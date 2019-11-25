After Years of Threats, Schwab Joins Exodus, to Move Headquarters from San Francisco to Texas

It has been shrinking its way out of the City for years. And it’s not the first major company to make the move.
“As we’ve said previously, our strategy is to maintain our headquarters in San Francisco, where the firm was founded,” said a Charles Schwab spokeswoman in December 2016. The company had threatened to leave San Francisco in an arm-twist tactic with its landlord as its office lease was coming up for renewal. It worked apparently, and Schwab renewed the lease on its 417,000 square feet at 211 Main St. for another 10 years, and San Francisco breathed a sigh of false relief.
At the time, it had already made the decision to build a new campus in Westlake (northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth Airport), Texas. In October 2018, it filed plans to more than double the office space at the Westlake campus to 1.16 million square feet to accommodate up to 7,000 worker bees.
Regardless of the official rhetoric, the company has long been moving operations to Colorado and more recently to Texas: In 2014, it opened a 650,000-square-foot office in Denver to accommodate up to 4,000 employees. In May 2018, it opened a 469,000-square-foot office in Austin, Texas, to accommodate about 1,900 employees.
In 2015, Schwab still had 2,040 employees in San Francisco. By now, that has shrunk to 1,200.
So the writing was on the wall, when in May 2019, Charles Schwab himself indicated that moving the company’s headquarters out of San Francisco is being kicked around.
“We’re pretty much a national company now,” he told the San Francisco Business Times. He was “not sure” the company would remain in San Francisco. “We’ll continue looking at that as a possibility,” he said. “The costs of doing business here are so much higher than in some other place.”
And so now it got serious.
In the announcement this morning, Schwab confirmed rampant rumors that it would acquire TD Ameritrade for $26 billion. Part of the deal was the decision that the combined company would “eventually” move the new corporate headquarters to Westlake:
As part of the integration process, the corporate headquarters of the combined company will eventually relocate to Schwab’s new campus in Westlake, Texas. Both companies have a sizable presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This will allow the combined firm to take advantage of the central location of the new Schwab campus to serve as the hub of a network of Schwab branches and operations centers that span the entire U.S., and beyond. Any additional real estate decisions will be made over time as part of the integration process.
With Schwab having shed jobs in San Francisco for years, the move of its headquarters will more or less continue the process, with a difference: Now the top folks will be moving, not just the underlings:
A small percentage of roles may move from San Francisco to Westlake over time, either through relocation or attrition. The vast majority of San Francisco-based roles, however, are not anticipated to be impacted by this decision. Schwab expects to continue hiring in San Francisco and retain a sizable corporate footprint in the city.
The assertion that only “a small percentage” would move to Texas and the assertion that it would “continue hiring in San Francisco” are as subject to change as Schwab’s assertion in December 2016 that “our strategy is to maintain our headquarters in San Francisco.”
Schwab is not the only company to move its headquarters out of one of the most expensive office markets in the US, one of the most expensive housing markets in the US, one of the most congested cities in the US with daunting commutes for employees who cannot afford to live in the city, with a homelessness problem that has spiraled out of control, and with a particularly tough nut to crack in terms of taxes.
On top of California’s corporate income tax rate of 8.84%, there is San Francisco’s tax on gross receipts and payroll. And then there is the new thingy whose opposition Charles Schwab funded with a personal donation of $100,000: Proposition C, which voters approved in November 2018, which raised the gross receipts tax on companies with revenues over $50 million to help fund San Francisco’s services for the homeless.
Texas has a 1% gross receipts tax on corporate income over $1 million, and Westlake has no additional corporate taxes, according to Westlake’s director of communications and community affairs, cited by the San Francisco Chronicle. But of course, Texas and municipalities have to collect money somehow, and they do it via property taxes.
Schwab is one of the bigger corporate names in San Francisco, and despite the shrinkage still the fourth largest finance company behind Wells Fargo, First Republic Bank, and what’s left in the City of Bank of America, whose headquarters was moved from San Francisco to Charlotte, North Carolina, following its merger with NationsBank in 1998.
Other biggies have recently decided to bail out, including in 2018 McKesson Corp., the biggest pharmaceutical distributor in the US by revenue, which said it would move its headquarters to Las Colinas, Texas; and engineering and construction giant Bechtel, which said it would move its headquarters to Reston, Virginia.
House-hunters who’ve been worn out by the prices in San Francisco are going to get frustrated further: In Westlake the median price of a house is $1.8 million, according to its director of communications and community affairs, which is a notch higher than in San Francisco. But much cheaper homes and rents are available in other parts of the vast Dallas-Fort Worth metro.
I suppose someone’s gotta leave to make room for the next crop of unicorns?
Otherwise office rents would be even higher!
SF is crushing it, Schwab will be replaced in a heartbeat. The merger is also a no brainer great for long term value creation for shareholdrers of Schwab.
crushing it as in homeless taking shit outside and as you walk you CRUSH IT
I haven’t been to SF since the about 2000, but I was overwhelmed by the number of homeless even then. Outside the main city was very nice, and I did like the subways.
I hear now the city is over-run with tent cities, needles feces etc. Not sure how anyone can tolerate living in the down-town area given the human tragedy you must see everywhere.
Since California is know to be funded largely by capital gains taxes on their tech companies ( did I read that here?) , I wouldn’t invest a nickel in the state at this point. The whole place is going down in the next recession.
There’s a guy in the Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert area who does videos on dead strip malls in his area. He claims this is an affluent area, but the strip malls are now all abandoned. Lots of empty medical businesses too, which I found surprising. Scary stuff.
I find it interesting that he never discusses how the residential values in the area are doing while retail is dying all around him. He still calls it an affluent area.
As a resident of sun city palm desert perhaps I can explain. The whole Coachella valley is very bifurcated. A high percentage of affluent retirees (snow birds and permanent ) and a high percentage of service workers (landscape, pool cleaning, care giving, house cleaning, etc. ). The first category lives in Indian Wells, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert. In those areas retail, restaurants, consignment stores, patio stores, wealth advisors, etc., are doing well and only minor vacancies in retail space. The other category lives in Cathedral City, Indio, Cochella, etc., where there is an abundance of empty retail space ( example the Indio Mall – virtually closed down ), dollar stores and so forth.
I could write in more detail, but I think hope this gives a little better picture
Having lived & worked in both cities, you will miss the ocean & bay vistas, you will miss wine country, you will miss the coastal hills & mountains, you will miss the Mediterranean climate.
You will not miss the taxes, the traffic, the taxes, the train to nowhere, the taxes, and (most of all) you will not have to walk thru human excrement to go to work.
Great post!
I miss the Fall colors in Connecticut too, but I am in Texas now and not paying taxes out my nose.
Funny you should mention that. I moved out CT after 65 years and live in Qingdao in China. People ask me what I miss most. The only thing I miss are the trees. The mix of hardwoods in CT is quite lovely. Even moving to other states is a big change. I had a friend who was back to CT for a visit from Amarillo, TX. He missed the trees too.
Lived in Shanghai for a year.
The insane levels of air pollution makes for splendid sunsets!
Then of course there is the fact that you cannot access virtually all external websites including youtube.
But that’s life in the totalitarian nightmare.
Connecticut used to be known as a low tax state. It still had no income tax as late as the mid-1980s.
It was still affordable to the working man.
Today – General Electric moved its longtime corporate HQ from Connecticut to Massachusetts to escape the insane taxes. Massachusetts!!!!
That is how bad the state has gotten.
I have friends with nothing special houses on a 1/4 acre in a decent school district paying almost $20,000 a year in property taxes. On top of paying a 7% income tax.
There is no future for their children there. They are all moving to red southern states.
When I was a kid, we called Massachusetts “Taxachusetts”. Now CT residents go over the line to MA to buy gas every week. CT has a reputation of being a liberal state, but it’s about 50/50 liberal/conservative. In every election, the liberals eke out a 1% victory and impose their policies on 100% of the residents. That’s democracy for you. It’s a tyranny of the 51%.
Your ‘friends’ are only paying (nearly) 7% tax rate on the portion of their annual income–the marginal tax bracket–above $400,000 (married, filing jointly):
https://www.tax-brackets.org/connecticuttaxtable
I’d say they’re doing OK (you do know how tax brackets work, right?).
Income Taxes. If you don’t have to pay AMT, the high tax bracket is 6.5%. otherwise you pay 6.9 or 6.99.
Property Taxes. Very high but It depends on the taxing municipality. One of the reasons to want to live here is if you want four seasons with a beautiful fall and you like trees. I live in a wooded area of about 1.5 acres. I have large trees. The fall colors have gone and most leaves have fallen as of today.
Cars have property tax, too. Onerous Estate tax also.
Yes, GE has been here forever. I live about 2 miles from GE so I know people who were left behind.
But I don’t mind them leaving because what was here was mainly finance and HQ.
Those that actually make things like turbines were in other states. He have Pratt and Whitney and Sikorsky still here.
We also have the North side of Long Island Sound. So yes it’s very pretty here. Many of the largest hedge funds are actually on the shorelines.
You can carry in CT. My wife and I and kid have licences. It’s a pain to get, but it’s renewable by mail. Better have a large umbrella and liability insurance here.
I moved out and pay no taxes at all. The only fixed is my condo fee at about $50, electricity $10 cell $5 and internet 100 mbt unlimited $7.50
Substitute S Florida with Bay of Bengal.
BTW Great blog Woolf! 15 years:)
“You will not miss the taxes, the traffic, the taxes, the train to nowhere, the taxes, and (most of all) you will not have to walk thru human excrement to go to work” and the taxes.
Lol
I’m glad you mentioned the train.
In the NY tri-state area, we commute a lot into Manhattan by train or by bus (usually NJ). Washington DC and Boston have similar structures. Taxes are high here for a reason. Usually government.
Just riding either the commuter train in Boston It’s or sibling/ clone, the LIRR
On Long Island at ~$12 to $15 per one way trip… on a 1980 era, slow moving train is a permanent reminder not to move back.
To say nothing of the $3 one way subway rides.
Also the new train from and too no where. Victorville to Nevada border, 3.2 billion bond. LA people drive to Victorville, ride train to Prump and then somehow get into Vegas. Sure.
I am one of those who lived in California and couldn’t get away fast enough.
In fact I should be careful typing this because I left the State so fast I had fire streaks behind me which may or again may not have started a wildfire. May attorney suggested caution when mentioning this episode of my life. ;-)
Was once such a beautiful city. I would like to see WOLF do an in depth study of CA’s indebtedness to the Fed / others as compared to other states. If it’s already out there – please let me know where.
“They are all moving to red southern states”….hopefully they won’t bring their stupidity with them and transition the red states to purple or worse yet blue ! Hopefully they are smart and won’t recreate what they are escaping from…
I grew up in southern CA – my parents moved there when I was 2 from Italy as they economy of Italy was still in a shambles in the late 1950’s from WWII. As a 19 year old sophomore in college I could see the trajectory for CA and my old dad even predicted this in 1975 right down to the illegal immigration when it wasn’t on anyone’s radar until probably the 1990’s. Was a beautiful place, I have great memories, but no longer live there (semi retired elsewhere)…what a tragedy. The political leadership is beyond pathetic and even criminal. It will soon become Venezuela.
Maybe the blue-staters are moving to the red-states they’ve been subsidizing for decades to suck up some of that sweet, sweet blue state cash:
https://apnews.com/2f83c72de1bd440d92cdbc0d3b6bc08c/AP-FACT-CHECK:-Blue-high-tax-states-fund-red-low-tax-states
With the exception of Texas, the Red states all get more money from DC than they pay in. This money comes from the Blue states, who pay in more than they receive. In short, all the Red states are on welfare except Texas. Texas achieves this status not by prudent fiscal policies, but rather from the fact that they can literally pump money out of the ground. Texas is wobbling on the edge of falling into the Blue state category. They have a few critical elections coming up that will push out key conservatives. The public school children who will be voting in 5-10 years are more black and Mexican than white.
Yea, turn blue and have the solutions, just like CA does. So the answer to poor government of CA that fosters high inequality, unaffordability, uncontrolled pensions, etc. is to make sure there are no red states left to escape to? It’s so hopeless in CA, IL, CT, NY that the noncompete scenario seems to be the best solution to sustaining them. If those states are working out so well, then everyone should be moving there. Why not?
Some of the wealthiest counties in America are in the DC metro area.
DC, MD and VA are blue states.
There are better educated people in Boston than Orlando. They have MIT and Harvard.
There are tech and biotech jobs. It is a blue state. There is innovation.
With a $1T annual national deficit,
The real subsidy is coming to the whole USA via the petro dollar.
Btw Imagine the size of government if u had real red state ideology enacted
Politically?
Not much to distribute in such a world.
So when all the red states finally become blue states all the now blue states will be paying out into … wait for it … Washington, D.C. Whoda thunk.
When Trump gets re-elected in 2020, watch for CA to attempt to secede. You heard it here first.
I loved SF and Marin. But that was 1971. I occasionally get back for a few days. Every time I go back it is worse.
In the 1980’s I used to fly there once a month, just for the Italian food, and irish coffee’s
Post 2000 the place went skank,
Say what you want, but the city get’s what it deserves, its funny haight ashbury ( hippys, pot-shops, tie-die and all :( ) is gone, but you go back and watch the old ‘last waltz’ movie by the “The Band”, they do a block loop in SF, that was 1977, now it looks pretty much the same once again, urban blight
I suspect it will turn again, once the population is reduced and knob-hill mansions go on sale
The first thing that these escaped “worker bees” do when they reach their new destination is to get busy reproducing the same experience they left. The homeless will not be far behind.
Ever heard of the concept of “magic dirt”?
That’s the belief / fantasy That every foreigner who immigrants to the USA all of a sudden believes in the traditional American / AngloSaxon values: capitalism,
Freedom of speech, small government, etc.
Imagine a Mexican moving to japan
Or
An Indian moving to France
And them all of sudden turning Japanese( French).
Detroit used to the called the Paris of the West.
At one time, America’s third largest city. People flocked to it. To work. To build wealth. To live the dream. To make something of themselves and to raise a family.
Flushed with cash and wealth, Detroit had an amazing growth, amazing neighborhoods, amazing restaurants, amazing libraries, amazing public schools, amazing infrastructure, etc. and was looking forward to an amazing future.
60 years of one party rule implementing every wacko pro-gres-sive policy destroyed it.
Taxes – always up and up. Public unions always given amazing contracts. Never a cut to spending. Never a thought to the working taxpayer or their families. Infrastructure ignored to pay for graft and corruption. And then people started to leave all that cool urban coolness. And never came back.
Detroit was nothing special after all.
But…but..globalism…destruction of manufacturing…they couldn’t compete…etc.
But yet, dozens of new huge car factories were built all across America in that time period (to include American car manufacturers). Just not in Detroit or anywhere close to it. Despite the amazing car manufacturing infrastructure and all those trained workers.
San Francisco is also nothing special.
They are following Detroit in every way. And will wind up in the same place.
Bankrupt. A place no wants to live. Dangerous. A place where nothing works despite insane taxes. A place that people, families and businesses avoid.
And a place that still is under the same one party rule with the same insane policies and laws in place.
Texas is no paradise. Let me count the way. It has a higher than U S average for minimum wage workers.
it has a higher uninsured rate than the nation as a whole.
Houston has the highest rate of deaths for mothers giving birth. Higher than LA, higher the Oakland, Higher than Detroit, higher than San Diego, and higher than San Jose Ca.
Texas is the new CA of the 1970’s thinking that low taxes will bring added jobs and that will pay for services. What is going to happen is that there will be too many people living and no services to keep up with the rate of increase of population.
GE
has been cutting jobs since Neutron Jack did it in the early 1980’s. It still failing and will fail per Markoplous
Detroit used to the called the Paris of the West.
Detroit was destroyed because it was, and still is, a bastion of the labor movement. And yet, the Rivera Court still stands.
re: “Detroit was destroyed because it was, and still is, a bastion of the labor movement. And yet, the Rivera Court still stands.”
Yeah, the huge, gas-guzzling, crappy cars the auto manufacturers insisted on building through the Gas Crisis–with Japan producing small, efficient, well-built cars–obviously had nothing to do with it.
Disclaimer: I have mixed feelings about unions, but you really should widen your perspective.
I have been to the Paris of the East, and the Paris of the West is no Paris of the East…and never has or will be.
>Flushed with cash and wealth, Detroit had an amazing growth,
>amazing neighborhoods, amazing restaurants, amazing libraries,
>amazing public schools, amazing infrastructure, etc. and was looking
>forward to an amazing future.
What about the weather?
You’re right. Governor George Romney’s one party rule destroyed Detroit just like Ronald Reagan’s one party rule destroyed California.
With taxes.
That’s right, CA is being saved right now thanks to Gavin. He will make sure the sixth largest economy in the world leads the way for the US.
The San Francisco/ Los Angeles sanctuary city, homeless haven model is being repeated all over California. Meanwhile honest, hardworking folks are being driven out by crime and taxes.
San Francisco has a reputation that housing is so expensive that there are large groups of honest, hardworking and sober homeless people. So it is not crime and taxes but house prices that make people flee California. Something that the state can fix..
As I was patiently explained by a social worker in Germany homelessness in the West has little, if anything, to do with real estate prices.
It’s actually a pretty complicated phenomenon but let’s just say that the homeless tend to flock to places where they heard or felt they will be able to get “more for their buck” but at their conditions. And generally speaking those cities tend to be the wealthiest ones.
Now some very wealthy cities like Augsburg don’t like having homeless people around. The police will make sure they don’t stick around for long and local newspapers are full of advice saying “If you see a homeless person please don’t give him/her anything; contact social services or the police immediately”. The homeless know this and tend to give these cities a wide bert: remember most of them are transients.
Until last year Munich had a serious homelessness problem. These weren’t locals driven out of their homes by insane real estate prices, but overwhelmingly transients and drug addicts being pulled towards the city like iron filings towards a magnet, like it’s been happening in San Francisco, and for exactly the same reasons.
In May this year they were gone, just like that. What happened? A far from settled election pushed the city government into ordering the police to “clean up the streets” after all sorts of complaints had been piling up. Turns out the romantic image of the clochard wearing an old top hat and living under a bridge is pure literary fiction.
One one side I know this “San Francisco homelessness crisis” has been exaggerated by the media, but on the other I have seen what Munich was turning into last year. Doing nothing but trying to save appearances by appeasing a very vocal Liberal minority (whose members seemingly spend every waking minute on social media) will only make things worse.
Detroit has very few homeless. Street crime is so bad that the homeless avoid it. What homeless there are squat in empty blighted homes that they can hide in and barricade. A 250 million dollar blight removal bond was defeated by the city council. They claim ‘lack of transparency’ in costing out demolitions. Lack of transparency in all Detroit spending has always been a feature, not a bug. Anecdotal evidence suggests large numbers of squatters pressuring council to halt demolitions.
MC01,
Just to add some precision to: “‘San Francisco homelessness crisis’ has been exaggerated by the media”:
Let me reassure you that the homeless are truly everywhere now. Wherever you go, you see them. That part has not been exaggerated.
What has been exaggerated is the “feces and needles” thing. I rarely run into this. There are a few streets where this is an issue, in the Tenderloin for example, or some streets and alleys South of Market, and I know those streets, and I try to avoid them at night, but outside of those streets and alleys, it’s not there.
In my experience, all of the homeless I have run into, including the ones behind our building occasionally that I have to ask to leave, are well behaved. They’re humans too. They need a place to sleep.
And the larger homeless community includes people who sleep in their vehicles and have jobs. This is a very common sight. These are people who cannot afford housing, or don’t want to spend all their money just to stay in a dump.
MC01. Just to add to what you heard from the social worker, helping those in need, e.g. homeless, can sometimes work if you pursue it on a personal level. It can be very rewarding to both parties, but it is also fraught with peril because as you say it is a complicated phenomenon. You have to be emotionally connected enough to want to know how to actually help, but getting emotionally connected can be very scary. So most prefer maintaining an emotional distance and relying on institutionalized/state charity to assuage any feelings of guilt. It is “selfish giving” and it doesn’t work. A good read on this is Toxic Charity, which explains with concrete case studies how systematized charity makes the situation worse.
I loved the movie “What’s Up Doc” because of all the lovely outdoor scenes. I suppose it has changed a bit since then? I have “driven around” the city in “Watch Dogs 2” game and the vistas are still lovely, not too much homeless either :-)
I left San Francisco Bay Area almost five years ago and moved to a leafy
forest outside of Greenville, SC. I haven’t been back since and thank god
every day I was able to relocate to a place like this away from all the insanity and politics and insane cost of living there. It sounds like everyone on here feels the same way.
Both my dad and I were born there, we both left.
I traveled to San Fran quite frequently and also have spent time in Greenville, SC and the surrounding areas. Greenville is quite nice as are many places in SC. Over the past decade or two, it is quite obvious that San Fran and Greenville are on totally different trajectories.
JPM has also been moving workers to Texas. They moved operations from other southern states there a couple of years ago. Now they are moving more workers there.
I’m sure the 1.8M gets you a lot more sqft plus land.
Chris,
Yes, but… in SF, for $1.8M you can get a nice 2-bedroom condo with parking for one car, and without yard to take care of, but with view of the Golden Gate Bridge and/or some other part of the Bay, and you can live within walking distance of 300+ restaurants, and the weather is nearly always perfect for walking. It’s all relative.
Wow – a 2 bedroom apartment! Sounds —- ‘comfy’
There are plenty of places in America with excellent views and good restaurants (does one really need 300 restaurants to choose from?) where you can own a house or significantly larger apartment for a fraction of that.
And where you don’t pay extortionate taxes.
To each their own I guess.
From the tales I read owning a car in SF is a requirement from the sprawl so the walking weather is pointless when you can’t enjoy it.
Can’t take the Hanse 388 to many lakes in Dallas metro but you can waterski. Just get a different boat.
Our family lived in SF when I was PreK-1st grade, early 1960s. We lived at the end of California Street down a block across the street from a cliff. Before it was called “moms day out” the Summer before 1st grade I remember walking one day a week the block to California Street, waiting for the bus, getting on, sitting in the seat behind the bus driver, riding the bus down to Chinatown, getting off and walking to the Y for daycare and reversing the process a few hours later. Alone. 5 yrs old.
lol
Many times I have marveled at how the world has changed. My parents would be in prison now and/or I would be in a cage in somebody’s basement.
Mars,
Kids in SF still take public transportation on their own to go to school. I live pretty close to a school. I see them all the time. No biggie. Kids get street-smart really quick. But I don’t know about a 5-year old going across town to daycare. That must have been an adventure, and my heart smiles on you as a five-year old, but that would be kinda pushing it today, I’d say.
Wolf since your spouse is Japanese, you may want to tell some folks here how very young Japanese kids commute or walk far to schools with their leather backpacks.
Each place is unique. People love SF for a reason other than tech unicorns. Money ain’t everything. Sometimes you need to spend some to live well.
Mars I think the same thing a lot whenever I see young children playing partially attended However they can still do that here in Turkey and in Poland as well without getting in trouble That’s one of the good things about living in a homogeneous, religious country The crime is much less and they respect children and the elderly The people wouldn’t allow it any other way
California still has a higher per capita income than Texas. The south which includes Texas has been boasting to add factories and office headquarters for 50 tears. However because of this or in spite of this, it remains the poorest section of the country.
Texas still has one of the highest uninsured rates in the country, which is above the national average. Also, Houston has the highest mortality rates for women giving birth, not LA , not Oakland, not San Francisco, not San Diego.
My father did basic training in Texas, and I’ve done many long drives across the state. I know Fort Hancock and Van Horn like the back of my hand….. Don’t miss Chipotle Texas in Fort Hancock or Chuy’s Restaurant in Van Horn! What Texas does best, as far as I can tell — apart from teaching exemplary manners to its children — is to keep the costs of government and living very low, so that less income is needed to live well. Texas is in a different universe, politically, from California. And, given peak everything in California, it thus has much to recommend it! (And I do still love California, despite its having been “discovered.”)
Women are still giving birth these days? I thought that had gone out of fashion in the last century.
The religious and the immigrant ones do :-)
Lots of millennials with babies around here in San Francisco these days. They’re working for Google or Uber or some startup, and they’re getting married, live in little-bitty but expensive apartments, and are raising a family. People do what they have always done.
Only went out of fashion with selfish white women like my ex wife who thought that children would get in the way of their “ lifestyle” Pathetic creatures that they are Politically incorrect but there it is HappyThanksgiving
Jane Jacobs explained the cycle well in her classic “The Death and Life of Great American Cities.” Last year’s skidrow is next year’s trendsetting neighbourhood — and vice versa. Having been a California taxpayer for 15 years, I explain it like this: California is unique and beautiful, and that has already been discovered, capitalized upon, and exploited to the maximum. Sadly, the next stage in the cycle is evident, and you can read Ms Jacobs’ book to flesh that out (I used to live down the street from her in an up and coming Toronto neighbourhood, make that 37 years ago or so!). Jane Jacobs started writing about great cities in New York, and relocated to Toronto in a timely manner back in the 70s. She did go on to become a Toronto celebrity.
The book is available on Amazon and elsewhere, and is a brilliant work.
Texas blows, I lived there for two years. An ugly authoritarian culture of gun fetishism and celebrating ignorance — they were still arguing over creationism at the local high school.
And Dallas is one of the ugliest, most boring metro areas I’ve ever visited.
And a climate like a sauna half the year. The quality of life by my priorities is abysmal.
There’s more to life than living in a plastic suburban wasteland just because you can get a bigger McMansion and pay somewhat less taxes.
Responding personally, if you’ll forgive me….. I have many political differences with the political mainstream of Texas, including my personal belief that the well-regulated militia should be well-regulated! I much prefer Japan’s system of gun regulation….. However, in my experience, it is not difficult at all to get along with all Texans all the time, and it is to display unrelentingly good manners. No Texan will ever treat a well-mannered person rudely.
Well said. And CA is full of guns too, people are just quieter about it due to the heavy handed local laws.
You raise an interesting point on Japan’s gun laws that stem from the old sword round up. After commoners were relieved of their weapons in feudal Japan, local Daimiyo could and would maintain taxes at “bumper crop” levels even in years of famine. This led to disaster and easily suppressed revolts.
Kind of like Ireland when the potato famine struck there and the only available food was exported for cash. There was a lot of food in Ireland, just not enough potatoes for the masses of unarmed peasants.
FYI
“Well-regulated” in the 1780s meant “well-equipped.”
You really think the Founding Fathers, denied the use arms to defend themselves by the British, would make the 2nd Amendment all about making the the new citizens of America defenseless?
You sound angry. Not a good look.
Who wouldn’t be, when they see religion (fairy tales) continue to exist and therefore be a scourge on society, along with so many low-IQ gun nuts.
No mention of the SF/Bay Area job market generally? Source: EDD
“Over the first 10 months of 2019, the San Francisco-San Mateo region added 29,600 jobs”
“Over the first 10 months of 2019, the Bay Area added 85,500 jobs, the EDD’s seasonally adjusted figures show. During the first 10 months of both 2017 and 2018, the nine-county region added about 59,000 jobs.
This means the pace of hiring so far in 2019 is running about 44 percent higher than the gains in the similar 10-month periods for both 2017 and 2018, the EDD figures show.”
Well….just to throw in a contra idea……..its been well established that the third generation born of immigrants usually starts to shift significantly in their voting pattern.
Just an example…..my dad who was an Italian immigrant loved FDR because he claimed the man saved his life during the depression by creating the work programs. Hung a picture of him over his bed.
His son….me…..voted for Reagan, Nixon, Bush and Trump. With an error in between for Clinton and Dukakis. My sisters still are democrats due to female issues…..not economic.
So, I suspect that 20 years or so from now California will start to surprise everyone by beginning a shift to the right.
Sounds like your dad knew the value of a government that supports worker’s rights and a social safety net. Then you, built up by his hard work (and government support during hard times), took your privilege and are now part of the f*** you I got mine crowd.
Hey punk, I get sc for stupid communist but what is the 7 for? How many times you should have had your ass kicked by your Dad and didn’t? How many tries it took at kindergarten before they let you move on? Just wondering, not that I give a care really?
Sincerely, I truly miss the good old days when there wasn’t a punk like this within 200 miles of my farm. And if this thing ever does go full Anarchy? I will deal with such with the suddenness of a lightning strike.
fred flintstone
“…So, I suspect that 20 years or so from now California will start to surprise everyone by beginning a shift to the right…”
It’ll be too late.
My sisters still are democrats due to female issues…..not economic.
Conservative extremists do tend to be repressive towards women and minorities, with plenty of rationalisations, and have other bad habits as well.
The crazy side of D is way crazier than the crazy side of R. I say this as a Latina and former D.
Born and raised in San Jose. After living there in SF for 20 years, we left SF in 2017 and we live in Southlake, next to Westlake.
I love Texas.
Every morning, I wake up with gratitude in my heart to be out of CA.
Every morning, I am grateful to be in Texas.
Hopefully the influx of Californians to Texas doesn’t tip the balance of political power in Texas.
Money-n-Fame aren’t the only way to keep score.
I was born and raised in North Seattle,
North of the UW, and I’m still here, age 60.
My dad raised 6 kids here, on his Boeing salary.
For 32+ years now, working a few hours a week
has been enough to live my way,
pursuing a simple life of science and tech.
I don’t let women drag me around by my groin,
as is done in more insular ( censored ) places,
like Utah, Texas, Mexico and mainland China.
Ahh, there it is, some gold old fashioned casual sexism in 2019.
Frank Left his what?….. in San Fransisco?
Why would anyone buy a company for 2 cents let alone $26 000 000 000 (26 Billion), who gives away their product for free. Didn’t all the discounters announce price reductions to zero last month. Too much Cool Aid.
Too much lack of knowledge.
They don’t give free cash balances away for free. But then again, cash balances might not be something you have experience with,
Clearly, the cost of real estate in much of CA is not entirely due to normal market forces, but is escalated by programs of manipulation by the avaricious who are in a position to screw everybody else for personal gain. Most people who become very rich do so by being complete and utter assholes.
As for widespread poverty in CA, and in the US, that’s national policy and the wealthy have always insisted on it as a primary means of controlling labor for profitable purposes. Poverty is far less prevalent in less wealthy, more progressive countries where venality is not so well rewarded. Many are the phony, self-serving arguments to rationalise the debasement of the poor, although some people do seem to have their favourites.
Ironically, most people who are unamusing are also assholes.
SF has never been a transportation friendly city. This issue turned into a rant on the street homeless, vs the motorhomeless. Different classes of people, like the Okies who got in their car and went west. Hey aren’t they a lot of old residents in SF now?
Will the Schwab family be moving or just the employees?
The real question here is WHY?
Why will two retail brokers (who, I assume, have big MMF operations that lend cash at the repo market) want to consolidate in today’s trade fee-free environment want or need to move to cheaper Texas?
What do they see in their future?
well, tomorrow we will go to see the accountant and will send of tax payments to Feds and Cali. I sit here eating my morning oatmeal and as a strict vegetarian I spend at MOST $10/day on food. This always sets me to thinking how much each year I pay in FICA/SS as self-employed, income taxes, utility taxes, phone taxes, internet taxes, gas taxes which are siphoned off to general fund, property taxes, sales taxes, etc. What I pay in taxes, I could live very well off of in many places of the world and as a white male, I would be less oppressed (sarc/). The bullet train to nowhere (Bakersfield to Modesto or something like that) is a joke here, but alot of life energy got sucked down the rabbit hole to pay for that craziness and all the other nonsense like prison psychologists and school administrators retiring on $100s of thousands of dollars each year. Last week, we did a trip to checkout so. utah and mesquite, NV. My four amigos, one who retired at 44 yo, moved to Washington, Montana, Nevada and Colorado. Three of guys were VERY productive. The hardcore Angelinos and Californios will say good riddance to them and me, but I don’t care anymore.
Houses in DFW are garbage. No limit on property tax increases. Traffic around DFW airport has been jamming up quite a bit more over the past four years. Property taxes and prices of houses have been skyrocketing since I moved here. Of course, there is zero increase in the quality of govt services as the property taxes skyrocket each year. Oh yes and homeowners insurance here is at least 3X what I used to pay in another state due to frequent hail/wind damage etc.
My family moved to DFW for work and cheap houses several years ago- we are done and eager to move to another place with less taxes and higher quality of life and a house that doesn’t need thousands of dollars foundation/plumbing/wiring repair frequently.