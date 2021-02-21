What Happens to the Markets If Long-Term Interest Rates Double from Here? Did Low Interest Rates Boost Auto Sales? Do These Covid Markets Make Any Sense?

Wolf Richter on This Week in Money, by HoweStreet.com:
If interest rates double there will be a giant smoking hole in the middle of the American landscape. At the bottom of that hole will be the smouldering remains of the real estate/home building industry.
The banks might not be in such good shape either. A 30 year mortgage sitting on your books at 1.75% might leave a hole in the old balance sheet.
1. Banks haven’t kept mortgages on their books for 30 years.
2. Banks needs higher interest rates to actually make a profit.
3) Banks have a lot of exposure on their books that are dependent on low interest rates
Aren’t banks always complaining that lack of high interest rates is one of the reasons they aren’t making more money?
Low interest rates are bad for banks.
Actually, I’m wondering what kind of hellish inflation or other factors would motivate the Fed to begin raising rates.
P.S- Post the date of the interview, couldn’t find it as a labled article on Howestreet and my browser blocks the direct video.
Thanks
The interview was recorded last Thursday and posted by Howestreet yesterday.
WOLF – With good justification, you call it for what it is: participation in the Bitcoin market is “gambling”.
Is there equal justification to describe participation in the Stock market – as an individual, rather than pumping & dumping and shorting & distorting institution – as nothing more than gambling?
I bought a Snickers bar the other day, and on the packaging it stated said confection was a ‘Limited Edition’ and I don’t know why, but I thought of Bitcoin.
The difference being that in the case of the Snickers bar, it most certainly was after I got done eating it.
The only thing I hope to see is a tweet from someone saying something along “bankruptcy secured!!!”.
My ex-husband’s Facebook cover photo is recently changed to a background of rising arrows/indexes with words LIFE STYLE TRADING emblazoned across it. A sign of the times and Fed policy of inducing gambling for sure. He’s a Brasilian immigrant and as Brasilians say “we don’t save money we spend it.” True to what I experienced with him. But it’s personal because I am a frugal Northerner European mutt and worry about him like things will he ever be able to afford a house, a real home? Now he is married to another gorgeous Brasilian man and I still have this protective feeling but really there is nothing I could do regardless. I hate what the Fed is doing. It’s personal.
It should be personal for 90% of Americans. The Fed has basically stolen future wealth from the bottom 90% and handed it to asset holders at the top 10% of the wealth scale today.
Exactly Bobber! Fed policy for the three decades advanced and advantaged the predatorclass, the superrich. Poor and middleclass Americans are not participant in the ludicrous wealth gains the predatorclass enjoys. More repugnant is that poor and middleclass Americans lost wealth, and are drowning in debt, or poverty.
If the 10 year bond doubles from here, you can kiss the real estate market goodby. Refinances will grind to a halt. That’s half or more of the current market. No more using your home as an ATM. That’s the only thing holding up the economy in the auto and other consumer big ticket items. When cash out refinances go the rest of the economy goes with it.
We never learned our lesson from the Miestro, who tried this in 2002 – 2005 creating a massive housing bubble which almost took down the entire financial system. It didn’t work then and it won’t work now.
“If the 10 year doubles”
If the 10y only raises ~53 more bps as of EOD friday… the avg yield of nearly ~3k underlying issues in LQD will yield less after fees/taxes and subtraction of the risk free rate… 97.1% uncollateralized… 45% BBB…
LOL
So, do you buy now or rent?
5% interest rates will soften lots but won’t
break anything stable.
Bitcoin:
Endures the opinions of many.
Doubling from 1.3% would not be too bad – people will blow off 2.6%. IMHO, we would need around 3.5% to really do any damage. Of course, the highly leveraged plays might get hurt even at 2.6%, if they are involved with things where the interest rate is reset quarterly. This would include leveraged CEFs, BDCs, and possibly REITs, although most of them raise capital through preferreds Mortgage REITs might actually do better with a higher spread.
I don’t think utilities and preferreds would be hit much until the 10-year goes over 3%. But at some point, they would take a sharp turn downwards.
We reap what the Fed sows. Sad and insane state of affairs for this once proud country.
What will interest rates do to the price of bread?
In 1991 a new Ford Mustang cost $10,157 – $19,864 MSRP
In 2021 a new Ford Mustang cost $27,155 – $51,720 MSRP
Median household income is rising.
In the last 60 years, real median household income is up a bit over 20%.
Real per capita cost of living (PCE) is up nearly 200% in the same period.
Your statistic do not describe our predicament Dale. Healthcare, rent, transportation, education, goods and services, food costs are wildly inflated. These basic costs do not impact the rich or the predatorclass, but they are crippling to America’s poor and middleclass.
If you own a Mustang
If the Fed stops buying mortgages, mortgage yields go up. Meanwhile, the Fed propped up the stock market by buying corporate bonds and bond ETFs to the tune of billions upon billions of dollars. The FED even bought Apple bonds, bringing the company’s borrowing costs down. Apple would take the cheap borrowed FED money and use it to buy back its own stock, raising the price of the stock. This is not productive debt.
Meanwhile, even houses in my area’s hood have doubled in price over the last three years, but especially over the last year. If Powell has any concern about massive house price inflation or massive construction price inflation, I haven’t heard him articulate it.
To sum it up, if there is a major stock market correction, it will be followed by a major correction single family housing market. Some out of town people here are buying one or two million dollar houses here and knocking them down, to build far more expensive homes. Five years ago, a million dollar house sale here was pretty much non-existent. Some of our high end buyers are telling us that they are buying these houses with their stock market profits.
As economist Herb Stein once said, “If something can’t go on forever, it will stop.” If the Fed raises rates and/or tapers, a whole lot financial mania will stop.
The homes in my neighborhood have gone up 100% in five year. That’s makes it impossible for most millennials to buy a home in the area, unless they want to completely leverage out and risk getting set back 10-15 years financially.
Michael Burry from the 2008 mortgage and Gamestop fame has just raised the specter of hyperinflation in the United States.
“Destruction secured!!!”
Yippee!!!!!
To have hyperinflation, wages also have to hyperinflate. Pretty tough when Congress won’t even pass a $15 minimum wage.
During the German hyperinflation, the German stock market was a good place to be. Real estate, on the other hand, did very poorly. Early on, the German Government put a ceiling on rents. That killed real estate yields and prices.
The world was also quite different during the Weimer Republic. The Allies had strong currencies at the time the mark weakened. Today, many countries, China excluded at the moment, are still engaging in the “beggar thy neighbor policy” with the U.S. They don’t want to see the USD fall.
Digital currencies will put money directly into people’s accounts. Start your engines!!!
It’s the stimulus, not the wages that will cause hyperinflation. Nobody has to earn their money these days.
It’s also the weaker dollar.
the German stock market was a good place to be
it was a terrifying place to be because it was priced in marks.
the only good “place to be” in terms of wealth-preservation was physical gold. which had buyers in any and every currency, and still had value after the dust settled.
today too, only physical gold will leap upwards. all else will return to their real use value. paper products being very low indeed.
(i basically cntrl-f the comment section here for ‘gold’ and its funny that in a given thread with dozens and even hundreds of comments, sometimes even about hyperinflation, gold doesn’t get mentioned. oh well, looks like we’re about to get a big fat history lesson)
I doubt a doubling of rates will have much impact on anyone who doesn’t invest in bonds… at least not until they got to the top. They are just so low right now that it doesn’t matter. My mother was a Realtor and she always said that bonds ticking up hurried sales along.
That said, when I went to CNBC to check the current yields I had to laugh at the headline of one the articles that posted today… and I am NOT making this up…
“‘Explosion of economic activity’ may put inflation fears in check. Here’s why”
I don’t know whether to LOL or SMDH
The prices of Treasury bond ETFs with focus on 20-year+ maturities are down in the range of 15-17% since August 4.
I’ll just note that 2 years ago the interest rate on the 10 year Treasury bond was double what it is today.
In only 2 years have we really dug the hole that much deeper?
I suspect that housing sales and sales prices indicate ‘yes’.
Louis Gave:
They [The Fed] will have to decide whether to let bond yields rise or not. If they let them normalize to pre-Covid levels, 10-year Treasury yields would have to rise to about 2.5%. But if they do that, the funding of the government becomes problematic. A 50 basis point increase in interest rates is equivalent to the annual budget for the U.S. Navy. Another 30 bp is the equivalent for the U.S. Marines, and so on. The U.S. is already borrowing money to pay its interest today. If rates go up, they’re getting into the cycle where they have to borrow more just to be able to pay interest, which is not a good position.
Do you expect the Fed to move in and cap interest rates?
Yes, I do. And when they do, I’d say the Dollar will take a 20% hit.
Ten year Treasuries currently yield around 0.95%. At what level will the Fed step in?
I think they will have to cap interest rates at 2%, otherwise the drag on the government will become too big. That question will arise rather soon, because come this spring, the base effects for growth and for inflation will kick in. Growth will be very strong, and so will inflation, which means that yields will quickly try to get back up to 2%.
If rates back up, then inflation is running hot and real estate will be fine.
The stock market should stall for a while if inflation gets cooking. Some sectors will outperform under inflation and they will offset sectors that do poorly.
“This market is teetering on the edge in every aspect.” I have trouble with this statement. On Bloomberg, Jonathan Ferro’s program, Real Yield, two out of three bond experts recommended investing in stocks. There is no meaningful prospect of returns in this bond market. There will be an avalanche of stock buying as bond investors pivot to the stock market.
Anyone who is not already all in is not going to go in when the S&P is at a P/E of 40.