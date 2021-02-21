THE WOLF STREET REPORT: The Big “Buy & Hype” Bitcoin Casino

In 2012, a dude offered to buy my book for 1.5 bitcoin, a “Monetary Revolution” that “doubled in 4 months.” I’d just need to hype bitcoin on my site. That’s still how it works. And big highly leveraged players with huge megaphones jumped in. (You can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
WOLF – I wish to purchase your book for 1 & 1/2 tulip bulbs.
Do we have a deal?
Big difference between tulips and bitcoin. I have been hearing this comparison since I started buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies back in 2015. Pretty sure if we did a comparison of annual returns you would be very surprised.
Tulips are easier to sell.
Tulips are organic so they die.
Tulips never cost so much you could buy a house somewhere cheap with just one or two of them.
Agree totally as with most of your articles. It reminds me of tulips. Sent you a fiver. Would be more, but I’m not a Bitcoin Billonaire. 😁
I’ll wager 100,000,000 Triskelion quatloos for your book “How to Preserve Man”. Let the Gaming begin!
‘;]
Dogecoin is real though. Recently it went up 500% to $0.06. The symbol is a cute meme dog. Even Elon Musk tweeted that the dogecoin is the crypto of the masses. All jump in before the coin shoots to $5. Everybody in reddit hail the doggo! Just invest your extra $5000 bucks. What the worst can happen at this point?
Woow, woow.
‘Dogecoin is real though’ … like a hound rolling in catsh!t ..
Bitcoin makes sense. I agree with the younger generation and I’m in. What backs up the dollar? The full faith of the US Government? Gold that has no audit? Meanwhile, the printer goes “brrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.” You gotta be kidding me. Anything with a limit of production and unable to be tampered with is game for me. BTC & Litecoin. Have some Ethereum too, but small amount. Another one that is interesting is Monero which can’t be traced like BTC.
Always can be wrong, but I’ll take my chances. At least I’m diversified for whatever it’s worth.
People always agree that a gamble makes sense if they make money…until it doesn’t…..its mind control facilitated by information manipulation
USD is also a gamble. Its backed by white lies and can be printed indefinitely. At least Bitcoin cannot be printed at the whim of politicians. Its only logical for intelligent people to use a currency than cannot be stolen limitless.
Keeping the vibes positive JK!
Have a 2 back up generators , a dozen batteries w/distilled water for panels and wmill, the propane tanks topped off so when the grid goes down, oh wait …. THAT will never happen.
Better still stash some fiat (just in case) cuz it’s a pain in the a** trading for eggs, coffee, and fuel with no e lec tri ci ty.
I get it, fiat is bankrupt and crypto is new kid on block, however, there are big kinks in the grid that need to be steamed out before I put my faith and trust in an electrical current, perhaps owned by a foreign enemy.
Wolf,
Ponzi scheme. Different name, same results
Wolf,
Would it be correct to sum up your opinion as “one of the greatest Ponzi schemes of all time”?
“One of…”?
The FED will not backstop Bitcoin. They will prevent a systemic collapse by bailing out – not making whole – the big guys whose failure could have system-wide repercussions. And let the coin and the two-bitcoin players go to hell. The US of A has no interest in a competing ‘currency’.
Technically you can earn up to 8% interest rate holding Bitcoin on the BlockFi exchange.
My understanding is the cost to mine one BTC is approx $3400
My Bitcoin PTSD story.
I had a client back in 2013 made a deal offer to pay me a bonus for services rendered I had a choice 200 bitcoins or $20,000 USD.
Like Wolf I can testify I turned down. Every time it hit a insane high like going from $100 to $1000 his words after rejecting the bitcoin: you will never forget this day. And it will haunt you. I thought to myself if you know something why not educate me on the error I was making instead.
We talk occasionally on an annual how are you of sorts but never any mention of Bitcoin all these years. We just talk Real Estate.
Well when it hit 30k all these years later I called to talk bitcoin and he asked me will you buy it now? I told him I should of bought when you offered. He said you still have a chance. I said well not at $30,000. Guess what? He hung up the phone on me lol!
Even if I had 200 I would have never held them to the moon. I would probally have 5 or 10 max.
I have to say the fact that it’s all over CNBC everyday and everywhere else just naturally makes me more skeptical all at the same time
Irrationally a believer will go to $100k so go figure…
I think, ultimately, the cost of processing the transactions is going to be the fatal problem with Bitcoin itself. It apparent takes an increasing amount of power to process any transaction, however small or large it may be.
I love reading Wolf Street and I’m pretty sure I have a different opinion than most of the people that subscribe to this page. I have noticed that anytime the discussion of bitcoin comes up, all of the tulip/ponzi/scam comments come out of the woodwork. If you go back and reread the Wolf Street articles and/or comments you will see how dismissive they were of bitcoin. Fortunately most of us that ignored the tulip/ponzi/scam comments and spent time reading books and articles on blockchain and bitcoin have created generational wealth as a result of our crypto investments.
It’s my belief that bitcoin is a morally superior investment. In addition to being honest and upfront about what it is (unlike Madoff who lied to investors), bitcoin is not a rent-seeking mechanism, like the big 3 investments: equities, real estate, and bonds. They can be thought of as a way to make other people work for you, so the rich can keep growing their wealth while at the same time having a large number of slaves working for them.
However, to say you “created” generational wealth seems a bit of a stretch. You’ve taken other people’s wealth and made it yours. Clearly, we’d be wealthier as a society if we hadn’t wasted so many resources on cryptos. You only got richer because other people got poorer as a result (they are called the bagholders). Bitcoin creates a highly exaggerated wealth inequality among the hodlers. Unlike gold, where nature makes the rules, bitcoin overwhelmingly favored the early adopters at the expense of latecomers by design. The promise of unbelievable riches lured people into bitcoin and out of competing investments. It’s why the Bitcoin reddit group has 2.5 million members versus 40k members for gold. If everyone was thinking rationally, they’d all say “wait a minute, I wanna be on top of the pyramid, so I’ll only buy if I’m one of the first investors and I want someone else to be the late adopter…”
I did think about buying some Bitcoin around 2010 or 2011 when I first heard about it. I seem to remember the price was only around 4 or 5 bucks. However, it really doesn’t matter- like Wolf, I know I never would have held onto any of it long enough to realize the total gain to today. At best, I would have sold half at $50, another half at $500, another half at 1000, 2000, 3000 until it was basically all gone. I might have made $20k to 30k max, and probably not even that.
The only people who realize nearly the entire gain to present day are the people who lost the electronic wallet on a thumbdrive for 12 years before finding it in a sock drawer this morning.
The only thing I know for sure is that $1 will be worth a penny in 50 years or less.
$1 will still be worth $1, so to speak, but it won’t buy much anymore. It already doesn’t buy hardly anything anymore. But it sure is easy to use to buy stuff with :-]
Counter party risk
Y’all need ti be buyin “bean coins” – you can at least trade them for a beer in a local New Orleans bar!
“It’s called Bean Coin, and it’s based on a form of community currency tailored to the immediate needs of local bars. The program is designed to work as a prepaid bar tab, providing credit that supporters can redeem later while generating cash that bars need now.”