do the same.
Lower and lower is the threshold of what the market can take…..and that points to its fragility.
The 27% increase in the money supply, decided by one unelected man (and his scions) at the Fed points to a lot of different problems with an untethered, unmonitored, unbound Federal Reserve.
The Constitution is clear, minting and the value of the currency lay with Congress. That is a fundamental. It can not be delegated.
The spread between Mtg paper and the 10 Year will NOT widen. The spread is getting tighter because Mtg paper is backed with actual collateral … houses. And, houses appreciate during inflation, so that collateral is getting better and better meaning default risk is decreasing. Housing will continue to climb.
Jim, that sounds a lot like wishful thinking. The data show that mortgage rates have already risen in the past 2 months. There’s real data for that! US average 30y fixed up from 2.65 to 2.97% since start of year. That’s like a 10% boost in monthly payments on any size loan.
House prices don’t appreciate when rates rise. And inflation isn’t their friend either – the last major inflation wave saw the Case-Schiller index lose ground to inflation. (See charts from 1955-1980.)
I think the “collateral value” argument goes exactly the other way. Unless workers get raises, house prices will fall if rates rise because no one can afford higher payments. On top of that, the real-world loan durations blow out when rates rise and prices fall – people can’t refi so easily.
So mortgage spreads will actually have to widen out to reflect the increased risk.
Somewhere tonight, Alan Greenspan is sitting in his diapers and smiling.
and Volcker (RIP) rolling in is grave
Greenspan, Bernanke, and Yellen- all smiling while they wave to each other at church.
Religious.
@Paulo,
Your post is good and represents what a good portion of investors feel including myself, and I will stay on the sidelines for awhile.
Below is from Lance Roberts and he confirmed my beliefs, along with The Traders Almanac saying about March being turbulent, – #2 is amusing to me, but true, and this market has worse odds than going to a casino – IMO.
————————————————————————-
Why Higher Rates Are A Problem
It is essential to understand the impact of rates on a heavily leveraged economy.
1) Economic growth is still dependent on massive levels of monetary interventions. An increase in rates curtails growth as rising borrowing costs slows consumption.
2) The Federal Reserve runs the world’s largest hedge fund with over $7.5-Trillion in assets. Long Term Capital Mgmt., which managed only $100 billion, nearly derailed the economy when rising rates caused its collapse. The Fed is 75x that size.
3) Rising interest rates will immediately slow the housing market. People buy payments, not houses, and rising rates mean higher payments.
4) An increase in interest rates means higher borrowing costs which lowers profit margins for corporations.
5) One of the main bullish arguments over the last 11-years remains stocks are cheap based on low interest rates. That will change very quickly.
6) The negative impact on the massive derivatives market could lead to another credit crisis as rate-spread derivatives go bust.
7) As rates increase, so do the variable rate interest payments on credit cards. With the consumer already impacted by stagnant wages, under-employment, and high costs of living; a rise in debt payments would further curtail disposable incomes. Such would lead to a contraction in spending and rising defaults. (Which are already happening as we speak)
8) Rising defaults on the debt will negatively impact banks that are still not adequately capitalized and still burdened by massive levels of bad debt.
9) Commodities, which are sensitive to the direction and strength of the global economy, will revert as economic growth slows.
10) The deficit/GDP ratio will surge as borrowing costs rise sharply. The many forecasts for lower future deficits will crumble as new estimates begin to propel higher.
Martok and Paulo –
Very good, except for one thing:
There Are No Sidelines. You can’t “sit this one out”.
“Holding cash” is every bit an “investment choice” as any other option: sometimes it works out well, but with inflation it doesn’t.
If in fact inflation is taking root, cash will be a terrible place to be, just as it was in the 1970s until interest rates actually caught up.
We small investors have a huge advantage in treacherous markets – nimbleness, the ability to quickly make significant changes to portfolios. My advice is to watch all options you have, and “do whatever is working now”, but beware of traps and don’t get locked into any particular position.
A decision not to invest is an investment decision.
The yield chasers that buy a stock for its 3% dividend will be shocked when the stock drops 4% or more….in a week.
@Wisdom Seeker,
I differ with you, however appreciate your posts here, and I actually said – “I will stay on the sidelines for awhile.”
That doesn’t mean forever, and I’m evaluating several portfolios and strategies with a wide mixture of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, or may just go back to trading commodities and options.
I just don’t like what I see in equities, and BoFa, Cramer, Jeremy Grantham, and plenty more believe this market is perilous, and my opinions are based on what experts believe, and the many crashes from ’87 forward I experienced – but this era seems very, very similar to the 2000 dot com burst.
“Irrational Exuberance” as Greenspan said in ’96 is also here today with retail investors making up somewhere between 13-20%, with WallStreetBets on Twitter making irrational/insane “bets”, and Bitcoin (based on popularity and hype) going over 50k, and the Fed buying it’s on bonds, plus more stimulus.
It all seems to me as underrepresented series of economic events that are a recipe for disaster.
” Commodities, which are sensitive to the direction and strength of the global economy, will revert as economic growth slows.”
Already incorrect. The world still struggles with a pandemic…and Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, Aluminum, Copper, Lumber have done what? (hint: up more than 30%)
When cash loses its value, people buy things as a store of value. Economic activity may not have all that much to do with the prices.
I hear the train a comin’
It’s rollin’ ’round the bend,
And I ain’t seen the sunshine,
Since, I don’t know when,
I’m stuck in Fiat Prison,
And time keeps draggin’ on,
But that train keeps a-rollin’,
On down to privation…
First inflation will be denied (we are here now)
Then inflation will be embraced as an achieved goal, and a sign of good economic activity
Finally the Fed will limp in with meaningless and ineffective 1/4pt hikes…
Since 2011, in the “no inflation era”, CPI up 20%. Were we really afraid of deflation?
The rate of change chart looks harmless, and they will show it to you all the time.
Remember, central bankers and most govt employees have inflation protected pensions…..what care they?
Remember the Fed is in CONSTANT violation of two of their THREE mandates under which they are allowed to operate.
Stable prices…they promote inflation (2-2.5%) which rips 22% to 28% off the dollar in ten years.
Moderate long term interest rates……moderate means “not extreme”, either way. 4000 year lows in long rates is “extremely” low. Why a “moderate long rates” mandate? So current generations can not wipe out future generations with massive low cost debt creation. Anyone sense this is going on? $20 Trillion in new national debt in 12 years.
I’m more concerned about the only part of their mandate that really matters and that they always ignore — full employment. The U6 is an ongoing scandal.