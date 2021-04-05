Prices Surge Broadly Across the Massive Service Sector and Companies Are Able to Pass On these Higher Prices

The entire mindset has changed.
Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Services are about two-thirds of the economy. During the Pandemic, discretionary services such as travel and entertainment have been hard hit, and consumer spending on services in February was still down 5.2% from a year ago. But the services sector is enormous, ranging from healthcare to tech, and demand has been strong in many segments, and is coming back in others. Amid backlogs and shortages, input prices are soaring and companies are able to pass on those higher prices. The Fed might refuse to acknowledge it, but everyone else is seeing it.
“The biggest concern is inflation, with price gauges hitting new survey highs in March as demand often exceeded supply for a wide variety of goods and services,” reported IHS Markit in its Services PMI today.
“On the price front, input costs soared in March. The rate of inflation accelerated to the fastest since data collection for the services survey began in October 2009,” the report said.
“Subsequently, firms sought to pass on higher costs to clients through a sharper rise in selling prices,” the report said.
“A number of companies also stated that stronger client demand allowed a greater proportion of the hike in costs to be passed through. The resulting rate of charge inflation was the quickest on record,” the report said.
These types of price pressures in the services sector were also reported today by the Institute of Supply Management’s broad ISM Services Report on Business, whose index for prices paid for materials and services increased in March at the steepest rate since 2008.
All 18 services industries in the index reported higher prices. The index has now shown price increases for the 10th month in a row, after the price declines in April and May last year.
Values above 50 indicate that companies are paying rising prices in the current month compared to the prior month, values below 50 indicate that they’re paying lower prices than in the prior month. The higher the value above the gray line, the sharper the acceleration in prices. The value of 74 in March indicates the sharpest acceleration in prices paid since July 2008 (data via YCharts):
All 18 industries in the index reported higher prices in March. They were, in that order: Construction; Wholesale Trade; Utilities; Mining; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Management of Companies & Support Services; Public Administration; Retail Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; Finance & Insurance; Other Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Health Care & Social Assistance; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Educational Services; and Information.
One of the executives on the panel, whose company is in the construction business, reported:
“Residential new home construction demand continues to outpace supply. Building material delays, discontinuations and shortages are beginning to develop. Shipping delays at the L.A. and Long Beach ports have contributed to longer lead times. Cold weather in Texas has hurt several component manufacturers for building materials. We have encountered the ‘perfect storm’ for building material shortages and price increases.”
An executive whose company is in the information sector, reported:
“Resin/oil price increases are beginning to filter down to products that we procure. In addition to price increases, we are also seeing longer lead times as supply chains pivot to find cheaper supply options.”
What this shows is that price increases are now spreading across the services sector, that companies are broadly paying higher prices and that they’re broadly able to pass on higher prices as their customers have become more accepting of price increases. The entire mindset has changed.
I can pretty much name my price on work and get it. There are not enough qualified tradesmen out there. I plan on doubling my income this year.
Are you an electrician or carpenter?
I’m a carpenter. I have experience in all phases of construction, plus I’m a welder, so there’s really nothing I cannot do. I generally like to do smaller jobs and specialty work that other people don’t want to do, or can’t. That being said, I’m not “specialized,” so I can handle a large breadth of work.
2022 gonna be scarce work out there when no one can afford anything anymore
Depth,
Same here, same credentials, similar focus. I like doing renovations by the hour. However, retired. I get asked all the time to take on work. Instead, now working on my own stuff. My electrician son in same position as well as his business partner. They are as busy as they want to be.
My brother in law is new to construction and works with a long time carpenter. They have work lined up for months, and have declined to take on big projects. They are busy enough doing renos. BIL used to be a meat cutter for a big chain. He quit that years ago and still gets calls to return to work. They cannot find butchers.
For me, the best thing about trades, besides seeing the completed project and the satisfaction, is the respect and appreciation for a job well done. It can’t be beat. Today I had load of materials delivered. The site is tight and tricky to get into. The driver was amazing. It’s a good industry to be a part of.
There are a lot of people that don’t want to work especially with these unemployment benefits. One house that I rent, the Mexican guys are roofers. I know building is going hot, but they’re at home. One of the guys has a Wrangler that needs work. I told him he’s young, that he needs to go to work, make money, and fix the car.
I see this with people I work with. They complain about money, but no way they will work OT once in a while to catch up with expenses. I don’t know how they expect to get ahead with this mentality. A lot of Americans just live for today. I’m supposed to feel sorry for them? You gotta be kidding.
I have several properties. I rent below market, but just increased everyone’s rent $150-200. They are still happy and I’m happy to have them for YEARS. God bless the renter and happy landlord!
Yes, Paulo,
People appreciate good work. It keeps us in business.
I’m semi-retired and only take on smaller jobs now. Most of my work is for Dr’s and nurses who refer me to colleagues, I never have to look for anything to do.
There are not enough qualified tradesmen out there
yup. we’ve been looking to take on a new guy for years. i thought that tens of millions of newly unemployed might shake a few loose. but nope, people are still scared of real, committed work. non-unionized trades are a great place to be right now and mastering a skill set is just soo valuable – financially and personally. oh well, more for us.
My son is a self-employed electrician. His wholesale supply house has updated price sheets TWICE in the past 4 months. All the prices, of course, went up, some by double-digit percentages.
This, ladies and gents, is called inflation.
Check out lumber prices.
Spot lumber prices have gone from $259, a year ago, to over
$1,020, yesterday. Drywall prices are up 20% in the last two months. Can’t even track the inflation of container shipped building supplies anymore. Building costs have got to be up over 30% y/o/y. When I can actually hire a sub, I pay him whatever he/she asks. It’s double what I paid two years ago, and subs now show up when they please. My jobs are treated like filler work, and subs are purposely way overbooked.
I’m sitting on some of the best waterfront lots I’ve ever owned, but I just can’t see paying these skyrocketing building costs. All dressed up and nowhere to go.
Started selling off the lot inventory. The pandemic taught me that, other than for food, I’ve got all the crap I’ll ever need. Luxury goods just make one a target. There ain’t no reason to try to impress anyone, anyway. Best to keep a low profile in public, and stay off of Twitter and Facebook, because folks are getting more desperate all the time, and they hate at least half of their fellow Americans.
I hope to buy a lot this coming winter from someone who no longer can afford to build
I’ll discount price on take it or leave it basis
Read today that the recent price rise for materials will be adding on an additional 25-30 K for new construction. A few years ago framing lumber was the least of the worries. Retail is $60 per sheet for 1/2″ fir sheathing.
My opinion is that RE commissions need to be lowered, big time. Even with the sliding scale, I think my son paid 20K towards commission with a recent house purchase. I don’t see how a few showings is worth anything near that amount of money. The bill is hidden in the sale price.
He did get a nice card, though.
Unless salaries are also going up, doesn’t that make it Stagflation?
Try hiring a plumber or electrician. They are getting all the money.
Do it yourself, it’s not that hard if you go slowly and carefully. Just dirty and usually uncomfortable. And very satisfying to do a nice neat job. And you don’t need a lot of expensive tools like a mechanic or welder. Just use quality materials and not bargain junk so you don’t have to redo it later.
YouTube and do it yourself books show you everything you need. They should also show code requirements.
MiTurn:
Yes. But look waht Fed has to say about inflation:
FED TARGETS – In Chairman Jerome Powell’s 3/17/21 postmeeting press conference, he said the Fed will not raise
interest rates until our nation records a 3.5% unemployment
rate and annual inflation of at least 2%. The country’s jobless
rate as of March 2021 was 6.0% and inflation, using the
“personal consumption expenditures” (PCE) index preferred
by the Fed, was up +1.6% for the 1-year through 2/28/21
(source: Federal Reserve).
General price inflation will surge, and then rage, when demand for currencies in question (i.e. confidence in currencies) drops sharply and then collapses…while currency debasement accelerates. Shortages and the level of economic activity aren’t the issue. The panic out of fiat currency hasn’t started. There will be no doubt regarding what is happening once this now inevitable outcome is underway.
Jerome Fowl (turkey) and Janet Felon (convictions awaiting) are on it. They are smiling ear to ear and singing happy tunes that all is well.
Everyone would do well to go back and see what Fed members were saying prior to every financial collapse. The reality is they never have a clue what is about to happen; in fact they are generally at their warm and fuzziest just prior to financial disaster. The Fed’s decades long “avoid hangovers stay drunk” strategy is about to fail spectacularly, and they are of course oblivious. With short rates at zero and no path other than ever increasing monetary debasement ahead decades of monetary distortion will be wrung from the system this time. And it will be via price inflation.
The game is for all central banks the world over to print like mad, so they’re all dirty. That way, all currencies are garbage and there is no flight to other currencies because everybody is doing the same thing. When a responsible central banker goes rogue and tries to raise rates, he’s promptly fired (see Turkey).
We are in an unprecedented time period where central bankers essentially went nuts. And they’re laughing about it. Don’t think for a moment they don’t know in private EXACTLY what they’re doing. These people are NOT stupid. They’re just liars. If their lips are moving, they’re lying to the public.
The entire game they’re playing is “protect asset prices and the wealth of the rich, society be damned.” Now they’re publicly bragging about inflation and how they are going to let it “run hot.” Inflation hurts people badly. Why on earth do we even have a cabal in charge of our currency who acts like this? They are essentially saying “we are going to financially destroy you” to the public.
Unfortunately, I don’t see an end until the guillotines are rolling. Obviously the millions upon millions of homeless people they’re creating isn’t enough. Only when those with a little more to lose start losing it all will we get some serious blowback. And that will not be healthy for said bankers.
LOL, funny, but I prefer Jerome “Weimar Boy” Powell. That was your best work.
I like to mix it up with these clowns. One of my own favorites is Jerome “Lil Zim” Powell. It fits in well with today’s culture.
The panic out of fiat into what transaction medium?
Anything. That’s what happens in a crack-up boom. People buy anything they can.
That’s why people are paying $90 for flatulence in the form of NFTs.
Reserved rental SUV in February, for 10 days in May for $409. If I were to reserve now for the same dates, the same vehicle is $641. Quite the increase!
But will demand continue to outpace supply?
Are paychecks getting larger?
If the answer to either is no, this is the tidal wave that precedes the calm.
Paychecks??? This economy runs on government stimulus. That’s what is triggering all this.
And yes, paychecks are getting larger, at the top end for all the normal reasons, and at the bottom because of minimum wage hikes in many states and cities.
But Wolf… what about the middle…
Oh wait… there isn’t much of a middle any more. Joe, hurry up with reinstatement of SALT deductions, cause your job is riding on it. Well, Kamala’s job is certainly.
SALT deductions, ha. I had an argument with someone on another thread who was raging about the unfairness of limiting property tax deductions on Federal taxes. He claimed I was for higher taxes. I told him to fight for lower state and local taxes which are the problem in the first place.
In CA, lower taxes? Hahahaha, what are you smoking, just because it’s legal, doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.
Wolf,
Hmm…I’d like to see the historical government personal income stats that show that any of these price increases are sustainable sans G money printing/”stimulus”.
Are we going to have a pandemic pretext every two yrs to artificially pump up incomes?
Will ZIRP triggered asset price volatility disappear (even though corporate results are more and more detached from share prices)?
How does quadrupling of home lumber prices get sustained by non-pandemic incomes that have stagnated since the 90’s?
Things that can’t go on, stop.
This is the issue, these price increases can’t be sustained. Even with slightly increased salaries. we’ll see in 6-9 months when those sweet stimulus payments are gone and forbearances/deferrals vanish.
This is sector consolidation run amok. So few players in every sector that the remaining consolidators can simply name their price.
A friend works for an elevator servicing company. He says that private equity is gobbling up all the smallish companies, mostly for the service contracts which just gets passed on to the tenants anyways. Plus, by eliminating competitors, the servicer has more control over the labor market.
antitrust, antitrust, antitrust.
Nobody has the guts for antitrust anymore. They’re all on the take.
The politicians are working 100% for the bankers, ensuring the complete destruction of the country.
Antitrust hell. It’s government/corporate fascism. CBS and Coca Cola helping the democrat government with propaganda and funding and the democrats helping corporations to eliminate competition.
I don’t know…MLB and Airlines have just betrayed the political party that was more likely to defend their sure-looks-close-to-monopolies.
And the public is in an angry mood, period.
Tossing political traitors (and stupid ones at that) in a volcano is a popular sport for both parties.
My guess is that bills are already being filed to crawl up baseball’s and airlines’ *sses with an antitrust/C19 grants/China canoodle microscope.
Republicans are pissed…and Dems ain’t going to be grateful.
Break ’em up might soon be a partisan call.
WEALTHIEST – The top 10% of US households (as
measured by net worth) own 70% of all assets nationwide as
of 12/31/20, i.e., $85.6 trillion out of $122.9 trillion. The
bottom 50% of US households own just 2% of all assets as of
12/31/20, i.e., $2.5 trillion out of $122.9 trillion (source:
Federal Reserve)
If prices increase and wages don’t, sooner or later you hit a hard wall. Predatory capitalism is going to destroy capitalism, the benefits of which are supposed to be rooted in competition. I’m 97% sure they’re still teaching in undergrad econ that economies of scale don’t exist, and this is all to “prove” that competition is the great attractor in economics. Meanwhile in the engineering world they talk about economies of scale all the time like it’s real and something to vie after. Hmm, I wonder who’s full of shit. Neoclassical economic theory was the biggest con-job of the century in academia, and what do you bet the Fed heads believe it.
In February the govt. reported 20 million people on unemployment. There are shortages of skilled workers as usual. Rumors of a truck driver shortage persist.
Yeah,
It is hard to square these stories of labor shortages with huge numbers of unemployed.
Not really. The unemployment is largely confined to low-skill people. We’re talking about skilled trades here.
Do you want the average cashier wiring your house or building a bridge that you have to drive over?
Exactly.
Maybe not, but the average waiter can carry lumber, drive a nail, paint a wall, dig a hole, etc.
And they can read books/watch Youtube/work on site to get 70% of the way to what is sometimes over generously called skilled labor (guiding loads? pulling wire?). Not every “skilled” job takes anywhere near the same level of training.
That’s what apprenticeship is for. Some are dumb as rocks though. Most aren’t, but whether they’re really good or not, the majority are at least marginally effective. Motivation is a big part of it because most trades really aren’t that hard, just greuling at times and since a lot of people are soft, it tends to attract rocks and money flies looking to build a paycheck. Self-actualization move on. The pride is in pointing out the buildings as you drive by and saying I built that. Nah, say the others, no dust, heat exhaustion, and a** freeze for me.
The problem is this: when you’re a bartender in a good bar and make good money on tips, and then it all stops, it’s not easy to just switch to driving over-the-road trucks or putting up drywall. The labor market is not that liquid.
Wolf, are you saying that a bartender’s job is not that “liquid”? He he he.
AOC switched from being a bartender to being the de facto Speaker of the House. Sounds pretty liquid to me
Hundreds of thousands of travel/lodging workers have been hoisting luggage for years. How different from hoisting building supplies?
Haha, well, technically there are 435 of those job openings, plus another 100 if you count the senate. We could do worse than a whole bunch of lying bartenders.
My son was doodling with “Paint” on the PC today, I told him we could sell it as an NFT, and he instantly doubled his prices!
The discussion about supply in the housing market continues, there is really a lot of it. What happens when the kinks in the supply chain straighten out? Then it’s really all about the supply of money and there are no problems there. The Fed is going to have to figure out a way to throw cold water on the market without rousing the Wall St crybabies.
Prison would do the trick, regarding the crybabies… it’s what should have been done 2008.
It actually was a real problem when bidding construction work in fall of 2017, and likely continues similarly on top of any covid caused supply challenges AB.
Was told very clearly by a friend who was buyer of trainloads at a time for major national (non consumer ) lumber provider to industry that orders were at least six months out.
And framing contractors capable of 5-600 unit multifamily projects were booked out as long as three years at that time.
Was told of an industry union that went to a large non union project and hired every worker of their trade with guarantee to provide permanent green card to each person. (They all went to the union.)
I did see this in the early 70s when I just started my apprenticeship. I had about 18 months experience, was hired on as a third year apprentice and was paid $1 more per hour than the contract rate. The business agent came by and checked pay stubs to make sure everything was on the up and up. He said, “Well there’s no rule against a company paying more than what was negotiated”. The boss, (company owner and project developer) would sometimes buy us new tools. One day he bought me and a few others new framing hammers. When I thanked him he remarked, “Don’t worry about it, I’ll get the work out of you in attitude. You’ll pay for that hammer many times”.
That was he beginning of that inflationary decade. We all remember the cure for it in ’81. Workers and homeowners got it up the kazoo.
I was in Yugoslavia during their 300% inflation in the early 80s, during my stay we had to take a pen and cross out all the zeros on the paper notes as the Govmint could not issue enough new currency,
Prices increased daily, people purchased as much food and drink as they could whenever they had any cash, some peoples homes looked like a store with cases of food and beer stacked in every room and hallway.
Everyone with a car kept the tank full of fuel at all times.
However what I remember is how normal life still seemed to be, people adapted and carried on, eventually of course the whole country fell apart, but that took another 10-12 years.
If this somehow happens to the US, Jerome Powell and his merry band of criminals need to be held accountable. PRISON.
We heard you the first ten times, Mr. 20% of comments already.
I’ve got a great idea for you: Don’t read my comments ever again. Then you don’t have to whine on a public forum like a total Karen.
Could be a bot.
They are pretty good these days.
I like Depths comments. At least he works for a living so has a valid opinion. (This is 18.6% of comments).
10 years down the line, I think Jerome Powell will have transitioned into the loving arms of the Holy Father.
Gods work in this work must be truly our own, as someone once told me.
Bratko, dobro dosli America! 😂
My parents are from there. Yugoslavs are a different breed. Over here, you would have mass suicides from any stress like that. Sad thing is Yugoslav’s don’t know how to get along in their own country, but I’ve seen them, for the most part, get along in America quite fine.
Sorry, discussion for another place, but had to say zdravo.
Some service spending increase is moved directly into the GDP column, yes? So just do that for all service increases in spending. Problem solved, eh Jerome/Janet? If that doesn’t work, just reclassify services as “investment” like we did for housing.
We are still trying to decide if the price surge is transitory or hedonstic.
Signed,
The FED
The 500 square foot plywood shack in my town with no clear access to public roads just reduced their asking price from $200k to $195k. That like a -2.5% deflation in just a few weeks!
There’s probably never been a better time to unload such a piece of crap. All the rotten garbage sells at the peak.
When bitcoin collapse, Soros might choke on a T- Bond Steak.
That means most people in the US are doing very well because they can afford the price increases.
Dow 1 million
S&P 100K
My pension just got a bump — +$17 a month. Yay!
Pent up demand coming out of a pandemic lock-up, liberally seasoned with stimunculus. Surf the wave or get knocked over.
Here is another way to look at it. What if due to global supply chain disruptions we are seeing a massive wave of onshoring. If sourcing things domestically has higher cost it could show up as inflation in many areas in both goods and services.
I think all the on-shoring chatter is mostly just talk. It’s easier said than done. Management will ultimately choose the cheapest option, as is basically their mandate.
“Buy American” doesn’t fetch much of a price premium, unfortunately.
the end of days will be be when the USD weakens while at the same time interest rates increase.
Could be a month, could be several years but its not if but when. Guard yourselves accordingly.
I remember in 2007, I would channel every penny of every paycheck that I was getting right into my brokerage account and buying stocks with it right away. I paid huge wiring fees just to get the money into my account just to get a day earlier. I’d invite friends to lavish dinners where I’d spend $1000 for the dinner. By the end of 2008, I had lost 90% of all the paper money that I thought I had; and reality kicked me in the face.
The only problem is that with the FED and gov willingness to spend trillions to stop any market crash, they may be able to postpone the inevitable by months, or even years as they have done in the last 10 years.
I didn’t know that people with “paychecks” bought $1,000 dinners. I thought that was for the capital gains crowd.
No, it’s for regular Joes like Gavin. I bet prices at French Laundry has been pretty stable.
For one thing, it depends on how big your paycheck is. Someone might call $2000 a paycheck; that wouldn’t be me.
Secondly, I wasn’t drunk (I’m talking drunk metaphorically; you seem like someone that can’t read between the lines; so, I’m making it crystal clear) over my “paycheck.” I was drunk over the paper gains on my stocks.
Also, I was talking about the group dinner costing $1000; maybe you should read before you reply. $1000/plate is only possible for your majesty 👿👿👿.
I think the “mindset” of consumers of Services has only temporarily changed with the free money out of Washington in the Trillions of Dollars, and such low financing rates from soup to nuts that one would be stupid not to leverage up and enjoy the good life. Add in the longer-than-expected disruptions to Supply Chains a la the Wuhan Flu, and we have the perfect storm for a Storm of Inflation Stateside.
Since a solid 70% of U.S. GDP is service based, the Fed is going to have a very hard time going forward of sweeping the bad numbers via the prized PCE Deflator and BLS CPI under the carpet (or radar via side-mouthed pronouncements). But the sheeple just don’t operate based on questionable numbers out of Washington; they have learned to be very skeptical of the Swamp. They react to what they see on the ground. For the average Joe and Josephine in 2021, they are seeing the direct result of the factors stated above in their loss of Purchasing Power via their bank accounts and checkbooks. The Dollar Index does not have to sink to 80 to signal a sudden loss of American Purchasing Power.
The more essentials cost per month, the less Americans have to spend on discretionary items like rolling the dice on Wall Street. While margin debt is setting new highs along with grossly over-priced equities, the first repeat of the 2020 Price Reset is going to cause margin calls that result in throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Excessive leverage at this late stage of the “bull” cycle just makes the inevitable adjustment in prices for hot air machines like Tesla and Bitcoin that much more abrupt and devastating. Many neophytes will have to leave the Casino.
Have never seen a stock market like the current one. And I probably never will again because when this Hot Air Balloon bursts, its going to ruin the ride for many budding retirees for the next 20 years, no exaggeration. The global economy is a very shaky edifice build upon a foundation of sand called unpayable/unserviceable debt, so the disconnect between equity price advances and economic stagnation at best (more realistically ….. decline) has never been greater. TIMBER SAYS THE LUMBERJACK.
It’s transitory……..you know……this decade will have inflation and the next decade will not. So if the CPI goes up 100%……its nothing to worry about.
The capital of the country will be destroyed……so what…..its transitory.
Savers will stop saving…..so what…..its transitory.
Powell’s only objective is to keep the incompetent children of the rich in charge. Why are we surprised……did you actually believe you had a chance to become one of them. How quant.
Note to Powell…..world labor is unlimited therefore inflation may be transitory….but…..the damage you will be doing to the dollar, allowing those drunks to spend like a river, will be permanent and long lasting and anything but transitory.
The stock market is rallying in dollar terms because dollars are worth less.
Assets are king cash is trash, inflation is here. Get used to it.
Just got my monthly statement on my Treasury Money Market fund. I complained when I was getting only 8 basis points. The past few months It has dropped to 1 basis point. And that is with the fund reimbursing management fees. Without that benefit the fund would be yielding negative interest. I used to be able to get a cup of coffee & donut with the yield from my fund. Now I can’t even pay the parking meter in front of the donut shop.
But you’re better off than the folks that held long-term Treasury bond funds and that dropped something like 15% to 20% for the quarter.
American Express bank savings account pays a whopping 0.4%, if you want to get rich quick :-]
There are other savings accounts out there that pay above 0%.
Unless inflation was negative this past month you got a negative real yield anyway. Eating seed corn. The new American way
Small Midwest manufacturer here. Our prices are now 9.25% above jan 1, 2021. This is in an industry that usually sees 1-3% price increases pretty consistently to start the year. We are getting hit with increases on everything. In six months pallets doubled. Some steel tripled. Cardboard boxes up 17%. Cost of shipping up 5%. Copper, aluminum, weld wire… the list goes on. Never seen anything like it.
Reminds me of the construction bidding situation from about 2003 to 2009 in southeast USA:
Bidding commercial/retail Tenant Improvement work in $2-5 MM range per project, we would call new location subs, and were happy to get a call back within a week, and that usually from the office boy, junior estimator, etc…
Until 2008-10, when the call was answered by the boss/owner, or returned within an hour!
Pricing tons of rebar fabbed, tagged, and delivered in 2003-6, quotes in the multi million range were good for 24 hours; by 2008, entire project quotes for all material and labor were good for six months.
IOWs folks, it’s NOW, once again, the part of the cycle where it’s all going up crazy.
Most folks on here remember what happened in 2006 – 2008 depending on the location, eh?
Slip slidin away
The Chinese data on inflation and stuff is now as reliable as America’s, and company. Quite a breathtaking achievement.
Inflation? Just one word — Taxes. Biden is late to the tax raising party and way behind state and local.
My prediction:
1) Raise local property and business taxes
2) Raise federal business and income taxes
3) Institute fee-for-service on top of existing taxes
4) Raise inheritance taxes
5) Slap on a VAT
Price inflation of stuff is telling us we’re going on a New Standard. Anyone brave enough to post it?
Here’s a clue
Nixon signing the Connelly policy, saying “I am a Keynesian now”
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to substitute the three surnames, and break the code.
}===}
Ritholtz insists anyone who pretends to see price inflation is a QAnon rube. The Fed is all knowing. Never doubt. Nothing like dogmatists calling others rubes.
I remember the years of inflation during the Reagan years. Groceries were bought on payday because they would go up almost daily. Everyone became poorer, even with wage increases. You just couldn’t keep up.
We never got the credit card bug and we used any extra income to pay off the house. No debt was the key.