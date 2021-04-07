Yellen Calls for Taxing Large Corporations on Puffed Up Earnings they Report to Shareholders, Which I Called for Years Ago

The “minimum book tax” on reported earnings would be a tax incentive to produce realistic earnings reports. Wall Street will fight it furiously.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
I was no fan of money-printing interest-rate-repressing Fed Chair Janet Yellen, though she did hike interest rates and kicked off the Fed’s balance sheet reduction. But she’s now getting huge brownie points as Secretary of the Treasury for trying to deal with the catastrophic corporate tax code by including something I have been jabbering about since 2012:
Large corporations – and there are only a few dozen to which this would apply, according to the proposal – should pay income taxes on the inflated and puffed-up income they report to their shareholders under our glorious accounting principles GAAP, rather than paying no taxes, or even getting paid tax benefits, on the losses they report separately to the IRS under the tax code.
Small corporations, such as my WOLF STREET media mogul empire, use the same accounting principles for earnings and for taxes, or vice versa, and we have no illusions, and there is no reason to inflate income.
But Nike reported $4.1 billion in pre-tax income to its shareholders over the past three years and had a three-year effective tax rate of minus 18%, meaning the IRS paid Nike large amounts of money, the so-called “tax benefits,” instead of collecting taxes from Nike, according to a report by the Institute of Taxation and Policy. There were 55 companies of this type in the report.
Yellen’s approach isn’t as radical as mine would have been. Since 2012, I have been arguing, throw out the entire corporate tax code and replace it with a tax on the inflated and puffed-up income that companies report to shareholders under GAAP.
Yellen isn’t going there. But she proposed to impose a minimum tax of 15% on “book income” – namely the inflated puffed-up income that corporations report to their shareholders. This measure would apply to “large companies that report high profits, but have little taxable income.” The proposal calls it the “minimum book tax.”
“This minimum book tax is a targeted approach to ensure that the most aggressive tax avoiders are forced to bear meaningful tax liabilities,” it said.
This was item #4 in the 7-item Make-Corporate-Taxes-Great-Again plan… no, just kidding, I mean in the “Made in America Tax Plan,” which came with this chart that we have seen a million times, showing how the share of federal taxes that labor pays has soared to 85% and how the share of federal taxes that corporations pay has collapsed into the single-digits:
Yellen’s proposal goes on to explain:
“In a typical year, around 200 companies report net income of $2 billion or more. Of these, a significant share pay zero or negative federal income taxes, despite reporting hundreds of billions of dollars in profits to shareholders in the aggregate. This is because significant gaps in current tax law, as well as the presence of offshoring incentives, provide large and profitable corporations with many ways to decrease profits exposed to tax liability—in many cases, to zero.”
Back in 2012, I introduced my article on our corporate tax dodge code this way — and the issues have remained the same:
Between 2002 and 2011, Boeing reported to its investors that it earned $31.8 billion. But it reported something entirely different to the IRS and didn’t pay income taxes. Instead, it received tax benefits of $2.06 billion, an effective tax rate of -6.5%. Other companies were similarly agile. Bailed-out GE earned $10.5 billion, paid zero taxes, and received $4.7 billion in tax benefits….
These companies are presumably doing nothing illegal; they’re just using GAAP to show huge profits to their shareholders, and they’re using the tax code to show huge losses to the IRS. The tax code encourages them to do that.
Yellen’s proposal goes on to lament (what I lamented in my obscure corner nearly a decade ago):
Corporations have at their disposal two kinds of reporting rules (book and tax reporting) that provide for a variety of allowances that shield them from meaningful tax bills.
Corporations are simultaneously able to signal large profits to shareholders and reward executives with these returns, while claiming to the IRS that income is at such a low level that they should be freed from any federal tax obligation.
The proposal explained how it would work in conjunction with the regular tax liability:
Large corporations that report sky-high profits to shareholders would be required to pay at least a minimum amount of tax on such out-sized returns. Under this proposal, there would be a minimum tax of 15 percent on book income, the profit such firms generally report to the investors. Firms would make an additional payment to the IRS for the excess of up to 15 percent on their book income over their regular tax liability.
And the proposal put a number to it: “In recent years, about 45 corporations would have paid a minimum book tax liability under the President’s proposal.” And “the average company facing this tax would see an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million each year.”
Secondary benefit: more honest earnings reports.
And this is where the fun begins: If large corporations have to pay 15% minimum income tax on their profits as reported under GAAP, it could possibly bring some honesty and reality to financial reports because, under the 15% minimum tax on book income, companies that inflated and puffed up their income would have to pay 15% taxes on that inflated and puffed-up income. This would be a costly disincentive to inflate and puff up income.
It would make CFOs think twice. In theory, GAAP financial statements could become more honest, policed by the threat of having to pay 15% in taxes on puffed-up income. And that could be a game changer – when there are suddenly tax incentives to be realistic with financial reporting. And that’s why Wall Street will fight furiously to sink this thing.
Great idea! I like your version better, Wolf, but Yellen’s would be a step in the right direction.
To go one step further, let corps deduct what they pay out dividends, and let recipients pay regular rates on them. This would eliminate both the incentive skewing managements towards buybacks to benefit insiders receiving stock options, and also the optics of giving dividend recipients a preferential rate while eliminating the double taxation of dividends.
I don’t think that would eliminate the management incentive to favor buybacks, but it would reduce it.
Now that extra tax on dividends would perhaps bring all those “Offshore” tax reduction locations back home too. Mind you the likes of the Republic of Ireland, for example, would not be so happy.
This was a great article, Wolf. Thank you
Another part of the treasury plan is to tax US based companies on foreign profits?
Did I read that correctly? Is that an incentive to bring manufacturing or other ops back domestically??
There are several tax reforms in this proposal that would undo incentives to import and would encourage exports. That’s my understanding. It’s not just one item.
I’m kinda shocked by it…
The horse was “let” out of the barn starting in the 70’s with tax changes favoring corporation outsourcing and able to deduct foreign taxes paid from US liability, including bribes. Also Nixon opened the door to China. A bit of help was also supplied in the outsourcing game with the aid of CIA’s involvement overseas to mold governments for corporate interests, some of the ops were really bloody. This has escaladed for years with ops like NAFTA and abolishing Glass Steagall, and continued tax changes thanks to lobbyists and the cooperation of our Congress.
To think those players are going to wrestle that fat horse back to it’s barn is a fairy tail. I’m afraid that our situation will get much worse before the masses will assemble to get the ship righted and the horse back in the barn.
I have to add one more thing, my “much worse” goes to the fact the our Nation is more divided than ever due to the polarization of our people. We are being divided and conquered in the present time by our leaders, by design or some other reason beyond my ability to see. Only unity can prevail against our common enemy or we will all march to a road to serfdom, maybe not me at 72 but my offspring.
It’s high time we did this. We should also close an important loophole and change the way buybacks are accounted for. Personally, I think they should be illegal as a form of stock manipulation, but it might make more sense to tax them. This may sound weird, but so did depreciation when it first came out.
How long before something this radical could be implemented? This sounds like a lot of hot air to calm the people…
Pleasantly surprised! I find Biden’s modest tax increases on corporate income and rich Americans a welcome surprise.
Some libertarian sites (Mish) portray these tax increases on the tax payer subsidized rich and tax payer subsidized corporations as taxes on working folk. They go on and on as if working folk will pay these taxes on the rich.
They actually make you think taxing the rich is unpopular. They couldn’t be more wrong.
It’s about time. Companies like Facebook, Twitter also need to be taxed to oblivion, while Google needs to be broken up.
Why not make the corporate tax progressive like it is for individuals? Maybe trillion-dollar corporations should pay a higher rate than small businesses. If they did, it might moot the necessity of a lot of complicated and expensive and antitrust actions.
There’s definitely some positives to that plan, however, a big issue is that, it would incentivize the government to let big corporations go wild. In order for the American economy to do well, there has to be competition to keep consumer prices down. If the prices on consumer goods were kept down, that would greatly benefit the rest of the economy, the inverse is true though as well. And as always, the corporation will try to find ways to hide income if you let them. You always have to consider with any law being passed, that supposedly taxes corporations more, is there a deliberate loophole? Most loopholes are deliberate.
Most small businesses are actually a single person, and even in most multi people businesses, the owner chooses to get taxed as an individual (pass-through income). So the corporation tax wouldn’t effect them. Some small businesses (even some very small ones), however, do choose to be taxed as a corporation and all the money after the corporation tax is instead capital gains tax.
Most economists would agree that capital gains, should be taxed as ordinary income, but good luck with that happening any time soon.
There’s no inherent reason anti-trust would have to be complicated or expensive.
I could sign on to taxing cap gains as ordinary income, but only if adjusted for inflation. As it stands real cap gains rates can easily exceed 100%. For example if an asset is sold for a 6% nominal gain over a period in which inflation totaled 6%, any tax at all amounts to an infinite real rate. No real gain, divide by zero.
The current “preferential” rate is merely messy, partial, compensation for this. So sure, tax cap gains at the same rate as ordinary income, but only real gains.
I would up the minumum tax to maybe 20-25%. The alternative tax rate otherwise might be bureaucrat hemp neckties – complete with complimentary lamppost, and ceo pitchfork kabobs!
Honestly, the powers .. as such, need to get their act in gear, or they might well be pulling different strings altogether. They’ve just about screwed people beyond the breaking point.
In general agreement, though…
1) The “book earnings” tax aspect might make financial reporting more honest but…why not directly address the tax “loopholes” that allow very low standard tax due?
I’m a little bit wary of leaving those in place (why, if illegitimate?) and relying on the “book earnings” tax to create something of a catchall failsafe.
If current corporate tax deductions/credits are illegitimate…get rid of them.
My guess is that this approach might be political cover…all those “illegitimate” deductions/credits are constantly brokered by Congress members, trolling for donations. Yellen keeps the political corruption intact while providing something of a revenue generating failsafe.
2) Along these lines (political cover) taxing intermediaries (corporations) while not addressing intentional “flaws” in the taxation of end recipients (insiders, shareholders) looks a bit suspicious, while at least generating some failsafe tax revenue.
If the fundamental complaint is that insiders/shareholders are merely using the corporate entity as a tax avoidance device, then directly change the tax laws that regulate the tax status of corporate distributions. But pretending that somehow a tax on corporations isn’t in the end a tax on *somebody* is just political gobbledegook.
By hiking individual rates and hiking corporate rates, the G is taking two bites at the apple while pretending to only take one.
3) And what of Biden’s personal favorite tax avoidance technique, the S corp? There the income passes through the corp entirely untaxed because, more or less, it is fully passed through to insiders/shareholders (where it is taxed).
(But don’t look too carefully at self-employment and medicare tax implications…)
In general the changes are probably an improvement for a fiscally dying government (poisoned by its own profligate corruption) but they go out of their way to preserve the corrupt processes while reaping some desperately needed new revenue.
In terms of publicly traded companies, the HUGE benefit about taxing GAAP earnings is that companies want to report them as high as possible. The IRS really wouldn’t have to even audit them. Companies are not going to under-report earnings under GAAP. You could tax GAAP earnings 20% and forget the entire rest of the tax code.
There has been this talk of a global minimum tax structure from treasury for a few days. It sounds hilarious, as if some other countries that has the advantage would actually cooperate. Let me know when China comes aboard. Nyuk nyuk nyuk.
😝
God forbid that governmental entities be allowed to compete on corporate tax rates.
When financial reporting is on the blockchain which allows for one version of accounts, this sort of debate is a moot point and a distraction from generally unacceptable accounting practices. Once blockchain rules the world over take effect we can discuss what guidance should look like for different tiers.
Principles not practices
In all fairness that chart is pretty much the same since about 1983.
It might, but the average individual has lost a lot of purchasing power to corporations since then. That leaves a lot less money left over for the individual to pay taxes.
Yeah. What happened in 1981-2? Remember?
The war against private enterprise began in earnest with the income tax in 1913. For 108 years, corporations and wealthy individuals have fought back. They created “K Street.” They created a 45,000 paragraph tax code. They have been brilliant in taking the tax code to federal courts.
Yellen and the woke left are too feeble to change this. Of course GAAP and the tax code come from different galaxies and can’t be harmonized. I know what I am talking about as a retired CPA. Set up a mobocratic tax code and, over time, the big boys pay less and less and the middle class more and more. The mob lives on resentment and they earned the resultant unfairness.
Oh Wolf, think of those poor poor corporations. Why do you insist on punishing them by advocating for them to pay a more fair share of the tax? After all, it’s the negative tax rate they are enjoying that allow them to trickle down and reinvest in layoff effort. Without these favorable tax rate, how can they afford all those severance pay they need to pay out or buy back more of their own stock. They can’t do it all with Pus boy Jerome’s interest free money borrowing, not paying fair share of their tax and free borrowing is like Macaroni and Cheese, goes hand in hand.
In any case, I am so jaded that I am going to bet the farm that this will not come to pass. Both sides of the aisle will fight tooth and nail to protect the hands that feed them.
Is the word “jaded” a synonym for realistic?
“The power of accurate observation is commonly called cynicism by those who have not got it.”
George Bernard Shaw
As a retired CFO from a real-world company (we sold services that people actually wanted at a price that genuinely produced real-dollar profits), I am stunned that I’m in conceptual agreement with Yellen.
I’ve long contended that 95% of American investors can’t even begin to read basic financial statements (Income, Balance, Cash Flow), let alone that they actually think it’s possible to present a single number (accurate to 2-decimal places) that accurately represents financial performance of a global, multi-billion dollar enterprise. At this juncture, with socialism banging on the door, any reasonable change to make corporate financial performance clearer to the American investor is a huge step forward.
Even on Wolf Street, I frequently see obvious examples of posters who literally have no concept of finance or financial statements getting tangled in the willfully misleading corporate double-speak for earnings (EBTDA, “Adj earnings”, “earnings excluding one-time items”, operating earnings, yada yada yada, etc).
Unfortunately, this is one of those issues that sounds so common sense (Why didn’t we do this a long time ago?), and looks pretty easy (How hard can it be?)…BUT the same government that wants this clarity also imposes timing restrictions on profit recognition that gums up the whole effort. It would also be nice if the SEC actually enforced some meaningful reporting commonalty & consistency.
Simplification & clarity is desperately needed, but it ain’t gonna be easy. Not to mention a whole crowd of managements (we’re talking you, UBER) who have absolutely no intention of trying to disclose how the corporation is actually performing.
No one wants to be taxed themselves, but everyone wants everyone else to pay. I don’t get it, giving more money to the government isn’t a solution to grow the economy. The focus should be on helping individuals earn more money themselves, not robbing it from others for our benevolent and efficient government to redistribute fairly like we know they always do.
Hold on a minute- arnt the tax books used to determine tax liability prepared according the way the IRS and congress say it ought to be prepared? The big difference from GAAP being the depreciation schedules.
I guess a boring adjustment to the depreciation schedules wouldn’t generate the plaudits they so need from the base. What a joke.
I expect a face-ripper rally tomorrow on the news!
1) If u work in China u spend in China, pay taxes in China and deduct it in US.
2) Taxing the GAAP ==> reduce market cap.
3) That will hurt the Bezus and reduce 401K.
4) Zero income from saving rates in the banks and higher taxes on dividends will hurt the old.
5) Negative capital gains and lower income from dividends reduce Total Share Holders Return (TSR).
6) Falling TSR and lower corp profit will chop NDX.
7) Falling stock markets promote fomo and cut labor.
8) The first to go is WFH and their RE.
9) The winners : USD and US 30Y Bonds.
10) Relying on China and the Asean nations for critical supply is a failure of
strategic imagination.
11) If u raise the min wage u have to raise tariff to protect workers.