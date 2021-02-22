It Starts: The Cascading Financial Repercussions of the Texas Electricity Crisis

Now hoping for “corrective action” and “credit intervention” by the State of Texas.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The financial repercussions of the winter-storm electricity crisis in Texas have entered the confession phase.
Just Energy Group, the Canada-based retailer of electricity and natural gas that is heavily involved in Texas, announced this morning in an SEC filing that it might have lost $250 million over the few days during the “Weather Event” in Texas, and that “the financial impact could change as additional information becomes available,” and that “once known,” the financial impact “could be materially adverse to the Company’s liquidity and its ability to continue as a going concern.”
This “going concern” warning is a standardized accounting term for the acknowledged possibility that the company might not be able to meet its obligations and might not be able to stay afloat.
In terms of its “liquidity”: The $250 million loss over the past few days contrasts with just $78 million in cash on hand that the company reported in its most recent earnings report for the quarter ended September 30. It also had $780 million in long-term debt, a third of which comes due this year. And its balance sheet has been hollowed out to where its stockholder equity is negative (-$500 million).
Its shares [JE] plunged 31% to close at $3.96 on the NYSE today. But Just Energy has long been dogged by issues, including five years of declining revenues that in 2020 were down by 32% from 2016; and steep losses in 2019 and 2020. Its shares have been on a long-term death spiral, where the 31% plunge today – from $5.77 to $3.96 – barely registers (stock data via YCharts):
So the company stumbled into this crisis with a hollowed out balance sheet, money-losing operations, and a crushed stock. So, as it warned today, it may not be able to absorb the losses.
“The Company is in discussions with its key stakeholders regarding the impact of the Weather Event,” it said. These stakeholders include the various companies that Just Energy bought the electricity from. It now needs to pay them – at prices that had spiked toward the big Texas sky.
And it added: “The financial impact of the Weather Event is not currently known due to challenges the Company is experiencing in obtaining accurate information regarding customers’ usage from the applicable utilities.”
“However, unless there is corrective action by the Texas government” – a Texas-sized bailout? – “because of, among other things, the sustained high prices from February 13, 2021 through February 19, 2021, during which real time market prices were artificially set at USD $9,000/MWh for much of the week, it is likely that the Weather Event has resulted in a substantial negative financial impact to the Company,” it said.
This is precisely the scenario on an individual-company basis that energy analysis and consulting firm Energy GPS had warned about over a week ago for the industry more broadly – that companies with “thin balance sheets” caught up in the fiasco could become part of a “cascade” of defaults.
“The financial carnage from this event will be significant – likely the biggest we’ve seen since the Western energy crisis both in terms of the number of entities under financial duress and the total dollars at stake,” Energy GPS said in its note to clients.
The Western energy crisis is of course what gripped California in 2000-2001 and led to the bankruptcy of PG&E and to a gubernatorial recall election, as a result of which incumbent Democratic Governor Gray Davis was ousted by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. Alas, in Texas, the governor cannot be recalled.
Energy GPS listed the “duration of the high prices,” along with “the market structure with fully de-regulated wholesale and retail access,” and “imperfect hedges” by power generation projects that “leave a mismatch between hedge volumes and physical capabilities,” and of “the thin balance sheets of a significant number of generators and retail electric providers” – such as Just Energy.
“These thin balance sheets may not have enough cash to weather this storm which may cause non-performance which may cascade throughout the market,” Energy GPS said.
That’s what the “stakeholders” of Just Energy are now worried about. They’re wondering if they’re going to get paid. And if they don’t get paid, those with “thin balance sheets” may not be able to pay their own stakeholders.
The dizzying spike in the electricity prices over the duration of several days made some companies enormous amounts of money, but it ripped into other companies – and even some consumers, such as the 29,000 customers of Griddy that were exposed to wholesale electricity prices – and therefore these price spikes.
And those companies with “thin balance sheets” might not be able to withstand it, and impacted consumers might default on their bills (that for some amount to thousands of dollars). And that concern of non-performance is now cascading through the system.
If this spirals out of control, Energy GPS said, “State credit intervention may be required” – which Just Energy this morning alluded to with its hopes for “corrective action by the Texas government.”
What ERCOT planners got colossally wrong was the availability of their fossil fleet: Gas and coal plants failed. Even a nuclear reactor tripped offline. Read… Who’s to Blame for the Texas Power Crisis?
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I nearly bought Je many moons ago. The yield was great. But
the debt o my.
These electricity contracts with sky-high upper limits seem to have a lot in common with some derivatives. You can be patting yourself on the back for the big killing you just made, but it only works out if the counter-party can pay. Griddy brings in a whole other dimension in that it creates a whole set of counter parties with little or no financial sophistication or market backing. For the bigger guys to collect ,Griddy has to collect the $2500 from the guy in the single-wide.
Tired of bailouts.
In the 2000/2001 Western energy crisis, they bailed out the bondholders of the utilities, and their shareholders too. Rate payers, including myself, are STILL paying for that bailout. That’s how something like this can turn out.
Ahh the good old days. You forgot to mention that Enron was a key player in the process of blowing up the western energy market and the Bush DOJ’s role in enforcing the “free market” where CA taxpayers ended up on hook for x B$. I had forgotten about this in my mental book keeping of worst president since 2000.
According to wikipedia, former key figures (co-CEOs) within JE previously malpracticed their profession (and abused consumers) at Enron.
Small world.
I understand California is going back to the “free” electricity market?
Their Wikipedia entry is terrifying.
If you can, see the 1932 movie “The Match King,” based on the life of Ivar Krueger. At the end, Paul Kroll (name changed from Kreuger to forestall lawsuits) tells his longtime associate that the first debt they acquired, to take over control of the first matchstick factory, still wasn’t paid off. The business debts were just rolled over, more and more debts made as the business expanded. The matchstick buyers or the utility ratepayers pay on the spot but companies like PG&E don’t even bother to replace wooden power poles (as shown in the photo from your window) or pay to harden their power distribution system. Instead, in Texas they spend billions on wind turbine farms that are a new and expensive technology rife with kickbacks and insider dealing. Don’t expect “woke” Hollywood to make a movie like “The Match King” anytime soon. The guy at Warner Bros. in charge of releasing pre-Code movies like “The Match King,” SVP George Feltenstein, just worked his last day at the company Friday, laid off by AT&T to reduce headcount costs.
Gerry,
The companies that own the wind turbines are not necessarily the companies that own the grid or the utility poles, or the nukes, or the coal power plants. For example, the German company, RWE, is a big wind power producer in Texas. This is an international business that attracted international capital.
started with independence war — no worth continental, continued by The Bank of North America and by the First Bank of the United States in 1791.
and than other people jumped on a wagon, Congress first slapped a tariff on imported sugar in 1789,…
now everyone want it — which is impossible.
We should make Mexico pay for it ;)
You mean like we made Mexico pay for that wall we partially built?
:-)
You’ve shown me that I was super naive!!! It’s more likely Mexico will one day become a superpower and have us pay to make it happen!!!
Nice isn’t it.
Structure your business so it can’t fail because the public requires it.
Then gouge the crap out of it and when it falls over the public pays.
Public needs it. Public pays out.
Here’s an idea, public take a controlling share in company, debts paid off, directors booted out, basically the most pain for the existing owners/operators short of collapse, public take over and make it good. Public utility. Never let it be sold again.
But I expect it’ll be ‘free’ money for these corporate cretins to feed off.
Why do the people of the USA keep on voting for this?
Why are energy companies allowed to carry so much debt this is a reacurring problem I understand that we need energy but can’t compete with Middle East cartel lived through oil embargo should have been a wake up call to government but American oil companies control that product too what a mess turning into a third world country
Why? Because a sucker is born every day.
Debt should be creditors problem, but if they get bailed out by the taxpayer, no one has skin in the game , there is no limit to the amount of debt and credit that can be issued.
That no adult in the government is talking about restructuring debt and zombies it’s scary, every one seems to be waiting for an accident to happen and the system to collapse, we are so screwed.
So who profited from $9,000/MWh? Speculators who buy/sell paper energy?
I believe Enron, in CA, rigged the price of spot energy by simultaneously manipulating the price of natural gas. Another company involved was Reliant Energy, later acquired by NRG Energy, which is active in Texas.
As long as there is no cap to spot energy prices, this will continue.
The “get mine” mentality served our nation well.
Copy to Congress
If they go belly up, their assets might be sold to the highest bidder. People went broke hedging electricity futures.
Louisiana was hit by Hurricane Laura in August. 150 mph winds and a fifteen foot storm surge caused $12 billion in damages. No wonder Louisiana is second poorest state in the union. There were power outages for weeks after some hurricanes.
David Hall,
At least it is warm in Louisiana.
Climate change hitting the bottom line now. Energy companies and competent management don’t seem to go hand in hand.
Much like a health insurance exchange you can go to choosetexaspower dot org and pick your power company but I don’t see JE in there.
Just Energy sells plans thru other providers. My daughter’s plan in Houston is from Reliant Energy for billing, but the plan is really from Centerpoint Energy. Just Energy can sell that Centerpoint plan. Go on Just Enery’s website and select Texas, zip 77389 and you will see a list of plans they sell. It’s complicated, to say the least.
“while you can choose your REP you cannot choose your utility company. Your utility is assigned based on the service area you live in. The delivery fees you pay to your utility company are set by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT).
Everyone pays the same delivery fee regardless of which provider they choose. For more information on the charges you’ll see on your bill, please see our Bill Information resource.”
Where we live we get juice from the city and they charge for both energy and delivery and it comes to 7.5 cents.
I don’t see any plans priced in bitcoin.
I found one lenert. Pay one Bitcoin per month. That worked in 2009 when one Bitcoin sold for 9 cents.
Disconnecting Texas from the US power grid increased the liklyhood that this type of event would happen since power from other states would not be available during a statewide emergency.
From what I’ve been reading, this risk was by design. A feature, not a bug. Looking forward to seeing if Texas reconnects to the grid after the dust settles.
If many of the companies involved go bust, there may not be much of a choice. Maybe a gov bailout was always in the cards.
Just Energy is a Canadian company so maybe they won’t get a bailout.
Not so sure of that… You see, the Fed has a malfunction with the money making machine and they can’t deem to turn it off.
The problem with that is that all of the states bordering Texas also had blackouts. If the grids that Texas is supposed to connect to cannot supply sufficient energy TO those border states… then how are they supposed to get the energy THROUGH those border states to help Texas?
Gray Davis (DEM-CA) played a huge part in the Western energy crisis. He rode that major policy change into the Governors seat. And when it all went tit’s up, as had been forecast, he spent over a year tap dancing around it until recalled.
PG&E is still trying to recover from that fiasco with little success. Much of which is still due to political influence.
Nope, Deregulation was the love Child of the last GQP Govenor of California Pete Wilson.
There is literally decades of examples of utility deregulation farking over consumers money and safety… But conservatives continue to champion utility deregulation anyway.
Utlities provide public goods that are a result of natural monopolies. Natural monopolies should not be privatized because, power corrupts… But absolute power corrupts, absolutely.
https://consumerwatchdog.org/newsrelease/electricity-crisis-caused-1996-deregulation-californians-face-blackout-energy-industry-p
Why would the thermal plants be shut down as part of the rolling black outs. Taken off line, their equipment froze up.
Their equipment froze up first, namely instrumentation and controls, thus taken off line to prevent total failure. Liken it to your car going wonky. Whaddya do? Turn off the key and pull over.
Nothing wrong with going bankrupt. This isn’t the first company and won’t be the last. Hopefully, people will learn from this boondoggle.
The problem with going bankrupt is the cascading effect it might have, as Wolf points out.
I love seeing a stock chart like that… dropping STEADILY from over $500 a share in 2011 to $4 a share today.
WHO ON EARTH invests in a company like that???
Seems like a much worse situation than Hertz or Gamestop, so watch for a 10x pump and dump by some Reddit pros (or, hedge funds masquerading on Reddit to scam a bunch of retail money).
Everyone wants to put money into electronic phones and website stocks and electronic coins and electronic cars…we can worry about the robustness of the grid later. A lot of foam and very little beer in the markets and federal govt right now. Ironically, they’re still making great beer in Chicago. Madigan is out for a corrupt deal with ComEd…but…at least they’re putting in new transmission towers along the interstate.
Amen
The free market demands poorly run companies apparently.
Keep paying forever is an American tradition, just look at the national debt grow grow and grow.
MMT is about keeping it growing and not having to pay it back!
Hard to see this resolved without federal help and hard to see federal help for the political honyocks who bailed out to Cancun. Ultimately the ratepayers will get bailed out, with a brochure for Biden Harris 2024 in the envelope.
From Houston Public Media:
“NRG Energy and Vistra Corp already control more than 70% of the market share. The Public Utility Commissioners indicated a desire to allow Reliant Energy, a subsidiary of NRG, as well as TXU Energy, a subsidiary of Vistra, to voluntarily take on more customers as other companies go under. In a press release, the commission said this “voluntary” method will lead to “a competitive rate, rather than the higher so-called ‘POLR rate.’
It’s unclear how many private electric providers are about to go out of business, but Morstad expects the fallout to be far-reaching.”
lenert,
I wanted to point out belatedly that the big old TXU, renamed Energy Future Holdings, filed for bankruptcy in 2014, one of the largest utilities to ever file for bankruptcy. TXU Energy, which you mentioned, was part of the bankruptcy.
Another big issue with this whole situation, is I’m sure Germany now is taking the so called freedom gas off the list of available choices for major suppliers. In the EU, this blunder will make US foreiign policy seem even more ridiculous. Considering, the US has kept trying to force Germany to shutdown the nordstream 2 project.
Anybody else for a second political party in Amerika ? Other than the two headed uniparty of multi-millionaires- the two branches being the Demopublicans and the Republicrats ?
Until a second party emerges, perhaps limiting nominees to people with assets less than a paltry million dollars, absolutely nothing will change.
As it stands- “Pull either lever, chump. We got it covered”
Before energy was securitized and globalized by the Enron laws, grids were much smaller, and widespread cascading outages were PHYSICALLY IMPOSSIBLE. This particular “Weather Event” happens every few years. It’s not part of every winter, but it’s common enough that responsible managers need to be ready for it.
Municipal power plants WERE ready, and never had outages from plain old cold weather. An icestorm that pulled down the lines caused an outage, but nothing less.