Macy’s Brick & Mortar Sales -35%, Digital +21%. Walmart Online +69%, US Ecommerce +32%. Online Furniture, Grocery, Clothing Sales Explode as Brick & Mortar Melts Down

44% of Macy’s total sales are now ecommerce. Mall landlords, even the biggest, are turning malls over to their lenders.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Macy’s, when it reported earnings this morning, confirmed its own brick-and-mortar meltdown, and it showed the benefits of Macy’s decision years ago to go after ecommerce in a serious way, knowing that its brick-and-mortar stores – despite what it was telling the public – were on the slow way out, attested to by its countless and ongoing store closures. The Pandemic accelerated that trend by a quantum leap. But it’s messy and tough, and Macy’s is losing the edge in its digital sales growth.
Macy’s [M] ecommerce sales in the fourth quarter, ended January 31, rose by 21% year-over-year, to $3.0 billion, to account for 44% of its total net sales. Ecommerce sales are those sales that originated online, regardless of how the merchandise got into the home, whether through delivery or pick-up at the store.
But its brick-and-mortar sales in Q4 collapsed by 35% to $3.8 billion, accounting for only 56% of Macy’s total sales. At this rate, brick-and-mortar sales will be down to less than half of Macy’s total sales by the end of this year. The downward spiral has now picked up critical mass.
And total sales in Q4 fell by 19% year-over-year to $6.8 billion, as the increase in ecommerce sales could not make up for the decline in brick-and-mortar sales.
That Macy’s ecommerce sales were already 44% of its total sales, a huge feat, shows two things:
- Years of investing heavily in ecommerce, including building out its fulfillment infrastructure, rather than counting on the miraculous rebirth of its brick-and-mortar stores.
- The plunge of sales at its brick-and-mortar stores, which increased the share of ecommerce sales within total sales.
But Macy’s digital sales growth of 21% is relatively weak in the Pandemic era of ecommerce.
Walmart [WMT] – it got ecommerce religion way too late and inexplicably gave Amazon two decades of head start but in recent years has become deadly serious about it – reported that Walmart US ecommerce sales in Q4 soared by 69% and Sam’s Club sales jumped by 42%.
Bed Bath & Beyond [BBBY] reported that in the quarter ended November 28, its ecommerce sales soared by 75% year-over-year, accounting for about one-third of its total sales, as sales at its brick-and-mortar stores plunged, and overall sales fell by 17%.
Best Buy [BBY], which benefited from work-from-home and learn-from-home equipment purchases, hasn’t reported Q4 yet. But in Q3 it reported that online sales soared by 174% year-over-year to $3.8 billion, nearly tripling from $1.4 billion a year earlier, and accounting for 35% of its total sales.
Target hasn’t yet reported Q4 either, but in Q3, its ecommerce sales soared by 155%.
The Commerce Department reported last Friday that US ecommerce sales – sales by pure ecommerce players as well as sales by the ecommerce channels of brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Macy’s – soared by 32% in Q4 compared to a year earlier, to $245 billion, not seasonally adjusted, accounting for 15.7% of total retail sales:
In terms of dollars, the last three quarters – the Pandemic quarters – show the accelerated shift to ecommerce sales with gigantic year-over-year jumps in the range of $55 billion to $61 billion, including by $60 billion in Q4:
But total retail sales include the notoriously online-resistant sales at new and used vehicle dealers, grocery and beverage stores, and of course gas stations. Together they account for over one half of total retail sales. So the remaining brick-and-mortar stores, accounting for less than half of retail sales, have caught the brunt of the shift to ecommerce.
This is most painfully the case for department stores, once an iconic American institution. This is the 20-year progression of the demise of department stores that has accelerated in 2020 and is closing in on completion:
Some Pandemic Ecommerce Winners.
The Commerce Department started releasing “experimental” data last year on select categories of ecommerce sales, going back to 2019. This data is illustrative: it shows just how much certain categories of sales, including sales that were long considered very resistant to ecommerce, have moved to the internet.
Ecommerce sales of grocery and beverage stores have nearly quadrupled since Q1 2019, to $7.3 billion, after ineffectually trying for years – including efforts by Safeway, Amazon, and Google – to get Americans to buy groceries online:
Ecommerce sales of motor vehicle and parts dealers rose by 42% since Q1 2019, to $13 billion, with a concentration on used vehicles, including by several online-only used vehicle retailers, such as Vroom and Carvana:
Ecommerce sales of clothing and accessories have more than doubled since Q1 2019, to $10 billion:
Ecommerce sales of furniture and home furnishings have also more than doubled since Q1 2019, to $5 billion:
The biggest impact of this shift to ecommerce is on commercial real estate, two ways: Industrial properties, such as warehouses, fulfillment centers, and delivery centers, have become a red-hot segment. But retail properties, particularly malls with department stores as anchors, sinking into the mire, with mall landlords defaulting on their mortgages and letting the malls go back to lenders.
This includes the biggest mall landlord in the US, Simon Property Group, which is becoming a prolific jingle-mailer to dump its malls. Holders of CMBS eat the losses. Read… Largest US Mall Landlord Simon Property Group Sent Jingle Mail to Deutsche Bank Which Foreclosed on Mall, But Got No Bids
My daughter-in-law, who lives next door to me, gets a freakin’ UPS delivery every day. I swear…
As Monkey says, “United Shoppers of America.”
A lot of near minimum wage jobs were lost with BB meltdown. R’s have countered the $15 min with a $10 min + mandatory E-Verify for all works to be legal.
Gonna take a guess that an actual mandatory E-Verify for all US workers would do more to raise wages than a $15 min by 2025.
Why would Target’s on-line sales be so hot? It’s just a bunch of junk, and he prices aren’t great. Maybe it’s the pharmacy?
Just one small reason:
Pre-Covid Barnes & Noble did predicable periodic 50% sales on Criterion blu rays. Not anymore, it doesn’t have the stock (probably because it doesn’t have the $$). So Barnes & Noble sales have disappeared.
Target has filled the void with periodic 3 for 2 sales, essentially replacing Barnes & Noble.
Curbside pickup is a strong program for Target. In some areas, it’s a great place to buy groceries. I’m sure that’s a winner for them.
It’s been years since I shopped at Macy’s.
Was at an outlet place today, some closed stores, not busy at all.
Oh, joy. It doesn’t matter when the roof collapses as long as you have replaced the walls with a new building material. Just throw a plastic givernment tarp over everything and that should support the weight of the snow of debt falling from the sky. Did we just discover the definition of delusional? Thank God the whole foundation is floating on a massive rice patty!
Malls have been dinosaurs for 50 years in my area just built bigger as aging malls became useless no traffic let’s talk expenses lease management utilities employees theft insurance taxes u have to be a idiot to think malls can compete only reason they were built is because of tax code grow build bigger or pay taxes any business person knows expand or die
We have one mall in our county and it’s, like you described, a dinosaur. No interior tenants left with the demise of JCP (except for the county DMV office). Some space has been converted to accommodate tenants who want a separate exterior entry/exit. So now we have a Dollar Tree and a Petco replaced the Sears. The movie theater on the end is long dead.
It’s freaky to go inside. For lease/rent signs everywhere.
“It’s dead, Jim…”
Here’s a problem with E commerce.
My CC was compromised for the 4th time in about 5 years, and I hardly ever use it!! Ever. I use it specifically for the occasional online purchase. Luckily, we review the snail mail paper trail sent to us every month and try and discern the exact purchase with the stupid legal name of the vendor from point of sale.
I don’t even use the CC for gas anymore, and never for meals, groceries, liquor, etc. Furthermore, there is now a plethora of spam calls from a Visa phishing scam hack…always around supper time, and I got rid of my Visa 40 years ago? Luckily, our bills are done directly through the credit union, and not linked to a CC or we would have to deal with all that nonsense.
I’m about one step away from using cash for everything and giving up on online.
As I told the Mastercard security rep, “No, I did not rent a pay per view TV movie from Telus in an Edmonton hotel” (porn). And, “No, I will not phone Telus and reverse the charge, that’s your job. Have you ever phoned Telus and been put in voicemail hell? Remove the charge and send me a new card”. And now that will end up requiring more voicemail, holds, and a password change.
Tomorrow, buying auto parts and lumber. Cash for the parts and debit for the lumber. Nothing online.
Ecommerce is a joyless experience. I purchase locally whenever possible as I would rather that our small downtown doesn’t become just empty shops and takeout restaurants. However, my options are becoming increasingly limited as inventories at our brick and mortars are falling.
As a hobbyist, I’m going to miss the local guitar, golf, and (insert your hobby of choice here) shops. They were community centers for the like minded. Also, some purchases are tactile for me. The ability to demo a number of comparable products side by side is something I will definitely miss, or I will have to travel to visit shops that will still offer that kind of experience.
I’m not a Macy’s shopper. But my 74-year old mom is, and she even uses her iPhone to pick out what she wants, and then has me place the order. Whatever they’re doing, they clearly know how to market to older people who may not be digitally savvy, and that’s significant.
Everyone assumes that Amazon is untouchable when it comes to ecommerce, but I think there’s some dents in their armor that a smart company can use to pick up market share. Accessibility is one of them. Inventory control is another. My mom knows that if she buys from Macy’s, she won’t get a knockoff. That’s significant for her.