US National Debt Passes $28 Trillion, +$4.7 Trillion in 13 Months. General Treasury Account Down by $480 Billion in 2 Months, $620 Billion to Go

It finally happened, that glorious moment, when, after teetering on the verge for weeks – for reasons we’ll get into shortly – the incredibly spiking US gross national debt, after kissing the line a couple of times for a moment, finally, and suddenly by a big leap, jumped over the $28-trillion mark, with a $143-billion leap in one day on Wednesday, March 31, following some big Treasury sales. It gave some of that up on Thursday as some bonds matured. And it now amounts to $28.08 trillion, as per US Treasury Department on Friday.
The US gross national debt has now spiked by $4.7 trillion in 13 months since the end of February 2020, in the days before this show started.
The flat spots in the chart are the visual depictions of a charade unique to American politics, the periods when the debt bounced into the Debt Ceiling. Those were the days when everyone in Congress was still trying to hijack the Debt Ceiling law to get their favorite spending priorities!
If it looks like the trillions have been whizzing by a little less fast in recent months, that the growth of the debt has somehow slowed, that is correct.
The chart below magnifies the daily debt levels since December. On March 3, the debt level touched $28 trillion but only barely and just for one day, before backing off, and then kissed it again on March 17, only to back off again and remain tantalizingly close, but no cigar, until Wednesday, when it did the deed with one huge $148-billion leap:
The reason for this slowdown in borrowing is that the government sold a gigantic amount of debt last spring, adding $3 trillion to its debt in a few months, and then didn’t spend all of it, but kept the unspent amounts in its checking account – the General Treasury Account or GTA — which ballooned to $1.8 trillion by July, from the pre-crisis range between $100 billion and $400 billion.
During the final months of the Mnuchin Treasury, it was decided to start spending down the balance in the checking account by borrowing a little less, and by early January, the GTA had dropped to $1.6 trillion.
Early on in the Yellen Treasury, the drawdown was formalized. In early February, a schedule was announced: the balance would be brought down by $1.1 trillion to $500 billion by June. And they’re now well into it.
The drawdown has the effect that the government spends money it doesn’t have to borrow at the moment because it already borrowed it last spring when the Fed was still monetizing essentially all of the borrowing. This has some implications for the markets.
The government’s TGA is at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is reported weekly on the Fed’s balance sheet as a liability (banks report deposit accounts as liabilities) because this is money the Fed owes the government.
In the two months since early February, the balance has plunged by $480 billion to $1.12 trillion. Over the next three months, it will plunge by another $620 billion:
During the six months through June, the government will spend $1.1 trillion that it doesn’t have to borrow because it already borrowed it a year ago and that the Fed monetized at the time. But this ends in June.
What does this mean?
Not having to borrow this $1.1 trillion of spending during the first half of 2021 is taking pressure off the Treasury market. And yet, despite that relief, the 10-year Treasury yield has surged to 1.72%.
By June, this pressure valve will close, and the government will borrow more, and the market will have to digest it, and there is a huge amount of new borrowing being lined up to fund the added spending. This will put further upward pressure on long-term yields.
The fact that the government is now spending the proceeds from debt sales a year ago that the Fed monetized a year ago has been adding liquidity to the economy and the markets – liquidity that had been stuck in the TGA – possibly adding to the craziness of the markets in recent months. But that will end in June.
The National Debt is proof enough that CONgress is an inept cesspool of deficit spending hacks who have no business being in power.
The depressing/scary part is that large numbers of people have been saying the same thing for at least 4 decades…but the DC mafia sh*tshow rolled on.
Presumably because,
1) Not enough voters have suffered enough personally to make DC competence a top priority of their lives,
2) DC has been able to shift responsibility for the sh*tshow to somebody/anybody else, or
3) the democratic voting process we assume to function may in fact be a facade.
Regardless of cause, the evidence of failure is there in the numbers.
…
4) the world central banks kept buying US paper, propping up a free lifestyle and corrupt politics.
that stopped in 2013. what’s coming has been brewing since then. and remember the giant numbers right now; 28 trillion. watch how fast that seems like a small number!
I think we – as a society – have become desensitized to it all. I remember back in undergrad I was screaming from the rooftops about the national debt exceeding $10 trillion for the first time. Now look at us – all of us people who I like to think are grounded is “real” economics – looks at all this insanity and describe what should be happening (inflation, rising interest rates, mass bankruptcies, the collapse of our fiat-based monetary system) — while the “normies” look at us like we’re nuts.
I must admit, I am shocked how long this charade has gone on — and if I am honest – it seems like there is no end in sight.
My in-laws lived the first 30 years of their lives behind the iron curtain and they described something to be I can now relate to (but ironically they are completely blind to).
In the late 1970s in the USSR – there was this general feeling of decay – everything was really beginning to aggressively fall apart, the propaganda promulgated by the state reached level of “infinitum ad absurdum” and for people who could see what was unfolding around them – the perceived wealth in the west – knew the end of was coming. Simultaneously, those that saw this and felt this way were depressed and helpless as there was no end in sight – a system that must fail wasn’t because everything was managed and controlled to delay the day of reckoning as long as possible. All they could do is sit by and watch as a decade of their life was stolen from them.
That feeling of sadness and helplessness I can emphasize with. While the general infrastructure of the world around us isn’t nearly as bad as it was in the USSR in the late 70s – our culture is what is falling apart aggressively. I fear for what is to come but I fear more for what happens if it doesn’t.
The truth is as simple as it is obvious, the country has been divided so thoroughly by our political class that the reality is your vote doesn’t really matter. The only purpose of the vote to present an illusion of Democracy.
Functionally we are not that much different from the elections in Russia or elsewhere, the only difference is that the illusion that the voters has a say is better than those other places.
The real job here is to loot the workers, and fleece the stupid who still believe that the leader of the day is actually looking out for them.
cas127,
There have been studies about it and it clearly shows that the government follows the top 10 to 20% with everyone under that being ignored.
“Not enough voters have suffered enough personally to make DC competence a top priority of their lives”
Is the main reason this has been happening. The top 10 to 20% basically secure almost all the better jobs and positions of power for themselves (and their children) and the older generations are largely satisfied with everything as is.
There are ways out of this situation, but it probably won’t happen until America, is forced to undergo large structural changes. The less well off (younger) generations simply over time, outnumbering the older generations and the well off and complacent in their (the younger) generations is another possibility. Luck, is another possibility, simply finding ways that enough agree to, to force a better government, could happen, but probably won’t (a certain woman movement will prevent this). There are also other less peaceful options.
Wazoo, you know I looked it up on Google Maps and there isn’t a place named Wazoo, although I did find a Wazoo survival gear in Longmont, CO, a Wazoo Records in Ann Arbor MI, and a Wazoo Fabrication in Placerville, CA.
The thing is eventually this bill will come due. The mindless stimulus under Trump was bad enough, now we are going to do debt in hyperdrive mode, and really, what for? So that the pork can flow freely? And our elected leaders can get job security?
All I know is that The Fed is going to have to work a lot of magic to keep the yield down, and in the interim, we can all start to look forward to higher bills everywhere. Just one piece of evidence, went to our favorite Sushi takeout yesterday, bill after tips was $75, for basically three dishes. A year and a half ago, it would have barely gotten to $60.
But I am glad to have the Fed tell me that core inflation is still under 2%. Where would I be without the sweet lies whispered by the Fed everyday.
The funny thing about the debt increase is that the borrowing is done in order to boost the economy… But that’s like a drunk drinking in the morning because he has the shakes from all of the previous days boozing. If this doesn’t stop it will lead straight to a brick wall… And the shakes, with no more alcohol available.
Boosting The GRIFTING economy is, perhaps what you really mean, am I right?
Because that’$ ALL there is anymoarrrr, is it not?
If you do the math that’s about $85,000 per US citizen and if you say about 50% of US citizens live a productive life then you can round it to $170,000 that has been spent on our behalf.
If you figure interest rate repression is 2% then I am paying my share $2000 per year income taxes plus $14,000 in interest repression taxes. I have kind of changed my mind on future and think most likely scenario is interest rate repression rest of my life.
If you’re trying to tell me something I’m not getting it,,,
What are interest repression taxes??
When the Fed prints unbacked money to buy Treasury debt, it artificially drives interest rates down (at the cost of latent inflation).
(Normally buyers of Treasury debt, US savers or foreign parties, would demand much higher interest rates from a debt riddled ruin like the US. But the Fed is a political incest partner with the Treasury, so it prints as much as is necessary to keep the Treasury’s target interest rate ceilings in force).
This is clearly reflected by the 8% rates that held in the late 80’s/90’s (when accumulated US debt was much lower) and the sub 4% rates that ZIRP has created for much of the last 20 years.
But making debt payments cheaper for DC and its familiars has cut the earning power of USD savings by 50% to 75%…for 20 years.
*That* is the interest repression tax.
Old school,
This is a very famous site.
https://usdebtclock.org
Debt per taxpayer stands at about 225k.
Some of the numbers on the website are easy to take out of context.
Thomas Roberts,
The Debt Clock is just a bunch of algos. Kind of like a joke. It doesn’t count or track anything. It’s completely silly. But it’s fun to look at. Reminds of a Pachinko parlor.
I respectfully disagree.
Unless you are 75+ I don’t see how this can systemically continue for any length of time. Ever since 2008 or so we’ve been living in a Goldilocks-zone in a managed economy.
We are living off the wealth and investment of the past while consuming today our ability to consume in the future.
The Fed has a big stick – the ability to print out of nothing a unit of currency demanded by the entire world. While I know its popular within certain circles to prophesy the end of the USD as world-reserve currency, this almost never happens absent a war.
I figure this interest rate repression continues until we get ourselves into a shooting war somewhere in the world against an adversary we cannot win against.
What happens if Xi Jinping wakes up tomorrow after having a bad fried-duck the night before and decides he wants Taiwan and he wants it now?
What happens after a long night of Caviar and Vodka, Vladimir decides he is going to end the charade of independent states to the West of Russia’s borders?
We live in a world of mutually assured financial-destruction whereby one side of the scale is the US with its massive military and highly indoctrinated population supporting the dollar as world reserve currency which cannot take another systemic shock with side effects that cannot be solved by printing trillions of dollars — and on the other side a growing group of powers that are waiting for the monster to tire itself out before provoking it. Much like the USSR in the 1980s – the US is still large and powerful and no one wants to fight it.
The truce we currently live in will eventually fail. Its effects will be financial, political and social.
I think it was Wolf who said it – in the last crisis companies hundreds of years old disappeared overnight. In he next crisis entire countries will disappear.
Recently read that China and Iran just made a deal to trade guns for oil, and did it by bypassing the US Dollar. China has been at economic war against us for 40 years plus. Just what happens when they convince the world that US has trashed the dollar and that they should trade in China’s currency?
At 90….won’t hurt me….worrying about the young who are oblivious to all this…..like the politicians seem to be. Their Rule #1to help the US is Get Reelected!!.
China has been debasing its currency at a very high rate for a very long time. Every dollar brought in by an exporter is bought up, directly or indirectly, by the government for much more than it’s worth — 20 years ago, about three times what it was worth, nowadays about 50% more than it’s worth. This is done to keep the dollar prices of Chinese goods low and ensure no one can compete with them. It is also inflationary, and an opaque form of fraud on the Chinese people. A form of vendor financing fraud, in which the seller lends customers who otherwise couldn’t afford it’s goods the money to buy them, knowing the customer will never be able to repay the loan. It’s important to keep always in mind that for a nation to run a trade surplus it must lend the trade deficit nation’s an amount equal to the surplus, and, even more importantly, that to be repaid it must run a combination of trade and capital account deficits of equal size. Because, the CCP will never be willing to open up its financial system to allow free trade in the yuan, the yuan will never become a reserve currency.
This getting scary. No one cares about how much debt is created. This is worse than in the inept Bambam administration, but at least then you had some budget ceiling limits for brief periods as shown in the chart above. This graph is now approaching a parabolic line to infinity. This looks like the Weimer republic in 1922. Where are the sane people anymore??? How can this happen in this country????
We get who we vote for, but unfortunately, the choices have not been that great in the last 20 years or so.
We’re not getting who we voted for, in any way, shape or form.
Yes, but the rich sure did!
Only the debt-financed rich.
Any traditional saver has been slaughtered for 20 years to prop up the syphilitic “DC way”
I heard one thing yesterday that I had not thought of. Dollar is only reserve currency that was not backed by gold. Probably means US will abuse reserve status a little longer than our predecessors.
Old school,
No reserve currency is backed by gold, neither the dollar, nor the euro, nor the yen (those are the top 3), nor any of them. No currency is backed by gold these days.
Wouldn’t that be a kick in the head if a country went to the gold standard. I wonder if it’ll survive the economic warfare that would be surely waged against it long enough to get bombed IRL.
One of the big problems with the gold standard is that you can never be sure that the country issuing the gold backed currency will always follow through and exchange the currency for said gold when requested to.
One of the reasons America dropped the gold standard, was that France intentionally was exchanging US dollars for gold in an attempt to deplete America’s gold standard.
You can issue coins directly in precious metals, however if the value of the precious metals ever exceeds the face value of the coins, they will get melted down and the currency supply will get depleted.
Gold backed money, isn’t a realistic solution in the present day.
All is De Gaulle’s fault. He used to once a year send the fleet to NY loaded with France’s dollars to exchange them for gold ….
Even the obedient Brits did this towards the end.
It’s doubtful this market will crash until the vix nears 12 and the big guys can profit cheaply from it. We’re in the hope phase of the covid recovery, and in most people’s mind’s covid is over. This belief will be tested in the fall. I’d say another 3-7 months of higher markets providing the broader macro picture doesn’t change much. Emptying out the TGA account helps too!
The Fed has pledged not to raise rates and they should be able to keep good on that promise for at least 3-7 months. I expect the Fed to go to yield curve control if yields surge.
I agree except for a quibble: I think the VIX will dip just under 10 for a day or two.
By the way, is that miraculous six percent unemployment rate accurate? I am an atheist about it.
The national debt was 5.6 trillion dollars in 2000.
Bill Clinton (1993-2001) was the last president to balance a Federal budget. His final four years he produced a budget surplus (Wiki). The national debt has risen nearly five times since the year 2000.
Biden signed a $10 billion order to help people behind on their mortgages. Best recession ever. To bad they didn’t do this during the last housing bubble. Could have prevented Wall Street from buying up a lot of homes on the cheap?
This should help keep house prices high….maybe good or or maybe bad?
The big question, of course, is “will this burst of money cause inflation or not?” I’m guessing NOT. Here’s why:
There are two somewhat contradictory reasons for holding money:
Transactional money: To exchange goods/services. Held by the “lower classes” who don’t have much money who spend it rapidly.
Non transactional: To hold as wealth spending very slowly– “the rich” who hold lots of cash because interest rates don’t pay enough to invest their cash, and they already have way more goods/services than they need.
The BIG INFLATION question, is WHERE will the cash go?
So far most Fed cash so far has gone to rich who don’t spend much of their cash pile, which is why goods/service inflation has been low, which is where most Fed money has gone. And that’s why ASSET INFLATION happens because they have a ton of money who want to preserve somehow by purchasing assets.
This time cash goes to $1200 payments to those at the bottom, that is could CONCEIVABLY cause goods/services inflation, because those people will buy stuff and services. But I’m guessing NOT. There will be higher demand for some lower cost goods/services, but also higher employment because of added demand, so more services could be available, it may keep prices down and with higher employment will increase goods/services supply. There are so MANY WITH SO LITTLE they could resist price rises.
My guess: The Fed will be right–not much inflation. Demand will be boosted, causing more employment instead of higher prices. $1200 isn’t going to make anybody rich. Lots of people at the bottom with too damn little who are never going to be able to afford higher prices. It will be a winner for Biden.
But I’m not going to bet my very small fortune on it.
There is nothing to be feared from rising the debt ceiling in the grand scheme of the wider geo political fault lines appearing to have progressed to HUGE cracks between Europe and the US in recent months.
The US can always Put ALASKA on auction or sell it back back to Putin for few shiny golden Rubels ! and Texas to Mexico for more Mexican Gold!
( maybe our Nick can Broker the deal, due to his strong ties to Mexico)!
Having done that, a beeline back towards the gold standard might helps us all back to something akin to the real world.
The US control over the PETRO DOLLAR system is slipping, and the General incognizance of this fact is going to have big headache for the guv. With it’s diminishing tools in controlling the effects of a more assertive China.
You might find the above a little bit off topic, but think it again carefully!
The Germans are soon at a crossroads in their unique journey from the disasters of the 20’th century, it will be very interesting to observe the results of their coming elections as it will have deep impact on the continent’s future alignment between the west and east tug of war, economic policies and the direction the international security issues would be measured.
Which ruler(this denotes the measuring instrument) is going to ascend to the status of INTERNATIONAL STANDARD ?!
in view of all these , the US’s comical debt ceiling ( even by Wolf’s acknowledgement), will be a trivial issue indeed.
The remarkable thing though is that all these artificially and self inflicted Crisis/s can be solved by a big doses of RATIONAL THINKING!!
Rational thinking, that unfortunately seems to be a very rare commodity in the rows of the farcical mob that inhabits the great swamp of DC!!
Happy Easter Wolf Gang ( readers, contributors and Herr Volf included).
Have a question for Wolf here,
What Japanese Whiskey does he recommend?
( if anyone here expert, would appreciate the input)?
Politicians basically win elections by buying votes with promises of free stuff and college debt forgiveness. Being short term thinkers (if they are even capable of thinking) they just push up the national debt to unserviceable levels. This ‘vote for me and I’ll give you free stuff’ is the achille’s heel of democracy. This isn’t going to end well.
Democracy only works with intelligent, hard-working, and financially prudent citizens. These people understand the need to defer gratification in their personal lives and on a national level. They are in a definite minority now.
Wolfe, if you truly want to show that gov borrowing has flattened out, try using the hourly, or minute, or second time scale!
Wolf, the U. S. national debt is astronomically higher than 28 Trillion!
One day in 2006, I was speaking face to face with a U. S. Congressman, whom I had known several years before he went to U. S. Congress. He told me if the truth be known the national debt was about 68 Trillion! That was in 2006!
Recently, Professor Mark Skidmore discovered more than 94 Trillion missing/unaccounted for, U. S. government funds. Mark Skidmore is Professor of Economics at Michigan State University where he holds the Morris Chair in State and Local Government Finance and Policy.
So he is the one holding the chair, when the music stops!
The US National debt = Treasury securities. They’re known and tracked, every single one of them, so that the government can pay the interest to the holder. There are no hidden Treasury securities.
There are some future obligations of the US that are not yet due and have not been funded yet, such as some portion of US government pension plans, expected way-in-the-future obligations of Medicare, etc. But that’s a different matter, involving very complex actuarial calculations about what might happen in the future.
If you don’t support ending our Forever Wars, cutting military spending by 90%, taxing American foreign corporate profits and the rich at Dwight Eisenhower’s 91%, and investment income as regular income, support Bernie’s single payer healthcare for all Americans which the CBO says saves the Federal Government $650/yr…. you’re simply not serious about reducing the deficit are promoting a different agenda.
How much of the debt has already been monetized?
Is it possible for the US to default similar to Greece in 2015?
US could face a liquidity crisis, forcing the government to seek bailout funding. Since we are much more of an exporter than Greece, that helps, BUT assumes many countries would buy assets for pennies on the dollar?
“Is it possible for the US to default similar to Greece in 2015?”
It’s not possible. Greece doesn’t control its own currency. It uses the euro and cannot print euros. It doesn’t control the ECB, which prints euros. For Greece, the euro is like a foreign currency. And so Greece borrowed in a foreign currency that it then could not print to get itself out of a debt default.
The US issues its own currency and can print an unlimited amount, which will ensure that the US will never default on its debt, like Greece did. The US however can create so much inflation that it represents another type of default: it will pay off the debt with increasingly worthless dollars.
In retrospect, the $3T sale seems like a brilliant move. If anything, the federal government should have sold more 30-year-bonds when the yields were so absurdly low. Prices were high then and have dropped, what, 25% now?
thank you, Wolf for putting this process with the TGA into plain english
This won’t end well. It never does when governments print their way to prosperity. No where in history has this ever worked. Usually war follows this kind of stupid politics.
The Rubicon has been crossed. 28 trillion now, it will be 40 trillion the day when Harris is reelected in 2024, and 100 trillion by the end of the decade.
These kinds of curves never go back down without a monetary catastrophe.
If I picked any person who has commented here and gave them the power to print money for their own benefit, or that of their friends and family even to the detriment of others which saint would say no?.
If you confirmed to them that their printing destroys the rest of society as a result that’s closer to the truth and a far more accurate question. I would say most people here, given that caveat, would say no.
Wolf,
Thanks for the info. Seems like there will be a lot of printing coming up after June.
To the general public the number in front of the trillion is not easily understood or relatable to them unless we end up getting hyperinflation or deflation to a point general consumers can see it through everyday goods like milk, bread or cup of latte. At this point 16% raise in nation debt in 13 months is alarming by any measure but the public doesn’t seems to flinch. I wouldn’t be surprise we take it up to triple digital trillion in a matter of couple of years..the word trillion has about as much meaning as parsecs in America’s consciousness
And Gold should be back to $1050/oz by the time that debt has doubled cause, ya know, the Fed’s gonna tighten and raise rates any day now.
So now to use this power wisely, print just enough to pay off your mortgage, and of course look after you and the wife in retirement, and of course lets do the same for your brother, oh and the kids will need to get through college, and its not much more for a decent deposit for a house for them, oh and your drinking buddies, the ones who work in the local factory making widgets for the defense industry, they came round and asked if you could just print a little more to help them over a rough patch, and after all the factory does employ a lot of local people and it won’t have much affect on the rest of the population, its only a tiny bit of inflation, the point is the people in power are just that, people.
If you want people to be “good” you have to place constraints on them to stop them being bad, as in the examples above, and people being people will always try to find ways around constraints, its called being human.
Thus, Rome, the Ottoman empire, the Spanish empire, the British empire, the USA, and given some time in the future, China.
What is stopping china to sell their US $ treasuries & buy maximum allowed deliverable COMEX contracts of Gold,Silver, Platinum, Copper etc & ship it to home land via cargo aircrafts operated by PLA (do the same in London as well )
(Sell paper curency & get precious metals )
The whole economy is a complete sham. There is no market for US Govt debt. The only people stupid enough to keep believing in this charade are people that have not learned basic math which sadly if a large part of the US population. The era of cheap imported goods paid for by the fiat petrodollar is coming to an end. Such a complete waste that $28T in debt (not counting the unfounded social programs which make the true debt much higher), the US has nothing to show for that. It’s infrastructure is very poor.
Default, get 28trillion dollars worth for free, and Chinas portion of treasuries is tiny, mostly it is agents of the Fed who own treasuries,, hence the largest holder is nominally the Cayman islands, now you know why the offshore scam is allowed to keep going, and of course all the similar operations.
1) In 2020 AAPL jumped.
2) SPX : Xmas 2018 low was below Feb 2018 low. Mar 2020 low was lower than both.
3) Sept 2018 high was above Jan 2018 high. Feb 2020 was higher than both.
4) This widening triangle is Schabacher megaphone pattern. It’s very bearish. Traders hate it. SPX should have gone down in flames, but it didn’t. Warren Buffett massive buyback saved the market and himself.
5) When price crossed the megaphone half line, the bearish pattern
is likely to fail.
6) Failed for bears is “A” for bulls.
7) Between Q1 and Q3 2020 WB spent 17B on buyback. WB buyback
lifted AAPL, BRK/B biggest holdings.
8) AAPL is in a trading range for 7 months. WB never sell. His proxies do sell.
9) It take time to liquidate whales holdings.
10) In the next few weeks/ months we might get few inside days, few 1-3 days up, followed by a big red shakeout bar, to sell, to takeout SL, a spring to lift the market again.
11) The last spring will lead to a change of character and to large supply bars.