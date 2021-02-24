Exodus from Big Expensive Cities Running out of Steam? Maybe. But Rents in San Francisco & Los Angeles Hit New Multiyear Low

Massive Pandemic Shifts that triggered plunging rents in the most expensive cities and surging rents in cheaper cities still on display.
Has the turmoil in the rental market, triggered by work from anywhere and an exodus from the most expensive cities, settled down? Have rents in those cities hit the bottom of the canyon yet? That’s what everyone wants to know. Rents are not going to zero. At some point they stop dropping, as a majestic churn takes place, with people switching apartments to upgrade for the same rent or maintain the same level of quality for less. This churn is taking place in big cities with sharply dropping rents. High lease activity doesn’t mean people are suddenly coming back. It means tenants are switching apartments for better deals.
In San Francisco, the most expensive rental market in the US, the breath-taking downward spiral, after an uptick in January, ticked down to a new multiyear low in February, according to data from the Zumper National Rent Report: The median one-bedroom rent declined to $2,650, down 24% from a year ago and down 29% from June 2019:
The median two-bedroom asking rent in San Francisco remained at $3,500 in January, down 23.6% from a year ago and down 30% from the peak in October 2015 that, after a big dip, was nearly matched in June 2019.
These rent declines in San Francisco now exceed those during the dotcom bust, when rents plunged over three years – from Q1 2001 through Q1 2004 – to get there, and then spent over a decade in the hole.
In Los Angeles, the 1-BR asking rent dropped further in February, to $1,900, down 16% from a year ago, and down 17% from the peak in October 2019:
In New York City, the median asking rent for 1-BR apartments bounced off the multi-year low in January, to $2,460, but was still down 18% from a year ago, and 19% from July 2019.
But rents for 2-BR apartments in New York City continued to fall, hitting $2,550, down 23% year-over-year – further narrowing the spread between 1-BR and 2-BR rents, which has been going on for several years. The 2-BR asking rent had peaked in March 2016 at $3,980. At the time, the spread was $610. Since then, the 2-BR asking rent plunged by 36%. And the spread is now down to less than $100.
In San Francisco, the spread between 1-BR and 2-BR rents also narrowed, but less so, from $1,300 in October 2015, to $850 now.
“Asking rent” is the advertised rent of a rental apartment, but does not include concessions, such as two months free, which have the effect of reducing the rent, without the reduced rent showing up in the data. “Median” asking rent is the middle asking rent, with half of the asking rents higher and half lower. The data here covers apartment buildings, including apartment towers and new construction, but not single-family houses for rent or condos for rent. Zumper collects this data from around 1 million listings on Multiple Listings Service (MLS) and other listing services, including its own listings, in the 100 largest markets of the US.
Newark, NJ, a relatively small city just across the Hudson River from New York City, ended up being the target for a relatively small number of rent refugees from New York City, but given the small size of Newark’s rental market, rents were upended by the influx, and the median 1-BR asking rent skyrocketed by 52% from July 2019, which catapulted Newark into one of the top ten most expensive rental markets. Newark! The price jumps were clearly overdone, potential tenants lost interest, and a correction was overdue.
So in February, the 1-BR asking rent plunged 7.4% from January, but was still up 20% from a year ago, and 41% from June 2019:
This phenomenon of surging rents in smaller cities that are near large expensive cities has been playing out across the US, as part of the work-from-anywhere shift, where there is no reason to pay the huge rents if you don’t have to commute to work anymore, or have to commute only infrequently. Zumper compiled this comparison of the most expensive cities (chart below), where rents dropped sharply, and their less expensive neighboring cities, where rents shot up.
Note that in the Bay Area, rents are down sharply in the three largest cities (San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose). But in Sacramento, which is about 1.5 hours by car on a good day from San Francisco, and in Fresno, which is about 2.5 hours by car from San Jose, rents have surged (click to enlarge):
In Seattle, the lonesome uptick in January, after spiraling down for months, was neatly undone in February, with the asking rent for 1-BR apartments dropping back to $1,500, down 16% from a year ago, down 21% from October 2019, and down 25% from the peak in May 2018.
In Boston, the median 1-BR rent, after plunging in January, ticked up in February to $2,050, still down 18% from a year ago and 21% from the peak in December 2019:
The 17 most expensive rental markets.
This list also shows the month and year of peak rent in the shaded area and the decline since then. This is an important figure because in the year-over-year comparisons, the history gets lost, such as the massive declines from their peaks in Chicago and Honolulu, where rents have been bouncing along the bottom of the range for well over a year. Of the 17 cities, 14 experienced double-digit declines in 1-BR rents from their peaks (shaded area):
The 26 Cities where 1-BR rents jumped by 10% or more.
Beyond the most expensive markets with dropping rents, there is another reality: surging rents. Of the 100 largest rental markets, 1-BR rents rose in 72 of them in February, compared to a year earlier. And in 26 of those cities, rents surged year-over-year by 10% or more, topping out at 20%-plus in three cities. These are huge rent increases, a testimony to the distortions going on in the rental market.
But those three biggest jumps, topping at +22.2% in Indianapolis, are down from the year-over-year jumps in January of 31.6% in Newark, 26.8% in Detroit, and 22.3% in Cleveland. But still crazy:
|The 26 Cities where 1-BR rents jumped by 10%+ YOY
|1
|Indianapolis, IN
|$990
|22.2%
|2
|Durham, NC
|$1,230
|21.8%
|3
|Newark, NJ
|$1,620
|20.0%
|4
|Richmond, VA
|$1,330
|19.8%
|5
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,190
|19.0%
|6
|Boise, ID
|$1,210
|17.5%
|7
|Spokane, WA
|$920
|16.5%
|8
|St Petersburg, FL
|$1,200
|15.4%
|9
|Henderson, NV
|$1,300
|15.0%
|10
|Providence, RI
|$1,390
|14.9%
|11
|Cleveland, OH
|$1,080
|14.9%
|12
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,020
|14.6%
|13
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$1,140
|14.0%
|14
|Tampa, FL
|$1,250
|13.6%
|15
|Greensboro, NC
|$840
|13.5%
|16
|St Louis, MO
|$1,020
|13.3%
|17
|Fresno, CA
|$1,120
|13.1%
|18
|San Antonio, TX
|$970
|12.8%
|19
|Milwaukee, WI
|$1,260
|12.5%
|20
|Kansas City, MO
|$1,040
|11.8%
|21
|Arlington, TX
|$950
|11.8%
|22
|Detroit, MI
|$950
|11.8%
|23
|Mesa, AZ
|$1,070
|11.5%
|24
|Bakersfield, CA
|$890
|11.3%
|25
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,430
|10.0%
|26
|Chattanooga, TN
|$990
|10.0%
The Largest 100 rental markets.
The table below shows the largest 100 rental markets, with 1-BR and 2-BR median asking rents in February, and year-over-year percent changes, in order of the price of 1-BR rents (if your smartphone clips the 6-column table on the right, hold your device in landscape position):
|Rents, Top 100 Cities
|1-BR $
|Y/Y %
|2-BR $
|Y/Y %
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|$2,650
|-24.3%
|$3,500
|-23.6%
|2
|New York, NY
|$2,460
|-18.0%
|$2,550
|-23.2%
|3
|San Jose, CA
|$2,180
|-11.7%
|$2,680
|-11.3%
|4
|Boston, MA
|$2,050
|-18.0%
|$2,500
|-13.8%
|5
|Oakland, CA
|$2,000
|-15.6%
|$2,500
|-13.8%
|6
|Washington, DC
|$1,960
|-15.9%
|$2,660
|-14.7%
|7
|Los Angeles, CA
|$1,900
|-15.6%
|$2,660
|-11.3%
|8
|San Diego, CA
|$1,820
|4.0%
|$2,400
|2.1%
|9
|Santa Ana, CA
|$1,700
|0.6%
|$2,370
|8.2%
|10
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$1,700
|1.8%
|$2,190
|1.9%
|11
|Anaheim, CA
|$1,680
|4.3%
|$2,000
|1.0%
|12
|Newark, NJ
|$1,620
|20.0%
|$1,820
|16.7%
|13
|Long Beach, CA
|$1,600
|2.6%
|$2,000
|3.6%
|14
|Miami, FL
|$1,580
|-12.2%
|$2,000
|-14.9%
|15
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,520
|3.4%
|$2,070
|-0.5%
|16
|Seattle, WA
|$1,500
|-16.2%
|$1,990
|-13.5%
|17
|Atlanta, GA
|$1,500
|6.4%
|$1,880
|5.0%
|18
|Honolulu, HI
|$1,480
|-3.9%
|$1,900
|-9.5%
|19
|Chicago, IL
|$1,460
|0.7%
|$1,800
|5.9%
|20
|New Orleans, LA
|$1,450
|5.1%
|$1,700
|11.1%
|21
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,430
|10.0%
|$1,820
|19.7%
|22
|Denver, CO
|$1,400
|-6.0%
|$1,920
|1.1%
|23
|Providence, RI
|$1,390
|14.9%
|$1,710
|3.0%
|24
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,390
|-4.1%
|$1,710
|3.6%
|25
|Portland, OR
|$1,380
|0.0%
|$1,700
|6.3%
|26
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,360
|7.9%
|$1,590
|7.4%
|27
|Chandler, AZ
|$1,330
|7.3%
|$1,560
|9.1%
|28
|Richmond, VA
|$1,330
|19.8%
|$1,500
|11.9%
|29
|Nashville, TN
|$1,320
|-5.7%
|$1,450
|-0.7%
|30
|Henderson, NV
|$1,300
|15.0%
|$1,390
|2.2%
|31
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,300
|-5.8%
|$1,800
|0.6%
|32
|Orlando, FL
|$1,300
|3.2%
|$1,410
|0.7%
|33
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,280
|9.4%
|$1,520
|16.9%
|34
|Dallas, TX
|$1,270
|4.1%
|$1,690
|1.8%
|35
|Milwaukee, WI
|$1,260
|12.5%
|$1,310
|12.0%
|36
|Tampa, FL
|$1,250
|13.6%
|$1,400
|7.7%
|37
|Plano, TX
|$1,230
|2.5%
|$1,620
|2.5%
|38
|Durham, NC
|$1,230
|21.8%
|$1,280
|15.3%
|39
|Boise, ID
|$1,210
|17.5%
|$1,310
|8.3%
|40
|St Petersburg, FL
|$1,200
|15.4%
|$1,580
|15.3%
|41
|Austin, TX
|$1,190
|-5.6%
|$1,540
|-0.6%
|42
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,190
|19.0%
|$1,320
|10.0%
|43
|Baltimore, MD
|$1,180
|-0.8%
|$1,330
|-4.3%
|44
|Irving, TX
|$1,140
|0.9%
|$1,460
|-1.4%
|45
|Chesapeake, VA
|$1,140
|2.7%
|$1,240
|2.5%
|46
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$1,140
|14.0%
|$1,370
|13.2%
|47
|Aurora, CO
|$1,130
|3.7%
|$1,500
|4.9%
|48
|Fresno, CA
|$1,120
|13.1%
|$1,330
|14.7%
|49
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,120
|1.8%
|$1,400
|7.7%
|50
|Houston, TX
|$1,110
|3.7%
|$1,390
|6.9%
|51
|Fort Worth, TX
|$1,110
|7.8%
|$1,420
|13.6%
|52
|Madison, WI
|$1,110
|-0.9%
|$1,410
|7.6%
|53
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,090
|-0.9%
|$1,310
|0.0%
|54
|Cleveland, OH
|$1,080
|14.9%
|$1,150
|15.0%
|55
|Raleigh, NC
|$1,080
|8.0%
|$1,270
|5.8%
|56
|Reno, NV
|$1,070
|7.0%
|$1,470
|14.8%
|57
|Mesa, AZ
|$1,070
|11.5%
|$1,350
|14.4%
|58
|Buffalo, NY
|$1,050
|-1.9%
|$1,110
|-14.6%
|59
|Phoenix, AZ
|$1,050
|7.1%
|$1,290
|5.7%
|60
|Kansas City, MO
|$1,040
|11.8%
|$1,170
|14.7%
|61
|St Louis, MO
|$1,020
|13.3%
|$1,280
|7.6%
|62
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,020
|14.6%
|$1,200
|17.6%
|63
|Rochester, NY
|$1,000
|3.1%
|$1,230
|10.8%
|64
|Las Vegas, NV
|$1,000
|5.3%
|$1,200
|3.4%
|65
|Norfolk, VA
|$1,000
|8.7%
|$1,110
|11.0%
|66
|Chattanooga, TN
|$990
|10.0%
|$1,120
|12.0%
|67
|Indianapolis, IN
|$990
|22.2%
|$1,040
|16.9%
|68
|San Antonio, TX
|$970
|12.8%
|$1,200
|10.1%
|69
|Anchorage, AK
|$960
|5.5%
|$1,170
|5.4%
|70
|Arlington, TX
|$950
|11.8%
|$1,230
|11.8%
|71
|Detroit, MI
|$950
|11.8%
|$1,130
|13.0%
|72
|Cincinnati, OH
|$930
|3.3%
|$1,140
|3.6%
|73
|Glendale, AZ
|$930
|8.1%
|$1,170
|9.3%
|74
|Spokane, WA
|$920
|16.5%
|$1,190
|17.8%
|75
|Louisville, KY
|$910
|9.6%
|$1,000
|7.5%
|76
|Bakersfield, CA
|$890
|11.3%
|$1,110
|7.8%
|77
|Columbus, OH
|$880
|8.6%
|$1,100
|2.8%
|78
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$880
|4.8%
|$1,120
|6.7%
|79
|Des Moines, IA
|$850
|-1.2%
|$900
|-1.1%
|80
|Syracuse, NY
|$850
|1.2%
|$980
|2.1%
|81
|Greensboro, NC
|$840
|13.5%
|$940
|13.3%
|82
|Knoxville, TN
|$830
|3.8%
|$1,020
|7.4%
|83
|Memphis, TN
|$830
|9.2%
|$880
|8.6%
|84
|Baton Rouge, LA
|$820
|7.9%
|$950
|8.0%
|85
|Augusta, GA
|$810
|8.0%
|$910
|8.3%
|86
|Omaha, NE
|$810
|-1.2%
|$1,000
|1.0%
|87
|Tallahassee, FL
|$800
|-5.9%
|$910
|-2.2%
|88
|Winston Salem, NC
|$800
|3.9%
|$890
|7.2%
|89
|Lincoln, NE
|$790
|2.6%
|$900
|0.0%
|90
|Lexington, KY
|$780
|8.3%
|$1,000
|8.7%
|91
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$770
|-3.8%
|$900
|-4.3%
|92
|Albuquerque, NM
|$750
|7.1%
|$950
|10.5%
|93
|Tucson, AZ
|$730
|7.4%
|$960
|7.9%
|94
|El Paso, TX
|$720
|9.1%
|$890
|11.3%
|95
|Laredo, TX
|$680
|-4.2%
|$970
|3.2%
|96
|Shreveport, LA
|$650
|4.8%
|$750
|7.1%
|97
|Lubbock, TX
|$650
|3.2%
|$850
|6.3%
|98
|Tulsa, OK
|$630
|0.0%
|$840
|3.7%
|99
|Wichita, KS
|$620
|-4.6%
|$750
|7.1%
|100
|Akron, OH
|$600
|-3.2%
|$750
|2.7%
I have been searching for a house for the past 2 months, even signed a couple contracts pulled out of one, and one was a backup offer. One thing I saw last month was a frantic rush to buy everything. Maybe it’s just me but it doesn’t seem so frantic this week as it was during the crescendo of last month.
This week in California along the coast something changed. Schools are opening back up all over; and the next few weeks all the schools will be open again. People are getting vaccinated and are more comfortable in restaurants and stores. With the vaccination and the end game insight, perhaps the great reverse has begun.
Cleaned up (I hope):
I’m dubious that rents have “leveled off” or are increasing in a meaningful way, and not just because zumper is not a neutral party.
Winter in general is slower, so there are fewer data points to determine market direction.
Last week, in an article on wrongful evictions (
link
), the executive director of the San Francisco Apartment Association’s said, “We’re [the SFAA] running a 25% vacancy rate.” It’s inconceivable the SFAA would overstate their own vacancy rate.
A walk down any down any residential street in the central neighborhoods (Mission, SOMA, Hayes Valley, etc) will reveal numerous obviously vacant (and often unlisted) units; there are surely more vacant units that are not obviously vacant (e.g. off-street/staged to look lived in/blinds pulled/timed lights, etc).
Many units have been vacant for nearly a year. Many units have been pulled after sitting for months. A look on zillow shows many units sitting for months with no applications and few, if any, inquiries. For many listings, even recent ones, there are numerous reduced prices. Look for yourselves. Nothing is being listed higher than it formerly rented for (the only exceptions are recent vacancies after long-term tenancies).
Meanwhile, while not at last summer’s frenzied pace, there are still lots of moving vans loading out. Parking is still much easier, despite the loss of hundreds of spaces to parklets.
Each week, there are more, not fewer, For Rent signs on buildings where such signs have never been seen before. After the winter lull, For Sale signs are again popping up. I’ll be shocked if this spring doesn’t set a record for most listings at one time. We shall see.
There is also an incredible amount of remodeling activity going on right now – future units coming to market.
While there will be some return to the office. WFH is here to stay for many, especially for those companies that don’t have infinite funding rounds to rely and that have to begin to show a profit at some point. Expect more announcements of corporate downsizing and relocation.
Rent check got lost in the mail?
The landlord just forgot the rent was paid?
“in an article on wrongful evictions”
I don’t know if work-from-home will continue forever. Maybe a hybrid version, but not a dominant way of doing business. I believe the competitive advantage is in the traditional business model of going to a physical location away from home.
I think this because when we consider the abysmal work product from students from kinder-college the last 12 months, meaningful work is not achieved at a home environment. If you’ve ever taken an online college course, you know how they are only as half as educational as showing up into a physical class with projects and teams. Teachers of online classes automate grading so there is no specific tailoring to the needs of students. It’s a low rent education with a high price tag.
One thing I know to be a fact in life is that adults are just big kids. If they work from home, they typically will not perform at the same level. Think about your zoom meetings and how much attention you spend in zoom conferences. If a business wants to do WFH good for them, but the smart competitor will get back to work just like the kids have to get back to school.
two beers,
“I’m dubious that rents have “leveled off” or are increasing in a meaningful way, and not just because zumper is not a neutral party.”
READ THE ARTICLE BEFORE YOU DISCUSS THE ARTICLE!!!!
At least look at the pictures and tables, for crying out loud.
Some rents hit new lows, such as San Francisco and LA, other rents spiked, and you have no clue because you didn’t bother to read it.
And if you had read the article, you would know that the data is from the MLS and other listing services including Zumper’s listing service.
Not rental, but looked at what’s for sale on realtor a few days ago in my city. I was struck that what is listed is mostly what I call junk. Seems a big change in quality mix in recent listings.
People from Texas will be heading to the Golden State now.
They have realized that playing cowboys and Indians is impossible when you are freezing.
It’s 60 degrees in Texas today.
LA & SF have their charms, but can’t hold a candle to Bakersfield & Fresno in terms of desirability.
Rent is still too damn high !
I live in rural Idaho and you can guess what has happened recently with local property prices and lease/rent rates — through the roof! But all of that has suddenly stopped as realtors have jacked up the prices of what is still available. Other folks have decided to jump into this mania, but asking prices are now too high. This evidently is a limit. Sales have stopped. Rentals are non-existent, except for an one old house that I’m familiar with. The asking rent is 3x what it was before this latest influx of urbanites.