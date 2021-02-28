The Big “Buy & Hype” Bitcoin Casino

Bitcoin was trading at $57,000 when I recorded and posted the podcast on Sunday, February 21. Now, as I’m posting the transcript of that podcast, bitcoin is trading at $46,000. So the numbers in the podcast are a little off. But it makes one of my points.
By Wolf Richter. This is the transcript of my podcast last Sunday, THE WOLF STREET REPORT.
So bitcoin is trading at about 57,000 bucks at the moment. Its market cap is over $1 trillion. This glorious moment jogged my memory, so I dug up that old email. Back in August 2012, I was contacted via my website by some guy about bitcoin. At the time, bitcoin was at 10 bucks.
He wanted to buy my book and pay with bitcoin. So for the paperback, which sells for about 15 bucks on Amazon, he would have had to fork over 1 and a half bitcoin. So today, the proceeds from the sale of that paperback would be around 85,000 despised fiat dollars.
He called bitcoin a “monetary revolution.” He wrote, “There is a large and growing community of bitcoin users, who are migrating away from the dollar and euro, because those currencies are being inflated away to nothing.”
And he said, “The value of a bitcoin has doubled in the last 4 months.” Which is the monetary revolution, apparently, that money keeps doubling every few months.
He offered me a deal. If I listed my book on a site called CoinDL, he’d buy my book, and he said he would “recommend it on the bitcoin internet forums.” And then, on my site, I would need to encourage people to buy bitcoin. I would have to post my bitcoin address, ask for donations in bitcoin, etc. to let people know that I was endorsing bitcoin, and that I held bitcoin, so that they too would pile into it.
Maybe I could have sold one book to him, plus three more books to some other folks on the internet forums he frequented, four books in total, for six bitcoin in total. Today, those six bitcoin would have amounted to 342,000 despised fiat dollars.
What was striking about the deal he tried to draw me into: He offered to buy my book for bitcoin and help me sell a few more books for bitcoin, and in return I would leverage my site to hype bitcoin to my readers.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is exactly how it worked universally, and even today the same principle is in effect, but now big players have jumped into it, and they quietly bought bitcoin, and then they used their global megaphones that the mainstream media amplified for all to see, and they hyped bitcoin, and it’s on the front of the mainstream media, and bitcoin has soared.
Buy and hype. This is the principle on which bitcoin has operated from day one. Everyone getting into it would become a hype artist. And there would be no metric by which its price could be judged. These two factors were the true genius behind bitcoin.
So obviously, I didn’t go for the deal. I didn’t need to participate in a “monetary revolution,” where the value doubles in four months.
This has nothing to do with monetary anything, but is a form of gambling that relies on ever more new gamblers entering the casino and bidding up the price, with more and more gamblers selling each other the bitcoin, all united in the singular purpose of driving up its price so that everyone could get rich.
The first part of this I understood back then: That this has nothing to do with monetary anything, but is a form of gambling. That was clearer than daylight.
The second part I didn’t fully understand: That this form of gambling relies on ever more new gamblers entering the casino and bidding up the price, and that it would be everyone’s job to draw in new gamblers, like a giant pyramid scheme.
And the third part I didn’t fully understand either at the time, but it has now been proven beyond a reasonable doubt: That all these gamblers in the casino are all united in the singular purpose of driving up the price so that everyone could get rich.
These gamblers would not bet against each other or against the house. They would enter into a special gamble where they all would be on the same side, where each would do what they could to drive up the price to make each other rich.
I told this guy – Brian was his name … are you out there, laughing off your butt, Brian? – So I told him: “Thanks for your interest in my book. At this point, I’m still hung up on the US dollar, while it lasts.”
After bitcoin came the other cryptos. There are now over 4,000 cryptos out there, including some that started out as a public joke. Anyone and their dog can start a crypto and hype it and hope to get some traction.
The whole crypto space combined now has a market cap of nearly $2 trillion. Over half of which is bitcoin.
Sure, it would have been nice today to sell my 6 bitcoin for 342,000 bucks to some hedge fund and wash my hands off it. But it’s unlikely that it would have ever gotten that far.
One scenario is this: The six bitcoin at the time would not have ranked high in my consciousness. We’re talking 60 bucks here. I would not have paid a lot of attention to it or worried about it or taken a lot of security measures to protect that $60-stash.
So I might have lost the password. This happened a lot, apparently, to early owners that had straggled into a few bitcoin. There is no hotline you can contact to request a new login. If you lose your password, the bitcoin are gone. For me, that might have been a realistic scenario.
The other scenario is that I would have sold the bitcoin as soon as their value reached some kind of critical amount, something that was worth jumping through hoops for. So if bitcoin hit a 1000 bucks, I might have sold.
There is almost no way that I would have held on till today. It’s totally illusory to think that I would have made $342,000, because I wouldn’t have. I would have either lost the password or sold the six bitcoin long ago. Or maybe a hacker would have stolen them.
I would have sold because bitcoin doesn’t represent ownership of anything other than of the digital entity, it’s not equity of a company or of real estate or of anything else. Bitcoin doesn’t produce anything. It doesn’t have a physical presence, such as gold has. Bitcoin doesn’t have revenues or earnings, and it doesn’t pay interest or dividends, and it doesn’t have any other metric by which to judge its value.
And that’s the key to its price.
No one can ever say bitcoin is overvalued or undervalued. It doesn’t have a value. It just has a price, and what the price is from one moment to the next is determined by gamblers trying to drive it higher by hook or crook, and by some of those gamblers cashing out while they can.
There is therefore no theoretical limit to the price. The theoretical range is between zero and infinity. The price is beyond the idea that something is making or not making sense. It’s just a number. It’s not related to anything. There is no dividend yield or any other yield, no earnings per share, no P/E ratio, no cap rates… none of the performance metrics we might look at apply.
And unlike gold, which doesn’t have performance metrics either, bitcoin has no physical presence. You lose your password, the bitcoin are gone.
There is no yardstick as to where the price should be. So the idea is that this price could go to infinity.
People say that because the supply is limited to 21 million bitcoin, and because demand is unlimited, this will drive its price to infinity.
Yes, maybe, theoretically. But there is no need to have bitcoin, and demand can go back to zero and this wouldn’t impact anything in the real world, except the perceived wealth of the bitcoin holders that haven’t sold. No one needs bitcoin. It’s just a gambling device. The demand is artificial, and that artificial demand can vanish in no time.
The big obligation is that all gamblers in this casino have to use whatever megaphone they have to drive the price higher. And it appears that the big players have now ganged up, the biggest Wall Street players, and creatures like Tesla, and a bunch of hedge funds, with huge global megaphones.
And it’s always the same principle. Buy some bitcoin quietly, then make a big announcement and hype it to high heaven.
There is, however, a problem that reasserts itself periodically. Every now and then someone tries to get out from the position and get some despised fiat currency, such as dollars. And when there are not enough new gamblers willing to buy at that price, the price drops until there are enough gamblers willing to buy. This has eviscerated bitcoin in the past. When this artificial demand vanishes, the price can plunge so fast it makes your head spin.
Now the gamblers are huge outfits with billions of despised fiat dollars tied up in bitcoin. They couldn’t care less about the “monetary experiment.” These are not true believers in bitcoin. They’re in it to make a huge profit denominated in despised fiat dollars.
They know they can rig the bitcoin market with their big megaphone, at least for a while. And they have done it loudly and clearly. But when they want to take profits and get some despised fiat dollars for their bitcoin, as they all will, because that’s what they’re in business to do, who will be there to buy?
These are big positions, and they’re tough to get out of without blowing a huge hole into the price, that then triggers a cascade of selling. And when this happens, there is suddenly no liquidity, and the bottom falls out. Bitcoin has become legendary for this.
But now the amounts are much bigger. So maybe they’re hoping that, when demand suddenly vanishes, the despised Fed will step in and bail them out of their bitcoin by buying their bitcoin and handing them billions of despised fiat dollars in order to prevent their highly leveraged and interconnected funds from taking down the financial system or whatever.
And that day, ladies and gentlemen, the day that the Fed bails out the biggest most leveraged bitcoin gamblers because the price collapse of bitcoin is threatening to take down their highly leveraged funds, thereby threatening to collapse the entire financial system – that will be the day bitcoin has truly arrived.
You can listen and subscribe to THE WOLF STREET REPORT on YouTube or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
I don’t understand how there are still so many sheep to sucker into investing in virtual currencies.
Didn’t enough people get burned from the 2013 & 2017 pump and dump cycles to know not to get caught up in the hype?
Yeah. Bitcoin and Tesla market values are both worth more than Berkshire Hathaway. BRK operations earn $20 billion plus each year plus $280 billion equity portfolio plus $100 billion walking around money. Same happened in 1929 as well when people valued what might be over what really was. Just read annual report, BRK has more real capital investment in USA than any other company. AT&T is second.
Central banks will “mint” there own digital currencies, and they won’t allow these currencies to be used to buy bitcoin.
Does Satoshi Nakamoto actually exist? If blockchain exists, can it be hacked?
I spent 10 years staying away from bitcoin because I always feared that I would buy at the peak. Last week, just as bitcoin got to around $58,000, I finally got my first bitcoin. It turns out that you can get $5 in free bitcoin by signing up on Coinbase. You can also earn another $25-30 or so by taking lessons on other cryptocurrencies. There is no official requirement to spend any of your own money, but I actually spent some of my own money before I received any of the free money. I expect to make a $20-25 risk-free profit this year trading cryptos on coinbase. My advice to all skeptics is to get your free stuff while you still can. It’s easy money and the people we think of as “suckers” are paying for it.
You are not investing in the “currency”, your are investing in the “technology” and this is what so many people seem to forget, if you could have had a chance to invest in the internet back in the 1980’s and it was possible to invest in the internet, you would have been a multibillionaire today. Do yourself a big favour, spend a few months researching this “technology” and forget about all the media hype, you will be surprised what you will find.
I hear my own country is heavily involved in Bitcoin. Second largest Bitcoin involved nation, I heard somewhere. So involved our Central Bank banned its use though my country people will find a way round the ban. We were heavily involved in Sergei Panteleevich Mavrodi’s MMM ponzi scheme too. And some of you have been spreading rumours we had something to do with unemployment payments. In California, was it?
I shall not name the country just so you do not all pile in and offend me. Just know that I am not a prince of anywhere.
I shorted Bitcoin in 2009 at 9 cents. I am still waiting to cover.
Sorry – I am not the Brian you were looking for.
Way back when bitcoin came out there was a guy in the midwest, on an email group I was a part of, that had a bunch of bitcoins. Maybe a 100 or so? Can’t remember. He was pretty much a hard luck, blue collar, working class guy. Never had a break and seemed to be just hanging on. Every so often I think about him. I hope he held on and got something good from his bitcoin stash.
Me – I avoided it like the plague. Like Tesla and FANG stocks it’s been fun to watch.
I’m also not the Brian you’re looking for but I do have some after mining them back in the beginning. Sadly, I sold almost all of them in the $10-30 range of the first runup. Seemed like a windfall at the time.
BTC could go to $1M or it could go to $0. Both seem equally likely to me so I simply sell 40% of my gains and hold what remains. It’s worked out pretty well.
I don’t brag and I don’t hype, or even talk about it except to those who ask.
I don’t know what will become of Bitcoin but I don’t think anybody truly understands what we’ve got here. It’s a bit like having just invented the wheel and we’re all laughing about how it bounces down a hill.
“I don’t know what will become of Bitcoin but I don’t think anybody truly understands what we’ve got here. It’s a bit like having just invented the wheel and we’re all laughing about how it bounces down a hill.”
Brian, I think you have it right 100%.
1) Bitcoin per se really isn’t the issue…hopeless US dollar debasement is the issue.
So, if Bitcoin with whatever individualized flaws it has, fails…the underlying impetus to an alternate “store of value” currency will remain.
Because it isn’t about Bitcoin…it is about the debasement of the USD.
2) The soaring value/volatility of Bitcoin/AnyCoin may be an intrinsic (intended?) aspect of the *adoption phase* of any alt currency.
For instance, if 100% of people believed that in the future 100% of US wealth would be manifested in BC (goodbye USD), then each Bitcoin would = aggregate US wealth/21 million BC (the fixed final supply of BC – its fixed nature being the whole of its appeal to final users).
So, in theory, each of those final BC might be worth a *huge* amount *if* BC fully/largely/significantly supplanted the USD.
But…between now and that theoretical apotheosis…faith…and the number of the BC faithful will rise and fall, significantly…leading to large BC volatility
The exact same dynamic applies to any of the thousands of AltCoins that Wolf points to.
2)a) And this interim soaring value of BC *may* be an intended aspect of AltCoins’ design from the start…because soaring values create a “popularization/hype” phase that draws attention to a ReplacementCandidateCoin in a way that nothing else could.
And AltAwareness has to precede DollarDeplacement.
3) But, again, it really isn’t about any specific AltCoin…everything is driven by DC’s gross mismanagement and the habitual, desperate recourse to USD debasement DC must employ to save itself…until *that* ends…the search for a StableCoin (ahem) will never stop.
Another genius of the Buttcoin Ponzi scheme is that Buttcoin puppet masters have taught the low level Buttcoin fans to HODL since allegedly “Buttcoin will go to $1 billion a coin”; this serves 2 important purpose:
a) Since low level Buttcoin fans won’t sell, then it makes the Buttcoin market a lot less liquid.
b) low level Buttcoin fans won’t discover that no one wants their Buttcoin since they HODL, and won’t even try to sell it.
I think this is how TSLA worked to destroy the hedge fund shorts. The early adopters wouldn’t sell at any price, making TSLA shot to the moon on a series of short squeezes. Then it got so big it had to be included in the SP500, and the institutional index funds were forced to buy. Bagholder of last resort.
lmao.
So you’re saying Gamestop to $10,000 and S&P inclusion? Got it.
Sure it’s gambling, but what isn’t these days. As long as the music’s playing, you’ve got to keep dancing…
Way back when, still in the heart of the global financial crisis darkness, on an online forum like this, I came across this very very very angry poster, who was sick of the corruption on Wall Street, so he said he converted his life savings into bitcoin. Unlike your Brian, this guy wasn’t trying to sell his book; he was a true believer. Out of camaraderie, although I only knew him online, I bought 100 BTC. The forum even had a joke when the BTC finally “broke a buck” (to pay homage to the Vanguard MMF “breaking the buck”). I sincerely hope he kept all of his BTC’s.
So here’s to you, one-currency-yogi!
Don’t leave us in suspense. How did your 100 Bitcoin work out for you?
Where are you with them now? How have they changed your financial life?
I know that the cryto market has crushed the availability of video cards. This is actively impacting people wanting to build/buy a new gaming computer. And people that mine the coins are very clever and are building amazing setups to create/mine these coins. These architects are elaborate and take advantage of the fact that if you have an EV car you get better pricing for home power. Have a friend who lives in the Dakota’s and doesn’t pay for direct heating since his mining operation melts the snow and keeps his home toasty. Waiting for this phase to peter out like all the other get rich quick schemes
I guess I should learn to be a miner. I have an OTG house with unlimited power (during the day only). Hee hee. ;-)
OTG?
Off The Grid
Its so annoying. I can’t find an Rtx30 anything for my new rig!
Last I heard, bitcoin mining is using the same amount of electrical power as is being used by Argentina. The electrical Ponzi scheme.
I really enjoy your articles but can’t help to think you are missing the boat. Bitcoin is the highest returning asset in history and to write it off seems wrong. I’ve owned it a couple times over the last 5 years. I think it’s an interesting gold alternative and don’t see much difference between the two. Bitcoin does have a cost to mine it and has a finite supply. It’s been a interesting to watch and I haven’t seen the pump show you mentioned. Mostly people have no idea what bitcoin is or how to actually buy it. Thanks for all that you do.
Since you know what Buttcoin is, then show us a Buttcoin; if I’m paying $50K for anything, I want to see it. Show me a picture of a Bitcoin.
It’s mind boggling how ignorant Buttcoin fans are, and yet they call everyone ignorant, boomer, … Most of you don’t even know what Bitcoin is. You just know that you bought something called Buttcoin on some site.
Buttcoin is nothing but a randomly generated string; it’s NOTHING. The greatest Ponzi scheme in human history. The only reason it keeps going is because the elites want it to keep going.
Bitcoin is the only decentralized network. Your screaming at the sky is misplaced. The whole point is the ledger is accurate. The accuracy is the value.
Wolf, if the intellectual exercise is unavailable at $10 and $50,000 it definitely won’t not be a scam at 100k, 500k ect..
If people like the stock they are going to buy it but more importantly it’s a computer protocol that doesn’t require people to know they are even using an auditable ledger.
You are already using bitcoin is you are using banks for USD.
An unopened 50 dollar Pokémon core set from the late 90s is last I heard, selling for over 100k and going up. Though, opening it up is a gamble and could return well over that.
Many things over time have had and will have insane returns. They can make you money or broke. I almost bought bitcoin a couple of times, but not because I thought it was the future of money, but because I could sell it for more. The fact I discovered that for an average person to buy it, they want your personal information like ID cards and sometimes bank information, scared me away. Just like Pokémon cards and various other things, I do kick myself for not buying in when it was cheap. But, I do not except these items to always hold value or be the future of things. I would have sold both off about now. They both might shoot up more or crash at anytime and may or may not ever enter the general publics mind again. Pokémon cards at least exist physically and I would say hold more intrinsic value than bitcoin
Gold is a physical item with intrinsic value for all of humanity. It is a core element and will always hold some value. Bitcoin is virtually indistinguishable from other alt coins and could easily be replaced by some new alt coin. Bitcoin has no intrinsic value and instead gets its value from confidence (which can be lost) and capital flight from China. Bitcoin can be replaced by something new for both of these purposes.
My wife is still waiting for the return and run up of Beanie Babies so she can cash in BIG!
Only the fact that BTC is too difficult to grasp for most people, will make it useless as future money.
For something to work as money it must be simple to understand what it is (physical versus digital), what is needed to get and hold it (mine for it or pay for it with something else), what it’s use case is in society (medium of exchange, store of value, and actual usage in real things), and maybe most importandly, what it can’t: vanish into nothingness for instance.
See for ourself if BTC ticks the boxes.
And don’t forget you always need elektricity and access to the network to make a transaction, or to check the validity of the digital code.
CRV, while you make a good point, I think that most people (obviously not the sort of folks that visit this site) find fiat money conceptionally as “too difficult to grasp.”
It just exists and they want it and work for it.
The obscene amount of electricity going in to “mining” Bitcoin is one issue that isn’t covered well. The carbon footprint is horrendous, and yet it produces nothing substantial at all. It’s like putting a dollar value on calculating pi to an extra hundred digits.
The Alberta tar sands pollute like hell but at the end of the day there’s a barrel of crude, not just an entry in some digital ledger.
There’s been a Bitcoin kiosk at my local Safeway store for more than a year.
And of course you pay with plastic and yes you can buy fractional Bitcoins…
When I look at the risks people are taking in a clearly rigged game I’m a little surprised that there isn’t a shortage of airplane glue.
Honest question.
Is it next to the lotto machine?
Bitcoin, the only coin in the realm that relies on people losing access to their passwords to maintain its value!!!
👍👍
True, it’s believed that upwards of 20% of bitcoin is lost forever. That number will rise over time. The founder “Satoshi Nakamoto” whose real identity isn’t known, is believed to hold over 1 million bitcoin and it’s believed he never spent any of it. Did he forget his password? Did he die without passing on his password?
The way bitcoin works is that, the earliest bitcoin were super fast to make and it takes exponentially more computer power to make each bitcoin as more get made. The max bitcoin there can ever be is 21 million.
Realistically, I think alot more than 20% of bitcoin has been lost. Also, remember that alot of bitcoin is held in the exchanges, someone could hack them and either take it or basically just make it unretrievable.
With all the forks, there will be at least 80 million BTC. They just call them different names like BTC Cash?
Why stop at 80 million btc? Encryption breaks at 21million so there is no difference between 80 million counterfeit btc and 80 trillion counterfeit btc. Counterfeit btc doesn’t transmit on the bitcoin network.
What’s the quote? “Strategies are for amateurs and logistics are for professionals.” Napolean didn’t think about logistics when he invaded Russia. That did not end well.
What are the logistics behind the bitcoin strategy? It’s like a game of Jenga. The higher it goes the more wobbly it becomes. And when it falls it’s never a graceful fall. The truth is there are no logistics behind the strategy of “hype and buy”. It’s just a strategy. To be fair to bitcoin, this same “strategy” is rampant everywhere. At some point soon, people will have to start working for a living.
Oh, my god, you infidel; “working for a living?” That’s blasphemy.
All I want to do is to trade Tesla and Buttcoin in the morning; watch and drink beer the rest of the day, and occasionally cash out my stimi check so that I can gamble some more. Government also has the obligation to send a maid to my home to do the house chore since I’m too busy watching Netflix.
Why?
Machines do the work and, assuming we don’t want poverty showing up on our own doorstep, “society” has to provide substitutes for “working for a living”.
Inflation of Asset values, Infinite Credit and Infinite Opportunities for Speculation, is what financial capitalism has come up with for us, there are other models. Those requires a mental shift, which many people are not quite ready for, so we have what we have, and if we don’t bilk it, we are just going to be sad losers.
When the lights went out in Texas your friendly neighborhood Ace Hardware could open up, the old guy could actually do math, and supplies were sold for cash. Maybe junk US silver if the guy knew it. Lotsa luck spending your Bitcoin or even your credit card. For those who think is a rare anomaly we see it here in Florida every few years with hurricanes.
No one puts a gun to anyone’s head to buy an investment, Ponzi or not. Today, almost everything in every market is subject to hidden risk or control, especially fiat which we all need to use. We all choose what other casinos in which to speculate. Bitcoin is a unique asset which is a new paradigm not understood by most but available to all.
You are correct. BTC could keep going higher.
Something better will come along as far as a crypto currency. BTC is over 10 years old and that is a long time in the technology world.
What keeps me out is 1st it was proposed as a currency. Now a store of value. i am worried the narrative will change again.
But i did read that 84 % of Trading BTC is under 40 and 64% are under 30.
This age group may really adopt BTC and do not care if the have to pay as low as 1 or up to 29 dollars in a transaction fee when they use it to buy a cup of coffee?
By the way, have you noticed that Buttcoin is pumped up every single Sunday, starting from 11:00 AM to Monday morning?
Satoshi only works during that period.
I remember when gambling was done at a casino or by the shyster who was pushing a great deal who had to do the pitch in person. When I worked in manufacturing, we had “Willie” who ran the daily numbers bets out to the bookie. Now we have the internet to host the Ponzi schemes and the rest of the “get rich quick” stuff.
Some day, the great bitcoin folly will be a one hour TV show on American Greed”.
👍👍
“buttcoin” is here to stay folks. Corporate America is slowly buying into it and it slowly is going more and more mainstream. The government will eventually endorse it and try to control it. It’ll be interesting to see if they can.
Nope; since Tesla bought Buttcoin, Tesla has lost $165 Billion in market cap. This whole mainstream adaption is another fallacy pushed by Buttcoin fans to get new victims into the game.
So, funny, for each $1 Elon Musk put into Buttcoin, Tesla share holders have lost $110 👿👿👿. That must be the greatest blunder in the history of all Ponzi schemes. 👿👿👿
Wow, Dan. You are, quite honestly, equally as tiresome as all the annoying bitcoin fanboys.
There’s a lot of mostly young people out there who do not know or care about monetary history, they just see that something is seriously screwed up with the system. Trillions of dollars are being tossed around as if some monopoly money. Bitcoin is an escape from reality, or escape into new reality.
So, you are saying we should go from the dollar scam that inflates 5-10% annually, to Buttcoin Ponzi scheme which inflates 10000% a year. What a great strategy, and is controlled by con artists such as Saylor and Musk.
It’s not just them..every bank,most of the smaller central banks( there’s something like 175 currencies) , insurance companies, etc. are buying bitcion..and only bitcoin. It is the international, instantaneous means of settlement..since the only thing the US exports is raw garbage & sowbeans how long do any of you thing the dollar ponzi will last. Believe in what you want ..but the earth is not flat
Your pumping for Buttcoin won’t work on majority of people reading Wolf’s articles. So, keep wasting your time advertising Buttcoin.
For something that is not real, it sure takes a lot of energy to keep it alive!
“The government will eventually endorse it and try to control it.” How might that work (question not an accusation)? Dear Mr Jones, we are alerted to the fact you have $20m in bitcoin. Please complete the attached form and return. I bring your attention to item 3(b) where supplying your bitcoin PASSWORD is OBLIGATORY. Yours, The Government.
Bitcoin will be around until the first EMP.
THAT is funny!
And probably prophetic.
Two questions for the bitcoin experts
1.When you pay for something in bitcoins ,is the price for that item in bitcoins the same today as yesterday or the same as it was an hour ago
2.When you buy a bitcoin , where do you keep it. What happens if the counterparty that is holding it goes bankrupt or just plain disappears. What is your recourse?
I have transacted with Bitcoin only a few times but:
1. Prices are always up to date and priced in whatever fiat currency the seller operates on.
2. Your bitcoins are usually held on a marketplace like Coinbase when you buy. To avoid counterparty risk, you should transfer to your own bitcoin wallet but this requires a fee of roughly $10 in bitcoins as compensation to miners to get the transaction through the blockchain. This is a big problem for Bitcoin as a currency. The only way to do many transactions is internally (think Paypal moving money from one account to another instead of via the banking system) rather than over the blockchain. But those bitcoins can be easily stolen and gone forever.
3. What happens when the maid unplugs your mining pc in order to plug her vacuum in?
If all the bitcoin holders don’t need dollars then why don’t they value this stuff in jujubes? Or is it that when the coin hits a peak, the guys behind it are going to go to the Fed and buy their printer…then they can open BitBank and cash out all the coins for the people who don’t like jujubes. I’m holding out for BananaCoin in case the apes make a monkey out of me.
Amen to this ENTIRE column! Particularly the last sentence… Bitcoin will not be a real thing until the collapse in its price requires the Fed to bail someone out… for the good of the “system” of course.
I always thought of bitcoin as a test run for a fully trackable spending system. It was always a scam because it was sold as a privacy tool and there is nothing private about it. Open ledger means everybody gets to see who holds the coins and how they travel through the system. There’s nothing private about it.
I haven’t looked at the code yet, but I know the encryption is breakable, just based on what I know about blockchain. All those lost and not lost coins will start to move in strange ways one of these days.
I agree. Look at the shady history of Bitcoin. Some guy named Satoshi Nakamoto has invented it, but he doesn’t exist. If tomorrow Satoshi Nakamoto shows up, he’d be a hero of millions; why is he hiding? Simple answer is that there is no such person.
The whole thing smells like a black psyop of some spy agency or banksters to do a control test and see how the world would react to digital currency.
Craig S. Wright claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, but I’m not smart enough to know if his copyright claim has any merit. The Bitcoin community understood from the beginning that Satoshi was an alias.
There are two things that happened in recent history that I consider far-fetched:
1) That bitcoin would achieve legitimacy and widespread acceptance.
2) That COVID-19 would have a noticeable impact on the economy (I never thought they’d do lockdowns and close businesses).
The implication seems to be that with the right advertising and media coverage, nothing is too absurd to gain widespread acceptance. If Mickey Mouse becomes president of the United States, what are we gonna do about it? Maybe it’s simply time to admit that the world is a simulation.
@ Orthodox Investor – “If Mickey Mouse becomes president of the United States, what are we gonna do about it? ”
——————————————–
celebrate that we got an upgrade?
Dan,
I got interested in the UFO movement decades ago because of the psyops aspect. My conclusion, after reading extensively on the subject, was that it was a psyops operation run to see how long it would take to inject an “idea” into the mainstream. The horrifying aspect is the number of medical professionals involved in making it possible.
We are getting more of the same with covid and bitcoin.
BTW, the guy wanting to get credit for bitcoin can prove he is real by moving one of the first bitcoins minted. It’s easy, he can say he is moving the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd bitcoin and then does it. But I don’t think this will be happening, until I decide to do it myself.
Agree. I anticipate the bailout but the problem is that only GS or Citibank or Chase or Steve Cohen is going to get the bailout. I would not be suprised if our lawmakers hold a lot of Bitcoin given to them by the big investors to guarantee their bailout. It would be a wise investment by our captains of finance. Buying our politicians is pretty cheap compared to the anticipated returns. We muppets will get the wipe out.
This confirms what I said in a previous post. If I provided a service a week ago and accepted payment in bitcoin I’d be down 20% today.
Maybe I’ll start up an honestly named coin – roulette coin. I have to give it more thought, like red roulette coin and black roulette coin. If you’re gonna gamble go big or go home.
Meanwhile, I am still offering gambling-debt backed securities paying a 20% yield.
There are also opportunities to get into my South Sea 2.0 fund.
The US dollar is a fiat currency that can be inflated to any level.
Bitcoin is supposed to have a limit to its numbers.
What is not discussed is that the dollar is backed by the largest most productive, best weather farmland area in the world.
The largest military force in the world.
The third largest population in the world.
The largest GDP in the world.
The most stable government in the world.
The most advanced technology in the world.
The largest and most sophisticated arms making nation in the world.
Bitcoin is backed by a promise that an individual or small group in some place that you may not have jurisdiction over makes to you.
Good luck with that.
The United States Government owns over 200 trillion in assets we call government forest and parks, government buildings, and mineral rights. Assets to debt ratio is pretty good still.
ru82 and fred flinstone get it.
$USD has value because it is the ONLY thing that the various levels of the US government will accept in payment of its taxes, fees and fines.
Bitcoin is an electronic gambling token.
It looks to me like all these assets are already as good as hocked and waiting to be sold off to the highest bidder when the cows start coming home. You can’t keep borrowing and printing to infinity then expect to hold on to your material property.
It seems to me that the next step to keep the loans coming from other countries and to keep interest rates low, to afford the debt, will be required collateral in some form. It may already be happening.
Is the national park’s combined value worth 1.9 trillion? The amount of money that is about to be thrown into the wind? This free money has to start costing property someday.
@ Fred Flintstone –
Good points, but I have to question “the most stable government in the world.” We seem to be suffering a lot of internal pressures.
Does one buy cyrpto currency with cyrpto currency or with government-backed currency? And who ends up with the loot?
Some people bought Bitcoin and scored bigtime. My (ex) mother-in-law bought a lottery ticket and won a million dollars in the Connecticut Lottery. I don’t see buying lottery tickets as a prudent path to a secure future. I put crypto in the same category.
Warren Buffett once said something like: You can get all the S&P 500 investors into a conference room and have them bid up the prices sky high. But the only thing that matters is how much money eventually leaves the room and that will be no more than the earnings of the underlying companies.
Which is wrong. Warren Buffett ignores that stock prices and turnover can be used as collateral for borrowing: Therefore, Everybody will leave the room with whatever they have borrowed and the lenders will be left with their pants down (or made whole by the FED, depending). Nobody goes to jail, so, Why Not?
I understood it was SOME kind of fraud from the beginning, though I didn’t see the chain-letter or Ponzi aspect.
Two basic facts:
1. Bitcoin runs on the web, which runs through NSA. NSA knows all encryptions because it developed them. This means that Bitcoin is NOT independent or decentralized or government-proof. It is government.
2. Satoshi’s “biography” is openly CIA. The format of the story is familiar. Agents who stir up “conspiracies” and “organizations” are often quite open about being “retired” CIA or “retired” MI5.
Why are they open? Sucker Filter. It’s better to advertise up front that you’re getting into a crazy scheme that can’t possibly work, a scheme that violates all the ideals it’s supposedly pushing. This saves work for the scammer, who doesn’t have to waste time cultivating rational non-suckers. Everyone who responds to the pitch is a solid candidate for this particular cult/scam.
Wolf you’re wrong on the motives of your book buyer.
Why would they pump and dump over a book? To save $10?
To make it really worth thur while they’d have bought when it was 50 cents.
But then if it was going to double in 6 months why not wait?
Then wait more?
That book bought off you would have cost them $300,000 today.
The reality is early users were into the coolness of it, not subversive pyramid schemers.
A friend was an IT geek into it very early on mining it. He’s not a billionaire now. He’s just working in IT still.
A bright guy just into something cool.
I bought some in 2015 to tinker with, not to make money.
I tried to give mine away just to play with it in wallets, not to try make money.
It’s genuinely interesting and cool.
Sadly it’s been undermined by pump and dump and yes it’s working like a pyramid scheme for many.
But that doesn’t mean it’s bad, or people are only into it because they’re pyramid schemers.
As much as I highly rate your articles for their emotional detachment, being clean and high quality… I do think your reaction to bitcoin is emotionally driven.
Right now Tesla is a pyramid scheme but no one appears to mind.
Cripes, the entire economy, and especially pensions, are a big pyramid scheme.
Wolf is quite correct. Look at Buttcoin fans on Twitter, on YouTube, or anywhere else. They would gladly argue with you 2 days with you to convert you to a Buttcoin investor. I’m talking about wasting 2 days of valuable time just to convert one person into Buttcoin investor. Who does that? Refer to Ponzi schemes; in all Ponzi schemes, each member knows that it is in his/her interest to work hard to acquire new blood, a.k.a. new victims into the Ponzi.
If Buttcoin fans have no ulterior motives, why waste 2 days just to convert one more person? Out of the goodness of their heart you’d say 😈😈😈?
“Right now Tesla is a pyramid scheme but no one appears to mind”.
Are you new Kenny? Then read the comments minding when Wolf posts you links please.
One guy accidentally threw away a hard drive with a bitcoin key that is now worth $300 million. Authorities will not allow him to dig up the landfill.
Hackers have stolen billions of dollars worth of bitcoin. Once they broke into a bitcoin exchange and looted it.
An investment that could drop 20% in a week is risky business.
Not only Once, Many times, although there is some discussions about the operators of BTC exchanges “hacking” themselves or colluding with the hackers for a part of the loot.
There was a Danish guy who was so terrible, Terrible, unlucky that his exchanges got “hacked” four times. He has probably changed his name and is on his 5’th project :).
This thread reminds me of how much upside there is.
Out of curiousity all the money that’s historically been allocated to commercial real estate (equity/debt) where is that going to be re-allocated to….. bonds? At 1,2,3%…. so insurance pensions are going to further their spread of how much they need to make up……stocks? At all time highs?
Or a network that’s growing at a exponential rate, internationally that has a growing value as the network grows.
Wow, Wolf! You’ve just written THE best article about Bitcoin I’ve ever read. Kudos!
👍👍
Also read this article and the articles it lists in the References section:
https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/48665243-kristian-johansson/5555686-tether-bitcoin-domino-effect
All these articles are explaining how Tether has been used for years to print out $USDT out of thin air to buy bitcoin to pump it up; this is also how they pump up bitcoin every single Sunday afternoon and night.
“the despised fiat dollar”
“because those currencies are being inflated away to nothing”
“hung up on the US dollar while it lasts”
Are we emotionally hung up on money ??
And the love of “GOLD” .. who gave us these idols to worship, it could have been anything instead.
Two flies up a wall .. The Australian passion for gambling:
Man is bit by it.
You could have lost your password & found it again yesterday.
Haven’t you ever put down a few hundred dollar notes, placed a book & then another on them & forgotten them, only to lift the books off a few years later, it’s like you have been magicked.
I’m talking about the conscious intelligence of the universe here & not apparitions & poltergeist activity .. ok.
I sat in my book room & asked a question ..I stood up & took a book off the shelf.
I placed the book on its spine on the coffee table.
I let it go & it opened.
The page on my right had the answer.
We are the AI the robots are out toys.
Tell me nothing funny has ever happened to you.
Bitcoin is a taxable event every time you buy something with it. When central banks introduce their digital currencies, it will not be a taxable event when you buy something with it.
I can see that blockchain has value. But bitcoin has no value. Just whatever they can get someone else to pay for it. It’s nuts.
“Buy and hype.” = a hustle
I’m amazed at those who think that “the blockchain” is some kind of miracle magic that justifies the value of bitcoin. As a retired software engineer, I am pretty sure it is a digital auditing system. One that apparently doesn’t scale well making it useless as a high-transaction-volume “currency”. Something that can be done, albeit slowly, with a stack of notebooks and a pen.
Bitcoin is a classic Ponzi scheme. The early adopters will make bank. The bandwagon jumpers will lose their asses. It is inevitable.
“Bitcoin is a classic Ponzi scheme. The early adopters will make bank.”
FAR better yet, someone who STARTS a hypecoin is guaranteed a FORTUNE.
So, how many different hypecoin varieties are there now?
“According to CoinMarketCap, the total number of cryptocurrencies is 7,812 with a total market cap of $324.716 billion (as of January 20, 2021).”
80% (perhaps more by now) of bitcoins are mined in China. During the last major crash of the pump and dump hypecoin, note how close the “value” came to the estimated $3,000 cost to produce each hypecoin before it once again began to rise. Interesting “coincidence.”
Wolf,
I can relate, I also would have sold it early also. I did a lot of reading with google searches on negative interest rates. Many other countries have negative rates to spur consumerism and stop hoarding of currencies. That’s what it said. The other part of Bitcoin is getting away from fiat currencies which you mentioned early in your article. There is also the digital aspect of it with the fear of negative rates taxing consumers or savers. Corporations would be taxed also, so buybacks are justified instead of holding cash. Owning Bitcoin would keep one away from a cashless digital society taxing fiat currencies with a negative rate on money.
The digital currency would come into play when people withdrew their money from banks with a negative interest rate. So the assumption would be central banks or governments would go digital and cashless.
Blockchain (Bitcoin, etc.) is a trap; A bubble, too. It’s not an alternative to their grifting fiat-currency, but the next step in enslaving us.
A murky arrival and enthusiastically embraced by the same tyrannies that ruthlessly shutdown American Liberty Dollar. And a “distributed” ledger whose centralization is already under discussion by the same tyrannies.
Thinking separates mankind from the beasts, yet much of mankind refuses to think.
I got an email this past week from my favorite local BBQ place saying that they would now except crypto currency(a list of excepted cryptos was included) at both of their locations. Does this mean that the owner has decided that crypto investing pays more then BBQ, or is this just a sign of desperation? When ever I drive by there drive through line is quite long so I have to think that business has been doing ok, outside of catering. It worries me that a place that sells an item called the “working man’s plate” is taking crypto. I guess it could also just mean I have missed the boat on the future.
Wolf, I wanted to say that as a first time commenter and someone who teaches people about data visualization, I have used your site on multiple occasions as examples of how to present and describe data in ways to let the audience know both what the data says and what the day does not say. Keep up the great work.
Watching the news – it is all clear now, bitcoin will ultimately be the big hype that tops out and blows out this cycle’s market ‘everything’ bubble.. bitcoin will be the pets.com of the 2020s..
Once your grandma, brother and their dog all have bitcoin (and it is at over $1 million, or $10 million, or $100 million (who knows?)), it will be the top… and then it will crash. And that will be the end of the ‘everything bubble’..
Just wait… you’ll see ;-)
“bitcoin will be the pets.com of the 2020s”
But over and over again because, as shown in Las Vegas, the supply of greater fools is endless.
Fairy Tales for Grownups
1. Banks receive and protect deposits to lend to business developers for productive new products for the benefit of all. Or to assist homeowners in acquiring a residence. The difference in interest rates is passed to the depositors as their reward for frugally postponing their spending.
2. Stocks are sold as shares of a profit making company to allow all to share in the profits of the company and provide investment for growth.
3. Government sells bonds to acquire funds for capital investments to improve infrastructure to aid commerce.
So WTF is wrong with Bitcoin conning people?