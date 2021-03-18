Shock-and-Awe Rate Hikes Begin in the Emerging Markets amid Surging Inflation

“A front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In a shock-and-awe move, the Central Bank of Turkey today jacked up its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, by two full percentage points, from 17% to 19%. Economists had expected a rate hike of half that magnitude.
The Monetary Policy Committee said in its press release that, considering the inflation developments – the inflation rate had jumped to 15.6% in February – it “has decided to implement a front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening.”
And more hikes are on the way: “The tight monetary policy stance will be maintained decisively, taking into account the end-2021 forecast target, for an extended period until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and price stability.”
The battered lira – over the past five years, it has plunged 60% against the US dollar, even after the 15% rise since the low point in November – jumped 1.5% today against the dollar.
Turkey’s government and corporate sector have borrowed heavily in foreign currency, primarily in euros and dollars. That debt gets difficult to service with a plunging lira. This has left Turkey teetering on the edge of a financial crisis for the past three years.
Other developing economies are now facing a similar quandary: Inflation is shooting higher, their currencies need to be propped up, and debt levels have exploded during the Pandemic from already high levels.
Brazil’s shock-and-awe rate hike yesterday.
The Central Bank of Brazil put down the hammer with a rate hike of 0.75 percentage points yesterday, bringing its Selic rate to 2.75%. A rate hike had been expected but not a Volker-type surprise monster.
And it said that another biggie of “the same magnitude” is likely to come “at the next meeting.”
The primary topic in the statement released by the rate-setting committee (Copom) was inflation, and the rate hike was designed to combat it. Inflation shot up to 5.2% in February from 4.6% in January.
“The continuing increase in commodities prices, measured in local currency, are affecting current inflation and triggered additional increases in inflation forecasts for the next months, especially through its effects on fuel prices,” it said.
“The various measures of underlying inflation are in levels above the range compatible with meeting the inflation target,” it said.
And it added that “the Committee maintains the diagnosis that the current shocks are temporary.” Which is what the Fed has said it will say when inflation numbers become ugly over the next few months.
The Bank of Brazil is tightening monetary policy – engaging in “a partial normalization process,” as it said – because the stimulus is not needed anymore, with GDP “growing strongly at the margin” at the end of 2020, with inflation expectations “above target at the relevant horizon for monetary policy,” and with inflation projections “close to the upper bound of the target for 2021.”
Central Bank of Russia meets on Friday: Shock and awe for economists who expect no rate hike?
On March 19, the Central Bank of Russia – facing an inflation rate that has shot up to 5.7% in February from 5.2% in January, and from 3.7% six months ago – is expected by 27 of 28 economists polled by Reuters to maintain its policy rate of 4.25%, but communicate to markets that it will raise rates soon.
Are these economists underestimating the will of the Bank of Russia to fight inflation, like they underestimated the will of the central banks of Turkey and Brazil? Are they in for another shock-and-awe treatment?
The inflation target of the Central Bank of Russia is 4%, and that target was hit in October and now there’s the overshoot of 5.7%. When the inflation data was reported on March 11, the Central Bank of Russia said in a statement, “Moving forward, the monetary policy pursued will keep annual inflation close to 4%.”
In this statement, there was nothing about being happy with the overshoot and allowing the overshoot to overshoot further, as the Fed might say.
At its last meeting on February 12, the Bank of Russia kept its policy rate at the record low level of 4.25%, but the statement focused on inflation. “Prices continued to grow at an elevated pace,” it said. Amid demand that “is recovering faster and more sustainably than expected,” supply restrictions continued “to exert upward pressure on prices.” And inflation expectations by households and businesses were “elevated.”
Then it said that rate hikes are on the horizon: “If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia will determine the timeline and pace of a return to neutral monetary policy….”
So what is “neutral monetary policy?” That would be 5% to 6%, according to Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin last week, cited by Reuters, and this was possible sooner rather than later, he said.
Following this statement, economists now expect for the Bank of Russia to lay additional groundwork at tomorrow’s meeting, on top of the groundwork it has already laid, for a rate hike at the April or May meeting. So let’s see if the Bank of Russia follows those expectations or if it channels Turkey and Brazil and hits the economists with a surprise rate hike.
All eyes are on Nigeria.
Food price inflation is a particular issue because poorer population spend disproportionate amounts of their income on food, and food price inflation can be devastating for them.
In Nigeria, the inflation rate in February surged to 17.3% from 16.5% in January and from 13.7% six months ago. Despite the surge of inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria kept its policy rate at 11.5% at the January meeting. Nigeria’s economy is in stagflation currently, and raising rates could hit the economy further, but allowing inflation to accelerate could turn ugly.
India’s markets price in most rapid tightening in Asia. RBI says no.
India’s inflation rate jumped to 5.0% in February from 4.1% in January, with food inflation more than doubling to 3.9%.
At the January meeting, the Reserve Bank of India maintained its benchmark repo rate at 4%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has stuck to Fed Chair Powell’s line to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery. And for now, inflation remains within the RBI’s wide target range of 2% to 6%.
But markets are beginning to price in rate hikes. The three-month government bond yield has risen by roughly a quarter percentage point since early January, and is today at 3.32%. Given the three-month time frame of the maturity, the rate reacts to expected moves within those three months.
India’s Five-year interest-rate swap rates surged 63 basis points in February, the biggest monthly move since the taper tantrum in 2013, according to Bloomberg. On Wednesday, the five-year swap rate closed at 5.38%, up from 4.5% in early January. According to Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai, cited by Bloomberg, these swaps are pricing in rate hikes amounting to about 1 percentage point over the next year, which would be the most rapid tightening of any country in Asia.
Thanks Wolf, looks like that short will be paying off. This interest rate upheaval is around for awhile. Really tough market out there now. Reading 3 on the ten year or even higher. Yikes. Well maybe some deals. Holding tight with no margin. Too much cash chasing too few goods. Thanks again!
Simple question, how is it possible that Turkey and Brazil can generate huge amounts of inflation implementing the same policies Fed and ECB have been following for years , yet we don’t have that kind of inflation here?
I think no one really understands what causes inflation.
“…yet we don’t have that kind of inflation here?”
You’re kidding, right? We have had massive inflation. They’re just lying and trying to hide it.
I’m not familiar with how countries other than Canada and the US measure inflation. But I do know that one method both Canada and the US use to vanquish inflation is with damned lies. Here in Canada I think Stats Can could teach the government of China a thing or two about fake statistics.
So mm, ”basic 4×4 work pick up truck , reg cab, 8′ bed, NO frills was $10K in 1990, ”msrp” $40K 2019 though sale price after much haggling and walking away, etc., $34K.
RE in Berkeley in 1980 was $40K for 2BR,1Ba, now at $800K for same house, and many others that I know of same delta.
Apt in Berkeley in 1970 was $50/month, now $2500.
100# of organic oats was $4 in 1970, now about $100.
Honey was $12 for 5 gal. in 1970, now about $15 PER PINT.
Gasoline was $0.29 in SoCal, $0.10 when a ”gas war” was on when I had a drive away to deliver from Miami to WA, and $5 to get there. (Picked up every hitch hiker IF they had a couple $ for gas and made it.)
Surely you have seen similar absurd deltas, if not completely hiding in the dark last 50 years???
Vin,
I remember the gas price cause cigs were about the same a pack, 31 cents.
Nothing is in hiding in the dark. It has been right out front, open and continuous for decades. Good examples though. Hopefully a reminder for those who have lost their memories or power of observation.
Turkey seems to be trying to attract western real estate investors. Maybe western expats are bringing in cash and driving the prices up there. I also see migration out of US to Africa shown all over the internet. The big theme is retirees getting out of western countries, because they have been priced out, and living well in out of the way places.
Great idea, Petunia….until it deteriorates where people have fled to. You don’t want to be an obvious pukka sahib in a country having troubles.
Hope they pick a safe place to land.
Inflation is a currency issue. US had hyperinflation after we left the Gold standard and govt starting running deficits. The effects of outsourcing means the US labor force has a very small effect on inflation. When the US prints money, and engages in trade with the EM that govt has to print an equal amount of cash in their currency. The US doubled the monetary base in ten years. You see charts of durable goods sales, merch made in the EM. Demand is running ahead of supply which is the definition of inflation. JP said “you can only eat one dinner”, but you are not going to skip dinner either. Demand shifted out of services into durables and that extends to the BRIC. Why are US yields rising? When Fed QEs the volume of cash deposits in all forms increases. If Fed ends QE, stock market collapses. Very hard for them to raise rates and kill the recovery. If Fed buys more Treasuries and targets the longer end (which is what the market wants) then rates moderate, but that is more QE and more cash fueling more demand.
AMBRO,
Not doing what the market wants would be a good thing, IMO.
GOOD GRIEF!
Could we stop the “no inflation” propaganda. Inflation has been large and continuous for decades.
It stares us in the face on an ongoing basis.
Open thine eyes.
If you don’t go along with the traditional frame job (inflation? Speculators!!) you are going to end up on a NSA ListenToCall domestic terrorist list cb (c rhymes with p…does pb stand for Proud Boy? Your Government demands to know…and insinuate).
When you start outing inflation, you’re messin’ wit’ the G’s livelihood.
Memento M,
Good question!
I can think up a few possibilities and I’m certain there are more,
1) Because these literally “less developed” nations have less an existent total asset base (factories, buildings, developed land, public companies, essentially everything) relative to the US, it is easier for a money printing government (see #2) to lose control of the total printed money/total existent asset base (literal definition of inflation) than it is for an old, slowly decaying, asset rich superpower like the US.
Literally, the US has a much broader, historically accumulated asset base over which to schmear politically goosed money supplies.
2) Rightly or wrongly for today, less developed countries have a worse reputation for political abuse of the money supply (but looking at you, Zimbabwe Ben Bernanke and cohorts in the monetary helicopter).
Because of this, both domestic and foreign investors have much more of a hair trigger about pulling money out of these less developed nations – the famed flight capital.
Nobody wants their wealth diluted through Lira/Real printing just to safeguard the career of some sack-assed political class (who buy votes via the new money/inflationi they print).
So, to beat back capital flight (into more trustworthy currencies or foreign assets…listening Zimbabwe Ben?) the LDCs have to hike interest rates dramatically to encourage capital/wealth to remain in country.
And if that fails…they start talking capital controls…where you aren’t *allowed* to transfer money out of the country.
That possibility (not uncommon historically) also tightens the hair trigger.
3) There is also the traditional demand pull/supply shrink type inflation. But as you rightly intuit, those don’t seem to be the primary motivating factor in these pretty fast inflationary/foreign exchange/interest rate changes.
Capital/wealth flows across countries much, much faster, so I think points 1 and 2 might have the most immediate relevance.
If so it really isn’t demand/supply shocks in the goods mkts driving inflation – it is the manipulations of the money supply by governments…and savers’ response to them.
In this case, the US doesn’t suffer (as much) because of its *historical* role as cleanest dirty shirt/least odiferous turd among politically manipulated fiat currencies.
Powell is looking more and more the clown. He’s going to be forced to raise rates way sooner than that 2024 nonsense that was bandied about yesterday.
I wish he were just a clown. He is a dangerous baffoon. He’s starting to sound like that Central Banker in Weimer Germany who launched the hyperinflation in 1922.
Plus, it could be very drastic and intense. All of us in our 60s have experienced this before.
And all those who borrowed like there was no tomorrow will be angry and wondered just what buzz saw they stumbled in to.
The Fed seems to think that inflated prices will eventually come down due to low labor participation, yet here is a list of countries that have low labor participation and are raising rates to combat inflation. Dollar demand being the differentiator? I think the Fed underestimates how reluctant companies will be to lower prices.
Either way, the Fed assumes the markets will behave efficiently in a completely manipulated fiscal and monetary environment. The board of governors sit up there and pretend like they have a good handle on what is going on and it is a big fat joke. Forecasting to them is as much about manipulating perception as it is about predicting reality.
They Do seem to polish those divining bones to an ivory tower shine now, don’t they.
I HATE hikes TOO (last para) . On a fixed income!
Thanks. Good one. Goes into the annals of WOLF STREET typos 😂
‘these swaps are pricing in ‘hate hikes’ amounting to about 1 percentage’
Everyone knows what WR means, but to some market bulls this might seem like a ‘Freudian’ typo, because they do hate them. .
This isn’t shocking, it’s normal and healthy. It’s only shocking from a lunatic US or Japan viewpoint.
Interest rates are meant to be the main automatic brake on runaway debt.
The German 30 yr bond yield turned positive in 2021. The French 10 yr bond yield is near zero and rising.
Gold bounced.
When you need money or anything for that matter and they know
you need it the price goes way up
1) Option #1 : the $2T and NG will cause higher inflation in the next 3Y+.
2) Option #2 : the $2T will fill a hole in the bucket, that’s it : TR for 3Y+.
3) Option #3 : property owners frog cooking cont’ with inflation bs will send the market down, first slowly, then in a bearish viking horn.
4) Dear Petunia, Petunia dear, buy the house of your dream, in mid 2024,
when u see 4 dots on your landlord forehead, for cash, because the banks will be closed.
5)
The banks will be closed and the electronic computer system will be all barter.
ME,
I think you may be right sooner than 2024. I’m going to check my horoscope just to be on the safe side.
Fannie Mae is issuing new guidance on investor lending April 1. They must have a good reason for doing it. They can see what’s really going on with forbearance.
Mr. Engel – “$uperb” Man! … here, take my shaman stick.
You must of used only the Best chicken entrails ….
And you could create a novella/novel on 4) alone! Seriously .. with #1,2 and 3 as lead-in chapters.
“We can’t raise here because no one would be able to afford the high debts they have which would plunge the economy (read: Wall Street) into a depression, including the govmit, and we can’t write off the debts because moral hazard.”
Guess we’re trapped with the only remaining alternative: Continue doing what we’re doing.
1) Big red supply bars on high volume are back.
2) Dr Benny Mandelbrot 3%+ volatility is back.
3) Volatility cluster together, he said. USD is up.
4) A minor correction til 3rd Qt and a bounce up will create a new open
space.
5) Early 2022 lower high, or a new all time high, don’t matter at all.
6) What matter is a new open space for new dot.
7) RE owners nightmare is an open space, but SPX don’t care.
I don’t get how the RBI can afford a hike at this point. India has at least 140 billion dollars of bad debt and by September 2021, the RBI expects the level of bad debt at the banks to jump to around 16.2% of all loans.
An important question the article raises is why does Nigeria have higher inflation than the US? Are the statisticians just more honest? Or could it be that when the Fed drops bags of money from its helicopters it gets used for asset purchases (cars boats houses stocks etc) and thus becomes sequestered. In Nigeria money is perhaps more likely to be taken down the street to buy essentials and then continues on its merry way with “velocity”. And when money circulates more freely and frequently it becomes more sought and so more valuable. The faster money transactions go round, the more quickly things are needed and used, then the more valuable they become. This is a non academic way of thinking about the inflation that has so perplexed central bankers. I would be very interested to hear what more informed members of the wolf pack think of this.
And good old USA owes China 1.7 trillion load up this isn’t going to end well Alaska meeting China basically called USA weak