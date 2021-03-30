In Housing Market Gone Nuts, Condo Prices Sag in San Francisco Bay Area, Hover in 3-Year Range in New York, Rise at Half Speed in Los Angeles

But low-tier prices of single-family houses in the vast New York City metro explode by 15%, powered by fleeing Manhattanites?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The headlines are everywhere: The housing market has gone nuts with silly bidding wars and ludicrous price increases. Record low interest rates last year and $3 trillion of the Fed’s miracle moolah triggered that phenomenon, along with people leaving some big expensive cities for the suburbs, outer areas, and distant places, whose prices soared under the influx, while many leavers haven’t yet put their vacant old homes on the market, hoping to ride up the price surge, thereby constraining inventory for sale. But not all things are equal, as we’ll see with condos and houses by price tiers in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and the New York City metro, based on today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index.
San Francisco Bay Area condo prices sag.
Condo prices in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area dropped 1.2% in January from December, the eighth month in a row of month-to-month declines. The index is down 1.5% from January last year, down 5.1% from the peak in May 2020, and roughly back where it had first been in February 2018:
The Case-Shiller Index for “San Francisco” covers the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay). It doesn’t cover the southern part of Silicon Valley, including San Jose, and the largest portions of the North Bay (Wine Country counties of Sonoma and Napa) and Solano County.
In San Francisco county, condos are the majority of the market. In the other counties, houses are the majority.
Quite a few people have moved from San Francisco to the outer regions of the Bay Area. The move to Marin County cancels out because it is included in the index. But people have also moved to the other counties that are not included in the index, such as Sonoma County, whose housing market is red hot in part due to the influx of people from San Francisco.
Prices of all single-family houses in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area, ticked up 0.2% in January from December and rose 9.5% year-over-year. By price tiers:
- Low-tier prices (black line) fell 0.4% in January from December, the first month-to-month decline since 2019, after having surged the most in 2020. The January drop reduced the year-over-year gain to 10.8% (from 11.4% in December)
- High-tier prices remained flat with December, and were up 7.9% year-over-year.
- Mid-tier prices rose 0.4% in January from December and were up 10.8% year-over-year.
Los Angeles condo prices left behind by house prices.
Prices of single-family houses in the Los Angeles metro rose 1.0% in January from December and 10.8% from January 2020. By price tiers, different trajectories become apparent:
Low-tier house prices show by far the largest surges during booms and by far the largest plunges during busts, having collapsed by 56% from the peak of Housing Bubble 1 to the bottom of the Housing Bust. Since then, they have skyrocketed 163%, nearly quadrupling since January 2000. In January, low-tier prices surged 1.4% from December and 10.4% year-over-year.
High-tier house prices are the least volatile. They have “not even tripled” (this sounds nuts) since January 2000. During the Housing Bust, they plunged only “33%” and since then have risen “only” 84%. In January, they rose 0.9% from December and 8.7% from a year ago.
Condo prices rose 0.6% from the prior month and 5.2% year-over-year, about half the rate of the year-over-year price gains for mid-tier and low-tier houses.
New York City metro condo prices still range-bound.
The Case-Shiller Index for New York City covers New York City and numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. This is a vast and diverse market.
Condo prices in the area rose by 0.5% in January from December and are up 1.7% year-over-year, remaining in the same narrow range since January 2018, speckled with some bigger moves up and down:
But prices of low-tier houses in the New York metro in January jumped 1.4% from December and 14.9% year-over-year. This includes houses in lower-cost areas of the market where Manhattan leavers have scurried to, thereby driving up prices.
Mid-tier house prices jumped 11.2% year-over-year. High-tier house prices jumped 11.3%; it is just over the past few months that high-tier prices began to exceed the peak of Housing Bubble 1. But condos did not participate in the price surges that houses reveled in.
The chart is on the same scale as the equivalent charts for Los Angeles and San Francisco, to show just how much faster prices have surged over the years in the two California metros than in the New York City metro. But since 2020, house prices in the New York metro are on fire across the board, though condos are not:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It is interesting to note that the new proposed tax increases, if it holds for couples making more that $400,000 a year, will hit these most bubble markets the hardest.
I have also not heard any proposals to do away with the SALT deduction limitations which, again, hits these most bubble cities the hardest.
And yes, fundamentals don’t have much to do with anything anymore.
Per “TheHill” today on SALT changes:
A growing number of House Democrats are threatening to withhold support from President Biden’s $3 trillion infrastructure proposal over a tax provision affecting state and local taxes.
Democrats from high-tax blue states are insisting on the repeal of a rule that limits state and local tax (SALT) deductions to $10,000, which was enacted as part of the 2017 tax law signed by President Trump to help offset the cost of some of the tax cuts in the package.
Reps. Thomas Suozzi (N.Y.), Bill Pascrell (N.J.) and Josh Gottheimer (N.J.) on Tuesday issued a joint statement vowing to oppose any efforts to change the tax code unless the SALT deduction is restored.
well they may eliminate SALT but they will bring back AMT. bringing back AMT effectively eliminates the upside from the SALT deduction.
SALT deduction has existed for forever. The 2017 law was to directly punish those states. You can’t complain that they are fighting back.
Nuts is the flavor of the century. When will this ever end? The way things look and how often I have seen these housing bubbles from Wolf over the last couple of years comparing bubble 1 to where we are at now, I just have to guess not in my lifetime and I am in my mid 40s
Guess it’s too much to ask for trying to find a decent place to buy to raise a family without being in debt forever, overpay for a POS and time the market to perfection..What an Amercian Dream
It’s called the American Dream because you must be asleep to believe it – George Carlin
Timing helps, I bought my place in 2010 at fire sale prices. Now with prices up and interest rates down if you buy you should be sure you are going to live there for a long time. Otherwise wait until prices correct.
Even with Covid and WFH the high end areas are still going to demand a price for the quality of living. People self sort and the more highly educated and earning folks are not going to be happy living in fly over land if their neighbors have not evolved in the past 50 years, despite the fact they could have more house there. There is more to life than money.
True, we passed over a lot of properties. We are willing to pay a premium for a nice neighborhood if the comps are just a little out of whack. But I’m not paying an extra 150,000 for a house that sold 2 years ago for 500,000 that has 50,000 of upgrades, in an undesirable part of town. I can’t stomach it, even if potential rents check out.
I’d rather wait this one out. My wife won’t let me buy the inexpensive pockets of land I want, so I’m stuck renting.
My sentiment exactly. Just because I can afford it doesn’t mean I should. Not overpaying for a piece of crap place over way above value. Some of the Redfin listings in SoCal areas like Sherman Oaks or OC are pure comedy gold. 800sq ft, built in the 50s and looks like nothing was done to it since then asking $1.3M. Just because you can pay for it, doesn’t mean you should. Just like I can easily take a dump in the middle of the street but probably should.
That’s the whole con about this real estate boom, keep that supply low and it’s always low, low in 2008, 2015, 2020, super super low now. They are just copying a page out of Rolex….forever in a supply crunch so prices will get jacked up forever. Unfortunately, unlike a Rolex, kind of need housing to raise my family.
Sounds like you might be one of the highly educated and high earning folks.
Phoneix_Ikki— we’re in the same boat. Keep chins up, I’m betting on us being the beneficiaries when all this overpaying hysteria blows up. Good luck to you.
What happens if everyone starts selling just as everyone started buying a year ago… started slow… and then it took off as people realized benefits of low rates. Now that benefits are mostly played out, will people shift to selling to capture the gains in housing all at once? Or will everyone just keep rushing to buy even though there is no longer any benefit to rush?
I can rent for under 3000 or I can put down 20%- 30% + closing to pay 3,000-4,300 on a mortgage.
If I love the house and feel I could live there more than five years, then yes. But that isn’t happening.
What I found interesting is there is also low inventory in physical gold and a 90-120 premium on each oz. The man on the phone said bars are not worth buying because they are hard to get rid of…
The only thing there is a lot of is bitcoin, tesla, and gamestop
There is talk about increasing the SALT deduction limits, but it does not look like it will be eliminated as that would definately be a huge tax break for the top 1%.
What is much, much more facinating for housing and all capital gains future taxes is the Senate Sensible Taxation and Equity Promotion (STEP) Act, which I think could pass this year.
The “STEP” act limits tax free status on capital gains for house capital gains up to $500,000, then you pay 39.6% if you have capital gains over $1million. The STEP act does not allow any step up basis on any capital gains for stocks, farms, land, valuables, etc beyond $1 million. So for example if a farmer has a 90 acre corn field they want to give to their son, and it is worth $12,000 per acre, the son will be paying 39.6% capital gains tax on the amount over $1 million. To be nice, Uncle Sam has proposed allowing 15 years for the son to pay those taxes, because for a few hundred acres, it would be hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxes due. Ironically, the last stimulus had $5 billion to pay off “Socially disadvanted” farmer USDA loans 100%. Talk about some extreme bills, one pays everything off for some farmers, the other takes 40% away from others. Govt picking winners and losers, that is what govt’s role is now and I think it will end in tears as at some point people will be tired of winning or losing depending on what flavor of law is passed each and every two to four year election cycle. At some point, we are all going to need multiple personal assistants to keep up with team red and team blue rule changes, not very productive use of our limited time on this Earth, is it?
Search CNBC today for “Senate Democrats propose capital-gains tax at death with $1 million exemption”
In the end, why worry about getting ahead as unless you reach that 0.1% status, the govt will find a way to nickle and dime it all way at some point, most likely when deceased. The top 0.1% will own everything of value via c-corporations with billions of legalized bribes via mafia lobby tactics. So the rest of us can just be healthcare, wage, and debt slaves and continute to be cogs in the corporate America wheel as both team Red and Team Blue are hellbent on making sure the bottom 99.9% own nothing of value, and if they do have something of value, it will be taxed so heavily while alive or it will have to be sold at a discount to Corporations at death…
Yort,
USDA loans are not just for farms and agricultural properties, they are used for homes in rural areas all over the US. It’s common for homes in the south, even in the cities, to qualify for these loans. These loans are popular with poor and minority borrowers, but many people use them. They are the ones who have been bailed out with this stimulus bill’s loan forgiveness.
I must have missed that. Loan forgiveness?
I bought my first home decades ago with such a loan. I only needed 5% down, which I could just do. It was a great start. I was very appreciative of the opportunity, otherwise I would have remained a renter.
According to one report, San Francisco’s housing price to annual rent ratio was 53 in 2020. 53 years worth of rent to buy a house.
No wonder some people would rather work remotely from Kokomo, IN than San Jose, CA.
Well, to really save money I could work remotely from San Quentin, but I don’t think I would enjoy it.
Lance, you bring up an interesting point. What exactly is the lifestyle difference between WFH in a cushy low security (white collar) prison ( if such a thing were legal) and WFH during a virus lockdown from a 250 square foot urban studio apartment. I guess with the latter you can order food but the former is free.
Alcatraz might be repurposed for that…communal living reminiscent of being in the military….but nice view of SFO.
Based on the old rule of a property being worth 10X the rent, most homes are overvalued. In my area, homes are valued for tax purposes at 30%+ more than the value implied by the rents.
1) RE is on sugar high.
2) Oct 1987 was the DOW backbone. 1998 was the DOW second backbone.
4) The DOW formed a H+S between 2000 and 2010/ 2011. // 2000 was the left shoulder, Oct 2007 was the head, and 2010 or Apr 2011 were suppose to be the right shoulder, according to Mr.Robert Prechter, but the DOW kept moving up.
5) Sugar was on sugar high between 1967 and Nov 1974. After Gamal Abdul Nasser got a heart attack, sugar is no longer on sugar high. It’s currently trading at 7, indicating that there is no inflation, like 1974 @47, as result of closing the Suez canal.
6) TY (US 10Y price) keep rising without any backbone since the 1980’s.
7) TY is the RE backbone. As long as TY is high, RE is on sugar high.
8) Europe NR is the lever that keep TY and RE on sugar high.
Interesting watching zillow prices. Prices are moving up very fast and zillow’s algorithms are unable to move prices up fast enough. Redfin’s are even worse. Their algorithms put too much weight on prices from a year ago and seem to be throwing out most recent sales as outliers … dumb algos.
It would interesting to examine mapped analysis of US 2019-20 migration patterns and numbers involved, broken down by income and county.
To put it in perspective:
Those who track these things tell us that the average American moves every 5 years.
According to Census Bureau, out of a population of 307,243,000, 35,918,000 Americans moved between 2012 and 2013– 11.69% of that total population. Of course it fluctuates year-to-year but that is a good benchmark to start with.
Furthermore, if there were that many and probably many more Americans moving during a terrible 2020 pandemic and recession, it begs the question of just how those extra jobs/wages and houses materialized in right places just in time for massive 2020 moves to greener pastures.
With millions on unemployment, many small and medium businesses on life support or closed permanently, and a labor force participation rate of only 61% (Sep 2020)–it is puzzling who is doing all this relocating and buying housing at nosebleed prices.
I haven’t seen an adequate explanation for this mystery yet.