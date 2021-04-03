Stocks, Real Estate, Inflation, and Latest Blowup: All this Super-Leveraged Craziness Going on Looks Like a Market Peak to me, Sez Wolf Richter

Can’t this craziness become a permanent feature where asset prices just keep surging? “I can certainly see that rationale,” says Wolf Richter in the interview with Peak Prosperity. But the economy is heading towards higher inflation that will eventually push the Fed to start tightening — something unimaginable for many market participants.
Great interview – very informative. Thank you.
Wolf, you aren’t alone in calling a top.
I expect things to really start to unravel in mid to late June, it’s been a wild ride the last few years and the show promises to get even livelier as our long, hot and smoky summer progresses.
Hopefully you’re right Wolf. My fear is that things will go side way despite all the reasons you mentioned in the video and continue to go up while wages continue to stagnate. As a follower to this site, I can’t recall how many times I have seen your real estate bubble articles over the last couple of years and yet we are still here talking about how big the bubble has gotten while that magical pin has yet made an appearance.
On the other hand, the article about people holding on to second home and not selling kind of sounds to me can be a pretty good candidate for that next pin.
To me it’s pretty clear although timing and outcome is not. Zirp and NIRP encourages leverage. Leverage on the upside whether stocks, bonds or housing turns single digit expected returns on capital into 20% -50% annual returns. But leverage is the killer on the way down. We keep delaying downside or putting downside on US balance sheet which means so far savers and the prudent have born the cost. Politicians are going to determine who pays the price. I hear they are going to try to get money to the lowest 1/3 of income earners, but eventually you have got to make it worth people’s time to work and to save. Savings transforms into investment which transforms into higher living standards if the economic textbooks are correct.
What exactly is the 1/3 lowest income earners these days? It seems the information varies
Probably varies by location, but I would assume maybe families with $50,000 income or less.
“that magical pin has yet made an appearance.”
From July 2016 to Oct 2018, the Fed allowed the 10 yr Treasury to slowly meander from 1.5% to 3.2%.
https://www.multpl.com/10-year-treasury-rate/table/by-month
But, from Sep 2018 to Dec 2018, the SP 500 fell by 20%…
But, from Sep 2018 to Dec 2018, the SP 500 fell by 20%…
because savers have only been chased into the equity casino for 20 yrs thanks to the electric cattle prods of Fed ZIRP…and any decent rise in interest rates from the ZIRP gutter will cause an equity exodus.
(In a panic, DC scurried back to gut rates in 2019).
CA home sales volumes also levelled/fell in 2018 (mortgage rates, almost all rates actually, being linked to Treasury rates) because the rise in rates led to significant increases in the all important monthly payments needed to buy ZIRP inflated homes.
Those kind of correlations are about as close to “magic pins” you are going to find in real economies.
The thing is, unlike 2000, the rich own most of the stock markets. Why would they willingly take a loss? Just look at Bezos, if he can make his employees piss in water bottles, well steamrolling the rest of America has to be next in his agenda.
I think we have peaked on a lot of things. Stock market, wealth inequality, zero interest rates. Things run in cycles. We will see if things get better or worse for labor.
DC may only allow things to get worst for native born US labor…otherwise DC would not be the author of a multi decade mockery of an immigration policy.
Once wages rise much, millions of illegal immigrants are conveniently and consistently ignored for political advantage.
And so wages fall again.
Illegal Spanish speaker don’t hit any job you need to finish high-school. It is more the legal migrants that suppress wages
No one wins in inflation?
Those with very short term bonds make out pretty well.
4% inflation for 2021.
4%+ inflation for 2022.
Get out of the pool!
In 15 out of the last 20 yrs, the Fed has not allowed the 1 yr T bill to pay more than 2%.
That’s not winning.
Although, 2banana, perhaps you were being sarcastic.
For comparison, in the years from 1990 to 2001, the average annual 1 yr rate was about 5.5%.
From 2002 thru 2020, the average was about 1.5%
So, in effect, the sword of Fed ZIRP has carved off about 70% of the earning power of USD savings.
And there was never a single vote and essentially no media discussion.
All to feed the diseased, dripping fiscal dentata of DC.
Left off the data source,
Left off the data source,
What about the looming confiscationary Biden tax increase on capital gains?
Everyone is counting him or herself rich with gains but when cap gains increase to 40-50% or 60-70% for those in high tax states like California?
And these taxes are not only for the lucky in the stock market but especially for those selling their home:
Say someone bought a home in the Bay Area for 500k which is now at 2.2M
Upon selling, this would result in 200k selling cost to realtors and stupid stuff and give 1M capital gains (500k is capgains free).
That 1M capgains will result in a tax bill increase of 500k or 700k next year with biden’s plan, thanks to the Alternate Maximimum Tax and all those other high income earner taxes
So what will happen when people start to realize that don’t have as much as they think they have after-tax ?
Several friends have recently started dabbling in stocks for the first time, so anecdotally it’s time for a big decline in the S&P500
RobinHood is today’s equivalent of the shoe shine boy giving out stock tips in the 1920s.
There have been so many signs and omens that people are inured to the concept of a crash.
One might draw analogies about too many false alarms (the little boy who cried wolf) or misinterpretation (the turkey who is convinced the farmer loves him because the farmer feeds and shelters him – until Thanksgiving).
But there’s one thing I’m sure of: 99+% of investors will predict the trigger incorrectly, both in terms of timing and etiology.
There will be a tiny fraction who called it right and they wll be hailed as geniuses – until they flub the next one.
This is an extremely complex nonlinear system, where a single small change somewhere can blow up something far across the map. “Who the hell is Gavrilo Princip?” said almost everyone just before World War I.
I’ve been saying that a while. No one will know what the shot heard round the world will be until after it’s fired.
Even many people who are lucky to time it correctly initially are likely to lose their shirt, because they think they are having a great deal when the market drops 10-15% and re-enter. Then after another 5-10% drop they will be adding to their positions, add more leverage, etc. Then they get slaughtered when the market drops to historic averages, which would be about -70% from where we are now. I’ve seen it all happening before – twice.
Interesting anecdote last week. I was discussing markets with a 30-yr old guy with a degree in economics or business or something. It was a very smart guy, but as it turned out he was rather clueless about stock market history.
When I told him about my experience with the dotcom crash, he asked me how long did the bear market take, from top to bottom. I answered: for the S&P500 about two and a half years. He was really surprised. He never thought a bear market could last that long.
Interestingly, this week the Dutch stock market index (AEX) finally breached the top that was set in 2000. That’s 21 years of going nowhere in an interesting way. That’s what you are risking if you are paying too much for your stocks.
Markets can remain irrational longer than we can remain sane or sovent
Don’t be surprised if this goes on for decades
The FED can buy all bonds to keep the rates super low although the inflation can run hot like it is running hot for last few years but FED is conveniently ignoring
My Father thought he would see the financial systemblow up in his lifetime. It didn’t.
I thought I might see the system blow up in my lifetime. Sure 2008 happened but then nothing happened.
Now I am thinking my children might live long enough to see the system blow up?
WES,
It blew up in 2008 just fine. Spectacularly, actually. But it was patched back together. Now it’s in worse shape.
Nobody really saves money in a bank that much anymore, and homes have only gone up in value all of our lives (your flyover may vary) so we’re conditioned to the predictable track record that comes with the territory.
This bump in the part of the housing bubble #2 is kind of a last hurrah, a flight to security similar to after 9/11 which is when the big returns were made in HB #1, but this time with people lining up to buy guns too.
If the dollar falls apart, homes & guns will be the only thing of value left for most, and might even go up madly from here in $ terms, between a rock and a hard place.
Imagine a:
‘$100 million 2/1 fixer upper in Fresno’
Money is worthless as there is no interest which is its “value”
Hence a last stampede into “asset” An asset is only an appreciating value
Soon only your depreciating earnings will matter.
The beer hall song coming from the top:
“Oh let us buy homes where the average Joe roams,
And we’ll charge him an arm and a leg.
If it ain’t enough that the rent is too tough,
We’ll put him with the bowl out to beg.”
In other words, they don’t give a damn.
Jim Rogers saying there will be a crash. And even Michael Burry is now saying it.
I bet you we’ll have a 10% correction and then it will be the usual “To Infinity and Beyond!!”
Unless there is war then it will finally correct.
What if the Fed can’t just “sell its assets”?
What if there’s no bid for the Fed’s ‘assets?
It wouldn’t need to sell them. These are bonds with maturities. On the maturity date, they get paid off. The Fed has $7 trillion of these bonds. Every month, there would be something like $100 billion or $200 billion or more maturing. That would shrink the balance sheet pretty fast.
I love Wolf, but Wolf is rarely gets the market crash thing right. He said Tesla was worth $10/share (post split) based on his “calculations” in 2019. He shorted the market in dec 2019 and was lucky then shorted the market in 2020 and has been grossly wrong. And then his Bitcoin calls in 2017 were right but only for a few months and it rapidly recovered.
He is a Perma bear and won’t ever concede a rally based on QE 4ever policies. We are gonna see insane asset price inflation for years as things beat up. Price of gas is the tell, already $4 in California.
My guess is dow 80k , SP 9k and then a 50% crash. So if you get in now you’ll likely be ok if you HODL. Yes it will be volatile ride but the coveted 60-80% crash that every pundit loves to predict is far far off in the future.
Look, Pedro, I love you, but you’re nuts.
I NEVER said Tesla would go to $10. I said I might be a buyer if Tesla has a PE ratio of 15 or 20 which might have been $10 at the time you cited. It was a statement of where I thought TSLA would be priced reasonably. Anything above a PE ratio of 20 would make Tesla overvalued in my book. That wasn’t a prediction of the future of Tesla’s share price at all. Alleging that is just nuts.
Yes, I shorted the market at the end of 2019, and it was very successful. It’s published info… the beginning, the middle, and the end when I covered in March 2020. Don’t try to twist it into anything else. It just makes you look nuts.
You forgot to mention that I went long in March the day I covered my short, and those bets worked out. I sold all of them before I shorted the market again in June.
Yes, I shorted the market again in June, and that short hasn’t worked out yet. I still have that short. So we’ll see. I might cover any time, or might hang on to it.
I never predicted where bitcoin would go, not in 2017, not now, not ever. Saying so is just nuts. I documented where it actually went (historic charts) without prediction of where it will go, and I marveled at its actual movements, and I might have called it a scam, and I still do.
The last two paragraphs are YOUR predictions. I would NEVER make those kinds of predictions. That would be nuts ;-]
Wolf,
The problem with the idea that inflation will inevitably force the Fed to raise rates is that the CPI has been faked for so long that it is simply not a reflection of reality anymore.
One reason that inflation was so high in the 1970s was that the cost of housing was listed in the CPI based on the property value of a home, and this was skyrocketing. So, in 1983, this housing component of the CPI got changed to rent equivalence.
Since then of course, additional crooked fixes have been added to lower the CPI – hedonics and substitution.
Healthcare, education, and new home building have consistently inflated at 5-10% levels for the last forty years.
But, this inflation doesn’t show up in the CPI either, since the basket of goods assigns only a small fraction of these inflating costs to theCPI.
Instead, the inflation in these three sectors of the economy go into the GDP figures – because they have inflated so fast, these three sectors now account for over 30% of the US GDP!
Which is totally fake also, because a lot of this increase in healthcare, education and new home building is not from increase economic activity, but from the high inflation levels in these sectors.
Without the inflation from these three sectors of the economy, the real GDP would almost certainly be shrinking. This would also correlate with fact that the numbers of Americans who are on SNAP or other social welfare programs have steadily increase over the last several decades.
So, it’s all fake, the CPI and GDP figures, and they have been for many years.
My theory is that high inflation numbers won’t be forced to enter the official figures until the USD has lost so much value that it is no longer the world reserve currency and the countries that we are dependent on to produce the goods we need will no longer accept our dollars in payment.
That day looks to be getting closer, but it isn’t going to happen for a while longer.