Archegos Implosion is a Sign of Massive Stock Market Leverage that Stays Hidden until it Blows Up and Hits the Banks

Banks, as prime brokers and counterparties to the hedge fund, are eating multi-billion-dollar losses as they try to get out of these secretive stock derivative positions.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
The implosion of an undisclosed hedge fund, now widely reported to be Archegos Capital Management, is hitting the stocks of banks that served as prime brokers to the fund. The highly leveraged derivative positions, based on stocks, had blown up spectacularly. Banks get into these risky leveraged deals because they generate enormous amounts of profit – until they blow up and banks get hit as counterparties.
Credit Suisse [CS] is down 13% at the moment in US trading after it warned this morning that “a significant US-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and certain other banks,” and that it and “a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions,” and that the loss resulting from this exit “could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results.” The bank deemed it “premature to quantify” the loss.
Nomura Holdings [NMR] is down 14% at the moment in US trading after it warned this morning that “an event occurred that could subject one of its US subsidiaries to a significant loss arising from transactions with a US client.” It estimated the loss from this one client at “approximately $2 billion, based on market prices as of March 26.”
As Credit Suisse pointed out, “a number of other banks” are also involved as counterparties to that one unnamed hedge fund, and have been trying to get out of these positions since last week.
Deutsche Bank got out of its positions unscathed, according to a spokesman, cited by the Wall Street Journal, perhaps because it was properly hedged: “We are managing down the immaterial remaining client positions, on which we do not expect to incur any loss,” he said.
Last week, Archegos – which manages the wealth of former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang and his family – received margin calls from these banks that forced it to liquidate its positions. Last week alone, not counting the liquidations today, sales approached $30 billion, according to sources of the Wall Street Journal.
In a margin call, the broker as lender demands that the client put up more collateral if the price of a leveraged position has dropped sharply. If the client fails to do that, the lender will sell the securities to recover the amount owed. But in this case, the sale of the collateral wasn’t nearly enough to cover what is owed, and the banks eat the losses.
Heavily involved in these liquidations were the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Chinese companies, such as Baidu, GSX Techedu, Tencent Music, and shares of US media companies such as Discovery and ViacomCBS. And their shares, after skyrocketing since last March, collapsed.
ViacomCBS [VIAC] has collapsed by 54% in five trading days, including today. But after the ludicrous surge – quadrupling between early August and March 22, and multiplying by 10 since the March 2020 low, amid general market mania – shares are now back where they’d been only two months ago…
The forced liquidations became apparent last week with the sale of huge blocks of shares, including shares of Discovery and ViacomCBS, by Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and other banks, amid swirling rumors that a hedge fund had collapsed.
The positions “may have topped $50 billion,” but those weren’t actual stocks, but derivatives based on stocks, called Contracts for Difference (CFD), and Archegos may have never owned any of the underlying stocks, according to Bloomberg this morning, citing people familiar with the matter. The size of the fund remains unclear, but before all this transpired, it was estimated to have grown to $5 billion to $10 billion, by riding these leveraged trades to the top.
It is also unclear what remains of the fund at this point, but one thing we already know: Some of the losses were eaten by the banks.
A CFD is a contract between the trader, such as Archegos, and the broker such as Credit Suisse, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, etc. It’s a type of equity swap. Leverage can be huge, and trading is opaque and does not involve an exchange, but takes place between the trader and the broker or a market maker or between parties. In the US, CFDs are illegal for retail traders, but not for hedge funds.
The fact that Archegos’ positions were derivatives, rather than actual stocks, allowed it to build large stakes – some of them giving it exposure to over 10% to these companies’ shares – without having to disclose those stakes to regulators, which it would have had to do with regular stock positions of that magnitude. This allowed Archegos’ exposure to those shares to remain anonymous until the trades blew up.
The secretive nature of these trades had the effect that the prime brokers to the fund, such as Credit Suisse, didn’t know about the large-scale involvement of other prime brokers, such as Nomura, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs. And when they figured it out, it was too late. And last week, when the forced selling started, each prime broker wasn’t alone in unwinding the positions but was doing so against the other prime brokers trying to do the same thing.
This blowup is one more sign of just how much leverage has been built up during this market mania, and how exposed investment banks are to this leverage. How many more hedge funds need to blow up before the banks, in their role as prime brokers to these hedge funds, are beginning to sing the blues, while trying to get out of a myriad of positions?
That the stock market leverage is huge – after a year of central-bank money printing that blew away all prior records – became clear with the only timely measure of stock market leverage that we have, margin debt. It only covers a small part of the overall stock market leverage, but it is reported monthly, unlike the other forms of stock market leverage that are not reported at all, or are reported piecemeal by brokers in their annual reports, or are only reported when they blow up.
And Margin debt, ladies and gentlemen, jumped in a historic manner, by 50% from a year ago, the most ever, to the most ever. Read… Stock Market Leverage Spikes in Historic Manner: Another WTF Chart of a Zoo that Has Gone Nuts
That’s strange. My brokerage margin rules force me to take a loss so they are protected, but if you are a billionaire the broker gets to share in the fun.
Take a loss in what sense though? Send you a nasty letter demanding you pay? What if you can’t?
Archegos is insolvent at this point. The banks can’t get blood from a stone.
They require my balance be enough to cover any loss on margined shares, and I can’t do enough margin buying to get (them) in trouble. No need for a nasty letter, they will be covered. Apparently margin rules for the little fish are different than the whales.
What I also find amazing is that via derivatives or other leverage techniques, a person could control over 10% of a companies shares, and not be required to file a 13-F with the SEC. This is truly frightening and could easily destabilize (crash) markets. Just when you thought there couldn’t be another Long Term Capital Management, leave it to the investment banks to bend the rules to set up the next meltdown.
“a person could control over 10% of a companies shares, and not be required to file a 13-F with the SEC.”
Not 100% sure but I think the reason is that the hedge funds don’t actually get voting control over actual shares…in essence, they are simply contracting with the banks (who in theory should be laying off some/most/all of the financial risk on third parties) to get/give money depending upon the price movements of the underlying shares.
And the “middle man” banks allow the hedge funds high leverage (small upfront money can control larger amounts, but at the cost of faster margin calls on smaller adverse price movements).
So why would banks be exposed…because 1) they never actually found a counterparty to offset some/all of the hedge funds’ position or 2) the hedge fund failed its margin call…leaving the banks as intermediaries/de facto clearinghouses to make good on shortfall to third party counterweight on trade.
So why did Viacom (the “underlying” whose actual shares were not being traded – but whose share prices formed the basis of the hedge fund-bank contract) fall?
Likely because one or more of the parties involved (hedge fund – contracting bank – third party risk layoff) were long Viacom in order to partially hedge the trade…but when the share price went against expectations, the Viacom shares had to be liquidated very, very, very quickly (thus the price drop).
If I am correct, this is less a story about actual share control and more a story about the big banks still operating as de facto custom derivative clearinghouses (or incomplete clearinghouses) rather than simply deposit takers/loan makers.
(I had thought post 2008 reforms had limited such activity and/or greatly increased their disclosure obligations in this area…but those regulations may have been aborted/derailed by the banks in the following 10 years).
I also thought these big banks’ custom derivative operations had been ringfenced off from more normal bank operations (so the main bank could not be endangered by a failed subsidiary dealing in derivatives).
The secretive nature of these CFD contracts means that hedge funds can enter into many of them and the banks do not know. Thus, after whatever remains is taken by other banks, some banks may get squat.
I know that banks are already in deep guano, which is clear since the “Federal” Reserve cartel that they own would not have ventured out of its concealment through lies, pretending to be a government agency, to GIFT them $2 TRILLION dollars for their uncollectible mortgage backed securities recently otherwise. How many more hits can they take, since they are probably legally insolvent and their “Federal” Reserve may not be able to funnel unlimited trillions to them?
Their own derivatives’ bets are apparently GINORMOUS and the numbers reported are almost unbelievable: it is unbelievable that any legitimate, financial institution could be so reckless and corrupt as to make such GINORMOUS gambling bets. When will the Lehman Brothers moment arrive?
I personally am switching all that I own to conservative positions in companies likely to undergo only limited stock price collapses. The predicted stock market collapse may occur this year when the next hedge fund takes a dive.
Read about some billionaires’ recent changes in their investments. The banksters’ derivatives and other gambles are reportedly way TOO GINORMOUS for the US government to again bail them out by itself.
Problem isn’t leverage it’s stocks that go down. No stock should ever go – down. Some may not go up as fast as others. Fact you are unwinding a winning position, no one ever went broke taking profits. Banks are involved, where is the SEC? Doug Nolands piece this week is about Turkey, and their debt which is deeply embedded in the EU and by extension Am banking system, and since the NYSE is never the problem, opened down 1/2% back to even, these cross border trades in EM currencies (Tiger Asia?) sounds like the problem. Margin calls are made after rogue asteroid hits earth.
SEC is no different to Security industry, as FAA to Aviation industry!
Foxes are picked from the same industries to manage the corresponding (hen houses) industries. The treasury Secy always from one of the BIG investment banks!
The whole Federal regulatory apparatus is captive to the industries for DECADES! Just sickening!
If you owe $10,000 to the bank, you have a problem. If you owe $10,000,000 the bank has a problem
Depends on the amount of capital the bank has obviously. If the bank’s capital is 2 billion then 10 million might not be a problem. Also there’s all sorts of ways banks can protect themselves, like asking for collateral.
Monkey, if the collateral is heading down the toilet bowl, the banks are left holding a very empty bag. Capital ratios are a joke right now, the banks have been given every leeway to not meet certain requirements to keep the party going.
Understood. I am just saying in theory banks can protect themselves. They just chose not to, because of both regulatory capture as well as competition.
.
Might be interesting to know what kind of leverage,
I noted in Wikipedia that Cyprus, where many CFD are sold, they LIMITED the leverage to two percent.
.
” In the US, CFDs are illegal for retail traders, but not for hedge funds.”
Another WTF moment.
Just the start. Anybody with any bank lending background knows in his/her gut right now that after a decade of low rates and a rapidly evolving real estate and business environment that banks are hiding billions and billions in rotten loans. Loans that might appear solvent but the collateral is depreciated significantly. Just waiting for a push to fall over.
They’re booking forbearance as “performing.” Welcome to Bullsh!t World.
But the govt can just bail. The key thing to watch this time is the politics – there are lots of workers who graduated into the GFC and saw how the bailouts worked out (asset owners got rich, they became rent/debt slaves). In my opinion, they are not going to support the same thing again. The bankers and politicians will say there is no other option, but the disillusioned will vote Trump/Bernie/etc, if that person is saying there is.
THAT is how it comes crashing down. I’m convinced if it wasn’t for the growing cohort that is on the losing side of all these plays that they can basically keep it going forever. There is no market for this stuff now – that ended a decade ago. But there is still a democracy, and I can’t see this surviving that process. Those at the bottom are not going to vote to get shoved into the bottom of the Ponzi scheme so that a bunch of billionaires can tumble out of the top.
Depth Charge said the other day in another article that he thinks the “elites” have overplayed their hand here. I agree with him, and I agree with you.
I liken what the elites are doing to sticking your finger in a bird cage because you think it’s funny to watch their reaction. You keep doing it, and eventually you’ll get bitten.
The elites have tried to steal as much of the nation’s wealth as possible, all while pushing and pushing against the middle class. Eventually, the little guy being pushed will be pushed too far, and he’ll explode.
I think the end of this game is closer than anyone wishes to acknowledge.
The fact that Bill Hwang, who was convicted of insider trading about 10 years ago is allowed to get so over levered shows me that the sales people at GS and CS are ruling the roost over the compliance departments.
The other way around. In terms of Wall Street, an insider trading conviction is a badge of honor and an official sign that you understand how it works.
LOL!
Maybe they should get tattoos of dollar bill tears under their eyes like real gangstas.
The more ink you have on your face the higher your status. Gives a whole new meaning to The Blue Man Group, and cheaper than a Ferrari.
In the real world, compliance departments are the ball gagged guy from Pulp Fiction. Or the vinyl suited dude made to live in the steamer trunk.
Is Tweetypie Hwang the Canary in the financial mine?
My hedge is to triple my garden space.
FYI.
On March 22, 2021, ViacomCBS announced plans to sell $3 billion worth of new stock.
ViacomCBS is already in debt up to its eyeballs.
Maybe that share sale/dilution was the first domino.
Those darn vaccines again like gremlins causing all these financial bubbles. If only we could get inflation up over 2% so we could start doing some real job creation.
After the 2008 debacle, how could the fed or whoever
is in charge let this and other opacities continue.
When the addict is the drug dealer, this is what you get.
The same Fed that recently approved Buy! Buy! Buy! backs for banks.
That timbers is MMT — Moron Monetary Theory — applied.
FYI
Warren Buffett pretty much exited banks in 4Q2020…
The stock market is up on this great news.
And meanwhile, the housing market is partying like 1999. Now with active media cheerleading, just saw an article about a house in suburbs of DC with 88 offers, mostly all cash.
Thank you media, let’s just keep pumping the insanity bubble up more. Buy NFTs now, while they are cheap, buy Cryptos now, while they are cheap, ditto, real estate, ditto stocks…. cause the arrow only goes from lower left to upper right…. ever.
Hey I have some digitized dog shit I like to put on the NFT market, anyone interested? It’s absolutely rare and one of a kind, there will never be the exact same pile of dog shit like this pile again… ever.
Yep. One in the SF Chronicle about a house in suburban Sacramento fielding 122 offers! Sold in 3 hours.
And you think this normal? Somebody needs this house to price at the selling price.
No. I don’t think this is normal. I think it’s insane. The other odd thing is the seller settled on a buyer for $450k (listed @ $399k) but there was at least one other offer at over $500k. I can only guess that the accepted offer waived contingencies and will have to put some money into it.
Obviously the house was priced too low! (we are still at $125/sq.ft. here on the north side of Houston).
Please send more California people with CASH!
Don’t listen to Anthony! Keep your California out of my Texas.
I’d say a cash offer is less indicative of a bubble than highly leveraged, speculative offers.
Still bad, but could be worse.
Most of them have probably just cashed up what they know will be worthless bubble assets into semi-worthless fiat. They are now trying to get rid of the fiat.
That could be. But, much of the “wealth effect” doesn’t come from people actually liquidating their stocks to buy other things. Because of course, if any significant number of people “cashed out,” the values would plummet. What people often do is spend their OTHER money (cash savings, job income, etc.) because they feel emboldened by their stock portfolio “cushion.”
That’s why I always say that the wealth effect is ephemeral. It’s not actually creating wealth, all it’s doing is pulling consumption/growth forward. Once the bubble pops, people reduce their consumption, as the stock “cushion” is gone.
One could argue a number of ways that the only things cheap right now be silver and gold…
A 40% dealer premium on an ounce of silver is far from cheap. It’s laughable.
Do option trading on Silver ETFs and make $ in both directions!
Why buy when you can trade!? Same with gold!
“Do option trading on Silver ETFs and make $ in both directions!
Why buy when you can trade!? Same with gold!”
Because I’m not a gambler. So I am sitting this ridiculous situation out.
The Great Fed Swami Powell recently proclaimed that there has been a ‘very strong rebound’ in housing market, but he soothingly notes that: “So there’s a one-time shift in demand that we think will get satisfied – also that will call forth supply and we think those price increases are unlikely to be sustained.”
This is just the tip of the Derivatives Iceberg, and the U.S. and global financial systems are the Titanic headed for certain disaster. It is estimated that the total outstanding financial derivatives in the world are in excess of $400 Trillion. If just 3% of these very opaque and highly leveraged instruments implode and lose just 50% of their values in a matter of days, that is $6 Trillion coming out of the hides of investment banks, hedge funds, and global investors. Not an insignificant sum. Capital ratios are very thin right now, thank you S.E.C. the Fed, and bank regulators (an oxymoron if there ever was one).
That these instruments trade under the radar is not surprising. If the Average Joe Investor knew how much dynamite was laying on the railroad tracks, he or she would have taken the bus to Cash and Out long before this. But Average Joe is dancing to the tune of record margin debt, so he or she does not want grim reality to ruin the party. BUT REALITY IS STARTING TO COME HOME.
This is just one Black Swan in a flock of Black Swans that have the potential to darken the Spring sky. The monumental shift in overall confidence in these trades is already underway; the exit door to the burning theater is about to get jammed with “NOTHING DONE” TRADES.
Be more like angry hippo moment than black swan moment if anything like that happens…
Drevitatives trades are highly opaque and at the mercy of industry owned and decided by ISDA, just like CFD, visible few big players.
B/c Trillions involved only very entities are privy to know unless a big ‘shark’ like LEH or GS, is in trouble! They will lie and cover over it as long as they can! Read the questionable actions of ISDA during GFC!
Wonder why Germany-Deutcsh bank is still listed!?
Good article Wolf and I’m curious what the underlying equity, and or “bet” that caused Archegos to fold?
I speculate that other hedge funds made the same or similar “bets” and believe there has to more to come.
This Just came out from Bloomberg:
“What might be the largest margin call in history is causing consternation among those on Wall Street worried about hidden leverage and its potential to fry the financial system. The forced selling of more than $20 billion of apparently swap-linked shares at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital has triggered a hunt for other areas of excess—from margin debt to options and bloated balance sheets—after stocks at the center of the fiasco plunged and investment banks warned of losses. Hwang’s travails are portrayed as everything from a long-overdue market comeuppance to an isolated case of risk-taking run amok. The blowup is an example of “leverage gone wrong,” said Sameer Samana of Wells Fargo, and perhaps an ominous sign of things to come. Nevertheless, the rising fear through the weekend that Monday would end in calamity was answered with something closer to a whimper. The S&P 500 Index was barely registering the weekend’s tribulations, its 57% rally since March 2020 intact. —David E. Rovella”
The CBS Viacom (VIAC) stock closing price is below its 1995 high. The sell off has been linked to derivatives and/or margin debt. CBS is one of the most popular TV networks.
Lehman Brothers was involved in issuing CDS. These credit default swaps insured purchasers against mortgage defaults. The real estate market was hot for so long, people did not believe prices would ever go down. People defaulted on mortgages and gave the keys to their homes to the banks. The CDS derivatives written by Lehman Bros. failed. Lehman Bros. was bankrupt before the Federal government could prop up the financial sector.
Citigroup is down more than 85% from its 2007 high as a result of its exposure to the real estate market recession.
When the (derivatives) counter parties to other ‘counter’ parties’ liability and ins coverage DON”T match out, the trouble starts. like LEH in 2008!
Before LEH, first Bear Sterns ghot into trouble! May be something else is going on, there!?
yes, but why doesn’t the media tell us what CFD security they held that was over-leveraged resulting in the liquidation of other securities. It’s like telling a story without a main character.
Tony,
Some of those underlying stocks are listed in the article, including one with a chart (Viacom).
The margin call from the CFD triggered the liquidation of the other assets, e.g. VIAC, BIDU, etc. It was a forced liquidation after the fact. Something has to trigger a margin call in order for a broker to liquidate other positions in your portfolio.
What I mean to say is Goldman caught wind of this guy using up all this leverage and then triggered the sell off….they had to have known…and then all the big banks margin called Hwang. What’s also funny is they literally did business with this clown back in the day and still let him have credit!
Reading this article reminds me of a title of another article I was reading on a housing blog
“The Moral Hazard Has Created The Belief You Can’t Lose”
Certainly feels this way until stuff like this give you a little glimpse that the other direction can happen and gravity maybe do exist..
Maybe this is why houses are selling for insane prices, they are the underlying asset, in a CFD. If the house prices don’t go up, the margin calls can start. This would explain offers in the thousands over asking and the over a hundred offers on a house. Hedge funds can afford this if they are not paying the insurance premium on a CDS. Anything to keep the prices up. For sure real estate agents would collaborate.
Don’t be silly, Petunia…those houses and their buyers obviously must have been vaccinated and that’s why their prices are going up. Powell practically said so.
The collateral for the Global mkts the current value of which is 6 times the Global GDP are various ‘derivatives’ built on (borrowed debt+leverage) the ‘assumed’ value of the stocks/bonds. This illusion lasts as long as perception for THAT is supported by Fed & other CBers!
The party will go on, NOT until the punch bowl taken away. Fed’s permanent PUT is here to continue that!
Since house prices are set on the margin, you only have to buy a single house for an inflated price to raise the value of the entire neighborhood. It doesn’t take many inflated sales to distort an entire marketplace.
Phoeneix, high reward = high risk. However, if you fail so spectacularly that you threaten the financial system the debt serfs will pick up the tab. I think Donald Trump explained that principle in the The Art of The Comeback.
“Give me a place to stand and with a lever I will move the whole world.” – Archimedes
Right up until it turns out that the guy who sold Archimedes the lever swapped in a cheap inferior lever instead of the one he ordered.
Then the lever snaps, the whole world goes rolling off uncontrolled into chaos except for Archimedes, who is only taking a hit on the cost of his broken stick.
Wolf,
Thanks for explaining but two points didn’t make sense after reading the article:
1) If the prime brokers are counterparties to Archegos, then shouldn’t Archegos’s collapse result in a massive fortune for the counterparties (like Credit Suisse and other banks)?
2) The instrument being traded is CFD, right? Why or how does that result in the collapse of underlying stocks like VIAC?
Both very good questions.
Let’s speculate and step through it.
1) Archegos (Arch Egos?) was long Viacom. but with heavy leverage (ie, a small adverse price move would force quick margin call).
2) Banks had financed Archegos trade *and* were initial counterparties (didn’t have time to find 3rd party trade opposite…in fact, maybe *never* found independent counterparty for all potential trade liability).
3) Unexpected Viacom share issuance/dilution hits share price, which in turn triggers massive margin call on levered Archegos.
4) To try and meet margin call on Viacom long derivative trade, Archegos forced to liquidate *actual* shareholdings (not long derivatives) including Viacom maybe (this would be counterproductive . since it would push Viacom further down…but in existential crisis Archego may have thought Viacom liquidation would work at some ratio of share sales/margin call rqmt.)
5) So all this activity (share sales-dilution, derivative margin call liquidation) pushes Viacom down quite a bit.
6) Archego can’t meet margin call and goes under. But if bank is still partial counterparty, then bank is out money too because Archego went under owing bank money.
7) So Viacom might take hit even though its own shares were never involved (maybe) with initial derivative trade (due to impact on portfolio valuations of third parties who *do* hold Viacom actual shares.).
8) And bank is out money because (it never laid off all derivative trade counterparty risk) and now failed Archegos cannot pay bank what it is owed (even though bank was on right side of trade).
Just guessing here to try and make sense of it all.
Please explain why the comment to the obvious flaw in your argument was deleted. The selloff you hang your hat on was virus lockdown induced. Asserting otherwise and cancelling dissent is disingenuous to say the least.
The truth shall win out,
Before you accuse me of having deleted your comment that you posted under the name of Charles Ponzi, at least have the intelligence of checking under the correct article. You’re looking under the wrong article. Now go back and look under the right article (the Ponzi article), and you will find your comment. Sheesh.
Tough crowd, huh Wolf? I admit it has taken me some time to get used to your rules as well, but I’m still trying. I do enjoy your analysis so am trying to stay on the right side of things.
IMHO
The value and the direction of the BET (up or down) went AWRY for one or more parties, when VIAC lost nearly 50%, suddenly!
May Be Wolf can comment more!
Early estimates say 6 billion loss across banks.
So did anyone win $6 billion?
That does not matter. Banks losing billions matter because that’s usually how crises start.
The planets are definitely starting to move.
How much more pain can Deutsche Bank take?
Merkle must have their back.
Will this be the final straw before the election in Germany? She’s on a straw already.
Wolf,
Thanks Wolf, so this is the so called dark pools. The pools no one knows about,until now, even more! SEC. looking to delist Chinese stocks, Viacom/CBS looking to sell shares at such an inflated price certainly caused some of this unwind IMO.