Despite Startup Millionaires, the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America Deflate. Crushed Markets Scramble Higher

Prices skid in the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and New York. Other markets lose steam. A few power on. Crushed markets scramble to new (low) highs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“The boom and bust patterns of home price growth in the West appear to be now solidly on the bust side,” said Ralph McLaughlin, deputy chief economist for CoreLogic, in a statement about today’s release of the firm’s Case-Shiller Home Price Index. So here we go.
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices
House prices in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area – the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay) – fell 0.6% in September from August and were down 0.7% from the same month a year ago, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index today. The index is now back where it had first been in May 2018:
This is a veritable debacle for the news media, which, in cahoots with the real-estate industry, had endlessly hyped the assertion that the flood of IPO startup millionaires would inflate the Bay Area housing market even further in 2019 and going forward, which I pooh-poohed with gusto earlier this year. So where are those IPO millionaires? Well, they’ve been millionaires before the IPOs and already bought homes in prior years, and drove up prices back then. Duh!
The Case-Shiller Index is a rolling three-month average. Today’s release represents closings that were entered into public records in July, August, and September. The index was set at 100 for January 2000. San Francisco’s index value of 267 means prices in the metro have soared 167% since January 2000.
Seattle House Prices:
House prices in the Seattle metro ticked down 0.3% in September from August, and where down 1.7% from the peak in June 2018, and were below where they’d first been in May 2018:
All charts here are on the same scale, with the vertical axis going from 100 to 290. The exception is Detroit, which we’ll get to in a moment. In markets where house prices have not soared as much as they have in San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, or Miami, there is more white space above the curve. This shows that there is no “national” housing market – and no “national” housing bubble. All markets are local. The bubbles are local too. And some markets, while scrambling higher, remain at crushed levels.
New York Condo Prices:
The Case-Shiller Index uses standard Metropolitan Statistical Areas for many of its city indices. But its index for New York City is based on a custom area covering numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut “with significant populations that commonly commute to New York City for employment purposes.”
Condo prices in the vast New York City metro rose 0.8% in September from August, but were down 0.5% from September 2018, were back where they’d been in February 2018, and were up only 1.2% from September 2017:
Los Angeles House Prices:
House prices in the Los Angeles metro rose 0.5% in September from August and were up 1.7% year-over-year – but have been nearly flat for five months:
San Diego House Prices:
House prices in the San Diego metro ticked up 0.1% in September from August, were essentially flat for three months, and were up 2.8% year-over-year:
The methodology of the Case-Shiller Index is based on “sales pairs.” It compares the sales price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. This solves some problems other indices have: Unlike “median price” indices, it’s not impacted by “mix”; and unlike “average price” indices, it’s not impacted by a few big outliers.
Portland House Prices:
In the Portland metro, house prices were flat in September compared to August, were flat for the past three months, and were up 2.7% from September last year. Note how the white space above the curve is getting larger as house prices have not soared quite as much since 2000 as in the markets above:
Miami House Prices:
In the Miami metro, house prices ticked up 0.3% in September from August and 3.1% from September last year, but remain down 12% from their dazzling nuttiness at the end of 2006:
Tampa House Prices:
The Case-Shiller index for the Tampa metro rose 0.7% in September from August and was up 4.5% year-over-year. The index remains 7% below the housing-insanity culminating in 2006:
Denver House Prices:
The Case-Shiller index for the Denver metro ticked down 0.1% in September from August, was up 3.0% from a year ago, but was essentially flat for the past five months:
Las Vegas House Prices:
In the Las Vegas metro, house prices in September were flat for the past three months, which whittled down the year-over-year gain to 2.9%, the smallest year-over-year gain since August 2012, after a long series of double-digit surges:
Phoenix House Prices:
In the Phoenix metro, house prices ticked up 0.5% in September from August and were up 6.0% from last year, with a new housing bubble trying to recapture peak nuttiness of 2006:
Boston House Prices:
House prices in the Boston metro fell 0.4% in September from August, were up 3.5% from a year ago, and are down a tad from four months ago:
Washington DC:
House prices in the Washington D.C. metro ticked down in September from August and were back where they had been in May, but were still up 2.7% year-over-year. The index remains 7% below the peak in 2006:
Dallas-Fort Worth House Prices:
In the Dallas-Fort Worth metro – counties of Collin, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise – the relentless house price increases since 2012 are becoming less relentless. In September, house prices ticked up 0.2% from August, after having been flat in August, and are up 3.0% year-over-year:
Minneapolis house prices:
In the Minneapolis metro, house prices ticked up 0.1% in September from August, and were essentially flat for the past three months. Year-over-year, prices rose 4.2%:
Charlotte house prices:
House prices in the Charlotte metro rose 0.3% in September from August and 4.6% from a year ago:
Chicago House Prices:
In the Chicago metro – counties of Cook, DeKalb, Du Page, Grundy, Kane, Kendal, McHenry, and Will – house prices fell 0.7% in September from August, which whittled down the year-over-year gain further to just 0.6%:
Atlanta house prices:
House prices in the Atlanta metro edged up 0.2% in September from August and rose 4.0% year-over-year, the smallest such gain since September 2012, when Atlanta emerged from Housing Bust 1, during which the Case-Shiller index had plunged 40% to a value of 82.5, taking it back to 1996:
Detroit house prices:
In the Detroit metro – the counties of Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair, and Wayne – house prices were flat for the past three months, and were up 3.6% year-over-year. They’re sitting at an all-time record, surpassing by 1.7% the old record of December 2005.
Because house prices plunged nearly 50% from already low levels during Housing Bust 1, the index sank way below 100, and I have extended the chart to show the area blow 100 (shaded). From that bottom prices have since doubled:
Cleveland house prices
In the Cleveland metro, house prices rose 0.5% in September from August and 3.2% year-over-year, to a new record, now up 4% from the old record of 2006. Since January 2000, the Case-Shiller Index for Cleveland has risen 28%, the smallest such increase among the 20 metros covered by the Case-Shiller Index:
A measure of house price inflation.
By comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously, the Case-Shiller index tracks how much more it costs to buy the same house over time. In other words, it tracks the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses in various markets, which makes it a measure of “house-price inflation” specific to those markets. So when the index shows that prices in San Francisco shot up 167% in 19 years, it means that in that market, the dollar’s purchasing power with regards to houses has gotten crushed.
Thank you Mr. Wolf for this update. Interesting the statement made by CoreLogic….”more on the bust side”. Got to hand it to the FED….they system seemed to show in 2008 that it was and is broken, but they re-inflated it bigger and faster than I ever thought possible leaving many folks behind. Moreover, this cycle really seemed to unleash a speculative fever at least on a par with the 1920’s and tech bubble/bust…but lasting even longer. But what can a “simpleton” immigrant like me know who has not one dollar of debt including no mortgage and likes to save and invest and live under the radar. Maybe one day facts and logic will make a comeback!!! In the meantime…Gird your loins!!!
Not one dollar of debt?
What about federal, state, and local? You think it’s not for you?
Socialists build walls to keep people in.
So far, you can still move state to state. And leave the public union debt burdens behind.
Just don’t have property you can’t move.
If you’ve ever availed yourself of public roads, parks, the judicial system, police and fire protection, clean air and water, safe consumer goods, flu shots, parks, or living in a country with the most powerful military force ever assembled — all paid for with tax dollars* — then you are a flaming socialist extremist. See you at the next meeting, comrade!
*fans of contemporary heterodox economics will know that sovereign national expenses aren’t paid for with taxes, but state and local expenses are.
2banana, “Just don’t have property you can’t move.”
You got that right. People in the mid-1980s who were unemployed for months if not a year or more in the mid-western states (Iowa for example) walked away from their homes, even though they were paid off in some cases, to take a job in the sunshine belt. They couldn’t afford to keep the house nor could they sell it back then.
Andy: good question. As a retired CPA (as my wife says…Constant Pain in the “Arm”), here is how I look at and define debt:
1. Debt = liabilities. These are on my balance sheet. For example; consumer debt, such as credit cards (that one does NOT pay off every month and therefore allows this balance to revolve and therefore pay interest charges), auto loans, student loans, mortgages, lines of credit, etc.
2. Taxes = an expense. Fed, state and local taxes are on my income statement. They are assessed/levied year by year and then rendered unto “CAESAR”.
Of course I pay taxes, but do my best to minimize them legally.
I hope this helps. And, Happy Thanksgiving to you !
“Crushed markets scramble to new (low) highs.”
Love it.
Bubble markets turn into Vaseline coated snake pits.
Prices going from an index level of 100 to 267 are a gain of 167%, not 267%. It may still be a bubble, but of a different magnitude.
Incorrect, housing only goes up. A REALTOR(TM) and Loony Larry Yun told me so.
“housing only goes up”….are you SoCaljim under a new login?
So, some most overheated markets (California) are retreating, but many are still printing several years high. We may not be there yet?!?
If there is one thing to take home from these charts it’s this: every market is very different.
And this is with low, low interest rates again, a new FED QE again and subprime now standard again…
Housing peaked about 2.5 years ago.
Holding on by fingernails.
High end already has tanked. Mucho articles about celebrities and uber rich making drastic cuts.
Will filter downstream…
China mints 10x more millionaires every month that USA.
The reason that Canada&USA housing is going down, is because of Trumps demonizing China, before USA was a good place to launder Chinese money, now its NOT.
Most of the Unicorn money never really materialized as promised. People who bought that aren’t Chinese, are people who already had money. Most high-tech kids coming to Bay-Ahrea rent, as they have been told not to buy.
Lot’s of kids in the Bay-Ahrea make +$200k/yr fresh out of top schools, but that money these day’s is poverty, and barely enough to pay rent, insurance, and auto payments, after taxes.
Someone me on Wolf Street that one of the Fed’s mandates was price stability. Does anyone see price stability in those charts? Does anyone think it’s occurred to the Fed to look at charts like these showing housing prices? Or would be too data dependent?
From the Fed’s own website for policy objectives:
“(1) maximum employment, which means all Americans that want to work are gainfully employed, and (2) stable prices for the goods and services we all purchase.”
Nothing there about “fighting” global warming, destroying Trump or redistribution of wealth.
And yes, what a joke for “stable prices.”
“Price stability” has peculiar meanings at the Fed.
In my area of Muskoka, Ontario, the realty is still buying up anything cheap and still driving up prices for the cheapest of properties. Big city still cashing out and buying up this area.
Joe, the people buying up RE in Muskoka are escaping from the feces throwers in Toronto.
I wonder why housing starts and permits are starting to move upwards powerfully.
Jobs, wage growth, interest rates.
Has been a very busy fall in my little
area of fly over country.
If you are of any quality, 2020 is filled or close to it,
and your scheduling builds out into 2021.
What has the Federal Reserve been doing for the past six months? ;-)
The US real estate market is extremely reactive to monetary policies: each time there has been even the mildest “easing” it has reacted by going ballistic. No small wonder that with rates going to zero in the US in under 24 months (because…?) it’s taking off like a rocket again.
It’s likely this won’t last long because valuations are already extremely high and debt levels even more so, but it only needs to get to the next election, then it’s nobody’s problem anymore.
Wolf, why are bubbles ‘local’ if the primary cause of the bubbles is due to the Fed printing money (QE)?
Looking at those charts I don’t see a significant down turn.
I think one can make a rather confident prediction that prices will be higher next year.
In some markets, prices will certainly be higher next year. In other markets, maybe not. There is already a lot of divergence, with some markets storming higher, and others on the decline.
Unfortunately, Boston has gone way way way into the land of irrational exuberance in a town that has a culture of fairly rational people who are more fiscally conservative in regard to personal finances for the most part.
Some subjective examples:
1. One floor of a triple decker three-family sold as a condo for 1M in non-prime area.
2. Many “cash out refi” Mercedes-Audi-Tesla-BMWs
3. It seems everyone is in their 20s or 60+
4. Defections south for professionals due to COL, weather, lifestyle
5. People absolutely 1000% convinced gains are unstoppable.
So it’s either:
1 Part of the business cycle and I am in good shape OR
2. A new world order re: economy and I will be buying to just pay interest and “rent” the place I “own”. See Sweden etc.
Vancouver is imploding but interesting how the fake mefia fails to mention it . Wolf please do a chart on vanvouver.
In my Union City, CA greater neighborhood, asking and selling prices have been pretty flat the last couple of years, and significantly lower than Zillow estimates. The disturbing thing is that about a third of the current listings are foreclosures.
I’ll say the media is in cahoots with real estate! I made a comment in the local San Francisco chronicle in which I pointed this out and said that the newspaper was essentially turning into another real estate website with all of their “showcase homes”. That comment got me banned from commenting on their online newspaper. (I was obviously utterly devastated, har har)