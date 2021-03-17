Plastics & Semiconductor Shortages, Container Port Backlogs, the Texas Freeze Wreak Havoc on US Auto Manufacturing

Americans trying to buy a new vehicle will end up paying more.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The auto industry runs on far-flung supply chains and just-in-time inventories. Production is planned a long time in advance, and the whole industry is dependent on flawlessly operating supply chains. Cars are computers on wheels, with lots of plastic and thousands of semiconductors in each vehicle, controlling everything from the windows to all aspects of the entire powertrain, and of course the infotainment system. If a supplier runs out of just one kind of chip, they can’t build the component, and the vehicle cannot be assembled and the assembly plant has to shut down.
Then came the historic spike in demand for durable goods, powered by stimulus payments and the shift of consumer spending from services – flights, hotels, cruises, theaters, sports events, restaurants, and the like – to durable goods, such as appliances, laptops, video consoles, smartphones, computerized exercise equipment, and new vehicles. And they all have lots of semiconductors in them. And it had this effect:
Supply chain disruptions due to semiconductor shortages started dogging automakers and component makers late last year.
Then with impeccable timing in mid-February came the horrendous winter storm that rolled across a big part of the US and slammed into Texas, causing major blackouts for days, and other damage. Four semiconductor plants in Austin shut down; two of them, the Samsung plants, remain shut down to this day, pushing the chip shortage to the next level.
And now there are plastic shortages cropping up because petrochemical plants along the Gulf of Mexico shut down as a result of the Texas freeze, and many plants remain offline – thereby hitting the supply of plastics.
This came on top of the crippling turmoil in the shipping industry. Container ships are balling up near the ports along the West Coast for days and are not able to unload because ports are backlogged and are struggling with bottlenecks and other issues. With numerous container ships hung up, there is now a shortage of ships and containers in Asia for shipping goods to the US.
Automakers have announced plant shutdowns and production cuts because of the shortages of chips, components, and plastics, and damage to the assembly plants during the winter storm.
Honda said today that it would halt production next week at most of its five plants in the US and Canada. It blamed the chip shortages, supply chain issues – such as components hung up on container ships waiting off the coast – and the cold weather that resulted in broken pipes at some of its plants.
Toyota said today that it would halt production at assembly plants in North America. It blamed the shutdown of its plant in Kentucky on a shortage of petrochemicals. It also announced production cuts at the plant in Mexico that assembles the Tacoma pickup truck.
Volkswagen said this week that it lost production of about 100,000 cars worldwide due to the chip shortage, and that it is sitting a large backlog of unbuilt vehicles due to the chip shortages and the problems caused by the winter storm in Texas. It told the Wall Street Journal that it would try to catch up on its vehicle production in the second half of this year!
On Monday, GM shut down the plant that assembles the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, and Chevrolet Camaro. In February, it shut three plants in the US, Canada, and Mexico due to the chip shortage. The plant in Mexico will remain shut down through the end of March. The assembly plants in Fairfax, Kansas, and the CAMI plant in Ontario will remain shut down at least till mid-April.
These production cuts hit numerous models, but GM is trying to protect the production of its highly profitable full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, and those plants continue operating.
Ford has by now shut down or cut production at half a dozen assembly plants. In early February, it said that it would cut production of its F-150 pickup truck, the bestselling vehicle in North America. This is an immensely profitable product for Ford. It cut production by eliminating entire shifts.
Tesla reportedly halted production of its Model 3 in February and early March for two weeks at its Fremont plant in California. A month earlier, Tesla had said that it was trying to mitigate the effects of the chip shortages.
This is happening amid hot demand for semiconductors in China where consumers, now largely barred from spending money on overseas travels, are, like Americans, splurging on durable goods, including cars. And this comes on top of efforts by Chinese companies to stockpile semiconductors in the era of trade restrictions.
For Americans trying to buy a new vehicle, this is going to be a mess over the next few months or perhaps for the remainder of the year and further out. These production cuts will be felt – and some are already being felt – on dealer lots, particularly with popular models.
Now new waves of stimulus payments are being sent out. Stimulus payments make perfect down-payments for new vehicles. With this money in the bank, people will feel empowered to go shopping. And dealers won’t feel any urge to make deals on popular models in short supply, knowing that consumers feel empowered to buy. And consumers will pay more.
Consumers paying more for new vehicles was already the case late last year, as documented by the largest dealer chain in the US, Auto Nation, which reported a huge jump in per-vehicle gross profit on soaring prices.
This type of inflation, triggered by bottlenecks and shortages, is what Fed Chair Jerome Powell refers to as “temporary” inflation – assuming that it won’t become embedded. And it comes on top of the regular inflation that is now working its way through the economy. Whatever it’s called, for Americans it means life is going to get more expensive.
We are reliving the mid 1960s right now.
The situation is almost identical and we are pursuing exactly the same policies as then.
Fed will get more than her inflation wish and will prove impotent to stop it.
Only if you lie down and let them arrogate power. You do see that this is human manipulation dont you?
I suppose this is one reason why supply is limited on certain vehicles at the local dealerships. Talking to a local RV dealership they said that some of the manufacturers were having a hard time getting molded plastic sinks and toilets and things from China. So, it’s not all a demand side issue, it’s the supply side as well. I guess it’s time to go to sleep and not buy any durable goods for the foreseeable future since I shop on price alone.
>> Cars are computers on wheels, with lots of plastic and thousands of semiconductors in each vehicle,
Millions of transistors total in those semiconductor chips, YES. Thousands of semiconductors (chips and/or discrete semiconductor components), definitely NO. Almost certain it would be less than a hundred separate components.
Not a big deal, but just to keep perspective.
NARmageddon,
You need to take a look at the innards of new vehicles. You’re a tech guy. You’ll have fun with this.
There are chips in each wheel!! (part of the tire pressure monitoring system). And wheels are the simplest part of the car. Then have a look at the infotainment system. Chips everywhere. Every gauge is electronic with a screen. There is a computer screen and myriad of functions in the center. There are more chips in the steering wheel than you can count (you control many of the functions of the infotainment system from the steering wheel). Your entire dash is driven by chips. And then the numerous computers that manage the power train, the 10-speed transmission, the emissions system, the cooling system, the fuel system, braking system (antilock), 10 airbags, the communication system, the 16-way power seats, the trunk lid, the electronic entry system (the little numeric push button thingy by the door), the electronic key fob, the door lock mechanisms, the parking assist, the hill-start assist, the backup camera, the lighting system with its switches, sensors, and LEDs, the adaptive cruise control with the radar (?) to respond to the traffic around you, the electric handbrake, the push button to start the car, the dial for the gear selection, the fly-by-wire gas pedal….
Just scratching the surface here.
So we invest in more semiconductor manufacturers here and increase supply until car prices flatten out. Then give our more stimmy to the taxpayers to buy more cars. It’s foolproof. Like a perpetual motion machine. The have-nots get their new cars and the haves get their new private jets and all is right in the world.
“…Cars are computers on wheels, with lots of plastic and thousands of semiconductors in each vehicle…”
I have never been so thankful to have my old diesel truck as I am now. It has a mechanical injection pump, and will run without electronics as long as you can get it started. Once running, short of a fuel issue it will never stop, even if the battery and alternator go out.
A neighbor has a brand new 2020. It has been in the shop more times since new than my old truck has in its 24 years of life. And they have to take it back in. It has some electrical gremlin which is causing the batteries to go dead and the whole truck to shut down. It’s a nightmare, and the dealer can’t figure it out.
Looks like the uberpreppers are having the last laugh. Other than new vehicles, when do these shortages hit agricultural machine production, spare parts, consumer goods and other durables?
Option A: You buy just what you need and wait for things to go on sale to mitigate the soaring inflation, hoping that you can get the item when you actually want it, or
Option B: You bought absolutely everything you would need, except dairy, and have enough to supply friends, family and neighbors, in case of emergencies or supply line interruptions for a long period.
Food consumption is limited ultimately by how much food people can eat. Sure there is some hording and speculation, but in the end, food has to be eaten, and that limits demand. But production can outrun this demand (this is why ag commodity prices collapse periodically).
What is omitted: (higher “per vehicle profit margin” * less volume) still equals less money for the corps from sales… Retail Sales MoM feb -3.0%, Core -2.7% tells it all…
What will last longer?:
a) Supply side shortages leading to consumer price hikes
b) The debt bailouts used to finance a)
Yeah, and fewer cars sold = fewer salespeople at the dealership selling cars = more layoffs. This whole price inflation in cars thing is not sustainable at all. It’s masked by debt.
Callef “temporary inflation” otherwise known as planetary blackmail by the chip patent owner. This being the second sweat program. First being join Blackstone Aladin with snowflake to choke off planetary money supply by price fixing. The baddie always gets caught in the end of a James Bond movie due to hubris carelessness and weakness exploitation.
The Texas freeze has disrupted resin supplies to auto parts suppliers forcing more production delays per my brother working at one of the big 3 auto makers.
It’s not just that these semi conductors are MIA for new automobiles, it is also sourcing parts down the road. When designs change, the manufacturing runs are finished and good luck trying to source parts. It’s not like they warehouse extras, forever. Complex electronics are not made to be repaired, they are simply swapped out and replaced when systems fail. I have several very old Motorola and Kenwood amateur radios. Their value has climbed unbelievably in the last few years because they can be repaired. They are also robust. Newer radios are simply thrown away when they quit.
And there is also design idiocy. I was amazed to read that many 4X4s actually run their front drive shafts through the oil pan. And everything works by sending units, ‘drive by wire’. Even horns. There is a whole generation of people that do not know how to check tire inflation, or understand what it is? The capper for me was the young lady who borrowed her mom’s Jeep. She came in the house to ask how to roll up the windows? The jeep had crank windows. She had never see a manual window before.
Complexity does not breed resilience. This article demonstrates this to a tee. Think if there was ever an EMP ? Pandemic? Weather event? War? :-) It happens.