Why It’s Good for San Francisco that Rents Dropped 29% to Multiyear Low. But They Haven’t Dropped Nearly Enough Yet

The market is working on a solution to the “Housing Crisis” and “Exodus.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
San Francisco has long lamented its “Housing Crisis,” a phenomenon where housing – whether rented or owned – is so ludicrously expensive that middle-class workers, even if there are two in the household, can no longer afford to live in San Francisco, or have to spend so much of their income on housing that they’re effectively poor in every other aspect, and cannot spend money on other things.
So now the market is responding to this phenomenon: More people are leaving, fewer people are coming in, vacancies are surging, and rents are sagging, amid a massive churn by tenants who move to similar apartments for a lot less and get “three months free,” or who chase after the “free upgrade” to nicer apartments.
The breath-taking downward spiral of the median asking rent of one-bedroom apartments continued in February, dropping to $2,650 a month, the lowest in years, down 24% from a year ago and down 29% from June 2019:
Despite this drop, San Francisco remains the most expensive major rental market in the US, according to data from Zumper.
The median two-bedroom asking rent in San Francisco, at $3,500 in February, is down 24% from a year ago and down 30% from the peak in October 2015, when it was $5,000. Which is just nuts when you think about it. “Median” means half the asking rents are higher, and half the asking rents are lower. This is the middle, amid small-ish apartments, not glorious luxury.
Following that peak in October 2015, rents began to correct, dropping by over 10%. Then the Trump-bump set in after the 2016 election, and rents rose again. One-bedroom rents eked past the old record and set a new high in June 2019. Two-bedroom rents got close in June 2019, but did not quite set a new high, and have now plunged 30% from their October 2015 high.
And that’s a good thing for the city and for the “Housing Crisis” and for businesses – the lucky ones that are still hanging on and those that haven’t left yet. The market is in the process of correcting a mega-problem that the City has had: housing was too damn expensive, and was driving a lot of people and businesses out, and was killing local businesses.
I understand that property owners – landlords and homeowners both – want property prices to only surge. Because it’s just money, and getting rich off this surge is the name of the game.
But then out of the other side of their mouth, in a deafening hypocrisy, they bemoan in a politically correct manner the “Housing Crisis” and they lobby for taxpayers or developers to subsidize a few “affordable” housing units.
Housing costs are a leech on the economy. What people spend on rent and mortgage payments in San Francisco cannot be spent on other things – the lucky ones that can even afford to live in San Francisco and haven’t been driven out yet by high costs.
Local businesses suffocate if locals don’t have money to spend. Sure, you can rely on hordes of tourists to come in and drop loads of money. But as we have seen, tourism can be fickle, and bleeding tourists dry doesn’t create a vibrant city but a tourist trap.
Local businesses are already being suffocated by landlords that have raised their rents into the stratosphere when the 10-year lease came up for renewal. Before the Pandemic, shuttered stores along the commercial strips and in neighborhoods were already an eyesore. Now they’re a pandemic in their own right.
Small businesses with thin margins, such as retailers and restaurants and some service establishments, cannot survive if their costs, such as rents, keep getting jacked up while their customers are squeezed by housing costs. This is a toxic combination – and it has been visible in San Francisco long before the Pandemic.
And forget the once thriving community of artists and musicians with notoriously uneven incomes that have long ago abandoned the City.
Small businesses have trouble hiring because the people who work in kitchens and shops cannot afford to live in the city. $20 an hour in San Francisco is very tough to get by on. But businesses cannot pay higher wages – unless they’re serving the very high end of the market – because their potential customers are squeezed dry by housing costs and cannot spend the money to sustain those businesses.
Then there’s the exodus of bigger businesses that has been going on for years. High housing costs – and the high salaries they require – and high office rents are among the primary reasons. It’s just money. The list is long. And let’s not blame the Pandemic: among the pre-Pandemic departures are Charles Schwab moving its headquarters to Texas and Macy’s shutting down the headquarters of macys.com, Product and Digital Revenue, and Technology. This trend just accelerated during the Pandemic.
You get the idea: Money spent on housing goes to Wall Street, banks, investors, mega landlords and their investors, and small mom-and-pop landlords, from where it goes to the banks, Wall Street, and their investors. Housing has been completely financialized and every aspect has been turned into a global financial asset class.
Sure, some work is done to repair and maintain the rental properties from time to time – replacing a roof, painting, etc. – which boosts the local economy a little. But there’s not a lot of it, and the workers live elsewhere and car-pool into the City because they cannot afford to live in the City, and so they won’t spend their money in the city, except for a sandwich if they forgot to bring their lunch. And sure, high housing costs are generating some local tax revenues – but at what cost?
The solution is to let the market correct this bizarre phenomenon of rents (and more broadly, housing costs) strangulating the City. The Federal Reserve could help by ending its asset purchases and by raising short-term interest rates at tad. This would speed up that process of curing the City of the Housing Crisis.
Sure, some big landlords might walk away from the properties and let the lenders have the collateral. And some small landlords might too. But lenders and investors got paid to take those risks, and they pocketed the income from interest and fees for years, so it would be their turn to eat the losses. They will eventually sell the properties, and the new landlords with a lower cost base can make those properties work with lower rents. And tenants would have more money to spend on other things in the City.
Once housing costs become reasonable, some folks will come back, and new folks will arrive, and businesses can hire and thrive, instead of having to pack up and leave or shut down, and just maybe a new vibrancy might emerge. And that’s of course when the next boom will start in San Francisco’s boom-and-bust cycles, along with all the ultimately self-defeating housing craziness…. OK, I give up.
The massive Pandemic shifts that triggered plunging rents in the most expensive cities and surging rents in cheaper cities are still on display. Read… Exodus from Big Expensive Cities Running out of Steam? Maybe. But Rents in San Francisco & Los Angeles Hit New Multiyear Low
We need to look at the other side of the equation too. The need to raise the minimum wage to something other than poverty level. A working wage that can help sustain the long term health of the economy. $15 per hour is a bare minimum we should start with, but corporations should be made to pay their fair share.
After $15, should be $30, and perhaps as high as $50. After all, why should your grocery clerk be paid less than a computer programmer or an engineer. We need to have an equitable distribution of wealth, and an escalating minimum wage is one way to provide this.
hmmmm. curious to see if this will make it through the filter.
If equitable wealth distribution is the goal, the minimum wage needs to be something like a percentage of the average CEO pay, a percentage of the S&P 500 index, or a percentage of the average (not median) home price. The trick we’ve been playing is to give people more money, but the rich get richer even faster, so no progress gets made.
“If equitable wealth distribution is the goal, the minimum wage needs to be something like a percentage of the average CEO pay…”
How about this:
“If equitable wealth distribution is the goal, the maximum CEO pay and the pay of Congress and The President of the United States should be $15 per hour, without healthcare benefits, because the President of the United States, Congress, and CEO’s are on record opposing healthcare of all Americans.”
Think outside the box.
“If equitable wealth distribution is the goal,”
Why not widen the net and zero out gvt employee guaranteed pensions…the other 80% of the workforce don’t have them but pay for them.
There you go, Comrade Timbers. We need to make everyone feel special…. *insert evil cackle* So, that no one is special.
Hmmm, where is my Syndrome costume.
Cas127… because working folk deserve a pay raise not a pay cut, and working folk didn’t crash the economy in 2008 and get bailed out and get a get out of jail free cards, and working folk didn’t oppose healthcare for all, and working folk didn’t start those ME adventures.
Warning MCH’s mind may have been hacked!
I’d rather have the government subsidizing health care, utilities, etc. They could pay with this a multitude of ways like less military adventurism, cutting yearly military expenditures, controlling immigration, controlling welfare bums and requiring work for pay, etc. I’d even support some type of subsidizing of housing in the sense of government contribution to a mortgage for those in lower pay scales. Still if you got to work two jobs, that’s life. I’ve worked both my job full time and renovated rental houses for years. Finally, working less, but still working.
Also, I would have a value added tax on gadgets like iphones, computers, etc. Doesn’t have to be a lot, but something. This junk isn’t made in America anyway or maybe if at least 50% made in USA, then a smaller tax. Tax the consumer goods that those that have money buy.
Sales taxes and VAT are among the worst and most damaging type of taxes. Actually enforced income taxes and tax reform (treat most capital gains as ordinary income) are the only way to fix budget deficits.
Forcing made in America should happen, but it would have to be done with a lot of different techniques, among them, the guise of protecting the environment.
Subsidizing the use of energy is usually a bad idea as it encourages inefficient use of it and leads to more pollution and many other bad things. In general, subsidies have to be done very carefully to be effective and to achieve desired outcome.
Controlling immigration is a must.
The minimum wage is extremely important, because it’s the base wage and it helps set wages in brackets above it as well. Right now, if you work at a factory and make 15 an hour and now suddenly little chain stores pay 15 an hour, that factory will have to pay more to keep you. The jobs that suck more than working at a factory that might currently pay 25 to 30 an hour, will then have to raise their wages to keep workers.
In 2019 the US GDP was $21.433 trillion with a labor force size of 163.54 million equally diving the total income between all the labor force which includes full time workers, part time workers and some of the unemployed would come out to about 131k a year. Equally dividing the income would obviously be bad, but for reference compared to how important your job is, it’s useful to compare. Current minimum wage at $7.25 an hour full time is about 15k a year.
Also, who names their money dump “zumper”, I’m nominating them for start-ups I want to see gone.
Absolutely! The high school kid who just learned what it means to show up on time and put the bread on top of the canned beans should make as much money as the woman who runs the regulatory department for a biomedical firm. Any person who can fog a mirror and has the most basic skills that provide a modicum of value to a commonly should be paid an hourly wage that can support a family living in a 3/2 with a nice yard and organic dog food for the dogs. Let’s pass a law that prohibits a willing worker who is unable or unfit, yet, for a competitive job from entering into a compact with a willing employer where the employee can cut his or her teeth and earn more responsibility and better pay as the value they contribute to the company grows – we can call it the living wage law and it won’t have any unintended consequences, I promise.
I posted too quickly. I also want to point out how unfair it is for a star basketball player – something anyone is capable of becoming if the right laws are passed – to get paid millions of dollars per year, and for what? Just because they have the talent to draw in many tens of thounsands of fans to the sport? The point is that it’s just as rare to find a produce person as it is to find a doctor, engineer, professional athelete and the benefit to the community from any kind of labor is practically identical both to a business and to society. A star athelete helps to sell millions of dollars worth of tickets and merchandise, and the local taxes that are generated are practically the same as the what the produce guy helps to generate.
Do people really not understand this stuff? How is it possible that a building inspector can’t make as much money as a certified welder, but a certified welder can make as much money as a licensed engineer but not as much money as a surgeon? And why is a stylist allowed to make more than a waiter? Who decided that guy with the Class A license delivering the kegs should make more than the barkeep who dropped out of high school? Don’t all of those occupations require the same aptitude, commitment, education, sacrifice, training, risk, dedication, etc…? And aren’t those occupations in equal demand? What am I missing here? Since we’re all capable of the same feats in life, I say a welder can make as much as a surgeon but only if a dental assistant can make as much as the guy who works the counter at the pet store. Is that a deal, everyone?
I think you are close to the answer BuyHighSellLow –
If we just move the minimum wage to $200,000 per year, we can all be very comfortable.
As a home owner who rents people think it is all luxury and opulent. It is not. I always think back and wonder why I didn’t keep the first or second rental property in SoCal. Then as I get hit with another un-expected water pipe that burst, before that was the water heater have a massive failure and destroyed the brand new flooring I had installed. Then last year there was the electrical catastrophic failure that needed emergency crews at emergency rates to get the power working again. SO there goes several years of reserves in about 15 months. Told the renters they have 60 days and that I would be moving back into my unit. It is not all milk and honey with people who really don’t care about the property
I get your point, Nathan. I also rent out a house and plan on buying another for the same purpose. My son does the same. But this article is not about small time landlords, it is about landlord corporations chasing the almighty dollar. We rent our homes out well below the going rate as a reward for good tenants and to keep them from moving on…..kind of a win win situation. It’s enough return for us and a fair arrangement for all concerned.
This was a very good article and what was said needed to be said. I often ask myself where will it all end in the States? So many citizens dodge paying taxes. Health coverage is prohibitive. Housing costs are unaffordable. Food prices are rising, and fat cat pols are fighting $15/hour by 2025. Think about it…if someone gets that proposed wage it works out to 30K per year if they land a full time job. You can’t begin to live on that and it isn’t even offered until 2025. It is right out of a Charles Dickens novel.
Every few weeks Wolf writes an article about ‘debt serfs’. We might as well just write and read about serfs….period. Rent serfs, cost of living serfs, no education serfs, poor healthcare serfs, etc etc. It’s brutal out there, and getting worse.
My father in law started out with nothing, raised in Manchester during the blitz. He moved to Canada in the ’50s and never looked back. My dad started out in the Great Depression as did my mom. Barely high school, but they did well in life. F I L had grade 8 due to the war. Neither would have had a chance in today’s World…..not a hope in hell of prospering. They would have been the working poor, unable to afford rent. When they excelled in their careers and business the wealthy were taxed over 70%. CEOs made just a few times the average shop floor wage. Reagan’s trickle down sop was a pile of crap. A reckoning is long overdue.
In California, landlords are all in on higher minimum wage – the higher the better. It just gets magically pushed into higher rents,
Minimum wage won’t solve the problem in California. It will just band-aid the problems for a while, a short while. The problem is concentrated power and wealth, promoted by the the money printers and financialization and assisted by big special interests and politicians.
“It is right out of a Charles Dickens novel.”
Much less so if you don’t live in SF, NYC, or a handful of other mega metros, which, despite their own claims, are not the sole places on Earth fit for human habitation.
Pretty sure the pitched wage was not limited to the highest cost metros…
I left London years ago. It has since become a feudal rentier state where the Zirp allowed vast amounts of leverage to be used to exploit the inhabitants. I knew a guy several years ago who was manager of an overground railway station in a working class suburb ( a responsible and well-paid position) of the s.e. but could no longer afford the private rent and was in a hostel hoping to be allocated a social housing flat or studio. He was last in the queue. I knew, then, that the country had become totally corrupt.
As long as tech stocks are where they are and the market keeps making new highs, housing in the Bay Area’s not going to become affordable. There’s far too much money in the area from the techies, enriched by their high salaries and stock options, for prices to go down. If people end up going back to the office, which is a possibility, then rents will go back up to where they were pre-pandemic because whatever landlords and builders charge techies, they know they will pay. It screws up everyone else further down the ladder but that’s the reality.
A major stock market crash is what’s needed to reset things a little.
DIH
I agree. Cities are wealthy (or poor) based upon the industries which support them. Before becoming a private lender, I owned rental homes. A GM plant closed in Ohio and rents in the hood dropped 25% overnight, as did the home values. Lost a ton when I sold it.
WOLF makes an impassioned plea, but SF rents and home values will (or have) flattened. DotCom bust #3 is the only cure.
Or a 1% interest rate hike.
But I merely echo you…
The idea that it is now only $2650 a month, is simply nuts!
That amount is not “normal”!
I won’t be moving to SF anytime soon!
I am in San Diego and housing market is on fire
Everyone who owns a house or two thinks this time is different and the home prices would keep on going up
Some person has reason that FEd won’t let the assets price go down
I feel we are special in San Diego and this time is indeed different
)
Sure it’s different, just like the stock market, and GME, this time, it’s different, cause we’re special…
I work in hi-tech and most of my friends in bay area are looking to exit California for good
They earn good money 200k or so but can’t afford anything there
A lot of companies are enabling remote work and or moving head quarters
It won’t take all to move out even small numbers would make a big dent
We live in a rentier society where landlords (and renters of money) get to extract the productivity of others. Wherever you have concentrated ownership, you will have those that own squeezing those that don’t. The economist Henry George wrote about this in the 1800s.
Some of the most successful capitalists live off of rents? Let others do the hard work of business, of providing goods and services. Much better to own property and collect rents. Then you can extract your pound of flesh from the business owner, and extract a few ounces from his employees.
A few things to reduce housing costs, which is a terrible burden on our society:
– End the FED
– end interest deductibility
– end depreciation for rental property
– disallow foreign ownership of real property, particularly residential property
– discourage corporate entities, private equity, and other collectivization of capital entities from investing in residential housing, particularly 1 to 4 unit properties
– eliminate all subsidized lending, ie HUD, VA, etc.
and so on …..
–
And something to democratize housing costs, specifically worth mentioning:
– eliminating rent control
Great article Wolf. An impassioned plea for free market economics in your home town. It’s a no risk world until it isn’t. Funny how the no risk financial environment is juxtaposed with a seemingly high risk health crisis. Risk is a numbers game, and most of America sucks at math.
Can you have free market economics in a City where the majority of dwelling units are rented? where large numbers of units are concentrated in few hands? where rent control exists, and some tenants will never leave because they would have to pay more to rent a comparable unit in Oklahoma City? Where Prop 13 has legacy owners paying a pittance of property tax as compared to new “market” buyers? Where Prop 13 legacy rental owners have irreplacable yields, even with falling rents, due to low property taxes? Where Real estate is purchased as an escape valve by foreign entities wanting to transfer wealth to shield it from their country of residence? Where the FED is still active and suppressing interest rates? etc.
While rents are dropping, car-dwellers continue to increase. The Sunset is getting downright clogged with RV’s, campers, and the trademark of the true amateurs: small sedans with towels hung over the windows.
Powell today on car price inflation not being inflation:
Car prices rising because of a chip shortage and supply-chain constraints in the tech industry “doesn’t necessarily lead to inflation because inflation is a process that repeats itself year over year over year” rather than a one-time surge.
Yes Jerome. Those chips became hedonically more valuable over night.
Keep in mind, inflation is probably about 10% now.
Housing: 10%
Cars: I checked Prius prices. Bare bones models were about $25k pre-covid. And still are list price. Except bare bones models don’t exist so you have to get the 30k car.
Healthcare: Need anyone say more?
Things I buy discretionary: sellers have dried up. What I paid $35 for pre-covid is now $40-45. No change in list price. No price increase. But if I want what I could have gotten pre-covid, those are the higher prices I have to pay today.
No Timbers, it is not 10%. Stop spreading fake news. :)
Cause Jerome says its not 10%, and so does the rest of the Fed.
Next you’re going to tell me that C19 is a government conspiracy. You need to follow the right set of rules that everyone plays by. Namely, the dollar is almighty, and the government is telling you the truth. Especially the non-partisan Fed, real inflation is negligible. I can’t emphasize that last sentence enough. I mean after all, that’s what the mainstream media is saying, are you calling out the integrity of our journalists in the trusted 5th estate?
And by the way, I have a bridge on one side of Manhattan I’d like to sell you.
:P