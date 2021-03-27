What’s Behind the Stunning Spike in Used Vehicle Auction Prices? That Consumers Aren’t on Buyers Strike Shows Something Big about Inflation Has Changed

Need a used pickup truck? Forget it, or pay out of your nose for it. But even spurned mid-sized cars are seeing stunning price increases.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of used cars and trucks of up to eight years old that were sold at wholesale auctions during the week ended March 21 jumped by 3.1% from the prior week, according to data by J.D. Power on Friday. Over the past four weeks, prices have spiked by 8.3%. Compared to early March 2020, just before the end of the Good Times, prices have spiked by 19.5%:
When you talk to dealers that came back from auctions to buy vehicles to replenish their inventories, they tell you with an exasperated voice about prices being bid up to ridiculous levels, particularly on trucks. But they’re in the business of buying and selling vehicles, and they have to replenish their inventory, and so they’re buying, and in order to buy, they have to bid up prices, and they’re planning to pass those ridiculous prices plus adequate profits on to their customers.
And in a big change with past practice, the astute American consumer that haggled and shopped to get the best deal has not been resisting the price increases that started last year — but has been paying them.
Manheim, the largest wholesale auto auction operator and a unit of Cox Automotive, reported in its mid-month update that wholesale vehicle prices mid-March had jumped by 3.75% from February, based on its Used Vehicle Value Index (adjusted for mix, mileage, and seasonal factors).
The index is now 22.3% higher than in February 2020, before all heck broke loose, the largest 13-month increase in the data going back to 1998, beating the 13-month surge of 20% in 2010, following the cash-for-clunkers program that had taken a whole generation of serviceable older used vehicles off the market:
Need a used pickup truck? Forget it. Or pay out of your nose for it. Prices across the major categories have exploded – but amid these price spikes, pickup truck prices stand out with a stunning bang-your-head-against-the-wall price spike of 43%.
Maybe buy a new truck instead? Well, in theory. In reality, inventories of new pickups are tight and are now also tangled up in semiconductor shortages that have caused assembly plants to cut production.
But even in categories that Americans have long pooh-poohed and spurned, auction prices soared, up 15.9% for mid-sized cars up by 10.5% for compact cars:
I’m wondering how the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which puts together the CPI, will adjust away in its retail used vehicle CPI those price spikes when they filter into retail sales. Its infamous hedonic quality adjustments will have to be whipped into frenzy. Its used vehicle CPI for February had nevertheless surged 9.3% year-over-year.
Sales volume at auctions around the country has been running below the levels before the Pandemic, with sales in the range of 90,000 vehicles per week, compared to about 110,000 vehicles per week early last year during the Good Times. But they’re ticking up. Last week, auction sales exceeded 94,000 for the first time since August, according to J.D. Power:
Manheim reported in its mid-month update that used vehicle inventories are somewhat tighter than normal. Wholesale supply at auctions stood at 19 days of sales, when 23 days’ is normal. Used vehicle retail supply on dealer lots stood at 34 days of sales, also below normal levels.
A supply issue has crept into the used vehicle market via new vehicle sales. Fleets, largely rental fleets, represented about 20% of new vehicle sales in 2019. Over 3 million vehicles went to fleets.
But in 2020, sales to rental fleets collapsed, as rental car companies slashed their orders. Rental fleets shed some of their older units. But the way they brought down their fleets was by slashing the flow of new units coming into their fleets.
Because the vehicles in their fleets were driven less and accumulated fewer miles, given the plunge in demand from airport rentals, they didn’t need to replace them as quickly with new vehicles as they would normally. The slower pace at which they’re offloading their vehicles is now lowering supply on the wholesale market.
But the wholesale market is still fairly well supplied. It’s not like there is a shortage of wholesale units. It’s just that prices have gone nuts.
Dealers are not awash in inventory by any means. And as always, the hottest models are hard to come by. But retail sales of used vehicles since last summer have been running below 2019 levels. So it’s not a tsunami of demand for used vehicles that is causing these blistering price spikes.
But there is the fact that consumers are now going along with price surges on dealer lots – rather than going on a buyers’ strike as they have done in the past. And the fact that they’re paying those prices indicates that something big has changed at the consumer level, that consumers are now willing to eat those price increases, which makes those price increases at all levels possible.
Wolf,
Excellent, useful charts (and with data that shows up quickly – very helpful as an indicator).
I have little idea what might be behind these goofy numbers.
Unneeded PPP giving usually very careful dealers a nitrous high?
Saved unemployment premia for now working individuals coming out of savings?
With 10 million fewer working yr over yr, it is hard to see where the demand is coming from.
As you pt out, the volumes are down, which can really distort the sold product mix (see…housing) and therefore the median sale price.
That might make the most sense.
The product mix price distortion effect is the precise reason why the Case Shiller Housing Index uses “matched sales” of the exact same properties over time.
Chip shortages have shutdown auto assembly lines. Last year Hertz was selling its cars cheap to pay bills after air traffic was brought to a near standstill.
In Florida most of the airports were sold out of rental cars for spring break. A rental car in Hawaii was rented for $500 a day.
At DCA business travelers used to fly in on Mondays, picked up keys to their rental cars, then returned their cars on Friday and flew home. I suppose they may have switched to Zoom to cut corporate travel costs.
Not socking at all IMHO. I know a guy that drives for an auction and he’s been slammed. Seems all the drug addict’s are cashing in their $15K free money for never working checks on new used cars.
AND I know for a fact that many have……don’t ask me how I know this.
I know way to many part timers that are still earning double thanks to all this “stimulus”……….in the first round many were earning triple.
A buddy and I were just talking about this over billiards….and he said “everyone is driving new (used) cars”….
Exactly. This whole situation is one of the most disgusting ripoffs of the American taxpayer and future generations in history. Paying people up to 4x their previous income, AND allowing them to stiff the landlord on top of it has led to an absolute orgy of consumption. It’s the most sickening thing I’ve ever seen, and politicians and central bankers need to be stopped at whatever cost. They are destroying the country so people can go shopping.
By the way, this has nothing to do with the “1,400 stimmy” as people like to call it. It is the PUA nonsense. People can actually qualify for it even if they’re still working. Worse, I have heard from contractors that the laborers and such are claiming regular UE, the PUA, AND still working under the table. This country is finished.
Land of the Free.
Not sure why people are complaining. The ultimate freedom is freedom from responsibilities even moral ones.
Look, if people don’t spend, we can’t build that “Shiny city on the hill”
ROFL.
Btw, looks like I am leaving this country later this year. I will be glad to watch the Titanic from a place far away.
I went to the largest Hyundai dealer here in the Houston area (Ron Carter) last weekend to look at leftover 2021 SUV’s. The dealership was absolutely swamped with people looking to buy cars. I’ll bet they have 25 floor salesmen and all were with “marks”. The place was nuts.
I had to wait for an hour for one salesman to free up so I could be waited on. I looked at a few SUVs and didn’t see what we were looking for. New inventory was thin. Well, while waiting I was fed free BBQ and “fixins” so it was worth the wait (they had a roach coach at the location).
It was like Saturday morning at Costco at this dealership.
I am self employed and I am raising my rates to account for all of this inflation. I have more clients than I can service anyway. There’s too much work out there. I will be charging 50% more this year for the same work, and I’ll get it.
When reached for comment, Jerome Weimar Boy Powell replied that he could see no sign of inflation anywhere, and that he remains at the ready with a new program called QE to the QE. “It’s like a factoring thing, you know, ten to the tenth power. We are nowhere near out of bullets.”
.
I would wait a year to buy a vehicle, unless I had no choice.
On the other hand, after the stimulus, we might get three trillion is infrastructure.
Factories might not get a breather.
Which, forget the inflation, would be great for the average marginalized American worker.
We want productivity gains to be shared with the citizens. They have not been which is why we have so many issues.
Greater demand should be the new normal. Everyone will be better off. We just need to wait a bit for the factories to spin up.
.
There are two Porshce dealerships in the Twin Cities. Between them, the only used Porsche coupes on offer via their web pages is one Cayman at the Minneapolis dealership.
Anecdotal yes, but a couple of weeks ago the ‘pre-owned’ 911and Cayman coupes started to disappear until, lo and behold, they’re gone. Typically, the Minneapolis location has nearly 10 or so coupes for sale. A newer 911 often runs over a hundred grand – so not quite as liquid as the market for three-year old Honda Civics.
Yes, it’s spring in Minnesota again and people think about driving a sports car this time of year, but it feels like there’s something else going on.
FWIW: There’s a Honda powered car on the pole for tomorrow’s Formula 1 Grand Prix. Mercedes is second and third. Adrian Newey is at the track watching his masterpieces of aerodynamic design get the most down force with the least drag!
One thing I noticed today and over the past week when I was out and about in the suburbs of the Swamp. Traffic jams have returned. Light traffic was one of the only quality of life positives during the pandemic and now that is over with. Its back to the rat race.