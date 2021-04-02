QE During the “Everything Mania”: Fed’s Assets at $7.7 Trillion, up $3.5 Trillion in 13 months

But long-term Treasury yields have surged, to the great consternation of our Wall Street Crybabies.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed has shut down or put on ice nearly the entire alphabet soup of bailout programs designed to prop up the markets during their tantrum a year ago, including the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) that bought corporate bonds, corporate bond ETFs, commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, etc. Its repos faded into nothing last summer. And foreign central bank dollar swaps have nearly zeroed out.
What the Fed is still buying are large amounts of Treasury securities and residential MBS, though no one can figure out why the Fed is still buying them, given the crazy Everything Mania in the markets.
But for the week, total assets on the Fed’s weekly balance sheet through Wednesday, March 31, fell by $31 billion from the record level in the prior week, to $7.69 trillion. Over the past 13 months of this miracle money-printing show, the Fed has added $3.5 trillion in assets to its balance sheet:
One of the purposes of QE is to force down long-term interest rates and long-term mortgage rates. But long-term Treasury yields started rising last summer. The 10-year Treasury has more than tripled since then and closed today at 1.72%. Mortgage rates started rising in early January. Bond prices fall as yields rise, and the crybabies on Wall Street want the Fed to do something about those rising long-term yields and the bloodbath they have created in the prices of long-term Treasury securities and high-grade corporate bonds.
But instead, the Fed has said in monotonous uniformity that rising long-term yields despite $120 billion of QE a month are a welcome sign of rising inflation expectations and a growing economy:
To put that $30 billion dip this week into perspective, here is the detailed view of the Fed’s total assets since early 2020:
Purchases of Treasury securities purr along, $4.94 trillion.
After the initial blast a year ago, the Fed has continued to add around $80 billion a month in Treasury securities to its balance sheet, bringing the 13-month total addition to $2.47 trillion, which more than doubled its Treasury holdings over the period to $4.94 trillion:
MBS zigzag higher, but for the week drop by $50 billion to $2.18 trillion.
Holders of mortgage-backed securities receive pass-through principal payments as the underlying mortgages are paid down or are paid off. The Fed buys MBS in the “To Be Announced” (TBA) market to replace the pass-through principal payments and to increase its balance. But trades in the TBA market take months to settle, and timing differences create the zig-zags.
The pace of the increase of the balance has steepened a little this year as pass-through principal payments slowed down due to the slowdown in mortgage refis caused by rising mortgage rates.
CMBS bailout program is shut down.
This $2.18 trillion of MBS include the Fed’s purchases of commercial mortgage-backed securities, a program it announced during the crisis. It was going to be a huge program, according to media hoopla. But in effect, it purchased only $10 billion of CMBS, mostly during April and May last year. This program is now shut down, and the Fed has ceased buying CMBS as of last week. Principal payments that the Fed receives will reduce the balance going forward.
Repos (Repurchase Agreements) remain at zero:
The Fed continues to offer repos, but after it had raised the bid rate last June, making its repos unattractive, there have been no takers. The remaining repos matured and were unwound last summer:
Central-bank liquidity-swaps are phased out.
The Fed offered dollars to 14 other central banks in exchange for their currency. Nearly all these “central bank liquidity swaps” matured and were unwound. Just $2.5 billion remain, split between the ECB, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Mexico – down from $450 billion during the peak:
All SPVs except PPP facility on ice, at $144 billion
The Fed created these Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) as legal entities that can buy assets that the Fed is not allowed to buy otherwise, such as corporate bonds, junk bonds, bond ETFs including junk bond ETFs, auto-loan backed securities, municipal bonds, corporate paper, etc. The Fed lent to the SPVs, and the Treasury Department provided equity funding that would take the first loss.
These SPVs are now on ice and have expired with exception of the PPP liquidity facility (red), which the Fed extended for another three months through June. It buys PPP loans from banks and is the only SPV that is growing. All others are either frozen or declining:
With a $1.9 trillion COVID package just passed by Congress last month… and a $3 trillion infrastructure package being pushed for later this year… it doesn’t look like it will be up to the FED to stimulate the economy any more.
So that means they can start Qualitative Tightening pretty soon. The last time they did it they shed 20% of their assets over the course of two years. So $1.5 trillion this time if they do the same.
It will be interesting to see what they choose to cut back on first. My guess is the MBS’s will go first… certainly the purchases. As Wolf said, it is hard to understand why they are buying them in the first place.
The FED is putting people out onto the streets, literally. The homelessness epidemic lies directly on their doorstep. Turning shelter into a speculative mania is despicable, and should be criminal.
When the fed purchases Treasurys, don’t they pay interest to themself?
Fluxite,
The US Treasury pays the interest to all holders of Treasury securities, including the Fed. The Fed then remits the largest portion of that interest back to the US Treasury. For 2020, it remitted $88 billion to the US Treasury (click on the image to enlarge):
Is that the ultimate negative interest rate? To not only borrow from yourself but to pay interest to yourself and end up with even more money in the end.
DC
Yes indeed.
Houses/flats should be only used as homes.
The Fed tightening?
NOT in our lifetime.
+1. No chance of tightening at least in the foreseeable future.
One thing I don’t get is what gives when they keep increasing the balance sheet with magic money and then at some point simply decide to “write-off” the treasury debt? i.e. The treasury doesn’t need to pay the fed for those Treasury securities the fed is holding, and the fed will wipe out their magic money ledger entry (liability).
Because I don’t see the balance sheet normalizing for decades – so the logical conclusion may be a jubilee?
My guess is the Fed plans to print money and grow its balance indefinitely, which is necessary to avoid a collapse of the financial system. The balance sheet and its growth is now a permanent fixture, necessary to create inflation. Interest will continue to be paid by the Treasury, but this interest will be remitted back to Treasury (round-tripped) in order to maintain the illusion of fiscal prudence.
When the Treasury allocates newly printed money to people who are in debt, it IS a debt jubilee. There is no difference between forgiving debt and giving people free money to pay down debt.
People don’t seem to understand that the Fed has been doing helicopter drops for quite some time. So far, $7.5 T has been dropped indiscriminately, with most of it winding up in the pockets of speculators who have too much debt.
“…it doesn’t look like it will be up to the FED to stimulate the economy any more.”
More?
Since when was the Fed about stimulating the economy?
By and large, that can only be done via vigorous government fiscal spending.
The Fed is only interested in increasing the value of the assets owned by Fed members and their friends.
the fed has often said monetary policy can only do so much and have been pushing for fiscal spending for years. here it comes. enjoy.
Not sure who this “Fed” guy is (Fred?) but he is rich!
Pretty amazing when you compare it to the 2019 Federal Budget of $4.4 trllion.
Literally doubled government debt and spending…and most people didn’t even get a T shirt.
“Over the past 13 months of this miracle money-printing show, the Fed has added $3.5 trillion in assets to its balance sheet”
No.
You are confusing government deficits (see Team Red, previous King of Deficits – the previous Admin) to the Fed’s balance sheet. They are not the same.
Team Blue is the party of austerity and balanced budgets. That’s why they are pretending to support tax increases on the rich and gigantic corporations. Pretending because the propose it, only because they know it won’t pass.
Go Sounders!
US GDP in 2020 = $21.5 trillion
US GDP in 2010 = $15.2 trillion
US GDP In 2000 = $10.4 trillion
St. Louis Fed, Gross Domestic Product Chart
Part of this GDP growth is real economic growth through increased productivity. The other part is inflation.
Ah but how much of each?
Answer that and you’ve cracked it!
The current Fed Chairman is not qualified to do what he is doing by any stretch of the imagination. Yellen must know she is wrong. Her advisor was Tobin. I do not get it. I know, we are living in an alternative universe. That must be it. We have somehow failed to teach a least a couple of generations about economics. I think I will go hide under my bed again. That is the solution. Where are all of the grown ups? How can all of this be true. What happened to the Ivy league?
But, but but Powell worth maybe $55 million, a product of the Carlyle Group! How could he not know about money?
Thank you for your analysis Wolf. I try to stay up with all your writing about the Fed. Congress has relied on the Fed far to long to bail them out with monetary policy when the hard decisions implementing progressive fiscal policy would be the appropriate medicine. Hopefully, fiscal policy be the driver of investments in our infrastructure, education, and healthcare to help our marketplace be more productive for this next economic cycle.
Exceptionalism is that US can print tonne of monies. If the sub-saharan nations can print unlimited $ like US, guess what? They also an “exceptional” continent. Print more $ when recession hit!
Growth without productivity is destined to failure.
Easy $ to speculate whatsoever assets classes, be it stock market, bond, crypto, SPAC, real estates and NFT are flourishing during “lockdown period”. Who want to work if $ is so easy to get? Import whatever we need because we have the $. At the end, who want these $ without any intrinsic value?
The the FED owns the majority of mortgages, are we now a communist country for housing?
I love the coincidences in all this.
Your 3t$ infrastructure package is to be funded by “future” corporation tax increases (rates quoted). Funnily enough a couple of weeks back our (UK) govt announced a major spending package to be funded by “future” corporation tax increases. Just making sure relocation doesn’t become an issue folks. Were all the usual suspects on the Zoom call I wonder?
On a spending point, it must be great being a US taxpayer. I read today on local news that MS won a 22b$ contract for 120 thousand augmented reality headsets for US army over 10yrs. I make that $183k per set. The Taliban will want these for resale on the games market.
Helps us foreigners understand how your trillions run up.
Somebody needs to drop a Daisy Cutter on the Davos crowd. The world would be better off.
Forgot to mention Microsoft was up 3% on the same day.
Scvmbag Bernanke said that QE would be temporary and that they would unwind in a year. We’re on like year 13 and they are doing it on steroids now. These creeps are as bad as the narcos south of the border.
Wonder how many houses daddy Jerome owns..maybe that’s why FED is still buying MBS…gotta keep that market as frothy as possible
Tesla just reported another strong quarter (for them)
S&P 500 at 5000 by year end?
“…,the Fed has said in monotonous uniformity that rising long-term yields despite $120 billion of QE a month are a welcome sign of rising inflation expectations and a growing economy”!!!
This statement from the FED is really troubling.
The pure deceptive conduct by a “structure created primarily to control inflation and promote Employment “!
This basic statement from the Fed can be answered thus;
Firstly, injecting copious amounts of liquidity into any economy ( creates and contribute to rising inflation). So , the inflation here is not a NATURAL FUNCTION of a growing economy but rather an artificial consequence of the policy of the EMU aka the FED.
Secondly, the Economy is NOT growing at all. The measures brought by various levels of governments in the outset of the ( BOGUS PANDEMIC CRISIS)! have rendered the Economies of the US, as well as the majority of world’s Economic powers stagnant.
The restart of the economic activity WILL TAKE a good 12-18 months to bring it to the semblance of what existed before the BOGUS VIRUS CRISES, this includes the RE establishment of the broken supply chains ( exacerbated by the quabble over trade war, Suez blunder, and the likelihood of huge backlash against CHINA’s new assertiveness in implementing its Nine Dash lines opaque policy)!
Accordingly, the arrival at the levels of March 2020, is Nothing to be celebrated ( if reached).
We are NOWHERE NEAR a growing economy at all. We’re merely going at a sluggish pace toward the levels of economic fluidity required to a FUNCTIONING GLOBAL ECONOMY.
I cannot begin to imagine how the reaction to the rising yields will pan out once we reach the 2.5% mark?!
The FED can talk its ASS off all it wants, but the market will have to contend with one reality, when the BOND MARKET COLLIDE WITH THE SHARE MARKET, the later tend to kind of ummm dive.
Thank you .
I don’t think the virus is bogus. I know it exists. What’s bogus is the way it’s been used as a tool for politicians to achieve goals which have nothing to do with the safety and welfare of the people or their best interests, instead serving the special interests and politicians themselves. Worse, scientists have proven to be paid liars on many fronts, leading to a loss of credibility.
DC,
That’s exactly what “BOGUS “, here is meant to convey.
If you follow my comments on the subject of this ( self fulfilling BOGUS , FEAR SPREADING PANDEMIC) you’ll get the drift and concentrate on what’s important in the flesh of the comment.
Cheers
the worst is the media though. they have an overwhelming bias and influence over society. they are clumsy with their brainwashing, but it’s still effective on a lot of the population. it’s really scary right now if you think cooties19 is an excuse for vaccine mandates and political power grabbing (which obviously it is). the witch hunt is about to heat up. throw in some hyperinflations, some welfare state, a little paranoid hypochondria in a country full of snitches and you’ve got yourself a dose of interesting times. (sorry, i spent today working in the tenderloin. pretty sure the apocalypse is upon us)
Monkey……the S&P might be at 6000 by year end. If inflation starts to roll……nominal earnings will really shoot up the next few years and with high multiples due to the fiscal put provided by the drunken congress. Anything is possible. Those that refuse to play will be left hopelessly behind……..until the day a few central banks signal that the party will end. The politicians like the spoiled brats they are will complain and threaten but we will be faced by the entire world telling us we have pooped in the pool and nobody wants to play with us any longer. At that point the standard of living for most Americans will drop 10-20 percent overnight.
Good article as always. I run a trading forum on Discord and everyone in there loves your stuff. Thank you
“Everything mania”
It’s like a rich person’s financial orgy going on, with the poor picking up a few crumbs here and there.
That which we do not wish we cannot perceive.
My guess would be Wolf is sitting mainly on a pile of cash.
It’s hard not to read in Wolfs commentary a desire for higher rates.
Wolf was calling for higher rates precovid too until Powell went berserk in 2018 when markets started to crack, then again with the repo disaster.
How can higher rates come about?
Fed already owns more than 20% of the residential market. What is to stop owning 100%?
Same with the treasury market, Fed can own it all and set the rates were they please. Look at Japan, there are days not a single government bond is traded.
It’s a terrible idea to keep currency when the issuer is a debtor.
Technically I don’t see how the market can win against the Fed, look at central banks of ex communist countries, the market was powerless . We are headed that way.
I see more trouble coming from social unrest.
Our society rests on trust and rule of law.
Those crisis are making it plain to average joe that the rich and connected aren’t allowed to fail and the rules aren’t the same for everyone.
There is one small step for the masses to jump to the conclusion that the rich didn’t get their wealth from ingenuity and hard work but Fed printing and government lobbying, and that will give to the poor the moral high ground to dispossess the wealthy through taxes or revolution, remains to be seen.
Everybody knows the system is rigged. The reason the FED is getting a pass is because most Americans are so stupid they don’t even know what the FED is. If you asked them, they’d just look at you slack-jawed. If the majority of Americans understood the FED and what they were doing, they’d probably be facing assassination attempts long ago.
Couldn’t agree with you more. American’s ignorance and willful blindness to things that truly matter is like a true gift for the elites. Combine that with their effectiveness in distracting the public to go after culture war craps instead of protest and fight back on things that truly matter, you have the absurdity that we see today and worse yet to come
.
I am puzzled by the bashing here of the Federal Reserve.
They are doing what is necessary to keep the economy from seizing up.
If they can monetize a trillion a year as they are currently doing, that means we have benefited from a trillion in fiscal stimulus that we do not have to pay for.
There are free lunches – especially in economics.
.
Avraam Jack Dectis,
there is a lot of fed bashing here as most of the commenters are american. i think the reason is that people believe the world is a place to be thankfully enjoyed rather than suffered. or at least that it should be. this is an error which leads them to blame, since money dominates many of our affairs, the federal reserve as the source of pain while simultaneously acknowledging its power to relieve suffering (if they would just raise rates! oh then we’d be free and happy! just like king volker once did). maybe they fear the poorhouse more than death. idk.
money is of course a deeply spiritual subject and the fed represents an unfathomable control mechanism that appears as some kind of dark injustice. an institution that can brew the magic substance but only gives it to their friends and not to us. talking down to us and mansplaining away all of our concerns. if only they would do what we say… give us a risk-free yield! puhleeeeeese…
but the suffering IS real. and the banks DO have lots of power. so it’s only natural. but the angry plebs don’t want to think about how difficult raising rates would truly be. look at the guy from turkey. he’s lucky to be alive (for now)
The problem with this is that humans are pack animals. When one gorilla hoards all the food, the other gorillas go insane with rage. Same thing here: low interest rates allow elites to use speculative leverage to simply take away things from working people — like affordable housing. See January 6 for an example of where the ends.
Krugman and crowd simply refuse to acknowledge that low interest rates have a downside (inequality) that can become dangerous.
Avraam Jack Dectis,
Yes, there are lots of free lunches for the wealthy. Read this and make sure to study the charts, with data from the Federal Reserve:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/03/19/i-truly-believe-that-we-the-rich-will-emerge-from-this-crisis-stronger-and-better-as-we-the-rich-have-done-so-often-before-jerome-powell-in-wsj-op-ed/
If you want to rip a country apart, keep going like this. You’re on the right track.
Well, to your point, our glorious leader is thinking about ways to forgive $50K of student debt. Isn’t it odd that those people who would be on the receiving end are likely the ones who don’t need it.
In the interim, Mayor Pete is thinking about a mileage tax. I wonder who will suffer more from that one, the guys who owns Teslas or the poor schmuck who makes monthly payments on his used car. Way to go, Mayor Pete, leverage that mighty brain of yours and change the world.
You know though, Wolf, your chart is perhaps a sign for you, after everything mania, there should be a period labeled “THE BEST OF TIMES” soon to be followed by the period “THE WORST OF TIMES.” It’s a sign for you to release your inner Dickens and come up a timeless tome, A Tale of Two Economies: the American Conundrum. Has a nice ring to it, right?