The Growing Pains of Brexit, 50 Days In

The crucial services exports, manufacturing exports and imports, the arts & entertainment industry, fishing industry… it’s a mess.
By Nick Corbishley, with a little help from his father Peter Corbishley. For WOLF STREET:
This article — the first installment of a two-part series — explores some of the dark sides of Brexit that have emerged so far. It is not intended to reopen any debate about the 2016 referendum or the negotiations over 4 years between the EU and the U.K. which culminated in the Withdrawal Act and subsequently the Trade Deal. Its focus is on the current short-term effects, though they may become medium-, if not long-term ones. Time will tell. The second installment in a few days will look at some of the isolated bright spots that are beginning to shine through.
Brexit began in earnest 50 days ago, on January 1, with the entry into force of the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It is — at least to my mind — the first ever trade agreement that actively seeks to slow down the flow of trade between the two signatory parties. And the costs are mounting for companies on both sides of the English Channel, particularly the British one. And the benefits remain largely elusive. This is no great surprise: Brexit is a process, not an event, and it will take time for most of the benefits of separation from the EU to feed through. Many of the costs, meanwhile, are of immediate impact, although some will no doubt fade as companies adapt to the new procedures.
The UK’s fishing industry is one of the hardest hit sectors, despite the disproportionate attention the sector, which represents just 0.5% of the economy, received in the final stages of negotiations. Prior to Brexit, about 80% of fish caught in the U.K. was exported to the EU. But on January 1 the industry started to unravel. In no time fishing ports from Scotland to Cornwall were up in arms about border delays and unanticipated changes in regulations, causing fish to be left rotting by the roadside or deliveries to be aborted.
The arts and entertainment industry, which is worth an estimated £111 billion to the U.K. economy each year, is hurting. According to the Creative Industries Council, it employs over 2 million people. Already hammered at home by Covid-induced lockdowns and social distancing rules, which led to the closure of cinemas, theaters, art galleries, and museums, and to the cancellation of live events, tours, and festivals, the industry woke up on January 1 to discover that the Brexit deal has made it almost impossible for British bands, artists, or musicians to resume touring in Europe, even once Covid has died down.
In some EU countries, work visas are now costing UK workers hundreds of pounds. The rules also mean that, once visas have been purchased and paperwork completed, a truck can only make one delivery stop in one country, plus an interior move within that country, and an additional move to just one other country before returning home. The result? Touring and festival hops become untenable. The only way forward for a UK haulage company serving the industry is to relocate to the EU. If they go, so, too, could lighting companies, sound companies, and video companies.
Manufacturers are also running up against major obstacles, as they discover that the UK government’s claim that the trade deal with the EU guaranteed zero-tariff, zero-quota trade between the two partners is not entirely true. Those protections only apply to goods traded between the EU and UK that originate from whichever side exported them. The rules of origin included in the trade deal aim to ensure that goods imported from, say, India into the UK can’t be sold on to the EU tariff-free. Complying with these rules is notoriously hard – especially for processed agricultural or industrial goods, which typically include ingredients or components from around the world.
Non-tariff barriers — largely consisting of regulatory barriers that are arguably the biggest obstacle to international trade these days — were not adequately addressed by the trade deal. With Britain now formally outside the bloc, customs checks and formalities now apply, which can be time-consuming and burdensome. Exporters now have to navigate inspections, safety regulations, and a vertiginous mountain of paperwork. Customs bureaucracy has also caused some freight forwarders to reject contracts for delivery of goods into the UK.
Some business owners say that Brexit is an even bigger problem for their business than the economic impact of Covid-19. According to Scottish Engineering CEO Paul Sheerin, “all those who export goods are suffering” as a result of Brexit. “Problems are myriad, predominantly involving availability of logistics capacity and increased costs”.
Peter Cowgill, chairman of JD Sports, one of the UK’s biggest retailers, said the red tape and delays in shipping goods to mainland Europe meant “double-digit millions” in extra costs. Because JD Sports imports many of its goods from East Asia, those goods then incur tariffs when they go to its stores across Europe. He said the company may open an EU-based distribution center to ease the problems. Other large companies are thinking of doing the same.
Large multinationals like JD Sports can just about cope with the new UK-EU trading rules, but many small independent businesses that can’t afford to set up shop in the EU are drowning in red tape. The Federation of Small Businesses says the profits of many small firms are being wiped out by the new, additional post-Brexit costs.
Sarah McCartney, the owner of a fragrance company called 4160 Tuesdays, pinned her hopes on sales to the EU after the loss of domestic sales due to lockdown. After a month, however, she realizes that, whether sourcing raw materials from abroad or dispatching products to the EU, additional forms need completing and new customs rules and VAT regulations mean extra costs. All her 60 products are now officially illegal in the EU. To make them legal would also require a legally appointed ‘responsible person’ and an outlay of £60,000.
“We’ll find a way to make it all work eventually, but until we understand the VAT issues, there’s no point,” she wrote in The Guardian.
Many other companies appear to be adopting a similar approach. Others are sending out their products, only to have them halted at one of the EU’s external borders. Hauliers have also been tangled up in reams of red tape. Many firms are having to completely overhaul their logistics process and relearn everything from scratch.
It’s still too early to know with any real precision just how badly this is impacting UK exports to the mainland. But the initial signs are not encouraging. In early February, the Road Haulage Association (RHA) said loads on lorries going through British ports to the EU had fallen by as much as 68% in January 2021 compared to January 2020. More than half of the companies reporting a drop in exports blamed the deterioration on Britain’s departure from the EU, according to IHS Markit.
But there are signs that the pressures may already be lifting. In the second week of February the rejection rate for cargo shipped from France to the U.K. dropped to the lowest level since November, reported logistics company Transporeon.
The impact on the UK’s all-important services exports is even more difficult to measure. Services represent more than 80% of the UK economy, and the EU is by far the UK’s largest services export and import market. Yet the TCA offers little support for services beyond including standard market access and the non-discrimination obligations that are typical of modern EU free-trade agreements. This is mainly due to the fact that the most important trade barriers in services are regulations, not tariffs.
One of the most exposed sectors is the UK’s financial services industry. On January 1, 2021, UK financial firms lost blanket access to the EU under the single market passporting regime and are now reliant on Brussels granting regulatory equivalence to its financial services sector. But the EU has so far only offered temporary equivalence in two areas, for derivatives clearinghouses and to settle Irish securities transactions.
The continued absence of regulatory equivalence is putting pressure on companies to shift their European operations to the mainland, or to countries that already have equivalence with the EU such as the U.S. The biggest beneficiaries have included Amsterdam, which recently drew headlines by overtaking London as Europe’s largest share trading center in January 2021, as well as Frankfurt, Paris, and New York. The UK’s share of the Euro-denominated swaps market has also decreased, from 40% in July 2020 to 10% in January 2021.
But there are a few silver linings for the City of London, as well as certain sectors and businesses on either side of the English Channel. But that will be the subject of my next article, on the short-term and potential long-term benefits of Brexit. It will probably be shorter than this one. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Whether it concerns services or products, any time Governments are inserted into the stream of commerce, it becomes perverted.
In other words, it is F.U.B.A.R.
EU is a classic F.U.B.A.R. Whatever touches it will be a mess.
The problem is caused by Britain leaving the EU. That’s rather obvious. The Brits were lied into a crisis. Trying to pretend otherwise doesn’t help.
Best thing in LONG RUN they could do
A total RESET is coming due to JIT – just (NOT) in time supply chain
throw in shipping now and delays/paperwork
but after reset – bet on growing companies coming out of this with new SALES to – Canada, Merica, Austrailia, etc.
or just move to low cost country – like Merica, place were they rob you with tie (ALL GOVTS) /s
Caveat emptor.
bet you did when you chose LOW COST PRODUCT FOR PPE
chinese made perhaps????
wait til they say NO MORE
As seen in the European state of Texas.
Regulation often brings down the cost of a transaction significantly. Those transaction/negotiation costs are often so high that they wouldn’t be financially possible without regulations
“Regulation often brings down the cost of a transaction significantly.”
I am very curious about this comment. Can you give some examples?
Are you saying the regulation will reduce the price or reduce the cost?
CreditGB,
The fact is whether or not the EU is FUBAR, whether or not the EU will collapse (it could become a superpower as well). The UK overwhelmingly benefited from EU and enjoyed the taking end of a parasiitic relationship with it. The UK was also a big factor in a lot of the messes the EU is in. The UK was a mess and in steep decline before entering the EU and now that’s it’s gone, the UK government will be even more off the reigns in ruling it’s subjects. The UK government is far worse than the EU system.
Even if you are sure the EU will eventually collapse, leaving early can be a very bad idea for countries. As a trade block, the EU has to push for its members above other countries. If you leave early, the EU will have to decide whether or not to reduce the trade volume it’s members have with you, that trade from you, could be moved to a poorer member state. The change in trading relationships between specific countries, in the EU or not, could very easily persist, even after the hypothetical EU collapse. Even if you think the EU will collapse (now that the UK is gone, it could eventually become a superpower though), just manage the chaos, sometimes just flat out refuse certain things like migrants, and hold tight till it actually starts to happen.
Please check your facts. British growth rate prior to joining the EEC was higher on average than it has been since.
Britian was called the “sick man of Europe” for a reason. You can’t forget to leave out how as competing European countries began to rebuild themselves after the war, England and it’s “great leaders and managers” failed to keep the country running well and competitive. England was falling apart, prior to joining the eec and after joining was years later able to recover. That decline has to be counted in the statistics. You also have to take in account, population growth, which was slower in the decades after their decline ended. This is on top of how global growth was higher in the mid to late 1900s compared to today.
On paper, yes Britian was growing faster before eec, that however isn’t a very complete story.
Bligh me, old bugger, what a mess.
You could just have stayed onboard the titanic with the iceberg in plain sight and made sure one of the more comfortable life boats was reserved for you. And then enjoy the show from a safe distance. And, seriously, nobody gives a bloody dam about those buffoons in Brussels and Strasbourg any more, anyway.
Brexit is the second masterpiece of Eton-boys making politics after the brilliant decision of then Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown to sell all of your gold at the exact bottom of the market. What a stroke of genius. Made him Prime Minister. And go down in history as the lad with the “Brown Bottom” (excuse the pun).
Rule Britannia, rule the waves. Down she goes.
this is the usual Remainer whinge-fest …if you dont like Brexit why dont you live in Brussels …hallowed be its name …i will help pack your bags and take you to the airport …in your beloved EU enjoy queuing for your jab …wait for your lot to agree to any sort of meaningful fiscal stimulus whe the ECB gets crucified by the euro and higher bond yields …
2nd that one
to bad our migration is from BLUE states to RED states
and we can’t stop infection
gonna bitch all way down, but GLOBAL RESET gonna hurt
Soon they’ll tell you they need to cut your social services for austerity and cut taxes on the rich to “grow our way out of the problem.”
And in the end the middle class will keep losing and the 1% will keep winning.
The UK is on the same track as the USA under conservative rule, it’s just about 15 years behind.
Lawyers get grafted and the workers get shafted. So it goes.
This is very true. I remember visiting Disney world in 95 and being amazed at the amount of people riding around on little electric buggys. I said to my girlfriend,” that would never happen in the UK”. We both laughed but now the things are bloody everywhere.
It was the same for the ‘ where’s there’s blame there’s a claim’ culture.
Thanks Nick, bean wondering how my scouse pals and other pals in England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland have been doing with the breaks it.
This response just for my fisher friends on all sides:
JUST STOP,,, go home and plant a garden, and go on the dole for a month or so, and just make sure, damn sure, that NOBODY gets to get even one fish or other of the delicious special seafoods from your long long term traditional fishing grounds, or at least those north, east, and south and within sight of the western lands.
The folks in the boats can sort it all out after the folks in the offices furk it up again as always…
Good Luck, and God Bless ya lads and ladies!!
– Every trade deal is meant to reduce costs for the corporate sector. And governments are ready to accommodate such a deal because it means for governments that they can reduce costs as well.
That’s why companies are Always in favor of such trade deals. When one reverses such a deal (like it happened with Brexit) then one shouldn’t be surprised to see costs going up.
All we have had in the UK is ruthless government, misusing science and statistics, causing untold damage to the economy and people’s mental health, abdication from the diagnosis and treatment of major killers such as cancer and cardiovascular disease etc etc. Brexit is the least of our problems.
Are you talking about the UK or about the USA? Because that sounds quite familiar…
Nick & Pa – great reporting, as usual!
Now, the tub is well and truly dumped, but has anyone seen the baby?
may we all find a better day.
To be fair the main advantage of the British retail sector was that they were willing to talk in English to you. As funny as it may seem that’s often a challenge for a German, French or Italian business of the same type, even though English by now is a semi-official language of the EU economy – a Flemish and a Walloon will discuss matters in English instead of learning each other’s mother tounge. Now that huge language-locked part of the market is up for grabs – the race is on who gets it first.
Ironically, it looks like Brexit might increase the importance and use of English on the Continent.
What I find most astounding is that the Brexit referendum was only an advisory vote until it became some sort of half cooked mandate.
In this world of big data, it’s only a matter of time until academic studies surface that link a person’s Brexit vote to their personal income after the full impacts of Brexit plays out. I’ll bet that most Brexit supporters will regret it.
Not astounding. Advisory referendums have to be followed to the letter by the state while the law making style referendums can be ignored 5 seconds after the result is in.
Wow what a snob…the old story that only smart people voted to remain.
Excellent piece. Nothing to argue with….except the preface ‘this is not about the Brexit debate etc.’
We’ve all tried to make this space about economics not politics but you will never get a clearer example of economics being a function of politics. It’s not possible to point out the disastrous effects of a decision without implicating the decision
itself. If we try to that by fiat, we can’t move on to the obvious remedy, which is to insofar as possible reverse Brexit. If this means leaving the ‘Brexit’ name in place but having ten thousand targeted agreements instead of one big free trade agreement, may as well get on with it.
To end by agreeing, I agree that the second installment about the Brexit benefits will probably be shorter.
“In the second week of February the rejection rate for cargo shipped from France to the U.K. dropped to the lowest level since November, reported logistics company Transporeon.”
That is only a good thing if the same amount of cargo was shipped.
In my opinion, Brexit was less about free trade and integration with the rest of Europe than it was populist opposition to uncontrolled immigration.
All the Brits I know voted for Brexit to regain control of laws from Brussels. All the seniors felt that the inital entry to the EEC (as was) was a fraud, which it was, and wanted that corrected in the first opportunity they’d had to do so.
None of them felt that uncontrolled immigration would be stopped, and indeed it hasn’t been. Globalist politicians in Westminster are to blame for that, and they haven’t changed a bit.
Looks like Europe will now be saved from the hordes of British ex-pats.
Thank you RNYER for pointing that out. All those in above comments who are obsessed with the dollar/pound results need to find a way to address the socio/economic/psychological realities of the so called “deplorables” who voted for Brexit/Trump etc.
As someone outside of Europe, that was always my impression.
In fact, thought it was kind of obvious… is it not?
“In the second week of February the rejection rate for cargo shipped from France to the U.K. dropped to the lowest level since November,”
Small wonder, most exporters gave up.
Makes you feel sorry for all those poor EU citizens desperately waiting for that superb UK product they ordered online to be delivered doesn’t it. Not to mention all that wonderful fresh fish they used to get so easily. How much longer will they put up with all that BS it in this instant supply age do you think? There’s not much we can’t buy more easily and more cheaply from elsewhere. Australian and Californian wine comes to mind.
You can buy stuff from other places, but probably not as cheaply. And you’ve lost your biggest market. You’re not going to have the money to buy stuff.
You aren’t suggesting that anyone in the EU was importing English wine?
The EU wants to play hardball and make Brexit as painful as possible.
The UK should announce free trade deals with Russia and America. Put the Royal Navy in the fishing areas to protect them.
And then ask for repayment of freeing Europe in 1945.
The idiots that have played hardball are the UK government and Brexiteers. They got what they wanted and now spend their time crying about it. What a bunch of snowflakes.
The UK can announce whatever, it doesn’t mean jack shit unless the other party agree.
Those that know know that the BREXIT is really just the mooring of the UK to the sinking US. Americans and Brits better get their “life-jackets” on. “Is the band ready, Mr. Hartley…”
.
Archaic duct-taped economic practices barely achieving substandard performance.
Odd how nobody seems interested in re-engineering that jalopy.
.
1500 EU companies has set-up shop in London alone since start if Brexit in order to maintain exposure to tge British regulatory regime.
Don’t mention covid too. The EU response has been a shambles, even some German press have said it makes Brexit look like a good idea.
UK now has political responsibility back in Parliament – no hiding place. Not so in the EU. It matters that politicians know fear and responsibility for their decisions and not hide behind pen pushers in Brussels.
The UK was employer of last resort to Eastern and Southern European youth, keeping wages down and cost of UK housing up.
It will be a hard road but give it 15 years and then look back. Judging on the short-term inconvenience……..
Indeed.
It’ll take 4000 days to judge the effects fairly.
Trying to gauge brexit on 40 days, is like gauging a human’s likely lifetime achievements on their first 40 days of life.
It sounds like extremely poor negotiating on the part of the UK.
All impediments to UK exports would have been removed if the alternative had been to ban UK import of all vehicles made or branded in the EU.