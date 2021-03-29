Ponzis Go Boom!!!

The SPAC market is in the process of detonating and it will take the Ponzi Sector with it.
By Harris “Kuppy” Kupperman, founder of Praetorian Capital, Adventures in Capitalism:
For the past few years, I have been critical of the Ponzi Sector. To me, these are businesses that sell a dollar for 80 cents and hope to make it up in volume. Just because Amazon (AMZN – USA) ran at a loss early on, doesn’t mean that all businesses will inflect at scale. In fact, many of the Ponzi Sector companies seem to have declining economics at scale—largely the result of intense competition with other Ponzi companies who also have negligible costs of capital.
I recently wrote about how interest rates are on the rise. If capital will have a cost to it, I suspect that the funding shuts off to the Ponzi Sector—buying unprofitable revenue growth becomes less attractive if you have other options. Besides, when you can no longer use presumed negative interest rates in your DCF, these businesses have no value. I believe the top is now finally in for the Ponzi Sector and a multi-year sector rotation is starting. However, interest rates are only a small piece of the puzzle.
Conventional wisdom says that the internet bubble blew up due to increasing interest rates. This may partly be true, but bubbles are irrational—rates shouldn’t matter—it is the psychology that matters.
I believe two primary forces were at play that finally broke the internet bubble; equity supply and taxes. Look at a deal calendar from the second half of 1999. The number of speculative IPOs went exponential. Most IPOs unlock and allow restricted shareholders to sell roughly 180 days from the IPO. Is it any surprise that things got wobbly in March of 2020 and then collapsed in the months after that? Line up the un-lock window with the IPOs. It was a crescendo of supply—even excluding stock option exercises and secondary offerings. The supply simply overwhelmed the number of crazed retail investors buying worthless internet schemes.
Back in 2000, I used to joke that in a scenario where a company wanted to raise equity capital, but insiders wanted to sell, they’d both dump shares on the market—but the insiders would get out first. What do you think that did to share prices as both parties fought for the few available bids?
However, the proximate cause of the internet bubble’s collapse was when people got their tax bills in March and had to sell stocks to pay their taxes in April. What’s the scariest thing in finance? It’s when you owe a fixed tax bill from the prior year, yet your portfolio starts declining. You start selling fast to stop the mismatch. Trust me, I’ve been there. Tax time is pushed back a bit this year, but it is coming.
I bring this all up, because the SPAC market is in the process of detonating and it will take the Ponzi Sector with it.
Let’s look back at the internet bubble. A VC firm would IPO 4 million shares at $20, the stock would open at $50 and end the day at $100. Everyone chased it to get in. Then the brokers would upgrade it and the CEO would go on TV. With a 4 million share float, it was easy to manipulate the shares higher. Often, the newly IPO’d company would level out well north of $100 a few weeks later. It was a virtuous cycle and everyone played the game.
What was left unsaid was that there were another 46 million shares held by management and VCs and these shares would hit the market 180 days later. At first, the market absorbed the new supply so no one showed concern—then the market choked. I wrote about this when talking about the QS unlock. This process is about to repeat, but now with the odd nuances of SPACs.
A typical SPAC deal involves a few hundred million dollars raised for the SPAC trust—this is the only real float. Then a few hundred million more is raised for the PIPE—these guys are buying at $10 because they plan to flip for a gain as soon as the registration statement becomes effective—which is often a few weeks after the deal closes. When a company merges with a SPAC, billions in newly printed shares are given to the former owners—those shares start to unlock a few months later in various tranches. Finally, the promoters behind the SPAC get to sell.
When you look at a pre-merger deal trading at a big premium to the $10 trust value, you’re looking at an iceberg. There might be ten or twenty restricted shares for every free trading share—all of these guys desperately want out. It’s a game theory exercise—how do you find enough bag-holders without destroying the price? Hence, part of why the current price is determined by an artificially restricted float and the unlocks come in tranches. As restricted shares come unlocked, the promoters lose control of the float and the house of cards collapses.
Part of the hilarity of SPACs is that the promoters claim to be aligned with shareholders because they exit last in terms of unlock tranches. What’s left unsaid is that their shares have almost a zero-cost basis—hence when they sell out at well under $10, it’s still all profit.
Meanwhile the acquired company insiders often have an even lower cost basis because they founded the company at a negligible cost, there were bidding wars by various SPACs which drove the valuations to nosebleed levels and the acquisition targets are often mostly fake anyway.
When there were only a few high-profile SPACs, this supply could be absorbed—very much like 1999 with internet IPOs. This made people unconcerned about the supply deluge.
Now we’re starting to enter the teeth of the unlock window from 2020 vintage SPACs. There are literally tens of billions a week in stock flooding the market—except there’s no natural shareholder base for these things. There are only so many retail punters who wake up and want to buy a fake “green” company with no revenue and no path to revenue—much less profits.
When everyone is making money in ESG themed frauds, it draws fresh capital into the bubble and helps inflate things. When the losses start stacking up, capital leaves—yet there are still hundreds of billions of dollars in SPAC shares waiting to be unlocked and dumped. Remember how their cost basis is effectively zero? The insiders and promoters literally do not care what price they sell at. It is the internet bubble all over again.
You may wonder how the SPAC bubble will infest the rest of the Ponzi Sector. It comes down to collateral and shareholder bases. On the collateral side, much of the Ponzi Sector bubble is built on leverage. That could be margin debt or YOLO call options, but it’s all leverage.
As asset values decline, brokers will force punters to de-lever. This will lead to waves of selling, leading to more forced selling. As for YOLO call options? They’re not exactly firm bedrock when it comes to a bubble. The SPACs and the Ponzi Sector are all tied together, because they all have the same shareholder base. As these owners take losses, they’ll be forced to sell “best in class” Ponzis like Tesla [TSLAQ].
Back in 1999, there were various firms that enabled the internet bubble. They had handshake agreements that they’d be given IPO allocations, on the understanding that they wouldn’t sell—in fact, they frequently bought more in the open market, often at many times the IPO price. This allowed VC firms to tighten up already tight floats and manipulate shares higher. As these firms outperformed, they had inflows, allowing them to continue buying the same companies and pushing shares higher—leading to more inflows.
It was a virtuous cycle and many firms worked together as wolf-packs in the same names. When redemptions came, these firms were forced to sell and the process unwound—except it was unusually speedy to the downside as the share prices were artificially propped up.
I have my sights on a certain ETF for this cycle. Go through ARK Innovation ETF’s [ARKK] position list, go through all the quasi-affiliated firms that have copied this position list. All these firms have surprising concentrations in the same names.
When it comes tumbling down, you don’t want to own any of these positions—especially the ones where ARKK owns more than 10% of the shares. You won’t want to own positions that are owned by people who own ARKK type positions as they’ll be forced sellers too. You want to be as far away from the Ponzi Sector ecosystem as possible.
I don’t know when it’s going to blow, but if I’m right that the top is in, the deluge isn’t too far off. Bubbles are highly unstable—if they’re not inflating, they’re usually bursting—there isn’t really a middle option.
I think the past few weeks are more than a simple pullback—the losses from the SPAC bubble are going to dent the Ponzi Sector psychology. With this in mind, I took my long book way down over the past few weeks (including my GameStop [GME] straddle for a nice score). That said, I don’t have shorts because this is still “Project Zimbabwe.” If I’m wrong, so be it. I’ll do just fine on my Event-Driven book. Besides, 2021 has already been a pretty spectacular year for me. By Harris Kupperman, founder of Praetorian Capital, Adventures in Capitalism.
Great article. Wow…and I believe you are right about it. As for when, we will know in the rear view what the 5 Ws were that hit the trip wire. It could be as unforeseen as a ship getting stuck, or another territory grab. Anything. People just seem so divided, not speaking the same language, or even agreeing on facts. It is like there is no science or objective reality. Without agreement how can there be stability? That is not good for investment.
I noticed the other day the finial agreement between Iran and China was signed. 20 years. This defensive posture could free up anything to happen. A little extra worry and, “I’m getting out” starts the avalanche. I would not be surprised to see China take Taiwan back to be honest. They are well on the way from what I can see. Things are ramping up, imho.
Normally to quote the old adage, “sell in May and go away”, this time it is “sell in April and get lost until September”, personally I am down 80% of my long positions, and I don’t short, IF I am wrong I can always buy, you can’t always sell, at least not at the price you would like.
“sell in May and go away”
This is hilarious. I have a friend who is speculating in everything and has been for years – crypto, Tesla, etc. He said he’s ignoring everything until May when he will start selling. It’s so stupid to think that an “investment” (speculation) strategy would be so simple and guaranteed.
SPAC- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a company with no commercial operations that is formed strictly to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of acquiring an existing company. Also known as “blank check companies,” SPACs have been around for decades.
PIPE — Private Investment in Public Equity – Private investment in public equity (PIPE) is the buying of shares of publicly traded stock at a price below the current market value (CMV) per share. This buying method is a practice of investment firms, mutual funds, and other large, accredited investors.
These two definitions should be enough to discourage any rational person from putting their money in the markets.
The big unwind is already starting. See this story on CNN:
“Hedge fund failure slams Credit Suisse, Nomura and other banks”
A financial crisis is a break in the chain of payments. Forced selling of $billions owned by hedge fund Archegos looks like a serious break. Is it this year’s Long Term Capital Management disaster?
A new panic might slow down Uncle Sam’s psychopathic drive to war on Russia, China, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.
There are at least six countries whose territory is claimed by China. Ruling: World Court, which does not have the power to restrain China.
Here is an idea for the US when it addresses China about Taiwan: ‘the Chinese side may have the idea that the US opposes the unification of Taiwan with the Mainland. We do not, as long as this is the freely expressed will of the people living on Taiwan. This is unlikely to happen while China remains a single party authoritarian regime because we know only a minority of Chinese in Taiwan, or Hong Kong, would so choose.
Possibly this is also true of the Mainland Chinese but
we won’t know until it is safe for them to say so.’
This is a great piece, and I overall agree with your analysis, but the timing is far from certain. It’s really hard to call the top to a bubble. Just looking at how fast SPACs expanded, you could easily have called 2020 the top. But then SPACs have blown through that in just the first few months of this year. Who’s to say it won’t explode further through the rest of the year?
The counter-story to what you point out is that the ultimate bagholder, this time around, isn’t some YOLO’ing daytrader, or even the VCs and their partners-in-crime the investment banks. It’s the Fed. The Fed wasn’t dumping a trillion dollars every month into an already red-hot asset market back in 1999. The punters are fairly small fry compared to the trillions that the Fed is dumping that are then being levered up by hedge funds and IBs into a virtuous cycle.
The only reason interest rates are increasing now is because the Fed is okay with that happening. the minute Wall St. throws a tantrum (i.e. when the stock market declines start hurting people that matter), the Fed will step in, push interest rates back down, and Biden will send out a bunch of stimmy checks to distract people from the trillions that they’re throwing at Wall St. at the same time. A virtuous cycle indeed…
So bottomline is that this bubble, unlike the 1999 bubble, is purely a Fed-driven spectacle. Redditors and VCs are only the instruments of Fed policy. The bubble won’t crash until the Fed is okay with it crashing, and they’ve done nothing to indicate that time is near.
“The bubble won’t crash until the Fed is okay with it crashing, and they’ve done nothing to indicate that time is near.”
You are still assuming that the Fed can actually prevent a collapse. If yields are increasing because CPI inflation is out of control, then there isn’t much the Fed can do. At that point it would be game over imo.
Do you really think the Fed is that powerful? Honest question. I mean, at what point will they be ineffective at kicking the can down the road… I wonder.
As long as the world accepts the greenback (Fed note) at these values. Every time they print a $100 bill, they make $98.
Warning: you will find a lot of younger folks saying this can’t happen while we have nukes, aircraft carriers etc. not knowing that the dollar almost collapsed in 1978, requiring the US to issue bonds denominated in Swiss francs.
A lot of cards monte.
Just look at LC, Lending Club. AARK started taking a position 2 or 3 weeks ago. For a while the price went up like a rocket, but after reaching a 52 week high of 21 plus, it’s now down to around 16.
Hopefully the Eurodollar market will blow soon so that we can get the party started.
I think taxes have a lot to do with the strategy of getting out now. The new administration is keen on taxing the rich and who owns most of this junk right now, they do. They are taking to heart the promise of increased taxes on capital gains and estates, and panicking early.
Do people really panic at the thought of their children having to pay taxes on the money they inherit?
Don’t the rich setup trusts to avoid inheritance taxes anyhow?
What makes you think they won’t tax the tax shelters too. They are going after the big pots of gold first.
Most middle class people don’t have tax shelters and will lose a big chunk of their inheritances to taxes with the loss of the stepped up basis. This is a not in your face tax increase most taxpayers won’t notice, until they get hit with it. That’s the kind of tax, coward politicians like.
The first 11 million of the estate tax is not taxed. I don’t think many in the middle class are worth that much.
“The new administration is keen on taxing the rich”……. let me add: as long as they themselves are not part of the “taxed rich”.
“Bubbles are highly unstable—if they’re not inflating, they’re usually bursting—there isn’t really a middle option.”
The crypto PONZI seems to be ignoring this.
It seems to me as long as I have been reading the Wolf Reports (3 years or so), the majority of the opinions of the readers is the markets are going to crash. Their forecasts are always right, but their timing needs a lot of work.
My goodness, but don’t we ‘Muricans love our casinos and lotteries, with every ‘new game’ that appears on the floor???
Well, our time is much better spent our in the casinos when we all know average-remunerative ‘work’ is just for suckers, right?
may we all find a better day.
More inclined to think that money coming out of low level ponzis will rotate into the top level (TSLA). Wasn’t Amazon a ponzi? Wonder also if those zero cost locked up shares are able to leverage/hedge their gains somewhere else. You can short after 30 days? The stock goes up 1000% put a short on it. The point of leverage in this global economy is that the money will never disappear. Eventually the Fed will taper, by that point the global economy and bitcoin will be the entity where (private) money (debt) is created. Then the Fed can withdraw to diddle with climate change, take a victory lap and retire from their role as market manipulators.