Brick & Mortar Rent Meltdown, Manhattan Style

Asking rents for ground-floor retail space have plunged as landlords struggle with vacancies.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
These are major shopping corridors in Manhattan, and in nearly all of them, asking rents for ground-floor retail space have been dropping for years – and in some of them by half.
For example, the average asking rent on Madison Avenue between 57th Street and 72nd Street, plunged 22% in the second half of 2019, compared to the same period last year, to $906 per square foot per year, and is down 47% from the first half in 2015, according to the bi-annual Manhattan Retail Report released today by the Real Estate Board of New York:
The REBNY report points out, “An increased amount of leases expiring has contributed to the high availability rates [meaning, vacancies] that has led owners to lower asking rents and offer more short-term lease agreements.”
Falling asking rents and better terms in the Madison Avenue corridor – better deals for prospective tenants – help bring out prospective tenants, according to the report: “Softening rents has led to increased absorption as recent leases consist of retailers relocating to smaller-sized storefronts with better co-tenancy. Notables tenants such as Akris, Mont Blanc, and Morgane Le Fay indicate that apparel tenants still dominate this corridor.”
The report is entirely focused on ground-floor retail spaces. Of the 17 shopping corridors in Manhattan tracked by the REBNY, average asking rents fell in 11 of them. But since 2015, asking rents in all but three of them have dropped sharply. But two of those three have reached new highs (and we’ll get to them in a moment):
- In Downtown: on Broadway between Battery Park and Chambers Street
- In Harlem: on 125th Street, from the Harlem River to the Hudson River
Here are more samples of the 17 shopping corridors that REBNY tracks, showing average asking rents per square foot per year, for available ground-floor retail spaces.
Upper East Side.
On Third Avenue, between 60th and 72nd Street, according to the report: “In order to fill vacant spaces, owners are becoming more flexible with a steady amount of deal-making occurring with new tenants such as Wells Fargo, TD Bank, and Tudor Salon.” Alas, those three operations are services, two of them financial services, which are booming, not retail (sale of goods to consumers):
On East 86th Street, between Lexington Avenue and Second Avenue, the average asking rent fell 11% year-over-year adding a big portion to the decline since the first half in 2015:
Midtown.
Some of Manhattan’s most expensive shopping corridors are in Midtown, but they have not been spared.
And the two stretches on Fifth Avenue, between 42nd Street and 59th Street:
These are asking rents. It doesn’t mean that tenants agree to them. In the second half of 2017 and the first half of 2018, valiant but futile attempts were made on Fifth Avenue between 49th Street and 59th Street to ignore reality and ask for record rents, but apparently that didn’t work out, and aspirations then got slashed by 28% in two years:
Midtown South.
Asking rents for ground-floor retail space along West 34th Street between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue are among the worst-hit in Manhattan in terms of the plunge since the first half of 2015:
Downtown.
Concerning the 50% plunge since 2015 in SoHo on Broadway, between Houston Street and Broome Street (chart below), REBNY reported:
Broadway is composed of loft buildings with large retail spaces that are difficult to subdivide due to historic regulations. Further complications stem from restrictive zoning that places limits on food/beverage uses in SoHo.
The decline in asking rents is attributed to post-recession asking rents nearly doubling to historic peaks, as flagship brands were considered ideal tenants capable of affording expensive large retail spaces. As asking rents continue to adjust, Broadway is witnessing increased activity by pop-ups and digitally native brands experimenting with retail space.
Concerning the 46% plunge in asking rents on Bleecker Street (chart below), REBNY explains:
Asking rents on Bleecker Street continue to decline from post-recession all-time highs, as lesser foot traffic and a more neighborhood-centric retail landscape has caused flagship brands to look for Downtown retail space elsewhere.
But dramatically lower asking rents make new things possible:
Bleecker Street has gained new traction with Brookfield Properties filling in its new portfolio of 7 storefronts with a mix of digitally native and e-commerce brands, which has encouraged similar retailers to search for space along the corridor. Examples of new digitally native and e-commerce tenants include LoveShackFancy, Hill House Home, Slightly Alabama, and Bonberi.
But in terms of asking rents, not every retail corridor in Downtown is going to heck. This is one of the two above mentioned exceptions of the 17 corridors tracked by REBNY where average asking rents for ground-floor retail space has skyrocketed since 2015 to an all-time high:
And still Downtown, a surprise jump that leaves some interesting question marks:
Upper West Side.
Upper Manhattan.
And here is the other exception, the shopping corridor along 125th Street in Harlem, from the Hudson River to the Harlem River (not a river but channel) where average asking rents for ground-floor retail space started to turn around in 2017 and have risen 23% since then:
And everyone is trying to figure out how to make this retail space work and fit into modern life where ecommerce is becoming an increasingly powerful force. REBNY outlines some of those initiatives, with a big emphasis on moving away from retail sales and into services, such as cafe’s and restaurants, financial services, health care, or personal care:
- “Manhattan retail leases in the second half of 2019 were driven by e-commerce proof of concept uses such as food/beverage, service, and medical offices.”
- “Omni-channel retail is effective for digitally native brands that require showrooms to showcase their products/services, which act in conjunction with their e-commerce and marketing efforts.”
- “An increased presence of pop-ups and promotional spaces indicate that brands are offering unique in-person experiences to attract both online and in-store shoppers.”
- “Other uses such as bookstore cafes and daytime co-working spaces reflect that consumer demand is shifting in favor of modern storefront uses.”
Eventually, rents drop far enough and lease terms are flexible enough to where potential tenants can figure out how to make this space work for them. That moment may have arrived in Harlem and in a few other corridors, but the rest are still struggling to find it.
Department stores and mall stores get crushed one by one. Read… Brick & Mortar Melts Down as Ecommerce Jumps by Most Ever
I was in New York for the first time 2008ish and most recently a year or two ago, with a large gap in between. Both times I passed SoHo. First time, there were plenty of unique stores and it felt like an American cultural institution (albeit aimed at a different target audience than myself). Most recently, half the storefronts were empty and the other half were the chains that you find in any mall, the ones that have the scale to set money on fire just to say they have a storefront in SoHo.
Oh, and speaking of setting money on fire, it felt like you couldn’t walk two blocks without bumping into a TD Bank.
What deeply impressed me on my first visit was that the metropolitan scale of New York (and the amount of people that cram into Manhattan) allowed Manhattan to support a wider variety of the kinds of obscure stores and institutions that are unlikely to survive in a more typical American city (smaller, more spread out). What depressed me on my last visit was the extent to which that character had been eroded. It was like coral reef bleaching, applied to cities.
Thank you for that color :)
Seijio-For someone who has only visited twice you couldn’t be more accurate in your assessment. The reckless building flipping by investors has pushed the character out of many neighborhoods. The last person holding the bag can now choose 3 tenants that work, bank, Starbucks, pharmacy. Retail rents will plummet another 50/75% in the next ten yrs.
Coral bleaching of nyc is a great analogy.
Storefront Churches tend to signal the end.
Halloween shops.
Christmas shops. Open one month a year but the (cheap) sign hangs the whole year.
LOL all of you
The end is nigh.
Not really a neigh. More like an erratic whinny.
And the price of commercial real estate should be directly related to the leases/cash flow coming in.
In times before cheap and easy money.
“Eventually, rents drop far enough and lease terms are flexible enough to where potential tenants can figure out how to make this space work for them.”
The landlords (usually REIT and family funds) care to a point because the ground floor retail space is just a relatively small part of their building. With residential real estate going bananas all over the world with no sign of stopping empty storefronts are not a big problem in NYC, unlike other places where the same building is often parceled out among several owners.
The problem here is not so much that REIT aren’t able to make an extra killing, but that the brick and mortar meltdown is creeping among ultra high end retail which we were assured would be “immune” to e-commerce. That may well be, but it’s not immune to competition: exactly how many high end clothing retailers does the world need? These stores selling five grands handbags and ultra-expensive watches are a penny a dozen nowadays: they are everywhere, all competing for a tiny slice of customers, and all using exactly the same business model.
The luxury groups themselves care to a point: it’s their franchisees, the poor bloody infantry of retail, who bear the blunt of competition.
Dumb money has poured into franchising with a vengeance, from Burger King to Gucci, and now is left with a ton of competition and a market that, surprise surprise, doesn’t grow a yearly 10% plus inflation like promised.
“When you’re wounded and left on Afghanistan’s plains,
And the women come out to cut up what remains,
Jest roll to your rifle and blow out your brains”
Same story here in Netherlands: until about 10 years ago we had punishing rents for ground floor retail space (which is most of the retail in the smaller and medium size cities) with leases often running 5 or 10 years, and small retailers worrying how they were going to pay the final years of the rent/lease. The only way to make good money from retail was to own the shop building, e.g. because it was already family owned. Many of these shop buildings have several floors of (potential) apartments above that were unused in most cases, not worth the trouble. This trend of ever higher rents/leases lead to more and more small retailers closing shop, and more uniformity of all-the-same large retail chains who were still able to pay the high cost.
After the Financial Crisis, things have changed tremendously, very similar to what the article describes: more vacancies every year, more temporary pop-up stores paying almost zero rent (I think some of them might be paid for being there) while the big money is made by renting out the apartments above, sometimes for 2x more than the rent for the whole shop below. Most of the larger general retail stores catering to the middle class have disappeared and the smaller (more unique) ones that still exist move shop frequently because that always means even lower rents. Sadly, I see very few new shop activities that make sense; most of it cannot be profitable (or maybe just another way to whitewash the omnipresent Dutch drugs money).
I also see some shops that seem immune to the trend like more expensive shoe and clothing shops, but I don’t believe this can continue, there are way too many of them. A friend of mine got a 70% discount on the already much lowered rent for his shop and several offers for buying the property at a very low price -difficult to tell what these properties are worth because too many of them are empty and you are not (yet) allowed to convert them to private homes or apartments. But I guess people with the right connections are already gearing up for that ;(
Just the same in Britain: only a handful of true local small businesses left here.
As for drugs money, I’ve noticed that the Turkish community here always seems able to add to its portfolio of high street properties: barber shops, restaurants, 24/7 stores, cafes.
I wish I knew the secret of their commercial genius….
An apt quote for the times.
Another thought: free money won’t work forever.
“And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins
When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,
As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,
The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!”
I’m sure now the sentiment in retail is “If we can survive until the end of the lease!” Sorry building owners, the good old days are over. No one is creating a business model to make it work.
Stores are less valuable. I bought a Black Friday tablet computer online as they started Black Friday early this year. After a bad experience, I did not buy clothes online until recently I started again. I imagine parking in Soho is hard to find.
Yes it is but not impossible I just drive around and around until I get lucky and somebody leaves as I’m entering the block Always been that way in Manhattan some areas worse than others of course Midtown is impossible as nearly everywhere is no parking/ loading zone
I follow fashion and the center of upscale shopping is no longer NY or LA. It is Miami, Paris, London, Milan, or Dubai.
Most of the middle class in NYC now lives in Brooklyn and shops locally or below 14 St. in Manhattan. Your charts reflect the new demographics and economic reality of the city.
Wolf, great reporting as usual. Any similar information for LA or the West Coast? As for Manhattan and the Great NY area, Occasional-Cortex will rue the day she prompted Amazon to abandon Long Island City and the promise of 25K jobs, regardless of their mix. She’s an extinct species after the 2020 General.
it’s interesting that your charts show peak retail rent in about 2016. what they don’t reflect is what happened on the way up to those highs. by the time those 2016 highs were reached many of the independent businesses that made manhattan special had been priced out. it seemed like the only businesses that could afford the space were national chains and banks. manhattan under bloomberg turned into a suburban shopping mall.
the landlords are in big trouble now. they have leveraged these properties to the hilt to buy more real estate. i don’t have much sympathy for them. maybe after the rents are decimated, we can get our little shops and cheap restaurants back. you reap what you sow.
panatomic-x,
I can get the data for prior years, but it’s a lot of work because I have to do it manually. So for today, I stopped at 2015. Next time, I might add another year, and so on, until the history gets a little clearer. My impression is that the plunge in rents is undoing some of the huge gains seen since the Financial Crisis.
My assumption is that the landlords are still making money on the rest of the building. For example, when we were living in a new high-rise on 90th and 1st Ave back in the day, the retail level was empty for a long time, and finally they got a Starbucks to move in. But it was the same landlord that was trying to fill the apartments of the building too. So from the landlord’s point of view, having a vacant retail floor in a high-rise is likely not the end of the world. It’s just a small part of the total.
It’s been all downhill since Macy’s bought Marshall Field’s. Sad.
What you describe is what I see in the Dutch cities although the top rents came probably a bit earlier here. Many of the more unique shops have disappeared for good and they are not going to come back. Here (too) commercial real estate is leveraged to the hilt and not marked down when empty, they use all kinds of tricks to keep the banks happy (and of course the banks don’t want to mark down until it is too late and the whole loan implodes).
Prices in restaurants have increased hugely here over the last few years (way above inflation). There is a strong increase in fast food outlets that cause a huge amount of trash in the city streets; not the type of retail that I like. I doubt there is anything to fill the void for now. Maybe in 5-10 years when the depression hits we can have some kinds of repair shops again, but with current wages and cost of new consumer goods it would not make any sense financially.
Check out Hell’s Kitchen and St Mark’s Place or Hudson Yards (a mall). New York City isn’t only Madison or 5th Avenue. Some die and some live.
Didn’t this just coincide with all the easy money being poured into the market? I know in London from 2014, huge amounts of funds poured into all the mid-tier chain restaurants. These opened up new sites all over the place, and caused many independent restaurants to close down due to unaffordable rents. Over the last year many (most) of these chains are now in severe trouble as the sales never materialised, and there are lots of sites sitting empty.
Same thing looks like it’s about to happen with commercial office space in the wake of the shared office fiasco (wework and its ilk).
IMHO this is just an example of the extreme damage to the real economy being done by QE and ZIRP. After a whole lot of spent effort, we now have less restaurants and higher prices. It would have been better if the money had stayed at home.
Here’s the solution:
Convert all the absurdly redundant (but now empty) retail space into WeWork offices for Wag (SoftBank’s dog-walking & technology company).
At the craft beer bar, they could hand out cute plastic gloves for picking up Fido’s…ummm…errr…emissions (you would not need to do this in San Francisco).
Just what in the world does one have to sell to pay for a 3000.00 per SF store? 10 K Handbags? Kidneys? Stolen Babies? Was thinking about this on my last Mexico trip,despite all of that countries problems there was a abundance of bustling retail every place i went. made possible by dirt cheap store rents. different worlds. it gives the little guy a chance to participate in the market and feed his family. they do capitalism pretty well in a way we used to do it a long time ago.
Just what in the world does one have to sell to pay for a 3000.00 per SF store?
Your soul. There’s a market for souls, and it does get tracked, but not here. It collapsed in DC when sellers flooded the market, and futures are way down just about everywhere.
I had a breakfast date at Tiffany’s, but I got stood up.
Wolf, what’s the typical lease term in Manhatten? 2yr, 5yr? 20yr?
If they’re long term, maybe no one wants to take a longer term gamble that the boom years will return.
With the rise in sea levels over then next 20 years, maybe Manhatten’s days are numbered.
Leases are negotiable. I don’t know about Manhattan, but in San Francisco, the typical retail or restaurant lease is 10 years.
In terms of sea level, there are many places where the streets are below sea level, including in the San Francisco Bay Delta, New Orleans, the Netherlands, etc. So it can be done. It just costs some money.
Manhattan is consulting with some Dutch companies for protection from rising sea levels. Manhattan has the advantage that there is almost unlimited money available to protect a relatively small area, so they will probably do relatively well. But in most cases not much can be done when sea levels keep rising except prepare for disaster or move.
In the Netherlands too authorities have their heads in the sand when it comes to this topic “we will just build a very high dike 20 miles from the coast and pump all the water out (including all the water from the big rivers, and what about all those ships that visit harbours like Rotterdam?). I’m in the part of Netherlands that was flooded in 1953 which resulted in a couple thousand people drowning and destruction of countless properties and farmland (due to salt). After that they started to build huge installations to protect from the sea, finalized in the seventies/nineties and meant to be safe for over 100 years. But they never considered rising sea levels and in 20-30 years those flood protection barriers will no longer protect against the worst storms, and by 2100 no dike whatever the height will work because the water will simply seep through from underneath and half of the country might submerge.
But why worry, RE prices are at all time highs and still surging; as long as the epic Dutch mortgage bubble can be kept above water everything is fine, and who doesn’t want to live on the waterfront :)
Hurricane Sandy showed us how truly vulnerable we are
When rents are rising, a landlord would want a shorter term lease. When they are falling, a landlord wants to lock a tenant into a longer term lease.
Hope and change just purchased a $16 million beach house within 200 miles of NYC.
He doesn’t seem to concerned about anything rising.
As always, The Simpsons predicted the future. The episode where Homer’s new town rips out all the retail stores and replaces them with coffee shops as far as the eye can see… Starbucks at no.1 High Street, Costa at no.2, Starbucks at no.3, Costa at no.4, Starbucks at no.5, and on and on and on… Urban city centres will eventually be retail-free zones, filled with hipster-like apartments and experience-led units.
Ah, the subtle irony. ;-)
Perhaps somebody in the writing staff remembered when Benetton franchisees were opening a store a few meters from each other. Literally.
Benetton made a killing (and thanks to that money owns the Italian government these days) and their franchisees were slaughtered.
I’d be really interested to learn how much Starbucks franchisees make after paying through the nose to inflate Starbucks stocks. Serving coffee is not exactly a sector with scant competition and with high entry barriers.
I’d be really interested to learn how much Starbucks franchisees make after paying through the nose to inflate Starbucks stocks.
They only stay in business because they can’t afford a bankruptcy lawyer.
Coffee shops as far as the eye can see, sounds like the future for Dutch retail although the word may have a slightly different meaning over here? For sure these shops always have enough money to pay the rent …
Coffee shops as far as the eye can see
Taco Bell. Pizza Hut in the European release. Sole survivors of the franchise wars. Everybody lost that one.
Wolf, I have a story…
Timeshares.
In Collingwood, Ontario, these investors of timeshares are trying to get out of their contracts as the fees keep increasing.
They are so iron-clad that they are locked in for life and should they pass away, estate still owns it (meaning the children too) are locked in.
Some lawyers are trying to negotiate to get the owners out of the contract but that is failing.
The only way out now is for the Federal Government to pass some law but even that is quite a stretch.
Timeshares are one of the worst “investments” possible.
And done under enormous pressure with massive commissions and zero repercussions to these companies.
The entire industry should be banned.
As a lifelong NY’er, I’d say the place has become a colossal, homogenized bore. It was once a place with a vibrant counter-culture which made it an interesting contrast with the rest of America. Now it’s a mono-culture reflecting the mainstream liberal Establishment where one political and social view is so dominant that anyone holding an opposing view fled long ago. Add the high cost of housing and availability of online shopping and its a wonder why anyone would want to live there. Those who like the mainstream culture of Manhattan (woke and gay all day) can find that anywhere and those that don’t are hounded our of NY. It’s a dying city which has lost it’s raison d’etre. Another snooze fest? London.